Baltimore hospital wraps construction on $94M cancer center

Towson, Md.-based Greater Baltimore Medical Center has finished construction on a new $94 million cancer center where it will begin seeing patients early next year, according to an Oct. 16 report from the Baltimore Business Journal.

Construction on the Sandra R. Berman Pavilion, home of the Sandra and Malcolm Berman Cancer Institute, began in 2022 on the medical center's Towson campus, according to an Aug. 10 news release from GBMC.



The new center includes an integrative medicine wing for acupuncture, meditation and music therapy, and a sixth-floor infusion room with views of landscaped trees and ponds, the Baltimore Business Journal report said.