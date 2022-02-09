4 oncologists on the move

These four oncologists joined new practices or received new appointments over the last few weeks.

Note: This is not an exhaustive list. If you would like to add an oncologist move to this list, please email gmasson@beckershealthcare.com.

1. Reshma Mahtani, DO, a board-certified medical oncologist, joined Miami Cancer Institute, part of Baptist Health, as the new chief of breast medical oncology, according to South Florida Hospital News.

2. Olema Oncology, a preclinical biotechnology company, hired Naseem Zojwalla, MD, as chief medical officer to help develop the company's metastatic breast cancer treatment, according to Medical Marketing & Media.

3. Sajid Ahmed, MD, a board-certified medical oncologist, joined Cancer Treatment Centers of America-Atlanta. He has extensive experience treating breast, colon and lung cancer, and is an active clinical researcher and a published author.

4. Doured Daghistani, MD, pediatric oncologist and hematologist, has joined Coral Gables, Fla.-based Kidz Medical Services, which staffs special care units at hospitals and subspecialty clinics in more than 30 locations statewide, according to South Florida Hospital News. Dr. Daghistani will continue working at the Miami Cancer Institute, where he serves as medical director of pediatric oncology.