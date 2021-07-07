Wisconsin health system launches nurse residency program to address staff shortages

Madison, Wis.-based UW Health has launched a new program aimed at helping nurses begin their first professional career and avoid burnout, reports CBS affiliate WISC-TV.

The ambulatory program, which began in February, places new nurses in a clinical setting with a mentor.

The program aims to prevent burnout and retain nurses amid a national staffing shortage. Nursing turnover rates are about 30 percent in the first year of practice, though healthcare systems with nurse residency programs have lower turnover rates, reports WISC-TV.