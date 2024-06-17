University unveils 18-month online nurse educator program

Too few nurses are going into advanced degree programs and onto becoming educators in the field, according to the American Association of Colleges of Nursing. This prompted Indiana Wesleyan University in Marion, Ind., to revamp a nurse educator program to be more accessible, shorter and flexible.

Not only are nurse educators in high demand, more diversity among nurse educators is also in need, according to a June 2024 update from the AACN.

The duration of the Master of Science in Nursing, Nurse Educator program is 18.5 months. Courses can be completed online and clinicians at a site convenient for students. A nurse with any degree level, ranging from associates to doctoral, can complete the program. For individuals who already have a master's or doctoral degree, the program can be completed as a "certification" according to the June 6 news release.

The inaugural cohort will begin classes Aug. 26.