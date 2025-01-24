Nurse practitioner pioneer dies at 104

Loretta Ford, EdD, RN, an internationally acclaimed nurse, innovator, educator and pioneer, died Jan. 22 at 104.

Dr. Ford began her career as a public health nurse in rural Colorado during the 1940s and 1950s. In 1965, she collaborated to establish the first nurse practitioner program at the University of Colorado, which pioneered a new era in healthcare delivery, according to a Jan. 23 news release from the American Association of Nurse Practitioners.

After her semi-retirement in 1985, Dr. Ford remained a consultant and lecturer in the NP community. She was honored with the U.S. Surgeon General's Medallion in 2020.

"Dr. Ford's vision, determination and transformational leadership have enriched nursing opportunities and significantly improved patient health worldwide," AANP President Stephen Ferrara, DNP, said in the release. "She was truly one of the legends of nursing."