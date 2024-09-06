Meet Epic's 'chief nursing evangelist'

Emily Barey, RN, has served as Epic System's "chief nurse evangelist" for 23 years.

Ms. Barey started at Epic in 2001 in an administrative role and was one of the first nurses hired by the company. In her position, Ms. Barey balances working as a nursing informaticist and liaison between technology development and patient care, Madison Magazine said Sept. 5. Day to day, she helps nurses spend less time on the screen and more time with patients, shares insights at meetings with Epic's development and technical support teams, and informs the development of future technology and features.

"Not only as a nurse, but as a patient and a caregiver myself, I've seen firsthand the power of a really good electronic health record system that works within a community to make sure that patient care is as easy and friction-free as possible," Ms. Barey told the publication. "It's pretty easy to get out of bed every morning to go do that work."

Her unique title came from a 2003 company dinner when CEO Juday Faulkner gave Ms. Barey a "nursing evangelist" award for her advocacy.