How to keep staff informed without fear, per 1 CNO

For Shannon Christian, MSN, RN, ensuring her team has a realistic view of the current state of the industry is a top priority.

"Transparency is crucial," she told Becker's. "My primary focus is always on our frontline manager team, ensuring they have all the appropriate information. Whether it's being invited to staff meetings or cascading information through huddles, we ensure the teams are well-informed. I'm always impressed with the amount of information our managers share with their teams during these huddles."

Ms. Christian, chief nursing officer and senior vice president of patient care services at Lawrence + Memorial and Westerly (Conn.), said she worries about the financial pressures on healthcare and how it shapes services and care. She also is concerned that the team is not as aware of the situation as they should be.

"I hope that it's temporary and due to current financial pressures and resource shortages," she told Becker's. "But I'm not sure our teams have a realistic view either, as they might not be keeping up with healthcare updates and news. It's my job to ensure they understand we're doing everything we can to provide the right services and resources for patient care."

Ms. Christian said it's a delicate balance between helping staff understand the national picture without worrying them about their own hospital. But transparency and dedication to keeping teams informed have "absolutely" helped the hospital build its culture and keep nurses.

"Focusing on frontline managers is key to building the right culture in clinical areas and retaining and recruiting nurses and other staff like nurse aides and techs," she said. "They huddle daily, engage with their teams, and address issues promptly, making a palpable difference."