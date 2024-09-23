Florida college launches nation's 1st AI-in-healthcare master's program

Florida State University's College of Nursing is the first university to offer a master's program that weaves artificial intelligence into healthcare — and it is offered online.

The university's Master of Science in Nursing with an AI concentration "will expand digital health initiatives into clinical benefits for patients through more advanced, efficient and personalized care," according to a Sept. 20 news release. Florida State University said the program's curriculum will cover safe and ethical AI applications in healthcare.

Hospitals and clinics are already implementing AI, which the Tallahassee-based college cited as inspiration for the new program.

The first class for the program begins in spring 2025.