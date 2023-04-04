Dr. Azita Emami, new dean of Yale School of Nursing, to bring 'visionary leadership'

Azita Emami, PhD, MSN, RN, was named dean of the Yale School of Nursing in Orange, Conn., according to an April 3 press release. She is expected to continue her longtime focus on paying attention to the important role nurses play in underserved communities while also helping to advance the role of nurses in clinical practice.

Dr. Emami, currently the executive dean of the University of Washington School of Nursing in Seattle, will begin her new role at Yale on Aug. 1.

Peter Salovey, PhD, president of Yale University, said Dr. Emami's career has been "distinguished by a commitment to expanding the role of nursing within the global healthcare ecosystem and transforming the ways nurses are deployed, trained, and involved in decision-making about clinical care guidelines and practices."

Yale School of Nursing Interim Dean Holly Powell Kennedy, PhD, said Dr. Emami brings "a history of visionary leadership" to her new role.

Dr. Emami led the U.S. "Nursing Now" initiative from 2018 to 2020, a combined project of the International Council of Nurses and the World Health Organization. In another moment on the international stage, in 2021, Dr. Emami took part in a United Nations initiative; she led the U.S. "Year of the Nurse and the Midwife" campaign.

"I am honored to be joining the Yale community," Dr. Emami said. "I very much look forward to working with the faculty, students, alumni, and staff in the School of Nursing to envision the future of healthcare and the role of nursing in achieving that vision."