AACN awards 15 nurses for workplace improvements

The American Association of Critical-Care Nurses recognized 15 nurses for "solution-oriented" approaches to mitigate workplace challenges on March 28.

Circle of Excellence Award recipients are recognized for unique efforts to address problems such as healthcare-associated infections, work environment challenges and the COVID-19 pandemic. The 15 nurse recipients work at hospitals across the U.S., from Honolulu to New Jersey.

"These healthcare professionals demonstrate an extraordinary commitment to achieving excellent outcomes in the care of acutely and critically ill patients and their families," AACN President Amanda Bettencourt, PhD, APRN, said in a news release."The Circle of Excellence recipients are breaking new ground and charting a path for a brighter future, one in which nurses are valued as the leaders they are."

The award is supported by grants from Elsevier and Dale Medical.

