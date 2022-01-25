9 Washington hospitals with the top nurse-patient communication scores

The following Washington hospitals received the highest marks for nurse communication, according to the Hospital Consumer Assessment of Healthcare Providers and Systems scores from CMS.

At least 82 percent of patients at the hospitals responded that "nurses always communicated well."

The figures are from CMS' Hospital Compare website and represent data released Oct. 27 and based on two quarters — July through December — rather than the customary four quarters. CMS says users should interpret the data with caution, "as they are based on fewer months of data, fewer discharged patients, and fewer hospitals than normal."

Note: Hospitals with fewer than 100 completed surveys were excluded from this list.

Prosser Memorial Hospital

University of Washington Medical Center (Seattle)

Madigan Army Medical Center-Fort Lewis (Tacoma)

Virginia Mason Medical Center (Seattle)

Legacy Salmon Creek Medical Center (Vancouver)

WhidbeyHealth Medical Center (Coupeville)

Mason General Hospital & Family of Clinics (Shelton)

Jefferson Healthcare (Port Townsend)

Pullman Regional Hospital