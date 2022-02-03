7 schools starting nursing programs

Several colleges and universities have launched innovative nursing programs and partnerships to address persistent nursing shortages around the country.

Here are five schools and hospitals that have recently launched nursing programs:

Editor's note: This list is not exhaustive.

1. Henderson, Nev.-based Roseman University launched a nine-week registered nurse to bachelor's of science in nursing program set to begin in September, according to a Feb. 2 news release.

2. Pulaski, Va.-based New River Community College announced a new nursing scholars program for high school juniors and seniors who show an interest and ability in the college's nursing associate applied science degree, CBS affiliate WDBJ 7 reported Feb. 1.

3. Dayton, Ohio-based Sinclair Community College expanded its nursing program to accept 20 percent more students, Dayton Daily News reported Jan. 31.

4. Maricopa County, Arizona, officials will partner with nursing schools and employers to create and implement a "contemporary gold-standard senior student preceptorship experience" to get new nursing grads practice-ready in Phoenix, officials said Jan. 27.

5. High Point (N.C.) University is launching a four-year bachelor of science in nursing program, CBS affiliate WFMY News 2 reported Jan. 25.

6. The Liberty University School of Nursing in Lynchburg, Va., is launching an accelerated bachelor of science in nursing program, the university said Jan. 21.

7. Galen College of Nursing, a private nursing college based in Louisville, Ky., plans to open campuses in Gainesville and Sarasota in Florida, The Gainesville Sun reported Jan. 13.