12% of nurses are happy in current job + 4 more poll findings

A majority of nurses are unhappy in their current roles, and about 4 in 10 would need to see changes in order to stay, according to a survey from Nurse.org.

The organization surveyed nearly 1,500 U.S. nurses in more than a dozen specialties between September and November 2021.

Five survey findings:

1. Overall, 12 percent of respondents said they are happy in their current role.

2. Nurses practicing in clinical settings were least satisfied with their jobs. Forty percent said changes would be needed for them to stay in the current role.

3. Eighty-seven percent of nurses reported feeling burned out in the past year, 84 percent said they were frustrated with administrators and 77 percent said they felt unsupported at work.

4. Fifty-six percent of nurses said they felt unsafe at work in the past year.

5. Eighty percent of respondents said their units are adequately staffed, and 53 percent said they feel like they cannot turn down extra shifts.

View the full survey here.