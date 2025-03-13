Great leaders in healthcare | 2025

Top healthcare leaders are renowned not only for deftly adjusting to changes across the healthcare industry, but also for actively shaping and driving transformation.

The executives below harness cutting-edge digital technology, pioneer new care delivery models, and implement innovative solutions that enhance experiences for patients and providers alike.

Note: Becker's Healthcare developed this list based on nominations and editorial research. Leaders do not pay and cannot pay for inclusion on this list. This list is not exhaustive, nor is it an endorsement of the leaders or organizations mentioned. We extend a special thank you to Rhoda Weiss for her contributions to this list. Leaders are presented in alphabetical order.

Contact Anna Falvey at afalvey@beckershealthcare.com with questions or comments.





Hospital and Health System Presidents and CEOs

Brian Adams. President and CEO of AdventHealth’s Central Florida Division (Orlando). Mr. Adams leads strategy, planning, development, implementation and operational oversight of AdventHealth’s Central Florida division, encompassing 17 hospitals and emergency departments. He oversees more than 32,000 current team members and is responsible for recruiting the next generation of healthcare professionals. Under his leadership, the health system expanded recruitment efforts in local high schools and invested in dozens of Florida nursing schools. Just last year, AdventHealth committed $5 million toward the University of Central Florida’s College of Nursing and $900,000 to create a permanent endowment at Daytona State College. With Mr. Adams at the helm, AdventHealth has distinguished itself as the only health system in metro Orlando to achieve straight “A” patient safety grades from The Leapfrog Group. Additionally, U.S. News & World Report has consistently ranked the division’s flagship hospital, AdventHealth Orlando, as the No. 1 hospital in the metro area for the past 14 years.

Gregory Adams. CEO of Kaiser Permanente (Oakland, Calif.). Mr. Adams serves as chairman and CEO for Kaiser Permanente, an integrated nonprofit healthcare system that provides care and coverage for over 13.2 million people across nine markets in the U.S. Under his leadership, the organization launched Risant Health in 2023 to expand access to its value-based care model, which delivers superior health outcomes, lower costs and increased equity. Mr. Adams has advanced initiatives to address health disparities, promoting workforce diversity to reflect the communities served by Kaiser Permanente’s 260,000 employees and 25,700 physicians. With over 40 years of healthcare experience, including 25 years at Kaiser Permanente, Mr. Adams was named to Time's "TIME100 Health" list for 2024 thanks to his influence in reshaping the industry. He also contributes to global health and equity efforts through leadership roles in organizations like the World Economic Forum and ELEVATE, a mentoring program for Black healthcare executives.

Craig Albanese, MD. CEO of Duke University Health System (Durham, N.C.). Dr. Albanese is the chief executive officer of Duke University Health System, one of the nation's top academic medical centers and North Carolina's fourth-largest employer. Named CEO in February 2023 after serving as executive vice president and COO, he brings over 25 years of healthcare management experience, including leadership roles at NewYork-Presbyterian in New York City and Stanford University in Palo Alto, Calif. A respected surgeon scientist and clinical investigator, he has published more than 160 peer-reviewed articles and held professorships in surgery, pediatrics, and obstetrics and gynecology. Dr. Albanese is also the lead author of "Advanced Lean in Healthcare", a guide on integrating performance improvement across healthcare systems.

Robert Allen. President and CEO of Intermountain Health (Salt Lake City). As president and CEO of Intermountain Healthcare, Mr. Allen leads one of the nation’s most innovative health systems, focused on improving affordability, access and health outcomes. With extensive leadership experience in urban and rural markets, he has successfully aligned Intermountain’s vast seven-state system under a high-performing operating model that fosters collaboration and growth. Under his leadership, employee and physician engagement exceeded 2023 stretch goals. He also spearheaded a nation-leading daily huddle model that has connected teams across 2,500 tiered-escalation huddles, generating over 338,000 employee-driven improvements. Additionally, Mr. Allen launched a systemwide initiative to simplify employee roles and enhance the patient experience, leading to 1,200 ideas submitted and more than half implemented in just months.

Maria Ansari, MD. Co-CEO of The Permanente Federation (Oakland, Calif.). Dr. Ansari, co-CEO of The Permanente Federation, leads one of the largest and most advanced medical groups in the nation, overseeing The Permanente Medical Group and the Mid-Atlantic Permanente Medical Group. Under her leadership, the Permanente Medical Groups have achieved nation-leading health outcomes, with Kaiser Permanente patients experiencing 20% lower cancer mortality and 30% lower cardiac mortality than those treated elsewhere. She has prioritized physician wellness and operational efficiency, spearheading the world’s largest deployment of ambient AI scribe technology, reducing administrative burdens for over 24,000 doctors and improving patient-physician interactions. Committed to healthcare policy advocacy, Dr. Ansari has engaged with government leaders to support physician pipeline expansion and graduate medical education funding. She also leads TPMG’s research division, which publishes over 1,000 studies annually, advancing medical knowledge and AI applications in diagnostics. Dedicated to addressing social determinants of health, she has supported Kaiser Permanente’s screening of 2.6 million members for social needs, connecting 350,000 individuals to critical community resources. In recognition of her transformative leadership, she was named one of the "Top 10 CEOs Transforming Healthcare in America" by The CEO Forum for 2024.

Barry Arbuckle, PhD. President and CEO of MemorialCare (Fountain Valley, Calif.). An acclaimed innovator and pioneer in healthcare transformation, Dr. Arbuckle leads MemorialCare, Southern California’s most comprehensive, diversified health system. Under his leadership, the system has achieved significant growth and recognition for its advancements in clinical information systems, evidence-based medicine and healthcare reform. Thanks to his emphasis on combining cost discipline with strong clinical outcomes, MemorialCare has among the region’s most value-based employer and health plan contracts, with annual savings to employers and health plans exceeding $200 million. For example, a customized long-term direct-to-employer contract between The Boeing Company and MemorialCare significantly reduces health costs and improves workforce satisfaction and engagement. Dr. Arbuckle's leadership of MemorialCare's innovation fund has led to partnerships with over 50 companies, offering a valuable gateway to accelerate advances in healthcare products and services. Dr. Arbuckle has held leadership roles in influential organizations like Integrated Healthcare Association, Healthcare Leadership Council and California Hospital Association.

Carl Armato. President and CEO of Novant Health (Winston-Salem, N.C.). Mr. Armato, president and CEO of Novant Health, has transformed the organization into a $9 billion regional healthcare powerhouse serving North and South Carolina. Under his leadership, Novant Health has expanded to 19 hospitals, 850 outpatient facilities, and a network of 2,000 physicians and nearly 40,000 team members, with recent acquisitions further strengthening its footprint. He spearheaded the launch of Novant Health Enterprises to drive innovation and has championed partnerships in AI and data analytics, leading to advancements in acute and emergent care. Addressing workforce challenges, Mr. Armato founded the Novant Health Center for Public Policy Solutions, streamlined hiring processes, and launched initiatives to reduce clinician burnout and support career mobility. He has also driven healthcare equity, securing funding for clinics serving underserved communities and pioneering programs that integrate social services with medical care. A nationally recognized healthcare leader, Mr. Armato serves on multiple boards, including Vizient and the American Heart Association, and has been honored as a "Most Admired CEO" by the Charlotte Business Journal and Triad Business Journal.

Madeline Bell. President and CEO of Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia. During Ms. Bell's tenure, Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia has expanded its 4-million-square-foot Philadelphia Campus, built a 250,000-square-foot hospital location on its King of Prussia (Pa.) campus, and added a new outpatient behavioral health center and an inpatient behavioral health facility with a 24/7 crisis response center. While Ms. Bell has been serving as CEO, the system's annual operating revenue has grown from $2.3 billion to $4.5 billion and its workforce has grown from 15,800 to 29,800. The system has also been consistently ranked as one of the top children’s hospitals in the nation during her tenure. Other recent accomplishments include the system's recently announced partnership with a West Philadelphia charter school, which will train high school students for healthcare careers with support from a Bloomberg Philanthropies grant. Outside of her executive role, Ms. Bell is committed to raising awareness about the biggest challenges in pediatrics through her podcast, "Breaking Through", which touches on topics like the mental health crisis, equitable access to cell and gene therapies, and injury prevention.

Barclay Berdan. CEO of Texas Health Resources (Arlington). Mr. Berdan, CEO of Texas Health Resources, leads North Texas’s largest healthcare provider, overseeing 29 hospitals, 450 primary care providers and more than 400 access points. Under his leadership, the system has expanded innovative care models, including a hospital at home program and a 30-minute in-and-out urgent care program. Committed to addressing community health beyond hospital walls, Mr. Berdan has led the system's investments in initiatives that remove barriers to care, awarding over $5 million in community impact grants and funding programs like rural law enforcement training on child abuse cases, which is now under consideration for statewide adoption. Mr. Berdan’s leadership has contributed to Texas Health earning multiple honors, including the American Society of Healthcare's risk management patient safety award for 2022, four Texas Hospital Association "Bill Aston Awards" for quality over the years, and the American Hospital Association’s 2022 "Foster G. McGaw Prize" for excellence in community service. Ranked No. 1 on Fortune’s 2024 list of best workplaces in healthcare and named to Newsweek’s 2025 list of greatest workplaces for diversity, Texas Health, under Mr. Berdan’s guidance, is shifting from a traditional sick-care model to a consumer-driven, community-focused system.

Damond W. Boatwright. President and CEO of Hospital Sisters Health System (Springfield, Ill.). As president and CEO of Hospital Sisters Health System, Mr. Boatwright leads a $2.9 billion Franciscan healthcare ministry serving 2 million people across Illinois and Wisconsin. Since becoming the system's first Black CEO in 2021, he has tackled significant operational and financial challenges, assembling a strong executive leadership team and driving a culture of transparency, accountability and high-quality patient care. A hands-on leader, he frequently engages with frontline caregivers and hospital teams, fostering trust and alignment across the system’s 15 hospitals and numerous community-based health centers. Mr. Boatwright has also spearheaded a governance modernization initiative, streamlining oversight and improving operational efficiency systemwide. As chair of the Catholic Health Association’s board of trustees, he plays a national role in shaping faith-based healthcare policy and advocacy. He was recognized as a Wisconsin Hospital Association "Distinguished Leader" in 2020 and as Madison, Wisc.'s "Executive of the Year" by In Business Magazine for 2021.

Bo Boulenger. President and CEO of Baptist Health South Florida (Coral Gables, Fla.). Mr. Boulenger, president and CEO of Baptist Health, leads South Florida’s largest healthcare system with emphasis on innovation, research and a patient-first culture. With 38 years in healthcare administration, he has driven major expansions throughout the state, including hospital mergers in Palm Beach and the Keys, and the growth of Baptist Health’s nationally recognized institutes specializing in cancer, heart and vascular, brain and spine, and orthopedic care. Under his leadership, Baptist Health has strengthened academic partnerships, notably with Florida International University Herbert Wertheim College of Medicine, to advance clinical excellence and medical education in the region. Committed to employee and patient experience, he has helped Baptist Health earn a spot on Fortune's list of 100 best companies to work for across 23 consecutive years. As incident commander during hurricanes and the Covid-19 pandemic, Mr. Boulenger prioritized safety and quality, ensuring resilience in times of crisis. A respected healthcare leader, he has served as chair of the Florida Hospital Association’s board of trustees and is a founding member of the Miami Partnership, which is dedicated to shaping Miami’s future as a global city.

Wesley Burks, MD. CEO of UNC Health (Chapel Hill, N.C.). Dr. Burks is dean of the UNC School of Medicine, vice chancellor for medical affairs and CEO of UNC Health. With over 30 years of experience, he brings a passion for patient care, research, education and leadership. He first joined UNC–Chapel Hill in 2011 as physician-in-chief of the North Carolina Children’s Hospital. He later became chair of the department of pediatrics. In 2015, he was named executive dean of the UNC School of Medicine, where he played a key role in advancing rural health initiatives, admissions diversity and in the top-ranked primary care education program. A leading expert in allergy research, Dr. Burks’ work on peanut allergy immunotherapy has contributed to treatments under FDA review. He has served as chair of the National Institutes of Health's hypersensitivity, autoimmune and immune-mediated diseases study section and as president of the American Academy of Allergy, Asthma and Immunology.

Carol Burrell. President and CEO of Northeast Georgia Health System (Gainesville, Ga.). Ms. Burrell has led Northeast Georgia Health System through an era of unprecedented growth and success as president and CEO since 2011. Under her leadership, the system expanded from a single hospital to a five-hospital system with 852 beds, one of Georgia’s largest physician groups and a premier graduate medical education program. She played a key role in securing Northeast Georgia Medical Center Gainesville’s designation as a level I trauma center and advancing the Georgia Heart Institute. A strong advocate for healthcare policy, Ms. Burrell spearheaded legislative efforts to enhance emergency cardiac care, combat opioid addiction and strengthen Georgia’s prescription drug monitoring system. Her leadership led to the creation of the state’s only peer-support emergency department program for overdose survivors and a pioneering NICU addiction recovery initiative for mothers and newborns. Recognized as one of Georgia Trend's "100 Most Influential Georgians" for 10 consecutive years, Ms. Burrell has helped the system earn recognition from Top Workplaces as one of the top places to work in Metro Atlanta for seven consecutive years. Ms. Burrell will retire from her role in April 2025.

David L. Callender, MD. President and CEO of Memorial Hermann Health System (Houston). Dr. Callender is president and CEO of Memorial Hermann Health System, where he is creating healthier communities by enhancing value-based care, improving health equity and fostering workforce engagement. Under his leadership, the system has implemented a quintuple aim framework, uniting hospitals, payers, employers and community partners to optimize outcomes. His initiatives have significantly improved workforce retention, cutting total employee turnover by 40% since 2022 through engagement programs, tuition support and mental health resources. His efforts have also aided the system in the formation of over 20 strategic partnerships and 14 innovation hub pilots to expand access and efficiency, while its clinical care redesign and structuring for the future initiatives have saved nearly $1 billion over six years. Dr. Callender also guided the system in launching the Institute for the Advancement of Health Equity. Financial stewardship also remains a priority, with Moody’s upgrading the system's rating to "Aa3" in recognition of strong fiscal management. A dedicated community leader, Dr. Callender serves on the boards of The United Way of Greater Houston and the University of Houston’s board of visitors.

Nkem Chukwumerije, MD. President and Executive Medical Director for The Southeast Permanente Medical Group (Atlanta). Dr. Chukwumerije serves as president and executive medical director for The Southeast Permanente Medical Group, leading more than 800 clinicians who provide care to 315,000 Kaiser Permanente members across 27 medical offices and specialty centers in Georgia. To combat maternal mortality disparities, he championed the "Cocoon Pregnancy Care" program, a multidisciplinary initiative that integrates primary, maternal and specialty care to leverage telehealth, remote monitoring and psychosocial support that improves postpartum care and health outcomes. The program significantly increased postpartum complication screening rates, from 46% to 85% overall, and from 57.5% to 94.3% in high-risk patients, as highlighted in a 2023 New England Journal of Medicine Catalyst case study. Elements of this program, including remote patient monitoring, are now being expanded across Kaiser Permanente regions nationwide. Additionally, Dr. Chukwumerije serves as the executive sponsor and national physician lead for DEI for The Permanente Federation.

Kevin B. Churchwell, MD. President and CEO of Boston Children’s Hospital. At Boston Children's, the primary pediatric teaching affiliate of Harvard Medical School and home to the world's largest research enterprise based at a pediatric medical center, Dr. Churchwell leads a team dedicated to advancing children's health through work in clinical care, research, innovation, medical education and community engagement. Since joining Boston Children’s as its executive vice president of health affairs and COO in 2013, Dr. Churchwell has been instrumental in leading the hospital’s work to become a high reliability organization, where zero avoidable harm impacts any patient, family member or employee. Prior to joining Boston Children's, he served as CEO of both Nemours/Alfred I. duPont Hospital for Children in Wilmington, Del. and Monroe Carell Jr. Children's Hospital, part of the Vanderbilt University Medical Center in Nashville, Tenn. An advocate for equity, diversity and inclusivity, Dr. Churchwell is responsible for establishing three of the 11 offices of health equity and inclusion at hospitals across the U.S. and Canada, including the one at Boston Children’s, which he founded in 2016. He was also integral to the publication of Boston Children’s own declaration for equity, diversity and inclusivity in 2020.

Seth Ciabotti. CEO of MSU Health Care (East Lansing, Mich.). Mr. Ciabotti is driving transformational growth and integration within Michigan State University’s academic health system. Under his leadership, MSU Health Care has expanded clinical services through strategic agreements with Detroit-based Henry Ford Health, Lansing, Mich.-based Sparrow Health System and Grand Blanc, Mich.-based McLaren Health Care, enhancing offerings in neurosciences, imaging, cancer treatment and commercial insurance. He played a key role in securing a 30-year partnership with Henry Ford Health, strengthening research, innovation and medical education. Amidst nationwide physician shortages, Mr. Ciabotti spearheaded a three-year recruitment plan to bring in over 50 providers, modernizing MSU’s health system and uniting the clinical operations of its three health sciences colleges. His data-driven leadership has revamped MSU Health Care’s technology strategy, leading to the creation of a data science team and a robust health IT infrastructure that enhances efficiency and patient outcomes. Looking ahead, he is focused on expanding employer-based primary care clinics, laboratory services and ambulatory surgical centers, reinforcing MSU Health Care’s mission to increase access, lower costs and improve health outcomes across Michigan.

Michelle Conger. President of OSF HealthCare (Peoria, Ill.). Throughout Ms. Conger’s 31-year tenure with OSF HealthCare, she has been dedicated to driving transformative innovation, strategic excellence and patient-focused care. She began serving as chief strategy officer in 2020, and in 2018 became CEO of OSF OnCall Digital Health, positioning her as a pioneer in digital health innovation. In collaboration with executive leadership, Ms. Conger has been instrumental in shaping the OSF long-term strategy, developing leading-edge digital strategies and virtual care models to transform healthcare delivery. Under her leadership, OSF shifted from a focus on illness to a holistic health maintenance and improvement mindset. To achieve this, she has helped lead the system in strategically integrating digital experience solutions with operational workflows and clinical outputs. Notably, she aided OSF in launching a digital hospital at home program in 2022, the first in the state to do so, establishing continuous access to care through OSF OnCall Urgent Care and an AI chatbot, and providing remote monitoring for chronic conditions. She also advanced OSF Ventures, managing $250 million in assets and investing in 31 companies. Ms. Conger became president on Jan. 1, 2025 and will become CEO in 2026.

Joanne M. Conroy. President and CEO of Dartmouth Health (Lebanon, N.H.). Dr. Conroy, as president and CEO of Dartmouth Health, leads with a philosophy rooted in trust, innovation and mentorship. Since joining Dartmouth Health in 2017, her leadership has driven a dramatic financial turnaround, expanded the health system to six members and completed two major expansion projects. A champion for emerging leaders, especially women in healthcare, she founded "Women of Impact" and actively mentors the next generation of professionals. She serves as chair of the American Hospital Association board, and has earned LeapFrog Group’s "Steven Schroeder Award for Outstanding Healthcare CEO" and a spot on Boston Business Journal’s "Women of Influence" list, among other honors. Under her leadership, Dartmouth Health remains New Hampshire’s No. 1-ranked hospital by U.S. News & World Report and Newsweek.

Steven Corwin, MD. President and CEO of NewYork-Presbyterian (New York City). Dr. Corwin is the president and CEO of NewYork-Presbyterian, one of the most comprehensive academic health systems in the U.S. Under his leadership, NewYork-Presbyterian Hospital was ranked a top hospital in the nation and the No. 1 hospital in New York by U.S. News & World Report for 2024-25. The hospital has been named among the best in the U.S. by the publication for 21 consecutive years. Dr. Corwin has expanded access to care by leading innovative initiatives such as "NYP OnDemand" telehealth services and the nation’s largest fleet of mobile stroke treatment units. Dr. Corwin also oversaw the development of the David H. Koch Center for ambulatory care and the Mothers Center, the nation’s first multidisciplinary center for pregnant women with complex conditions. A champion of workplace culture and diversity, he has implemented initiatives that have earned NewYork-Presbyterian recognition as a "Best Place to Work" by Forbes, Fortune and other publications. A trained cardiologist and internist, he has held leadership roles with the American Hospital Association, the Healthcare Association of New York State and the Greater New York Hospital Association, as well as multiple advisory boards.

John Couris. President and CEO of Tampa (Fla.) General Hospital. Mr. Couris aims to enhance Tampa General Hospital via innovation, strategic expansion and a strong commitment to workplace culture. Since 2017, he has overseen the system’s growth from just 17 total facilities to six hospitals and more than 150 care locations, employing 14,000 team members and providers statewide. His forward-thinking initiatives include the creation of an AI-driven care coordination center, the launch of TGH Ventures to support healthcare startups, and the execution of a $550 million master facility plan to develop the Tampa Medical and Research District. Modeled after the nation’s top medical hubs, the district is projected to generate $8.3 billion in annual economic impact and nearly 58,000 jobs. Mr. Couris’ focus on innovation, partnerships and professional development has elevated patient outcomes and engagement, earning Tampa General recognition from Newsweek, Forbes and Fortune/Merative. A trusted voice in healthcare policy, he has been named to the Tampa Bay Business Journal "Power 100" list for three consecutive years.

Russell F. Cox. President and CEO of Norton Healthcare (Louisville, Ky.). Mr. Cox has led Norton Healthcare, Louisville's second largest employer, in innovative healthcare approaches that have resulted in several “firsts” in the communities it serves. Since being named president and CEO in 2017, Mr. Cox has led Norton Healthcare's expansion to nine hospitals and 400 locations of care. The system has also added a bilingual clinic and opened Norton West Louisville (Ky.) Hospital, the first hospital built in its region in more than 150 years. During Mr. Cox's tenure, Norton Healthcare’s workforce has grown from 14,500 to almost 23,000, with over 1,750 employed medical providers and more than 3,000 total providers on its medical staff. Workforce development partnerships have also expanded over the last few years, with local universities and programs introducing high school students to careers in health sciences. He has also led Norton Healthcare in forming new partnerships with organizations like Goodwill Industries of Kentucky and Dare to Care Food Bank to provide comprehensive, holistic support to patients.

Kimberly Chavalas Cripe. President and CEO of Children’s Hospital of Orange County (Orange, Calif.). Under Ms. Cripe's 30-year leadership, Children’s Hospital of Orange County has grown dramatically. Under Ms. Cripe’s leadership, the system has become a forerunner of population health management, while also investing in opportunities for growth, partnership, research and innovation. Recognizing mental health is equally important as physical health, she spearheaded efforts that led to the establishment of a robust pediatric system of mental healthcare designed to be scalable and replicable by other health systems nationwide. The cornerstone is the system's Cherese Mari Laulhere Mental Health Inpatient Center, the region’s first pediatric inpatient mental health treatment center that includes specialty programming for children younger than 12. Ms. Cripe’s passion for children’s health and wellbeing has led to multiple leadership roles with various organizations, including Children’s Hospital Association, California Children’s Hospital Association and Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals, for which she currently serves as chair of the board of trustees. On Jan. 1, 2025, she also became co-CEO of Rady Children’s Health, a pediatric healthcare system she helped create by uniting the expertise of CHOC and Rady Children’s Hospital San Diego.

Ramin Davidoff, MD. Co-CEO of The Permanente Federation (Oakland, Calif.). Dr. Davidoff is co-CEO of The Permanente Federation, executive medical director and chair of the board for the Pasadena-based Southern California Permanente Medical Group, chair of the board and CEO of both the Atlanta-based Southeast Permanente Medical Group and the Honolulu-based Hawaii Permanente Medical Group. He oversees quality and DEI programs across Southern California Permanente Medical Group, achieving nationally recognized results in preventive care and health equity. Under his leadership, Kaiser Permanente ranks in the top 5-10% nationally for preventive screenings in breast cancer, cervical cancer, colorectal cancer, blood pressure control and diabetes management, as measured by Healthcare Effectiveness Data and Information Set. His efforts to address health disparities led to a quality improvement initiative published in JAMA, which narrowed gaps in blood pressure control between Black and white patients through trust-building strategies and culturally tailored communication. Additionally, Dr. Davidoff co-led the expansion of the National Cancer Expert Review Program in multiple Kaiser Permanente regions, enabling specialist consultations for 11 cancer types and advancing oncology drug treatment pathways. His leadership continues to enhance timely, evidence-based cancer care through electronic ordering of molecular genomic tests, reinforcing Kaiser Permanente’s position as a leader in comprehensive, equitable and innovative healthcare delivery.

Leslie Davis. President and CEO of UPMC (Pittsburgh). Ms. Davis serves as the president and CEO of UPMC, bringing over 30 years of experience in healthcare operations and business development. Prior to her current role, she was executive vice president of UPMC in Pittsburgh and president of its health services division, overseeing 40 hospitals, 4,900 physicians, and a wide range of specialty and post-acute care services. Ms. Davis previously led UPMC Magee-Womens Hospital for 14 years and held senior leadership roles at major health systems including Penn Medicine and Thomas Jefferson University in Philadelphia. Her career began at Mount Sinai Medical Center in New York City, where she advanced through increasingly prominent positions.

Steve Davis, MD. President and CEO of Cincinnati Children's. Dr. Davis is president and CEO of Cincinnati Children’s, a leading pediatric health system recognized for its top-ranked patient care, research, education, advocacy and innovation. Under his leadership, Cincinnati Children’s was ranked No. 1 on U.S. News & World Report’s 2023-24 list of best children’s hospitals and is the No. 2 recipient of pediatric research grants from the National Institutes of Health. Dr. Davis spearheaded the system’s largest expansion ever, a $600 million critical care building that opened in 2021, which was designed for patients with cancer, heart conditions and other complex diseases, and features a state-of-the-art emergency department. He led the launch of HealthVine, a network of pediatric care providers serving 120,000 children and families, and has also expanded access to care through new specialty clinics and medical facilities in Indiana and Ohio. Before joining Cincinnati Children’s, he held key leadership roles at Cleveland Clinic, including COO of Hillcrest Hospital in Mayfield Heights, Ohio. He currently serves as vice chair of Children’s Hospitals’ Solutions for Patient Safety, a network of over 140 pediatric hospitals focused on eliminating serious harm in children’s health care.

Eric Dickson, MD. President and CEO of UMass Memorial Health (Worcester, Mass.). UMass Memorial Health, Central Massachusetts’ largest nonprofit health system, has been transformed under Dr. Dickson's leadership as president and CEO. He is responsible for overseeing 17,500 caregivers and $3.8 billion in annual revenue. Since taking the helm in 2013, he led the system from a $55 million deficit to financial stability, driving systemwide integration and innovation. A national leader in lean management, he has implemented over 100,000 frontline staff ideas, empowering caregivers and improving patient outcomes. During the Covid-19 crisis, he prioritized staff retention, opened a field hospital at Worcester’s DCU Center, and expanded ICU capacity, ensuring vital care access for the region. A practicing emergency medicine physician, he continues working emergency department shifts. In acknowledgement of his impact, he was an inaugural recipient of the Boston Business Journal’s "Innovators in Healthcare" award in 2023.

Michael Dowling. President and CEO of Northwell Health (New Hyde Park, N.Y.). Mr. Dowling, president and CEO of Northwell Health, leads New York’s largest healthcare system with over 87,000 employees and an $18 billion annual budget. He focuses on advancing healthcare equity, addressing public health challenges like gun violence, and preparing future generations through initiatives like the Northwell School of Health Sciences, set to open September 2025. Under his leadership, Northwell has enhanced workforce diversity and engagement, with 90% of employees affirming its commitment to inclusivity. Mr. Dowling has championed global humanitarian efforts, including providing ambulances and 3D-printed prosthetics for Ukraine’s war-torn regions, while also playing a prominent role in national discussions on gun violence prevention. A former New York State official and academic, Mr. Dowling is widely known for his innovative contributions to healthcare, public policy and community impact.

Liz Dunne. President and CEO of PeaceHealth (Vancouver, Wash.). The first woman lay leader of PeaceHealth, Ms. Dunne has spent a decade as the system's president and CEO. A registered dietitian, she leads the system in improving services, managing labor, boosting caregiver engagement and improving community wellbeing. She is a champion for female health executives and board members, accelerating the organization’s commitment to expanding female senior leadership. Prioritizing the delivery of best-in-class patient safety and quality care, she challenged the organization to hardwire safety into all processes. Previously, she was community CEO for Providence in the South Bay of California and an executive with Duarte, Calif.-based City of Hope and Fountain Valley, Calif.-based MemorialCare. Ms. Dunne also spent 10 years as a lieutenant colonel in the U.S. Air Force Medical Corps and a decade in the Air Force Reserves. A Catholic Health Association board member, she has served as chair of its diversity and health equity committee. She was also a member of the American Hospital Association board and served on its committee on healthcare strategy and innovation.

Christopher J. Durovich. President and CEO of Children's Health (Dallas). Mr. Durovich has led Children’s Health to national prominence during his two-decade tenure as president and CEO. Under his leadership, the system's flagship, Children’s Medical Center Dallas, remains the only North Texas hospital ranked in all 10 pediatric specialties by U.S. News & World Report, a distinction it has earned for six consecutive years. His strategic vision has driven major expansions, including the development of a new $5 billion pediatric campus with Dallas-based UT Southwestern Medical Center, a hospital tower in Plano, Texas that's set to triple bed capacity, and a pediatric care center in Southern Dallas County. Committed to workforce excellence, Mr. Durovich has championed industry-leading wage enhancements, expanded DEI initiatives and fostered a highly engaged workforce, earning recognition as an "exceptional workplace" from Gallup. Despite industrywide financial challenges, he has led Children’s Health to sustained double-digit revenue growth, contributing over $3.3 billion to the North Texas economy. A respected healthcare leader, he has chaired the Texas Hospital Association’s board of trustees, currently serves on multiple regional and national healthcare boards, and was named one of the “Most Admired CEOs" in Dallas by the Dallas Business Journal in 2023.

Sister Judith Ann Duvall. Chairperson of the Boards for OSF HealthCare (Peoria, Ill.). Sister Judith Ann, chairperson of OSF HealthCare's board of directors, has been a member of the congregation since 1965. Under her leadership, OSF HealthCare has expanded from eight hospitals to 16, established a nationally recognized innovation and simulation center, and launched a $237 million OSF Health Cancer Institute to advance cancer treatment and research. Her influence extends beyond governance, as she has personally guided thousands of leaders through the ministry development program since 1989 and continues to connect with all 24,000 mission partners annually to reinforce the organization’s core values. A passionate advocate for philanthropy, she has raised tens of millions of dollars, particularly for OSF HealthCare Children's Hospital of Illinois and The Autism Collective, ensuring better care for children and families across Illinois. Sr. Judith Ann's commitment to fostering a culture of giving has made her a driving force in the OSF HealthCare Foundation, with her personal touch throughout her nearly 60 years of service inspiring donors to contribute to transformative healthcare initiatives.

Brian Erling, MD. President and CEO of Renown Health (Reno, Nev.). Two years ago, Dr. Erling stepped into his role as president and CEO of Renown Health, infusing a people-first approach into the organization’s mission, vision and values. He also implemented a new strategic plan to serve 1 million patients, led a restructuring initiative for more efficient operations, and set organizational benchmarks for top quartile performance in quality, finance, strategy, growth and people. Dr. Erling also reinvested in the community via an affiliation with the University of Nevada, Reno School of Medicine to build Nevada’s first nonprofit academic health system. As a result of his efforts, Renown’s physician and employee engagement is up to 85% and CEO approval has risen to 78% according to Glassdoor, with a 95% CEO approval score from current employees. Prior, Dr. Erling held leadership positions at Centura Health in Centennial, Colo., including CMO, senior vice president and chief clinical officer. Most recently, he was president and CEO of Colorado Springs, Colo.-based Penrose-St. Francis Health Services. An emergency medicine physician by training, he also previously served as president of the Alliance Group, a subsidiary of Nashville, Tenn.-based Envision Healthcare, and was a founding partner of an emergency group in Denver.

Gianrico Farrugia, MD. President and CEO of Mayo Clinic (Rochester, Minn.). Dr. Farrugia, president and CEO of Mayo Clinic, leads a workforce of 80,000 that serves 1.3 million patients annually, addressing complex illnesses across all U.S. states and over 130 countries. Dr. Farrugia is driving healthcare transformation through platform-based care models, highlighted by the Mayo Clinic Platform, which leverages vast clinical data to enhance patient care. He has spearheaded a $7 billion investment in infrastructure, introducing advanced innovations like North America’s first carbon ion therapy program and biomanufacturing capabilities. A gastroenterologist, academic leader and author, Dr. Farrugia brings over 35 years of experience in patient-centered innovation and global collaboration to his role.

Greg Feirn. CEO of LCMC Health (New Orleans). Mr. Feirn’s leadership as CEO has shaped LCMC Health into one of Louisiana’s premier healthcare systems. He has overseen its expansion into a nine-hospital network with nearly 17,000 employees and more than 2,800 physicians serving New Orleans and surrounding communities. He played a pivotal role in acquiring Touro and Tulane Medical Center, strengthening the system’s ability to meet the region’s diverse healthcare needs. His strategic direction has also secured Standard & Poor’s "A+" rating, the highest in Louisiana, while driving financial stability and operational growth. A dedicated advocate for the industry, Mr. Feirn serves as chairman of the Louisiana Hospital Association and sits on several regional boards. His contributions have earned him recognition as Biz New Orleans "Executive of the Year" for 2020, while LCMC Health has been honored with the 2021 "Joy in Medicine" designation from the American Medical Association and a spot on Forbes’ 2021 "Best Employers" list.

Deborah Feldman. President and CEO of Dayton (Ohio) Children's Hospital. Since joining the organization in 2012, Ms. Feldman has led a campuswide revitalization, expanded services, recruited specialized pediatric experts and integrated advanced technology, all while elevating patient and family experience to top quartile performance. Now leading efforts under the strategic roadmap "Reinventing the Path to Children’s Health", she is driving care innovations, expanding behavioral health services and championing health equity initiatives to ensure every child has access to optimal healthcare. A respected leader in healthcare policy and advocacy, she serves on the boards of the Children’s Hospital Association, Ohio Children’s Hospital Association and Ohio Hospital Association board of trustees. Beyond healthcare, she is deeply involved in community initiatives, chairing the Preschool Promise board and Montgomery County Family and Children’s First council, and serving as vice chair of Miami University’s board of trustees. Her leadership has earned widespread recognition, including the YWCA "Women of Influence" award, inclusion on Dayton Business Journal’s "Ten Most Influential People" list and the Dayton Development Coalition’s "Maureen Patterson Regional Leader" award.

Susan Fox. President and CEO of White Plains (N.Y.) Hospital. Ms. Fox, president and CEO of White Plains Hospital, has transformed the institution from a community hospital into a tertiary hub of advanced care within the New York City-based Montefiore Health System, quadrupling its operating revenue to over $1 billion since joining in 2010. Under her leadership, the hospital has consistently earned top national quality recognitions, including its second consecutive 5-star designation from CMS and its 10th straight “A” safety rating from Leapfrog Group in 2023. She has expanded clinical services, introducing neurosciences and structural heart programs to complement the hospital's cardiac surgery and interventional cardiology services, while also doubling the Center for Cancer Care and adding urgent care, cardiac catheterization labs, and a new Center for Advanced Medicine & Surgery. The hospital has seen a 50% rise in inpatient discharges, 84% growth in surgical volume, and 61% increase in emergency department visits since 2010, while physician staff has doubled to 1,400 providers. She was appointed to the board of commissioners of The Joint Commission, chairs the Westchester County Association, and has served on the American Hospital Association board of trustees and Healthcare Association of New York State board of directors.

JP Gallagher. President and CEO of Endeavor Health (Evanston, Ill.). Mr. Gallagher serves as president and CEO of Endeavor Health, Illinois' third-largest health system, providing care to 1.4 million patients across nine hospitals and 300 sites. Leading 27,000 team members, he emphasizes personalized, community-focused care, clinical excellence and innovation. Mr. Gallagher assumed his current role in 2022 after the merger of NorthShore University Health System and Edward-Elmhurst Health, building on his tenure as NorthShore’s CEO. There, he expanded the system’s footprint and launched initiatives like a freestanding orthopedic hospital and a pioneering clinical genomics program. Mr. Gallagher previously served as COO of NorthShore and president of Evanston (Ill.) Hospital, following leadership roles with Charlotte, N.C.-based Advocate Health Care. In addition to healthcare, he chairs the Gallagher Foundation, advancing education for young leaders in developing countries, and is involved in various boards and councils addressing public health and community issues.

Roxanna Gapstur, PhD, RN. President and CEO of WellSpan Health (York, Pa.). Dr. Gapstur brings 22 years of oncology nursing experience to her role as president and CEO of WellSpan Health, fostering a culture of innovation and collaboration among 20,000 team members. Under her leadership, the system has emerged as a regional leader in value-based care, achieving a top 15% national quality score in Medicare’s 2022 Shared Savings Program while maintaining strong financial performance and $344 million in community benefits. Dr. Gapstur has championed cutting-edge partnerships with Emerus, General Catalyst, Helix and Zipline, integrating technology to enhance patient access and care delivery. She is committed to expanding community healthcare access, leading initiatives such as three new neighborhood hospitals in Cumberland and York Counties and a partnership with Evangelical Community Hospital in Lewisburg, Pa. Her focus on workforce wellbeing and diversity has positioned the system as a top employer, driving 12% growth over three years while ensuring an inclusive environment where employees thrive. Dr. Gapstur also serves on several boards, including AllSpire Health Partners, the American Hospital Association and the PA Early Learning Investment Commission.

Robert Garrett. CEO of Hackensack Meridian Health (Edison, N.J.). In his role as CEO of Hackensack Meridian Health, Mr. Garrett drives the network’s mission to transform healthcare and lead positive change through expanded access, research innovation, medical education and health equity. Under his leadership, the system has been recognized for quality excellence, operating New Jersey’s top-ranked adult and children's hospitals and becoming the first U.S. health system to receive Joint Commission’s health equity and sustainable healthcare certifications. He played a pivotal role in founding the Hackensack Meridian School of Medicine, strengthening New Jersey’s physician pipeline, and expanding the Center for Discovery and Innovation, which has secured $175 million in research commitments. Mr. Garrett also spearheaded New Jersey’s first "smart hospital", a major ambulatory expansion, and strategic partnerships with New York City-based Memorial Sloan Kettering, Paterson, N.J.-based St. Joseph’s Health and Newark, N.J. -based Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield, leading to the creation of Braven Health, the state’s most popular Medicare Advantage plan.

Bill Gasson. CEO of Sanford Health (Sioux Falls, S.D.). Mr. Gassen is the president and CEO of Sanford Health, a $7.1 billion integrated health system serving communities across the upper Midwest. Since his appointment in 2020, he has focused on patients, people and communities, positioning Sanford Health as the premier rural health system in the U.S. Under his leadership, the organization is committed to ensuring high-quality care regardless of geographic location. Mr. Gassen serves on the health systems council of the American Hospital Association and the board of directors for Oscar Health and the Healthcare Institute. Prior to becoming CEO, he held multiple senior leadership roles at Sanford Health for over a decade.

Warren Geller. President and CEO of Englewood (N.J.) Health. During his tenure as president and CEO, Mr. Geller has led Englewood Health through unprecedented growth, expansion and innovation. Beginning with his appointment in 2013, annual revenue has more than doubled, patient volume and acuity have increased, and financial performance, quality and safety metrics have significantly improved. Mr. Geller has modernized the hospital’s infrastructure, expanded outpatient services and developed a robust integrated physician network of over 500 providers across six counties. A champion for diversity and health equity, he was the first hospital CEO in New Jersey to sign the "CEO Action for Diversity and Inclusion Pledge", spearheading initiatives to address unconscious bias, social determinants of health and community outreach. His fundraising efforts have secured over $150 million, supporting landmark projects such as the Englewood Health ZT Systems Outpatient Center at Jersey City and the Shirvan Family Live Well Center. Recognized for his transformational leadership, Mr. Geller serves on the New Jersey Hospital Association Board and has been honored by Forbes, and NJBIZ for his healthcare leadership, among others.

Marc Gorelick, MD. President and CEO of Children's Minnesota (Minneapolis). Dr. Gorelick, president and CEO of Children’s Minnesota, is a dedicated advocate for children’s health and wellbeing, both within hospital walls and throughout the community. He actively addresses social determinants of health, recognizing their role in improving outcomes for kids. Dr. Gorelick has been a vocal supporter of transgender and gender-diverse youth, publicly condemning restrictive healthcare policies and affirming Children’s Minnesota’s commitment to inclusive care. He has also testified in favor of anti-discrimination legislation, such as the "CROWN Act", which is now law in Minnesota. In his upcoming book, he shifts the national conversation on gun violence from politics to public health, emphasizing its status as the leading cause of death among children and advocating for evidence-based solutions. His leadership extends beyond healthcare, as evidenced by his appointment to Minnesota’s Equitable Health Care task force, where he works to eliminate health disparities statewide. Recognized as a "Most Admired CEO" by the Minneapolis/St. Paul Business Journal in 2020, Dr. Gorelick consistently leverages his platform to champion policies and initiatives that support children's health and safety. Dr. Gorelick has announced his intention to retire in July 2025 following a 42-year career in medicine.

Brian Gragnolati. President and CEO of Atlantic Health System (Morristown, N.J.). Under Mr. Gragnolati’s leadership, Atlantic Health has expanded access to care, strengthened financial stability and advanced health equity while serving a growing population of 7.5 million across New Jersey and Pennsylvania. Since 2017, the system’s reach has increased by 57%, treating over 1.1 million patients in 2022 across five acute care hospitals, a children’s hospital, urgent care centers, physician offices and home care services. With Mr. Gragnolati's guidance, Atlantic Health’s excellence has been nationally recognized, with two of its hospitals ranked among New Jersey’s top four by U.S. News & World Report for 2023-24 and Healthgrades placing Morristown Medical Center and Overlook Medical Center in Summit, N.J. among America’s 50 best hospitals for 2024. Mr. Gragnolati has also driven financial strength, securing an "Aa3" stable credit rating from Moody’s. In addition, he reinforced Atlantic Health’s commitment to sustainability and corporate responsibility with the launch of the "Community of Care" environmental, social and governance program. A champion of diversity and inclusion, he led Atlantic Health to inclusion on Newsweek’s list of America’s greatest workplaces for diversity in 2023. Additionally, his expertise extends to national cybersecurity efforts, serving on the cybersecurity advisory committee for the U.S. Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency, shaping policies to protect critical healthcare infrastructure.

Robert Grossman, MD. CEO of NYU Langone Health (New York City). Under the leadership of CEO and dean Dr. Grossman, NYU Langone Health is setting new standards of excellence in patient care, scientific research and medical education while maintaining strong financial health and strategic growth. Dr. Grossman’s data-driven approach to quality management has led to consistent, life-saving patient outcomes, using a proprietary dashboard tracking over 800 metrics, including health equity measures. Under his direction, NYU Langone was named the No. 1 hospital and ambulatory network in the U.S. for quality and patient safety by Vizient, earned top 10 rankings in 10 clinical specialties by U.S. News & World Report, and received a 5-star rating from CMS and consecutive "A" grades from the Leapfrog Group. He has also overseen significant ambulatory expansion, bringing leading-edge care to patients across New York and Florida, growing NYU Langone’s footprint to more than 6 million square feet. Dr. Grossman was the driving force behind tuition-free medical education, launching the NYU Grossman Long Island School of Medicine and ensuring full-tuition scholarships in perpetuity to train much-needed primary care physicians. Since he took the helm, NYU Langone’s revenue has grown from $2 billion in 2007 to over $12 billion in 2023, with an upgrade to "A1" by Moody’s and $4.9 billion in philanthropic giving. A globally recognized leader in neuroradiology, he was elected to the American Academy of Arts and Sciences in 2022 and is a fellow of the International Society for Magnetic Resonance in Medicine.

Sister Mary Haddad. CEO of Catholic Health Association of the United States (St. Louis). Sister Mary has served as the 10th president and CEO of the Catholic Health Association of the United States since 2019. She leads the organization in its mission to support the health ministry of the Catholic Church in the United States, which cares for patients through its vast network of more than 670 hospitals, 1,500 long-term care facilities and affiliated community health centers. Sr. Mary directs national advocacy initiatives focused on improving healthcare access, addressing social disparities, and protecting vital programs like Medicaid and the Affordable Care Act. She also oversees the strategic planning and development of educational programs for leadership and mission formation in Catholic healthcare. During her tenure as the organization's CEO, Sr. Mary has provided moral clarity on the need for masking and vaccinations during Covid-19, led the “We Are Called” initiative to confront racism by achieving health equity, and has championed greater access to healthcare coverage for vulnerable populations. Prior to becoming CEO, she served as the organization's vice president of sponsorship and mission services, bringing a background in healthcare, social services and education, including international work in Belize, Trinidad and Tobago.

J. William “Bill” Hankins. CEO of AVALA (Covington, La.). Mr. Hankins, CEO of AVALA, brings over four decades of healthcare leadership marked by strategic vision, data-driven decision-making and a commitment to ethical, patient-centered care. Under his guidance, the organization has achieved sustained growth by fostering collaboration among patients, physicians and healthcare teams while maintaining a strong company culture. He applies innovative strategies and clear goal-setting to balance stakeholder needs, ensuring quality outcomes for shareholders, team members and the community. As the face of the organization, he actively strengthens local partnerships and views community engagement as a vital responsibility. Beyond healthcare operations, he champions diversity, sustainability and philanthropy. He is also on AVALA's board of directors and medical executive committee.

Rodney B. Hanners. CEO of Keck Medicine of USC (Los Angeles). As the leader of one of only two university-based medical systems in Los Angeles, Mr. Hanners oversees four hospitals and more than 100 clinics. Under his leadership, Keck Medical Center of USC ranks among the top 50 hospitals in 10 specialties, the top three hospitals in metro Los Angeles, and the top 10 hospitals in California, according to U.S. News & World Report. Committed to employee wellbeing, he has championed "Care for the Caregiver", an innovative wellness program designed to support physicians and staff while fostering a workplace culture of trust and accountability. His tenure has also driven Keck Hospital of USC to earn a 5-star rating from the CMS in 2023, along with numerous national awards for patient care and safety. Prior to his current role, Mr. Hanners served as COO for Keck Medicine and CEO of Keck Medical Center, leading initiatives in quality, access, growth and financial performance. His career includes senior leadership roles at Children's Hospital of Los Angeles and Oakland, Calif.-based Kaiser Permanente, as well as service as a naval officer in the U.S. Submarine Force.

Lisa Harris, MD. CEO of Eskenazi Health (Indianapolis). Dr. Harris has dedicated nearly 40 years to patient care, research and teaching at Eskenazi Health, where she has served as CEO since 2003. Under her leadership, Eskenazi Health has become a nationally recognized essential health system and a key training ground for the Indiana University School of Medicine. She has led workforce diversity efforts to ensure the health system reflects Indianapolis’s diverse neighborhoods, and has championed The Gregory S. Fehribach Center, which has provided 400 internships for college students with physical disabilities. She spearheaded the seamless transition from Wishard Hospital to the state-of-the-art Sidney and Lois Eskenazi Hospital in 2013, while continuing to see patients and teach at Indiana University School of Medicine. Dr. Harris is deeply committed to improving access to primary and mental health care for vulnerable and underserved populations, advocating for health equity through her past role as chair of America’s Essential Hospitals and various community initiatives. A recognized leader in health equity and inclusion, she has been honored as an "LGBT Healthcare Equality Leader" by the Human Rights Campaign and named "Indiana Person of Achievement" by the Anti-Defamation League.

Allen Harrison. President of Medical City Healthcare (Dallas). Mr. Harrison has led Medical City Healthcare, HCA Healthcare’s North Texas division, since January 2023, overseeing 21 hospitals, 15 ambulatory surgery centers and 57 CareNow urgent care clinics. Under his leadership, the system has expanded from 16 to 21 hospitals, investing over $1.7 billion in acquisitions, facility enhancements and advanced technology. Notably, in December 2023, he spearheaded the acquisition of Wise Health System, which added three hospitals, 443,000 square feet of facility space and over 1,000 employees without disruption to patient care. Mr. Harrison’s personal connection to healthcare, shaped by his father’s experience with Type I diabetes, led him from biomedical engineering to hospital administration, where he combines leadership, science and patient-centered care. Recognized for his impact, he was named to D CEO magazine’s 2023 "Dallas 500" list of the most influential business leaders in the region.

Bradley Haws. CEO and Associate Vice President of University of Iowa Health Care (Iowa City). Mr. Haws is the CEO of the clinical enterprise and associate vice president for UI Health Care, overseeing the operational, strategic and financial performance of the academic health system. With extensive experience in academic and health system leadership, he previously served as the system's CFO and in the same role at Atlanta-based Emory Healthcare. He has also served as CEO of the Charlottesville-based University of Virginia Physicians Group. He also spent 14 years in a leadership role with Salt Lake City-based Intermountain Healthcare, where he was the founding CFO of the Intermountain Medical Group. In his current role, Mr. Haws is committed to advancing UI Health Care’s mission in medical education, biomedical research and patient care. He places emphasis on financial stewardship, operational efficiency and strategic growth, aiming to enhance healthcare delivery in Iowa and beyond.

Sam Hazen. CEO of HCA Healthcare (Nashville, Tenn.). Mr. Hazen is the CEO of HCA Healthcare, which operates 186 hospitals and approximately 2,400 ambulatory sites of care, including surgery centers, freestanding ERs, urgent care centers and physician clinics. Charged with oversight of a 309,000-employee workforce that manages more than 43 million patient encounters annually, Mr. Hazen has guided HCA Healthcare’s expansion and operational excellence since being appointed CEO in 2019. Most recently serving as president and COO, he has held numerous senior leadership positions within the system, including president of operations and president of HCA Healthcare’s Western Group, where he oversaw operations west of the Mississippi River. Mr. Hazen's career began in Humana’s financial management specialist program, and he has served as CFO at various hospitals. A respected industry leader, he currently serves on the board of directors for the Nashville Health Care Council and the Federation of American Hospitals.

David C. Herman, MD. CEO of Essentia Health (Duluth, Minn.). Dr. Herman, CEO of Essentia Health, has a deep-rooted passion for rural healthcare, which he has harnessed to reshape healthcare delivery across Wisconsin, Minnesota and North Dakota. He championed a shift from fee-for-service to a value-based care model, emphasizing wellness, prevention and chronic disease management. This transition has resulted in exceptional outcomes, including $100 million in healthcare cost reductions between 2018 and 2022 while maintaining high quality, with three Essentia hospitals earning 5-star ratings from the CMS. Nationally recognized for his expertise, Dr. Herman was invited to testify before a U.S. Senate subcommittee on advancing value-based care in rural settings. He serves as chair-elect of the Minnesota Hospital Association board of trustees and holds leadership roles with the American Hospital Association and American Academy of Ophthalmology. A dedicated advocate for education and community service, he also sits on the boards of The College of St. Scholastica and Ronald McDonald House Charities and was appointed to Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz’s task force on academic health.

Tim Hingtgen. CEO of Community Health Systems (Franklin, Tenn.). Mr. Hintgten oversees the strategic direction and operations of Community Health Systems and its 39 distinct healthcare systems, including 69 acute care hospitals and more than 1,000 other care sites across 15 states. Under his leadership, the company has invested approximately $3 billion over the past five years to expand health services and improve care delivery. Highlights in 2024 include the completion of a $68 million expansion in Knoxville, Tenn., a $200 million expansion in Foley, Ala., the acquisition of a large urgent care footprint in Tucson, Ariz., and several new ambulatory surgery centers, free-standing emergency departments and physician practices. Under Mr. Hingtgen's leadership, the organization and affiliated health systems have enhanced patient safety and clinical quality, produced notable growth through initiatives dedicated to increasing care access, and significantly improved employee engagement and retention. Mr. Hingtgen also serves as an advocate for policies that advance patient care and support provider organizations. He currently serves on the boards of the Federation of American Hospitals, the Coalition to Strengthen America's Hospitals and the Nashville Health Care Council.

Wendy Horton, PharmD. CEO of UVA Health University Medical Center (Charlottesville, Va.). Dr. Horton serves as UVA Health University Medical Center's CEO, bringing extensive experience in academic medical centers and a strong focus on healthcare quality, innovation and care redesign. Since assuming the leadership role in 2020, she has implemented transformative strategies that increased yearly net operating revenue by $60 million while prioritizing workforce development, compensation and retention. Previously, she served as COO at UVA Medical Center, chief administrative officer at Columbus-based The Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center, and vice president of operations at the University of Wisconsin Hospital and Clinics in Madison. A fellow of the American College of Healthcare Executives, Dr. Horton actively mentors emerging healthcare leaders. She also serves her community as a board member for Habitat for Humanity of Greater Charlottesville.

Patrick Hwu, MD. President and CEO of Moffitt Cancer Center (Tampa, Fla.). Dr. Hwu is the president and CEO of Moffitt Cancer Center, Florida’s only National Cancer Institute-designated comprehensive cancer center. A renowned tumor immunologist, Dr. Hwu has been instrumental in advancing gene-modified T-cell therapies and chimeric antigen receptor research to enhance cancer treatment. Before joining Moffitt, he spent 17 years at MD Anderson Cancer Center in Houston, serving as head of the cancer medicine division and holding key leadership roles, including chair of the departments of melanoma and sarcoma medical oncology. His expertise in cancer immunology and translational research has significantly impacted the field, improving patient outcomes and pioneering innovative immunotherapies.

Joseph Impicciche. CEO of Ascension (St. Louis). Mr. Impicciche, as CEO of Ascension, leads one of the nation’s largest Catholic health systems, overseeing nearly 140 hospitals across 19 states and Washington, D.C. Under his leadership, Ascension remains dedicated to its mission of providing compassionate, personalized care, particularly for underserved populations. Mr. Impicciche has been a vocal advocate for health equity, racial justice, reducing drug costs and addressing gun violence as a public health issue. He also champions technological innovation in healthcare to enhance patient access and quality of care. A recognized leader in the industry, he serves on the boards of the American Hospital Association, Healthcare Leadership Council, and Catholic Health Association of the United States, where he is vice chairperson/chairperson-elect. His contributions have earned him the "Clarence A. Jackson Distinguished Career Achievement Award" from his alma mater, Wabash College.

Rob Jay. CEO of ScionHealth (Louisville, Ky.). ScionHealth's CEO, Mr. Jay, led the organization through a transformative 2023, overseeing a major acquisition, launching ScionHealth’s first national quality program and implementing key organizational initiatives. Under his leadership, ScionHealth acquired Cornerstone Healthcare Group, adding 15 long-term acute care hospitals, eight senior living communities and 3,000 team members, making it the nation’s largest long-term acute care provider by bed count. Mr. Jay's leadership has resulted in reduced reliance on costly contract nursing labor and expanded clinical services across multiple states. Additionally, ScionHealth partnered with Marshall University to establish the nation’s first rural surgery residency program. Mr. Jay also plays a national role in shaping healthcare policy, serving on the board of directors for the Federation of American Hospitals, the American Hospital Association’s health systems committee, and the Louisville Healthcare CEO Council.

Ed Jimenez. President and CEO for University Hospital (Newark, N.J.). University Hospital's president and CEO, Mr. Jimenez, is ushering in a productive era of growth for the academic medical center. In under two years, he has launched a master facility plan to modernize the hospital’s 62-acre campus and strengthen its role as the state’s busiest level I trauma center. Committed to innovation, he has expanded University Hospital’s partnership with Newark-based Rutgers Health, advancing robotic surgery, organ recovery and clinical research. The hospital's center for advanced liver diseases now holds the Northeast’s top survival rating for liver transplants. Under his leadership, the hospital has opened a weight management center, an on-campus pharmacy and a $1.2 million mobile mammography bus to provide life-saving screenings to 4,000 women annually. A collaborative and patient-focused leader, Mr. Jimenez fosters engagement among staff, patients and community stakeholders to ensure high-quality, compassionate care. Recognized for his impact, he was named to the NJBIZ "Power Healthcare 50" list in 2023 and 2024.

Candace Johnson, PhD. President and CEO of Roswell Park Comprehensive Cancer Center (Buffalo, N.Y.). Dr. Johnson is the first woman to lead Roswell Park Comprehensive Cancer Center and the only woman currently leading a freestanding cancer center. Roswell Park has earned numerous accolades under her leadership, including the highest possible rating of “exceptional” from the National Cancer Institute in 2024. Programs in immunotherapy, cell and gene therapy, and community outreach have thrived under her tenure, with a new suburban outpatient center, community engagement center, and cell/gene therapy engineering and production facility all opening in the last three years. Since 2015, Roswell Park has experienced substantial growth in staffing and patient care, while attracting renowned global talent. Before her current role, Dr. Johnson served as the organization's deputy director and chaired the department of pharmacology and therapeutics, overseeing the translation of cancer research into innovative therapies. A distinguished scientist, she has authored nearly 200 publications, held leadership roles on numerous national committees and chaired the NCI Frederick National Laboratory advisory committee since 2021.

Laura Kaiser. President and CEO of SSM Health (St. Louis). Ms. Kaiser serves as president and CEO of SSM Health, bringing decades of expertise in healthcare strategy, value-based care, clinical quality improvement and innovation to the role. She has steered SSM Health through industry challenges with a strong focus on strategic collaboration, ensuring that high-quality care remains affordable, accessible and equitable. Her leadership has reinforced financial stability, with Standard & Poor’s and Fitch affirming the system’s strong credit ratings and stable outlook in 2023, citing diversified revenue streams, sound strategy and a strong balance sheet. Ms. Kaiser is also committed to driving disruptive innovation, partnering with the University of Cambridge Judge Business School on the healthcare utility initiative, which supports nonprofit business models aimed at improving access and affordability. Under her leadership, SSM Health has played a founding role in Civica Rx, which is developing affordable insulin at $30 per vial, and Graphite Health, which addresses challenges in digital health innovation. She has also advanced health equity by integrating social determinants of health screenings into patient care and expanding behavioral health services within primary care. A fellow of the American College of Healthcare Executives, she serves on the boards of the American Hospital Association, Catholic Health Association, Greater St. Louis Inc., Merit Medical, Navitus Health Solutions and the Scottsdale Institute.

Robert Kent, DO. President and CEO of Western Reserve Hospital (Cuyahoga Falls, Ohio). Dr. Kent simultaneously leads four organizations: Western Reserve Hospital, Unity Health Network, The Ohio Independent Collaborative and Western Reserve Hospital Partners. As the founder of Western Reserve, Ohio’s only full-service, physician-owned hospital, he guided the organization through post-Covid growth, expanding services and facilities while avoiding layoffs and travel nurse dependency. As founder and president, he has also grown Unity Health Network into one of the region’s largest multispecialty groups, leading innovations in value-based care and patient access. As chairman of The Ohio Independent Collaborative, he unites over 1,000 providers to enhance clinical quality and influence healthcare policy. Additionally, his physician investment group has spearheaded the construction of a 53,000-square-foot medical facility, expanding access to primary and specialty care. Dr. Kent was recognized as Ernst & Young "Entrepreneur of the Year" in 2012 and received the Summit County Medical "Society Lifetime Achievement Award" in 2019.

Alexa B. Kimball, MD. President and CEO of Harvard Medical Faculty Physicians (Boston). Dr. Kimball is CEO of Harvard Medical Faculty Physicians at Beth Israel Deaconess Hospital, as well as a practicing clinician, researcher and professor of dermatology at Harvard Medical School. She oversees more than 2,000 physicians and an $890 million organization, ensuring financial stability while advancing patient-centered care, particularly for underserved populations. A renowned expert in hidradenitis suppurativa, she has driven groundbreaking research and innovations to improve treatment for the debilitating skin disease. Beyond her role at Harvard Medical Faculty Physicians, she has played a pivotal role in legislative advocacy for healthcare access and was a key negotiator in the landmark cooperation agreement between Dana-Farber Cancer Institute and Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center, both also based in Boston. Dr. Kimball is a champion for diversity in medicine, restructuring leadership recruitment to improve representation and implementing strategies to combat physician burnout. Her leadership is characterized by "mentored accountability," fostering innovation and empowering those around her in the fields of healthcare, policy and academia.

Anne Klibanski, MD. President and CEO of Mass General Brigham (Boston). Dr. Klibanski leads Mass General Brigham, an 80,000-employee integrated academic healthcare system that includes Brigham and Women’s Hospital and Massachusetts General Hospital, Mass Eye and Ear, McLean and Spaulding Rehabilitation, seven community hospitals, a health plan, physician networks, community health centers, home-based care and long-term care services with $20 billion in annual revenue. Dr. Klibanski has served in her role since 2019 and has led the clinical integration of services to make the system’s world-class care more accessible. She has overseen increased investment in leading-edge research that has the potential to revolutionize treatments like gene and cell therapy, leveraging $2.4 billion in annual research funding. Under her leadership, Mass General Brigham’s innovation team has created more than 300 companies that are making broad impacts on human health. She has also led the system to expand investment in community health and established “United Against Racism,” a multi-year commitment to address the impacts that racism has on patients, employees and the broader community. A globally recognized expert in neuroendocrine disorders, she previously served as chief academic officer and chief of neuroendocrine at Massachusetts General Hospital.

Leong Koh, MD. President and CEO of Northwest Permanente (Portland, Ore.). Dr. Koh serves as president and CEO of Northwest Permanente, leading a team of more than 1,700 physicians, clinicians and administrative staff in Oregon and Southwest Washington. Under his leadership, the organization remains the largest independent, physician-led, multispecialty medical group in the region, providing evidence- and value-based care to over 640,000 members. With more than 25 years of experience in family medicine, Dr. Koh has held key operational and strategic leadership roles at both regional and national levels, including serving as vice president of quality, care experience and patient safety. During his tenure, Kaiser Permanente Northwest has consistently achieved Medicare 5-star status and earned national recognition for high-quality care. In addition to his executive role at Northwest Permanente, Dr. Koh co-leads Kaiser Permanente’s national health equity workgroups and is an active member of the health equity sponsor group.

Todd LaPorte. CEO of HonorHealth (Scottsdale, Ariz.). Mr. LaPorte, CEO, is dedicated to transforming HonorHealth into a proactive health and wellness network that advocates for community wellbeing. Under his direction, HonorHealth created a chief wellbeing officer role and implemented a robust DEI program, leadership development initiatives, enhanced compensation plans and an employee crisis fund. In 2023, Mr. LaPorte led HonorHealth’s sponsorship of "Blue Zones Project Scottsdale", a multi-year initiative to enhance community wellbeing, resilience and economic vitality, with worksite certifications across all HonorHealth facilities. He serves on multiple boards, including the Health System Alliance of Arizona, Greater Phoenix Leadership, Experience Scottsdale, and the McDowell Sonoran Conservancy. He brings over 35 years of healthcare experience to his role.

Wright Lassiter III. CEO of CommonSpirit (Chicago). Mr. Lassiter is CEO of CommonSpirit Health, leading one of the nation’s largest and most diverse healthcare organizations, which comprises over 2,200 care sites across 24 states. He assumed the role in August 2022. With more than 30 years of experience in leading large, complex health systems, he previously served as president and CEO of Detroit-based Henry Ford Health. There, he guided the system through the Covid-19 pandemic and spearheaded two successful mergers, significantly expanding its reach and revenue. A dedicated healthcare advocate, Mr. Wright was recognized as Crain’s Detroit Business’ "Newsmakers of the Year" for 2021 and as one of HealthLeaders Media’s “20 People Who Make Healthcare Better” for 2011. As a past chair of the American Hospital Association and former chair of America's Essential Hospitals, he remains a strong voice for advancing hospital priorities nationwide, ensuring healthcare organizations have the resources and support they need to thrive.

Joon Lee, MD. CEO of Emory Healthcare (Atlanta). Emory Healthcare's CEO, Dr. Lee, oversees a leading academic health system with 10 hospitals, nearly 500 outpatient locations and over 26,000 employees. Since joining in 2023, Dr. Lee has led a significant financial turnaround, expanded primary care access across Georgia, improved staff retention, reduced reliance on contract labor and spearheaded a $150 million investment in employee compensation. He is dedicated to providing equitable, compassionate care, leveraging data and technology to enhance patient experiences, and reducing provider burdens. Prior to Emory Healthcare, Dr. Lee spent 27 years at UPMC in Pittsburgh as an interventional cardiologist, clinical researcher and physician executive.

Rich Liekweg. CEO of BJC Health System (St. Louis). Mr. Liekweg is the CEO of BJC Health System, leading the $10 billion organization and overseeing 24 hospitals, hundreds of clinics and 44,000 employees. He successfully led the 2024 integration of BJC HealthCare and Saint Luke’s Health System, ensuring regulatory approvals and expanding access to 3,500-plus clinical trials, research collaborations and innovations in partnership with Washington University School of Medicine and University of Missouri-Kansas City. Under his leadership, the system donates over $1 billion annually to charitable organizations, including a 2023 partnership with Midwest BankCentre to address economic and health disparities in under-resourced communities. Committed to inclusion and workforce engagement, Mr. Liekweg actively participates in employee events and led BJC to be named a “Business of Pride” by the St. Louis Business Journal in 2023 for its efforts in fostering an LGBTQIA+-inclusive environment. He is also a strong advocate for cancer research and innovation, supporting Pedal the Cause, Fit2Be Cancer Free and CEOs Against Cancer, raising funds for Siteman Cancer Center and Siteman Kids at St. Louis Children’s Hospital.

Richard P. Lofgren, MD. President and CEO of OU Health (Oklahoma City). Dr. Lofgren serves as the inaugural president and CEO of OU Health, Oklahoma’s flagship academic health system. Since his arrival in 2022, the health system has grown substantially in financial performance, cultural transformation and clinical services. Financially, the system has achieved nearly $100 million in cost savings, and in the most recent fiscal year, OU Health saw upgrades in bond ratings from Moody’s and Standard & Poor's. OU Health has expanded from a $1.52 billion system to a $3 billion system, and has seen a 16% growth in admissions and a 14% growth in inpatient surgeries since fiscal year 2022. Additional growth is underway, with a new pediatric behavioral health center opening in 2026 and expansion of the state’s only National Cancer Institute-designated cancer center in Tulsa, Okla. in 2027. As Dr. Lofgren guided the transition from a holding company to an operating company model, he focused the health system’s work on quality, safety, inclusion and excellence initiatives. Quality indicators continue to improve, with a 50% reduction in catheter-associated urinary tract infections and central line-associated bloodstream infections, significant improvement in adult mortality observed-to-expected index, and a 50% reduction in pressure ulcer events.

Thomas J. Lynch Jr., MD. President and Director of Fred Hutch Cancer Center (Seattle). In his five years at Fred Hutch, Dr. Lynch has made landmark impacts, including successful merging previously separate research and clinical care organizations and strengthening the independent cancer center’s relationship with Seattle-based UW Medicine. He has overseen significant growth, with patient volumes increasing over 30% under his leadership, as well as expanded clinical trial locations. In 2022, Dr. Lynch helped secure two significant philanthropic gifts, totaling nearly $800 million, to expand precision oncology efforts. This past year, he led a nimble response to an opportunity that enabled Fred Hutch to add 300,000 square feet of research and lab space adjacent to its main campus. Fred Hutch has been home to three Nobel laureates and is the birthplace of bone marrow transplantation, and Dr. Lynch has built upon that legacy by recruiting strong clinical and research experts to Fred Hutch. He has strengthened the organization’s commitment to DEI, evidenced by a significant increase in executive team diversity and a doubling of underrepresented hires to 41% last year. Under Dr. Lynch's leadership, Fred Hutch will mark its 50th anniversary in 2025 and has embarked on a $3 billion comprehensive campaign to support both clinical care and research.

Steve Mackin. President and CEO of Mercy (St. Louis). As the leader of Mercy, Mr. Mackin is responsible for overseeing 50 hospitals and hundreds of community-based centers, served by over 55,000 caregivers who see 13 million annual encounters and 3 million in a predictive care model. Mercy was among the first integrated EHRs, boasts the world’s first virtual care center, and has become an AI and machine learning powerhouse. Under Mr. Macklin's leadership, these accomplishments have resulted in patient, operational and financial improvements, including reduced emergency department-to-inpatient handoff time, reduced systemwide length of stay by more than one day over one year, and the prediction of many potentially life-threatening events before they occur. Mercy’s EHR also allows urban, suburban and rural practices to harness accumulated knowledge from millions of episodes of diagnostic and high-level proactive, predictive, personalized care for every patient. In addition, the 24,000-user "Mercy Works On Demand" app allows nurses more choice in their shifts and hours, which has resulted in significant recruitment, retention and labor spend improvement. A 10-year alliance with Mayo Clinic helps Mercy apply data science and years of de-identified patient outcomes to identify and treat diseases early. Mr. Mackin joined Mercy in 2017, serving as executive vice president and president of Mercy’s east region and Mercy Hospital St. Louis. Previously, he spent 19 years at Boca Raton, Fla.-based Cancer Treatment Centers of America, including as COO and interim president.

Kevin B. Mahoney. CEO of University of Pennsylvania Health System (Philadelphia). Mr. Mahoney, CEO of the University of Pennsylvania Health System, oversees operations across six hospitals, 13 multispecialty centers and numerous outpatient facilities across Pennsylvania, Delaware and New Jersey. Since joining Penn Medicine in 1996, he has played a key role in advancing patient care, including the creation of the Pavilion, a state-of-the-art hospital, and the integration of the health system under a unified EHR platform. Mr. Mahoney has championed a patient-centered care model that meets individuals where they need care, leading to improved outcomes and lower costs. A strong advocate for health equity, he co-launched the "Fund for Health" with the University of Pennsylvania Wharton School, investing $1.6 million in initiatives addressing social determinants of health. He has contributed to publications such as The New England Journal of Medicine and JAMA and has been recognized as one of the “Most Admired CEOs” by the Philadelphia Business Journal for 2023 and one of the “100 Most Influential People in Philadelphia” by Philadelphia Magazine for 2024.

Mark E. Manigan. President and CEO for RWJBarnabas Health (West Orange, N.J.). Mr. Manigan, president and CEO of RWJBarnabas Health, leads New Jersey’s largest academic health system, serving over three million patients annually across 700 facilities. Under his leadership, the system delivers state-leading medical care, including the top-ranked cancer program, New Jersey’s only heart and lung transplant centers, and the state’s most advanced burn treatment facility. Committed to health equity, the system is the state’s largest provider of care for uninsured and Medicaid patients, investing in programs that address economic opportunity, housing, food insecurity and education. His "hire local-buy local" initiative has directed over $214 million to diverse vendors and created 3,000 jobs for residents in underserved communities. He also spearheaded a $1 billion partnership with Rutgers University to expand clinical trials and medical education. Mr. Manigan has also strengthened the system's ambulatory care network and implemented a service line integration model, improving efficiency. He was named to NJBIZ’s "Power 50 in Health Care" for 2023 and serves on Rutgers University’s board of governors.

Amy B. Mansue. President and CEO of Inspira Health (Mullica Hill, N.J.). Ms. Mansue has significantly advanced Inspira Health since assuming her role in 2020. Navigating the headwinds impacting Inspira since the pandemic, she laid the groundwork to initiate substantial growth in 2024. Last year, Inspira opened a $5 million primary care center in Millville, a $50 million multispecialty health center in Deptford, and began a $240 million hospital expansion in Mullica Hill, which will add a five-story wing. Under her leadership, Inspira also addressed critical state needs by opening a new behavioral health unit and two autism diagnostic centers. The "Food Farmacies+" program and community health worker initiative expanded to combat social determinants of health, enhancing care accessibility for underserved communities. Inspira achieved these milestones through joint ventures with leading specialists, collaboration with federal and state agencies and various community partners, and the integration of AI and digital health solutions. Despite economic challenges, Ms. Mansue focused on making healthcare attainable, leading to $1.26 billion in revenue in 2023, a 41% increase since her arrival.

Michael A. Mayo, DHA. President and CEO of Baptist Health (Jacksonville, Fla.). With more than 30 years of extensive healthcare executive experience, Dr. Mayo leads North Florida’s largest, most comprehensive healthcare system and one of the biggest private employers in Jacksonville. As president and CEO of Baptist Health, he leads six acute hospitals, including the region’s sole children’s hospital, a dedicated heart hospital, a neurological institute, five satellite emergency centers and more than 100 primary care and specialists' offices, all of which are served by over 15,000 team members and 2,000 physicians. The Baptist MD Anderson Cancer Center is clinically integrated with the MD Anderson Cancer Center in Houston, which again earned the No. 1 spot on U.S. News & World Report's 2024-25 "Best Hospitals for Cancer" list under his leadership. With Dr. Mayo’s guidance, Baptist Health has garnered numerous accolades, including being named one of the best employers in IT by Computerworld magazine, one of America’s top employers for diversity by Forbes magazine and an "AA" stable rating by Standard & Poor's. He was pivotal in launching the "Blue Zones Project" in Jacksonville, a collaborative, multiyear initiative aiming to foster a community health and wellbeing culture. Dr. Mayo also mentors aspiring healthcare executives and administrative fellows, and serves as an adjunct professor in the master’s program in healthcare administration at University of North Florida.

Shawn McCoy. CEO of Deaconess Health System (Evansville, Ind.). Mr. McCoy has dedicated nearly 35 years to Deaconess Health System, rising from intern to CEO through his strategic leadership and commitment to excellence. Deaconess has grown from a single hospital to 19, with 14 of those additions occurring during Mr. McCoy's tenure, solidifying its status as the region’s leading healthcare provider. His hands-on experience across nearly every department fosters deep connections with frontline caregivers, administrators and board members, reinforcing a culture of collaboration and trust within the system. Mr. McCoy's leadership emphasizes quality, safety and accessibility, ensuring high-quality care reaches communities through regional affiliates like Deaconess Henderson, Gibson and Union County Hospitals. Beyond his executive role, Mr. McCoy actively serves on multiple community organization boards, including the Indiana Hospital Association.

Cliff A. Megerian, MD. CEO of University Hospitals (Cleveland). Dr. Megerian, CEO of University Hospitals, leads a $6 billion health system with 21 hospitals, 32,000 employees and one of the nation’s most research-intensive institutions, with $197 million in funding and over 3,400 active clinical trials. Under his leadership, the system has achieved major milestones, including launching an Epic EHR system, completing a $236 million expansion of UH Ahuja Medical Center in Beachwood, Ohio and securing record-breaking community support of nearly $230 million in 2023. He has also advanced the systems of care model, expanded an affiliation with Northeast Ohio Medical University to train future healthcare professionals, and strengthened financial stability, earning $45 million in shared savings and incentives while reducing Medicare costs by over $100 million in four years. His commitment to innovation is reflected in the system's partnership with the University of Oxford to accelerate rare disease therapeutics and the launch of the "healthy at home" virtual clinic, which reduced hospital readmissions by 50% for targeted patients. Alongside his executive role, Dr. Megerian continues to shape healthcare as a practicing physician, educator and medical author.

Neil Meltzer. President and CEO of LifeBridge Health (Baltimore). Under Mr. Meltzer’s leadership as president and CEO, LifeBridge Health has expanded into one of the largest health systems in the mid-Atlantic, doubling in size to $2.2 billion in annual revenue and growing its workforce from 7,700 to over 13,000 employees. He has driven strategic acquisitions such as Grace Medical Center, expanded LGBTIQA+ healthcare via Affirmcare, and launched Maryland’s first hospital-based bio-incubator, supporting biomedical startups and securing $60 million in funding. Mr. Meltzer also prioritizes violence prevention as a public health issue, leading to the creation of Center for Hope, the nation’s first hospital-based violence intervention and prevention center. A national advocate for gun violence reform and health equity, he was appointed chair of the advisory panel on outreach and education for CMS. He has also served on national and state workforce commissions. He has been honored by The Baltimore Sun, Maryland Daily Record, and Baltimore Business Journal, and was named Tulane University’s "Alumni of the Year" in 2022.

Robert L. Meyer. President and CEO of Phoenix Children’s. Mr. Meyer has led Phoenix Children's since 2003, transforming it from a struggling single hospital into one of the nation’s largest pediatric health systems. Under his leadership, Phoenix Children’s has expanded significantly, opening major new campuses in Avondale, Glendale and Gilbert, along with a 112,000-square-foot expansion at the Thomas Campus to meet the needs of a growing pediatric population. In response to the youth mental health crisis, Mr. Meyer spearheaded innovative initiatives, including the psychiatry faculty learning community, the Center for Resiliency and Wellbeing, and the suicide prevention program, all aimed at improving access to mental healthcare and early intervention. He is also a champion of workplace culture and DEI, launching onsite mental health services, wellness centers, preventive screenings and the Phoenix Children’s baby shower program for employees. His commitment to elevating women in leadership led to the creation of The Phoenix Children’s Women’s Surgical Collective, which promotes academic advancement and diversity in surgical disciplines. Thanks to his leadership, Phoenix Children’s will become the fourth-largest pediatric health system in the U.S. by 2024, has been ranked a "Best Children’s Hospital" by U.S. News & World Report for 13 consecutive years. Mr. Meyer plans to retire in the summer of 2025.

Tomislav Mihaljevic, MD. President and CEO of Cleveland Clinic. Dr. Mihaljevic has served as CEO and president of Cleveland Clinic since 2018, overseeing transformative growth and guiding the organization to serve 15.1 million patient encounters annually with a $15 billion operating revenue. Under his leadership, the clinic expanded its global footprint, including the opening of Cleveland Clinic London, significant growth in Cleveland Clinic Florida, and advancements in Cleveland Clinic Abu Dhabi. He has driven initiatives to enhance caregiver experience, diversity and inclusion while contributing $1.42 billion in community benefits in 2022, focusing on vulnerable populations and public health challenges. Dr. Mihaljevic has championed groundbreaking research efforts, such as the Cleveland Clinic brain study and a quantum computing partnership with technology company IBM, with research grant funding increasing by 26% to nearly $250 million. A skilled thoracic surgeon, he performed nearly 3,000 operations before transitioning to executive leadership and now serves on various influential boards, including GE HealthCare and the US-UAE Business Council.

Marc D. Miller. President and CEO of Universal Health Services (King of Prussia, Pa.). Mr. Miller is the president and CEO of Universal Health Services. He assumed the CEO role in January 2021, having served as president since 2009. A seasoned healthcare executive, Mr. Miller has been with UHS since 1995, holding various leadership positions at both hospital and corporate levels. Before transitioning to executive roles at UHS corporate headquarters, he oversaw acute care operations in multiple states, including Pennsylvania, South Carolina and Florida. In addition to his leadership at UHS, Mr. Miller serves on the board of directors of Universal Health Realty Income Trust, which manages 76 properties across 21 states. He is also a board member of Premier, a national healthcare improvement company. A recognized voice in the healthcare industry, Mr. Miller is the 2025 chair of the Federation of American Hospitals and frequently shares his insights in national publications.

Redonda Miller, MD. President of Johns Hopkins Hospital (Baltimore). Dr. Miller has served as president of The Johns Hopkins Hospital since 2016, leading the 1,100-bed academic medical center with more than 11,000 employees and $3 billion in operating revenue. Under her leadership, the hospital has enhanced clinical care, quality, safety, patient experience and health equity. Her leadership has helped the hospital maintain its position on the U.S. News & World Report "Honor Roll", earn its fourth Magnet designation for nursing excellence, and become the largest academic medical center to receive Planetree International gold certification for person-centered care. A practicing internist, Dr. Miller combines her clinical experience with leadership to ensure high-quality patient care and support for staff. She is an associate professor in the department of medicine and has received honors such as induction into the National Academy of Medicine and the Maryland Chamber of Commerce Business Hall of Fame.

Andrew Molosky. President and CEO of Chapters Health System (Temple Terrace, Fla.). Mr. Molosky is president and CEO of Chapters Health System, the nation’s largest nonprofit provider in the end-of-life and chronic illness care space. His leadership has propelled the organization through unprecedented growth, tripling its service lines within 18 months by integrating Cornerstone Hospice, Hope Healthcare and Capital Caring Health. He also spearheaded the development of CareNu, a population health entity, and Assurity DCE, a high needs direct contracting entity. His commitment to operational excellence extends to compliance, securing HITRUST and National Committee for Quality Assurance accreditations. Overseeing a workforce of nearly 4,000, Mr. Molosky has also cultivated an award-winning workplace culture recognized by Fortune. Additionally, he holds leadership roles on national and state healthcare boards, shaping the future of hospice and palliative care.

R. Lawrence Moss, MD. President and CEO of Nemours Children’s Health (Jacksonville, Fla.). Dr. Moss is president and CEO of Nemours Children’s Health, where he is redefining child health as a catalyst for population health and economic stability. His leadership promotes a "pay-for-health" model that shifts focus from medical services to overall wellbeing, investing over $100 million in initiatives that keep children healthy and out of hospitals. Under his guidance, Nemours has embedded behavioral health into primary care, conducted over 16,000 patient encounters in 2023 and implemented early childhood programs in 42 states. He also established the Nemours Kidwell Network, saving $5.25 million in healthcare costs for nearly 200,000 patients across Medicaid and commercial payers. Committed to health equity, Dr. Moss also raised $25 million to launch The Ginsburg Institute for Health Equity and an additional $70 million for the Moseley Foundation Institute for Cancer and Blood Disorders, with a particular focus on sickle cell disease.

Andy Mueller, MD. CEO of MaineHealth (Portland). Dr. Mueller is the CEO of MaineHealth, a nonprofit integrated health system serving 1.1 million residents in Maine and New Hampshire. Leading a network that includes a level I trauma medical center, eight community hospitals, behavioral health services, home health agencies, an ACO, a medical group, a laboratory and various wellness programs, he oversees 24,000 employees dedicated to providing high-quality care. Before joining MaineHealth in 2021, Dr. Mueller was president and CEO of Centra Health in Lynchburg, Va. and previously led Winston-Salem, N.C.-based Novant Health’s Greater Charlotte market. A former Air Force staff family physician and flight surgeon, he brings a unique perspective as a practicing physician, physician-executive and veteran.

Pete November. CEO of Ochsner Health (New Orleans). As CEO of Ochsner Health, Mr. November leads the Gulf South’s largest nonprofit healthcare provider, which serves over 1.5 million patients annually across 46 hospitals and 370 health and urgent care centers. Under his leadership, Ochsner continues to build on its 82-year legacy, maintaining its commitment to top-quality, innovative care while expanding accessibility and affordability. Mr. November is passionate about creating an inclusive and purpose-driven culture where employees feel valued and empowered. His strategic focus includes leveraging technology to enhance patient and clinician experiences, streamlining care delivery and collaborating with forward-thinking partners to shape the future of healthcare. In addition to his role at Ochsner, he serves on the board of trustees for the National World War II Museum, is a member of the New Orleans Business Council, and was selected in 2023 to join Louisiana’s Committee of 100 for Economic Development, promoting policies that enhance the state's business competitiveness.

Patrick O’Shaughnessy, DO. President and CEO for Catholic Health (Rockville Centre, N.Y.). Dr. O’Shaughnessy began his Catholic Health career as an emergency department physician and now serves as president and CEO, bringing over 20 years of leadership in strategy, innovation and operations. Before his appointment in 2021, he held roles as executive vice president, CMO and chief clinical officer for the system, where he expanded care access through telehealth, a hospitalist model and strategic partnerships. Focused on population health management, he has prioritized preventive care, digital health integration and advanced primary care to detect diseases earlier and improve outcomes. His leadership has also driven initiatives to reduce chronic disease risk in low-income communities, including efforts to address food insecurity with tailored nutrition programs. Dr. O’Shaughnessy serves on the Long Island Regional Economic Development council, the New York Institute of Technology board and as treasurer of Healthcare Association of New York State, while also holding leadership roles with the American Hospital Association and Greater New York Hospital Association. He was named to Crain’s "Notable Health Care Leaders" list for 2022 and their "Top 100 Healthcare" list in 2023.

Kathy Parrinello, PhD, RN. President and CEO of Strong Memorial Hospital and Highland Hospital (Rochester, N.Y.). Ms. Parrinello oversees operations for Strong Memorial Hospital and Highland Hospital, guiding their strategic growth and managed care initiatives. With a career spanning over three decades at Strong, she has played a pivotal role in expanding access and enhancing patient care. Ms. Parrinello began her journey as a staff nurse before advancing into leadership roles, including director of surgical nursing services, director of ambulatory care and senior director of hospital operations. Since 2000, she has served as COO, spearheading efforts to align the health system with evolving healthcare models. She assumed her current leadership position in July 2024.

Amy Perry. President and CEO of Banner Health (Phoenix). Ms. Perry is leading the 33-hospital Banner Health, one of the largest in the nation, into its third decade with a clear evolution strategy. In 2023, Banner achieved more than $14 billion in revenue, exceeding maximum performance for its service-line growth and digital business growth strategic initiatives. Looking to the future, Ms. Perry is ensuring Banner can stay ahead with a five-year, $1 billion investment in technology and innovation, including plans to enhance digital capabilities for easier, faster consumer access and navigation. Banner has also reached its target to improve care efficiency and quality through the prioritization of high-reliability care. Ms. Perry has built a strong workforce culture, earning the system a "Great Place to Work" certification, reporting a low 7.6% total burnout rate for 2024, and exceeding the system's three-year goal for reducing clinician burnout. Ms. Perry is a strong advocate for medical education, growing Banner’s partnership with the University of Arizona College of Medicine to train 1,300 residents annually, more than any other health system in Arizona. In nursing, Banner provides more than 1,600 preceptorships annually.

Cathy Pimple, DNP, RN. CEO of Newman Regional Health (Emporia, Kan.). Since her appointment as CEO of Newman Regional Health in 2023, Dr. Pimple has led the nonprofit critical access hospital through strategic expansions in patient care, technology and community engagement. Under her leadership, the hospital has invested in advanced robotics for surgical procedures, launched an outpatient pulmonary rehabilitation program, and opened an internal medicine clinic to ensure more patients receive specialized care locally. She has also strengthened workforce development via recruitment strategies, leadership huddles and staff recognition programs. A champion of healthcare innovation, Dr. Pimple oversaw Newman Regional as it secured a Blue Distinction Centers+ designation for maternity care and became the first hospital in the U.S. to launch the "RapidAlerts Direct" project. Additionally, she facilitated a $500,000 investment in Emporia State University’s simulation hospital, enhancing nursing education.

Peter WT Pisters, MD. President of The University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center (Houston). Dr. Pisters, president of The University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center, has positioned the institution as a leader in cancer research, treatment and prevention through a data-driven, mission-focused approach. Under his leadership, the cancer center has expanded its research enterprise to over $1.2 billion in investments, grown annual institutional revenue to $7 billion, and contributed to 25 of the 43 FDA-approved cancer drugs in 2023. His strategic plan, designed to accelerate breakthroughs, expand patient access and drive impactful science, has led to new research institutes, a patient access program and an expanding national network of cancer care. Committed to developing the next generation of healthcare leaders, Dr. Pisters launched MD Anderson’s Leadership Institute, which received the 2022 "BOLD Award" from the National Center for Healthcare Leadership. Beyond his role at MD Anderson, he serves on the boards for Greater Houston Partnership, the CEO Roundtable on Cancer and the Alliance of Dedicated Cancer Centers. He also advocates for biomedical research funding through "Act for NIH", propelling the cause forward.

Dennis Pullin. President and CEO for Virtua Health (Marlton, N.J.). Under Mr. Pullin's leadership as president and CEO, Virtua Health launched Southern New Jersey’s first proton therapy center, expanded robotic surgery to 35,000 procedures and secured a $2 million grant to enhance its organ transplant center. Committed to addressing social determinants of health, he spearheaded a 55-plus community with onsite medical offices, expanded mobile health screenings and introduced a pride primary care practice. His partnership with medical technology company Medtronic is shaping national health equity strategies, and his advocacy has influenced state legislation on workplace safety in healthcare. A recognized thought leader, Mr. Pullin serves on the American Hospital Association board of trustees and chairs the Federal Reserve Bank of Philadelphia’s economic and community advisory council. His leadership has propelled Virtua onto Philadelphia Business Journal's “Best Places to Work” list 16 times, and he himself has been named to South Jersey Biz’s "50 Most Influential Leaders" list every year since 2018.

Steve Purves. President and CEO of Valleywise Health (Phoenix). Since taking the helm of Valleywise Health in 2013, Mr. Purves has helped completely reshape Arizona’s safety net health system. Facing a dire financial situation upon initially taking the president and CEO role, he spearheaded cost-cutting and operational improvements that resulted in over $170 million in fiscal improvements, setting the stage for expansion without major staffing cuts, even during the Covid-19 pandemic. Under his leadership, Valleywise Health has expanded access to care through 11 community health centers and the acquisition and reopening of Maryvale Hospital, converting it into a 192-bed behavioral health center. The new Valleywise Health Medical Center opened in April 2024, a 10-story, 673,000-square-foot facility featuring 233 private patient rooms and a state-of-the-art Arizona Burn Center, which is the largest civilian burn unit in the country. Mr. Purves also led a successful $935 million public bond campaign to revitalize the health system, securing overwhelming community support. Nationally recognized for his expertise, he serves on the American Hospital Association board of trustees, American Hospital Association's strategic leadership group for urban hospital sustainability, and Arizona’s Hospital and Healthcare Association board, among others.

Amit Rastogi, MD. President and CEO for Jupiter (Fla.) Medical Center. Dr. Rastogi is the first physician leader in Jupiter Medical Center’s 45-year history. He has led the hospital through its most transformative era, positioning it as a nationally recognized healthcare institution. Wielding over 20 years of clinical experience and expertise in healthcare management and AI, he has spearheaded major expansions, including the launch of the Robson Heart & Vascular Institute’s cardiac surgery program and the Anderson Family Cancer Institute. In 2023, the medical center completed two significant projects under his leadership: the expansion of its emergency department and the opening of the $100 million, 90,000-square-foot Johnny and Terry Gray Surgical Institute. His vision for quality, safety and innovation has earned the medical center multiple accolades, such as inclusion on Newsweek’s "World’s Best Hospitals" list and Forbes’ "America’s Best Employers" in 2024.

Prem Reddy, MD. Founder, Chairman and CEO of Prime Healthcare (Ontario, Calif.). Dr. Reddy, a cardiologist, entrepreneur and philanthropist, founded Prime Healthcare in 2001 with a mission to save hospitals and serve communities. Over 22 years, Prime Healthcare has expanded to 44 hospitals and over 300 outpatient locations across 14 states, employing more than 40,000 healthcare professionals. Under his leadership, the system has invested nearly $2 billion in facility improvements and provided $12 billion in charity and uncompensated care since 2010. Dr. Reddy also established the Dr. Prem Reddy Family Foundation and the Prime Healthcare Foundation, which supports 14 nonprofit hospitals and funds scholarships and educational programs. In 2018, he founded the California University of Science and Medicine, contributing $80 million to support medical education and train future physicians. Dr. Reddy has received numerous accolades, including the 2023 "Healthcare Lifetime Achievement Award" from Michigan governor and the "Human Values Award" from the World Forum for Ethics in Business. His philanthropic impact extends to community programs, supporting organizations like Victor Valley College, Rock’n Our Disabilities and the Victor Valley Rescue Mission.

Tim Robinson. CEO of Nationwide Children’s Hospital (Columbus, Ohio). Mr. Robinson, through his role as CFO for 22 years and CEO for the last six years, has led Nationwide Children’s growth from a regional hospital into a preeminent pediatric academic health system. The hospital has been named to U.S. News & World’s Report’s list of honor roll children’s hospitals for 11 consecutive years, and in 2024 was tied as the Midwest’s No. 1 children’s hospital. Under Mr. Robinson's leadership, the hospital sees 1.8 million patient visits each year and serves as the country’s largest neonatal network through its management of more than 330 NICU beds. It also has the largest pediatric behavioral health and research facility of its kind, the nine-story and 386,000-square-foot Big Lots Behavioral Health Pavilion, which opened in 2020. Nationwide Children’s is now constructing a second, 800,000 square-foot-patient tower on its Columbus campus. Mr. Robinson has also spearheaded the development of an expansive pediatric accountable care organization, Partners For Kids, which is responsible for more than 470,000 Medicaid-covered children in 47 Ohio counties. Healthy Homes Healthy Families, the population health initiative Mr. Robinson created in 2009 to develop affordable housing, create employment and advance educational opportunities, has been awarded the national Hearst Health Prize for excellence in population health.

Darlene M. Rodowicz. President and CEO of Berkshire Health Systems (Pittsfield, Mass.). Ms. Rodowicz, president and CEO of Berkshire Health Systems, leads a network that includes Berkshire Medical Center, Fairview Hospital, Berkshire Faculty Services and Berkshire Orthopaedic Associates, with a workforce of approximately 4,000 employees. Elected unanimously in 2022 as the first woman to hold this role, she has prioritized healthcare accessibility, patient experience and employee engagement. Under her leadership, the system reopened North Adams Regional Hospital after a decade-long closure, restoring critical care services to the Northern Berkshire community. She also launched the nurse line, providing free, nurse-staffed triage support to help patients navigate their care options. Recognized for her impact, Ms. Rodowicz received the "Extraordinary Women Advancing Healthcare" award in 2023 from nonprofit organization The Women’s Edge, celebrating her leadership across the healthcare sector.

Lisa Shannon, PhD. President and CEO of Allina Health (Minneapolis). Ms. Shannon became CEO of Allina Health on January 1, 2022, leading the organization’s strategic direction to ensure exceptional care and support for community wellbeing. Previously, she served as president and COO, driving clinical, operational and financial excellence to provide quality, affordable healthcare. Before joining Allina Health, she held executive roles at KentuckyOne Health in Louisville and Spectrum Health in Grand Rapids, Mich., including serving as COO. Beginning her career as a clinical dietitian, she advanced through leadership roles at Columbus-based OhioHealth, rising to vice president of ambulatory services. Passionate about community engagement, Ms. Shannon serves on the boards of the Greater Twin Cities United Way and the University of St. Thomas Opus College of Business strategic board of advisors

Terry Shaw. President and CEO of AdventHealth (Altamonte Springs, Fla.). Mr. Shaw currently serves as president and CEO of AdventHealth, leading one of the nation’s largest faith-based health systems and overseeing 52 hospital campuses, a $18 billion budget and 93,000 team members that serve over 8 million patients annually. Under his leadership, AdventHealth has undergone a major transformation, consolidating more than 30 brands into a unified identity while implementing financial resilience strategies that have positioned the organization for long-term success, earning "AA" bond ratings. Mr. Shaw has prioritized team member engagement, launching strategic recruitment, retention and benefits programs informed by workforce feedback, achieving a 90% engagement rate on internal surveys. Externally, he has driven industrywide discussions on healthcare’s future, aiming to enhance whole-person care and consumer accessibility. As an influential thought leader, he regularly speaks at national conferences, chairs AdventHealth’s diversity council and serves on key healthcare policy committees, including The Conference Board’s committee for economic development healthcare committee and the Healthcare Leadership Council. Mr. Shaw has announced his impending retirement in July 2025.

Kathleen Silard, BSN, RN. President and CEO of Stamford (Conn.) Health. Ms. Silard is the president and CEO of Stamford Health, where she has led significant growth, strategic partnerships and facility advancements. She oversaw the on-time, under-budget completion of the $450 million Stamford Hospital on the Bennett Medical Center campus, making it the first hospital in the state to be certified for leadership in energy and environmental design. She played a key role in establishing partnerships with the New York City-based Hospital for Special Surgery, Boston-based Dana-Farber Brigham Cancer Center and Columbia University Irving Medical Center in New York City. Ms. Silard also guided Stamford Health’s pandemic response, collaborating with community organizations and the military to create a regional alternative care site. She has since led major projects, including the renovation of the Whittingham Pavilion for women’s and children’s services and the creation of a strategic plan for behavioral health. She serves on the board of directors for AdvanceCT, the governor’s workforce council, and the Greater New York Hospital Association, and is a member of the executive committee of the Connecticut Hospital Association.

Michael A. Slubowski. President and CEO of Trinity Health (Livonia, Mich.). Mr. Slubowski serves as president and CEO of Trinity Health, leading the organization with a mission-driven approach and emphasizing safety, integrity and workforce development. With over 40 years of executive experience, he has championed leadership programs and mentorship initiatives to ensure alignment with Trinity Health’s values and strategic vision. Addressing public health challenges, he has tackled healthcare access issues, the nursing shortage and workplace violence prevention. Under his leadership, Trinity Health launched "TogetherTeam Virtual Connected Care" in 2023, integrating on-site and virtual nursing teams to improve patient care and career development. He has also led negotiations with insurers to secure fair reimbursements that reflect the actual cost of care. A vocal advocate for bipartisan healthcare reform, Mr. Slubowski prioritizes patient wellbeing while shaping a compassionate environment for healthcare workers and communities.

Johnese Spisso. CEO of UCLA Hospital System and President of UCLA Health (Los Angeles). Ms. Spisso oversees UCLA Health, a comprehensive academic health system that includes five hospitals, a faculty practice group, and more than 280 primary and specialty care clinics in Southern California. Under her leadership since 2016, UCLA Health has made strategic investments in its community to expand patient access, including the addition of more than 100 clinics and mobile primary care for people experiencing homelessness. In 2024, UCLA Health acquired a 260-bed hospital in West Hills, Calif., and is developing a strategic plan to optimize additional capacity at what has been renamed UCLA West Valley Medical Center. In 2021, UCLA Health acquired a closed community hospital and is converting it into a state-of-the art neuropsychiatric hospital on track to open in 2026 with 60% more beds. Ms. Spisso chairs the Hospital Association of Southern California board of directors and is the recipient of numerous accolades, including the Los Angeles Business Journal "CEO of the Year” honor for 2023. Prior to joining UCLA, Ms. Spisso spent 22 years at Seattle-based UW Medicine, where she held leadership roles including chief health system officer and vice president of medical affairs. Prior, she began her career as a registered nurse, eventually leading critical care, emergency, trauma, burn and surgical services at UC Davis Medical Center in Sacramento, Calif.

Julie Sprengel. President and CEO of CommonSpirit Health's California Region. Ms. Sprengel is president and CEO of CommonSpirit Health's largest and most financially profitable region, generating more than $13 billion in revenue. Under her leadership, the division serves about 10 million Californians and manages over one million value-based lives, excelling in quality care, population health initiatives, innovative care models and preventive health strategies. Ms. Sprengel leads a workforce of 40,000 employees and 10,000 physicians, overseeing 29 acute-care hospitals and more than 125 ambulatory care sites, including physician clinics, urgent care centers, surgery centers, imaging centers, post-acute care, and home health agencies. With over 20 years of healthcare leadership experience, Ms. Sprengel spearheads strategic initiatives focused on workforce recovery, graduate medical education, quality and safety, patient experience and sustainable growth. She has played a key role in forging significant partnerships, including with Charles R. Drew University School of Medicine and Science in California, where she serves on the board of trustees. She was also instrumental in the collaboration with Morehouse School of Medicine in Atlanta, which has expanded graduate medical education opportunities for diverse healthcare professionals. Ms. Sprengel is the 2025 chair-elect of California Hospital Association executive board of trustees. A frequent speaker, she advocates for population health frameworks and provider diversification to improve clinical outcomes.

Michael Stern. President and CEO for Tower Health (West Reading, Pa.). Mr. Stern was appointed president and CEO of Tower Health, effective February 24, 2025. Most recently, he served as president and COO, playing a key role in Tower Health’s financial turnaround, strategic growth and cultural transformation since joining as executive vice president and COO in 2022. His leadership has driven workforce stability, operational improvements and high-quality patient care, positioning the organization for continued success. As CEO, he will oversee the implementation of Tower Health’s three-year strategic plan and the launch of the Tower Experience initiative, reinforcing a commitment to growth, innovation and exceptional care. Known for fostering strong relationships with the board, leadership and staff, he is dedicated to enhancing workplace culture and engagement through initiatives like Spirit Week, mantra contests, and a Shark Tank-style business pitch competition.

Robert Stone. CEO of City of Hope (Duarte, Calif.). Mr. Stone leads City of Hope as CEO, directing a leading cancer research and treatment center known for its cutting-edge biomedical science and compassionate patient care. Since joining in 1996, he has held several strategic leadership roles, becoming president in 2012, CEO in 2014, and the Helen and Morgan Chu CEO distinguished chair in 2021. Under his leadership, City of Hope has expanded from a single site near Los Angeles to a nationwide clinical network, bringing advanced therapies to more patients. He has spearheaded key initiatives, including a precision medicine alliance with TGen, advancements in CAR T-cell therapy and innovative cancer support programs for major employers. Mr. Stone was named a "Hospital CEO of the Year" by the Los Angeles Business Journal for 2023 and has been listed in its "Top 500" list for five years. In 2017, he was elected to the Healthcare Leadership Council, a national policy advocacy organization.

Shane Strum. President and CEO of Broward Health (Fort Lauderdale, Fla.). Mr. Strum heads up one of the nation’s 10 largest public healthcare systems, overseeing five hospitals, more than 50 ambulatory centers and an 11,000-member workforce with a $1.6 billion operational budget. Under his leadership, Broward Health has achieved significant financial growth, with a 22.3% increase in net operating revenue and $14 million in cost savings since 2022, while also improving credit ratings from Fitch to an "A+", Moody’s to "Baa1" and S&P to "Baa1". He has expanded cardiac services, launched new residency programs, and forged key partnerships with institutions such as Florida Atlantic University and the University of Florida, positioning Broward Health as the county’s first academic medical center. Mr. Strum also spearheaded health equity initiatives, including mobile health units, telehealth expansions and opioid crisis mitigation programs. His community impact extends beyond healthcare, with leadership roles on America’s Essential Hospitals’ policy committee, the Safety Net Hospital Alliance of Florida, and multiple nonprofit and economic development boards. In recognition of his achievements, Mr. Strum was inducted into the Fort Lauderdale Walk of Fame in 2023 and named one of South Florida Business Journal’s "Power Leaders in Healthcare" in 2022 and 2023.

Saum Sutaria, MD. Chairman and CEO for Tenet Healthcare (Dallas). Dr. Sutaria is Tenet Healthcare's chairman of the board and CEO, a role he assumed in September 2021. Prior to becoming CEO, he was president and COO for the system, overseeing enterprisewide operations. Dr. Sutaria initially joined Tenet in 2019 following nearly two decades at management consulting firm McKinsey & Company, where he was a leader in healthcare and private equity, advising clients on strategic, operational and financial matters. Before his corporate leadership, he held an associate clinical faculty appointment at the University of California at San Francisco, where he also completed postgraduate training in internal medicine and cardiology.

Warner Thomas. President and CEO of Sutter Health (Sacramento, Calif.). Mr. Thomas has helped expand access, enhance workforce development and drive digital innovation at Sutter Health since joining the system in November 2022. He has spearheaded a $1 billion ambulatory growth plan, adding 76 new care sites and over 160 acute beds, all while optimizing existing capacity equivalent to a 100-bed hospital without capital investment. His focus on workforce expansion has resulted in 1,700 new clinicians joining Sutter and has positioned the system as Northern California’s largest community-based healthcare training institution. By prioritizing culture, DEI and career development, he has reduced staff turnover by 23%, significantly increased clinician satisfaction and earned Sutter a spot on Forbes’ 2024 “Best Employers in California” list. His person-centered digital strategy has enabled 3.6 million self-scheduled appointments and reduced physician documentation time by 20%, aligning care delivery with modern consumer expectations. A national healthcare leader and policy influencer, Mr. Thomas has served on the American Hospital Association board of trustees and executive board of the Bay Area Council.

Harsh K. Trivedi, MD. President and CEO of Sheppard Pratt (Baltimore). Dr. Trivedi, President and CEO of Sheppard Pratt, is redefining mental healthcare on a national scale. His guidance has expanded the organization's reach as the largest private, nonprofit provider of mental health, substance use, special education and social services in the nation. Responding to the country’s deepening mental health crisis, he spearheaded the redesign of Sheppard Pratt’s admissions and psychiatric urgent care, increasing efficiency and reducing emergency room reliance, which resulted in more than 10,000 evaluations in 2023, a 4,000-patient increase from the previous year. His strategic vision led to the opening of the Baltimore/Washington Campus, a 50-acre behavioral health hospital, and plans for a new children’s hospital to address the youth mental health crisis. He has also expanded school-based mental health services to more than 230 schools across the state of Maryland. Beyond direct care, Dr. Trivedi launched Sheppard Pratt Solutions, a division that helps hospitals nationwide develop high-quality behavioral health services at scale. He was named to the Baltimore Business Journal "Leaders in Healthcare" list in 2022 and Maryland Daily Record "Power Health Care" list in 2023.

Michael Ugwueke, DHA. President and CEO of Methodist Le Bonheur Healthcare (Memphis, Tenn.). Dr. Ugwueke has served as president and CEO of Methodist Le Bonheur Healthcare since January 2017, providing strategic leadership and overseeing the system’s five-year plan, "MLH Reimagined". Prior to this role, he was president and COO, overseeing five adult hospitals and affiliated companies. He previously served as senior vice president for Methodist North and South Hospitals. With over 26 years of experience, he has held leadership positions in health systems across Atlanta, Sarasota, Washington, D.C. and Chicago. Before joining Methodist, he was vice president of operations at Provena Saint Joseph Medical Center in Joliet, Ill., leading significant improvements in imaging services and emergency department efficiency.

Chris Van Gorder. President and CEO of Scripps Health (San Diego). Mr. Van Gorder has led Scripps Health as president and CEO since 2000, transforming it into one of the nation’s top-rated healthcare institutions. Overseeing five hospital campuses, outpatient centers, and a workforce of nearly 17,000 employees and 3,000 affiliated physicians, he has championed initiatives that improve patient care, workforce safety and healthcare policy. A vocal advocate against healthcare worker violence, he launched a regional task force in 2023 to enhance training, tracking and legal protections for hospital staff. Mr. Van Gorder has also played a key role in shaping California healthcare policy, opposing legislation that could overburden emergency departments while advocating for stronger protections for medical professionals. His commitment to innovation led to the development of the model care program, which leverages frontline expertise to redesign patient care, and a dyad leadership model that pairs administrators with physicians. A strong proponent of DEI, he has cultivated a workforce where women make up 75% of employees and 70% of leadership, and people of color represent 59% of staff and 39% of leadership. Mr. Van Gorder has been widely recognized for his contributions to healthcare, including receiving the American College of Healthcare Executives "Gold Medal Award" in 2014.

Selwyn M. Vickers, MD. President and CEO of Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center (New York City). Dr. Vickers serves as president and CEO of Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center and has led the world’s premier cancer hospital through monumental changes in less than two years, with a singular focus on ending cancer for life. Under his leadership, the cancer center has expanded access to care, forming a partnership with MediSys Jamaica (N.Y.) Hospital Medical Center and finalizing Medicaid health insurance contracts, making cutting-edge cancer treatments available to millions of new patients. A renowned pancreatic cancer surgeon and researcher, Dr. Vickers co-developed the injectable cancer drug Minnelide, advancing treatment for pancreatic and gastrointestinal cancers. He has also spearheaded AI-driven research, launching a partnership with ConcertAI to develop models for tumor detection, segmentation and treatment response. A member of the National Academy of Medicine and Johns Hopkins Society of Scholars, he has held leadership roles in major surgical associations and served on the Johns Hopkins University board of trustees. Dr. Vickers was recently elected to the Fellows of the American Association for Cancer Research Academy.

Deborah Visconi. President and CEO of Bergen New Bridge Medical Center (Paramus, N.J.). Ms. Visconi has led Bergen New Bridge Medical Center over the past six years, steering a dramatic financial turnaround and major service expansion that few initially thought possible. Under her leadership, the hospital has strengthened its medical staff, partnered with Rutgers New Jersey Medical School, integrated commercial insurers like Horizon, and modernized technology and infrastructure. She has significantly expanded behavioral health and addiction treatment services while elevating the quality of acute and long-term care, earning an "A" grade from Leapfrog and a spot on Newsweek’s "Best Nursing Homes" list. A champion of health equity, she signed the "Zero Health Gaps" pledge and led the medical center to receive the Lown Institute award for racial inclusivity and equitable care. She has also prioritized community outreach, opening satellite offices and integrating primary care services into select Inserra Supermarkets. Under her leadership, the hospital became a Veterans Affairs community care provider, expanded surgical and imaging capabilities. The hospital also launched both the Center for Eating Disorders and Body Positivity and the LGBTQ+ Health and Wellness Center, earning the Human Rights Campaign’s "Healthcare Equality Leader" designation. A dedicated mentor, Ms. Visconi also helped establish a hospitalwide mentorship program and fosters career growth among her team.

Paul S. Viviano. President and CEO of Children's Hospital Los Angeles. Mr. Viviano, a staunch advocate for children's healthcare, has held leadership positions at academic healthcare systems, nonprofit community healthcare organizations and for-profit healthcare providers over the span of 40-plus years. He joined Children's Hospital Los Angeles as president and CEO in 2015. The hospital has experienced 50% growth in market share since then, becoming the leading pediatrics facility in Los Angeles County. Under his leadership, the hospital is currently tied for No. 1 in the state and Pacific Region and among the top 10 in the nation by U.S. News & World Report as part of its "Best Children’s Hospital" survey. Forbes also ranked the system as a best employer in the state of California for 2022-23. Mr. Viviano is also a board member and member of the executive committee of the Hospital Association of Southern California, as well as a member and previous board chair of the California Children’s Hospital Association. He also chairs the public policy committee of the national Children’s Hospital Association, is a board member of Solutions for Patient Safety, is chair of the board of trustees for Loyola Marymount University, and is past president of the UCLA Fielding School of Public Health Alumni Association.

Annette M. Walker. President of City of Hope Orange County (Calif.). In her role as president, Ms. Walker is driving City of Hope's $1 billion expansion in Orange County. Under her leadership, the organization is set to open the county’s only specialty cancer hospital in 2025 and has built a network of advanced cancer care, significantly reducing the need for patients to leave the region for treatment. By expanding access to 800 annual clinical trials and the expertise of more than 600 physician-scientists, Ms. Walker is reshaping how breakthrough therapies reach patients in a county where cancer rates are projected to rise 18% in the next decade. A nationally recognized healthcare strategist, she previously served as president of strategy for Providence St. Joseph Health, where she orchestrated the successful merger of two major health systems and led the development of a transformational strategic plan. A passionate advocate for leadership development, particularly for women, she is a mentor, board member and celebrated leader who has been recognized by Reuters, the Los Angeles Times and other prestigious organizations.

John J. Warner, MD. CEO of The Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center (Columbus). Dr. Warner, CEO of The Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center and executive vice president at Ohio State, is a nationally recognized leader in academic medicine. He oversees the medical center’s $5 billion health system, which includes seven hospitals, a top-ranked medical college, over 20 research institutes and an expansive outpatient network. Committed to advancing patient care, research and education, he is leading the development of a $1.9 billion inpatient hospital tower to meet the growing healthcare needs of Ohio communities. Under his leadership, the medical center is expanding access to care, particularly for underserved and rural populations, while driving groundbreaking research, with over $400 million in annual funding. Dr. Warner's former roles include serving as CEO of Dallas-based UT Southwestern Medical Center and president of the American Heart Association.

Erik Wexler. President and CEO of Providence (Renton, Wash.). Mr. Wexler is responsible for leading a highly diverse, seven-state system of organizations focused on delivering healthcare through its 51 hospitals, 1,000 clinics, 129,000 caregivers and various innovative programs. Following eight years in executive positions for Providence, including his most recent role as system COO, he took on his current role as president and CEO Jan. 1, 2015. His many past achievements for Providence include leading the successful integration of Providence St. Joseph Health in California, completing an innovative joint venture with Los Angeles-based Cedars-Sinai Health System to rebuild what’s now Providence Cedars-Sinai Tarzana (Calif.) Medical Center, forming the first DEI Council in California, helping implement Providence’s $50 million commitment to health equity efforts, and championing legislation to address workplace violence, caregiver burnout, climate impact and more. His future plans for Providence include creating a new office of transformation, an initiative that will leverage existing resources to improve patient health while reducing administrative inefficiencies.

Eugene A. Woods. CEO of Advocate Health (Charlotte, N.C.). Mr. Woods, CEO of Advocate Health, leads the nation’s third-largest nonprofit health system, serving nearly 6 million patients annually. He orchestrated the 2022 merger of Atrium Health and Advocate Aurora Health, creating a $28 billion organization with 67 hospitals, over 1,000 sites of care and a workforce of 155,000. A champion of innovation, Mr. Woods has driven groundbreaking initiatives like the largest hospital-at-home program in the country, which has treated more than 6,100 patients from the comfort of their homes. His leadership also led to the launch of Wake Forest University School of Medicine Charlotte, advancing medical education and research. A nationally recognized healthcare strategist, Mr. Woods also sits on the boards of Johnson & Johnson and Best Buy, previously chaired the American Hospital Association board of trustees, and actively advises on healthcare equity and economic recovery through multiple North Carolina task forces. His vision for the industry, as outlined in his book, Health, Hope, and Healing for All, focuses on making healthcare more equitable, affordable and accessible.

David Zambrana, PhD, DNP, RN. President and COO of Jackson Health System (Miami). As president and COO of Jackson Health System, Dr. Zambrana oversees operations for one of the nation’s largest public health systems, featuring seven hospitals and internationally recognized programs like Ryder Trauma Center and the Miami Transplant Institute. A former trauma and intensive care nurse at the flagship Jackson Memorial Hospital, he has held leadership roles across public and private healthcare organizations, including CEO of the University of Miami Hospital, where he led improvements in clinical care, operations and financial performance. A passionate advocate for lifelong learning, Dr. Zambrana also serves as adjunct faculty in University of Miami's doctor of nursing practice program. His contributions to healthcare extend beyond operations, having published research on Lean Six Sigma and workforce engagement, as well as serving on boards for the Life Alliance Organ Recovery Program and the University of Miami schools of business administration and nursing and health studies.

Healthcare Leaders

Helen Boucher, MD. Chief Academic Officer for Tufts Medicine (Burlington, Mass.). Dr. Boucher’s career has been defined by a deep commitment to education, leadership and health equity. From her early career as a middle school science teacher to her current dual roles as chief academic officer of Tufts Medicine and dean at Tufts University School of Medicine, she has mentored countless individuals while championing gender diversity in academic medicine. A trailblazer in her field, she is the first woman to hold multiple leadership positions at Tufts. Under her leadership, Tufts Medicine and Tufts University School of Medicine have strengthened their partnership, expanding clinical education and increasing medical school clerkship capacity by 40%. During the Covid-19 pandemic, her expertise in infectious diseases informed national policy and public health efforts, including regular news segments providing critical updates. She also serves as chair of the board of trustees for the College of the Holy Cross and chair of the board of physicians for Tufts Medical Center.

Zafar Chaudry, MD. Senior Vice President, Chief Digital Officer and Chief AI and Information Officer for Seattle Children's. Dr. Chaudry is Seattle Children’s head of digital, AI and information, a role that entails providing visionary leadership in technology and enterprisewide information systems to enhance clinical care. With a 30-year global career spanning the U.S., U.K., Australia and Western Europe, he brings extensive expertise in enterprise infrastructure, business intelligence, telecommunications and EHRs. Prior to Seattle Children’s, Dr. Chaudry held CIO roles at several different hospitals and served as global research director at Gartner, an information services company. A physician CIO with nearly four decades of healthcare IT experience, he is widely recognized for driving digital transformation in healthcare. He is on numerous vendor advisory panels, is an executive for Hispanic and Latino Advancement Inclusion Network at Seattle Children's, and is a faculty member for the College of Healthcare Information Management Executives.

Rebekah Fincher. Chief Administrative Officer for Conway (Ark.) Regional Health System. Ms. Fincher serves as the chief administrative officer for Conway Regional Health System, overseeing strategic growth, business development and access to high-quality healthcare. Under her leadership, patient visits, emergency room volume and clinic network expansion have significantly increased, particularly in rural communities. She has successfully led the recruitment of dozens of new physicians and the acquisition of key facilities, including the Conway Regional Neuroscience Center, Center for Orthopedics and Sports Medicine, Gastroenterology Center and Maternal-Fetal Medicine Center of Arkansas. As designated institutional officer for Conway Regional’s graduate medical education program, she has been instrumental in retaining medical talent in Arkansas, with the program training over 30 physicians annually in specialties such as family medicine and internal medicine. Ms. Fincher also played a crucial role in developing a primary care network spanning eight counties, delivering specialty care through in-person and telemedicine services, contributing to over 9,000 specialty visits in the past two years. She was honored as 2023 "Administrator of the Year" by the Conway Area Healthcare Forum and named to Arkansas Business’s "40 Under 40 Rising Leaders" list in 2021.

Nancy Gin, MD. Executive Vice President of Quality and Chief Quality Officer for The Permanente Federation (Oakland, Calif.). Dr. Gin oversees clinical quality and safety for 23,000 physicians nationwide across eight Kaiser Permanente regions and 12.6 million members. She leads national quality strategy development, performance oversight on healthcare effectiveness data and information set measures, and alignment of care systems to enhance patient outcomes. As co-lead of the Kaiser Permanente national quality committee, she provides executive sponsorship for key clinical areas such as cancer care, mental health, women’s and children’s health, and telehealth. In her role as medical director of quality and clinical analysis for Pasadena-based Southern California Permanente Medical Group, she also oversees regional research efforts, publishing over 400 peer-reviewed articles annually. Dr. Gin contributes nationally through the U.S. Health and Human Services Health Quality Summit and the NCQA standards committee, advocating for public service, telehealth and health equity. A dedicated educator and thought leader, she has received multiple awards for her teaching and academic contributions.

Steven Goldstein. President of System Integration Strategy for UR Medicine (Rochester, N.Y.). Mr. Goldstein, former president and CEO of Strong Memorial Hospital and Highland Hospital, now leads strategic integration for the UR Medicine health system. Over 28 years, he has played a key role in the growth of both hospitals and the establishment of UR Medicine, ensuring high-quality healthcare across upstate New York. Previously, he was president and CEO of Rochester General Hospital before joining Strong Memorial in 1996. In his president and CEO role, Mr. Goldstein oversaw all aspects of hospital operations. Throughout his career, he has been actively involved in shaping healthcare reform, including through service on the American Hospital Association’s board of trustees.

Brian Hoberman, MD. CIO for The Permanente Medical Group, CIO and Executive Vice President of IT for The Permanente Foundation (Oakland, Calif.). Dr. Hoberman plays a pivotal role in shaping the technological and clinical infrastructure of Kaiser Permanente, overseeing IT strategy, governance and innovation for 10,000 Permanente physicians and 45,000 staff across Northern California. As CIO for The Permanente Medical Group, he leads operational performance, technology integration and advancements that enhance patient care. He has guided the development of Kaiser Permanente HealthConnect since 2003, earning the "Sidney Garfield Exceptional Contribution Award" in 2010 for his leadership in deploying the inpatient system. Additionally, he chairs the National Product Council, influencing the selection of medical products and devices across the organization. With a commitment to optimizing healthcare technology, Dr. Hoberman continues to drive forward-thinking solutions that improve efficiency, security and clinical outcomes across Kaiser Permanente’s extensive network.

Karine Hovsepyan. Vice President of Value-Based Organizations for the Southern California Division of CommonSpirit Health (Chicago). Ms. Hovsepyan is the vice president of value-based organizations for the Southern California division at CommonSpirit Health. She oversees value-based care operations, working closely with hospital presidents and CFOs to enhance financial performance, process efficiency and care quality. Her role focuses on optimizing value-based arrangements to improve patient outcomes and cost management. Previously, as director of revenue integrity, she developed a leadership structure that was later implemented companywide. With over 20 years of healthcare experience, Ms. Hovsepyan specializes in team development, financial strategy and operational improvements.

Loudrige Jean-Philippe. COO of Palm Beach (Fla.) Health Network Physician Group. Ms. Jean-Philippe, COO at Palm Beach Health Network Physician Group, has significantly improved key performance indicators for the Florida Market. She has helped achieve best-in-organization results across several metrics, seeing Jive rise from 69% to 91%, Phreesia increase from 54% to 83%, third next available appointment decrease from 33 days to 7, and same store growth rate climb to 107%. Her leadership fosters a culture of inclusion and equity, promoting mentorship, diversity and professional growth within the organization. Under her guidance, employee and physician engagement levels have reached the highest in the Florida Market, while turnover remains below target at 12.28%. Ms. Jean-Philippe is recognized for empowering teams through inclusive hiring, mentorship, diversity training, salary transparency, networking and flexibility.

Kara Kelly, MD. Chair, Department of Pediatric Oncology of Roswell Park Comprehensive Cancer Center, and Division Chief, Hematology/Oncology of John R. Oishei Children’s Hospital (Buffalo, N.Y.). Dr. Kelly has spent 30 years at National Cancer Institute-designated cancer centers transforming pediatric cancer care, outcomes and research. Now, as the Waldemar J. Kaminski Endowed Chair of Pediatrics at Roswell Park Comprehensive Cancer Center and chief of pediatric hematology/oncology at the University at Buffalo, she has expanded the Roswell Park Oishei Children’s cancer and blood disorders program to include a pediatric experimental therapeutics program, precision medicine and integrative wellness. The collaborative program now sees more than 90% of pediatric oncology and pediatric benign hematology cases in Western New York, offering cutting-edge clinical trials, stem cell transplants, cell and gene therapies, and specialized treatments for sickle cell disease and hematological conditions. The recipient of the 2023 Lymphoma Research Foundation’s "Distinguished Leadership Award", she has set new treatment standards for high-risk Hodgkin lymphoma in children and young adults as the leader of multiple national clinical trials. A champion of health equity, Dr. Kelly works to ensure all children have access to high-quality care. She plays a pivotal role in shaping national treatment guidelines as chair of the National Comprehensive Cancer Network pediatric Hodgkin Lymphoma panel and is the founding co-chair of the Lymphoma Research Foundation’s adolescent and young adult consortium.

James Kravec, MD. Chief Clinical Officer for Mercy Health-Lorain and Youngstown (Ohio) and System Medical Director, Graduate Medical Education. Dr. Kravec leads efforts to expand healthcare access by recruiting and retaining top physician talent and enhancing specialty services for Mercy Health-Lorain and Youngstown. A strong advocate for graduate medical education, he also prioritizes training the next generation of physicians, recognizing its role in shaping compassionate, high-quality care. His leadership extends to overseeing key performance indicators, ensuring the hospitals consistently meet and exceed quality goals. Beyond the health system, Dr. Kravec serves as a trusted voice in the community, frequently engaging with the public through media and outreach, a role that became especially vital during the pandemic. Since 2016, he has also served as medical director of Mahoning County public health and a board of health member.

Colleen Kriss. Chief of Staff for Carson Valley Health (Gardnerville, Nev.). Dr. Kriss has been a transformative leader at Carson Valley Health for the past 16 years, improving healthcare access and patient care across rural communities. As a physician and former clinic director, she expanded mid-level provider teams, ensuring that multiple clinic locations could offer comprehensive family medicine services. In 2020, she spearheaded Carson Valley Health’s telemedicine program, securing congressional approval to bring virtual care to five clinics during the Covid-19 pandemic and thus ensuring patients could continue receiving care when in-person visits were limited. Known for her patient-first approach and commitment to collaboration, she fosters strong relationships with patients, colleagues and administrators alike. Since stepping into her current role in 2021, Dr. Kriss has championed healthcare accessibility, work-life balance for providers, and community wellbeing.

Jared Kutzin. Senior Director of the Simulation, Teaching and Research Center for Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai Health System (New York City). Mr. Kutzin's role as senior director of the simulation, teaching and research center at Mount Sinai's Icahn School of Medicine sits at the intersection of healthcare, education and technology. Additionally, as president-elect of the Society for Simulation in Healthcare, he oversees a multimillion-dollar global organization that advances simulation-based education and innovation. His expertise in integrating novel educational strategies into complex healthcare systems has positioned him as a sought-after mentor and thought leader, frequently speaking at the Institute for Healthcare Improvement and the Patient Safety Congress. Mr. Kutzin also chairs the New York State Emergency Medical Services DEI technical advisory group and serves on the New York State board of nursing, fostering inclusivity and excellence in healthcare education. His editorial leadership includes roles with the Journal of Emergency Nursing, further amplifying his impact on medical training and practice. He was honored as "Educator of the Year" by the Society for Simulation in Healthcare in 2022.

Joseph Moscola. Executive Vice President of Enterprise Services for Northwell Health (New Hyde Park, N.Y.). As executive vice president of enterprise services at Northwell Health, Mr. Moscola plays a pivotal role in driving innovation, workforce development and digital transformation across the health system. His leadership encompasses IT, real estate, construction, shared services and strategic business initiatives, such as Northwell’s staffing company, FlexStaff, and Northwell Direct, a direct-to-employer healthcare solution. His career began as a physician assistant in cardiothoracic surgery and later transitioned into administrative roles, including the CHRO role for the system, where he had a hand in the creation of Northwell’s employee promise and a highly effective pandemic response that prioritized team member wellbeing. Mr. Moscola now spearheads Northwell’s AI integration and the transition to Epic’s industry-leading EHR system to streamline patient care. Beyond Northwell, he serves on the boards of Farmingdale State College, Adelphi University and Nassau Community College, and is a trustee of the 1199 Pension Fund.

Douglas Padgett, MD. Surgeon-in-Chief and Medical Director at Hospital for Special Surgery (New York City). Dr. Padgett, surgeon-in-chief and medical director at Hospital for Special Surgery, is a distinguished leader in orthopedic surgery, guiding the world’s top-ranked musculoskeletal health institution. A veteran of the U.S. Navy, he served as a battalion surgeon during combat operations in Grenada and Beirut, earning the "Naval Achievement Medal". Since joining Hospital for Special Surgery in 1993, he has held pivotal leadership roles, including chief of the hip service and chief of the adult reconstruction and joint replacement service. His expertise extends to research in biomaterials, robotic surgery and deep vein thrombosis prevention, shaping the future of joint replacement. Actively engaged in orthopedic education, he serves on the boards of the American Association of Hip and Knee Surgeons and The Hip Society while contributing to the American Academy of Orthopaedic Surgeons program committees.

Adar Palis. Group Vice President of Clinical and Revenue Cycle Applications for Providence (Renton, Wash.). Mr. Palis has spent the past eight years at Providence Health overseeing a vast portfolio of 1,700 clinical and revenue cycle applications across acute, ambulatory and ancillary care. He leads the nation’s largest Epic EHR installation and manages a global team of over 950 staff while directing a $100 million budget. His strategic efforts focus on aligning technology initiatives with Providence’s mission, driving operational excellence through innovative service delivery models and enterprisewide technology advancements. Previously, as executive vice president and COO at Bremerton, Wash.-based Harrison Medical Center, he led a 100-provider multispecialty group, achieving a 10% reduction in readmission rates and lowering hospital-acquired infections to 7%. He also spearheaded major infrastructure projects, including a multimillion-dollar data center and a $35 million orthopedic center.

Stephen Parodi, MD. Executive Vice President of External Affairs, Communications and Brand for The Permanente Federation (Oakland, Calif.). Dr. Parodi serves as executive vice president of external affairs, communications and brand at The Permanente Federation, where he oversees external relations, strategic communications and brand management for the eight Permanente Medical Groups nationwide. Dr. Parodi spearheaded Kaiser Permanente’s "Advanced Care at Home" program, expanding it across Northern California, Oregon, southwest Washington and Georgia, offering patients hospital-level care in their homes. He also played a critical leadership role in Kaiser Permanente’s Covid-19 pandemic response, guiding collaboration with health systems and government agencies to educate the public, mitigate the spread of disease, and promote vaccination confidence and uptake. Additionally, as executive vice president of external affairs and corporate development and an associate executive director for The Permanente Medical Group, he oversees government relations, strategic partnerships, hospital operations, inpatient quality, patient safety, and care for complex and special needs populations. His work extends to skilled nursing facilities, home health, hospice and advanced analytics, as well as global health care initiatives.

Rhoda Weiss, PhD. National Healthcare Consultant, Speaker, Author and Editor, and Founder of Health Market Leaders (Los Angeles). Dr. Weiss is a pioneer in strategy, marketing, branding, crisis management and executive advisory, with extensive consulting and speaking engagements across 49 states and globally. She founded and currently chairs Health Market Leaders, a network for chief marketing and communications officers from leading U.S. health systems, fostering collaboration and best practices. During the Covid-19 pandemic, she launched a biweekly forum for chief marketing officers from 115 health systems, facilitating over 150 meetings, 2,500 best practices and more than 50 CEO keynotes. She also united L.A. health systems to create BetterTogether.Health, a multimedia campaign promoting timely care access. A writer and educator, she has authored books, columns and courses on healthcare marketing and public relations. A Kellogg Foundation fellow and National Security Forum mentor, Dr. Weiss has earned numerous accolades, including the U.S. Air Force & U.S. Space Force "Distinguished Public Service Award".

Amber Wilson. Executive Officer of Quality for the Chickasaw National Department of Health (Ada, Okla.). Ms. Wilson, executive officer of quality for the Chickasaw Nation Department of Health, is committed to improving patient outcomes through reliable, high-performing systems. She ensures the organization maintains consistent, evidence-based processes that drive predictable positive results. She focuses on designing systems that empower healthcare professionals to succeed. Under her leadership, the quality department has become a trusted resource in supporting teams that deliver high-standard care. Her influence extends beyond the organization as a member of the Oklahoma Society of Healthcare Quality and Risk Management, where she further advocates for best practices in healthcare quality and safety.

Health Plan Leaders

Don Antonucci. President and CEO of Providence Health Plan (Eugene, Ore.). Mr. Antonucci, who serves as president and CEO of Providence Health Plan, is a passionate advocate for equitable, high-quality and affordable healthcare. Since 2021, he has expanded the health plan's membership to over 600,000 across the West Coast while driving innovation, inclusivity and strategic partnerships to improve care access and equity. Under his leadership, the health plan eliminated referral requirements for in-network specialty care and launched initiatives like "Health For All", collaborating with community organizations to address local healthcare disparities. His commitment to fostering a culture of belonging and servant leadership has earned the health plan recognition as a best place to work by the Portland Business Journal in 2023. A recognized thought leader, Mr. Antonucci actively contributes to industry discussions on social determinants of health and value-based care while engaging in community service through organizations like the American Heart Association. Thanks to his work leading the health plan, he was named to the Portland Business Journal’s "Executives of the Year" list in 2024.

Mary Beth Jenkins. President and CEO of UPMC Health Plan, President of UPMC Insurance Services and Executive Vice President of UPMC (Pittsburgh). Ms. Jenkins is the executive vice president of UPMC, president of the UPMC insurance services division, and president and CEO of UPMC Health Plan. With over 25 years of leadership experience, she has played a pivotal role in driving operational efficiency, affordability and high-quality service within one of the nation's largest provider-sponsored insurers, serving over 4 million members. Under her leadership, UPMC Health Plan has maintained low administrative costs, high customer satisfaction and top-tier quality rankings in the healthcare marketplace. A nationally recognized expert in service excellence, Ms. Jenkins is deeply committed to community service, serving on the boards of several nonprofit organizations and private companies. She is also a longtime volunteer for the United Way of Allegheny County.

Kim A. Keck. President and CEO of Blue Cross Blue Shield Association (Chicago). Ms. Keck, president and CEO of the Blue Cross Blue Shield Association, leads 33 BCBS companies that provide healthcare coverage to nearly 118 million Americans. She has spearheaded initiatives to lower healthcare costs, including the Synergie Medication Collective, which aligns BCBS companies to manage more than $46 billion in annual drug spending and expands access to multimillion-dollar gene therapies for sickle cell disease. Under her leadership, the organization launched a national health equity strategy, influencing CMS and the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services to expand maternal health metrics and implement new equity standards for Blue Distinction Centers for maternity care. She also responded to the youth mental health crisis by establishing a $10 million partnership with Boys & Girls Clubs of America, training 48,000 staff to support more than 3.6 million children. Since 2019, she has driven a 55% expansion in BCBS’s behavioral health network, with a focus on psychiatric nurses and addiction counselors. Recognized for her commitment to diversity and inclusion, she has increased diverse leadership at the organization to over 70%, earning a perfect score of 100 on the 2023-24 Human Rights Campaign Foundation’s corporate equality index and a place in Crain’s "Who’s Who in Chicago Business" for 2023-24.

Morgan Kendrick. Executive Vice President and President of Commercial and Specialty Health Benefits at Elevance Health (Indianapolis). Mr. Kendrick serves as executive vice president and president of commercial and specialty health benefits at Elevance Health, where he leads strategic growth, customer experience and affordability initiatives. With nearly 30 years in the healthcare industry, he has driven strong business performance, including 400,000 new members in 2023 and record-high client retention. Under his leadership, 98% of claims are processed within 30 days, and AI-driven innovations have improved customer satisfaction scores and first-call resolution rates. Mr. Kendrick prioritizes local healthcare solutions with national support, aligning with his belief that "all healthcare is local." Beyond Elevance Health, he actively contributes to economic and community development, serving on the Metro Atlanta Chamber executive board and previously leading Georgia’s CEOs Against Cancer committee.

Timothy Law, DO. CMO and Vice President of Integrative Care Delivery for Highmark (Pittsburgh). Dr. Law, CMO and vice president of integrative care delivery at Highmark, leads initiatives in utilization management transformation, living health solutions, population health, clinical quality and prior authorization optimization. He works to align the organization with value-based reimbursement and true performance strategy. A board-certified physician with 20 years of clinical experience, Dr. Law actively practices rural family medicine in Central Kentucky, incorporating virtual health and house calls, and has specialized in aesthetic medicine for over 15 years. He played a critical role in Highmark’s Covid-19 response, spearheading efforts to expand telehealth coverage by over 1,000 codes, ensuring access to virtual care. As medical director and principal investigator at the Ohio Musculoskeletal and Neurological Institute, he oversees National Institutes of Health-funded research on healthy aging and wellness, with multiple PubMed-published studies on topics like insulin-like growth factor 1, sarcopenia and telemedicine.

Talya Schwartz, MD. President and CEO of MetroPlusHealth (New York City). Through her position as president and CEO of MetroPlusHealth, Dr. Schwartz has driven growth, financial stability and community impact. Under her direction, MetroPlusHealth’s membership peaked at 760,000, a 35% increase, while expanding provider access by 4,300 and eliminating $10 million in healthcare waste. She has championed initiatives like UberHealth, ZocDoc and a dedicated call center to improve member engagement. In addition, MetroPlusHealth became the No. 1 HIV-SNP plan with an 82% viral suppression rate. A strong advocate for underserved populations, she helped over 20,000 asylum seekers gain healthcare coverage and oversaw more than 500 community events addressing food insecurity, maternal health and vaccinations. Committed to diversity, she has built a leadership team where over 60% of senior roles are held by women and launched the organization's first diversity, equity, inclusion and belonging initiative. She is on the boards of New York Health Plan Association, New York Public Health Plans and The Health Plan Alliance, and has been named to City & State New York’s "Health Care Power 100" from 2020-24.

Praveen Thadani. President of Priority Health (Grand Rapids, Mich.). Mr. Thadani, president of Priority Health, leads Michigan’s second-largest health plan with a focus on affordability, accessibility and health equity. Under his leadership, Priority Health established its first population health and health equity department, spearheading innovative programs like "PriorityMOM", which has reduced emergency department visits by 16% for mothers with pre- or post-delivery complications, and "MyStrength", a free mental health support app for all Michigan residents. Through strategic partnerships, Mr. Thadani has leveraged digital solutions and data analytics to address social determinants of health, including collaborations with the vendor Socially Determined to create personal risk profiles for Medicaid members and with the vendor SameSky Health to collect social needs data. He has also overseen the implementation of the Epic payer platform clinical document exchange, streamlining provider collaboration and improving patient care. To further support community wellbeing, he has overseen initiatives like Priority Health fitness courts, designed to increase access to exercise, and the Priority Health Total Health Foundation, which has awarded $14 million in grants to organizations tackling food insecurity, housing shortages and economic stability. Thanks in large part to his efforts, Priority Health’s retention rate exceeded 90% through October 2023. Mr. Thadani was honored for his work with the "Healthcare Heroes Award" by Crain’s Detroit Business in 2023.

Company Leaders

Peter A.L. Bonis, MD. Chief Medical Officer of Wolters Kluwer Health (Philadelphia). Dr. Bonis, a physician entrepreneur, executive and internationally recognized academic leader, is dedicated to integrating emerging technologies like AI into healthcare while ensuring they are backed by the latest clinical evidence. As CMO at Wolters Kluwer Health, he spearheads innovation, leading the development of an AI-based model for UpToDate, a widely trusted clinical resource with over two million users in 190 countries. He aims to further global health equity through the UpToDate donations program, which has provided over 100,000 subscriptions in 159 resource-limited countries, and through his collaboration with Microsoft to equip clinicians and patients with cutting-edge, evidence-based knowledge. In 2023, Dr. Bonis guided Wolters Kluwer through the acquisitions of Invistics, an AI-powered solution combating drug diversion, and NurseTim, an education platform aimed at alleviating the nursing shortage and burnout crisis. With more than 25 years of experience, he also serves as an adjunct professor of medicine at Tufts University School of Medicine, where he continues to see patients and advocate for healthcare transformation. A prolific researcher and speaker, Dr. Bonis has published over 70 articles and remains a leading voice in advancing patient care and public health.

Rafael Cartagena, MD. CEO of North American Partners in Anesthesia (Melville, N.Y.). Dr. Cartagena, currently serving as CEO of NAPA, joined the organization in 2014 and has since driven significant clinical and operational advancements. As senior vice president for clinical services, he led an 87% increase in business unit growth, reduced the clinician vacancy rate from over 25% to an industry-leading 5%, and integrated American Anesthesiology into NAPA’s network, adding $1 billion in revenue and expanding operations across seven new states. Promoted to COO in 2020, he managed nearly $2 billion in revenue, implemented enterprisewide scheduling and revenue cycle systems, and launched NAPA’s first clinical leadership evaluation process. Since becoming CEO in 2023, Dr. Cartagena has championed fair insurer reimbursements with a 98% arbitration win rate and advanced technology initiatives to enhance revenue cycle management for healthcare partners. In addition to his leadership at NAPA, Dr. Cartagena serves on its board of directors and has held previous roles at Henrico Doctors Hospital in Richmond, Va., Total Anesthesia, and the University of North Carolina School of Medicine.

Safra A. Catz. CEO of Oracle (Kansas City, Mo.). Ms. Catz is the CEO of Oracle Corporation and a member of its board of directors. She has held multiple leadership roles at Oracle, including president, CFO and executive vice president. In addition to her corporate leadership, she is a lecturer at Stanford Graduate School of Business and has chaired the Oracle Education Foundation since 2004. She also serves on the board of trustees of In-Q-Tel. Before joining Oracle, Ms. Catz was a managing director in investment banking at Donaldson, Lufkin & Jenrette. She has previously served on the boards of HSBC Holdings and The Walt Disney Company.

Keith Churchwell, MD. President of the American Heart Association (Dallas). Dr. Churchwell is the 2024-25 president of the American Heart Association, serving as chief volunteer scientific and medical officer. He provides oversight for medical, scientific and public health matters, as well as related public policy. He also presides over the science advisory and coordinating committee for the organization. Recently, he served as president of Yale New Haven (Conn.) Hospital and as associate clinical professor of medicine at Yale School of Medicine. While at Yale New Haven Hospital, he also held roles including executive vice president and COO, senior vice president and executive director for heart and vascular services, and more. His previous leadership roles at the American Heart Association include serving as president of the Southeast Region, chair of the advocacy coordinating committee and executive committee, and member of the board of directors. In these positions, he engaged in concentrated efforts to address issues of health equity and social disparities, and helped coordinate the organization's role in driving both internal and external solutions.

Chris Collins. CEO of ECG Management Consultants (San Diego). As CEO of ECG Management Consultants, Mr. Collins collaborates with executive leadership and boards of academic medical centers, health systems and children's hospitals to enhance organizational performance. His expertise lies in optimizing the clinical enterprise, integrating adult and pediatric teaching hospitals, faculty group practices, and affiliated community providers. Recognized for introducing innovative approaches, Mr. Collins has successfully redesigned corporate, governance, management and financial structures to foster functional integration within academic medical centers. His expertise in leading complex, multiparty initiatives in high-stakes environments helps ensure that AMCs are well-positioned to thrive in today’s healthcare landscape. His strategic guidance has benefited many of the nation’s top-ranking academic health systems and children's hospitals.

Carmela Coyle. President and CEO of California Hospital Association (Sacramento). Ms. Coyle has been president and CEO of the California Hospital Association since 2017, leading advocacy efforts for more than 400 hospitals and health systems across the state. Through her role, she helps ensure that hospitals can continue delivering high-quality care and shaping policies that impact 40 million Californians. Prior to joining California Hospital Association, she led the Elkridge-based Maryland Hospital Association for nine years, spearheading a shift to a value-based hospital payment system that positioned Maryland as a national leader in healthcare policy. Before that, she spent two decades in senior policy roles with the Chicago-based American Hospital Association, including 11 years as senior vice president of policy and national media spokesperson. Ms. Coyle currently serves as board president for the organization's board of trustees.

Lori D'Anna. President of Field Operations for Aspen Dental (Chicago). Ms. D’Anna, president of field operations at Aspen Dental, has been a driving force behind the organization’s growth and operational excellence for more than 25 years. Having started as a patient services representative in 1992, she worked her way through nearly every role in the company, ranging from dental assistant to office manager to registered dental hygienist, before taking on leadership positions in field operations. Her hands-on experience has made her a trusted advocate for both patients and team members, ensuring that Aspen Dental continues to deliver high-quality care across more than 1,000 locations nationwide. Under her leadership, Aspen Dental has donated over $30 million in care, improved operational efficiency and introduced cutting-edge technology such as intraoral scanning, 3D printing and voice-activated periodontal charting. She is also a mentor and talent developer, having coached countless individuals who now serve as the next generation of leaders within the organization. She positions Aspen Dental for long-term success through a workplace culture of compassion, innovation and accountability.

Judy Faulkner. Founder and CEO of Epic Systems (Verona, Wis.). In 1979, Ms. Faulkner founded Epic in her basement and has since grown the company into a giant enterprise that dominates the EHR and healthcare data space. More than 325 million patients have EHRs in Epic, which has earned the title of No. 1 overall software suite in KLAS for 14 consecutive years. Epic accounted for 39.1% of the U.S. acute care hospital market share in 2023, according to KLAS. In addition to the EHR, Epic features Cosmos, a data platform utilized by 1,633 hospitals and 295 million patients. The company aims to drive AI expansion in novel ways to aid clinicians. Under Ms. Faulkner's leadership, the company plans to continue forging new partnerships and expanding existing bonds, developing AI tools, apps and more.

David Feinberg, MD. Chairman of Oracle Health (Kansas City, Mo.). Dr. Feinberg serves as chairman of Oracle Health. He has dedicated his career to making healthcare more accessible, affordable and equitable by leveraging data and technology. Previously, he served as president and CEO of Cerner, which is now Oracle Health. He has also served in a leadership role at Google Health. A pediatric psychiatrist by training, he built his career at UCLA in Los Angeles, where he conducted research on addiction and ADHD before becoming medical director of the Resnick Neuropsychiatric Hospital. He later served as president and CEO of Los Angeles-based UCLA Health and Danville, Pa.-based Geisinger Health, driving transformative improvements in healthcare delivery. Throughout his career, Dr. Feinberg has been a champion of patient-centered care, integrating technology to enhance both patient and caregiver experiences.

Mohan Giridharadas. Founder and CEO of LeanTaaS (Santa Clara, Calif.). Mr. Giridharadas is the founder and CEO of LeanTaaS, a 350-person healthcare analytics company specializing in optimizing hospital operations through advanced algorithms and data science. Under his leadership, LeanTaaS’ iQueue suite of products help health systems improve patient access and reduce costs by unlocking capacity in high-demand resources. Deployed at over 800 hospitals and 180 leading health systems, iQueue serves academic medical centers, top cancer institutions and major hospital networks across the U.S. Before founding LeanTaaS in 2010, Mr. Mohan was a senior partner at McKinsey & Company, where he led lean manufacturing and lean service operations in North America and Asia-Pacific. He also co-authored "Better Healthcare Through Math".

Cary Grace. President and CEO of AMN Healthcare (San Diego). Ms. Grace is the president and CEO of AMN Healthcare Services, bringing extensive experience in leading global businesses through strategic growth and transformation. With a focus on customer-centric innovation, operational excellence and digital enablement, she drives a purpose-based culture at the company. Previously, she served as CEO of global retirement, investment and human capital at Aon, a risk management and human capital solutions company. Ms. Grace also serves on the boards of State Farm Insurance, League, Inc., Chicago-based Rush University Medical Center, Georgetown University’s McDonough Business School and the Healthcare Leadership Council.

Gary Guthart, PhD. CEO of Intuitive (Sunnyvale, Calif.). Dr. Guthart is the CEO of Intuitive and a member of its board of directors, positions he has held since 2010. With over 25 years of experience in medical technology, engineering and management, he has played a pivotal role in advancing robotic-assisted surgery. Dr. Guthart joined Intuitive in 1996 as a control systems analyst and steadily progressed through leadership roles, including vice president of engineering, senior vice president of product operations, and later as president and COO. Before joining Intuitive, he was part of the core team at SRI International developing foundational technology for computer-enhanced surgery. In addition to his role at Intuitive, he serves on the board of directors for biotechnology company Illumina.

Richard Hall. President and CEO of U.S. Oral Surgery Management (Irving, Texas). Mr. Hall serves as CEO of U.S. Oral Surgery Management, bringing over 40 years of executive experience in Fortune 500 and private healthcare services companies. Since joining the company in 2018, he has led the company’s rapid expansion to 230 surgeon partners across 26 states, establishing the largest and fastest-growing network of oral and maxillofacial surgeons in the U.S., with a 100% partner practice retention rate. Under his leadership, the organization consistently outperforms industry benchmarks, achieving a 86 net promoter score, higher than the healthcare industry average of 58. Mr. Hall is also deeply involved in community initiatives, supporting nonprofits such as Christine’s Hope for Kids, Folds of Honor, The Marine Corps Scholarship Foundation and Operation Restore Oral Health. A U.S. Marine Corps veteran, he currently serves on the system board of directors and Christine’s Hope for Kids board.

Bryan Hanson. CEO of Solventum (Saint Paul, Minn.). Mr. Hanson is the CEO of Solventum, an $8.2 billion independent healthcare company dedicated to advancing medical innovation across surgical, dental, health information and filtration solutions. Leading 22,000 professionals, he drives transformative advancements that enhance patient outcomes, empower healthcare providers and optimize system efficiency. With over 33 years of experience, Mr. Hanson has successfully led and expanded global medical device businesses at Zimmer Biomet, Medtronic and Covidien, fostering innovation and commercial success. His leadership at Solventum has positioned the company to pioneer game-changing solutions at the intersection of health, material and data science. Passionate about transformation and value creation, he is committed to improving patient experiences while delivering long-term returns for shareholders. Mr. Hanson also serves on the board of directors of Walgreens Boots Alliance.

Judson Ivy. Founder, President and CEO of Ensemble Health Partners (Cincinnati). Mr. Ivy uses his role as founder, president and CEO of Ensemble Health Partners to eliminate barriers and streamline processes to enhance healthcare systems, patient experiences and community impact. He founded Ensemble in 2014 from his laundry room, growing it into a company that partners with more unique health systems than any other revenue cycle firm and now serves over 300 hospitals with a team of 10,000 associates. Under his leadership, Ensemble consistently meets and exceeds client financial goals, allowing providers to focus on delivering high-quality patient care. A recognized thought leader, Mr. Ivy has contributed to discussions through podcasts, panels and articles for industry-leading publications. He is also a venture partner for Caduceus Capital Partners and co-author of "Cataract Surgery for the Revenue Cycle".

Roy Jakobs. CEO of Royal Philips (Amsterdam, Netherlands). Mr. Jakobs is the CEO of Royal Philips, simultaneously serving as chairman of the board of management and the executive committee. With over 25 years of leadership experience, he drives Philips’ strategy to enhance people-centered, high-quality care through digital innovation and sustainable healthcare solutions. Since joining Philips in 2010, he has led key business transformations, including the turnaround of Connected Care during the Covid-19 crisis and the growth of personal health businesses. He has spearheaded successful acquisitions such as BioTelemetry, Capsule Technologies and Cardiologs, expanding Philips’ patient monitoring and diagnostics capabilities. Prior to Philips, Mr. Jakobs held executive roles at Royal Dutch Shell and Reed Elsevier, where he led digital transformations and business growth initiatives. His leadership continues to shape Philips as a leader in healthcare technology, improving patient outcomes while reducing costs.

Pat Leonard. CEO of CarroHealth (Plano, Texas). As CEO of CorroHealth, Mr. Leonard drives innovation in revenue cycle management through cutting-edge technology and strategic growth initiatives. His expertise in mergers and acquisitions has strengthened CorroHealth’s market position, expanding its reach and capabilities across the healthcare continuum. He also serves on multiple healthcare advisory boards. Before joining CorroHealth in 2020, he served as an operating partner at Triple Tree Holdings, identifying investment opportunities and establishing platform solutions. Mr. Leonard has also held executive roles at Formativ Health, New Hyde Park, N.Y.-based Northwell Health, Change Healthcare and McKesson, where he led business performance and technology-enabled services.

Charlie Lougheed. CEO of Axuall (Cleveland). Mr. Lougheed is the CEO and co-founder of Axuall, which is revolutionizing healthcare organizations with a real-time clinician data network that reduces onboarding time by over 70%. A serial entrepreneur, he co-founded Explorys (now IBM Watson Health) in 2009 and Everstream in 1999, driving innovation in healthcare and financial services. Before his entrepreneurial ventures, he led online banking and consumer analytics at KeyBank, National City Bank and PNC, and was a lead consultant at Deloitte & Touche Consulting Group. A sought-after speaker, Mr. Lougheed has presented at industry events for The White House, Healthcare Information and Management Systems Society, National Public Radio and the Cleveland Clinic Innovation Summit. He actively supports his community as co-founder of Unify Labs, chairman of The Lougheed Initiative Foundation and vice chairman of Friends of Breakthrough Schools.

Bill Miller. Chair and CEO of Wellsky (Overland Park, Kan.). Mr. Miller, chairman and CEO of WellSky, leads the software, analytics and services provider in optimizing care across the continuum. Since joining in 2017, he has grown the company from 400 to 3,000 teammates globally and overseen 14 strategic acquisitions, expanding WellSky’s reach to over 2,000 hospitals and one-third of home- and community-based providers. His leadership fosters a culture of recognition and excellence, with initiatives like quarterly awards and manager town halls that emphasize strong people management. In 2019, he launched the WellSky Foundation, which has donated nearly $2 million to over 40 organizations addressing health inequities. Under his direction, WellSky continues to drive industry innovation, connecting disparate care settings to improve outcomes and reduce costs.

Michael Ng. Co-founder and CEO of Ambience (San Francisco). Mr. Ng founded Ambience in June 2020, intent on supplying all healthcare professionals with comprehensive AI capabilities. The company simplifies patient care via AI features that streamline workflows, aid in documentation and optimize billing, all within the EHR. Through Ambience, he aims to decrease burnout, enhance system efficiency and support high-quality care. He brings prior experience in healthcare entrepreneurship, having founded the AI healthcare company Remedy Health in 2016.

Richard Pollack. President and CEO of American Hospital Association (Chicago). Since 2015, Mr. Pollack has led the nation’s largest hospital and health system membership organization. He has guided the organization's efforts to improve quality and patient safety, address the supply chain, and spotlight the evolving threats of cybercrimes. Under his leadership, the organization launched its patient safety initiative, which encourages 1,700 hospital members to spur progress by sharing ideas and information. Mr. Pollack also established a partnership with the FBI and other government agencies to help provide hospitals with greater support and resources against cybercrimes. Thanks to his leadership, the American Hospital Association took immediate action during a significant healthcare cyberbreach involving a third-party technology company, which impacted the vast majority of hospitals. During this crisis, the organization provided vital information to members and the federal government, becoming the leading voice about the challenges hospitals faced while caring for patients. In addition, Mr. Pollack and the American Hospital Association helped hospitals navigate through supply chain issues caused by Hurricane Helene-related damage this past fall.

Shiv Rao, MD. Founder and CEO of Abridge (San Francisco). Dr. Rao, founder and CEO of Abridge, is revolutionizing healthcare documentation with speech, voice and language technologies designed to alleviate the clerical burden on clinicians. A practicing cardiologist at UPMC in Pittsburgh, he is committed to giving providers back their "pajama time" by streamlining documentation workflows. Previously, he led UPMC’s provider-facing investment portfolio, funding innovative startups and supporting a machine learning in health program at Carnegie Mellon University. His leadership at Abridge is driving advancements in AI-powered medical scribing, enhancing efficiency and reducing burnout for healthcare professionals.

BJ Schaknowski. CEO of symplr (Houston). Mr. Schaknowski, CEO of symplr, is a seasoned software executive with over 20 years of leadership experience across sales, marketing and operations. Prior to symplr, he served as chief sales and marketing officer at Vertafore, a global leader in insurance technology, and held senior roles at LexisNexis Software Solutions, CA Technologies, Intuit and Sage Software. Dedicated to delivering value for employees, customers and shareholders, he also actively contributes to philanthropic efforts, serving on the Susan G. Komen board of directors. He is also a fellow of the American College of Health Data Management.

Paul Singh. CEO of U.S. Dermatology Partners (Dallas). Mr. Singh brings a background in private equity to his role as CEO of U.S. Dermatology Partners, leveraging an innovative and entrepreneurial mindset while prioritizing employee wellbeing and patient outcomes. While helming the organization, he has overseen significant financial growth and geographical expansion, increasing the company’s presence to over 100 locations across eight states. Under his leadership, the organization has implemented advanced technologies to enhance operational efficiency and patient experience, while also establishing a clinical quality and compliance team to ensure care meets or exceeds national benchmarks. He spearheaded a research institute, expanding the organization’s participation in clinical trials for psoriasis, atopic dermatitis and skin cancers like melanoma. Additionally, he launched the organization's outreach program, bringing dermatologic care to underserved rural communities and increasing patient access through digital innovations. He was named an "Outstanding Healthcare Executive" in 2023 by D Magazine and currently serves as a board advisor for One Peak Medical.

Punit Soni. Founder and CEO of Suki (Redwood City, Calif.). Mr. Soni is the founder and CEO of Suki, a technology company bringing voice-based digital solutions to clinicians in order to lift the administrative burden. He founded Suki in April 2017 with the mission of reducing burnout in healthcare professionals. Prior to Suki, he was chief product officer for Flipkart. He has also previously worked for Google and for Motorola Mobility, a division of Google. Mr. Soni is also an angel investor.

Imamu Tomlinson, MD. CEO of Vituity (Emeryville, Calif.). Dr. Tomlinson became CEO of Vituity in 2017. Under his leadership, Vituity has grown into a leading physician-owned and led partnership that provides integrated acute care services nationwide, with more than 6,000 clinicians serving more than 11 million patients annually. Dr. Tomlinson is passionate about transforming healthcare delivery to improve patient outcomes and access to care, combining his clinical expertise with a strategic approach to healthcare management, fostering innovation and collaboration within the organization. His dedication to healthcare excellence drives Vituity's mission to deliver high-quality, patient-centered care that improves lives.

Seema Verma. Executive Vice President and General Manager of Oracle Health and Oracle Life Sciences (Kansas City, Mo.). Ms. Verma, a leading expert in health policy, brings decades of experience to her role as executive vice president and general manager of Oracle Health and Oracle Life Sciences. She leads Oracle’s ambitious efforts to revolutionize healthcare through cloud-based health management systems, leveraging the recent acquisition of Cerner and Oracle’s data-driven research capabilities. Previously, she served as administrator of CMS, where she played a key role in advancing value-based care, interoperability, price transparency and telehealth expansion, overseeing health programs for over 140 million Americans. Before CMS, she founded and sold a national healthcare consulting firm and held leadership roles in public hospitals and health systems. Ms. Verma has also served on multiple healthcare company boards, including Lumeris, Wellsky and LifeStance.

Dame Emma Walmsley. CEO of GSK Consumer Healthcare (London, U.K.). Dame Emma joined the board as CEO designate in January 2017 and officially became CEO in April 2017. She has been part of GSK’s leadership team since 2011, initially serving as president and then CEO of GSK Consumer Healthcare, where she played a key role in shaping the joint venture between GSK and Novartis. Prior to GSK, she spent 17 years at L’Oréal, holding leadership roles in Paris, London, New York and Shanghai. Her extensive experience in global business and consumer healthcare has positioned her as a transformational leader in the industry. Additionally, as an independent director of Microsoft, Inc., she brings valuable expertise in technology and cybersecurity to the board.

Todd Walrath. CEO of ShiftMed (McLean, Va.). Mr. Walrath, founder and CEO of Homecare.com and ShiftMed, has over 25 years of experience in healthcare and workforce innovation. He created ShiftMed to address the nursing workforce crisis by replacing the traditional 1099 contractor model with a W2 platform, enhancing staffing flexibility and mitigating risks for both facilities and nurses. Under his leadership, ShiftMed has grown into a nationwide platform serving over 2,000 healthcare facilities with a network of over 350,000 credentialed professionals. His strategic partnership with St. Louis-based SSM Health resulted in significant cost savings, including $85 million in 2022 and a $9 million reduction in medical-surgical labor costs. Mr. Walrath has also forged partnerships with organizations like UberHealth and Opus Vi to provide non-wage-based incentives, transportation solutions and career advancement opportunities for nurses.



James Weinstein, MD. Senior Vice President of Microsoft Health. Dr. Weinstein, senior vice president of Microsoft Healthcare, leads strategy, innovation and health equity, driven by a lifelong commitment to improving patient care. A world-renowned spine surgeon and pain researcher, he pioneered the transition from “informed consent” to “informed choice” and established the first Center for Shared Decision Making at Dartmouth. As CEO of Dartmouth-Health, he united eight regional hospitals to advance value-based population health and played a key role in shaping national healthcare policy. He has served on multiple influential boards, including the National Academy of Medicine’s first committee on health equity and the special medical advisory group for the Veterans Administration. With over 325 peer-reviewed publications and decades of leadership in research and policy, Dr. Weinstein remains a leading advocate for population health, patient agency and healthcare transformation.