99 hospital and health system CHROs and chief people officers to know | 2025

Chief human resources officers and chief people officers play a key role in shaping the workforce strategies that drive hospital and health system successes.

Tasked with responsibilities that span recruitment, retention, compensation, benefits and professional development, these executives ensure their organizations attract and support top talent. The foremost architects of workplace culture, they align human capital initiatives with their organizations' values and business goals, fostering a thriving and engaged workforce.

Note: This list is not exhaustive and is not an endorsement of included leaders, organizations or healthcare providers. We are compiling this list on a rolling basis using editorial research and nominations. We are accepting additional nominations through March 31, 2025 -- please submit a nomination to be considered. Leaders and organizations cannot pay for inclusion on this list. Leaders are presented in alphabetical order.

Contact Anna Falvey at afalvey@beckershealthcare.com with questions or comments.





Lisa Abbott. Executive Vice President and CHRO at Boston Children's Hospital. Ms. Abbott serves as Boston Children's Hospital's executive vice president and CHRO. She handles all aspects of the organization's human capital strategy and human resources operations, with the ultimate goal of building Boston Children's into a top human resources enterprise. Ms. Abbott joined Boston Children's in 2023 after spending nearly seven years as senior vice president of human resources and community affairs at Providence, R.I.-based Lifespan.

Calvin Allen. Executive Vice President and CHRO for Children's Hospital of Philadelphia. A seasoned human resources leader with experience in the healthcare, financial and food services sectors, Mr. Allen has been executive vice president and CHRO for Children's Hospital of Philadelphia since September 2018. He is passionate about strategic planning and workforce development. In his current role, he is focused on initiatives supporting diversity, equity and inclusion, as well as workforce development that will benefit the community.

Beth Alpers, BSN, RN. CHRO at University of Missouri Health Care (Columbia). Ms. Alpers is a registered nurse with extensive leadership experience in designing, developing, and delivering strategic solutions that add value to communities and health systems. She is highly skilled in leadership, talent acquisition, organizational development and strategic communications. She has served as CHRO of the health system since 2020.

Julie Ann Alvarado-Dubek. Executive Vice President and CHRO at Banner Health (Phoenix, Ariz.). Ms. Alvarado-Dubek is the top people person at Banner, creating a positive and inclusive environment that encourages growth and opportunity for the 52,000-plus team members. She has over 30 years of experience in senior leadership roles across multiple HR functions, including 11 years at Banner Health. Her expertise includes organizational leadership and transformation, wellbeing strategies, and comprehensive total rewards initiatives to engage and retain employees. Before working at Banner Health, Ms. Alvarado-Dubek served as an HR executive at Fender Musical Instruments, Freescale Semiconductor and Motorola.

Olesea Azevedo. Executive Vice President, Chief Administrative and People Officer at AdventHealth (Altamonte Springs, Fla.). Ms. Azevedo serves as chief administration officer for AdventHealth, while retaining her function as chief people officer. In this dual role, she oversees one of the largest faith-based healthcare systems in the U.S., with more than 97,000 team members in 50 hospitals and 73 medical facilities across nine states. Since joining AdventHealth in 2016, she has led the organization's "team member promise" initiative, creating a culture focused on wellbeing and engagement. Her role also entails leadership of people and culture, corporate services, sustainability, brand, marketing and consumer experience, further enhancing AdventHealth’s commitment to both its workforce and patient communities.

Lilicia Bailey, PhD. Senior Executive Vice President and Chief People Officer at CommonSpirit Health (Chicago). Dr. Bailey has more than 20 years of human capital leadership experience. She develops effective, sustainable and transformative human capital strategies to enable growth and invigorate efforts to solidify the ministry’s culture of engagement, innovation and accountability. Before joining the system in 2023, she served as chief people officer for Emory Healthcare in Atlanta. She has also held human resources leadership positions at Winston-Salem, N.C.-basedWake Forest Baptist Health, Belk and Cox Enterprises.

Scott Ballard. Chief People Officer for MaineHealth (Portland). Mr. Ballard joined MaineHealth in 2021 as its chief people officer. He oversees human resources functions for the system's nearly 22,000 employees. Prior to transitioning to healthcare, Mr. Ballard served in various HR roles for Shell Oil Company.

Jennifer Berres. Senior Vice President and CHRO for HCA Healthcare (Nashville, Tenn.). Ms. Berres is responsible for delivering value to patients, physicians and communities through innovative human resources strategies. She leads a team of over 1,600 HR professionals and is responsible for talent acquisition, leadership, organizational development, compensation and benefits, labor and employee engagement, employee relations, and diversity and inclusion. She first joined HCA in 1993 and has served in many different leadership roles, including vice president of HR business and president of talent management.

Heather Brace. Chief People Officer at Intermountain Health (Salt Lake City). Ms. Brace is responsible for engagement culture for Intermountain Health’s more than 65,000 employees. She has strategic oversight for talent management and development, recruitment, human resources service delivery, total rewards, culture enhancement, learning and development, and diversity and inclusion. She first joined the system in 2000 and assumed the CPO role in 2018. She has overseen large-scale reorganizations of departments and service lines, benefit additions and transformations, and employee experience enhancement. Under her leadership, Intermountain has increased the minimum wage, expanded employee education opportunities, expanded benefits like parental leave and infertility coverage, developed a remote work strategy, strengthened partnerships with local businesses, and created programs like the Intermountain Food Box program, PTO donation and the Caregiver Assistance Fund to help employees in need. Throughout the Covid-19 pandemic, Ms. Brace created benefits like Covid Pay to help impacted caregivers and spearheaded cross-country partnerships with healthcare systems in New York surging with Covid-19 patients.

Rhonda Brandon. Senior Vice President and CHRO at Duke Health (Durham, N.C.). Ms. Brandon is Duke University Health System's senior vice president and CHRO. Immediately prior to assuming the role, she was senior vice president and CHRO for St. Louis-based BJC Healthcare. In her current position, she launches programs that enhance performance, cultivate a positive work environment, and position the system to meet its strategic goals.

Alen Brcic. Senior Vice President and CHRO at Methodist Health System (Dallas). Mr. Brcic is the senior vice president and CHRO at Methodist Health System, bringing nearly two decades of healthcare human resources leadership. Before joining in 2024, he held key roles at Nashville, Tenn.-based Vanderbilt Health and Winston-Salem, N.C.-based Novant Health, most recently serving as chief people officer at Rockford, Ill.-based Mercyhealth, where he oversaw human resources strategy across seven hospitals, a large medical group and an insurance division. His expertise extends beyond healthcare, having founded, operated and successfully sold a technology-driven professional services company. Mr. Brcic brings to his current role a strong blend of healthcare, technology and business acumen, as well as a passion for workforce innovation and organizational excellence.

Michael Brown. Senior Vice President and CHRO at Houston Methodist. Mr. Brown is a human resources executive and attorney with diverse industry experience across several Fortune 250 companies. In his current role, he is responsible for leading the health system's human resources functions, which impacts 32,000 employees, 5,000 affiliated physicians and 800 faculty members. Mr. Brown previously led the human resources department at Oakland, Calif.-based Kaiser Permanente.

Maxine Carrington. Senior Vice President and Chief People Officer at Northwell Health (New Hyde Park, N.Y.). Ms. Carrington leads the people strategy for the 85,000-plus team member Northwell Health, with a focus on maximizing organizational effectiveness and performance. She has been with Northwell since 2008 and has served in progressively responsible leadership roles. Prior to joining Northwell, she was a manager and attorney with the New York City Mayor’s Office of Labor Relations. She is also an instructor with the Center for Learning & Innovation, Northwell’s corporate university, and serves as a co-sponsor of the organization’s business employee resource groups.

Aimee M. Claiborne, DA. CHRO for Dartmouth Health (Lebanon, N.H.). Dr. Claiborne serves as Dartmouth Health's CHRO, leading people strategies for the six-hospital, 14,000-employee system. Her current primary goals are remodeling talent retention and recruitment strategies to address the impact of the pandemic and the national workforce shortage. Dr. Claiborne has been with Dartmouth Health since 2010.

Catherine Codispoti. Senior Vice President and Chief People Officer at Mercy (St. Louis). Ms. Codispoti joined Mercy in December and is focused on hiring, recruiting and retaining co-workers for the health system’s multi-state region. She most recently served as chief people officer at Children’s National Hospital in Washington, D.C. She has also held a variety of financial and organizational roles at Texas Children’s Hospital in Houston.

Anna Cramer. Chief Legal and Compliance Officer and Chief People Officer for Nebraska Medicine (Omaha). Ms. Cramer serves as chief legal and compliance officer and chief people officer for Nebraska Medicine, overseeing legal, government affairs, risk management, privacy and human resources functions. Since joining Nebraska Medicine, she has played a pivotal role in shaping compliance and workforce strategies, initially serving as interim general counsel before her appointment as chief legal and compliance officer in 2018. Before transitioning to healthcare, she provided legal and regulatory counsel across industries including pharmacy, health insurance, real estate and franchising. An active leader in the community, Ms. Cramer serves on the board of Saving Grace Perishable Food Rescue and is a member of professional organizations such as the American Health Lawyers Association and the Nebraska Bar Association.

Kathryn "Katie" Cullinan. CHRO for Nuvance Health (Danbury, Conn.). Ms. Cullinan was appointed CHRO at Nuvance Health in 2022, leading human resources strategy for the $3 billion, seven-hospital system with 15,000 employees across western Connecticut and eastern New York. Since stepping into the role, she has driven significant workforce improvements, reducing recruitment overhead by 80% and temporary labor costs by 63% while filling over 10,200 positions and lowering the vacancy rate from 12.5% to 7%. She also implemented evidence-based employee engagement strategies, cutting first-year turnover from 50.2% to 28%. A key advisor to the CEO and senior leadership team, she has played a pivotal role in crisis management, including resolving payroll challenges during the Kronos outage. With 25 years of human resources experience across healthcare, financial services, hospitality and manufacturing, Ms. Cullinan leverages deep expertise in talent strategy, workforce optimization and organizational integration.

Ed Daech. CHRO for UF Health (Gainesville, Fla.). Mr. Daech was promoted to system CHRO for UF Health in October 2024. Prior, he became CHRO for UF Health Shands in January 2023. An experienced human resources leader with a 20-year career under his belt, he oversees human resources functions, promotes growth and expansion, and unites human resources across the multihospital system. One of his primary responsibilities is garnering and retaining top talent for the UF Health workforce while cultivating a culture of diversity and inclusion. Before joining UF Health, Mr. Daech most recently served as CHRO for Saint Peter’s Healthcare System in New Brunswick, N.J.

Carla Dawson. Chief People Officer at Texas Health Resources (Arlington). Ms. Dawson is passionate about developing an inclusive culture that attracts, retains and inspires team members. Under her leadership, Texas Health has undergone a transformative journey, elevating the consumer experience and optimizing HR functions. Her accomplishments include designing and managing benefits offerings, modernizing HR technology solutions, spearheading business acquisitions, and leading diversity, equity and inclusion efforts.

Arti Dhuper. CHRO at Prime Healthcare (Ontario, Calif.). Ms. Dhuper has been with Prime Healthcare for nearly 20 years. In her current role, she oversees its human resources departments and corporate offices across the health system, which encompasses more than 45,000 employees. During her tenure, she has led HR transitions for more than 42 hospital acquisitions.

Scott Doak. CHRO at UNC Health (Chapel Hill, N.C.). Mr. Doak has been with UNC Health since September 2019, serving over 40,000 employees of the UNC Health System. He led an organizational transformation that shifted several transactional and disparate human resources organizations, functions and platforms into one high functioning human resources shared services organization. He also modernized and enhanced the system compensation program, developed and deployed a leadership architecture that supports UNC Health’s new operating model, launched a human resources service center, deployed a business partner model, and strengthened and enhanced systemwide wellness and diversity, equity and inclusion programs. Previously, Mr. Doak was the system's senior vice president of human resources from May 2017 to September 2019. He came to UNC Health from the Cleveland Clinic, where he served for a total of five years, his last two as executive leader of human resources shared services.



Errol Douglas, PhD. Senior Vice President, CHRO at Roswell Park Comprehensive Cancer Center (Buffalo, N.Y.). As the top human resources executive at Roswell Park Comprehensive Cancer Center, Dr. Douglas is responsible for the oversight of employment functions, including benefits, development, employee relations, compensation, the employee health clinic and food services operations. He crafts and implements human resources policies alongside the executive team in accordance with the organization's pillars of clinical care, education and research. Dr. Douglas has built a deep skillset in labor management, employee relations, benefits, dispute resolution and HR administration over his 15 years spent as an executive leader in human resources management.

Deborah "Debbie" Dover. CHRO and Senior Vice President of Talent Engagement for Ballad Health (Johnson City, Tenn.). Ms. Dover has served as CHRO and senior vice president of talent engagement at Ballad Health since 2018, bringing over 25 years of human resources leadership experience. She plays a key role in integrating culture and values across the health system, ensuring workforce strategies align with Ballad Health’s mission. Previously, as vice president of human resources at Memorial Healthcare in Owosso, Mich., she led strategic human resources initiatives and provided executive leadership in talent management. Ms. Dover’s background includes leadership roles in hospitals and post-acute facilities, including prior experience with Johnson City-based Mountain States Health Alliance. She also brings to the role deep regional ties and an ability to build relationships and strategic partnerships.

Kimberlee Eskierka. Interim CHRO for UC San Diego Health. Ms. Eskierka serves as the interim CHRO for UC San Diego Health, leading human resources strategy for more than 20,000 employees across the health system and the health sciences divisions. She oversees talent acquisition, organizational development, labor relations and human capital planning, ensuring alignment with UC San Diego Health’s strategic priorities. With over two decades of human resources leadership experience in both public and private sectors, she has driven transformative initiatives in workforce recruitment, retention, leadership development and process optimization. Previously, she played a key role at UC Davis (Calif.), earning the prestigious 2024 "Friend of Nursing" award for her collaboration with nursing teams. She also held multiple leadership roles at UC San Diego with systemwide influence. An expert in employee relations and workplace culture, she also serves on the personnel advisory board for the Port of San Diego and has published articles on burnout and human capital management.

Terri Feely. Chief People Officer for Inova (Falls Church, Va.). Ms. Feely is chief people officer for Inova, directing and managing human resources systemwide. She has fostered her skills in human resources throughout her 30-year career, ultimately joining Inova in 2018 to create an environment of respect, engagement and achievement. Before joining the system, Ms. Feely was running her own human resources consulting firm.

Karen Frenier, RN. Senior Vice President of Human Resources and Chief Nurse Executive at Orlando (Fla.) Health. As senior vice president of human resources, Ms. Frenier handles all human resources functions for Orlando Health, including recruitment, compensation, education, training, engagement and more. She is also chief nurse executive for the system. She previously served in several other leadership roles at the system, such as vice president and CHRO, president of Orlando Health South Seminole Hospital in Longwood, Fla. and of Orlando Health Dr. P. Phillips Hospital, and vice president of operations at Orlando Health Orlando Regional Medical Center.

John Galley. Senior Vice President and CHRO at UPMC (Pittsburgh). Mr. Galley serves as chairman of the board of directors of EBenefits Solutions, LLC, a subsidiary of UPMC, in addition to serving as senior vice president and CHRO at UPMC. He has experience working in the steel, retail, global technology and healthcare industries with responsibilities relating to strategic initiatives in both the corporate human resources and finance areas, including insourcing and outsourcing solutions.

Aaron Gillingham. Senior Vice President and Chief People Officer for WellSpan Health (York, Pa.). Mr. Gillingham became WellSpan Health's senior vice president and chief people officer in September 2023, bringing over 25 years of human resources leadership experience. In his current role, he is responsible for creating and implementing a human capital strategy that prioritizes culture. The 20,000-team member system brought Mr. Gillingham on to help strategically drive systemwide transformation.

Sebastien Girard. Chief People and Belonging Officer for Novant Health (Charlotte, N.C.). Mr. Girard, chief people and belonging officer at Novant Health, is an experienced operations and talent management executive with over 20 years of experience in the staffing and healthcare industries. Before joining Novant Health in April 2024, he served as senior vice president and chief people officer at Chicago-based CommonSpirit Health, where he led workforce strategies for the large health system. His expertise spans talent acquisition, human resources, sales leadership, and profit and loss management, with a track record of adapting recruitment strategies to evolving market demands. Known for his servant leadership approach, he fosters collaboration and employee engagement while successfully guiding organizations through growth, mergers and economic challenges. Mr. Girard is also a sought-after speaker at national human resources and CHRO conferences.

John Hammond. Senior Vice President and CHRO for Norton Healthcare (Louisville, Ky.). Mr. Hammond is Norton Healthcare's senior vice president and CHRO. He has been with the system for over a decade and was promoted from system director to senior vice president and CHRO in January 2023. His main priorities in this role are employee retention, talent acquisition, employee engagement, workforce development and core human resources services.

Sue Harris. Executive Vice President and CHRO at Beth Israel Lahey Health (Cambridge, Mass.). Ms. Harris directs the system's overall human resources strategy with a focus on building and advancing talent, culture, and diversity and inclusion initiatives. She also oversees employee relations, labor relations, health and wellness programs, total rewards, performance management and workforce planning. She has more than 20 years of experience in human resources and is dedicated to supporting the health system's workforce and advancing the next generation of talent.

Matt Hayes. Executive Vice President and CHRO at Community Health Systems (Franklin, Tenn.). Mr. Hayes oversees human capital and services for Community Health Systems. He is responsible for talent acquisition, employee engagement, leadership and organizational development, compensation benefits, labor and employee relations, diversity, equity and inclusion. He has more than 20 years of hospital management experience, including time spent with hospitals, markets and divisions affiliated with CHS, Health Management Associates and Quorum Health Corporation.

Tony Hernandez. CHRO for Encompass Health (Birmingham, Ala.). Mr. Hernandez, CHRO at Encompass Health, oversees human resources functions and recruitment initiatives for the organization’s 36,000 employees. An experienced executive leader, he has successfully managed teams in complex, multi-stakeholder and fast-paced environments, delivering measurable business results across financial services, healthcare and manufacturing. His expertise spans organizational development, change management, talent management, and business acquisitions and integration. Prior to Encompass Health, he served as executive vice president of human resources at Regions Financial Corporation and held leadership roles at PharMerica and Citigroup. Employing a collaborative and results-oriented approach, Mr. Hernandez excels in driving workforce strategies that enhance business operations, value creation and people development.

Edmund Hodge. Executive Vice President and CHRO at Trinity Health (Livonia, Mich.). Mr. Hodge is responsible for leading the national strategy to engage and serve Trinity Health team members. He joined the system in 2017 from Orlando-based AdventHealth. For six years, he served as senior executive officer and chief people officer for most of AdventHealth’s organizations in the Central Florida Division. He spent more than a decade as executive vice president and chief administrative officer for Adventist HealthCare in Rockville, Md., where he provided executive leadership for a number of business units, as well as corporate administrative and shared services. He also served in several leadership roles for Huguley Memorial Medical Center (now Texas Health Huguley) in Fort Worth, Texas.

Greg Holmes. Senior Vice President and CHRO at Kaiser Permanente (Oakland, Calif.). Mr. Holmes drives national human resource strategy and operations at Kaiser. He leads talent acquisition, labor relations, career development, and equity, diversity and inclusion initiatives. He reports directly to Kaiser Permanente’s chair and CEO and is a member of the CEO Executive Committee and the National Executive Team. He first joined the system in 1998 as director of executive compensation and returned in 2017 as vice president of total rewards. Most recently, Mr. Holmes led the overall strategy, development and implementation of Kaiser Foundation Health Plan and Hospitals’ compensation and benefits programs. He partnered closely with labor relations on national bargaining and other union negotiations for compensation and benefits matters. Prior to joining Kaiser, he spent 17 years in corporate HR.

Dallis Howard-Crow. CHRO at UCHealth (Aurora, Colo.). Ms. Howard-Crow joined UCHealth in December 2014 and is responsible for all human resources functions across the system. She has extensive experience in the healthcare field, having previously served in leadership positions including chief administrative officer and CHRO for Atlanta-based Emory Healthcare. She manages a workforce of more than 33,000 people across 14 hospitals and 200 clinic locations.

Corey Jackson. Senior Vice President of Human Resources at UCSF Health and CHRO at UCSF (San Francisco). Mr. Jackson is senior vice president of human resources at UCSF Health. He leads all human resources functions for UCSF Health. He brings a career background in health care, government, law, sports, diversity, equity, and inclusion.

Kim Jensen. CHRO for Avera Health (Sioux Falls, S.D.). Ms. Jensen has served as CHRO at Avera Health since 2018, leading systemwide human resources strategy and workforce initiatives. With more than 20 years of experience at Avera, she has played a pivotal role in centralizing human resources operations and implementing key programs to strengthen workforce development. Prior, as vice president of talent management, she launched workforce career services that focused on career planning and educational outreach, building a strong talent pipeline. Ms. Jensen has also enhanced workforce alignment and satisfaction via standardized employment practices, systemwide online performance reviews and employee engagement surveys. Before her systemwide leadership role, she spent 15 years in human resources leadership at Avera Sacred Heart Hospital in Yankton, S.D. and over a decade in administration and human resources for the South Dakota Human Services Center.

David A. Jones. Executive Vice President and CHRO at Wellstar Health System (Marietta, Ga.). Mr. Jones is executive vice president and CHRO for Wellstar. In this role, he has overall systemwide responsibility for establishing, enabling and maintaining organizational effectiveness and a positive employee relations environment. He is responsible for providing senior executive leadership and oversight for the delivery of HR solutions to the business, including human capital strategy, culture design and change management, team effectiveness, workforce planning, performance management planning, succession management, diversity and inclusion, and employee relations. Previously, he served as CHRO at Stanford University and Oakland, Calif.-based Kaiser Permanente's senior vice president of national human resources. Mr. Jones' nearly 30-year career in human resources has spanned across the healthcare, academic and corporate sectors.

Rhonda Jordan. Executive Vice President and Chief Human Resources Officer at Virtua Health (Marlton, N.J). As executive vice president and CHRO, Ms. Jordan is responsible for initiatives like talent management, organizational culture, change and development, talent acquisition and compensation and benefits. A Virtua employee for over 25 years, Ms. Jordan spearheaded the creation of a full-time position focused on DEI, which is held by a certified DEI expert. She also updated the health system’s human resources platform and EHR to include gender identity, personal pronouns, veteran status and phonetic name pronunciations. Ms. Jordan is the recipient of the 2022 "Lifetime Achievement Award" from the human resources department and an honoree for the “Women Who Empower” 2023 awards by the African American Chamber of Commerce of New Jersey.

Leeann Kaminsky. Senior Vice President and CHRO at WVU Medicine (Morgantown. W. Va.). As CHRO, Ms. Kaminsky manages human resources functions across 23 hospitals for more than 30,000 employees. She led the health system's integration of HR services, including standardizing and integrating all benefit plans, compensation, administration and procedures. She has served in her current role for more than seven years.

Tammy Kenber. CHRO for UC Davis and UC Davis Health (Sacramento, Calif.). Ms. Kenber has served as CHRO for UC Davis and UC Davis Health since December 2022. She aims to improve every stage of the employee lifecycle, from the time an individual applies to the time they retire. She handles benefits, recruitment, compensation, human resources policies and more. Prior to joining UC Davis, she was associate vice chancellor for human resources at the California State University, Office of the Chancellor.

Gloria Kenny. Senior Vice President and CHRO at Montefiore Einstein (New York City). Ms. Kenny took on her current role in 2021. She provides strategic leadership in the planning and execution of high quality, customer focused, and progressive human resources services, developing the processes and systems that attract, retain, develop and engage the best talent. She oversees HR activities across all Montefiore entities. In her more than 30 years with the organization, she has successfully led Montefiore initiatives including recruitment and staffing, diversity and inclusion, volunteer and student services, employee events and workforce programs.

Kristin King. CHRO for VCU Health System (Richmond, Va.). Ms. King is CHRO for VCU Health System, beginning her role in September 2024. With over 20 years of human resources leadership experience, she is responsible for developing and executing equitable workforce strategies that align with VCU Health’s business and strategic goals. Previously, as senior vice president and CHRO at Lynchburg, Va.-based Centra Health, she led initiatives in diversity, equity and inclusion, revamped talent acquisition strategies and transformed compensation structures to align with industry best practices. Before Centra, she spent nearly two decades in human resources leadership at Carbondale-based Southern Illinois Healthcare. Additionally, Ms. King brings a strong background in corporate training, workforce development and process improvement.



Qualenta Kivett. Executive Vice President and Chief People and Talent Officer at Tampa (Fla.) General Hospital. As executive vice president and chief people and talent officer, Ms. Kivett is responsible for leading Tampa General Hospital’s human resources department. She uses evidence-based strategy to empower and amplify the voices of team members to enhance engagement, grow development opportunities and harness the voice of the organization's people. Her work has been integral in Tampa General’s growth from a $1.2 billion organizational net revenue in 2017 to $2.6 billion in 2023. She was also instrumental in leading Tampa General’s recent acquisition and integration of TGH North, growing the academic health system to six hospitals and more than 150 care locations. In addition, she was a key part of a benefits program redesign that implemented mental health programs, compensation redesign and market adjustment totaling $48 million since 2022.

Michelle Kligman, PsyD. Executive Vice President and CHRO for Jackson Health System (Miami). Dr. Kligman serves as executive vice president and CHRO for Jackson Health System, overseeing human resources strategy for the 15,000-employee academic health system with a $1.2 billion budget. Since joining the system in 2013, she has led major initiatives to enhance employee engagement, redesign compensation and benefits, and implement enterprisewide labor management and leadership development functions. She has successfully negotiated six labor union contracts and driven human resources process improvements that have strengthened performance management, just culture and patient safety. Dr. Kligman leverages over 15 years of leadership experience in human resources, including a senior role with the City of Miami and consulting across multiple industries.

Lori Knowles. Senior Vice President and CHRO at Memorial Hermann Health System (Houston, Texas). Since 2016, Ms. Knowles has served Memorial Hermann, where she is responsible for leading and overseeing human resources, clinical education, occupational health and chaplaincy. She is focused on creating a modern employee experience for her team to work together effectively. She has more than 25 years of experience in human resources and healthcare operations. Prior to joining Memorial Hermann, Ms. Knowles was the COO at RediClinic, a retail health company, from October 2007 to March 2011. Before that, she was vice president of human resources for RediClinic from October 2007 to October 2008.

Michelle H. Kohler, PhD. Executive Vice President and CHRO at Ascension (St. Louis). Dr. Kohler serves as executive vice president and CHRO for Ascension, where she drives human resources strategies that enhance organizational effectiveness and associate experience across the health system. She oversees leadership and organizational development, talent acquisition, compensation, benefits, labor relations, DEI and internal communications, ensuring alignment with the system's mission. Previously, she served as senior vice president of human resources, leading executive recruiting, internal communications and workforce development initiatives from 2021 to 2024. Since joining Ascension in 2018, she has provided human resources leadership for key ministry markets, strategic teams and operational groups. Before Ascension, Dr. Kohler held human resources leadership roles at General Electric’s power division and began her career in the automotive sector with BorgWarner.

​​Mary Leahy. Senior Vice President and CHRO at MemorialCare (Fountain Valley, Calif.). Ms. Leahy has been MemorialCare's senior vice president and CHRO since November 2020. Prior, she spent nearly 19 years at Providence St. Joseph in Orange County, Calif. Before that, she held human resources roles at Dallas-based Tenet Healthcare.

Brion Lieberman. CHRO at Geisinger (Danville, Pa.). Throughout his 16-plus year tenure at Geisinger, Mr. Lieberman has cultivated his human resources skills in a variety of roles. As CHRO, he fosters a people-centered culture of shared values. Under his leadership, the system was named as a "Best-in-State Employer" by Forbes in 2023.

Amy Linsin. Executive Vice President, CHRO and Chief Diversity Officer for Prisma Health (Greenville, S.C.). Ms. Linsin serves as executive vice president, CHRO and chief diversity officer for Prisma Health. In addition, she heads the diversity and inclusion office with the Diversity Action Council. She joined the system in 2018 to lead human resources functions and was promoted to CHRO and chief diversity officer in 2019. Prior, she served as senior regional director of human resources at Franklin, Tenn.-based Community Health Systems.

Nakesha Lopez. Executive Vice President, Chief People and Culture Officer at Advocate Health (Charlotte, N.C.). Ms. Lopez is a seasoned human resources leader with over 20 years of experience transforming human resources functions across healthcare and other industries. As the former CHRO at Dallas-based Baylor Scott & White, she led strategic initiatives in human capital planning, talent management, total rewards and DEI, shaping the organization's culture and workforce strategy. Before transitioning to the healthcare sector, she served as vice president of human resources at Barclays Capital, providing her with a deep understanding of corporate talent management that she now leverages in her leadership approach. Her commitment to community service is reflected in her current role on the board of the Texas Prader-Willi Association.

Jackie Luecht. CHRO for MercyOne (Des Moines, Iowa). Ms. Luecht has served as CHRO for MercyOne since November 2019, bringing extensive expertise in hospital and healthcare workforce management. With a strong background in talent management, employee relations, compensation and benefits design, she plays a critical role in shaping human resources strategy to enhance employee engagement and retention. Under her leadership, MercyOne has strengthened its workforce initiatives, ensuring a supportive and high-performing workplace culture. An accomplished HR executive, Ms. Luecht drives talent development and organizational success in complex healthcare environments.

Michelle Mahaffey. Executive Vice President and CHRO for Community Health Network (Indianapolis). Ms. Mahaffey has served as executive vice president and CHRO at Community Health Network since May 2020, playing a key role in shaping workforce strategy and human resources operations across the system's 200-plus sites of care. As a member of the network’s executive committee, she helps design and implement strategic initiatives that drive organizational effectiveness and employee engagement. She oversees all aspects of human resources, including talent acquisition, development, DEI, compensation, benefits, payroll and employee wellbeing. With over 25 years of experience, she previously served as CHRO at Simon Property Group and held human resources leadership roles at Cummins and Dell. Committed to community engagement, Ms. Mahaffey also actively serves on multiple nonprofit boards.

Jane Maksoud. Senior Vice President and CHRO at Mount Sinai Health System (New York City). Ms. Maksoud is the senior vice president and CHRO for the Mount Sinai Health System. She oversees a broad array of human resources functions, including faculty and employee relations, talent acquisition, talent learning and development, compensation and benefits, workforce analytics, international personnel and recreation. She is passionate about continuously innovating talent strategies to attract, onboard, develop and retain top clinical and administrative talent in a highly competitive labor market. She has held several clinical and administrative positions in her 30-plus year tenure with the systm. Most recently, she was the vice president of human resources and labor relations at the Mount Sinai Medical Center.

Angie Mannino. Chief Human Resources, Marketing and Communications Officer for Baptist Health (Louisville, Ky.). Ms. Mannino is chief human resources, marketing and communications officer for Baptist Health as of January 2025. She first joined Baptist Health as its chief people and culture officer in 2014. Prior, she was senior vice president for human resources at Falls Church, Va.-based Inova Health System. She brings over 33 years of business leadership and human resources experience to her current role, where she handles all system human resources efforts, including recruiting, development, compensation, employee experience and more.

Lynda Markoe. Executive Vice President and Chief People Officer for RWJBarnabas Health (West Orange, N.J.). Ms. Markoe was appointed chief people officer at RWJBarnabas Health in February 2024, leading the human resources function for New Jersey’s largest academic health system. She was recruited to spearhead the "One HR" transformation initiative, which entailed working closely with executive leadership to align people processes with the system’s evolving organizational model. With over 30 years of experience in talent management and human resources leadership, she brings a wealth of expertise in navigating complex, multi-location enterprises through periods of change. Before joining RWJBarnabas Health, she served as chief people and culture officer at Bed, Bath & Beyond, where she guided workforce strategy during a time of rapid transformation. Her previous leadership roles at J.Crew and Gap further solidified her ability to drive cultural and organizational excellence. At RWJBarnabas Health, she is instrumental in fostering a culture of kindness and accountability while advancing the system’s strategic workforce goals.

Adriene McCoy. Senior Vice President and Chief People Officer for Baptist Health South Florida (Coral Gables, Fla.). Ms. McCoy serves as senior vice president and chief people officer for Baptist Health South Florida, which comprises over 27,000 employees and 4,000 affiliated physicians. She has oversight over all areas involving talent, including recruitment, retention, management and development, HR operations and more. Ms. McCoy has been with Baptist Health since 2007, when she joined as assistant vice president of human resources. She was promoted to CHRO in 2014.

Linda McHugh. Executive Vice President and Chief Experience and People Officer at Hackensack Meridian Health (Edison, N.J.). Ms. McHugh is an experienced human resources executive with more than 35 years of healthcare experience. She has served in her current role since 2021, and previously served as CHRO for Cleveland Clinic. She has experience in practice management, strategic planning, hospital operations and more.

Paula Menkosky. CHRO at Mayo Clinic (Rochester, Minn). Ms. Menkosky assumed the role of Mayo CHRO in 2022, pivoting from her position as chief administrative officer. She leads the system’s people strategy, forecasting workforce requirements of the future, advancing initiatives in organizational leadership and development, and collaborating with other Mayo Clinic leaders to maintain Mayo’s core values.

Tracie Morris. Executive Vice President and Chief People Officer at Corewell Health (Grand Rapids, Mich.). Ms. Morris is integral in developing inspirational and innovative people strategies that propel Corewell forward to thrive in a vibrant and inclusive culture. She champions programs related to learning, development, recruitment, retention, culture and wellbeing at the system, which formed in 2022 following the merger of Beaumont Health and Spectrum Health. She has 30 years of experience leading culture transformation, human resource automation and inclusion and talent strategies. Ms. Morris previously served as senior vice president and U.S. CHRO and chief inclusion officer for BMO Financial Group, leading a human resources team dedicated to making BMO Financial a great place to work. There, she led a culture overhaul called Ambition 2025, restructured compensation and benefits plans to reduce turnover and established an inclusion strategy called Zero Barriers to Inclusion 2025.

Traci Nordberg. Senior Vice President and Chief People Officer for LifePoint Health (Brentwood, Tenn.). Ms. Nordberg joined LifePoint as its inaugural senior vice president of people services in January 2024. In her current role as senior vice president and chief people officer, she leads the organization’s people strategy and oversees all aspects of the people services function, which serves more than 50,000 employees from coast to coast. Her areas of responsibility and oversight include talent acquisition and management, organizational and people development, total rewards and employee experience. Ms. Nordberg joined Lifepoint from Mass General Brigham in Boston, where she served as senior vice president of human resources and enterprise business excellence. Prior to that, she was the CHRO for Nashville, Tenn.-based Vanderbilt Health for nearly a decade and served as vice president and CHRO at Dartmouth University earlier in her career.

Tanja Oquendo. Chief People Officer for Fairview Health Services (Minneapolis). Ms. Oquendo assumed the role of chief people officer at Fairview Health Services in August 2024, bringing extensive human resources leadership experience and a strong track record in employee engagement and workplace culture. She leads efforts to advance Fairview’s culture, diversity, equity, inclusion and organizational growth, driving initiatives that strengthen workforce development. Previously, she has held roles as chief administrative officer, CHRO and system senior vice president of transformation and integration at Chicago-based CommonSpirit Health, where she championed people-first strategies to enhance quality, safety, customer service and engagement. With Fairview employing 34,000 team members, Ms. Oquendo’s leadership plays a crucial role in navigating workforce challenges while fostering a high-performance, mission-driven culture.

Andrew Ortiz. Senior Vice President of Human Resources and CHRO at Cedars-Sinai Health System (Los Angeles). Mr. Ortiz is responsible for the strategy and implementation of systemwide HR policies and programs at Cedars-Sinai. He has served in his current role since 2016 and led the organization's cultural transformation in response to Covid-19, as well as diversity, equity and inclusion initiatives. His areas of expertise include talent management, leadership development, succession planning and labor strategy.

Shelley Parn. CHRO at OSF HealthCare (Peoria, Ill.). Ms. Parn oversees human resources strategy and operational excellence for OSF HealthCare, including employee relations, workforce commitment, total rewards, and HR systems. Over the last two years, she has greatly impacted the system and its 24,000 team members through the introduction of a comprehensive continuing education platform, which has already garned approximately 5,000 team member applications for a course or tuition reimbursement. Under her leadership, OSF saw a 42% increase in enrollment in nursing programs for the fall 2023 semester. In fiscal year 2023, nursing turnover stabilized, with rates below the state of Illinois's acute care turnover trends. Ms. Parn has also updated the personal appearance policy in alignment with diversity, inclusion and belonging principles and launched new programs like enhanced time-off benefits, which represented an investment of $2.6 million into the workforce.

John Petrov. CHRO at UAB Medicine (Birmingham, Ala.). Mr. Petrov serves as UAB Medicine's CHRO, a position he assumed in January 2024. He oversees human resources functions for the $7 billion organization and its more than 37,000 employees. Most recently, he was senior vice president and CHRO for Richmond, Va.-based VCU Health. He has also held human resources leadership positions at several other healthcare systems, including Guthrie in Sayre, Pa. and CHI Saint Joseph Health in Kentucky.

Lisa Powell. Senior Vice President and Chief Human Potential Officer at MultiCare Health System (Tacoma, Wash.). Ms. Powell became MultiCare Health System's senior vice president and chief human potential officer in September 2022. Her position supports over 20,000 employees and more than 1,800 staff providers. She has over 20 years of healthcare human resources experience, including 13 years spent at Providence Health and Services in Portland, Ore. as the vice president and CHRO for the Oregon region.

Nina Ramsey. Executive Vice President and Chief People Officer at Henry Ford Health (Detroit). Ms. Ramsey provides strategic leadership and direction for the system’s entire human resources team with an eye toward Henry Ford’s long-term growth and viability. She also oversees major areas including HR shared services, learning and organization development, diversity and inclusion, and employee and labor relations. She has served in her current role for more than six years.

Dawn Rorig. Senior Vice President and CHRO at Stanford (Calif.) Medicine. Ms. Rorig joined Stanford Health Care in 2018 and has transformed the system's approach to talent acquisition and onboarding, compensation and benefits, and employee and labor relations. In addition, she has effectively led the stabilization and streamlining of department operations, resulting in significant improvements in recruitment and employee retention. Before her tenure at Stanford Health Care, she spent nearly 20 years at Charles Schwab, where she held the position of senior vice president for human resources and managed 16,000 global employees.

Lisa Satteson. Executive Vice President and CHRO at Jefferson Health (Philadelphia). Ms. Satteson manages human resources operations at Jefferson's 18 hospitals, cultivating a positive workplace culture amongst more than 42,000 colleagues. She brings expertise in employee engagement, employee relations, organizational development, performance management, development and training, and much more. She has served in her role since May 2023.

Tammy Saunaitis. CHRO at University of Maryland Medical System (Baltimore). Ms. Saunaitis brought her 20-plus years of experience in healthcare human resources leadership to the University of Maryland Medical System in 2022. Upon joining the system, she launched the system's HR Transformation, which aims to designate UMMS as a top destination for talent. She handles all human resources functions, inclusive of recruitment, rewards, team member development, engagement and more. Before taking on her current role, she was CHRO for SCL Health, which is now Salt Lake City-based Intermountain Healthcare.

Becky Sawyer. Executive Vice President and Chief People Officer at Sentara Health (Norfolk, Va.). Ms. Sawyer is responsible for HR strategy and execution for more than 30,000 colleagues. She is dedicated to fostering a culture that attracts, retains and engages a diverse, talented workforce for the organization. She also serves on the boards of organizations such as the Virginia Board of Workforce Development and the American College of Healthcare Executives.

Tracey Schiro. Executive Vice President and Chief People and Culture Officer at Ochsner Health (New Orleans). Ms. Schiro provides leadership for the human resources division, guiding areas including talent acquisition, workforce development and employee experience. She joined the organization in 2007 and previously served as the system's chief risk and human resources officer and chief administrative officer. Under her leadership, Ochsner has led in employee engagement and earned the health system a Best Place to Work recognition from Newsweek in 2023.

William "Bill" Schmiedeknecht. Senior Vice President and CHRO for Brown University Health (Providence, R.I.). Mr. Schmiedeknecht serves as senior vice president and CHRO for Brown University Health, overseeing all aspects of human resources, including talent development, benefits, compensation and employee experience. Before assuming this role, he was the organization's vice president of human resources, business partnerships and labor relations. His extensive leadership background includes serving as senior vice president of human resources and administration at Bradford Soap Works and as assistant vice chancellor of human resources at UMass Medical School in Worcester, Mass. A former non-commissioned officer in the U.S. Armed Forces, Mr. Schmiedeknecht brings a disciplined, strategic approach to workforce management, ensuring HR initiatives support organizational excellence and employee engagement.

Carolyn Schneider. CHRO at Ardent Health (Brentwood, Tenn.). Ms. Schneider leads a team responsible for the recruitment, retention and development of Ardent's more than 23,000 employees across seven states. She previously served as CHRO at Brentwood, Tenn.-based Corizon Health. Before that, she led human resources at Capella Healthcare, headquartered in Franklin, Tenn., for more than 10 years.

Rosemary "Rose" Sheehan. Executive Vice President Chief People Officer at Hartford (Conn.) HealthCare. Ms. Sheehan was tapped as Hartford HealthCare's chief people officer in February 2024. In this role, she is responsible for aligning the health system's human resource goals with that of the overall system. She spent the past 25 years at Somerville, Mass.-based Mass General Brigham, most recently as CHRO.

Sarah Sherer. Senior Associate Vice President and CHRO at Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center (Columbus). Since January 2023, Ms. Sherer has served as senior associate vice president and CHRO for Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center. Immediately prior, she was CHRO for Salt Lake City-based University of Utah Health, Hospitals & Clinics. She has cultivated her people-centric approach over the span of 20 years in the human resources field.

Adrienne Sims, PsyD. Senior Vice President and CHRO at IU Health (Indianapolis). Dr. Sims joined IU Health in 2022. Previously, she spent four years as vice president of human resources and talent management at OneAmerica Financial Partners. She has also held talent management roles at Dick's Sporting Goods, Elevance Health, Roche Diagnostics, Novartis Pharmaceuticals and Bristol Myers-Squibb.

Alison Smith, PhD. CHRO for Piedmont (Atlanta). Dr. Smith became CHRO at Piedmont in June 2024, leading human resources strategy for the 25-hospital, 37,000-employee nonprofit health system. With extensive experience in people and process innovation, she has successfully driven workforce initiatives at major organizations, including Publix Super Markets and Cortland. She has a proven track record of increasing retention, engagement and diversity, all while enhancing training and performance evaluation programs. Recognized for her expertise in change management, she excels in executing large-scale organizational transformations through strategic planning, training and communication. Also a skilled executive coach, Dr. Smith has mentored leaders to elevate their performance and develop strong succession pipelines. Her deep expertise in human resources strategy, leadership development and organizational design positions her as a driving force behind Piedmont’s workforce.

Shaun Smith. Group Senior Vice President, Chief People and Culture Officer at NewYork-Presbyterian (New York City). Mr. Smith is responsible for leading all aspects of human resources operations, including talent acquisition, training and organizational development, compensation and benefit services, employee and labor relations, and workforce health and safety services for NewYork-Presbyterian. He first joined the system in 2012 as vice president of human resources at NYP/Weill Cornell, and as NewYork-Presbyterian evolved, he took on the responsibility for providing human resources strategic direction and oversight for the system's Regional Network Hospitals. He has over 20 years of human resources, legal and healthcare management experience, previously holding roles at New York City-based Memorial-Sloan Kettering Cancer Center and Champlain Valley Physicians Hospital in Plattsburgh, N.Y.

Janet Smith-Hill, MSN, RN. CHRO at SSM Health (St. Louis). Ms. Smith-Hill is responsible for the direction and oversight of SSM Health’s human resources teams, securing the system’s position as a top employer across its four-state network. She is focused on diversity, equity and inclusion, and ensures that SSM achieves exceptional engagement and wellbeing for all employees. She took on her current role in March 2021, after serving in that role on an interim basis beginning in August 2020. She calls upon her more than 30 years of healthcare leadership experience to model values-based leadership and foster organizational health.

Dianna Sparacino. Chief People Officer for Endeavor Health (Evanston, Ill.). Ms. Sparacino is Endeavor Health's chief people officer, taking responsibility for the overall team member experience. Her work contributes to the service provided to Endeavor's patients and communities. Prior to Endeavor Health's creation, she was vice president and CHRO for NorthShore University Health System.

Inez Stewart. Senior Vice President and CHRO at Johns Hopkins Medicine (Baltimore). Ms. Stewart has more than 30 years of experience in human resources management, leading a team of human resources professionals who focus on attracting, engaging, developing and retaining a capable workforce. She works collaboratively with the leadership of Johns Hopkins Medicine to create a culture of diversity and inclusion, pathways for employee development and advancement, and programs that invest in employee health and wellness. She also works with the university's human resource leaders and the health system's vice presidents of human resources to further the strategic priorities of Johns Hopkins.

Sarah Stumme. Senior Vice President and CHRO for Allina Health (Minneapolis). Ms. Stumme leads Allina Health’s people strategies, ensuring a highly engaged workforce dedicated to delivering exceptional care. As head of human resources, she provides strategic vision for talent acquisition, development and retention to support organizational success. Since joining Allina Health in 2013, she has played a key role in optimizing human resources functions to align with business objectives. Her prior leadership experience spans multiple industries, including roles at the Federal Reserve Bank of Minneapolis, St. Paul, Minn.-based HealthEast Care System, and BAE Systems. Additionally, Ms. Stumme serves on the board of Project for Pride in Living and is an active member of American Society for Healthcare Human Resources Administration.

Toby Sutton. CHRO for Virginia Mason Franciscan Health (Tacoma, Wash.). As CHRO for Virginia Mason Franciscan Health, Mr. Sutton holds strategic and operational responsibility for all human resources functions across the Northwest Region. He brings extensive leadership experience, having previously served as CHRO for Providence in Southeast Washington and spending 21 years in the U.S. Coast Guard in various personnel leadership roles. His background in both military and healthcare human resources equips him with a strong foundation in workforce strategy, talent development and organizational leadership. He currently plays a key role in advancing human resources initiatives that support employee engagement and operational excellence across the health system.

Susi Takeuchi. CHRO for UCLA Health (Los Angeles). Ms. Takeuchi brings 30-plus years of human resources experience to her current role as CHRO for UCLA Health. She has held the role since 2015 and is tasked with leading all human resources functions and programs for the system. Before joining UCLA Health, she was CHRO for UC Irvine (Calif.) Health for nearly three years.

Pam Teufel. Senior Vice President and CHRO for Main Line Health (Radnor, Pa.). Ms. Teufel, senior vice president and CHRO at Main Line Health, oversees all human resources functions for the five-hospital system in suburban Philadelphia. She is spearheading a multi-year transformation of the human resources department, restructuring its framework, upgrading IT infrastructure and refining governance. Simultaneously, she is driving initiatives to enhance employee engagement across all levels of the organization. Her strategic leadership ensures human resources operations align with the system’s long-term goals while fostering a more connected and motivated workforce. Through her efforts, Main Line Health is strengthening its human resources capabilities to better support both employees and patient care.

Jovita Thomas-Williams. CHRO at Michigan Medicine (Ann Arbor). Ms. Thomas-Williams has served as CHRO for Michigan Medicine since March 2024. Before coming to the system, she was senior vice president of human resources for Massachusetts General Hospital and Massachusetts General Physicians in Boston, a role that she held for nearly five years. She has also served as vice president of human resources for Yale New Haven (Conn.) Hospital and as vice president and CHRO for The University of Toledo (Ohio) and UT Medical Center. In her current role, she leverages experience gleaned from decades of experience across various industries, including healthcare, higher education, consumer products, manufacturing, hospitality and entertainment.

Greg Till. Chief People Officer at Providence Health (Renton, Wash.). Mr. Till oversees all aspects of human resources, including predicting and shaping labor needs, workforce development, utilization and retention, caregiver experience and organizational culture for Providence. Previously, he held several human resources leadership roles at Raytheon Company, where he eventually served as chief talent officer. He also worked as a consultant at Arthur Andersen and an instructor at Purdue and Vincennes Universities.

Jackie Tischler. Executive Vice President and Chief People Officer at BJC HealthCare (St. Louis). Ms. Tischler provides strategic and operational leadership in the development and delivery of human resources initiatives across the health system. As chief people officer, she helps create a diverse and inclusive environment supportive of BJC’s mission. She previously served as senior vice president of human resource operations at Dallas-based Baylor Scott and White Health.

Joline Treanor. System CHRO for City of Hope (Duarte, Calif.). As CHRO, Ms. Treanor is responsible for creating strategies that promote top-tier performance, ongoing improvement and employee engagement at City of Hope. In support of this goal, she drives all people and talent strategies, as well as organizational development initiatives that help acquire, support and keep talented team members. Ms. Treanor came to City of Hope from Vancouver, Wash.-based PeaceHealth, where she served as executive vice president of people and culture. She has also previously held human resources roles at Franciscan Missionaries of Our Lady Health System in Baton Rouge, La. and St. Joseph Health System in Irvine, Calif.

Lynn Turner. Senior Vice President and CHRO for Lehigh Valley Health Network (Allentown, Pa.). Ms. Turner serves as senior vice president and CHRO for Lehigh Valley Health Network. Her role entails crafting and deploying human resources strategies in close partnership with the system's executive team. Ultimately, her goal is to ensure that LVHN is the top employer in the region. Her responsibilities include HR policy development, talent management, compensation, recruitment, workforce development and experience, and much more. Ms. Turner has held this position for over seven years.

Melissa Turner. Senior Vice President and CHRO at Yale New Haven (Conn.) Health System. Ms. Turner has experience in human resources and talent acquisition across various parts of the Yale health system. She has served in her current role since 2021, and first joined Yale's Greenwich Hospital in 2007 as director of human resources. She previously served as vice president of human resources for Yale New Haven Hospital and vice president of talent acquisition for the health system.

Loretta Young Walker. Executive Vice President and Chief People Officer at MedStar Health (Columbia, Md.). Ms. Walker oversees all human resources activities for 32,000 associates across MedStar's 10 hospitals, outpatient care locations and diversified operations. She implements HR strategies for the entire spectrum of the system, respecting both organizational growth and operational efficiencies. She has more than 30 years of experience, having previously worked in the HR departments of companies including W.W. Grainger and Turner Broadcasting System.

DeLinda Washington. Senior Vice President and Chief People Officer for HealthPartners (Bloomington, Minn.). Ms. Washington is senior vice president and chief people officer for HealthPartners, a role in which she directs human resources and reinforces culture organization wide. Before coming to HealthPartners, she most recently held several human resources leadership positions at Oakland, Calif.-based Kaiser Permanente. She has over 28 years of cumulative human resources experience.



Kimberly Webb. Senior Vice President and Chief People Officer at CHRISTUS Health (Irving, Texas). In her role, Ms. Webb partners with operational leaders and other stakeholders to align, develop, communicate and execute an efficient and effective people strategy. She has served in her current role for more than four years and has been with CHRISTUS since 2013. She previously practiced law, focusing on labor and employment litigation.

LoAn Weger. CHRO for Panoramic Health (Tempe, Ariz.). Ms. Weger, CHRO at Panoramic Health, leads key functions including total rewards, human resources business partnering, talent management and talent development. She has been instrumental in aligning human resources strategies with business goals, ensuring competitive compensation structures, optimizing workforce planning and fostering leadership pipelines. Her commitment to professional growth is evident in the implementation of leadership development programs and a culture of continuous learning. Known for her collaborative and people-first approach, she builds strong relationships across all levels of the organization, ensuring employees feel engaged and valued. Her leadership is characterized by a deep investment in developing future leaders. Rising from human resources director to CHRO, she has continually championed a people-centric culture that enhances both employee satisfaction and organizational performance.

Lisa Whaley. Senior Vice President and CHRO for LifeBridge Health (Baltimore). Ms. Whaley oversees more than 14,000 team members at LifeBridge Health, a $2 billion health system that includes multiple acute care hospitals and corporate support functions. Through data-driven workforce strategies, she cut first-year turnover from 43% to 32%, saving $25 million, and reduced human resources redundancies to achieve $8 million in cost savings. Her leadership in human resources information systems consolidation streamlined job classifications by 75%, improving workforce reporting accuracy. Additionally, she maintained flat health claims costs and third-party fees for three consecutive years while eliminating contract labor to save $5 million. Under her guidance, voluntary turnover dropped by 50%, strengthening retention and operational efficiency. Previously, she held executive human resources roles at Tenet Healthcare in Dallas and Vanguard Health System in Nashville, Tenn.

Sagan Wheeler. CHRO for Ivinson Memorial Hospital (Laramie, Wyo.). Ms. Wheeler serves as the CHRO at Ivinson Memorial Hospital, overseeing human resources, clinical education, employee health, guest relations, marketing, culture, workforce strategy, community impact and more. Since joining the hospital in 2016, she has played a pivotal role in workforce development, physician recruitment and strategic growth, ensuring employees feel valued and engaged. Before taking on her current executive role, she previously served as marketing director and senior director of partner services, where she enhanced communication strategies and expanded departmental oversight. With an educational background in both healthcare administration and mental health counseling, along with communications, she brings a multifaceted approach to leadership. A committed community advocate, she serves on the boards of the United Way of Albany County and the Community Service Block Grant.