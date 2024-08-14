96 academic medical center CEOs to know | 2024

Academic medical center CEOs play a crucial role in the current care delivery system. They are dedicated to delivering exceptional patient care, advancing research, and ushering in innovative medical solutions and discoveries.

The executives who lead academic medical centers and health systems nationwide are responsible for guiding the organizations that provide cutting-edge technologies, groundbreaking research and novel clinical trials.

Note: Becker's Healthcare developed this list based on nominations and editorial research. This list is not exhaustive, nor is it an endorsement of included leaders, hospitals, health systems or associated healthcare providers. Leaders cannot pay for inclusion on this list. Leaders are presented in alphabetical order.

Richard Anderson. President and CEO of St. Luke's University Health Network (Bethlehem, Pa.). Mr. Anderson oversees a healthcare organization that spans more than 315 locations across Pennsylvania and serves about 1 million people as president and CEO of St. Luke's University Health Network. During his tenure, St. Luke's University Hospital earned a spot on Watson Health's 100 Top Hospitals in 2018.

Imran Andrabi, MD. President and CEO of Froedtert ThedaCare Health (Milwaukee). Dr. Andrabi assumed the new president and CEO role at Froedtert ThedaCare Health in July 2024. He has been serving as president since the launch of the combined organization in January 2024. Before the joint venture, he was serving as ThedaCare’s president and CEO since 2017. He is a family physician with deep expertise in academic medicine and over 30 years of medical, operational and strategic experience.

Bill Arnold. CEO of Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital (New Brunswick, N.J.). As CEO, Mr. Arnold oversees all facets of operations at Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital, including its advanced cardiovascular services, cancer care and trauma centers. Since assuming the leadership role in 2021, Mr. Arnold has driven transformative changes through the recruitment of top clinical talent and closer integration with New Brunswick-based Rutgers Health. His efforts have facilitated the growth of the hospital's facilities and clinical programs, including the upcoming Jack & Cheryl Morris Cancer Center and Ambulatory Medical Pavilion. Mr. Arnold's leadership has positioned RWJUH as a leading academic medical center with a focus on quality care and innovation.

Owen Bailey. CEO and Senior Associate Vice President of USA Health (Mobile, Ala.). Mr. Bailey’s leadership responsibilities include management and operation of the 7,000-employee health system, which is affiliated with Mobile-based University of South Alabama Frederick P. Whiddon College of Medicine. He works alongside physician leaders to set operational and strategic goals aligned with USA Health’s efforts to maintain balanced clinical, academic and research programs. Mr. Bailey has been the impetus for the health system’s immense growth, with his most recent efforts culminating in the acquisition of an additional 1,800 employees and 14 clinics, making USA Health the region’s largest public health system. The Southwest Alabama Rural Hospital Collaborative, an effort by USA Health to help rural hospitals better serve their communities through the exchange of knowledge and resources, was founded under his leadership. In addition, Mr. Bailey served at the forefront of vaccination efforts throughout Alabama during the Covid-19 pandemic.

Jeffrey Balser, MD, PhD. President and CEO of Vanderbilt University Medical Center (Nashville, Tenn.). Dr. Balser joined Vanderbilt professionally in 1998 as associate dean for physician scientist development. He then served as chair of the anesthesiology department and chief research officer before becoming dean of the Vanderbilt University School of Medicine in 2008 and president and CEO of VUMC in 2016. During his tenure in various leadership roles, Dr. Balser led the organization through service-volume growth, expanding the children's hospital and adult critical care tower.

Kate Becker. CEO of University of New Mexico Hospital (Albuquerque). Ms. Becker became CEO of University of New Mexico Hospital in May 2018 after serving as president of SSM Health Saint Louis University Hospital. She also has experience as the interim president of SSM Health Cardinal Glennon Children's Hospital in St. Louis and president of Richmond Heights, Mo.-based SSM Health St. Mary's Hospital. In her current role, Ms. Becker oversees operations at UNM Hospital, which sees 93,000 emergency visits and 7,000 trauma cases at its level 1 trauma center annually.

Alastair Bell, MD. President and CEO at Boston Medical Center Health System. As CEO of Boston Medical Center, Dr. Bell leads the workforce of approximately 10,000 employees. He oversees the health system’s seven entities comprising BMC, WellSense Health Plan, Boston University Medical Group, Boston HealthNet, Boston ACO, Clearway Health and Brockton Behavioral Health Center. Under Dr. Bell’s leadership, BMC Health System emphasizes health equity and access by managing coordinated care for over 200,000 MassHealth patients and offering specialized behavioral health services. He also led a major state-approved expansion that doubled the number of ACOs that partner with the health system, making the health system and its health plan, WellSense, the largest Medicaid provider in Massachusetts.

Marc Boom, MD. President and CEO of Houston Methodist. Dr. Boom oversees operations at the more than 1,000-bed Houston Methodist hospital network as president and CEO. An internal medicine physician by training, Dr. Boom also serves as the Ella Fondren and Josie Roberts Presidential Distinguished Centennial Chair of Houston Methodist and played an integral role in the health network's affiliation with Weill Cornell Medical College and NewYork Presbyterian Hospital, both in New York City.

Lisa M. Boyle, MD. President of MedStar Georgetown University Hospital and Senior Vice President for MedStar Health (Washington, D.C.). Dr. Boyle serves as president of MedStar Georgetown University Hospital and senior vice president for MedStar Health. Before assuming the role, she served in various physician leadership positions at MedStar Washington Hospital Center for two decades. In addition, she has been interim president, vice president and secretary of the medical staff and served for two years as the chair of the MedStar Health Medical Policy Committee. Outside of her administrative role, she treats patients and performs almost 200 surgeries per year at MedStar Georgetown University Hospital.

David Brown, MD. President of Academic Medical Centers at Massachusetts General Brigham (Boston). Dr. Brown serves as president of academic medical centers at Massachusetts General Brigham. He is also a Mass General Trustees professor of emergency medicine at Harvard Medical School. In addition to his leadership roles, he is a clinician, academic, teacher, mentor and administrator. He has also authored over 250 peer-reviewed works and written two textbooks. Prior to his current role, he served as president of Massachusetts General Hospital from 2021 to 2024.



A. Wesley Burks, MD. CEO of UNC Health Care and Vice Chancellor for Medical Affairs (Chapel Hill, N.C.). Dr. Burks became physician-in-chief of the North Carolina Children's Hospital of UNC-Chapel Hill in 2011 and became executive dean of the UNC School of Medicine in 2015. He is responsible for the 11-hospital health system as CEO. During his time as a clinician, Dr. Burks was chair of the National Institutes of Health's Hypersensitivity, Autoimmune and Immune-mediated Diseases study section and a past president of the American Academy of Allergy, Asthma and Immunology.

Joseph Cacchione, MD. CEO of Jefferson Health (Philadelphia). Dr. Cacchione is the CEO of Jefferson, an academic medical center that includes Jefferson Health, Thomas Jefferson University and Jefferson Health Plans. As CEO, he oversees a vast network comprising 17 hospitals, over 160 outpatient treatment centers and a university with more than 200 academic programs. Dr. Cacchione plays a crucial role in leading Jefferson through a period of significant growth and strategic realignment, including a planned merger with Allentown, Pa.-based Lehigh Valley Health Network, which will elevate Jefferson to one of the top 15 nonprofit health systems in the nation. Under his leadership, Jefferson has made strides in improving operational efficiency, enhancing health equity initiatives, and strengthening the integration of healthcare and education. He is also focused on fostering collaboration between Jefferson's health system and academic institutions, ensuring that the organization not only provides top-notch clinical care but also nurtures the next generation of healthcare professionals. Dr. Cacchione's leadership has been marked by a commitment to innovation, community health, and the advancement of higher education and clinical research.



David Callender, MD. President and CEO of Memorial Hermann Health System (Houston). Dr. Callender became president and CEO of Memorial Hermann Health System in 2019 and is responsible for the system's more than 300 hospitals, diagnostic and specialty centers. He is an ENT surgeon with a reputation for forward-thinking and strategic planning. Prior to joining Memorial Hermann, Dr. Callender spent 12 years as president of the University of Texas Medical Branch.



Patrick Cawley, MD. CEO of MUSC Health and Vice President for Health Affairs of Medical University of South Carolina (Charleston, S.C.). As CEO of MUSC Health, Dr. Cawley oversees a health system with a campus in downtown Charleston as well as 100 other outreach locations, clinical affiliations and a telehealth network. He previously served as the health system's CMO, overseeing quality and safety initiatives. The health system reports more than 1 million patient encounters per year. He is vice president for health affairs of the university and the first physician executive to serve as board chair of the South Carolina Hospital Association.

Howard B. Chrisman, MD. President and CEO of Northwestern Memorial HealthCare (Chicago). Dr. Chrisman first joined Northwestern Memorial HealthCare in 1997, faithfully serving as a leader and an active clinician since. In his current role, he oversees the Northwestern Medicine healthcare system, including 11 hospitals, more than 200 ambulatory and diagnostic sites, and over 30,000 employees and 5,500 aligned physicians. This includes Northwestern Memorial Hospital, an academic medical center that is the primary teaching affiliate for Northwestern University Feinberg School of Medicine. Dr. Chrisman's prior roles include president and COO of Northwestern Memorial HealthCare, executive vice president of clinical operations and president of Northwestern Medical Group. Dr. Chrisman is also a professor of radiology and surgery, as well as an active clinician.



Seth Ciabotti. CEO at Michigan State University Health Care (East Lansing). Since joining MSU, Mr. Ciabotti has led the expansion of MSU Health Care through agreements with private and affiliated health systems in pathology, radiology, primary care, cardiovascular, neurosciences, ASCs, telehealth, cancer and infusion. He has spearheaded remote patient monitoring and remote physical therapy for the system. He has also implemented a three-year recruitment plan that involves procuring more than 50 providers and acquiring and integrating with several practices in the region. His actions transferred MSU from a decentralized confederation of university departments to a centralized organization in 2020.



Giuseppe Colasurdo, MD. President of UTHealth Houston and CEO of UT Physicians. Dr. Colasurdo was appointed as president of UTHealth in 2012. UTHealth is a comprehensive academic health center and homes various schools and academic affiliations. Dr. Colasurdo is a staunch advocate of uplifting the best and brightest in medical education. He brought pediatric pulmonology and pediatric critical care fellowship training programs to the medical school. He also incorporated a division of medical education in the pediatrics department, and is devoted to identifying novel methods and technologies for resident education.



Elizabeth Concordia. President and CEO of UCHealth (Aurora). Ms. Concordia joined UCHealth in September 2014 and now oversees a workforce of more than 25,000 people as president and CEO. She sets UCHealth's strategic direction and is responsible for clinical operations and the financial success of the system, which includes 12 hospitals in Colorado with a total of 2,000 inpatient beds. Since she took the helm, the health system has focused on strategic partnerships, expanding its footprint across the region and developing new models of care. Ms. Concordia has previous experience as executive vice president of Pittsburgh-based UPMC.



Reginald William Coopwood, MD. President and CEO of Regional One Health (Memphis, Tenn.). Dr. Coopwood oversees 3,000 employees across three states for Regional One Health. He has focused on strengthening Regional's partnership with the University of Tennessee Health Science Center, working with them to build an academic medical center in the Memphis community. He has done extensive work with the local government, trying to secure funding for the center's main campus. He also leads Centers of Excellence in trauma, burn, neonatal intensive care, high-risk pregnancy, oncology, primary and specialist care, rehabilitation, pharmacy and imaging.



Robert Corona, DO. CEO of SUNY Upstate Medical University Hospital and Community Hospital (Syracuse, N.Y.). Dr. Corona is CEO of SUNY Upstate Medical University Hospital and Community Hospital, a position he has held since December 2018. He also serves as the John B Henry Professor of Pathology and Laboratory Medicine and senior associate dean of clinical affairs. The health system includes 752 hospital beds and 9,460 employees.



Steven J. Corwin, MD. President and CEO of NewYork-Presbyterian (New York City). As the president and CEO of NewYork-Presbyterian, Dr. Corwin has overseen a nearly doubling in size of the health system, which now includes more than 45,000 employees and 10 hospitals. Along with its affiliated academic medical schools, Columbia University Vagelos College of Physicians and Surgeons and Weill Cornell Medicine in New York City, NewYork-Presbyterian aims to pioneer medical research and provide quality care. The health system includes seven academic medical center campuses and Dr. Corwin led the establishment of the NewYork-Presbyterian Regional Hospital Network and NewYork-Presbyterian Medical Groups to connect patients with the system's providers. He also oversaw the launching of a digital telehealth services suite, among other innovations.

John Couris. President and CEO of Tampa (Fla.) General Hospital. CEO and president of Tampa General Hospital, Mr. Couris oversees the hospital and its extensive network, which has expanded from 17 care locations in 2017 to six acute care facilities and more than 150 care locations in 2024. His leadership has driven improvements in workplace culture, operational efficiency and organizational savings, with the hospital achieving the top 20% in all internal quality metrics, as measured by Vizient. Mr. Couris spearheads a $550 million master plan to develop a medical and research district in downtown Tampa that will serve as a hub for advanced clinical care, academics, research and biotechnology. He also established an AI and predictive analytics coordination center to improve safety and quality of care, and following the launch of TGH Hospital at Home, has been an advocate for the nationwide expansion of hospital at home programs.



Kenneth Davis. President and CEO of Mount Sinai Health System (New York City). Dr. Davis is president and CEO of Mount Sinai Health System and former CEO of Mount Sinai Medical Center. During his tenure, the hospital improved its ranking among National Institutes of Health funding among medical schools, improved its Moody's rating and earned a spot on U.S. News & World Report's honor roll. A psychiatrist and pharmacologist by training, Dr. Davis served as chief of psychiatry at the Bronx Veterans Administration Medical Center and launched programs at Mount Sinai focused on the biology of schizophrenia and Alzheimer's disease.



Leslie C. Davis. President and CEO of UPMC (Pittsburgh). Ms. Davis serves as president and CEO of UPMC with over 30 years of experience in healthcare. Since joining the organization in 2004 as the president of Magee-Women's Hospital and vice president of Women's Health, UPMC has become one of the country's largest integrated healthcare delivery and finance systems. As CEO, Ms. Davis oversees both day-to-day operations and strategies to improve quality, lower costs, and deliver a high-quality patient experience throughout the organization.

Steve Davis, MD. President and CEO of Cincinnati Children’s. Mr. Davis has served as president and CEO of Cincinnati Children’s since 2021, and U.S. News & World Report recognized the organization as the nation’s No. 1 pediatric health system in the 2023-24 report. He oversees the $3.1 billion nonprofit with a workforce of over 19,000 that sees 1.65 million patient visits from across the nation and dozens of other countries. He led the development of the health system’s largest expansion, which was the $600 million critical care building for patients with cancer, heart ailments and other complex conditions. Under Mr. Davis’ leadership, Cincinnati Children’s is among the top two recipients of pediatric research grants provided by the National Institutes of Health.

Timothy H. Dellit, MD. CEO of UW Medicine and Executive Vice President for Medical Affairs (Seattle). Dr. Dellit provides leadership for more than 30,000 employees in support of UW Medicine’s mission to improve the health of the public through education, patient care and research. In 2020, when the first U.S. cases of Covid-19 were confirmed in the Seattle area, he led UW Medicine’s response to the pandemic. His priorities include addressing the toll of the pandemic on the workforce through programs that support resilience and wellbeing, promoting DEI across UW Medicine, and addressing health inequities through outreach to vulnerable communities. UW Medicine includes two academic medical centers, a community hospital, a network of primary care clinics, a physician practice group of over 2,700 members, an air medical transport service, the University of Washington School of Medicine, a clinically integrated cancer program with Fred Hutchinson Cancer Center and other affiliations. Dr. Dellit is also the Paul G. Ramsey Endowed Dean of the School of Medicine for the University of Washington.



Eric Dickson, MD. President and CEO of UMass Memorial Health Care (Worcester, Mass.). Dr. Dickson became president and CEO of UMass Memorial Health Care in February 2013 after spending time as the president of UMass Memorial Medical Group. He also has experience as the senior associate dean of the University of Massachusetts Medical School and on the faculty at the Institute of Healthcare Improvement in Cambridge, Mass. In his current role, Dr. Dickson oversees the thee-hospital health system that includes the 773-bed UMass Memorial Medical Center with about 1,392 physicians.

Michael Dowling. President and CEO of Northwell Health (New Hyde Park, N.Y.). Mr. Dowling is president and CEO of Northwell Health, where he leads a clinical, academic and research enterprise with a workforce of more than 85,000 serving over 2 million. Under his leadership, revenue has increased by $1 billion per year, to a total of more than $16 billion annual operating budget. Outside of the traditional hospital setting, Mr. Dowling oversaw the system’s implementation of an automated care platform that allows clinicians to monitor patients in between visits by using AI-powered chatbots and remote patient monitoring technology to decrease the number of readmissions to the hospital. In 2023, he led plans to increase Northwell's global presence via its center for global health. A staunch advocate on national issues including gun violence, immigration, reducing carbon emissions, and federal regulation, Mr. Dowling continues to use his influence to address public health issues and inequities in healthcare. Northwell launched its own gun violence awareness campaign and recently, Mr. Dowling led the charge to have more than 55 hospital and healthcare CEOs join a CEO taskforce to end gun violence, with plans to launch a prevention and safety campaign as well.

James Downing, MD. President and CEO at St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital (Memphis, Tenn.). Dr. Downing leads one of the world’s leading institutions in advancing scientific understanding and treatment of childhood cancer and other life-threatening diseases. He is leading a $12.9 billion expansion of St. Jude clinical care and research programs in Memphis and around the world. Additionally, St. Jude's comprehensive cancer center received a two-year cancer center support grant merit extension from the National Cancer Institute. Dr. Downing was also instrumental in launching the pediatric cancer genome project, electing him a member of the National Academy of Medicine and the American Association for the Advancement of Science. Under his leadership, St. Jude has been recognized as a top pediatric cancer hospital and a leader in global pediatric health efforts. Dr. Downing was appointed to the Blue Ribbon Panel in 2016-17 to advise the National Cancer Moonshot Initiative.



David Entwistle. President and CEO of Stanford Health Care (Palo Alto, Calif.). Mr. Entwistle joined Stanford Health Care in July 2016 after spending nine years as CEO of the University of Utah Hospital & Clinics in Salt Lake City. He serves as president and CEO of Stanford Health Care, aiming to advance healthcare with better technology application. He also has experience as a board member for the American Hospital Association and AAMC Council of Teaching Hospitals.



Gianrico Farrugia, MD. President and CEO of Mayo Clinic (Rochester, Minn.). Dr. Farrugia is president and CEO of Mayo Clinic, overseeing the three-hospital health system. He spent four years as CEO of Mayo Clinic's Jacksonville, Fla., hospital before taking on the systemwide CEO role in January 2019. Dr. Farrugia is an internal medicine physician by training and also served as director of the Center for Individualized Medicine and associate medical director for the Center for Innovation at Mayo.



Majid I. Al Fayyadh, MD. CEO of King Faisal Specialist Hospital and Research Centre (Saudi Arabia). Dr. Fayyadh has led King Faisal Specialist Hospital and Research Centre through its transition to an independent non-profit foundation. He has ensured that the hospital remains aligned in clinical strategy, patient experience, operational productivity, research and education strategy, brand, communication, culture and more. He has engaged with top priority projects for Saudi Arabia and has supervised referrals, new patient acceptances, medical treatments, surgeries, outpatient visits and virtual appointments. Under his leadership, the hospital has established new centers of excellence, commenced an academic training center, accredited new medical and education programs, and expanded its facilities.

Gregory C. Feirn. CEO of LCMC Health (New Orleans). Mr. Feirn leads LCMC Health, which comprises eight hospitals including academic medical centers Children’s Hospital New Orleans, University Medical Center New Orleans and East Jefferson General Hospital. In total, LCMC Health employs almost 18,000 individuals, including more than 2,800 physicians. Recently, Mr. Feirn was named a Hall of Fame Laureate for 2024 by Junior Achievement of Greater New Orleans.



Julie Freischlag, MD. CEO of Atrium Health Wake Forest Baptist, Chief Academic Officer and Executive Vice President of Advocate Health, and Executive Vice President for Health Affairs of Wake Forest University (Winston-Salem, N.C.). Dr. Freischlag is CEO of Atrium Health Wake Forest Baptist, chief academic officer and executive vice president of Advocate Health, and executive vice president for health affairs of Wake Forest University. She leads the system's academic core and takes ownership of its clinical, academic and innovation enterprises, as well as its annual operating budget of $3 billion. She joined Wake Forest Baptist in 2017. In 2020, the health system combined with Atrium Health and in 2022, Wake Forest University School of Medicine became the academic core of Advocate Health when it combined with Atrium Health.



Gerald "J.P." Gallagher. President and CEO of NorthShore–Edward-Elmhurst Health (Evanston, Ill.). Mr. Gallagher became president and CEO of NorthShore – Edward-Elmhurst Health in 2022 after serving as COO of NorthShore University HealthSystem since 2017. He has experience overseeing system operations, clinical quality results and financial performance. He was president of Evanston (Ill.) Hospital, the flagship teaching hospital of the system, and has served in leadership roles with Chicago-based Advocate Health Care.



Robert Garrett. CEO of Hackensack Meridian Health (Edison, N.J.). Mr. Garrett joined Hackensack University Medical Center in 1981 as a resident and rose through the ranks to become CEO of Hackensack University Health Network for seven years, until it merged with Meridian Health and he became co-CEO of the new entity. The system includes three academic medical centers: Hackensack University Medical Center, Hackensack Meridian Jersey Shore University Medical Center and JFK University Medical Center. During his leadership of the health system, Mr. Garrett was instrumental in Hackensack University Health Network and Hackensack University Medical Center acquisitions, mergers and partnerships. The Wall Street Journal selected Mr. Garrett for its CEO Council, and in 2016 and 2017 he was named on the NJBIZ Power 50 in Health Care list, claiming the top spot in 2017.

Laurie H. Glimcher, MD. President and CEO of Dana-Farber Cancer Institute (Boston). Dr. Glimcher leads this academic medical center, a principal teaching affiliate of Harvard Medical School, with an equal commitment to patient care and cancer research. It is the only cancer center ranked in the top five nationally by U.S. News & World Report in both adult and pediatric cancer care and also ranked as New England's top ranked cancer center for more than 20 years. Dr. Glimcher is also director of the Dana-Farber/Harvard Cancer Center and a Richard and Susan Smith Professor of Medicine at Harvard Medical School. As CEO, Dr. Glimcher has led Dana-Farber through significant growth, opening three new outpatient clinics in the last four years, and now leads an effort to build a proposed $1.7 billion adult inpatient cancer hospital. A proponent of improving access to equitable care, Dr. Glimcher has overseen establishment of community partnerships to connect patients from underserved communities to cancer prevention, education, diagnosis and care. She is committed to supporting Dana-Farber’s research, which played a substantive role in developing 51% of all FDA-approved cancer drugs between 2018 and 2023. Dr. Glimcher is a member of both National Academy of Sciences and National Academy of Medicine, a fellow of the American Academy of Arts and a former president of the American Association of Immunologists.



Carol Gomes. CEO of Stony Brook (N.Y.) University Hospital. Ms. Gomes became CEO of Stony Brook University Hospital on Feb. 4 after spending the previous six years as COO and then interim CEO of the hospital. Her new responsibilities include overseeing the 603-bed academic medical center, which also includes a newly opened Medical and Research Translation building and the Stony Brook University Cancer Center. During her tenure with Stony Brook, Ms. Gomes was instrumental in planning the expansion of its operating rooms and radiology suite as well as the integration of two hospitals into the health system.

Michael Good, MD. CEO of University of Utah Health and Senior Vice President of Health Sciences for University of Utah (Salt Lake City). Dr. Good is the CEO of University of Utah Health and senior vice president of health sciences at the University of Utah. In this role, he oversees a $5.7 billion health system that includes five hospitals, 12 community health centers, and a significant research enterprise, serving millions of patients annually. Dr. Good has led the organization through a period of substantial growth, marked by the construction of new facilities, the implementation of educational and research initiatives, and the recruitment of new leaders. He is known for his commitment to servant leadership, fostering a culture of respect, collaboration and wellness within the organization. Dr. Good's leadership has been instrumental in positioning the University of Utah Health as a national leader in healthcare, research and education. Prior to his current role, he served as the dean of the Gainesville-based University of Florida College of Medicine, where he significantly expanded the institution's clinical and research capabilities.

Keith Gray, MD. President and CEO of University of Tennessee Medical Center (Knoxville). Dr. Gray is president and CEO of University of Tennessee Medical Center. Prior, he was executive vice president and chief medical officer at the University of Tennessee Medical Center–Knoxville. He has practiced surgical oncology at the medical center for 15 years, and has held various leadership positions throughout his tenure. He is passionate about health equity and the elimination of health disparities. Dr. Gray has delivered over 100 community lectures.



Robert Grossman, MD. CEO of NYU Langone Health (New York City). Dr. Grossman has held the position of CEO for NYU Langone Health and dean of NYU Grossman School of Medicine since 2007. His role entails the leadership and guidance of over 45,000 employees, students and noncompensated faculty across six inpatient locations and more than 320 sites. One of his chief career achievements has been shaping NYU Langone Health into one of the premier academic medical centers in the nation. The NYU Grossman School of Medicine, renamed in his honor in 2019, has trained thousands of physicians and scientists who have left their mark on medical history since 1841. Dr. Grossman also helmed the unprecedented initiative of offering tuition-free medical education for all current and future students in its MD degree program. He also created a new curriculum for medical education, helped foster a partnership between NYU and NYU Langone Health, and increased NYU Langone's revenue to $10.7 billion in 2022.



Fatih Mehmet Gul, MD. CEO of Fakeeh University Hospital, UAE and Vice President of UAE and Group Growth Office (Saudi Arabia). As CEO of Fakeeh University Hospital, Dr. Gul assumes overall responsibility for the hospital's operations, strategic direction, and management. His role involves promoting medical excellence and research at the hospital, and applying his expertise in various aspects of healthcare. He is also the vice president of UAE and Growth Group Office, where his strategic leadership help drive growth for various industries.



Suresh Gunasekaran. President and CEO of UCSF Health (San Francisco). Mr. Gunasekaran is president and CEO of UCSF Health, one of the nation's leading academic health centers. He previously served as associate vice president of University of Iowa Health Care and CEO of UI Hospitals & Clinics in Iowa City, Iowa. He is responsible for directing UCSF Health towards its mission of growth and innovation. Together with UCSF's research and education enterprises, he uplifts the health system's culture and commitment to advancing anti-racism and social justice.



Rodney B. Hanners. CEO of Keck Medicine of USC (Los Angeles). Mr. Hanners is the CEO of Keck Medicine of USC, the University of Southern California's health system and one of only two university-based medical systems in the Los Angeles area. Mr. Hanners oversees Keck Hospital of USC, Norris Cancer Hospital, USC Verdugo Hills Hospital and USC Arcadia Hospital, as well as over 100 southern and central California clinic locations. In his role, he led Keck Medicine's expansion of services through their affiliation with the 348-bed, now USC Arcadia Hospital. Prior to serving as CEO, Mr. Hanners served as COO for Keck Medicine and CEO for Keck Medical Center. Before his career in healthcare, Mr. Hanners was a naval officer in the U.S. Submarine force.



Richard Hart, MD. President and CEO of Loma Linda (Calif.) University Health. Dr. Hart became president of Loma Linda University Health in March 2008 after spending seven years as chancellor and CEO of Loma Linda University. As a board-certified physician in preventive medicine, Dr. Hart has served as the chair of the department of health sciences, director of the Center for Health Promotion, chair of the School of Medicine department of preventive medicine and dean of the school of public health. He has a passion for mission work and is involved with Students for International Mission Service and Social Action Community Health System.

Ahmad Salah Hersi. CEO of King Saud University Medical City (Riyadh, Saudi Arabia). Mr. Hersi is the CEO of King Saud University Medical City. In this role, he oversees the operations of three affiliated hospitals with a combined capacity of 1,800 beds and a wide range of medical programs. Under his leadership, KSUMC has undergone a significant transformation, transitioning from a public institution to a nonprofit organization under the Royal Commission for Riyadh City. Mr. Hersi is known for his strategic approach to financial management and operational efficiency, which has resulted in cost savings and enhanced financial sustainability for the organization. He has also spearheaded green initiatives that have earned KSUMC recognition from the Global Green and Healthy Hospitals network. Additionally, Mr. Hersi holds several academic and advisory positions, including professor of cardiology at King Saud University and a consultant role on the Medical Advisory Committee of Royal Clinics.

Wendy Horton, PharmD. CEO of UVA Health University Medical Center (Charlottesville, Va.). Ms. Horton oversees all clinical, operational, quality and financial aspects of UVA Health University Medical Center. Appointed during the Covid-19 pandemic, Ms. Horton has led the medical center through a period of transformation, improving patient outcomes and reducing mortality rates. Her efforts in modernizing operations and enhancing workforce support have been pivotal, including the acceleration of a new 84-bed tower and the implementation of comprehensive compensation programs. Ms. Horton's leadership is marked by her focus on patient-centered care, innovative care models and strategic investments in both facilities and staff, establishing UVA Health as a leading institution in Virginia and beyond.

Michael Israel. President and CEO of Westchester Medical Center Health Network (Valhalla, N.Y.). Under Mr. Israel’s leadership, WMCHealth transformed into a nine-hospital network, driving a financial turnaround and contributing billions to the regional economy. Notable achievements under his direction include the construction of the $230 million ambulatory care pavilion, the $113 million expansion of HealthAlliance Hospital and the $40 million upgrade of Bon Secours Community Hospital. Mr. Israel also led the largest collaboration of healthcare providers in the Hudson Valley, coordinating the distribution of over 2.5 million vaccine doses. His strategic initiatives continue to enhance healthcare delivery and infrastructure across the region.



Tom Jackiewicz. President of the University of Chicago Health System and University of Chicago Medical Center. Mr. Jackiewicz is helping UChicago to execute a 2025 strategic plan that focuses on sustaining physician engagement, supporting and developing new sites of service and unifying the organization to note strengths and capabilities in medical education. He also is helping to drive growth for key service lines, including gastroenterology and musculoskeletal, bringing equitable care to the southside of Chicago. He leads a $4 billion academic and medical community with 12,000 staff members. Since joining UChicago, he has led the transformation of an academic medical center start-up, increased the number of women in leadership at the system and entered a four-hospital joint venture partnership.



Danny Jacobs, MD. President of Oregon Health & Science University Hospital (Portland). Dr. Jacobs became president of Oregon Health & Science University Hospital in August 2018. He previously served as executive vice president, provost and dean of the University of Texas Medical Branch School of Medicine. He also was the chief academic officer at University of Texas Medical Branch, where he oversaw 3,800 employees and trainees. In his current role, Dr. Jacobs is furthering the hospital's mission to serve all Oregon residents and maintain a commitment to innovation.

Ed Jimenez. President and CEO of University Hospital Newark (N.J.). Mr. Jimenez leads New Jersey's only public academic medical center. His role involves overseeing hospital operations, improving patient care and managing a major $1.8 billion campus renovation project. Mr. Jimenez's leadership has significantly reduced nurse vacancy rates and advanced clinical programs, including the liver transplant program, which boasts a top survival rate in the Northeast. His commitment to modernization and community engagement has positioned University Hospital as a leading institution in healthcare excellence.

Alan Kaplan, MD. CEO of UW Health (Madison, Wis.) As CEO of Wisconsin's No. 1 hospital in the U.S. News & World Report’s rankings, Dr. Kaplan leads a health system that serves over 750,000 patients annually with a strong emphasis on patient care. A builder of transformational and long-lasting partnerships, he conducted the post-merger integration of UW Health's hospital system and faculty physician group. He also facilitated a financially integrated joint operating agreement with a community hospital and expanded a provider-owned health plan by providing regional health systems with equal governance. Dr Kaplan’s leadership during the Covid-19 pandemic ensured UW Health's growth through robust fiscal management, inventive workforce strategies and a commitment to diversity and health equity. In 2023, UW Health premiered a nurse apprenticeship program aimed at increasing nurse graduates and supporting individuals from historically marginalized communities.

Anne Klibanski, MD. President and CEO for Mass General Brigham (Somerville, Mass.). Dr. Klibanski is the first woman to serve as president and CEO at Mass General Brigham, an academic health care system that includes two nationally ranked academic medical centers. Appointed to her role in 2019, Dr. Klibanski has focused heavily on transformational shifts in how Mass General Brigham operates. These efforts have enabled Mass General Brigham to move from being a corporate holding company model, with individually managed hospitals and healthcare centers, to a truly integrated healthcare system with patients at its center. Dr. Klibanski has established enterprise clinical services to provide seamless integrated care, developed new digital platforms, has overseen increased investment in leading-edge research and leveraged the system’s $2.3 billion in annual research funding to help support the creation of more than 300 companies in various spaces from therapeutics to diagnostics and research.



Omar Lateef, DO. President and CEO of Rush University System for Health and Rush University Medical Center (Chicago). Dr. Lateef was appointed as president and CEO of Rush University Medical Center in May 2019. He became president of Rush University System for Health in 2021 and CEO in July 2022. His leadership has garnered praise due to Rush's performance during the pandemic; the medical center was the only Chicago hospital to receive the Mayor’s Medal of Honor in 2021 thanks to its contributions throughout 2020.



Stephen Leffler, MD. President and COO of The University of Vermont Medical Center. Dr. Leffler oversees the University of Vermont Medical Center as president and COO, a position he took on in January. He has previous experience as an emergency room physician at UVM Medical Center and spent two years as chief population health and quality officer. He also served as the hospital's CMO for around seven years. In addition to his leadership at UVMMC, Dr. Leffler has been president of the Vermont Medical Society.

Chad Lefteris. President and CEO of UCI Health (Orange, Calif.). Mr. Lefteris is the president and CEO of UCI Health, the only academic health system in Orange County. He leads a $4 billion enterprise that includes UCI Medical Center, four hospitals and several ambulatory care centers across the region, employing a workforce of 12,000 employees. Under his leadership, UCI Health has expanded significantly, including the approval of a $1.3 billion medical campus in Irvine and the acquisition of four hospitals from the Tenet Pacific Coast Network. Mr. Lefteris has driven UCI Health's commitment to sustainability, overseeing the development of the first all-electric central utilities plant for a medical campus. He has also positioned UCI Health as a national leader in high-quality, safe patient care, with multiple accolades and recognitions for the health system. Additionally, Mr. Lefteris is active in several professional boards, contributing to the broader healthcare community.



Richard Liekweg. President and CEO of BJC HealthCare (St. Louis). Mr. Liekweg became president and CEO of BJC HealthCare on Jan. 1, 2018. He is responsible for a large nonprofit integrated healthcare delivery organization that includes more than 31,000 employees. He originally joined the health system in 2009 as president of Barnes-Jewish Hospital and group president of BJC. He later spent time as executive vice president and then president of BJC, advancing operational and clinical excellence systemwide.

​​James Linder, MD. CEO of Nebraska Medicine (Omaha). Nebraska Medicine, a $2.3 billion academic health network, includes more than 9,000 employees, 1,400 doctors and nearly 70 specialty and primary care health centers throughout the state. Dr. Linder led Nebraska Medicine through a prominent role in the national pandemic response and bolstered its national position as a leader in patient safety and quality. Under his leadership, Nebraska Medicine is completing its innovation design unit, an inpatient unit using new technology and care models to reimagine inpatient care for the future. Dr. Linder is also leading redevelopment efforts at the academic medical center campus to build the footprint with public and private financial support. He has an extensive clinical, academic and business leadership background that includes serving as president of the Lincoln-based University of Nebraska System and president of the American Society of Clinical Pathologists. His medical research has led to improvements in cervical cancer screenings and rapid diagnosis of blood disorders, and he has been inducted into the National Academy of Inventors.



Richard Lofgren, MD. President and CEO of OU Health (Oklahoma City, Okla.). Dr. Lofgren, inaugural president and CEO of OU Health beginning in 2022, leads Oklahoma’s flagship academic health system. Despite Oklahoma’s current rank as 47 of 50 states in health, he aims to ensure that no Oklahoman has to seek lifesaving specialty and subspecialty care outside of the state, including patients with complex, serious conditions. To this end, he has led the expansion of specialized services such as Nation Cancer Institute-designated cancer care. He helmed an organizational redesign that moved the health system from a holding company to an operating company, further expanding a culture of quality and safety. OU Health’s cultural transformation aligned all 10,000-plus team members and physicians around a common purpose and set of values, with nearly 100% of team members participating in transformation and realignment. In the difficult post-pandemic environment, Dr. Lofgren's focus on financial stabilization led to improved credit outlooks from Moody’s and S&P.

David Lubarsky, MD. CEO of UC Davis Health and Vice Chancellor of Human Health Services (Sacramento, Calif.). Dr. Lubarsky oversees UC Davis Health’s top-ranked academic, research and clinical programs, including a flagship level I trauma hospital and a nationally recognized innovation hub for biomedical research. He is responsible for leading the $5 billion health system that comprises 20,000 employees, 1,000 students, 1,000 trainees, 1,3000 faculty members. Under his leadership, the system provides care via over 1.5 million outpatient visits each year. Since entering his role in 2018, he has increased the health system’s revenues by over 50%.

Kevin Mahoney. CEO of University of Pennsylvania Health System (Philadelphia). In his role, Mr. Mahoney manages operations across six hospitals and numerous outpatient facilities. Since his appointment in 2019, Mr. Mahoney has spearheaded initiatives to enhance patient care and operational efficiency, including the creation of the Pavilion hospital and the integration of a unified EHR system. His strategic approach to care delivery, emphasizing patient-centered models and reduced administrative burdens, has driven significant improvements in patient experience and clinical outcomes.

Chris Mangin. CEO of Ochsner LSU Health Shreveport (La.)-Academic Medical Center. Mr. Mangin oversees the daily operations of the Ochsner LSU Academic Medical Center, a 240-bed multispecialty hospital with the region’s only level I trauma center, level II pediatric trauma center and comprehensive stroke center. As CEO, he prioritizes patient safety, quality care and compliance with healthcare regulations. Under his leadership, the hospital’s mortality rate has improved by 31%, while falls and hospital-acquired infections have been reduced. The hospital has also seen significant improvement in its facilities, investing in state-of-the-art equipment, advanced technologies and patient rooms. Mr. Mangin is also involved in strategic planning for the hospital by identifying risk and leading staff recruitment efforts, growing the workforce by over 700 employees during his tenure.



Steve Massini. CEO of Penn State Health (Hershey, Pa.). Mr. Massini became CEO of Penn State Health in 2019. He previously served as the health system's executive vice president and chief administrative officer, and CFO of Milton S. Hershey Medical Center before that. In his current role, Mr. Massini oversees the $3.6 billion health system, which has more than 18,000 team members. He previously served as CAO and CFO of Danville, Pa.-based Geisinger Clinic.



Patty Maysent. CEO of UC San Diego Health. Ms. Maysent is CEO of UC San Diego Health, which is the only academic health system in the region and includes UC San Diego Medical Center, Jacobs Medical Center, Sulpizio Cardiovascular Center, Moores Cancer Center, Shiley Eye Institute, Koman Family Outpatient Pavilion and more than 30 clinics throughout the area. As CEO, she is responsible for managing $3.6 billion in annual operating revenue and overseeing 14,000 team members. She is supervising the health system's multifaceted, multibillion dollar growth and expansion plan.



Pete McCanna. CEO of Baylor Scott & White Health (Dallas). Mr. McCanna leads Baylor Scott & White Health, which comprises 51 hospitals and more than 1,200 access points, including flagship academic medical centers in Dallas, Fort Worth and Temple. Prior to becoming CEO, he was president of the system, a role he used to further clinical alignment, forward the digital health strategy, and expand upon academic affiliations. Before joining Baylor Scott & White, Mr. McCanna was executive vice president and COO at Chicago-based Northwestern Medicine. He brings almost 35 years of experience in healthcare management and consulting.



Cliff Megerian, MD. CEO of University Hospitals (Cleveland). As CEO, Dr. Megerian oversees the strategic plan for University Hospitals, which comprises an annual revenue of approximately $6 billion, over 32,000 employees, 21 hospitals with five joint ventures, more than 50 health centers and outpatient facilities, and over 200 physician offices throughout 16 counties. He is responsible for ensuring the system remains a top academic and research institution, as UH Cleveland Medical Center is one of the nation’s most funded research institutions and is currently leading over 3,400 clinical trials. Despite his leadership role, Dr. Megerian continues to see patients, teach and publish in the medical field.



Carlos Migoya. CEO of Jackson Health System (Miami). Mr. Migoya is the CEO of Jackson Health System, one of the nation's largest public academic health systems. Historically, it has been a leading training site for physicians and other healthcare professionals in the southeastern region of the U.S. Mr. Migoya accomplished a major financial turnaround for the system in a time of distress, all while promoting growth, expanding services and ensuring that services were provided regardless of ability to pay.



Tomislav Mihaljevic, MD. President and CEO of Cleveland Clinic. As president and CEO of Cleveland Clinic, Dr. Mihaljevic leads an $8 billion health system with 10 regional hospitals and facilities in three states and two international locations. Before taking on his current role in 2018, Dr. Mihaljevic served as CEO of Cleveland Clinic Abu Dhabi, a 365-bed hospital and clinic, and spent five years as chief of staff and chairman of the hospital's heart and vascular institute.



Redonda Miller, MD. President of The Johns Hopkins Hospital (Baltimore, Md.). As president of The John Hopkins Hospital, Dr. Miller is responsible for managing a 1,100-bed academic medical center with 11,000-plus employees. Since her appointment in 2016, she has worked to advance the hospital’s focus on providing exceptional clinical care; enhancing quality, safety and the patient experience; and improving health equity and outcomes for patients. Prior to her appointment as president, Dr. Miller held other administrative roles at Johns Hopkins, including vice president of medical affairs for The Johns Hopkins Hospital and senior vice president of medical affairs for the Johns Hopkins Health System. In 2020, she was inducted into both the National Academy of Medicine and the Maryland Chamber of Commerce Business Hall of Fame.

Stephen Motew, MD. President and CEO of UF Health (Gainesville, Fla.). Dr. Motew became president and CEO of UF Health in April 2024. His role entails leading the integrated patient care system, supporting community engagement, and furthering innovation and technology. In addition, he aims to create an integrated model that blends operating and financial oversight, pursues systemwide goals, and elevates transparency via an updated clinical system corporate structure. Prior to taking on his current role, Dr. Motew was executive vice president and chief of clinical enterprise at Falls Church, Va.-based Inova Health System.



Dennis Murphy. President and CEO of IU Health (Indianapolis). Mr. Murphy joined IU Health as COO in 2013 and was eventually promoted to president and CEO. He has experience overseeing systemwide operations of the 18-hospital health system, which includes a staff of around 30,000 team members. Prior to joining IU Health, Mr. Murphy served as executive vice president and COO of Chicago-based Northwestern Memorial HealthCare and as vice president of ambulatory services and financial planning for University of Chicago Hospitals.

Pete November. CEO of Ochsner Health (New Orleans). Mr. November has been the CEO of Ochsner Health, the state's largest not-for-profit academic health system and its largest private employer, since 2022. Through this role, Mr. November has ushered in multiple important partnerships, enhancing healthcare access for tens of thousands of community members. Before taking on his current role, Mr. November served as executive vice president and CFO at Ochsner. Prior, he served in various senior leadership roles within the organization starting in 2012.

Philip Ozuahm, MD. President and CEO of Montefiore Medicine (Bronx, N.Y.). Dr. Ozuah serves as president and CEO of Montefiore, a leading academic health system and research institution. Under his leadership, Montefiore has expanded access to care for underserved communities, improved operational performance and secured a transformative $1 billion gift to ensure tuition-free education at Albert Einstein College of Medicine. Dr. Ozuah oversees over 40,000 employees across 13 hospitals and has significantly advanced medical research and education, contributing to more than $200 million in annual National Institutes of Health research awards. His commitment to health equity and innovation has earned Montefiore recognition as one of the nation's best hospitals from U.S. News & World Report.



Bob Page. President and CEO of The University of Kansas Health System (Kansas City). Mr. Page was appointed president and CEO of The University of Kansas Health System in 2007. Under his leadership, the organization has grown from a single hospital to the second largest employer in the Kansas City metro with six acute care hospitals, 140-plus hospital and clinic locations and over 1,300 patient beds. Prior to serving as president and CEO, Mr. Page was president and CEO of The University of Kansas Hospital. In addition to his current role, he is a member of the Kansas City Civic Board.



Bimal Patel. President of Hartford Hospital and Hartford Region, Senior Vice President of Hartford (Conn.) HealthCare. Mr. Patel is responsible for garnering $2.3 billion in revenue for Hartford HealthCare. The 867-bed hospital includes over 7,000 employees, 2,800 medical staff and a large academic infrastructure. Hartford Hospital is a major teaching hospital catering to the New England area, and is affiliated with the University of Connecticut School of Medicine in Farmington. As president of the hospital, Mr. Patel oversees a complex matrix organization, striving to continuously deliver innovative care, research and education.

Peter Pisters, MD. President of the University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center (Houston). For over 20 years, Dr. Pisters has served MD Anderson Cancer Center. He has benefitted the organization as a surgeon, educator, researcher and now president. He leads a team that is responsible for carrying out all aspects of MD Anderson’s work, including clinical science and academics, people and business, and strategy and institutional affairs. Since assuming his current leadership role, Dr. Pisters has overseen the implementation of a multi-year plan to enhance accessibility to cancer care, foster impactful research endeavors and deliver high-value oncology services. This strategic direction has translated into financial and clinical growth, with a 15% increase in annual cash flow in fiscal year 2023, plans for millions of square feet in facility expansions and the acquisition of nearly 1,000 new patients each week. As leader of the foremost cancer center in the nation, Dr. Pisters is recognized as a top healthcare executive by several organizations and a fellow of the American Association for Physician Leadership.



Daniel Podolsky, MD. President of UT Southwestern Medical Center (Dallas). Dr. Podolsky became president of UT Southwestern Medical Center in September 2008. He also holds the Philip O'Bryan Montgomery Jr., MD, Distinguished Presidential Chair in Academic Administration and the Doris and Bryan Wildenthal Distinguished Chair in Medical Science. Dr. Podolsky is an elected member of the National Academy of Medicine and former president of the American Gastroenterological Association. Before joining UT Southwestern Medical Center, Dr. Podolsky held various positions at Harvard Medical School and Massachusetts General Hospital.



Thomas Priselac. President and CEO of Cedars-Sinai Medical Center and Cedars Sinai Health System (Los Angeles). Mr. Priselac joined Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in 1979 and became president and CEO in 1994. Over the years, Cedars-Sinai has earned a reputation for quality care and community service in addition to advanced research and education. Beyond his role at Cedars-Sinai, Mr. Priselac is a past chair of the American Hospital Association board of trustees and the Association of American Medical Colleges. He was instrumental in developing the Affordable Care Act as chair of the AHA in 2009. After 30 years of leadership at Cedars Sinai, Mr. Priselac announced in January 2024 his plans to retire.

Dennis Pullin. President and CEO of Virtua Health (Marlton, N.J.). Mr. Pullin has led Virtua Health, an academic nonprofit healthcare system, through an expansion of its services across over 400 locations and forming key partnerships like the Virtua Health College of Medicine and Life Sciences with Rowan University. Under his tenure, Virtua acquired Willingboro, N.J.-based Lourdes Health System, enhanced regional care, and introduced innovative community health programs like the Mobile Grocery Store. His focus on health equity and workforce development continues to benefit Virtua’s 15,000-person workforce and the wider community.

Imran Qadeer, MD. President and CEO at Allegheny General Hospital (Pittsburgh). Dr. Qadeer leads Allegheny General Hospital, the network’s academic flagship, largest teaching hospital and primary research facility. He joined AHN in 2009 and has served as lead chief medical officer, medical director of AGH observation services, lead physician advisor and chief quality officer for the AHN Medicine Institute. Under his leadership, the hospital has seen significant improvement in its overall quality and safety ratings in recent years.



Michael Rao, PhD. President of Virginia Commonwealth University and VCU Health System (Richmond). Dr. Rao is president of VCU and VCU Health System, overseeing the system's academic medical center that includes 20,000 employees. Under his leadership, VCU has grown to include 19 graduate and first-professional programs and VCU Medical Center has been ranked the No. 1 hospital in Richmond by U.S. News & World Report.

Abhinav Rastogi. President and CEO of Temple University Hospital and Executive Vice President of Temple University Health System (Philadelphia). Mr. Rastogi is responsible for overseeing the strategic goals and operations of Philadelphia-based Temple University Hospital, a top-ranked academic medical center that includes 879 patient beds across four campuses. He works alongside business development experts to expand hospital programs to better meet patient needs, leading the efforts to acquire Chestnut Hill Hospital and expand the Temple Lung Center. Operationally, he has improved cost savings by enhancing the efficiency of contracting and supply chain services. Mr. Rastogi also plays a critical role in the organization’s community outreach efforts, including overseeing 500 community benefit programs and the hospital’s pioneering Health Hub that partners with a local grocery store to provide health resources and education to the community. The hospital’s recognition for its excellence in patient safety by Healthgrades and The Leapfrog Group is a testament to Mr. Rastogi’s emphasis on setting the highest standards for patient safety and quality care, which he does in collaboration with the chief medical officer, risk management and care teams.

Robert G. Riney. President and CEO of Henry Ford Health (Detroit). Mr. Riney has served Henry Ford Health, one of the nation's leading academic medical centers, for 45 years. He joined the system in 1978 and has since worked in nearly every business unit across the organization. He became CEO in 2022 after serving as president of healthcare operations and COO from 2017-22, COO from 2003-17, senior vice president and chief administrative officer from 2002-03 and senior vice president and CHRO from 2000-02. He currently holds various board and community roles in Detroit as well.

Mark Rosenblatt, MD, PhD. CEO of the University of Illinois Hospital and Clinics (Chicago). Dr. Rosenblatt permanently assumed the CEO role at University of Illinois Hospital and Clinics in July 2024, following a period serving as interim CEO that began in September 2023. In addition to his leadership role, he is the G. Stephen Irwin Dean of the College of Medicine at the University of Illinois Chicago, a professor and physician surgeon in the UIC ophthalmology and visual sciences department, a professor of pharmacology in the College of Medicine, and associate vice chancellor for physician affairs.

Marschall Runge, MD, PhD. CEO of Michigan Medicine and Executive Vice President for Medical Affairs (Ann Arbor). Dr. Runge oversees 11 hospitals and hundreds of clinics statewide, and leads the education and training of the next generation of physicians, health professionals and scientists in UM Medical School as its dean. He has significantly expanded Michigan Medicine’s clinical network throughout the state with the addition of Sparrow Health System in Lansing, multiple joint ventures with Livonia-based Trinity Health, new ambulatory centers planned in Ypsilanti and Troy, and the Kahn Health Care Pavilion, a 12-story inpatient hospital with 264 private rooms set to open in fall 2025. Dr. Runge has established multiple centers dedicated to research, including institutes and initiatives for heart and brain health, global health and equity, precision health and innovation. During his tenure, UM Medical School has seen significant growth in National Institutes of Health research awards and rankings, with current funding totaling $482.8 million and total awards from all sources in fiscal year 2023 exceeding $777 million. Dr. Runge has been a physician-scientist for his entire career, combining basic and translational research with education and patient care. He is the author of over 200 publications in the field and holds five patents for novel approaches in healthcare.



Kimberly Russo. CEO of George Washington University Hospital (Washington, D.C.). Ms. Russo became CEO of George Washington University Hospital in May 2016 after spending about seven years as COO. With more than 20 years of clinical and operational experience, Ms. Russo has been honored among The Washington Business Journal's 2016 playmakers for the impact she makes on the D.C. area. In her current role, she oversees operations at the hospital, which had 20,777 inpatient admissions, 79,574 emergency room visits and 120,606 outpatient visits last year.

Cory Shaw. President and CEO of UC Health (Cincinnati). As president and CEO of UC Health, Mr. Shaw leads the only adult academic health system in Greater Cincinnati, encompassing four inpatient campuses and over 70 outpatient locations. Since taking on the role in January 2023, Mr. Shaw has spearheaded significant cultural and financial transformations, including community health initiatives and partnerships with the University of Cincinnati College of Medicine. His leadership has facilitated the UC Health Cancer Center's inclusion in the National Cancer Institute's Experimental Clinical Trials Network and the establishment of new facilities, such as the Freeman Center for Developmental Disabilities. Mr. Shaw's prior experience at Nebraska Medicine, combined with his strategic vision, continues to drive UC Health's success and regional healthcare advancements.



Johnese Spisso. CEO of UCLA Hospital System and President of UCLA Health. Ms. Spisso oversees all operations and regional outreach strategies for a comprehensive academic health system that includes five hospitals, a faculty practice group, and 280 primary and specialty care clinics in Southern California. Under her leadership since 2016, UCLA Health has added more than 100 clinics and taken multiple other steps to enhance patient access, including mobile primary care for people experiencing homelessness. She led collaborations with the County Department of Mental Health to expand to all ages Medi-Cal coverage for hospitalized psychiatric patients. In 2021, UCLA Health acquired a closed hospital, with the goal of converting into a state-of-the art neuropsychiatric hospital that will expand psychiatric bed capacity by 60%. The UCLA Health Homeless Healthcare Collaborative launched in 2022, recorded 6,000 encounters that year, and later received a $25.3 million state grant to expand coordination with others. Throughout her career, Ms. Spisso has received numerous accolades, including Los Angeles Business Journal "CEO of the Year" and Partners in Care Foundation "Award for Vision & Excellence in Healthcare Leadership" in 2023.



Robert Stone. CEO of City of Hope (Duarte, Calif.). Mr. Stone has led City of Hope, a leading cancer research and treatment academic medical center, since 2014. Under his leadership, City of Hope has expanded into a national system with locations in four states, serving over 144,000 patients annually. Mr. Stone's strategic vision has fostered innovations in cancer care, diabetes treatment and research, including securing a transformational $1 billion gift to make Albert Einstein College of Medicine tuition-free. His initiatives have advanced health equity and community outreach, exemplified by the Cancer Care is Different coalition and the California Cancer Care Equity Act. Stone’s tenure has solidified City of Hope’s reputation as a top-tier institution recognized by the National Cancer Institute and U.S. News & World Report.



Mohan Suntha, MD. President and CEO of University of Maryland Medical System (Baltimore). As president and CEO of University of Maryland Medical System, Dr. Suntha oversees the academic health system, which includes 28,000 employees and a sprawling network of academic, community and specialty hospitals. Prior to his current role, he served as president and CEO of University of Maryland Medical Center, one of the nation's oldest academic medical centers. UMMC is the flagship academic medical center of the health system.



Mason Van Houweling. CEO of University Medical Center of Southern Nevada (Las Vegas). After serving as COO of UMC, Mr. Van Houweling became CEO in December 2014. He is responsible for the direction of clinical and administrative services at the hospital and facilitates improvement efforts. He was a healthcare leader and administrator in Orlando and Dallas before moving to Las Vegas. Throughout his career, Mr. Van Houweling has spearheaded efforts to reduce readmissions, streamline billing practices and improve HCAHPS scores.



Shawn P. Vincent. President and CEO of Loyola Medicine (Maywood, Ill.). As president and CEO of Loyola Medicine, Mr. Vincent is responsible for the health system's 547-bed academic medical center, MacNeal Hospital, a 374-licensed-bed teaching hospital and Gottlieb Memorial Hospital, a 247-licensed-bed community hospital. The most recent expansion of Loyola Medicine made under Mr. Vincent's leadership is the $70-million comprehensive outpatient center in Tinley Park, Illinois, scheduled to open July 2023. He joined Loyola in 2018 after serving as COO of Augusta (Ga.) University Health. Mr. Vincent also has experience in leadership roles with Nashville, Tenn.-based HCA Healthcare and Children's Healthcare of Atlanta.

Paul Viviano. President and CEO of Children's Hospital Los Angeles. Mr. Viviano is the president and CEO of Children’s Hospital Los Angeles, one of the top pediatric academic medical centers in the nation. He has held this position since late 2015. Under his leadership, CHLA has expanded its clinical care, training programs and research initiatives. Mr. Viviano oversees nearly 8,000 employees and 1,000 medical staff who collectively manage over 723,000 patient visits annually. He has been instrumental in tripling CHLA’s research funding and establishing the hospital's first Office of Diversity, Equity and Inclusion. Mr. Viviano also serves on several boards and committees focused on advancing child health at regional and national levels.

John Warner, MD. CEO of The Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center and Executive Vice President at Ohio State (Columbus). Dr. Warner oversees a comprehensive $5 billion academic health system, including seven hospitals and over 20 research institutes. A renowned interventional cardiologist, Dr. Warner has championed initiatives to enhance patient care and access, including the development of a $1.9 billion inpatient hospital tower. His leadership has propelled the Wexner Medical Center to be ranked among the top 10 most trusted healthcare brands in the nation. Dr. Warner's commitment to patient-centered care and innovative research has driven significant advancements, such as a notable increase in research funding and the expansion of clinical trials and studies.



Albert Wright Jr., PharmD. President and CEO of West Virginia University Health System and West Virginia University Hospitals (Morgantown). Mr. Wright is president and CEO of West Virginia University Health System and WVU Hospitals, a position he took after serving in senior-level roles at Pittsburgh-based UPMC. He is now responsible for operations at the health system, including its 690-bed flagship hospital, the state's leading academic medical center.



Michael Young. CEO of Temple University Health System and President and CEO of Temple University Hospital (Philadelphia). Mr. Young became CEO of Temple University Health System in February 2020, adding to his role as president and CEO of Temple University Hospital. He is focused on stabilizing the health system and following through with restructuring the health system, a process that began in 2018. He has previous experience leading academic medical centers and joined Temple as COO in 2018.