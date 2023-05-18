86 health system diversity, equity and inclusion officers to know | 2023

When diversity, equity and inclusion are integrated into the framework of hospitals and health systems, patients and staff members benefit. DEI leaders are directing efforts to create inclusive healthcare environments where everyone feels welcomed, valued and safe.

These DEI officers are instituting training sessions, establishing business resource groups, creating scholarship programs and improving hiring practices in an effort to uplift diverse populations and enhance health equity at their organizations and within their communities.

Note: This list is not an endorsement of included leaders, hospitals, health systems or associated healthcare providers. Leaders cannot pay for inclusion on this list. Leaders are presented in alphabetical order.

Contact Anna Falvey at afalvey@beckershealthcare.com with questions or comments.





Marquetta Alexander, EdD. Director of Diversity, Equity and Inclusion at Clara Maas Medical Center (Belleville, N.J.). In her role as director of diversity, equity and inclusion at Clara Maas Medical Center, Dr. Alexander improves and reinforces RWJBarnabas Health's DEI initiatives. She leads employee engagement efforts such as cultural sensitivity training, business resource groups and a DEI committee. In addition, she interfaces with community stakeholders regarding initiatives that relate to social determinants of health. Prior to transitioning into her current role as a healthcare leader in DEI, Dr. Alexander spent over 20 years in education, championing affirmative action.

Adrienne Austin. Director of Diversity and Inclusion at RWJBarnabas Health (New Jersey City, N.J.). Ms. Austin has served as the director of diversity and inclusion at RWJBarnabas Health since 2022. She has several years of experience working within diversity and inclusion programs. Prior to this role, Ms. Austin worked at the New York City Department of Education as the deputy chancellor, chief operating officer for the division of community empowerment, partnerships and communications, and chief of staff to the office of general counsel.

Naleen Naupaka Andrade, MD. Executive Vice President of Native Hawaiian Health and Chief Diversity, Equity, Inclusion and Social Justice Officer at The Queen's Health System (Honolulu). Dr. Andrade is a diversity and equity leader as well as a trained psychiatrist. She focuses on minimizing health disparities faced by Native Hawaiians through training and filling healthcare positions in the state. She also wants to grow primary care usage and decrease emergency department visits for Native Hawaiians. Dr. Andrade was also the first Native Hawaiian woman to become a psychiatrist.

Brenda Battle. Senior Vice President, Community Health Transformation and Chief Equity Officer at the University of Chicago Medicine. Ms. Battle joined the University of Chicago in 2012, leading the organization in advancing health and racial equality. She has organized diversity initiatives at local, state and national levels, launching the university's systemwide equity plan in 2020. She also launched the South Side Health Community Organization, a coalition of 13 hospitals and health centers focused on increasing care and doing outreach in underserved communities.

Bridgett Battles. Director for Community Engagement and Supplier Diversity at Thomas Jefferson University Hospitals (Philadelphia). Ms. Battles has been the director for community engagement and supplier diversity at Thomas Jefferson University Hospitals since 2021. One of her major responsibilities is to cultivate relationships that impact and improve the lives of communities that the hospitals serve. Ms. Battles is also the vice president of diversity and inclusion of The National Association of Asian American Professionals Philadelphia chapter.

Dana Beckton. Chief Diversity Officer at Sentara Healthcare (Norfolk, Va.). Ms. Beckton is Sentara Healthcare's first ever chief diversity officer. Upon assuming the role, she created a diversity and inclusion strategy for the organization to follow, establishing councils at each of the system's 12 hospitals and in the health plan. She has crafted pipeline scholarship programs for underrepresented students, executed the organization's first "Diversity Day" and has focused on increasingly hiring minorities for leadership positions. Ms. Beckton seeks to understand and work against the implicit bias in every aspect of healthcare.

Barbara Belk. Director of Diversity, Equity and Inclusion, Pacific Northwest Market at Kaiser Permanente (Oakland, Calif.). Ms. Belk has been the director of diversity, equity and inclusion at Kaiser Permanente since 2020. She has skills in leadership, organizational development and effectiveness and strategic planning. Ms. Belk also volunteers as a board member of the International Relation Coordination Consortium.

Dru Bhattacharya, JD. Chief Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Officer at Banner Health. (Phoenix, Ariz.). Mr. Bhattacharya has developed a comprehensive diversity and equity strategy for Banner. He focuses on patient care, talent acquisition, workforce development, team member resources groups, systemwide training, customized training, community benefits and supplier diversity. He is currently in phase two of a five-year strategic plan.

Shiva Bidar-Sielaff. Vice President of Diversity, Equity and Inclusion and Chief Diversity Officer for UW Health (Madison, Wis.). Ms. Bidar-Sielaff brings over 20 years of experience as a community relations and diversity leader to her role as UW Health's first ever chief diversity officer. Her work has been instrumental in guiding the development and execution of DEI strategies and initiatives across the organization. Rather than having all DEI work reside solely in her office, Ms. Bidar-Sielaff has successfully led the organization to take DEI into consideration in all efforts and makes herself available as a resource for cultural competency and diversity.

Shannon Bradley. Chief Diversity and Inclusion Officer at Keck Medicine of USC (Los Angeles). Ms. Bradley became Keck Medicine of USC's chief diversity and inclusion officer in 2022. Already, she has made drastic improvements, including the creation of a long-term plan that includes building a DEI office and offering systemwide training on topics like unconscious bias, inclusive language and cultural intelligence. She has strengthened the organization's existing DEI initiative by adding in pillars to support health equity, company culture, supplier diversity and community ties. She is tirelessly working to continue developing resources, assessments and collaborative partnerships throughout the health system, university and community.

Jessica Brazier. Chief Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Officer at AdventHealth (Altamonte Springs, Fla.). Ms. Brazier is AdventHealth's inaugural chief diversity, equity and inclusion officer, building a diverse workforce across more than 50 hospitals since assuming the role in 2020. She has more than 15 years of experience in strategic planning, training and program implementation. Since joining Advent, she has worked with CEO Terry Shaw to develop and roll out facility diversity councils across the whole organization.

Kim Brister. Vice President and Chief Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Officer at WellSpan Health (Mount Gretna, Pa.). Ms. Brister has led Wellspan's diversity efforts since 2019, previously serving as senior director of talent acquisition, diversity and inclusion. She is focused on building a diverse workforce and strengthening WellSpan's response to issues of discrimination, bias and racism. She also serves as a mentor and sponsor to female colleagues at WellSpan.

Anna Brown. Senior Vice President and Chief Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Officer at Mass General Brigham (Boston). Ms. Brown joined Mass Brigham at the end of 2022, and has been focused on improving the hiring, promotion and retention of diverse leaders in the organization. She leads a team of over a dozen staff members engaging in a multi-million dollar commitment to addressing the impacts of racism on patients, employees and the Mass Brigham community. Prior to taking on the role, Ms. Brown worked as a former registered nurse and a finance lawyer.

Ian Brown. Vice President and Chief Employee Experience Officer at Duke University Health System (Durham, N.C.). Mr. Brown joined Duke in 2022 as its inaugural chief diversity and belonging officer. Since then, his role has transformed into chief employee experience officer. Mr. Brown focuses on addressing health disparities and improving health outcomes for all patients. He partners with community organizations to address social determinants of health in underserved areas. Prior to joining Duke, Mr. Brown served in various senior-level roles in national healthcare, senior living and educational organizations, leading culture, diversity, talent, community outreach and operations.

Brandon Buchanan. Director of Health Equity Impact Team at NorthShore University HealthSystem (Evanston, Ill.). Mr. Buchanan has been the director of the health equity impact team at NorthShore University HealthSystem since 2021. He works to improve healthcare equity for all patients in all communities. He is skilled in healthcare management, team building and data analysis.

Bryan Buckley, DrPH. Director of Health Equity Initiatives for the National Committee for Quality Assurance (Washington, D.C.). Dr. Buckley is an expert in health delivery system redesign, performance improvement and change management, a skill he leverages in his role at the National Committee for Quality Assurance. He brings to the role a breadth of experience in healthcare delivery research, community health education and consulting, patient safety and quality. Dr. Buckley is also an adjunct assistant professor at the Georgetown University School of Medicine, where he teaches clinical quality, safety and leadership. He is on the faculty team teaching clinical transformation and community partnerships to medical students, and is an associate member of the Georgetown University Medical Center Teaching Academy for the Health Sciences.

James C. Burroughs. Senior Vice President, Government and Community Relations and Chief Equity and Inclusion Officer at Children's Minnesota (Minneapolis). Mr. Burroughs became the first chief equity and inclusion officer at Children's Minnesota in 2019. Now, he has taken on the additional role of senior vice president of government and community relations. His key areas of focus are patient quality initiatives, employee recruitment and retention strategies, organization culture, increasing financial investments with diverse stakeholders and enacting initiatives to increase health equity. Since assuming his role, Mr. Burroughs has created a plan to advance the equity and inclusion of the internship program, expanded the organization's eight employee resource groups, designed and revised safety and policing policies, and led an organizational commitment to transparency in the development of disaggregated racial data reporting for hiring, retention and supplier diversity. With him at the helm, Children’s Minnesota increased its executive leadership diversity from zero percent to 33 percent.

Lakesha Butler, PharmD. Chief Diversity Officer at UF Health (Gainesville, Fla.). Dr. Butler began her position as chief diversity officer at University of Florida Health in August. She was previously at Southern Illinois University's Edwardsville School of Pharmacy as a professor of pharmacy practice and director of diversity, equity and inclusion. She has 20 years of experience as a pharmacy professor. At UF Health, she collaborates with six health colleges: the UF Health hospitals in Gainesville, Jacksonville and Central Florida and the Lake Nona campus in Orlando.

Audrea Caesar, MD. Chief Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Officer at University of North Carolina Health (Chapel Hill). Dr. Caesar became the University of North Carolina Health's inaugural chief diversity, equity and inclusion officer in 2021. In her time with the organization, Dr. Caesar has created a framework for elevating diversity across the whole organization. Previously, she worked for the City of Raleigh where she created and led the city's first office of diversity, equity and inclusion.

Carmen Canales. Senior Vice President and Chief People and Belonging Officer at Novant Health (Winston-Salem, N.C.). Ms. Canales leads Novant's team member recruitment and retention, talent maximization, culture and diversity efforts. She has spearheaded efforts to increase diversity and create an inclusive culture at the organization, previously serving as Wake Forest University's chief human resources executive. She has also held leadership roles at Wachovia, now Wells Fargo, and Pepsi-Cola.

Tiffany Capales. Chief Equity Officer at Intermountain Healthcare (Salt Lake City). During Ms. Capales' time with Intermountain Healthcare, she has presented a $250,000 grant to build a new clinic expanding primary, dental and behavioral health care to underinsured individuals in the Denver area. Previously, she served in health equity roles at Christus Health, Dallas-based Children's Health and Gaithersburg, Md.-based Adventist Healthcare.

Rosalyn Carpenter. Senior Vice President of Diversity and Inclusion at CommonSpirit Health (Chicago). Ms. Carpenter became the chief diversity officer at CommonSpirit Health in April 2019. She previously worked at Catholic Health Initiatives, serving multiple roles including chief diversity officer and vice president, diversity and inclusion. She received bachelor's degrees in healthcare administration and planning from Meharry Medical College and Tennessee State University and an executive master's degree in business administration form Tennessee State University, Nashville.

Tiffany Chaney. Chief Diversity Officer at Baptist Health-Central Alabama (Montgomery). Ms. Chaney has worked in diversity and inclusion at healthcare organizations for 25 years, amplifying the voices of women and people of color. At Baptist, she has launched a diversity education curriculum for team members entering the organization. She also facilitates over 100 education sessions for the Baptist team every year. During COVID-19, she led vaccine clinics that delivered the shot to those living in underserved neighborhoods.

Lynette Chappell-Williams. Vice President and Chief Diversity Officer at Penn State Health (Hersey, Pa.). Ms. Chappell-Williams has served as the first systemwide vice president and the inaugural chief diversity officer at Penn State Health since 2020 and 2015. She also served as the associate dean for diversity for the Penn State College of Medicine. Within her roles, Ms. Chappell-Williams established affinity groups for diverse employees and created the Inclusion Academy Diversity educational programs, established medical student recruitment partnerships and restructured the organization's diversity council while also leading the ongoing development of the health system policies, programs and practices. Prior to these positions, she served as the associate vice president for diversity at Cornell University.

Marissa Coleman, PsyD. Vice President of Diversity, Equity and Inclusion at University of Vermont Medical Center (Burlington, Vt.). Dr. Coleman became University of Vermont Medical Center's first vice president of diversity, equity and inclusion in 2021. Since then, she has led over 36 monthly staff listening sessions focused on a variety of DEI topics and trained more than 700 leaders on a DEI leadership curriculum that she designed. She oversees hospital employee resource groups, creates staff training videos, and has been working to improve health equity for patients and community members.

Ronald Copeland, MD. Senior Vice President of National Equity, Inclusion, Diversity, Strategy and Policy and Chief Equity, Inclusion and Diversity Officer at Kaiser Foundation Health Plan and Hospitals (San Francisco). Dr. Copeland is focused on building a diverse, inclusive and engaged workplace at Kaiser. In his time with the system, he has established an anti-bias training program, a systemic workforce equity review process, a program that targets racial disparities in care access and a toolkit that provides COVID-19 vaccination opportunities for underserved communities. Over a decade ago, Dr. Copeland developed a patient demographic data collection system, which is being used today to identify and eliminate health disparities.

Carlos Cubia. Chief Inclusion, Equity, Diversity and Sustainability Officer at Corewell Health (Grand Rapids, Mich.). Mr. Cubia was announced to be the new chief inclusion, diversity and sustainability officer at Beaumont Health on June 20, which has since become Corewell Health after merging with Spectrum Health. He previously served as the senior vice president, global chief diversity, equity and inclusion officer for Walgreens Boots Alliance. He graduated from Michigan State University and serves on the boards of the Chicago Urban League, The Chicago Sinfonietta, Hope Chicago and the National Diversity Council.

Celina Cunanan, MSN. Chief Diversity, Equity and Belonging Officer at University Hospitals (Cleveland). Ms. Cunanan assumed her role as chief diversity, equity and belonging officer in 2022. She oversees the system's strategy to improve DEI and implement initiatives that promote an internal culture of belonging. Prior to her current appointment, she served as director of the University Hospitals office of community impact, equity, diversity and inclusion. Her guidance has led to the system's expansion of its Food for Life Markets to four locations serving 4,100 people, the growth of Cook Ross Bias training and the initiation of the departmental equity officers program. In April 2023, Ms. Cunanan announced that the system will be establishing six new employee resource groups. She is also leading the charge in developing the UH Glenville Health Center, which will house many health-focused programs for an underserved community.

Jeanetta Darno. Chief Diversity and Inclusion Officer at UCHealth (Cincinnati). Ms. Darno is the first chief diversity and inclusion officer at Cincinnati-based UC Health. Starting the position in January 2020, she has been responsible for advancing the system's culture of inclusion, and the development of diversity and inclusion behaviors at all levels. She was previously the vice president and global chief diversity and inclusion officer for Abercrombie and Fitch Co.

Gilbert Davis. Vice President and Chief Diversity Officer of Children's Hospital of Philadelphia. Mr. Davis uses his role as vice president and chief diversity officer of Children's Hospital of Philadelphia to reduce health disparities, increase representation, and uplift patients, families and the broader community. He designs and implements programs that build resilience, offer educational opportunities, raise up diverse voices and provide a safe space for employees to discuss difficult issues. He also serves in an advisory capacity to the hospital CEO as a member of the Diversity and Inclusion Advisory Committee. In 2022, Mr. Davis was named one of the top 100 HealthCare Diversity Officers by the Health Equity and Inclusion Conference.

Terry Deas. Assistant Vice President of Diversity and Inclusion for HCA Healthcare (Nashville, Tenn.). Mr. Deas has been instrumental in changing the culture at HCA for the better. He leads the organization's overarching diversity and outreach strategies, aiming to create an inclusive and understanding environment for all. He has assisted with the creation of enterprise wide diversity colleague networks spanning over 4,000 care sites. Prior to joining HCA in 2012, he served as director of diversity and inclusion at Ceridian Corporation in Minneapolis.

Arianne Dowdell. Vice President of Equity, Inclusion and Diversity at Houston Methodist. Ms. Dowdell took on Houston Methodist's first diversity and inclusion officer role in 2020, setting a number of goals to accomplish by 2022. She focused her work on employee engagement, creating 10 employee resource groups, a healthy equity committee and several employee training programs. Ms. Dowdell also serves as associate director of the Houston Methodist Neal Cancer Center, where she is focused on building a diversity, equity and inclusion department.

Jacqueline Easley. Division Director of Health Equity, Diversity and Inclusion at MercyOne (Clive, Iowa). Ms. Easley is the division director of health equity, diversity and inclusion at MercyOne. She is charged with the ideation and execution of health equity initiatives for the organization, along with language access services. She has also been appointed to serve on the national diversity committee of the American Heart Association, Central Iowa Workforce Investment Board, Terrace Hill Commission, Drake University Board of Trustees and the City of Des Moines Planning and Zoning Commission.

Mary "Toni" Flowers, PhD. Chief Diversity and Social Responsibility Officer of LCMC Health (New Orleans). As a subject matter expert in diversity, strategy and action planning, healthcare equity, health disparities, community health, cultural competency, executive coaching, patient experience and social marketing, Dr. Flowers is uniquely suitable for her role as chief diversity and social responsibility officer of LCMC Health. She has spent over 20 years in DEI-centered roles, most recently as the inaugural vice president and chief diversity and inclusion officer for the Charleston, S.C.-based Roper St. Francis Healthcare System. Dr. Flowers is a member of the executive committee of the American Leadership Council for Diversity in Healthcare and has been nationally recognized by the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services for her work in program development and health disparities reduction.

Brian Gibbs. Vice President and Chief Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Officer at UMass Memorial Health Care (Worcester, Mass.). Mr. Gibbs started his role at UMass Memorial Health Care in December 2020. He has previous experience in similar initiatives for academic institutions including Oregon Health and Science University, University of New Mexico Health Sciences Center, Johns Hopkins School of Medicine and Harvard School of Public Health.

Quibulah Graham. Senior Director of Diversity and Minority Business Development at Orlando (Fla.) Health. Ms. Graham has more than 23 years of healthcare experience. She is focused on expanding diversity and inclusion at Orlando Health both internally and externally. In 2020, she launched a training program for health system employees to promote cultural competence and understanding. She is also focused on increasing vendor diversity, adding 215 diverse suppliers to fulfill a seven percent diverse supplier spend goal.

Chere Gregory, MD. Senior Vice President and Chief Health Equity Officer at Novant Health (Winston-Salem, N.C.). Dr. Gregory started with Novant over 10 years ago as its senior vice president for women's services, contributing to the clinical vision of its Women's Health and Wellness Center. Dr. Gregory has since been promoted to the system's inaugural chief health equity officer position, also serving as a board-certified neurologist. Dr. Gregory worked with Novant to identify care gaps in 100 percent of its service lines, creating a health equity research program to close those gaps.

Deborah Grimes. System Vice President and Chief Diversity Officer at Ochsner Health (New Orleans). Since joining Ochsner Health as its very first chief diversity officer in 2020, Ms. Grimes has improved the health system's commitment and policies related to diversity, equity and inclusion. Since becoming chief diversity officer, she has instituted regular DEI-focused communications across the system in the form of crisis listening sessions, joint messages with CEOs, expert presentations, panel discussions and more. She was also a crucial player in the launch of the new systemwide minority mentoring program, which provides diverse employees with networking opportunities. She also leads the organization's employee resource groups. Many impactful systems, structures and programs have been developed or strengthened in pursuit of a more inclusive organization during her tenure thus far.

Janet Harding. Director of Cultural Awareness and Inclusion at Frederick (Md.) Health. Ms. Harding has served as director of cultural awareness and inclusion at Frederick Health since 2012. While holding this position, she also serves as the civil rights and ADA coordinator for the health system. Prior to this role, Ms. Harding served as the coordinator of diversity and inclusion programs for Johns Hopkins Bayview Medical Center.

Peggy Harris. Regional Chief Diversity Officer at Atrium Health (Charlotte, N.C.). Ms. Harris has served as the regional chief diversity officer at Atrium Health since 2009. She is responsible for advancing and supporting Atrium Health. Ms. Harris also serves on the board of directors of the Institute for Diversity in Health Management and is the chair of the American Leadership Council for Diversity in Healthcare.

Sandy Harris. Vice President of Equity, Inclusion and Diversity at MedStar Health (Columbia, Md.). Ms. Harris has served as MedStar's inaugural vice president of equity, inclusion and diversity for almost two years. In her role, she has focused on the diversification of the health system's workforce and creating an inclusive environment. She has also established several systemwide equity, diversity and inclusion committees, including a steering committee and a board of directors diversity committee.

Toi Harris, MD. Senior Vice President and Chief Equity, Diversity and Inclusion Officer at Memorial Hermann Health System (Houston). Dr. Harris is senior vice president and chief equity, diversity and inclusion officer at Memorial Hermann Health System. Most recently, she implemented an inclusive leadership training series for almost 1,700 leaders across the system, enhanced educational opportunities by publishing five DEI online courses, launched the Memorial Hermann Institute for the Advancement of Health Equity to leverage research and increase partnerships, and established employee resource groups. Dr. Harris has spent a large portion of her career as a psychiatrist and has focused on addressing social determinants of health, especially in under-resourced and rural communities. She has worked in leadership and clinical roles in nonprofit, behavioral health and academic health systems.

Ashley Hines. Director of Diversity and Inclusion at Advocate Aurora Health (Milwaukee). Ms. Hines has been the director of diversity and inclusion at Advocate Aurora Health since 2021. She is a leader with the mission of creating spaces where every person is safe, valued and respected. Ms. Hines has a record of developing organizations and programs that focus on equity, diversity and inclusion.

Tyonne Hinson, DrPH, MSN, RN. Senior Vice President and Chief Diversity, Health Equity, and Inclusion Officer for Baystate Health (Springfield, Mass.). At Baystate Health, Dr. Hinson is charged with leading efforts to promote DEI throughout the organization and the communities it serves. To do so, she proactively develops programs and initiatives that support the equitable delivery of healthcare services and eliminate disparities in health outcomes. In addition, she works to create an inclusive and accepting environment for diverse caregivers. She provides strategic leadership to help execute on the organization's long-term DEI vision and goals. Dr. Hinson brings over 20 years of leadership experience in the DEI space to her current role.

Desire Hoyt. Vice President and Chief Diversity Officer at ScionHealth (Louisville, Ky.). Ms. Hoyt became Scion's first chief diversity officer in 2022. She was promoted from the role of director of inclusion, equity and people development. In the role, she is responsible for leading Scion's diversity initiatives through the development of affinity groups, leading equity grants and launching scholarship programs for team members of color. Before joining ScionHealth, Ms. Hoyt served as director of inclusion, equity and people development at KindredHealth before it became Scion. She also spent 20 years working at the Betty Ford Center in California.

Rhonda Jordan. Executive Vice President and Chief Human Resources Officer at Virtua Health (Marlton, N.J). As executive vice president and chief human resources officer, Ms. Jordan heads up efforts to support inclusion, diversity and equity on behalf of Virtua Health's patients, community and staff. She spurs the development of programs to encourage and celebrate DEI amongst the system's 14,000 member workforce. She has also established clear pathways for cultural growth, including an inclusion, diversity and equity for all committee, colleague committees, and diversity training. Ms. Jordan has also helped to enlist a nationally respected DEI leader to facilitate board discussions regarding how to align actions and intentions. Ms. Jordan was named a diversity leader by the Philadelphia Business Journal in 2021 for her efforts.

Kimberly Keaton Williams. Vice President of Talent Acquisition and Development, and Chief Diversity Officer at McLaren Health Care (Grand Blanc, Mich.). Ms. Keaton Willimas has served as the chief diversity officer and vice president of talent acquisition and development for McLaren Health Care. Her responsibilities include leading talent management strategies across the McLaren Health Care System and ensuring the development of programs as well as practices to ensure a diverse and inclusive workplace. Prior to this role, Ms. Williams served as the vice president of technical workforce solutions for Tata Technologies. She also serves on the board of directors for Inforum and is the vice chair of the board of directors for the Rhonda Walker Foundation.

Jessica Kingston. Systems Director of Diversity, Equity and Inclusion at North Memorial Health (Robbinsdale, Minn.). Ms. Kingston has served as the system director of diversity, equity and inclusion at North Memorial Health since 2020. She has experience in equity and human rights issues. Prior to this role, Ms. Kingston worked as the director of the department of human rights and equal economic opportunity. While holding these positions, she also is a self-employed executive consultant.

Armond Kinsey. Vice President and Chief Talent and Diversity Officer for Atlantic Health System (Morristown, N.J.). Mr. Kinsey's role as vice president and chief talent and diversity officer for Atlantic Health System entails the implementation of a transformational agenda, one which will prioritize diversity and inclusion throughout the organization. He guides, integrates, monitors and evaluates diversity and inclusion efforts to ensure that they are aligned with organizational priorities. He works closely on efforts like diversity and inclusion strategy, diversity recruitment and retention, diversity council, supplier diversity, corporate social responsibility and more. Mr. Kinsey was crucial to the development of powerful resources for team members, such as mircolearning sessions that encourage actionable steps and business resource groups. For patients, he actively combats social determinants of health that impact the community by creating initiatives aimed at reducing health disparities.

Margaret Larkins-Pettigrew. Senior Vice President and Chief Clinical Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Officer at Allegheny Health Network (Pittsburgh). Ms. Larkins-Pettigrew joined the Allegheny Health Network in December 2020. She was previously at University Hospitals/Case Western Reserve University School of Medicine in Cleveland, where she served as a professor of obstetrics and gynecology, chair of clinical diversity and inclusion and assistant dean of students. In her current position, she prioritizes the talent acquisition, retention, mentorship and promotion of underrepresented minority trainees and faculty.

Andre Lessears. Chief Diversity Officer at UAB Medicine (Birmingham). Mr. Lessears was named the chief diversity officer at UAB Medicine in early 2021 and currently leads a strategy of inclusive leadership. He has 15 years of experience in implementing diversity and inclusion strategies at Cleveland Clinic Akron General, the city of Dubuque, Iowa, and Midwestern State University in Texas.

Amy Linsin. Executive Vice President, Chief Human Resources and Diversity Officer at Prisma Health (Greenville, S.C.). Ms. Linsin joined Prisma in 2018 to lead the human resources operation and became chief human resources and diversity officer a year later. She has previous experience as senior regional director of human resources at Community Health Systems based in Franklin, Tenn. Ms. Linsin leads the office of diversity and inclusion alongside the health system's Diversity Action Council to ensure Prisma has a culture of belonging.

Fernando Little. Vice President and Chief Diversity Officer of Atrium Health (Charlotte, N.C.). Mr. Little leads a comprehensive diversity agenda that drives transformative equity for patients, teammates and the community alike. Due to the merging of Atrium Health and Advocate Aurora Health in late 2022, the health system now serves nearly 6 million patients each year and employs almost 150,000; Mr. Little continues to advance DEI across the expansive enterprise. He has created a strong DEI infrastructure, ensuring that team members reflect the diversity of patients and are prepared to deliver culturally competent care. He has implemented resource groups, diversity councils, inclusion councils and networking groups, which over 10,000 active teammates participate in. Atrium Health also offers a diversity certificate program, an award-winning experiential learning program focused on mitigating bias, addressing socio-economic challenges, social determinants of health and more.

David Mafe. Chief Diversity Officer and Vice President of Human Resources at UCHealth (Aurora, Colo.). Mr. Mafe has been the chief diversity officer and vice president of human resources at UCHealth since 2021. He is responsible for leading the organization in support of diversity, equity and inclusion for patients, employees and the community. Mr. Mafe is skilled in strategic planning, employee engagement and performance management.

Nancy Maldonado. Chief Diversity and Inclusion Officer at Rady Children's Hospital (San Diego). Ms. Maldonado brings a background in strategic planning, program management, community outreach and coalition building to her role as Rady Children's Hospital's first ever chief diversity and inclusion officer. She is essential in setting an institutional vision and strategic direction for the hospital, and is focused on crafting and implementing programs that will enhance diversity, guarantee equity and advance inclusion throughout the health system. To achieve DEI as an organizational imperative, she works closely with senior leadership, human resources, and the diversity, equity and inclusion council. A beloved member of her San Diego community, she has been honored with the city's proclamation of "Nancy Maldonado Day".

Lisette Martinez. Executive Vice President and Chief Diversity Officer at Jefferson Health (Philadelphia). Ms. Martinez has served as the chief diversity officer and executive vice president of Jefferson Health since 2020. Her responsibilities include leading the company's integration of diversity, equity, and inclusion initiative and practices. Prior to this role, Ms. Martinez served as the chief diversity and inclusion officer at Yale New Haven Health.

Jill McIntyre, MSN, RN. Director of Diversity, Inclusion and Wellness at Tift Regional Health System (Tifton, Ga.). Ms. McIntyre has been affiliated with Tift Regional Health System for over 30 years, having started volunteering as a candy striper as a young girl. Since then, she has built a reputation for leading with emotional intelligence and compassion. She is using her role to institutionalize DEI within the system, making it more than a talking point and weaving a deep respect for diversity into the very core of the organization's culture. Her efforts include educating all team members on DEI as part of their training curriculum and hiring in a way that reflects the diversity of the community.

Nicole M. B. Mitchell. Chief Diversity Officer of Cedars-Sinai (Los Angeles). Ms. Mitchell is Cedars-Sinai's first chief diversity officer. She joined the organization in 2019, seeking mission-based work after working in the corporate world. Ultimately, her goal is to create an organizational environment that feels welcoming to all, and where staff and patients can feel appreciated for their inherent value. Ms. Mitchell is lauded by her colleagues for her vision and her ability to unite stakeholders across the entire system.

Charles Modlin Jr., MD. Director of Health Equity and Medical Director of the Office of Inclusion, Diversity and Equity at MetroHealth (Cleveland). Dr. Modlin has been the medical director in the office of inclusion, diversity and equity at MetroHealth since 2021. He is skilled in healthcare management, program development and community outreach. Dr. Modlin is also the author of It Isn’t Difficult to Do it if You Know How to Do It.

Nerissa Morris. Senior Vice President and Chief Human Resources and Diversity Officer at Cincinnati Children's Hospital Medical Center. Ms. Morris is the first Black leader at the senior vice president level at Cincinnati Children's Hospital. Under her leadership, the system has launched a five-year strategic plan for diversity, equity and inclusion and created a dashboard to track diversity within the organization on a quarterly basis. She also launched a full overthrow of human resource workforce policies to identify systemic barriers to equity. Previously, Ms. Morris has held roles at top companies including Ford Motor Company, Volvo Car Corporation and the University of Miami.

Rani Morrison. Chief Diversity and Community Health Equity Officer at UI Health (Chicago). Ms. Morrison has been the chief diversity and community health officer at the University of Illinois Hospital and Health System since August 2021. She works to address health disparities and support health equity. In this role, she has led efforts to use technology to connect with healthcare patients, structure case management to better serve under-supported communities and improve their patient advisor program.

Creshelle Nash, MD. Medical Director for Health Equity and Public Programs at Arkansas Blue Cross Blue Shield (Little Rock). Dr. Nash has worked in healthcare for over 25 years, working as a practicing physician, a professor and a constructor of health and insurance policies. During the COVID-19 pandemic, she worked with area organizations to identify roadblocks to getting underserved communities vaccinated. Dr. Nash is working with Blue Cross to develop a health equity framework for employees, health organizations and stakeholders.

Sherri Neal, JD. Chief Diversity Officer at HCA Healthcare (Nashville, Tenn.). Ms. Neal joined HCA Healthcare in 2006 and since has been involved in promoting the system's culture of inclusion. As chief diversity officer, she and her team are responsible for leading the design, development and implementation of diversity, inclusion, equity and cultural competence strategy and programs. She has over 25 years of experience as a diversity practitioner and, before HCA, led workforce diversity initiatives as the COO for New Directions Management Services.

Natasha Ovuoba. Associate Director of Equity, Diversity and Inclusion at the Huntsman Cancer Institute (Salt Lake City). Ms. Ovuoba has served as the equity, diversity, and inclusion associate director at the Huntsman Cancer Institute since 2021. Her responsibilities include overseeing, leading, promoting and creating multiple implementations and practices. Prior to this role, Ms. Ovuoba served as the diversity, equity and inclusion consultant at Intermountain Healthcare.

Kaz Rafia. Chief Health Equity Officer at CareQuest Institute for Oral Health (Boston). Mr. Rafia is the inaugural chief health equity officer at CareQuest, which he has successfully transitioned into a sustainable and impactful grantmaking institution. In his role, is particularly focused on increasing health equity, Medicare and Medicaid advocacy, safety net clinics and healthcare workforce support. He is active in the Health Equity Compact and contributes to their efforts towards health equity in the state of Massachusetts.

Camille Ragin, PhD. Associate Director of Diversity, Equity and Inclusion for Fox Chase Cancer Center (Philadelphia). Dr. Ragin, a leading voice in the science of disparity in cancer research and healthcare, took on her role as Fox Chase Cancer Center's associate director of diversity, equity and inclusion in 2022. She is responsible for promoting diverse hiring practices, encouraging more diverse leadership across all levels of the organization and providing community education on race-related issues. She also fosters collaboration on DEI matters across Temple University Health System as a whole. Among the many DEI-related projects she has tackled throughout her career are the African-Caribbean Cancer Consortium, the Cancer Prevention Project of Philadelphia, the African-Caribbean scNetwork and the Specialized Program of Research Excellence.

Christian Ragland. Assistant Vice President of Diversity, Equity and Inclusion at AtlantiCare Health System (Atlantic City, N.J.). Mr. Ragland is in charge of AtlantiCare's diversity strategy and strategic plan, working with leaders to create an inclusive culture. He leads the organization's diversity, equity and inclusion council and the employee resources group, providing monthly training and interactive events to advance key initiatives, including partnering with historically Black colleges and universities in the area. Under Mr. Ragland's leadership, AtlantiCare also opened an LGBTQ+ Health Clinic.

Avonia Richardson-Miller. Senior Vice President and Chief Diversity Officer at Hackensack Meridian Health (Edison, N.J.). Dr. Richardson-Miller elevated the role of chief diversity officer at Hackensack, creating a role that reports directly to the organization's CEO. She has created unconscious bias training for team members, aiming to train Hackensack's entire workforce by mid-2023. Her new initiative addresses health equity, cultural competencies and unconscious bias through the screening and discussion of a short-film on Black maternal health.

Pamela Dixon Ridgeway. Chief Diversity Officer and Vice President of Talent at ChristianaCare (Newark, Del.). Ms. Ridgeway has served as chief diversity officer and vice president of talent at ChristianaCare since 2020. Her responsibilities include implementing strategic talent plans and strategies. Previously she served as the corporate director of talent acquisitions and strategy of ChristianaCare. Prior to working at ChristianaCare, Ms. Ridgeway served as the senior manager of human resources at Siemens Healthcare.

Jacqui Robertson. Chief of Diversity and Inclusion at Cleveland Clinic. Ms. Robertson has served in her current role at Cleveland Clinic since March 2022. She oversees the office of diversity and inclusion, and leads global diversity and inclusion strategies and initiatives across the health system. She has nearly 20 years of national and international experience in leading diversity and inclusion strategies and previously worked at William Blair and Company as the global head of talent, diversity and inclusion.

Matilde Roman. Senior Vice President and Chief Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Officer at Westchester Medical Center (Valhalla, N.Y.). Ms. Roman has worked in the public sector for over 15 years, using analytics to drive organizational goals. She is dedicated to improving service and benefits access to underserved populations, while also creating policies that drive societal change. Ms. Roman is creating Westchester's diversity and inclusion strategy framework from the ground up, focusing on advancing workplace diversity. Previously, she served as the inaugural chief diversity and inclusion officer at NYC Health + Hospitals, where she implemented a diversity strategy for over 40,000 employees and patients.

Joyce Sackey, MD. Chief Equity, Diversity and Inclusion Officer and Associate Dean at Stanford Medicine (Palo Alto, Calif.). Dr. Sackey became Stanford Medicine's first chief equity, diversity and inclusion officer in August 2022. She is responsible for the oversight of DEI strategies across the organization, which includes Stanford Health Care, the Stanford School of Medicine and Stanford Medicine Children's Health. She has been working to strengthen DEI practices to become a model for other institutions and to bolster efforts to confront racism as an urgent public health crisis. Her guidance has led to the organization's commitment to implementing DEI across all levels by educating future healthcare leaders, promoting an inclusive organizational culture and enhancing representation in the workforce.

Toiya Sosa. Chief Diversity Officer at Riverside Health System (Newport News, Va.). Ms. Sosa has served in her current role since April 2021 where she is responsible for the ongoing development, implementation, and oversight of the organizations' diversity, equity and inclusion strategy. She previously served in the regional public affairs and community relations division at Geico, where she worked for over 22 years.

Karisse Spray. Vice President of Diversity, Equity and Inclusion at Community Health Systems (Franklin, Tenn.). Ms. Spray is a servant leader who utilizes her role at Community Health Systems to champion for diversity, equity and inclusion in healthcare. She joined the organization in 2021 and is responsible for creating, integrating and managing all DEI initiatives throughout the system. Prior to joining the organization, she held various leadership roles focused on acquisition and development, human resources, workforce learning, development and more.

Odessa Stapleton. Chief Diversity and Inclusion Officer at Bon Secours (Cincinnati.). Bon Secours named Odesa Stapleton as chief diversity and inclusion officer in January 2020. She leads the effort to promote a unified culture of inclusion through diversity and inclusion initiatives. She was previously the director of human resources and operations at Neighborhood Health Services Corporation.

Angela Talton. Senior Vice President and Chief Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Officer at City of Hope (Duarte, Calif.). In 2020, Ms. Talton joined City of Hope as senior vice president and chief diversity, equity and inclusion officer. She has quickly integrated DEI into the structure of the organization, relentlessly working towards understanding cultural nuances and meeting dynamic needs of patients and communities alike. In 2021, Ms. Talton spearheaded the organization's launch of a Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Governance Council and instituted multiple training and hiring programs that include employee workshops and clinician training. In addition, she implemented community listening sessions that have garnered over 350 participants thus far. Armed with her learnings, she oversees numerous additional programs to increase equity amongst patients, the community and employees. Her leadership has led to City of Hope's improved ranking as number six on DiversityInc's list of "Top Hospitals and Health Systems," a list that recognizes companies for their diverse hiring, retainment and promotions.

James Taylor, PhD. Chief Diversity, Inclusion and Talent Management Officer at University of Pittsburgh (Pa.) Medical Center. Dr. Taylor worked with UPMC to develop a five-year diversity, equity and inclusion agenda that has been rolled out to 95,000 employees across 40 hospitals in the state of Pennsylvania. Between 2016 and 2021, Dr. Taylor increased people of color in executive leadership at UPMC by 96 percent and women in executive roles by 19 percent. He also created mandatory diversity training for UPMC's employees systemwide.

Rachel Thornton, MD. Vice President and Chief Health Equity Officer at Nemours Children's Health (Melbourne, Fla.). Dr. Thornton serves as Nemours' inaugural chief health equity officer, focused on improving healthcare outcomes for children. She has created Nemours' first equity roadmap, focusing on the cultural transformation of healthcare. She also created a demographics dashboard for the organization that offers data on broader diversity goals.

Hendry Ton, MD. Associate Vice Chancellor for Health Equity, Diversity and Inclusion at UC Davis Health (Sacramento, Calif.). As the associate vice chancellor for health equity, diversity and inclusion, Dr. Ton leads teams that work to create a culture of inclusion reflected in the health system's structures, policies, practices and relationships. To achieve this, he focuses on transformative education, community partnerships and collective impact. Dr. Ton is also director of education at the UC Davis Center for Reducing Health Disparities, where he has authored a training program that teaches healthcare leaders how to make system changes at academic, county and state health organizations. He also oversees the Inclusion, Diversity, Anti-racism, Equity Initiative, which strives to advance faculty and staff retention and improve the institutional climate within the system.

Brownsyne Tucker Edmonds, MD. Vice President Chief Health Equity Officer at Indiana University Health (Indianapolis). Dr. Tucker Edmonds serves as Indiana University's vice president, chief health equity officer and as an associate professor of obstetrics and gynecology and pediatrics at the Indiana University School of Medicine. She also practices obstetrics and gynecology through the health system. Dr. Tucker Edmonds specializes in social and cultural disparities in medicine, clinical ethics and reproductive justice. In 2021, she established the IU Health Office of Health Equity Research and Engagement.

Valerie Ward, MD. Senior Vice President and Chief Equity and Inclusion Officer at Boston Children's Hospital. Dr. Ward is Boston Children's Hospital's inaugural chief equity and inclusion officer, as well as the founding director of the organization's office of health equity and inclusion and co-chair of the equity, diversity and inclusion council. She has developed a health equity education series to train the staff on cultural awareness and implicit bias. In addition, she is creating a coaching and academic advancement program for early-career underrepresented faculty, launching pipeline programs to ensure a diverse workforce, offering confidential focus groups, designing the first comprehensive review of race-based clinical algorithms in pediatrics, and providing inclusive workshops to help team members handle microaggressions. Dr. Ward is also working with the National Pediatric Health Equity Collaborative and the Health Equity Leadership workgroup of the Children's Hospital's Solutions for Patient Safety in order to establish best practices for DEI in pediatric care.

Barbara Warren, PsyD. Senior Director for LGBT Programs and Policies in the Office for Diversity and Inclusion at Mount Sinai Health System (New York City). Dr. Warren is the senior director for LGBT programs and policies at Mount Sinai Health System. She is responsible for leading the health system's implementation of LGBT culturally and clinically competent healthcare. Dr. Warren is also an assistant professor of medical education at the Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai.

Jennifer Williams, PhD. Chief Diversity, Inclusion and Community Benefit Officer at Phoebe Putney Health System (Albany, Ga.). Dr. Williams was hired as chief diversity, inclusion and community benefit officer to drive cultural change within the organization. She aims to advance DEI and weave it into the very fabric of the health system. Since joining the system, she has launched the corporate office of diversity, equity and inclusion, established business resource groups, initiated a women's mentorship program, led educational programs, implemented monthly cultural observances, launched a partnership with The Advocacy Resource Center and enacted a supplier diversity program. Her efforts have helped to increase the enterprise's diversity index score to 98 percent.

Yolanda Wimberly, MD. Senior Vice President and Chief Health Equity Officer at Grady Health System (Atlanta). Dr. Wimberly is a chief health equity officer and is board-certified in pediatrics and adolescent medicine. She serves as an adjunct professor of pediatrics and specializes in health equity movements. She joined Grady in 2021 as its inaugural chief health equity officer, where she developed an institutional health equity strategic plan and oversaw its implementation. She has also brought together community members to charter health equity and inclusion councils for area teens and adults.

Michelle Wimes. Senior Vice President and Chief Equity and Inclusion Officer at Children's Mercy Kansas City (Mo.). Ms. Wimes directs equity and inclusion strategies for the hospital. She also offers guidance to leadership regarding how best to tackle gaps in cultural competency and health disparities. In addition, she is a nationally renowned presenter, speaker and author who addresses professional development and diversity inclusion in the workplace. She has launched a DEI video series that emphasizes the importance of DEI in staffing, culture and patient experience, and has also advocated for a nationwide benchmarking strategy to evaluate racial and ethnic representations in clinical research.

Christin Zollicoffer. Vice President and Chief Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Officer at Lifespan (Providence, R.I.). Ms. Zollicoffer left her post as Midwest regional director of diversity, equity and inclusion at Trinity Health in October to become the vice president and chief diversity, equity and inclusion officer at Lifespan. While at Trinity, she was the driver of Trinity's commitments to create an inclusive and culturally welcoming environment, to increase supplier diversity and to eliminate health disparities. Ms. Zollicoffer also served as the vice president of community health and well-being at Trinity.