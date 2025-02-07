70 chief strategy officers to know | 2024

Becker’s is proud to recognize 70 outstanding chief strategy officers leading hospitals and health systems in 2024.

These visionary leaders help brand, market and expand their organizations, developing strategies that propel progress. They play a pivotal role in expanding care access via strategic partnerships, acquisitions, cutting-edge innovations and more. With a keen focus on growth, chief strategy officers ensure their organizations evolve in alignment with their overall business goals and mission.

Note: This list is not exhaustive, nor is it an endorsement of included leaders, organizations or associated healthcare providers. Organizations cannot pay for inclusion on this list. We extend a special thank you to Rhoda Weiss for her contributions to this list.

We accepted nominations for this list. Contact Anna Falvey at afalvey@beckershealthcare.com with questions or comments.





Feby Abraham, PhD. Executive Vice President and Chief Strategy Officer for Memorial Hermann Health System (Houston). Dr. Abraham has led transformative initiatives since joining Memorial Hermann Health System in 2020, focusing on expanding patient access, reducing costs and driving innovation. Under his leadership as executive vice president and chief strategy officer, Memorial Hermann’s urgent care network tripled from 10 to 30 locations through joint ventures, alleviating emergency room congestion and enhancing immediate care options. His efforts have resulted in 45 strategic equity investments, as well as 25 new partnerships and joint ventures, such as a collaboration with Dallas-based United Surgical Partners International, now co-owning over 20 ambulatory surgery centers. Through the system's Innovation Hub, he has launched 20 active pilots, integrating AI scribe technology to reduce clinician burnout, population genomics with Helix for early disease detection and at-home oncology models for enhanced patient care. His data-driven approach has streamlined digital scheduling, personalized chronic disease management and broadened behavioral health access, significantly improving patient outcomes. Widely recognized as a thought leader in healthcare strategy, Dr. Abraham is determined to advance innovation and scale systemwide improvements.

Jean Ahn. Chief Strategy Officer at Nuvance Health (Danbury, Conn.). Ms. Ahn joined Nuvance Health in February 2020 after spending more than seven years at Springfield, Mass.-based Baystate Health, where she was senior vice president and chief strategy officer and was instrumental in developing the system's telehealth foundation. Prior to her time at Baystate Health, she spent more than a decade at Yale New Haven (Conn.) Health, working her way up to becoming a system director of strategic planning and business development. At Nuvance Health, she is responsible for overseeing strategic planning, business development, physician outreach, marketing, internal communications, and community, government and public relations. Since joining the health system, she has been pivotal in advancing digital health initiatives as a key access channel for the system, executing an urgent care strategy, introducing human-centered design thinking and approaches, advocating for AI approaches, and demonstrating the growth that can occur through tight alignment between strategic planning and marketing. Her simulation work on preparing her respective health systems for disruption and new thinking has been of significant benefit and value-add for future strategic planning.

Ronald Amodeo. Chief Strategy Officer for UC Davis Health (Sacramento, Calif.). Having joined UC Davis Health as chief strategy officer in March 2020, Mr. Amodeo is responsible for leading the office of strategy and growth in driving strategic planning, business expansion and healthcare innovation across Northern California. Under his leadership, the health system developed a five-year clinical strategic plan, ensuring aligned growth initiatives and future sustainability. He spearheaded the $100 million cell and gene therapies initiative, aimed at advancing disease cures and reducing manufacturing costs, and played a key role in launching Health Ventures, which includes a $25 million venture fund to fuel research and commercialization partnerships. His team also designed and executed the 48X ambulatory surgery facility, the largest in the U.S., expected to increase outpatient surgeries by 5,571 per year and significantly expand inpatient surgical capacity. Additionally, he led the expansion of the UC Davis Cancer Care Network, securing key partnerships with Placerville, Calif.-based Marshall Medical Center and Chico, Calif.-based Enloe Medical Center to enhance oncology services.

Ray Anderson, PhD. Executive Vice President and Chief Strategy Officer for Trinity Health (Livonia, Mich.). At Trinity Health, Dr. Anderson leads systemwide strategic planning, business development, and mergers and acquisitions, driving clinical program growth, market share expansion and profitability for the multi-billion-dollar integrated health system. Prior to this role, he served as chief strategy officer for Ascension (St. Louis)'s Texas division, overseeing strategy across 15 hospitals and spearheading enterprisewide initiatives and digital modernization efforts. His career began as a paramedic in rural Virginia, later transitioning to biomedical research at the National Cancer Institute and Pfizer before moving into healthcare management consulting. In his consulting tenure, he advised CEOs and senior executives across academic medical centers, health systems, health plans and government entities, developing enterprisewide strategic plans and physician engagement strategies. Dr. Anderson now integrates cross-discipline collaboration and strategic foresight to strengthen Trinity Health’s position in healthcare innovation.

Joan Bachleitner. Chief Strategy Officer for SSM Health (St. Louis). At SSM Health, Ms. Bachleitner drives strategic planning, business development, partnerships and digital transformation, ensuring both short- and long-term growth. Since stepping into the chief strategy officer role in 2023, she has led digital front door enhancements, making it easier for patients to find and schedule care based on individual needs. Her leadership was instrumental in launching "Recovery Care at Home" and "Hospital Care at Home" programs through a partnership with Minneapolis-based Inbound Health, expanding innovative, patient-centered care models. With a data-driven approach to network integrity and provider data management, she ensures operational efficiency and care coordination across the system. Prior to this, she served as SSM Health’s chief growth officer and held executive strategy roles at Ascension Health, leveraging extensive healthcare experience to develop service lines, value-based care initiatives and new ventures.

David Cannady. Chief Strategy Officer for Bon Secours Mercy Health (Cincinnati). Mr. Cannady joined Bon Secours Mercy Health in 2017 after serving as the vice president of the strategic resource group for Nashville, Tenn.-based Hospital Corporation of America. Upon assuming the chief strategy officer position at Bon Secours Mercy Health, he took on responsibility for the innovation and strategic planning teams. He drives the ministry's strategy agenda and leads service line planning. Additional leadership positions include serving on the board of Centrifuse, a company developed to support tech startups and founders.

Shari Capers. Senior Vice President of Strategic Planning and Decision Support at St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital (Memphis, Tenn.). Ms. Capers established the strategic planning office at St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital and is leading the ongoing strategic management activities for the organization. She and her team are responsible for crafting the $12.9 billion strategic plan, the largest investment in the organization’s 60-year history. The groundbreaking investment aims to advance the study and treatment of pediatric cancer and other catastrophic diseases. Ms. Capers also oversees the institution’s "Blue Sky" program, which challenges faculty and staff to explore new ideas with the potential to transform science and medicine at St. Jude. Under her watch, employees have submitted 91 proposals, with 12 approved and funded before 2023. Funding for the implementation of those ideas exceeded more than $188 million.

Rich Church. Chief Growth and Strategy Officer for Parkview Health (Fort Wayne, Ind.). Through his role as chief growth and strategy officer, Mr. Church plays a pivotal role in shaping Parkview Health's long-term growth, partnerships and innovation efforts across 14 hospitals. Over the past year, he has led major expansion initiatives, including the opening of Parkview Southwest Outpatient Center in Fort Wayne, the conversion of Parkview Kosciusko in Warsaw, Ind. into a full-service hospital, and a $45 million renovation of Parkview Behavioral Health Institute in Fort Wayne. His leadership has also been instrumental in Parkview’s 2023 affiliation with Bryan, Ohio-based Community Hospitals and Wellness Centers, integrating three new facilities into the health system. Focused on improving access, he helped establish a statewide ambulatory surgical center joint venture with Brentwood, Tenn.-based Surgery Partners, an expanded pediatric care partnership with Cincinnati Children’s Hospital, and a home-based healthcare collaboration with Loveland, Ohio-based CommonSpirit Health at Home. Recognizing the growing needs of complex patients, he also spearheaded the growth of Parkview’s specialty pharmacy program, which now includes a centralized automated fill pharmacy to better serve the system’s expanding footprint.

Matthew Comerford. Senior Vice President and Chief Strategy Officer for Yale New Haven (Conn.) Health. Yale New Haven Health System's chief senior vice president and chief strategy officer, Mr. Comerford, leads enterprisewide strategy, system integration, financial stewardship and innovation. With over eight years at the system and 20-plus years in management consulting, he has driven major transformation initiatives, including the integration of St. Raphael Hospital in New Haven and serving as interim chief integration officer for Yale New Haven Hospital. His leadership in financial strategy has supported capital allocation, cost management and revenue generation, while his strategic intelligence team has automated key processes to enhance operational efficiency. Mr. Comerford also established a talent pipeline within the office of strategy management, recruiting from top institutions and developing future leaders. A trusted advisor to C-level executives, he has a hand in developing the system's long-term growth and optimizing system performance.



Michelle Conger. Chief Strategy Officer at OSF HealthCare and CEO of OSF OnCall Digital Health (Peoria, Ill.). As chief strategy officer, Ms. Conger drives healthcare transformation by integrating digital solutions into clinical workflows and enhancing patient care. In 2024, OSF HealthCare expanded its reach by introducing a 55-plus primary care service in south suburban Chicago. This winter, KSB Hospital in Dixon, Ill. will officially become part of the system. Ms. Conger has spearheaded initiatives such as at-home monitoring for young children with viral respiratory illnesses and a new rapid intake approach that supports cancer patients at the OSF HealthCare Cancer Institute. She also launched one of the first digital health symposiums to address the future of virtual care. Under her leadership, OSF OnCall introduced virtual breastfeeding support and new urgent care services. Ms. Conger supported generative AI training for OSF employees and piloted AI technology to improve the detection of potentially cancerous polyps during colonoscopies. Additionally, OSF Ventures, which manages $250 million in assets, continues to invest in cutting-edge technologies that advance patient care and workforce development. The program has vetted more than 2,000 opportunities and invested in 31 companies and three healthcare venture funds.

Chris Cornue. Chief Strategy Officer of Cone Health (Greensboro, N.C.). Mr. Cornue joined Cone Health in May 2022 as chief strategy officer to oversee the health system's strategy, innovation and growth regionally and in the national marketplace. He aims to position Cone Health for long-term success and strategic collaborations. Mr. Cornue has previously held executive roles at Macon, Ga.-based Atrium Navicent Health, Banner Health’s McKee Medical Center in Loveland, Colo. and other major health systems. He also has experience as executive vice president at The Health Management Academy, where he is still an executive in residence.

Jim Cotelingam. Executive Vice President and Chief Strategy Officer of Cleveland Clinic. As executive vice president and chief strategy officer at Cleveland Clinic, Mr. Cotelingam oversees enterprise strategy, strategic transactions, market analytics and the execution of major initiatives. Prior to this role, he served as executive director of strategy. His leadership was instrumental in establishing Cleveland Clinic’s five-year strategic framework, guiding capital investment through advanced market modeling, and in expanding the system’s local and international presence. Before joining Cleveland Clinic, he was senior vice president of strategy at Livonia, Mich.-based Trinity Health, leading enterprise and market-level strategy, strategic planning and growth initiatives.

Jennifer Dauer. Chief Strategy and Transformation Officer for The Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center (Columbus, Ohio). At The Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center, Ms. Dauer leads enterprise strategy, mergers and acquisitions, and strategic partnerships. Over the past four years, she has transformed both internal priorities and external engagement, driving initiatives that enhance care delivery and accelerate research outcomes. In 2023, she spearheaded multiple strategic planning efforts, aligning financial, operational and clinical goals, even as many medical institutions faced economic cutbacks. Under her leadership, Ohio State successfully commercialized medical services, forming key partnerships like a health and wellness collaboration with Granville, Ohio-based Denison University and a technology-driven alliance with Siemens to advance imaging and treatment capabilities. She also co-led the development of Ohio State’s "Hospital at Home" program and implemented primary care expansion strategies to strengthen faculty group practice and urgent care models. A connector and innovator, Ms. Dauer also played a central role in crafting Ohio State’s 10-year strategic plan, engaging 350-plus system leaders.

Rob Edwards. Vice President, Chief Strategy and Growth Officer of University of Kentucky HealthCare (Lexington). Mr. Edwards serves as vice president, chief strategy and growth officer for the University of Kentucky's academic medical center, UK HealthCare. He handles acquisitions, clinical contracting, partnerships, health policy, brand and digital strategy, clinical contracting and other strategic opportunities, both organic and nonorganic. He oversees the development of numerous affiliations and partnerships across the state to expand access to advanced subspecialty care. One of Mr. Edwards' key accomplishments was leading the acquisition of Ashland, Ky.-based King's Daughters, the single largest acquisition for the University of Kentucky.

Gary Everling. Senior Vice President and Chief Strategy Officer of Hendricks Regional Health (Danville, Ind.). Mr. Everling is responsible for Hendricks Regional Health's strategic planning, establishing new business relationships, market development and expansion. He also is involved in state and federal legislative initiatives and is working to help the health system become more transparent and accountable for Hendricks' vision and strategy. He spent 15 years at Indianapolis-based Ascension St. Vincent overseeing marketing, business development and strategy before joining Hendricks.

Stephanie Fendrick. Executive Vice President and Chief Strategy Officer for Virtua Health (Marlton, N.J.). As executive vice president and chief strategy officer at Virtua Health, Ms. Fendrick leads service-line strategy, partnerships and enterprisewide growth, overseeing five hospitals, seven emergency departments, eight urgent care centers, and 400-plus locations. She played a key role in integrating Pasco, Wash.-based Lourdes Health System, creating a unified workforce and expanded service portfolio. Under her leadership, Virtua became the first multi-site health system to fully implement TeamBirth, an evidence-based maternity program, and launched the Penn Medicine | Virtua Health Proton Therapy Center, which exceeded patient volume expectations. She also oversaw Virtua’s first left ventricular assist device implantation in 2024 for advanced heart failure patients and helped establish the Crohn’s and Colitis Center, expanding inflammatory bowel disease treatment options. Ms. Fendrick has driven health equity initiatives, leading the expansion of Virtua’s mobile health fleet, which includes cancer screening, pediatric care and grocery services for at-risk populations. A 20-year veteran at Virtua, she has significantly elevated the system’s reputation and community impact.

Dan Fields. Senior Vice President and Chief Strategy Officer at Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia. Mr. Fields leads Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia's enterprise strategy team as well as several programs focused on innovation and growth. In partnership with the physician-in-chief and chief scientific officer, he has overseen the rapid and successful expansion of CHOP’s Frontier Programs – an accelerator to advance some of CHOP’s unique clinical and research programs – now reaching more than 20,000 patients from nearly every state and more than 40 countries. He also helped establish a collaborative model for expanding on CHOP’s leadership in cell and gene therapy. Through this work, faculty at CHOP have expanded clinical trials for these therapies to nearly five times more patients in the past three years alone. He also co-leads CHOP’s enterprise business development activities, driving a 10x increase in growth in several areas.



Elizabeth Fleming. Chief Strategy Officer at UW Medicine (Seattle). Ms. Fleming is responsible for overseeing the growth of UW Medicine’s clinical programs and ambulatory network. Since joining UW Medicine in 2022, she has developed a strong internal team to implement clinical strategies that improve access and support UW Medicine’s mission as the only comprehensive academic health system for residents in Washington, Wyoming, Alaska, Montana and Idaho. She established UW Medicine’s first strategic analytics function to provide demand and capacity forecasting for three hospitals and a large network of outpatient clinics. She has fostered strong partnerships that allow for greater clinical integration among UW Medicine’s family of organizations, including a clinically-integrated partnership for cancer care with Fred Hutchinson Cancer Center in Seattle and a strategic alliance with Renton, Wash.-based Valley Medical Center, a public district hospital that serves 600,000 residents. She has also developed the first comprehensive clinical strategic plan for Seattle-based Harborview Medical Center that focuses on its mission of being a safety net hospital, a level I trauma and burn center, and the regional referral destination for tertiary and quaternary services. Ms. Fleming previously served as vice president for strategy innovation and member experience at Oakland, Calif.-based Kaiser Permanente.

Madeline Frederick. Vice President and Chief Strategy Officer for Children's Hospital Los Angeles. At Children’s Hospital Los Angeles, Ms. Frederick drives multi-year strategic planning, destination health and global patient programs, ensuring world-class pediatric care reaches patients worldwide. Over the past decade, she has expanded the system's market share by 66%, while spearheading financial stewardship initiatives that improved margins by $50 million and implementing growth strategies that increased annual revenue by $20 million. Her leadership also extends to market intelligence, strategic partnerships and space planning, optimizing the system's operational footprint for long-term success. Committed to serving the most vulnerable populations in Los Angeles County and beyond, she prioritizes accessibility and excellence in pediatric healthcare.

Carey Gehl. Senior Vice President and Chief Strategy Officer for UW Health (Madison, Wis.). At UW Health, Ms. Gehl drives enterprisewide strategic direction, ensuring that major initiatives align with system priorities. She leads system-level strategic planning, business development and provider relationship functions, integrating a strategic playbook that unites all departments under shared goals. Her leadership has been instrumental in positioning UW Health as a destination for specialty care, advancing clinical innovation and cutting-edge research while maintaining a commitment to equitable patient care. The strategic playbook, grounded in UW Health’s mission of patient care, education, research and community service, emphasizes defining future workforce needs, excelling in value-based care and enhancing specialty services. Under her guidance, the system focuses on the five core competencies of safety, quality, staff wellbeing, DEI, informatics and financial performance.

Jon Geise. Regional Vice President of Strategy and Business Development for Loyola Medicine (Maywood, Ill.). Mr. Geise, serving as regional vice president of strategy and business development for Loyola Medicine, drives organizational strategy, business development, and service line growth across Illinois and Indiana. He oversees all clinical specialties, including oncology, transplantation, cardiovascular health, neurosciences and primary care, while also managing Loyola Medicine Transport, a dedicated ambulance service. Since assuming his role in 2021, he has spearheaded a 50-year master facility plan, modernizing healthcare delivery with a focus on sustainability and operational efficiency. Under his leadership, Loyola expanded access to care through the 2023 opening of Loyola Medicine Tinley Park (Ill.) and strategic acquisitions in primary and specialty care, strengthening the system’s market position. Mr. Geise has successfully led two multi-year strategic plans, aligning growth initiatives, cost reductions and technology advancements to ensure long-term viability.

Ben Gerber. Chief Strategy Officer for West Virginia University Health System (Morgantown). At WVU Health System, Mr. Gerber drives enterprise strategic planning, major initiatives and payer relations. He is also president and CEO of Peak Health, where he has led the development and expansion of the health insurer’s Medicare Advantage coverage, now entering its second year of serving West Virginia seniors. His leadership extends to ACO West Virginia, the state’s largest accountable care organization, where he advances value-based care models and population health strategies. Additionally, he oversees direct employer contracting, health plan sales and integrated financing initiatives, strengthening WVU Health System's payer partnerships. Prior to joining WVU Health System, he held key leadership roles at Jefferson Health in Philadelphia, including vice president of population health and system corporate secretary, where he played a pivotal role in payment strategy and managed care policy. He leverages his expertise in healthcare reform, insurance strategy and ACO leadership.

Andrea Gibson. Chief Strategy Officer of Cook County Health (Chicago). Ms. Gibson oversees organizational growth, business growth, affiliated strategies and strategic initiatives at Cook County Health. Prior to assuming her current role in 2021, she spent time as the system's interim chief business officer, responsible for the system's finance departments including budgeting, payroll and patient financial services. When she first joined the system in 2015, she was director of project management and operational excellence. She also has previous experience as the budget director for Cook County and deputy budget director for the City of Chicago.

Laura Guido. Chief Brand Strategy Officer of Adena Health System (Chillicothe, Ohio). Before joining Adena Health System as chief brand strategy officer in May 2022, Ms. Guido spent 15 years in leadership roles at Pittsburgh-based UPMC, including senior director of international marketing. In her current role, she leads marketing initiatives and helms the team responsible for crafting the system's brand narrative. Her role encompasses creation, launch and management of the overarching strategy, spanning internal and external platforms. She handles the oversight of content, digital engagement, public relations and more, ensuring alignment with the system's core business goals.



Lori Gustave. Senior Vice President and Chief Strategy Officer at Penn Medicine (Philadelphia). Ms. Gustave led development of Penn Medicine's five-year strategic plan, which aims to accelerate progress in research, patient care and biomedical education. She forges connections and collaborations that drive growth and expand both local and global access to Penn Medicine. This includes creating strategic alliances and network affiliations with hospitals and health systems to bolster patient care in disciplines such as oncology, cardiology, neurosciences, orthopedics, maternal-fetal medicine, vascular surgery and cardiac surgery. She integrates diverse teams to strengthen partnerships for long-term success. Most recently, she has been at the forefront of several initiatives focused on expanding access to Penn Medicine’s advanced healthcare throughout the Delaware Valley, identifying growth opportunities, negotiating large-scale acquisitions and implementing plans that drive network expansion. Her prior roles include senior vice president of business development, chief administrative officer for Penn Medicine’s musculoskeletal and rheumatology service line, and COO for orthopedic surgery. Additionally, she has served as associate executive director and director of strategic planning at Philadelphia-based Penn Presbyterian Medical Center, where she led strategic growth and operational improvement initiatives across multiple disciplines.

Diane Hammon. System Senior Vice President and Chief Strategy Officer for City of Hope (Duarte, Calif.). As chief strategy officer at City of Hope, Ms. Hammon leads system strategic planning, growth and business development, driving long-term integrated strategic and financial planning. Since joining in April 2024, she has played a key role in aligning City of Hope’s expansion into a national cancer care system that now serves more than 144,000 patients annually across four states. Her expertise in strategic repositioning and rapid growth has helped unify strategies across the system, ensuring consistency and coordination in care delivery. She works closely with leadership to develop key performance metrics and drive organizational change, reinforcing City of Hope’s position as a top 5 U.S. cancer center according to U.S. News & World Report. With a focus on academic-level care and innovative treatment delivery, Ms. Hammon is shaping City of Hope’s future by creating a nationwide model for advanced cancer care. Prior to her current role, she spent 17 years at H. Lee Moffitt Cancer Center in Tampa, Fla., serving as chief strategy officer for seven of those years.

Tara Haney. Executive Vice President and Chief Strategy Officer for Franciscan Missionaries of Our Lady Health System (Baton Rouge, La.). At Franciscan Missionaries of Our Lady Health System, Ms. Haney leads strategic growth, partnerships and physician enterprise operations, overseeing the performance of over 2,300 providers across Louisiana and Mississippi. With over 12 years at the system, she has played a pivotal role in advancing value-based care, driving the creation of Health Leaders Network to improve clinical integration and care efficiency. Her leadership allows executive teams to stay ahead of emerging trends, analyzing market shifts, system performance and healthcare economics to inform strategic decisions. Throughout Ms. Haney’s career, which spans roles like senior vice president, chief of staff and vice president of operations, she has executed high-impact initiatives that position the system for sustainable growth. Under her guidance, the health system continues to enhance its market position, optimize operational performance and strengthen employer-based outreach.



Jeremy Harper. Chief Strategy Officer of Corewell Health (Grand Rapids, Mich.). Mr. Harper leads systemwide strategy, business development, marketing, and consumer experience and insights for Corewell Health. Following the integration of two of Michigan's leading health systems, Beaumont Health and Spectrum Health, he played an instrumental role in creating an integrated system strategy, mission, vision and values. In addition, he led development of the new Corewell Health brand, bringing it to 21 hospitals and more than 300 ambulatory and outpatient locations. This effort, paired with a strong marketing campaign, increased Corewell Health's spontaneous brand awareness to 35% in the communities it serves in less than two years. These efforts unify over 65,000 team members in pursuit of better health. Mr. Harper's leadership encourages a strong team culture of problem-solving and innovation.

Todd Hickey. Chief Strategy Officer for ECU Health (Greenville, N.C.). Mr. Hickey's role as chief strategy officer at ECU Health allows him to drive enterprise strategy, clinical expansion and healthcare transformation across eight hospitals, over 110 locations and a 1,100-provider network serving 1.4 million people. He has been instrumental in closing geographic and clinical care gaps, expanding service lines, and forming strategic partnerships to improve health outcomes and cost efficiency. In 2023, he led the joint venture with Franklin, Tenn.-based Acadia Healthcare to build a 144-bed behavioral health hospital in Greenville, which will feature the region’s first dedicated child and adolescent inpatient beds, set to open in 2025. Mr. Hickey also spearheaded the regionalization of cancer care, overseeing the development of ECU Health Cancer Care and the Eddie and Jo Allison Smith Cancer Center, a 418,000-square-foot hub for oncology services. His leadership in value-based care has driven record Medicare Shared Savings Program savings, expanded population health initiatives and strengthened ECU Health’s clinically integrated network. He is known for his data-driven, innovative approach to rural healthcare transformation, clinical integration and long-term sustainability.

Anita Iyenger. Senior Vice President and Chief Strategy Officer at Legacy Health (Portland, Ore.). Ms. Iyenger joined Legacy Health in 2013 as a strategic planning and business consultant, and has since held a number of roles relating to healthcare strategy at the system. Prior to taking on her current role, she was vice president of strategy and business development, a role that involved planning, business development, strategy deployment and leading the enterprise project management office. She became the senior vice president and chief strategy officer in 2020, overseeing strategy for the $2 billion integrated delivery system with eight hospitals and an 800 provider medical group.



Liz Jaekle. Executive Vice President and Chief Strategy Officer of The Guthrie Clinic (Sayre, Pa.). Ms. Jaekle, in collaboration with executive leadership, drives assessment, development and execution of business strategies at The Guthrie Clinic to help grow market share and revenue. She oversees new business ventures, partner affiliations, market expansions, physician integration and strategies to address population health management as well as key service lines. Ms. Jaekle joined the organization in 2022 and immediately launched the organization's five-year strategic plan, which laid out a roadmap for transformation. Under her leadership, Guthrie has established cross-functional work groups across service lines, welcomed Twin Tiers Eye Care, and begun the acquisition of Lourdes Hospital in Binghamton, N.Y.



Kristin Jimenez. Chief Strategy Officer at AdventHealth Central Florida Division (Orlando). Ms. Jimenez leads strategy, growth, planning, business development, physician relations and specialty service lines for the flagship division of AdventHealth, the nation’s largest nonprofit Protestant healthcare system. The division has 3,234 inpatient beds and a total operating revenue of $6.5 billion. Ms. Jimenez also provides leadership to the cancer, cardiovascular, digestive and surgical, neurology and orthopedic service lines at AdventHealth. In the most recent U.S. News & World Report “Best Hospital” rankings, AdventHealth was recognized as among the nation’s best in four of those areas, and as “high performing” in the fifth. Ms. Jimenez was one of the main visionaries responsible for bringing the Philadelphia-based Rothman Orthopaedic Institute to Florida, and for formalizing an affiliation with Orlando (Fla.) Neurosurgery. Those entities, along with the system's Neuroscience Institute, are co-located in Innovation Tower, a 12-story building on the AdventHealth Orlando campus that was also developed under Ms. Jimenez’s leadership.

Patrick Kaminski. Vice President and Chief Strategy Officer at The University of Texas Health Science Center at San Antonio. Mr. Kaminski is responsible for strategic planning, business development and enterprise transformation at UT Health San Antonio, the region's only academic medical center. He leads the office of strategic planning, which supports strategic plan execution. Mr. Kaminski promotes institutional planning, consistent academic reporting and data driven improvement. He is also a key strategy leader in advancing numerous systemwide collaborations and strategic initiatives.

Kelly Kavanaugh. Vice President and Chief Strategy Officer of Dayton (Ohio) Children's. At Dayton Children’s, Ms. Kavanaugh serves as vice president and chief strategy officer, leading marketing, communications, strategic planning and value improvement initiatives. Since joining in 2010, she has been instrumental in developing and communicating "Destination 2020", the hospital’s strategic roadmap, which included a $162 million campus renewal and an eight-story patient care tower. She also played a key role in forming the Ohio Pediatric Care Alliance, a joint venture with Columbus, Ohio-based Nationwide Children’s, expanding specialized pediatric care access. Ms. Kavanaugh was responsible for leading the hospital’s first rebranding effort in 42 years, modernizing its logo and brand identity. With over 30 years of expertise in strategic planning, marketing management and business development, she is a key driver of growth, brand evolution and strategic partnerships at Dayton Children’s.

Tom Kruse. Chief Strategy Officer of Virginia Mason Franciscan Health (Seattle). Mr. Kruse oversees corporate strategy, strategic planning, communications, government affairs and more for Virginia Mason Franciscan Health and the Northwest Region of Chicago-based CommonSpirit Health. He joined the system in 2015 after spending time as executive vice president and chief strategy officer at Hackensack University Health Network in Edison, N.J. In his current role, he has his hand in physician sales, service line strategy and executive strategy across the multi-state region.

Peter Kung. Senior Vice President and Chief Strategy Officer of Hospital Sisters Health System (Springfield, Ill.). Mr. Kung guides the strategic direction for the $3 billion health system, overseeing systemwide planning and service line growth as well as identifying and executing strategic partnerships. He is a strong advocate for innovation, always looking for new ways to improve the healthcare system. Mr. Kung's leadership was instrumental in the creation and execution of the system's strategic plan, which has ultimately helped it achieve its operational and strategic goals of improving care quality for its patients. Mr. Kung joined Hospital Sisters Health System after serving as the system vice president and chief innovation officer for SCL Health, which is now Salt Lake City-based Intermountain Health.

Grant Lasson. Chief Strategy Officer for University of Utah Health (Salt Lake City). As chief strategy officer at University of Utah Health, Mr. Lasson has played a pivotal role in doubling patient volume and visits since 2012 while leading enterprisewide strategy execution across hospitals, clinics, a health plan, academic departments and research entities. He has vastly expanded the ambulatory care network and spearheaded the creation of major healthcare facilities such as Nielsen Rehabilitation Hospital and Huntsman Mental Health Institute. Under his leadership, University of Utah Health’s health plan has grown to 250,000 enrollees, and the system successfully integrated community nursing services to expand home health offerings. With over 20 years in healthcare consulting, Mr. Lasson has worked on operations, service line business planning, joint ventures and population health, bringing a deep portfolio of strategic expertise to his role. Known for his exceptional strategic thinking, communication and mentorship, he has trained hundreds of aspiring healthcare strategists and fosters a culture of alignment, engagement and organizational change.

Stephen LeBlanc. Chief Strategy Officer of Dartmouth Health (Lebanon, N.H.). Mr. LeBlanc was appointed as chief strategy officer for Dartmouth Health in 2017, after working within the system since 1987 and serving in various leadership positions across operations, finance and administration. He now handles strategic planning and regional network development, as well as payer relationships and risk contract performance. In addition, he serves as the executive director for the New England Alliance for Health, a shared services organization with 20 member institutions. He also serves on several boards of trustees for Dartmouth Health, as well as a board member of OneCare Vermont and former chair of the New Hampshire Hospital Association Board.

Cynthia Lee. Senior Vice President and Chief Strategy and Growth Officer for Sutter Health (Sacramento, Calif.). As chief strategy and growth officer at Sutter Health, Ms. Lee oversees enterprisewide strategic vision, business development, and mergers and acquisitions for the nation’s 10th largest healthcare system, which serves 3.5 million patients across Northern California. Under her leadership, Sutter Health added approximately 100,000 new patients in 2024, following 50,000 in 2023, plus an additional 160,000 patients through the Sansum Clinic partnership. She spearheaded a $1 billion ambulatory and acute expansion plan, launching 27 ambulatory care sites, 27 urgent care centers and 22 surgery centers, serving 400,000 more patients with expanded cancer, neurological, primary and specialty care. Ms. Lee also played a key role in forming the Stanford Medicine | Sutter Health Cancer Collaborative, a multidisciplinary outpatient cancer center opening in 2025. She led Sutter’s merger with Sansum Clinic, creating Sutter Health’s sixth geographic division and expanding advanced diagnostic imaging, ambulatory surgery and specialty care in Santa Barbara, Calif. Ms. Lee brings to her role more than 25 years in healthcare strategy, mergers and physician network development.

Dan Liljenquist. Chief Strategy Officer of Intermountain Healthcare (Salt Lake City). Mr. Liljenquist is the member of Intermountain's enterprise leadership team responsible for setting and achieving strategic priorities, corporate development and government relations. Mr. Liljenquist was also the architect of Civica Rx and continues to serve as the board chair. He joined the system in 2012 after serving in the Utah State Senate. He also has experience at Bain & Company.

Jason Lineen. Chief Strategy Officer for UVA Health (Charlottesville, Va.). At UVA Health, Mr. Lineen serves as the inaugural chief strategy officer, leading statewide expansion, strategic affiliations and enterprisewide transformation initiatives. He spearheaded the creation of UVA Health’s first-ever 10-year strategic plan, engaging over 120 stakeholders across seven entities to develop a unified vision. Under his leadership, UVA Health has secured major partnerships, including clinical affiliations with Lynchburg, Va.-based Centra Health and Newport News, Va.-based Riverside Health System, as well as full ownership of three additional medical centers. His collaboration with Riverside Health has already expanded cardiothoracic surgery, transplant care, clinical research and graduate medical education programs within the first year of the partnership. Additionally, he launched the UVA Health Leadership Institute, training more than 100 team members to shape the next generation of healthcare executives. Mr. Lineen brings more than 20 years of experience to his position, including a number of leadership roles.

Ana Lopez-Blazquez. Executive Vice President and Chief Strategy Officer of Baptist Health South Florida (Coral Gables). Overseeing strategy development, growth initiatives and brand management, Ms. Lopez-Blazquez plays a pivotal role in shaping Baptist Health’s long-term direction. As chief strategy officer, she leads business planning, market expansion, patient experience and property acquisitions, ensuring the system remains a leader in South Florida healthcare. In addition to her strategic oversight, she serves as CEO of Baptist Health Enterprises, managing a 2.7 million-square-foot real estate portfolio across four counties, including clinical, physician and office spaces. She has been instrumental in forging a partnership between Baptist Health and Florida International University’s Herbert Wertheim College of Medicine, expanding physician training, research and patient care while establishing Baptist Hospital as a statutory teaching hospital. With decades of leadership at Baptist Health, she has transformed market development efforts, leveraging her prior experience in hospital administration, Medicare compliance auditing and strategic planning.



Christopher McKee. Senior Vice President and Chief Strategy and Business Development Officer for The University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center (Houston). As chief strategy and business development officer at MD Anderson Cancer Center, Mr. McKee plays a pivotal role in developing and executing the institution’s multi-year strategic plan, aligning financial, philanthropic and facility initiatives with MD Anderson’s mission to end cancer. He co-leads MD Anderson Cancer Network, expanding partnerships with seven U.S. health systems, including Chicago-based Rush MD Anderson and New Orleans-based Ochsner MD Anderson, while also strengthening global collaborations with various organizations. Mr. McKee led MD Anderson’s participation in Texas Medical Center Helix Park in Houston, a 5-million-square-foot translational research campus, and co-planned the 250,000-square-foot collaborative building, home to the James P. Allison Institute and Institute for Data Science in Oncology. He is also spearheading the development of MD Anderson’s Austin, Texas campus. With 24 years at MD Anderson, Mr. McKee has held multiple leadership roles, including vice president of business operations.



Santiago Munoz. Chief Strategy Officer at UCLA Health (Los Angeles). Mr. Munoz oversees a long-term growth and market positioning strategy for UCLA Health, advancing priorities such as the expansion of care access and the enhancement of tertiary and quaternary business through collaborations and targeted expansions. He played an integral role in the March 2024 acquisition of the 260-bed West Hills (Calif.) Hospital and Medical Center, which has since been renamed UCLA West Valley Medical Center. Since Mr. Munoz joined UCLA Health in 2013, the system has acquired: a closed community hospital campus that is currently being converted to a neuropsychiatric hospital that will expand psychiatric bed capacity by 60%; the Los Angeles-based California Rehabilitation Institute, a 138-bed acute rehabilitation hospital and joint venture now ranked as California’s top rehabilitation hospital; Vivity HMO, a partnership of various health systems and an insurer designed to offer an affordable, high-quality HMO plan; a joint venture with Children’s Hospital Orange County (Calif.) meant to enhance access to world-class pediatric congenital cardiac care; and more than 100 additional primary and specialty care clinics across Southern California.



Scott Nordlund. Chief Strategy Officer at Banner Health (Phoenix). Mr. Nordlund leads strategy and growth for the $15 billion Banner Health, which employs 55,000 people across six states to operate 33 hospitals and hundreds of ambulatory sites. He oversees strategy and planning, partnership and venture development, service line strategy, real estate management and marketing. Mr. Nordlund’s work has helped Banner become a leading payer and provider organization. Banner Plans & Networks now accounts for $3.5 billion in revenue, 1.1 million covered lives and 400,000 commercial plan members. He led the creation and growth of Banner’s digital front door and has shaped health tech partnerships and investments, including digital check-in, therapeutics, symptom checker and more. He is responsible for several key joint ventures, including Banner Surgery Centers and Banner Physical Therapy and Rehabilitation Hospital. Mr. Nordlund serves as a board director for Banner–University Medicine Academic Medical Council, Banner|Aetna, Banner Medicare Advantage, Atlas Healthcare Partners and Banner/Select. He has served in a top leadership position at Banner since 2017. Prior to Banner, he served as chief growth, strategy and innovation officer at Mechanicsburg, Pa.-based Select Medical.

Megan Perry. Senior Corporate Vice President and Chief Strategy Officer of Sentara (Norfolk, Va.). Ms. Perry is accountable for mergers, affiliations, partnerships and new market growth for Sentara. She has prior experience as senior vice president for business development for the health system, where she worked on physician collaborations and led several hospital affiliations. Ms. Perry has also served as corporate vice president for mergers and affiliations and oversaw Sentara's commercial real estate and construction before becoming chief strategy officer.

Tatyana Popkova. Chief Strategy Officer and Senior Vice President of Ambulatory Services for UCI Heath (Orange, Calif.). Ms. Popkova, chief strategy officer and senior vice president of ambulatory services at UCI Health, leads strategy, network growth, business development, marketing and digital consumer strategy while overseeing the ambulatory division’s operations. Under her leadership, the UCI Health ambulatory network grew by 11% year-over-year in fiscal year 2024 and has doubled in size over the past five years. She played a key role in UCI Health’s $975 million acquisition of the Tenet Pacific Coast Network, expanding the system from 459 to 1,317 beds and significantly increasing access to academic medicine. Additionally, she spearheaded the launch of the UCI Health's digital front door in 2023, improving same-day digital care navigation and patient appointment access. Ms. Popkova is also leading the development of a $1.3 billion medical campus, set to open in 2025 as the nation’s first all-electric-powered medical facility, adding 144 acute care beds. Previously, she led major expansion projects, value-based care strategies and high-profile partnerships via executive roles at Chicago-based Rush University System for Health, Phoenix-based Banner Health, Aurora-based University of Colorado Health and Baltimore-based Johns Hopkins Medicine.

Kelly Rabalais. Vice President of Communications and Strategy at St. Tammany Health System (Covington, La.). Ms. Rabalais leads strategy and communications for St. Tammany Health System, heading a staff of six colleagues across strategy, marketing, advertising, business development, communications, public relations, governmental relations and community relations. She has lent her vision and level-headed professionalism to the organization's community-based mission since assuming the role of assistant vice president of strategic planning and implementation in 2020. She has since taken on positions of increasing responsibility. Among other leadership positions, Ms. Rabalais is a fellow of the American College of Healthcare Executives and a board member of the St. Tammany Chamber.

Edward Rafalski. Chief Strategy and Marketing Officer for BayCare Health System (Clearwater, Fla.). As chief strategy and marketing officer at BayCare Health System, Mr. Rafalski leads strategic planning, business development, marketing and digital strategy for West Central Florida’s largest healthcare provider. He has been instrumental in transitioning BayCare to a value-based care model, driving cost reductions and improved patient outcomes, while also expanding services and partnerships across the region. Under his leadership, BayCare has optimized its real estate portfolio, strategically developing new facilities to enhance community access and implementing digital innovations to improve patient engagement and operational efficiency. He also oversees brand strategy, marketing campaigns and contact center operations, strengthening BayCare’s competitive position in the healthcare market. Recognized for his inclusive leadership and mentorship, Mr. Rafalski has fostered a collaborative and growth-focused culture at the system, helping team members develop their careers and embrace innovation.

David Randall. Chief Strategy Officer of UAB Health System (Birmingham, Ala.). Mr. Randall oversees strategic initiatives at UAB Health System. He is helming the system's efforts to build a new $55 million to $65 million facility for Cooper Green Mercy Health Services to open by 2025 with additional services. The facility will focus on quality patient care and adopt new technologies for better results and patient experience.

Amy Ross. Executive Vice President, Chief Strategy and Growth Officer for UChicago Medicine. Ms. Ross serves as the executive vice president, chief strategy and growth officer at UChicago Medicine, overseeing its "Elevate 2035" strategic plan, which integrates the clinical enterprise, school of medicine and research division. Under her leadership, UChicago Medicine has nearly doubled its revenue from $2.4 billion to $4.6 billion and expanded significantly through strategic initiatives. She played a key role in the UChicago Medicine-Altamonte Springs, Fla.-based AdventHealth joint venture, acquiring four hospitals and 50 outpatient locations, as well as establishing Chicago’s first freestanding cancer center and a 130,000-square-foot micro-hospital in Northwest Indiana. Ms. Ross has quadrupled the number of U.S. News & World Report-ranked specialty programs, led a 27% increase in high-acuity volumes, and overseen the recruitment of 500 physicians in two years. She also built a coalition of 13 providers to serve 400,000 patients, improving access to coordinated care. Before assuming her current role, Ms. Ross served as the system's senior vice president of strategic planning and service lines from 2020-23 and was the system's vice president of strategic planning from 2017-20.

Raphe Schwartz. Senior Vice President and Chief Strategy Officer for Children’s Hospital Colorado (Aurora). Since joining Children’s Hospital Colorado in 2018, Mr. Schwartz has led strategy, business development, precision medicine and physician partnerships, increasing the hospital’s pediatric inpatient market share from 52% to 69%. His leadership shaped the "Destination 2025" strategic plan, positioning Children’s Colorado as the leading pediatric system in the West and securing its place on the U.S. News & World Report honor roll among the nation’s top 10 children’s hospitals. A champion of pediatric research, Mr. Schwartz played a key role in launching the Colorado Child Health Research Institute in 2024, supporting more than 500 physician-scientists and researchers in advancing treatments for conditions like brain tumors and cystic fibrosis. His precision medicine strategy introduced next-generation sequencing, dramatically improving diagnostic speed and personalized treatment options for children with rare diseases. Beyond hospital growth, he has expanded regional partnerships from eight to 15 health systems, allowing more complex pediatric care to be delivered closer to home for families in the Rocky Mountain region. A recognized national expert, Mr. Schwartz frequently speaks on value-based pediatric care, clinical integration and healthcare innovation.

Sheri Shapiro. Chief Strategy Officer of CommonSpirit Health (Chicago). Ms. Shapiro became CommonSpirit Health's chief strategy officer in June 2023. She brings over two decades of leadership experience to her role. As chief strategy officer, Ms. Shapiro leads market strategy, growth and partnerships, transformation efforts, innovation, marketing and communications, brand management, sales and payer strategy, and more. Most recently, she served as Livonia, Mich.-based Trinity Health's executive vice president and chief strategy officer.

Michael Shaw. Chief Strategy Officer for Ascension (St. Louis) Florida Division. Overseeing nine hospitals and nearly 200 care sites across Northeast Florida, the Panhandle and Southeast Georgia, Mr. Shaw drives Ascension Florida’s strategic growth, partnerships and financial performance. His leadership has resulted in expanded access through new care sites, including two freestanding emergency departments and a 44-bed inpatient rehabilitation facility in Pensacola, Fla. He has championed cutting-edge technologies, such as pulsed field ablation for atrial fibrillation and the state-of-the-art Da Vinci 5 surgical robot, making Ascension St. Vincent’s Riverside in Jacksonville, Fla. one of the first hospitals in the world to use the advanced system. Under his guidance, higher acuity programs have grown, with Ascension Sacred Heart Pensacola achieving level I trauma designation and Ascension St. Vincent’s St. Johns (Fla.) County becoming the only primary stroke center in its region. Mr. Shaw is also expanding clinical trial infrastructure, ensuring patients gain first-line access to groundbreaking treatments.

Shawn Sheffield. Chief Strategy Officer for Keck Medicine of USC (Los Angeles). Ms. Sheffield leads clinical growth, business development, marketing and communications for Keck Medicine of USC, driving health system expansion. She has overseen significant growth, including the acquisition of USC Arcadia (Calif.) Hospital and the development of a new Pasadena, Calif. office building set to open in 2025, which will increase patient access to expert, complex medical care. With expertise in mergers, acquisitions, physician alignment and clinical integration, Ms. Sheffield plays a key role in strategic partnerships and venture planning. Before joining Keck Medicine in 2012, she held leadership roles at UC San Diego Health Sciences, UCSF in San Francisco and Johns Hopkins University in Baltimore. A 2019 "Woman of the Year" honoree by Women in Health Administration of Southern California, she also co-chairs the Vizient Chief Strategy Officers Network and serves as executive sponsor of Keck Medicine’s women employee resource group. She remains a prominent advocate for healthcare advancement, supporting initiatives like the American Heart Association’s "Go Red for Women" and the American Cancer Society’s "California Spirit" fundraiser.

Nida Shekhani. Chief Strategy Officer for Fred Hutch Cancer Center (Seattle). At Fred Hutch Cancer Center, Ms. Shekhani drives growth, operation and research strategy, leading major clinical and research expansions that have added hundreds of thousands of square feet to advance cancer care in the Northwest. Her leadership is defined by transformative growth initiatives, including her previous role as vice president of cancer services at the University of Chicago, where she secured board and state approval for Chicago’s first free-standing cancer hospital. With a passion for expanding access to world-class cancer care, she excels at aligning stakeholders behind a unified strategic vision. Known for her ability to simplify complex initiatives and foster consensus, she ensures that institutions move forward collaboratively, even in moments of conflict.



Laurie Sicaeros. Chief Strategy Officer and Leadership Academy Dean at MemorialCare (Fountain Valley, Calif.). In leading MemorialCare’s growth strategies, Ms. Sicaeros helmed pivotal initiatives that transformed MemorialCare from a hospital system to an integrated health network with more than 230 hospitals and ambulatory centers. With 25 years of leadership experience, she is also MemorialCare’s executive director of the clinically integrated network and previously served as COO for MemorialCare Medical Foundation and its 2,000 affiliated physicians and outpatient facilities. She was also MemorialCare senior vice president for physician integration. Her accomplishments include helping lead business development, mergers and acquisitions, and physician practice alignment. Her work in clinical informatics and EHR integration links physicians and outpatient centers to MemorialCare hospitals, providing seamless continuity of care for millions of patients served by nearly 3,000 affiliated physicians. She helped expand MemorialCare’s footprint into an ambulatory network of primary and specialty care medical groups and outpatient center partnerships. She also played a major role expanding MemorialCare’s Physician Society.

Amber Sims. Executive Vice President, Chief Strategy and Growth Officer for Ascension (St. Louis). In her role at Ascension, Ms. Sims leads enterprise strategy, business development, marketing, digital experience and service line growth. She oversees market and enterprise-level strategy, ensuring alignment and expansion through strategic access channels and portfolio management. Since joining Ascension in 2000, she has held multiple leadership roles, including senior vice president and chief strategy officer since 2020 and vice president and chief strategy officer for Ascension Saint Thomas in Nashville, Tenn. Under her leadership, Ascension has strengthened service line growth, physician enterprise development and ambulatory expansion, positioning the organization for long-term sustainability and patient-centered care.

Priya Singh. Executive Vice President and Chief Strategy Officer of Stanford (Calif.) Medicine. At Stanford Medicine, Ms. Singh serves as executive vice president, chief strategy officer and senior associate dean, overseeing enterprise strategy, global initiatives, industry relations and communications across Stanford Health Care, Stanford Medicine Children’s Health and the School of Medicine. She led the development of Stanford Medicine’s first integrated strategic plan, aligning its research, education and clinical care missions with a transformative focus on precision health. Prior to this role, she was assistant dean at the Stanford Graduate School of Business, where she spearheaded executive education and global innovation programs. Before joining Stanford, Ms. Singh held leadership roles at Oracle, Respond.com, and Levi Strauss & Co., bringing a cross-industry perspective to healthcare strategy.

Shoeb J. Sitafalwalla, MD. Executive Vice President and Chief Strategy Officer for Advocate Health (Charlotte, N.C.). Serving as chief strategy officer at Advocate Health, Dr. Sitafalwalla helps shape the strategic direction of the third-largest nonprofit, integrated health system in the U.S., overseeing operational excellence, care transformation and financial sustainability. His leadership has driven systemwide innovation, including the elimination of medical judgment liens, the transition away from plastic water bottles, and the development of the nation’s first net-zero carbon medical school. A practicing cardiologist and engineer, he has led population health and health equity initiatives, founding the South Asian Cardiovascular Center to provide culturally competent cardiac care. Before his current role, he served as CMO at Good Shepherd Hospital in Barrington, Ill., where he spearheaded quality improvement and digital health advancements, including Advocate Aurora’s LiveWell app. He was recognized as a "Top 100 Executive Under 50" by Diversity MBA in 2016 and currently serves on the advisory board for MATTER, a leading healthcare incubator. Dr. Sitafalwalla has 15 years of experience in clinical medicine, operations and strategy.

David Stephens. Chief Strategy Officer for Hackensack Meridian Health (Edison, N.J.). Mr. Stephens, Hackensack Meridian Health's chief strategy officer, leads strategic growth, partnership planning and regulatory oversight for the 18-hospital, $8.1 billion health system. He oversees a 36-person team responsible for developing and executing system strategy across seven priority pillars, expanding ambulatory care with 25 new sites in 36 months, and driving business development through physician recruitment and regional partnerships. His leadership has facilitated key joint ventures while strengthening regional and national system affiliations. He has also guided advanced innovation initiatives with venture firm General Catalyst, focusing on primary care, remote monitoring and workforce solutions. Additionally, he plays a critical role in financial planning and governance, managing a $7 million strategy budget and serving on the system's board of trustees strategic planning committee. With 20 years of experience in strategy consulting prior to joining Hackensack Meridian Health, Mr. Stephens ensures continued market leadership through data-driven decision-making and integrated growth strategies.

Tom Stoessel. Executive Vice President, Chief Strategy Officer and Chief Transformation Officer of Penn State Health (Hershey, Pa.). Mr. Stoessel oversees health system growth and is focused on developing and executing Penn State Health's strategic plan. He drives clinical program expansion and partnerships with regional community systems, physician practices, payers and industry partners. Mr. Stoessel has more than 25 years of executive experience in healthcare and was previously the senior vice president of strategic planning and business development at Harrisburg, Pa.-based PinnacleHealth, where he developed the high-level strategic direction of the organization.

Kasia Sweeney. Vice President of Strategy and Business Development for Calvert Health System (Prince Frederick, Md.). Ms. Sweeney, as vice president of strategy and business development for Calvert Health System, leads strategic growth, business development and practice expansion. She oversees an employed medical group spanning more than 10 locations, driving provider recruitment, practice integration and enhanced patient access. A champion for oncology advancements, she played a pivotal role in securing the 2022 Durham, N.C.-based Duke Health affiliation, which has expanded access to clinical trials and advanced cancer treatments. Her leadership was also instrumental in establishing the system's Sheldon E. Goldberg Center for Breast Care in 2010, now recognized for its patient-centered approach and cutting-edge technology. Beyond service line expansion, Ms. Sweeney directs the execution of the system’s strategic plan, ensuring sustainable growth and operational efficiency.

David Sylvan. Chief Strategy, Innovation and Marketing Officer for University Hospitals (Cleveland). Leading strategy, innovation and marketing for the $6 billion University Hospitals health system, Mr. Sylvan plays a critical role in the system's growth, partnerships and market expansion. His corresponding role as president of UH Ventures has resulted in over 470 invention disclosures, more than 600 patents and over 60 licenses, fueling University Hospitals' reputation for healthcare innovation and commercialization. A driving force behind the Cleveland Innovation District initiatives, he helped the system surpass state job creation targets by 80% in 2023, reinforcing its economic and research impact. His ability to blend strategy with execution led to the creation of iStrat, the office of strategy and innovation, which refines the system's focus into three core areas and drives disruptive advancements across clinical departments. In addition, he spearheaded the sports medicine expansion through SportsLand, a cross-industry initiative with professional teams and tech firms. University Hospitals earned a spot on Fortune Magazine’s 2023 list of "America’s Most Innovative Companies", a testament to Mr. Sylvan’s visionary leadership.

Melissa Tymchuk. Chief of Staff and Strategy Officer of Northeast Georgia Health System (Gainesville). As chief of staff and strategy officer, Ms. Tymchuk plays a key role in strategic planning and operational execution for Northeast Georgia Health System, which serves over 1 million people across 19 counties. She has led significant system growth initiatives, including the relocation of a hospital in Lumpkin County, the addition of an ambulatory surgery center in Braselton, Ga., and the expansion of emergency and trauma care at the system's Gainesville campus. Ms. Tymchuk has also overseen major medical innovations, making the system the first in Georgia to offer histotripsy for liver tumors, one of two in the state to provide robotic heart surgery, and the first in the nation outside of clinical trials to perform the TriClip heart valve repair procedure. Beyond strategy, she has taken on interim leadership roles, including president of the Northeast Georgia Health System Foundation and chief human resources officer, and she also leads systemwide board governance. A recognized leader in healthcare and the community, she serves on multiple nonprofit boards and on the Georgia Commission on Women.

Lindsey Tyra. Chief Strategy Officer at Children's Health (Dallas). Ms. Tyra is a key architect for the overall growth of Children's Health. She oversees all capital projects for the system, including future growth, developing and growing the system’s comprehensive network of specialty, urgent, primary and virtual care options and programs to promote and improve those services. She leads more than 330 team members and is responsible for a $3 billion portfolio including planning, design and construction projects; marketing and communications; physician outreach; reputation management; strategic planning for the maternal child program;and business insights. She also serves as co-chair of the Joint Pediatric Enterprise management board between Children's and UT Southwestern Medical Center. In this role, leadership is central to the two organizations’ plans for working together now and in the future, including the joint investment and development of a new facility. Ms. Tyra's recent accomplishments include developing the first joint pediatric enterprise strategic plan, continuing expansion efforts for increased access to care closer to home, enhancing the patient-family experience, expanding access to pediatric behavioral health services and building an inpatient unit for children and adolescents at the state psychiatric hospital.



Sai Yendamuri, MD. Chief Strategy Officer and Senior Vice President of Business Development and Outreach at Roswell Park Comprehensive Cancer Center (Buffalo, N.Y.). Since joining Roswell Park in 2007, Dr. Yendamuri has been a pivotal force in advancing lung cancer care and outcomes. As chair of thoracic surgery since 2015, he led a successful grant portfolio exceeding $6 million, focusing on the connections between obesity and cancer, and enhancing care for patients undergoing lung resection. Newly named chief strategy officer this year, he oversees strategic development and identifies opportunities for national and international growth. His dedicated leadership on care optimization initiatives has earned him recognition from peers and patients, including accolades like the presidential service award from the Eastern Cardiothoracic Surgical Society and a surgical leaders fellowship from the American Surgical Association/Society of Asian Academic Surgeons. He is also involved with the American Lung Association and other organizations.

Sunita Vadakath, MD. Senior Vice President and Chief Strategy Officer at MyMichigan Health (Midland). Dr. Vadakath became senior vice president and chief strategy officer at MyMichigan Health in January 2022. She oversees the health system's service lines, business development, strategy and marketing. Dr. Vadakath joined MyMichigan in 2014 as cardiovascular service line director and established systemwide clinical practices and coverage. She became vice president of service lines in 2019 and has experience establishing the system's structural heart program, hybrid OR and heart and vascular center.

Chris Watts. Senior Vice President and Chief Strategy Officer for BJC HealthCare (St. Louis). Mr. Watts was named chief strategy officer in 2020. His position entails daily responsibility for strategy, growth, development, investing, business planning and the BJC Collaborative. Mr. Watts first joined BJC HealthCare in 2005 and has served as BJC vice president of capital and program planning.



Meg Zacks. Senior Vice President and Chief Strategy Officer for Saint Francis Health System (Tulsa, Okla.). As vice president of strategy at Saint Francis Health System, Ms. Zacks leads strategic planning, marketing and government affairs, with a focus on eliminating barriers to healthcare access in a state ranked among the lowest in health outcomes. In 2024, she orchestrated a new strategic direction by engaging hundreds of stakeholders, resulting in a shared vision that aligns community and physician priorities. She also spearheads legislative advocacy efforts, ensuring policy aligns with healthcare accessibility and innovation goals. Previously, she served as vice president of strategy at Denver-based DispatchHealth, driving rapid expansion and securing $200 million in Series D funding, and at Centennial, Colo.-based Centura Health, where she unified eight competing hospitals under one strategy and launched four centers of excellence in orthopedics, cardiovascular, oncology and neurosciences. A disruptor in healthcare, Ms. Zacks champions innovative care models and community collaborations, including a joint community health needs assessment with local competitors and public health partners to enhance long-term health outcomes.