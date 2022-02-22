67 rural hospital CEOs to know | 2022

Rural hospitals play a critical role in keeping communities safe and healthy. The CEOs leading these small but mighty institutions have worked tirelessly to continue serving patients throughout the pandemic and ensure financial stability for the future.

The executives featured on this list have put their heart and soul into ensuring their communities have access to the best healthcare services possible. While rural hospitals across the country have faced closure in recent years, these leaders have developed a model for not only surviving, but thriving.

Note: This list was developed to highlight top executives from rural hospitals across the U.S. Contact Laura Dyrda at ldyrda@beckershealthcare.com with questions or comments. Click here to view nomination forms for future lists.

Naomi Diaz, Cailey Gleeson, Georgina Gonzalez, Riz Hatton, Marcus Robertson, Marissa Plescia and Ariana Portalatin contributed to the development of this list.

Christina Campos. Administrator of Guadalupe County Hospital (Santa Rosa, N.M.). Ms. Campos leads a 10-bed acute care hospital, a role she has held since 2004. During her tenure, she has overseen the completion of a Silver LEED-certified building that opened in June 2011. In 2013, the hospital was given stage 6 designation from the Healthcare Information and Management Systems Society.

Michael Carroll. Administrator of Richland Parish Hospital-Delhi (La.). Mr. Carroll is a licensed nurse home administrator who has led the hospital since 2003. He has held several leadership roles, including president of the Northeast Louisiana Rural Alliance and secretary of the Delta Medical Society.

Will Cook. President and CEO of Vail (Colo.) Health. Mr. Cook oversees the health system's 12 locations, which include a 56-bed hospital accredited by The Joint Commission. He was previously president and CEO of University of Colorado Hospital in Aurora and president of UPMC Mercy.

Paulette Davidson. President and CEO of Monument Health Custer (S.D.) Hospital. Ms. Davidson has been with Monument Health since 2015. She was previously the health system's COO. She is credited with initiating a $350 million project to expand several services at the hospital, including primary care, emergency services and hospital bed capacity.

Larry Davy. CEO of Wallowa Memorial Hospital (Enterprise, Ore.). Mr. Davy oversees a 25-bed critical access hospital and level 4 trauma center. He joined the hospital in 1999 as chief nursing officer before being promoted to CEO in 2001. He led construction of the hospital's current facility.

Mike Delfs. President and CEO of Jamestown (N.D.) Regional Medical Center. Mr. Delfs' hospital was recognized as a top hospital by the National Rural Health Association in 2020. He has 28 years of experience in healthcare under his belt, with past leadership roles at independent hospitals and large integrated health systems.

Robbie Dewberry. CEO of Mitchell County Hospital District (Colorado City, Texas). Mr. Dewberry has served in his position since 2010. He leads a 25-bed critical access hospital which retains a level 4 trauma designation and operates the Mitchell County Emergency Medical Service.

Dar Elbert. CEO and Chief Nursing Officer of Kossuth Regional Health Center (Algona, Iowa). Ms. Elbert has been with the hospital since 1987. She oversees an organization with 250 employees, a 25-bed critical access hospital, two family medicine clinics, home care, hospice and public health nursing agencies.

Soniya Fidler. President of UCHealth Yampa Valley Medical Center (Steamboat Springs, Colo.). Ms. Fidler has been with the hospital since 2005, when she started as a senior recruiter and worked her way up through several positions until her current appointment, including chief human resources and compliance officer and COO. She now oversees the 39-bed acute care hospital that serves more than 51,000 outpatients each year.

Conner Fiscarelli. CEO of Gove County Medical Center (Quinter, Kan.). Since August 2021, Mr. Fiscarelli has run Gove County Medical Center with drive and compassion, in charge of managing all workflows in the practice and developing the skilled nursing service line. Having grown up in a rural area, his career to this point as a healthcare professional has been to serve rural areas as an executive team member, most recently serving as senior director of skilled nursing and long-term care services at Rapid City, S.D.-based Monument Health.

Lukas Fischer, BSN. CEO of Linton (N.D.) Hospital. Mr. Fischer is responsible for the overall operations of one critical access hospital, an assisted living facility, three rural health clinics and regional ambulance service and joined the hospital in 2021.Linton Hospital has been named a top 100 critical access hospital five years in a row. Prior to Linton, Mr. Fischer worked at Sioux Falls, S.D.-based Sanford health.

Eric Fish, MD. President and CEO of Schneck Medical Center (Seymour, Ind.). Since September 2020, Dr. Fish has led the team of 1,000 employees at Schneck Medical Center. He also serves as president of the Health Development Corp. and as president of Coordinated Health, wholly owned subsidiaries of Schneck Medical Center. After joining the medical center in 2005, he founded Schneck Obstetrics & Gynecology in 2006.

Veronica Fuhs. CEO of Monroe County Hospital & Clinics (Albia, Iowa). Ms. Fuhs has led the team at Monroe County Hospital & Clinics as CEO since March 2015. The health system is focused on providing unparalleled service, unwavering commitment to safety and a relentless pursuit of value. Prior to her role at Monroe, Ms. Fuhs was CEO of Lucas County Health Center in Chariton, Iowa.

Natalie Gauer. Administrator of Milbank (S.D) Area Hospital Avera. Ms. Gauer became the hospital's administrator in 2010. It aims to provide for the needs of the people in the Milbank region with quality, cost-effective, accessible healthcare services, featuring the latest technology.

Laura Gentry, BSN, RN. CEO of Atrium Health Navicent Peach (Byron, Ga.). Ms. Gentry is responsible for daily operations of the Medical Center of Peach County, Navicent Health, that serves a population of 27,000. Since becoming CEO in March 2018, the hospital has expanded outpatient lab and radiology services from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. to around the clock, won a quality and patient safety award from the Partnership for Health and Accountability in 2019, and has seen growth in patient visits.

Austin Gillard. CEO of Clay County Medical Center (Kan). Since 2015, Mr. Gillard has led the medical center that spans five rural health clinics and has over 125 credentialed medical providers. He has led the medical center through its acquisition of three rural health clinics, eight family practice physicians and four advanced practitioners. Before coming to Clay County, Mr. Gillard was CEO of Genoa Medical Facilities in Nebraska.

Lari Gooding, CEO of Allendale County Hospital (Fairfax, S.C.). Since January 2015, Mr. Gooding has led the 25-bed critical access hospital as well as a 44-bed skilled nursing center and two rural health clinics. He wants to provide the region with the best care, aided by advances in medicine and technology. Prior to becoming CEO of Allendale County Hospital, Mr. Gooding held several administrator positions at different health systems.

Janell Goodno. CEO Kiowa (Kan.) District Healthcare. With experience in hospitals, rural health clinics, and long-term care, Ms. Goodno has been running Kiowa District Healthcare since January 2020 and has also served as CFO since 2011. The system has one clinic and hospital and one long-term care facility. She previously served as CFO of Stafford County Hospital.

Michael Hansen. CEO of Columbus (Neb.) Community Hospital. Since November 2009 Mr. Hansen has led the team of over 900 employees in over 30 departments. As CEO and president, he has overall responsibility for the hospital and its associated businesses. He previously served as CEO of Pender (Neb.) Community Hospital.

Brett Altman. CEO of Cass Health (Atlantic, Iowa). Mr. Altman has been with Cass Health since January 2017. He oversees operations throughout the system's multifaceted facilities. He was also a member of the U.S. medical delegation at the 2003 Pan American Games in the Dominican Republic and the 2004 Olympic Games in Athens, Greece.

Melissa Atkins. CEO of Graham County Hospital (Hill City, Kan.). Ms. Atkins, appointed CEO in 2012, served previously as a hospital board member and CFO. The 68-year-old 15-bed hospital was recognized as one of the top 20 critical access hospitals in the country in 2021 by the National Rural Health Association.

Gregory Beckmann. President and CEO of CHI Health Plainview (Neb.). Mr. Beckmann has shown exemplary leadership at CHI Health Plainview since he joined its team in 2016. In 2021, the 15-bed critical access facility earned a place among the top 20 best practices for quality in the National Rural Health Association's rankings for the fourth year in a row.

Kyle Bennett. President and CEO of Memorial Hospital and Health Care Center (Jasper, Ind.). Mr. Bennett has spent over 24 years serving Memorial Hospital and Healthcare Center in roles including CFO and COO. For the last 6 years, he has served as the 128-bed facility's president and CEO. The hospital has scored a five-star rating in overall hospital quality from CMS since 2017.

Robert Black. CEO of Linton (N.D.) Hospital and Clinics. Mr. Black has contributed to the success of Linton Hospital's 20-bed facility since he joined the hospital in 2012. He is affiliated with the North Dakota Hospital Association and the American College of Healthcare Executives.

Mark Boucot. CEO of Garrett Regional Medical Center (Oakland, Md.). Mr. Boucot has over 30 years of healthcare experience and has been serving Garrett Regional Medical Center's 55- inpatient bed facility since 2013. The medical center has more than 500 team members.

Bryan Breitling. CEO of Avera Hand County Memorial Hospital (Miller, S.D.). Mr. Breitling has shown impeccable leadership throughout Avera Hand County Memorial Hospital. The hospital has 25 staffed beds and newly renovated same-day surgery and recovery rooms.

Cheryl Brown. CEO of Henderson (Neb.) Health Care Services. Cheryl Brown has served as the CEO of Henderson Health Care Services since 2009, and her impact can be felt throughout the organization. The institution operates two full-service rural health clinics.

Scott Langford. CEO of Beaver Valley and Milford Memorial Hospitals (Utah). Mr. Langford took on his CEO roles in 2017. He has worked with Beaver Valley Hospital since 1996, serving in several roles, including as COO. He is also a licensed social worker.

Ryan Larsen. CEO of Community Medical Center (Falls City, Neb.). Mr. Larsen has served in his role for over 16 years. He was previously CFO of Memorial Hospital (now UnityPoint Health) in Carthage, Ill. He was also CFO of Wamego (Kan.) City Hospital.

Darrell Lavender. CEO of Pratt (Kan.) Regional Medical Center. Mr. Lavender came to the hospital in 2021 with more than 30 years of experience in hospital leadership. He was previously COO of Munson Healthcare Manistee (Mich.) Hospital. At several organizations, he was the leader of service line expansions, revenue cycle improvements and performance improvement initiatives.

Lisa LeTexier. CEO of Pembina County Memorial Hospital (Cavalier, N.D.). As CEO, Ms. LeTexier leads the 20-bed critical access hospital, which has been operating for more than 60 years. The hospital also includes a rural healthcare clinic, independent living apartment complex and a 40-bed skilled nursing home.

Marcus Lewis. CEO of First Care Health Center (Park River, N.D.). Mr. Lewis came to the hospital in 2017. He was previously CFO of Cavalier County Memorial Hospital in Langdon, N.D. He has also worked as an emergency medical responder technician.

Joe Lohrman. CEO of Annie Jeffrey Memorial County Health Center (Osceola, Neb.). Mr. Lohrman leads the 16-bed critical-access hospital. He previously worked as CEO of Crete (Neb.) Area Medical Center. Before that, he was CFO of Tri Valley Health System in Cambridge, Neb.

Peter Marinoff. President of Munson Healthcare Cadillac (Mich.) Hospital. Mr. Marinoff was previously interim president of Munson Healthcare Cadillac, starting in July 2021. He joined the health system in 1999, starting as an accountant. Previously, he worked at public accounting firms in Virginia and Traverse City, Mich.

Steve Massey. President and CEO of Westfields Hospital and Clinic (New Richmond, Wis.). Mr. Massey first came to the organization as president and CEO in 2011. He led the hospital in the merger between Westfields Hospital and New Richmond Clinic in 2013. He previously served as CFO at Osceola (Wis.) Medical Center.

Emily Mastaler. CEO of River Hospital (Alexandria Bay, N.Y.). Ms. Mastaler became CEO in 2019. Starting in 2014, she was the COO of Health Care and Rehabilitation Services in Springfield, Vt., where she also worked as the director of residential services, director of new perspectives for care and manager of community rehabilitation and treatment programs.

Jeff Mengenhausen. CEO of Montrose (Colo.) Memorial Hospital. Mr. Mengenhausen took his role in 2021. He has more than 15 years of experience in leadership, formerly working as CEO of Madelia (Minn.) Health. He was also a Navy SEAL.

Jason Merkley. President and CEO of Brookings (S.D.) Health System. Mr. Merkley was appointed CEO of Brookings Health System in 2011. Before joining Brookings, Mr. Merkley served as manager of managed care services and care analyst of Sioux Falls, S.D.-based Avera Health. He has experience in leading both clinical and ancillary support departments and has overseen numerous construction projects.

Jane Curran-Meuli. President and CEO of Monroe (Wis.) Clinic. Ms. Curran-Meuli was appointed president and CEO of Monroe Clinic in 2019. She has over 25 years of experience in the healthcare industry. Ms. Curran-Meuli is in charge of setting strategic direction that aligns with SSM Health's priorities.

Carlos Milanes. CEO of Edgefield (S.C.) County Healthcare. Mr. Milanes has been in charge of the 25-bed hospital since 2016. The hospital has a total of 193 employees. Before joining Edgefield County Healthcare, he served as CEO of Aiken (S.C.) Regional Medical Centers.

Jody Nelson. CEO of St. Luke's Medical Center (Crosby, N.D.). Mr. Nelson is in charge of the 50-bed hospital. In 2021, St. Luke's Medical Center was named one of the top 20 critical access hospitals for best practice in quality in the U.S. by National Rural Health Association.

Evalyn Ormond. CEO of Union General Hospital (Farmerville, La.). Ms. Ormond has led Union General Hospital for the past 28 years. In 2021, she received the Founders Award from the Healthcare Service Excellence Conference for her exemplary record of leadership and community service. Ms. Ormond also organized a program to offer free mammograms for uninsured women.

Eric Packer. CEO of Cedar City (Utah) Hospital. Under Mr. Packer's leadership, Cedar City Hospital was named one of the National Rural Health Association's top 20 rural hospitals for five years in a row. He was also named CEO of the year in 2020 by the Utah Department of Health. Prior to his role at Cedar City Hospital, Mr. Packer served as CEO of Tremonton, Utah-based Bear River Valley Hospital.

Jayne Pope, BSN, RN. CEO of Hill Country Memorial Hospital (Fredericksburg, Texas). Ms. Pope joined Hill Country Memorial in 2013. During her time, she has increased staff ownership of the hospital's key initiatives, empowered teams, improved patient outcomes and accelerated leadership development.Under her leadership, the hospital received the 2014 Malcolm Baldrige National Quality Award for performance excellence from the National Institute of Standards and Technology.

Candy Powell. Administrator of Collingsworth General Hospital (Wellington, Texas). Ms. Powell was named administrator in 2006. Prior to her role as administrator, Ms. Powell was director of radiology and also oversaw laboratory operations, housekeeping, maintenance and the central supply department at Collingsworth General.

Jake Redden. CEO of Madelia (Minn.) Health. Mr. Redden has more than 15 years experience in overseeing healthcare operations, strategic management, quality, medical staff engagement and performance improvement. Prior to his role at Madelia Health, Mr. Redden served as vice president of quality and support services for Huron (S.D.) Regional Medical Center.

David Robertson. President and CEO of St. John's Health (Jackson, Wyo.). Mr. Robertson has more than 30 years experience as CEO. He has led three different health systems in his career. Prior to his role at St. John's Health, Mr. Robertson worked with nonprofit hospitals to improve healthcare performance.

Kurt Sargent. President of CHI Health Mercy Corning (Iowa). Mr. Sargent has served as president of Mercy Corning Hospital since April 2021. In 2021 the National Rural Health Association recognized the hospital as a top 20 critical access hospital for best practice in patient satisfaction. Prior to overseeing operations at the facility, he served as vice president of operational finances at CHI Health's Fargo, N.D., division for nearly six years.

Preston Sauers. CEO of Kingman (Kan.) Healthcare Center. Prior to joining Kingman Healthcare Center, Mr. Sauers served as the director of business operations at Ellsworth (Kan.) County Medical Center for 17 years. He was appointed CEO of Kingman in April 2021. The 25-bed facility has a level IV trauma emergency department and has been recognized as a top 20 critical access hospital by the National Rural Health Association.

Brent Schmidt. Administrator and CEO of Intermountain Sevier Valley Hospital (Richfield, Utah). Mr. Schmidt was appointed administrator and CEO of Sevier Valley Hospital in April 2021, where he previously served as director of ancillary and support services. In that role, Mr. Schmidt oversaw operations for 11 departments and the completion of a construction project in the facility's emergency department and women's center. The hospital was recognized as a top 100 performing rural and community hospital by the Chartis Center for Rural Health and was one of 10 hospitals in the state to receive the HealthInsight Quality Award.

Lorraine Smith. CEO of Monroe County Hospital, Navicent Health Partner (Forsyth, Ga.). Ms. Smith oversees the day-to-day operations of Monroe County Hospital and has more than 17 years of experience as a healthcare executive. Ms. Smith was chosen as an American Society for Clinical Pathology's 40 under 40 honoree in 2016. She also served in the United States Army Reserve for more than 20 years and is currently the Headquarters, 98th Division first sergeant.

Carolyn Sparks. CEO of Trousdale Medical Center (Hartsville, Tenn.) and Riverview Medical Center (Carthage, Tenn.). Ms. Sparks was appointed permanent CEO of the Trousdale and Riverview facilities, part of Gallatin, Tenn.-based HighPoint Health System, in October 2021 after serving as interim CEO since July. Prior to her role at HighPoint Health, she served as chief operating officer of Southern Tennessee Regional Health System's locations in Winchester and Sewanee since 2020.

David Tupponce, MD. President of Allegheny Health Network Grove City (Pa.) Hospital. Dr. Tupponce was appointed president of Grove City Hospital in January 2021. In 2021, the facility was awarded an "A" grade in the Leapfrog Group's autumn 2021 survey. Prior to joining AHN, Dr. Tupponce served as executive vice president of Central Maine Healthcare and president of the 234-bed acute care hospital Central Maine Medical Center in Lewiston, Maine.

John Wagner. President and CEO of HSHS St. Joseph's Hospital (Chippewa Falls, Wis.). Mr. Wagner joined HSHS St. Joseph's Hospital as president and CEO in April 2019. Prior to that, he spent a decade serving in various positions at UnityPoint Health in Des Moines, Iowa. He also serves as president of HSHS St. Joseph's Hospital's board of directors.

Ken Westman. CEO of Barrett Hospital & HealthCare (Dillon, Mont.). Mr. Westman has more than 25 years of experience in the healthcare field, 10 of which have been spent as CEO of Barrett Hospital & Healthcare. Mr. Westman began another role — as CEO of Riverwood Healthcare Center in Aitkin, Minn. — on Feb. 14.

Lindy White. President of Ballad Health Hancock County Hospital (Sneedville, Tenn.). Ms. White has served as president of Ballad Health's northwest market, where she oversees operations at eight hospitals. Ms. White is a certified fellow at the Advisory Board Co. and was appointed by the governor of Virginia to serve on the board of directors for the Southwest Virginia Higher Education Center in 2014.

Renee Yanchura. Vice President and COO of St. Elizabeth Hospital (Enumclaw, Va.). With more than 28 years of experience at Virginia Mason Franscian Health, Ms. Yanchura joined St. Elizabeth Hospital as vice president and chief operating officer in August 2019. She also provides executive support for behavioral health services at CHI-Franciscan.

Jason Harrington. President and CEO of Lakes Regional Healthcare (Spirit Lake, Iowa). Mr. Harrington has held leadership positions in healthcare since 1999, beginning with a more than seven-year tenure at Avera McKennan Hospital & University Health Center in Sioux Falls, S.D. He has served as president and CEO of Lakes Regional for more than 12 years. Mr. Harrington has also taught at Colorado Springs-based Colorado Technical University as an adjunct associate professor.

Marianna Harris. CEO of Osborne (Kan.) County Memorial Hospital. Ms. Harris has served in healthcare leadership positions since 1998, beginning with a 10-year tenure at Henderson (Neb.) Health Care Services. She has provided leadership for Osborne County Memorial Hospital's more than 200 physicians for more than five years.

Brian Harvill. President of Vidant Bertie Hospital (Windsor, N.C.). Mr. Harvill has served for more than 10 years in executive positions with Vidant, including the past three as president of the health system's Chowan and Bertie hospitals, where he oversees healthcare efforts serving nearly 40,000 people. He has an illustrious career in healthcare spanning nearly 28 years.

Curtis Hawkinson. President and CEO of Community Memorial Healthcare (Marysville, Kan.). Mr. Hawkinson has built a nearly 30-year career in healthcare leadership. He's held his position at Community Memorial for more than 15 years. Under his leadership, the $17.3 million facility earned five-star ratings from CMS in 2020 and 2021.

Arlan Johnson. CEO of Howard County Medical Center (St. Paul, Neb.). Mr. Johnson began his career at Howard County Medical Center in 2007 as a clinic director, and after three years he was promoted to CEO. Prior to joining the staff at HCMC, he worked in the banking industry for more than 15 years.

Stacy Johnson. CEO and CFO of Loring Hospital (Sac City, Iowa). Ms. Johnson was named to her dual leadership position at Loring in April 2019, less than one year after joining the hospital as its CFO. Before Loring, she served as CFO at WCF Financial Bank in Webster City, Iowa. She has also served as an instructor of accounting and business at Storm Lake, Iowa-based Buena Vista University and Iowa Central Community College in Fort Dodge.

David Keith. President and CEO of McAlester (Okla.) Regional Health Center. Mr. Keith joined the 149-bed McAlester Regional Medical Center in 2011, and during his tenure the hospital has added a $12 million emergency center, as well as new service lines. Prior to joining McAlester Regional, he was the COO of Bakersfield, Calif.-based Kern Medical Center. Mr. Keith was named Oklahoma's most admired CEO in 2019 by The Journal Record.

Brooke Kensinger. CEO of MercyOne Elkader (Iowa) Medical Center. Ms. Kensinger's steadfast dedication and unwavering commitment to healthcare during her time leading MercyOne Elkader Medical Center earned her the Iowa Hospital Association’s 2021 Young Executive Achievement Award. She has led the 25-bed critical access hospital for more than five years.

Burke Kline. CEO and Board President of Jefferson Community Health and Life (Fairbury, Neb.). Mr. Kline has served as the CEO of Jefferson Community Health and Life since June 2020, and in his tenure he has guided the hospital through adding services including neurosurgery, vascular surgery and genetic testing. He was awarded the Medical Group Management Association's Extraordinary Leader Award in 2021, the American College of Healthcare Executives Nebraska and Western Iowa Regent's Award in 2020.

Bob Kroese. CEO of Pella (Iowa) Regional Health Center. As CEO, Mr. Kroese leads the 25-bed Pella Regional Health Center, a private, nonprofit hospital accredited by The Joint Commission. The hospital operates medical clinics in five communities.