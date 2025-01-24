64 simulation and education programs to know | 2024

Becker's is thrilled to recognize 64 hospitals and health systems with outstanding simulation and education programs. These programs empower students and healthcare professionals to hone their skills in realistic, safe settings designed to mirror real-world scenarios.

By leveraging state-of-the-art technology and lifelike simulations, these programs drive better patient outcomes, lower healthcare costs and improve patient safety. They provide a secure environment where providers can develop expertise through hands-on practice.

Note: This list is not exhaustive, nor is it an endorsement of included programs, hospitals, health systems or associated healthcare providers. Organizations cannot pay for inclusion on this list. Hospitals and health systems are presented in alphabetical order. We extend a special thank you to Rhoda Weiss for her contributions to this list.

We accepted nominations for this list. Please contact Anna Falvey at afalvey@beckershealthcare.com with any questions or comments.





AdventHealth (Orlando). Over the last three years, AdventHealth has opened 27 dedicated education units, partnering with colleges and universities to allow nursing students to receive a curated clinical learning experience. Its nurse residency program, which grew from 1,537 nurses in 2020 to 2,359 nurses in 2023, provides state-of-the-art clinical simulation and clinical immersion during a registered nurse’s first year. One of AdventHealth’s most profound investments in education and simulation comes through its own university. AdventHealth University offers a range of health care higher education opportunities to its 1,800 students, from associate to doctoral degrees. This year, AdventHealth University is building a simulation center in Orlando and opening a Tampa nursing school, complete with high-fidelity manikins and patient actors, birthing and adult simulation suites, skills labs and simulation debriefing rooms. In addition, AdventHealth recently introduced a new position role for nurses called "clinical scholar", allowing nurses to spend two shifts with patients and one shift serving as a clinical instructor for the university. This new role yields less job turnover, higher job satisfaction, improved learning for nursing students and enhanced patient interaction.

Allegheny Health Network (Pittsburgh). Allegheny Health Network's Simulation, Teaching and Academic Research Center, established in 2007, has delivered over 582,269 training hours to 290,808 learners, utilizing over 30 high-fidelity simulators and 35 skills trainers. Internationally accredited by the Society for Simulation in Healthcare, the center offers nearly 300 courses, collaborates with various institutions, and leads programs like standardized postpartum hemorrhage training and science, technology, engineering, math and medicine outreach to underserved middle school students. In 2023, the center developed simulation training for the Air Force, conducted mandatory central line courses for residents, coordinated objective structured clinical examinations, and presented 10 projects at conferences, while securing $195,000 in educational research grants. The center’s efforts include using 3D printing for in-house task trainer development, prehospital competencies, and simulation to optimize hospital construction design. With over 95% of learners reporting improved clinical and interprofessional skills, the center remains a leader in advancing patient safety, healthcare education and system innovation.

Allina Health (Minneapolis). The Whitney and Elizabeth MacMillan Community and Education Center, spanning 10,100 square feet, is a state-of-the-art facility located between Abbott Northwestern Hospital, which is Allina Health's flagship hospital, and Allina Health Commons. It features the Muffy MacMillan Skills Training Lab and Vanderboom Simulation Labs, offering advanced spaces for critical care, surgery, trauma and maternity training, alongside an eight-bed skills lab and five flexible simulation environments. Sundet Hall, a versatile meeting space that can accommodate up to 500 attendees or be divided into smaller rooms, hosts community events, conferences and educational programming. Since its opening, the center has provided cutting-edge training for nurses, physicians and healthcare teams, as well as opportunities for high school tours and community engagement. Philanthropically funded, the center supports Allina Health's mission to improve health, education and social welfare through exceptional training, interdepartmental collaboration and community-focused initiatives.



Atlantic Health System (Morristown, N.J.). The Gagnon Institute of Bioskills Training and Innovation at Morristown Medical Center, part of Atlantic Health System, is a premier training center accredited as a level I comprehensive education institute by the American College of Surgeons. The institute offers advanced simulation courses, including advanced trauma life support, trauma nursing, laparoscopic surgery and communication skills, using state-of-the-art equipment and immersive, real-world clinical settings. The institute features cutting-edge laparoscopic and robotic surgery simulators, high-fidelity patient simulators and specialized training environments like an upcoming operating room, a trauma bay, and an ICU. In 2024, the institute added custom curriculum design, ensuring tailored, goal-specific training for healthcare professionals seeking skill refinement or team performance enhancement. By providing hands-on experiences in critical procedures such as central line placement, intubation and suturing, the institute bridges the gap between theory and practice.

Atrium Health (Charlotte, N.C.). Atrium Health's Carolinas Simulation Center, established in 2007, is one of the few programs accredited at a distinguished level by both the American College of Surgeons and the Society for Simulation in Healthcare across multiple domains. The center offers state-of-the-art simulation modalities, including high-fidelity patient simulators, task trainers and virtual simulators, enabling healthcare professionals from diverse disciplines to practice procedures, improve decision-making and enhance patient safety in a risk-free environment. With a focus on interprofessional education, systems testing and research to improve simulation methods, the center serves a wide range of learners, including medical and surgical residents, nurses and practicing professionals. In partnership with various organizations and the Carolina Healthcare Simulation Alliance, the center creates tailored curricula to meet regional and systemwide healthcare priorities. Complementing this is the Carolinas Surgical Skills Center at Atrium Health Mercy in Charlotte, which has provided an advanced learning environment for innovative medical techniques and surgical training since 2010.

BayCare Health System (Clearwater, Fla.). BayCare Health System’s simulation education program, the largest in West Central Florida, integrates state-of-the-art technology and virtual reality to deliver innovative, hands-on training. With task trainers, high-fidelity manikins, and realistic medical equipment, BayCare facilitates interprofessional simulations across its facilities, improving critical thinking, teamwork and communication among its healthcare professionals. Programs include training for graduate nurses, specialty internships and nurses transitioning to critical care, focusing on managing emergencies like cardiac arrest and sepsis. The program’s recent adoption of virtual reality technologies offers immersive learning experiences, allowing providers to practice real-world scenarios in a controlled environment, fostering competency and reducing errors.

Boston Children’s Hospital. Boston Children's Hospital's Immersive Design Systems is a comprehensive, full-scale, person-centered design lab for training, systems engineering and prototyping. The team comprises experts in immersive technologies, engineering, design thinking, team science, healthcare simulation, virtual reality and adult learning-based instructional design. The lab leverages lifelike experiences for the most relevant data and optimized clinical care delivery, systems and environments. Formerly known as the Simulator Program, the team's new name better reflects its full range of services, including training and performance, human factors and systems design that improve patient safety, and device design and solutions that provide just-in-time innovation for healthcare. Its robust toolkit includes deep expertise and state-of-the-art facilities for 3D printing, virtual and augmented reality, and rapid prototyping. Innovations include 3D anatomic reproductions for surgical planning and rehearsal, high-fidelity surgical simulators and virtual training packages.

Brigham and Women's Hospital (Boston). The Neil and Elise Wallace Simulation, Training, Research and Technology Utilization System Center for Medical Simulation at Brigham and Women’s Hospital, a teaching affiliate of Harvard Medical School, is a globally recognized leader in clinical simulation. Accredited by the American College of Surgeons and the Society for Simulation in Healthcare in multiple domains, the center provides education and training for clinicians and support staff across specialties, utilizing cutting-edge modalities such as high-fidelity simulation, virtual and extended reality, and task trainers. The center also drives hospital quality improvement, interprofessional team training and educational assessment while hosting a robust research program focused on human performance, patient safety and novel tools in areas like emergency medicine, surgery and even space missions. Leveraging advanced technologies such as machine learning, digital biomarkers and extended reality, the center is at the forefront of innovation in healthcare education and clinical skills enhancement.

Cape Fear Valley Health (Fayetteville, N.C.). Cape Fear Valley Health's simulation center, located within the Center for Medical Education, is a state-of-the-art facility advancing healthcare education through cutting-edge simulation technologies and multidisciplinary training. Equipped with high-fidelity simulators like Pediatric HAL, Trauma HAL, and VICTORIA, as well as advanced surgical platforms such as the Angio Mentor and Arthro Mentor, the center provides realistic training across specialties, enhancing clinical competency and patient safety. Accredited by the Society of American Gastrointestinal and Endoscopic Surgeons for fundamentals of endoscopic surgery testing and home to an American Heart Association training center, the simulation center supports certifications and advanced training programs. It also plays a vital role in Cape Fear Valley Health’s residency programs and the upcoming Methodist University medical school, leveraging its resources to prepare future medical professionals.

Carilion Clinic (Roanoke, Va.). The Carilion Center for Simulation, Research and Patient Safety advances patient safety through simulation training, human factors engineering and innovation. Accredited by the Society for Simulation in Healthcare, the center integrates immersive technologies like the dynamic "Tesseract" simulation room and advanced passive sensor systems, enabling teams to refine clinical skills, improve workflows and enhance decision-making in high-pressure scenarios. With a makerspace and 3D printing capabilities, the center’s innovations department collaborates with engineers and clinicians to prototype and test medical devices, accelerating safe deployment of new technologies. The center also supports implementation science research from the Virginia Tech Carilion School of Medicine, focusing on applying AI and extended reality to reduce redundant tasks and improve care efficiency. The center has also incorporated clinical systems testing, trauma bay redesigns and patient-centered programs like the Orthopedic Joint Academy.

Cedars Sinai Medical Center (Los Angeles). The Women's Guild Simulation Center for Advanced Clinical Skills at Cedars-Sinai is a state-of-the-art, 10,000-square-foot facility dedicated to enhancing clinical skills, teamwork and patient safety through immersive training. The center features two operating rooms, an ICU, OB/GYN room, trauma bay, PICU/NICU, skills training rooms, and advanced robotic and anatomical simulators, enabling staff to practice nearly every medical procedure, including robotic surgery and multidisciplinary emergency scenarios. It houses 13 robotic manikins capable of simulating realistic conditions like hyperventilation, bleeding and childbirth, along with a unique anatomical simulator for surgical practice. The center features programs such as the nationally recognized EMT curriculum, physician anesthesiologist simulation training, and the "ALERT" program for escalating care. The center also engages the community through its "Healthcare Immersion" program for aspiring healthcare professionals and serves as a research and product testing hub, making it a transformative facility in clinical training and innovation.

Children's Hospital Colorado (Aurora). The Simulation Center at Children’s Hospital Colorado, established in 2013, has grown exponentially, delivering over 3,000 simulation sessions to 5,000 learners in 2023 alone, with a strong focus on clinical readiness, patient safety and family-centered care. Known for innovative practices, the center serves families of medically complex children through high-fidelity discharge simulations and has applied for accreditation from the Society for Simulation in Healthcare. It actively contributes to multiple simulation collaboratives and hosts major events, including the 2024 Society for Simulation in Healthcare SimOps national conference and the 2023 Laerdal Medical Mini-Simulation Users Network conference. The center’s "Sim Wars" event combines education, entertainment and team-building, showcasing multidisciplinary simulations through creative themes, costumes and live performances, engaging both staff and the public to promote clinical excellence and patient safety.



Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia. The Center for Simulation, Advanced Education and Innovation at Children's Hospital of Philadelphia is the only simulation center accredited in the five domains of simulation tracked by the Society for Simulation in Healthcare. The center offers hundreds of simulations each year for all levels of healthcare providers, empowering them to deliver the safest and highest-quality care. The center has expertise in all aspects of simulation, ranging from procedural training to teamwork development, and provides hands-on opportunities for skill refinement and collaboration. The center’s research program has conducted more than 50 studies, and its findings have led to improved outcomes for patients. The center is also accredited by the American Society of Anesthesiologists and has conducted trainings for providers across the globe.

Christus Health (Irving, Texas). The Christus Simulation Institute runs seven simulation centers across Texas, Louisiana and New Mexico, along with in-situ simulation training across over 60 hospitals, training more than 20,000 personnel annually. It facilitates realistic, high- and low-fidelity training for 13 residency and fellowship programs, nursing residencies, allied health, and community initiatives, and has trained 35,014 registered nurses, 3,443 licensed practical nurses and certified nursing assistants, and 1,201 medical residents over three fiscal years. The simulation institute has been pivotal in developing Covid-19 obstetric preparedness training in collaboration with the American College of Obstetricians and Gynecologists, and was awarded a $3.6 million National Institutes of Health grant to develop a low-cost postpartum hemorrhage skills simulator for use in remote areas. New facilities like the Dr. Perla Castor Clinical Simulation Center and initiatives like interdisciplinary mock code training continue to enhance healthcare preparedness, foster teamwork and expand its capacity for training over 2,400 students annually.

Cleveland Clinic. Cleveland Clinic’s Simulation and Advanced Skills Center is a fully accredited, 10,000-square-foot facility that supports multidisciplinary education, scholarship and training to enhance patient care and safety. In 2023, the center conducted 2,760 simulation courses for 43,831 learners across all clinical specialties, including residents, fellows, nurses and external participants such as first responders and students grades K-12. The center features advanced facilities, including critical care rooms, surgical labs and satellite labs, offering 24/7 skills review opportunities and expanding its reach to locations across the nation and globe. Programs leverage high-fidelity simulators, virtual reality technology and standardized patients, with specialized courses like extracorporeal membrane oxygenation and ventilatory assistance, and in-situ simulations supporting clinical best practices and human factors design. The center is accredited by the Society for Simulation in Healthcare, the American College of Surgeons and the American Society of Anesthesiologists Simulation Education Network.

Cook County Health (Chicago). The Cook County Simulation Training Center, established in 2005, offers simulation-based medical education for all medical professionals within Cook County Health and serves 10,000-plus students each year. Simulation modalities include procedural skills, task trainers, high-fidelity mannequins and standardized patients. Notable programs include "Sim Wars", a competitive, team-based simulation event emphasizing medical knowledge, procedural skills, teamwork and team spirit, and "Simtastic", an annual collaboration where emergency medicine residents from Chicago-area institutions participate in unbiased simulation assessments led by external faculty. These innovative events foster interprofessional collaboration, enhance clinical competency and promote fair-minded evaluation among emergency medicine trainees.

Dayton (Ohio) Children's Hospital. Dayton Children’s new simulation center provides a state-of-the-art training environment with advanced simulators, video playback and reactive manikins situated in realistic trauma, ICU and inpatient room replicas. The center supports caregivers in practicing critical scenarios such as mock codes, resuscitation, intubation and intravenous placement. As a result, the center's training has already helped four families care for their trach-dependent children. It features a unique transport simulator, mirroring an ambulance setting, making Dayton Children’s the only pediatric hospital in the U.S. and the sole hospital in Ohio to offer training that mimics highway driving for transport teams, EMTs and paramedics. The innovative model enhances education quality in a psychologically safe environment, allowing staff to develop skills without risk to patients.

Endeavor Health (Evanston, Ill.). The Grainger Center for Simulation and Innovation is a 16,000-square-foot, state-of-the-art facility and one of the largest simulation skills laboratories in the Midwest, offering cutting-edge medical and surgical simulation training. Recognized as a level I comprehensive education institute by the American College of Surgeons and accredited by the Society for Simulation in healthcare, the center is a hub for advancing "next practices" in healthcare delivery through immersive, learner-focused training. It serves as a powerful resource for healthcare professionals and industry leaders to enhance patient safety and care outcomes. By providing a safe learning environment and emphasizing deliberate practice, the center continues to elevate the standard of healthcare training and education regionally, nationally and internationally.

Geisinger (Danville, Pa.). Geisinger’s simulation program, part of Geisinger College of Health Sciences, includes simulations using an intuitive robotic simulator to practice more than 35 specific procedures. Two new high-fidelity simulators include the SimMan 3G, the most advanced emergency care patient simulator available. The programs include a clinical simulation program and a healthcare communication program, both accredited by the Society for Simulation in Healthcare. The clinical simulation program, which focuses on critical thinking and procedural skills, provides training for nearly 1,000 learners, including a mandatory central line course and a nasogastric tube course for all incoming residents and fellows. The healthcare communication program has over 35 standardized patients that play various roles such as patient, family member, or member of the healthcare team. This allows learners to practice their communication skills, utilizing more than 100 case scenarios in a safe environment with debrief and feedback sessions with trained faculty. Notably, the program offers several workshops for all members of the healthcare team, including a microaggressions workshop.

Grady Health System (Atlanta). Grady Health System and Georgia State University’s Byrdine F. Lewis College of Nursing and Health Professions have partnered to expand the nursing education pipeline, supported by a $23.6 million commitment from the Robert W. Woodruff Foundation. The initiative will increase nursing class sizes to 250 students annually, aiming to graduate over 2,000 nurses in the next decade, with scholarships available for students committed to working at Grady. In 2024, the Byrdine F. Lewis College opened a state-of-the-art, 14,500-square-foot Clinical Skills and Simulation Center featuring 48 hospital beds, six simulation suites and high-fidelity manikins for practicing patient care skills from routine to complex emergencies. This facility provides an immersive learning environment to equip nursing and health profession students with the skills and confidence to navigate real-world healthcare challenges.

The Guthrie Clinic (Sayre, Pa.). The Robert Packer Hospital Simulation & Advanced Skills Institute at Guthrie is a training facility that supports a wide range of medical specialties, including anesthesiology, cardiology, emergency medicine and surgery. The institute provides a safe, realistic learning environment where staff and trainees gain proficiency in skills and techniques through lectures, hands-on training and simulation-based education. Equipped with advanced resources, including high-, medium-, and low-fidelity simulators, a surgical asepsis scrub sink and live-streaming capabilities for debriefing, the facility ensures that learners are well-prepared for real patient encounters. Open 24/7, the institute fosters interprofessional collaboration and enhances technical expertise to improve the quality of patient care.

Hackensack Meridian Health (Edison, N.J.). The Hackensack Meridian School of Medicine offers a robust simulation-based curriculum, where students engage in over 74 recorded simulation encounters and more than 40 hours of hands-on training, including feedback from highly-trained standardized patients, to develop advanced clinical and interpersonal skills. In the first 16 months of their tenure, students amass roughly 40% of their total simulation hours, with the remaining 60% occurring during their 12 months of specialized clerkships. The school received a $775,000 U.S. Health Resources and Services Administration grant in 2023 to enhance its program with high-fidelity trainers, iPads and sustainable technology to further its work. The school integrates innovative techniques such as ventriloscopes and patient-specific training scenarios, preparing students and established clinicians to handle complex cases like cardiac arrest in a controlled environment. In addition, the system's “Physician for a Day” program, continues to allow first and second year medical students to share their experience and passion with high school students interested in pursuing a medical career.

HonorHealth (Scottsdale, Ariz.). The HonorHealth Military Partnership Program is a unique, philanthropically-supported education and simulation initiative providing high-quality, hands-on trauma medicine training to military personnel, law enforcement and first responders. Since its inception in 2004, the program has trained thousands, offering over 70,000 hours of clinical preceptorship in 2023, valued at $3.8 million, at no cost to participants. The program features a range of specialized courses, including a two-week trauma rotation for Guard and Reserve units, a 19-week critical care and emergency trauma nursing fellowship, and a nurse transition program recognized as a center of excellence by the Air Force Surgeon General. Using state-of-the-art simulation technology, the program facilitates realistic, high-pressure scenarios to enhance clinical proficiency, such as active shooter exercises and mass casualty simulations. By partnering with the U.S. military and local agencies, the program ensures participants are deployment-ready, improving outcomes and saving lives in high-stakes environments.

Inova (Falls Church, Va.). Inova’s Advanced Surgical Technology and Education Center and Inova Center for Advanced Medical Simulation are state-of-the-art facilities advancing surgical and medical education across the Inova Health System. The surgical technology and education center, a 10,000-square-foot simulation hub, specializes in surgical training using high-fidelity simulators, 3D-printed models, and mixed reality technology, benefiting hundreds of trauma, oncology and cardiovascular cases annually. The medical simulation center, a 12,000-square-foot mock hospital, offers interdisciplinary simulations with ICU, NICU and operating room replicas, training medical teams in realistic clinical settings and integrating advanced technologies. Both centers are highly accredited, with ASTEC recognized by the American College of Surgeons and ICAMS recently reaccredited by the Society for Simulation in Healthcare in four key areas. Together, these facilities drive innovation through collaboration, community outreach and programs like emergency medical services training, international scholar support and youth engagement, while fostering excellence in patient safety, care quality and healthcare education.

Johns Hopkins Medicine (Baltimore). The Simulation Center at Johns Hopkins aims to improve patient safety by providing advanced training for current and future healthcare professionals through hands-on practice and cutting-edge simulation technologies. A partnership between the School of Medicine and Johns Hopkins Hospital, the center emphasizes skill refinement, advanced techniques and social communication tools for delivering critical news to patients. Annually, the center conducts competencies, continuing education and product training to ensure practitioners are proficient and confident with both current and new technologies. The center employs five simulation modalities, including standardized patient simulation, high-fidelity human patient simulation, virtual reality simulation, task trainer simulation and computerized decision-making simulation. In addition to enhancing diagnostic and procedural skills, the center focuses on assessing and certifying healthcare professionals while contributing to Johns Hopkins’ research mission. The center is accredited by the Society for Simulation in Healthcare.

Kaiser Permanente (Los Angeles). Kaiser Permanente's Garfield Innovation Center drives continuous improvement by exploring and accelerating a future of healthcare that is more connected, equitable, technology-enabled and human-centered. Staffed by interdisciplinary teams of designers, technologists and strategists, the center focuses on reimagining healthcare delivery through actionable, data-driven insights and innovative solutions. The center leverages hands-on simulations, rapid prototyping and iterative testing to develop and refine transformative innovations before implementation. The center comprises mocked-up rooms, robot prototypes, interactive screens and simulation environments including a surgical suite, labor and delivery area, patient home, hospital ward, consulting room and nurse workstation. By integrating technology with in-person care experiences, it aims to reshape existing business models and enhance member and community outcomes.

Kaweah Health (Visalia, Calif.). The Kaweah Health Simulation Center has been open since 2007. The center comprises a multi-station skills lab and a high-fidelity simulation suite with adjacent control room and debriefing room, utilizing SimMan, SimJunior and SimBaby manikins, as well as GI-Bronch Mentor and Heartworks & Bodyworks Simulators. It has been an instrumental piece of the Kaweah Health graduate medical education program, offering both simulation education as well as a clinical teaching and simulation fellowship for residents looking to become simulation leaders.

Medical City Healthcare (Dallas). Medical City Healthcare's 37,000-square-foot HCA Healthcare Center for Clinical Advancement trains over 29,000 learners annually through over 1,000 events, featuring high-fidelity simulation rooms, birthing and pediatric manikins, skills training bays and advanced debriefing technology. The center also includes a learning resource auditorium and flexible classroom spaces to accommodate orientation and other educational events, including leadership and organizational development classes. Medical City Healthcare leads in education with initiatives like a new 40,000-square-foot Galen College of Nursing campus and free professional training for school nurses in 40 districts, enhancing workforce readiness and clinical expertise. The education programs support the system's excellence, reflected in Healthgrades accolades, including nine hospitals earning the 2024 award for patient safety excellence, six hospitals ranked among the nation's 250 best hospitals, and seven recognized for superior OB/GYN care.

MedStar Health (Columbia, Md.). The MedStar Health Simulation Training & Education Lab trains more than 33,000 associates and provides innovative programs across all 50 states. In fiscal year 2024, the lab supported over 1.3 million online learning completions and trained 22,500 simulation learners across four simulation centers and a mobile lab, each equipped with high-fidelity patient simulators and immersive clinical environments. The lab introduced initiatives such as an bstetric safety training program, which trained over 260 learners, and equity-focused courses addressing implicit bias and systemic healthcare disparities, two of which were endorsed by the Maryland Department of Health. Additional accomplishments include the team presenting its innovative "Unified Communication Theory" at the 2024 International Meeting on Simulation in Healthcare. As part of its efforts to advance patient safety, clinical excellence and community health, the lab has earned accreditations from organizations such as the Society for Simulation in Healthcare and has incorported cutting-edge technologies like a proprietary learning management system.

MemorialCare Long Beach (Calif.) Medical Center. Launched in 2004 in partnership with California State University Long Beach as part of a new trimester BSN nursing degree program, MemorialCare Long Beach Medical Center's simulation laboratory has since expanded to train a variety of clinicians, including practicing physicians and those going through residencies. The program also has an 11-year partnership with the City of Long Beach to train and hire patient care assistants. The large facility has several high-fidelity simulators and cutting-edge technology. Its goals are to train current and future professionals, using lifelike manikins to simulate varying levels of human patient simulations, animations and medical interventions. Since 2014, through a Long Beach Unified School District’s high school healthcare pathway simulation program partnership, teens wanting to pursue health careers receive early work-based learning experience in a hospital with hands-on training with medical professionals. One of a few programs of its kind, 97% of student participants go on to pursue an education in healthcare, helping address the shortage of professionals. As one of the nation’s most socioeconomically and ethnically diverse cities, the program helps cultivate a more diverse workforce.

Memorial Health (Springfield, Ill.). Memorial opened its learning center in 2015 on the campus of its flagship hospital in Springfield. The facility has since been dedicated to supporting and developing the capabilities of the healthcare workforce and promoting a culture of continuous learning and improvement. In addition, the learning center has multiple simulation facilities and surgical skills labs. Its simulation center has 10 simulated learning environments and 16,000 square feet of patient care rooms, operating rooms and ambulance and patient homes. The facility is also a teaching hospital for Southern Illinois University School of Medicine. The center also hosts training free of charge for paramedics and emergency medicine providers in the state. During the Covid-19 pandemic, the center shifted its priorities to become a training center for nurses and physicians treating respiratory illnesses. It also pivoted to virtual sessions for frontline staff members, promoting social distancing and remote learning.

Mount Sinai Health System (New York City). The Mount Sinai Health System leverages advanced simulation technologies across its campuses to enhance training and improve care quality. Its flagship Simulation, Teaching, and Research Center is the only facility worldwide to hold simultaneous accreditation in research, teaching and education, systems integration, and fellowship programs from the Society for Simulation in Healthcare. Facilities like the Center for Surgical Simulation, Robotics and Artificial Intelligence and the Simulation Center at Mount Sinai West provide cutting-edge training in robotic surgery, team-based care and interprofessional collaboration. Programs such as the Morchand Center for Clinical Competence and the Philips School of Nursing Simulation Center focus on competency-based and hands-on training for future healthcare leaders. By integrating extended realtiy, virtual reality and high-fidelity simulators, Mount Sinai fosters a culture of safety and continuous improvement, setting a benchmark for excellence in medical education and patient care.

NYC Health + Hospitals. NYC Health + Hospitals’ Institute for Simulation and Advanced Learning provides training for the largest public health system in the U.S. and graduates over 100 fellows from one of the world’s largest simulation education fellowships. It pioneered the use of manikins of color in obstetric simulations to address maternal mortality disparities, launched a systemwide training for over 1,000 emergency department providers, and improved care for patients with opioid use disorder using person-centered, destigmatizing approaches. The institute is accredited in all six areas by the Society for Simulation in Healthcare and is recognized for contributions in emergency medicine and OB/GYN. It delivers cutting-edge training at 10-15 national and international conferences annually and publishes research on topics like bias in education, debriefing and faculty development in leading journals. The institute is advancing clinical impact measurement by leveraging EHRs in its quest to assess how simulation interventions influence behaviors, communication and quality improvement outcomes.

NYU Langone Health (New York City). The NYU Langone Hospital—Long Island (N.Y.) Simulation Center, housed in a 5,000-square-foot facility adjacent to the NYU Grossman Long Island School of Medicine, provides advanced clinical training for physicians, nurses, medical students and first responders. The center, operational since 2013 and relocated to its current facility in 2015, offers high-tech simulated training environments, including a multipurpose hospital room adaptable as an operating room, ICU or trauma bay, and four patient exam rooms equipped with standardized patients and audio-visual capabilities. Key training focuses include technical skills, such as central line insertion, paracentesis and IV placement, as well as communication, teamwork and patient safety. Supporting NYU Grossman Long Island School of Medicine's mission, the center enhances educational excellence through experiential learning and competency-based interprofessional programs. Additionally, faculty-led debrief sessions provide purposeful practice and feedback to promote professionalism, clinical reasoning and care quality.

Naples (Fla.) Comprehensive Health. The Judith and Marvin Herb Family Simulation Center at Naples Comprehensive Health has doubled its volume annually since 2021, training 4,032 learners for 18,689 hours across 655 classes in 2023. The 12,000-square-foot center supports interdisciplinary training for physicians, nurses, residents and fellows, as well as non-clinical staff, aiming to improve critical thinking, patient care and team performance while aiding recruitment and retention efforts. The center’s innovations include mixed reality simulations for high-risk scenarios, training on de-escalation and medical error disclosure, and partnerships with emergency medical services, schools, nonprofits and local organizations to enhance education and community impact. The system has seen improved patient satisfaction and quality metrics, supported by the center’s role in strategic initiatives and its contribution to staff development, diversity and wellness.

Nebraska Medicine (Omaha). In 2020, University of Nebraska Medical Center opened an advanced clinical simulation facility, the five-level Dr. Edwin G. & Dorothy Balbach Davis Global Center, designed to create safe, innovative and experiential training environments. The iEXCEL initiative, headquartered in the center, advances healthcare education through simulation-based techniques and 3D-augmented and virtual reality technologies. Within the center, replicated clinics, hospitals, ambulatory and home care units enable learners to simulate and practice incidents, events and patient care scenarios to build confidence and skills that will ultimately improve patient outcomes. The center, which features the first holographic theatre in any academic institution in the world, trains healthcare students from all disciplines as well as Nebraska Medicine healthcare professionals. The venue supports research and business development, including content creation for its 3D, virtual reality and holographic technologies.

Northeast Georgia Health System (Gainesville). The Northeast Georgia Health System’s Center for Simulation and Innovation has earned accreditation in teaching and education from the Society for Simulation in Healthcare. The center delivers advanced, interdisciplinary training through initiatives like large-scale mass casualty simulations, robotic surgery training with the RobotiX Mentor, and immersive psychiatric and emergency preparedness scenarios, serving over 300 rural students and professionals through its mobile simulation lab in October 2023 alone. The center integrates new technology such as 3D printing, virtual reality and gamified learning, including escape rooms and "Sim Wars", all aiming to enhance clinical skills, critical thinking and teamwork. Recognized with awards like the "Healthcare Innovation Award" from the Greater Hall Chamber of Commerce, the center collaborates with local schools, rural communities and academic partners to support workforce development and equitable healthcare education.

OSF HealthCare (Peoria, Ill.) The Jump Trading Simulation & Education Center at OSF HealthCare is considered a global leader in healthcare simulation, innovation and education. The six-floor, 168,000-square-foot center is one of the largest in the world, serving as a hub for education and offering various programs, including interprofessional simulations to address critical programmatic and clinical needs. Founded in 2012 in collaboration with the University of Illinois College of Medicine, Jump's mission is to dramatically improve patient outcomes while reducing healthcare costs. In addition to education, simulation is used for research, systems testing and patient safety. Jump has provided 1.1-plus million learner visits through simulation, in-situ, digital and off-site approaches. The program has also hosted nearly 6,600 simulations and skills experiences at its facility. All told, Jump has trained nearly 1,300 medical students and residents. The broader impact of simulation at OSF includes enhancing clinical competency, improving system reliability and addressing other challenges, such as reducing hospital-acquired conditions. In fiscal year 2023, new simulation proposals increased by 50%. To date, OSF STEAM, which offers science, technology, engineering, art and math programs to middle- and high-school students, has trained 12,800 future healthcare professionals in-person and via creative at-home kits.

Ochsner Health (New Orleans). The Ochsner Clinical Simulation and Patient Safety Center, established in 2017, is an 8,300-square-foot facility dedicated to enhancing patient safety and clinical outcomes. It employs high-fidelity human patient simulators and advanced training technologies to provide healthcare professionals, residents and students with immersive, team-based learning opportunities in realistic settings, such as emergency departments, operating rooms and patient care units. The center focuses on evidence-based programs that improve collaboration, communication and decision-making. Training spans basic skills to advanced procedural innovations and crisis management, enabling participants to refine their expertise in a risk-free, ethical and collaborative environment.

The Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center (Columbus). The Clinical Skills Education and Assessment Center at Ohio State University is a premier simulation training facility that, in fiscal year 2024 alone, supported over 45,000 learners across 7,075 session hours. It features advanced human simulators, virtual reality surgical trainers with haptic feedback, and high-fidelity virtual critical care settings that replicate operating rooms, NICUs and emergency departments. The center invests in leading-edge resources such as a 3D printing lab, immersive anatomy visualization tools, and the KindHeart cardiothoracic trainer, making it one of fewer than a dozen sites worldwide to offer open-heart surgery simulation. The program has fostered various innovative partnerships and programs, including disaster training, interdisciplinary mock codes and telehealth development.

Orlando (Fla.) Health. The simulation program at Orlando Health, launched in 2009, provides new clinicians with two simulation centers: the Orlando Health Institute for Learning Simulation Center and the Medical Education Center for Simulation-Based Training. The program employs bedside educators in guiding students through simulations of mock codes, adverse reactions, stroke, orthopedics, respiratory disease, precipitous delivery, sepsis and more. In addition, the program also participates in an annual systemwide mock mass casualty event to reinforce emergency preparedness. To accommodate the program's fast expansion, Orlando Health developed a 2.5 day course which has trained nearly 100 team members across hospital sites to facilitate simulation.

Parkview Health (Fort Wayne, Ind.). The Parkview Mirro Center for Research and Innovation Simulation Lab, established in 2015, is a 4,000-square-foot, state-of-the-art facility accredited by the Society for Simulation in Healthcare and the American College of Surgeons. It offers high-fidelity manikins, advanced virtual reality systems, and surgical simulation suites to train clinicians and teams in diverse medical scenarios, including trauma, obstetrics and laparoscopic procedures. The lab also provides 3D printing services for surgical planning, patient education and memorial models through its "Forever in Your Heart" program. In late 2023, Parkview launched Indiana’s first mobile medical training lab, a 42-foot vehicle equipped with two simulation rooms, control rooms and a debriefing space, replicating an ambulance to provide 250-plus hours of annual training for emergency medical services, police and fire personnel. These initiatives enhance rural healthcare training, expand first responder capabilities and ensure clinicians are prepared for real-world emergencies.

Penn Medicine (Philadelphia). The Penn Medicine Clinical Simulation Center is a state-of-the-art, 22,000-square-foot facility providing advanced simulation training to physicians, students and healthcare professionals. With realistic hospital environments and human patient simulators, the center offers interprofessional team training and individual instruction in procedural skills such as central line placement, laparoscopic procedures and fiberoptic endoscopy. It serves as an authorized provider of American Heart Association courses, a Society of American Gastrointestinal and Endoscopic Surgeons test site for laparoscopic and endoscopic surgery certifications, and offers a robust standardized patient program as well. The center also conducts in-situ simulations across Penn Medicine facilities to address training, assessment and change management. Equipped with simulated procedure rooms, emergency department rooms and multi-purpose skills labs, the center emphasizes patient safety, clinical excellence and interprofessional collaboration. Its highly skilled team integrates simulation methodologies into curriculum development, enhancing the skills and efficiency of both clinical and non-clinical staff.

Prime Healthcare (Ontario, Calif.). Prime Healthcare's PrimE-Academy provides a user-friendly learning platform for Prime Healthcare clinical and non-clinical workers to participate in live virtual learning experiences through webinars. PrimE-Academy helps to supplement Prime's full offering of live training. The program features an interactive virtual classroom, an on-demand course library and a registration calendar of virtual events. Available programs include new hire orientations, critical care series' and a leadership and patient experience series. Since the platforms launch in 2024, nurses have participated in the live critical care course, events have been held on burnout and compassion fatigue, multidisciplinary events have provided education on ideas sharing, and a de-escalation and crisis intervention training program was held teaching clinicians self-defense maneuver options. Prime has also embarked on a strategic partnership with Steer Health to create a next-generation consumer engagement experience for Prime's hospitals and outpatient locations.

RWJBarnabas Health (West Orange, N.J.). RWJBarnabas Health’s Institute for Nursing Excellence offers cutting-edge education and professional development for nurses through state-of-the-art training facilities that serve the entire system statewide. The institute emphasizes hands-on training, emerging technology and realistic simulations to bridge the gap between classroom learning and clinical practice, reducing redundancy and standardizing care protocols across the system. Key initiatives include the "Nourish" program, a dedicated orientation unit for newly licensed registered nurses, and a robust one-year nurse residency program providing mentorship, specialty training and support to new graduate nurses. The Center for Professional Development, Innovation and Research serves as a centralized resource for learning, innovation and career advancement that enhances patient care, reduces costs, advances innovation and addresses challenges like workforce turnover.

Renown Health (Reno, Nev.). The Helmsley Simulation and Innovation Center at Renown Health is funded by a $3.1 million donor grant from The Leona M. and Harry B. Helmsley Charitable Trust. Its new simulation and innovation center, which is currently under construction, will greatly expand the health system’s ability to train healthcare providers throughout northern Nevada. With a scheduled opening in 2025, the Helmsley Simulation and Innovation Center will feature three simulated patient rooms, classroom space, computer labs and a conference center, allowing trainers to run current and future healthcare professionals through real-life acute, outpatient, telemedicine and specialty care scenarios. The state-of-the-art simulation and innovation center expands the Nevada’s health system’s academic partnership with the University of Nevada Reno School of Medicine and substantially increases training capacity from 1,500 to 2,500 clinicians each year across urban and rural settings.

Riverside Health (Newport News, Va.). The Riverside Simulation Training Lab, a collaborative initiative that opened in September 2020, went on to earn full accreditation in teaching and education from the Society for Simulation in Healthcare in December 2023. This 8,400-square-foot facility emulates clinical environments, featuring four dedicated areas, including a medical/surgical/ICU Ward, labor and delivery room, emergency medicine/trauma bay and procedural skills suite. Each of the areas are equipped with high-fidelity simulators and advanced clinical equipment. Since its inception, the lab has trained over 11,800 learners across 80 programs, delivering nearly 2,900 hours of simulation-based training to improve clinical proficiency and patient care. The lab also serves as a community resource, collaborating with emergency medical service agencies and local schools to foster healthcare career interest. In 2024, educators at the center presented four innovative projects at the International Meeting on Simulation in Healthcare, including a novel model design selected for the SimVentor Showcase.

Roswell Park Comprehensive Cancer Center (Buffalo, N.Y.). Thanks to a generous donation that led to the creation of Roswell Park Comprehensive Cancer Center's simulation center, the 800-plus nurses at the cancer center are able to continuously refine and extend their capabilities. The program is believed to be the first high-fidelity simulation of its kind at any U.S. cancer center. Founded in 1898, Roswell Park unveiled its Marie E. Bogner Center for Nursing Excellence early 2023. The spacious center includes a simulation room where nurses run through hypothetical scenarios including codes, medical emergencies, chemotherapy administration, and occupational or environmental safety incidents. They learn from a speaking, responsive manikin how to check breath, take vitals and monitor lung and bowel sounds. Roswell Park is also a pioneer in robot-assisted surgery, and students and veteran surgeons alike go there for simulation-based training in skills mastery and training in the fundamentals of laparoscopic and minimally invasive surgery.

Sharp HealthCare (San Diego). In April 2023, Sharp HealthCare opened the Sharp Prebys Innovation & Education Center, a facility functioning to promote training, innovation and workforce development through its advanced Brown Simulation Center, Caster Institute for Nursing Excellence, Cox Technology Immersion Lab and Technology Demonstration Room. The Brown Simulation Center offers high-fidelity simulation spaces to improve clinical outcomes and patient safety, while the American Nurses Credentialing Center-accredited Caster Institute supports nearly 7,000 Sharp nurses with education, research and innovation programs. The Cox Technology Immersion Lab fosters partnerships that explore AI, machine learning and advanced analytics, while the Technology Demonstration Room evaluates the latest and greatest tools for integration into Sharp’s system. In September 2024, Sharp demonstrated international leadership in simulation when hosting Japanese healthcare leaders and showcasing groundbreaking technologies like spatial computing, robotic surgery, AI and 3D surgical tools that will play key roles in advancing patient care and reducing caregiver burnout.



Spartanburg (S.C.) Regional Healthcare System. The Spartanburg Regional Healthcare System’s simulation program has grown significantly since 2020, with a 40% increase in learners in fiscal year 2023, over 26,000 annual learner contact hours, and more than 300 nurse residents enrolled annually in its "transition to practice" nurse residency program. The 3,600-square-foot center features advanced simulators, task trainers and innovative scenarios like the medical error immersive training, which fosters patient safety, empathy and accountability among multidisciplinary teams. The program’s partnerships have earned it recognition as "Business Partner of the Year" from three local schools and academic institutions and has contributed to workforce development, including a work-based learning program that has already resulted in 27 new hires. Supported by multiple grants, the simulation program has expanded to include cutting-edge technologies such as virtual reality and AI, enhancing realism and effectiveness in training. The center currently plans to pursue accreditation from the Society of Simulation in Healthcare.

Stanford Medicine (Palo Alto, Calif.). Stanford University School of Medicine and its hospitals established the Center for Immersive and Simulation-based Learning in hopes of pioneering novel techniques, technologies and applications for patient care. The system benefits from the simulation center's practical- and research-based findings. The program promotes innovation, with the ability to formulate clinical spaces that mirror their real-life counterparts closely and allows students to practice before live clinical testing. Among the simulation modalities available are standardized patients, part-task physical trainers, virtual reality, desktop simulations and mannequin-based simulators. The center also operates the Goodman Immersive Learning Center, a simulation facility that serves budding surgeons at the medical school.

Tampa (Fla.) General Hospital. Tampa General Hospital, in partnership with the USF Health Morsani College of Medicine, leverages the 90,000-square-foot USF Health Center for Advanced Medical Learning and Simulation to provide training for healthcare professionals and students. The center annually trains about 100 incoming medical residents in central line placement, enhances specialty-specific simulation training across multiple fields, and incorporates extended reality technologies such as virtual and augmented reality to improve clinical skills and communication. In 2023, the center deployed a mobile simulation unit equipped with high-tech manikins to deliver hands-on training to rural and underserved communities within a 300-mile radius. The center also collaborates with Immertec on a $1.6 million National Institutes of Health-funded study to evaluate immersive technology's role in training rural healthcare providers. With advanced haptic technology and cutting-edge manikins, the center ensures healthcare professionals are prepared to deliver safe, high-quality care while addressing critical workforce and educational challenges.

Texas Children's Hospital (Houston). Texas Children’s Simulation Center has grown significantly since its inception in 2009, completing over 800 simulations and 15,000 simulation hours in 2023, reflecting its critical role in quality improvement, safety, and education across the system. The center features over 8,000 square feet of dedicated space, 13 in-situ simulation rooms, and interdisciplinary programs that extend beyond clinical staff to include therapy dog training and caregiver education for tracheostomy emergencies. The center pioneered programs like simulation-based clinical systems testing and debriefing tools for clinical events, which have been implemented hospitalwide. The team has earned Society for Simulation in Healthcare accreditation in teaching, research, systems integration and core standards. With innovative programs testing technologies like virtual nursing and “Safe Car” rides for behavioral health patients, the center continues improve patient safety and outcomes.

UAB Medicine (Birmingham, Ala.). As part of University of Alabama at Birmingham Medicine, UAB Clinical Simulation encourages all members of the healthcare team to “SimFirst” before delivering patient care. The program offers opportunities for individuals and teams to learn and practice through hands-on training for procedures, processes and events across the health system and beyond. Simulation experiences are often co-created with domain experts and may include immersive, procedural and systems simulations, as well as virtual reality, augmented reality and e-learning options. The department is collaborative, offering interdepartmental learning opportunities while tailoring experiences to meet facilitators’ specific needs. The program also homes the UAB Mobile Simulation lab, which is the only one of its kind in the state. Equipped with two simulation areas and the latest in simulation technology, the mobile lab helps provide simulation resources to rural communities across the state and supports the educational objectives of the Alabama Rural Health Collaborative and its member institutions. UAB Clinical Simulation aims to support any profession in the health system, from environmental services to discharge planners, from registration professionals to parking lot attendants and all points in between.

UCLA Health (Los Angeles). UCLA Health opened a 30,600-square-foot facility that serves as a cutting-edge hub for medical education, surgical innovation and healthcare technology. The UCLA Simulation Center and the Center for Advanced Surgical & Interventional Technology features the latest equipment and an audiovisual system for live streaming and recording. It brings together mock clinical experiences, surgical and procedural simulation and hospital team training under one roof, underscoring UCLA Health’s dedication to high quality patient care and medical education supported by the latest technologies, scientific research and medical advances. The facility advances healthcare education by pioneering simulation-based techniques and innovating through research and development in areas such as surgical interventions, biodesign, extended reality and AI. The new facility facilitates interprofessional training and collaboration for not only UCLA medical personnel and students but also nursing, dental and other professional schools.

UPMC (Pittsburgh). The University of Pittsburgh's Wiser Institute for Simulation, Education and Research was established in 1994. An integral piece of the university as well as the UPMC Health System, the institute offers a fellowship program as one of the few centers in the world accredited by the Society for Simulation in Healthcare in all five specialty areas. The institute's programs aim not only to provide simulation based training, but also to improve patient safety, explore improvements in healthcare delivery and foster research on simulation education.

UW Medicine (Seattle). WISH is the University of Washington's simulation center, which spans 30 departments throughout UW Medicine, medical school, nursing school, pharmacy school and the physician assistant training program. With the use of cutting-edge technology, WISH facilitates education and training so learners can perfect their skills before applying them to a patient. Created in 2009, WISH promotes interprofessional team communication, effectively reducing the margin of error and keeping patients safer. Donations, along with awards such as the WISH Innovation in Simulation Award, help support innovations in technology, education and delivery. The program's research arm, the Center for Research in Education and Simulation Technologies, supports advancement in the field of healthcare simulation sciences via the creation of realistic models, virtual environments, and more.

University of Chicago Medicine. The University of Chicago Simulation Center supports over 250 simulation-based programs annually, training nearly 9,000 learners across the UChicago Medicine health system and the Pritzker School of Medicine. It provides immersive, hands-on clinical training using high- and low-fidelity simulators to enhance skills assessment, research and healthcare delivery in a safe environment. The center collaborates with quality and patient safety teams to improve healthcare outcomes through initiatives such as clinical team training, resuscitation, emergency preparedness and simulation-based clinical systems testing. Community outreach includes educational programming on Chicago’s South Side via a simulation mobile unit, an ambulance converted into a training center. UC Simulation is accredited by the American College of Surgeons and the American Heart Association, and its contributions have earned UChicago Medicine multiple honors, including Magnet designation, U.S. News and World Report rankings, and awards from the American Heart Association.

University of Miami Health System. The University of Miami Health System's Simulation Hospital Advancing Research and Education program provides clinical, research and educational simulation opportunities. With easily personalizable environments that can mirror ambulance bays, emergency departments, incident command centers, outpatient clinics, labor and delivery suites, operating rooms and more, students have unparalleled access to authentic equipment, techniques and experiences in a safe, simulated setting. The program's research contributes greatly to patient safety, disaster preparedness, health equity and more. The program is beginning to incorporate augmented, virtual and mixed reality technologies to help familiarize students with operating rooms before clinical placement. Students, healthcare professionals, first responders and corporate partners alike can access the facility. The hospital was established in 2017 and has since played a crucial role in creating and standardizing processes that address hurricanes, active shooters, disease outbreaks and other disasters.

University of Tennessee Health Sciences Center (Memphis). University of Tennessee Health Sciences Center opened the state-of-the-art Center for Healthcare Improvement and Patient Simulation in 2018. The center utilizes standardized patients, high-fidelity patient simulators and virtual reality settings to educate students, residents, professionals and clinicians. The facility serves those at the dentistry, graduate health sciences, health professions, nursing, medicine and pharmacy colleges, preparing them to deliver high-quality team-based healthcare. In 2022, the program guided 19,410 non-unique learners through simulation events.

University of Utah Health (Salt Lake City). The Simulation Learning Center at the University of Utah College of Nursing provides simulation education and research for students, faculty, clinical staff and community partners. Students, including pre-license and graduate nursing students, medical students and residents spend an entire day each week of the semester in the center harnessing psychomotor skills, critical thinking and clinical judgment, led by full-time faculty educators. The learning center is also shared frequently by the College of Nursing for courses and conferences, such as the pediatric critical care medicine "boot camp" for first-year fellows, as well as a two-day pediatric and neonatal care ultrasound course. In 2022, the simulation team at the center was nominated for the International Nursing Association of Clinical and Simulation Learning "Frontline Simulation Champion Excellence" award.

Valley Children's Healthcare (Madera, Calif.). Valley Children’s extracorporeal membrane oxygenation program is distinguished by its robust training program, where 25–30 specialists complete over 1,400 simulation hours annually to maintain high proficiency. The hospital was the first in California’s Central Valley to provide life-saving extracorporeal membrane oxygenation support. Now, it remains the only center in a 44,000-square-mile catchment area to do so, achieving outcomes in the top 10–20% globally among Extracorporeal Life Support Organization centers. Its extracorporeal membrane oxygenation survival rate for neonatal and pediatric patients is 67%, significantly exceeding the 53% average for similar centers, with a complication rate of 22.5 per 1,000 hours, which is dramatically lower than the average of 66.2. Thanks in large part to its emphasis on training and simulation, Valley Children’s extracorporeal membrane oxygenation program has received international recognition as a platinum-level center of excellence in life support, one of only 34 U.S. centers with this distinction in 2024.

Valleywise Health Medical Center (Phoenix). Valleywise Health's new simulation center played a critical role in preparing over 2,000 nurses, residents and healthcare professionals for the June 2024 transition to a 673,000-square-foot state-of-the-art hospital, including the nationally verified level I trauma center and Diane & Bruce Halle Arizona Burn Center. The center features realistic acute care, ICU, labor and delivery, and operating room suite simulations. Additionally, the center boasts a high-fidelity manikin that enables advanced training in stroke response, laparoscopic skills and other critical procedures. Staff received hands-on training with new equipment such as ceiling lifts and monitors, ensuring a seamless transition and high-quality patient care. The center’s innovative, experiential training for graduate nurses and surgical residents bridges the gap between theoretical knowledge and practical skills, advancing care quality and equity across the organization.

WellSpan Health (York, Pa.). In 2024, WellSpan partnered with Jersey College to launch a school of nursing in York County, offering an accelerated associate degree in nursing designed to address the national nursing shortage and train the next generation of healthcare providers. WellSpan has also established the Jeanne Donlevy Arnold Center for Nursing Innovation to transform nursing education and care models through technology, AI and digital tools. Its Kinsley Foundation Medical Education Simulation Center delivers over 12,000 contact hours annually, supporting 1,300 learner encounters across a wide range of residency, fellowship and allied health training programs. WellSpan expanded its impact by signing an agreement with Temple University’s Lewis Katz School of Medicine to establish a new regional campus in York County, set to open in 2027, hosting 40 students per class and employing over 130 faculty and staff. This collaboration will bolster the local economy, enhance WellSpan’s residency and fellowship programs and foster innovation, research and clinical trial opportunities in central Pennsylvania.