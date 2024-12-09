64 CEO influencers to know | 2024

Hospital and health system CEOs hold singularly powerful opportunities to shape the future of healthcare, thanks to their high-profile roles and broad influence.

When these leaders speak up about important health equity issues, advocate for public health, pioneer new care models and adopt cutting-edge technologies, their actions receive global attention. These thought leaders are the arbiters setting new standards in healthcare practices.

Becker’s is proud to recognize the hospital and health system CEOs who are leveraging their influence to transform the healthcare landscape for the better.

Note: We compiled this list using nominations and editorial research. This list is not exhaustive, nor is it an endorsement of included leaders, hospitals, health systems, or associated healthcare providers. Leaders cannot pay for inclusion on this list. Leaders are presented in alphabetical order. We extend a special thank you to Rhoda Weiss for her contributions to this list.

We accepted nominations for this list. Please contact Anna Falvey at afalvey@beckershealthcare.com with any questions or comments.





Gregory Adams. CEO of Kaiser Permanente (Oakland, Calif.). Mr. Adams serves as chair and CEO of Kaiser Permanente, an integrated nonprofit healthcare system that provides care and coverage for over 13.2 million people across nine markets in the U.S. Under his leadership, the organization launched Risant Health in 2023 to expand access to its value-based care model, which delivers superior health outcomes, lower costs and increased equity. Mr. Adams has advanced initiatives to address health disparities, promoting workforce diversity to reflect the communities served by Kaiser Permanente’s 260,000 employees and 25,700 physicians. With over 40 years of healthcare experience, including 25 years at Kaiser Permanente, Mr. Adams was named to Time's "TIME100 Health" list for 2024 thanks to his influence in reshaping the industry. He also contributes to global health and equity efforts through leadership roles in organizations like the World Economic Forum and ELEVATE, a mentoring program for Black healthcare executives.

Robert Allen. President and CEO of Intermountain Health (Salt Lake City). Mr. Allen is the president and CEO of Intermountain Health, a nonprofit health system that operates across seven states in the western U.S. and includes 33 hospitals, 385 clinics and a workforce of over 66,000 employees. With over 30 years of healthcare leadership experience, including 28 years at Intermountain, Mr. Allen has helped the system become a model for innovation, affordability and accessibility. Under his leadership, Intermountain has advanced telehealth, outreach and shared service models. Mr. Allen’s dedication extends to fostering a culture of operational excellence and mentoring future healthcare leaders. He is currently a fellow of the American College of Healthcare Executives, and has served on several foundation, chamber and service boards.

Imran Andrabi, MD. CEO of Froedtert ThedaCare Health (Milwaukee). Dr. Imran Andrabi serves as president and CEO of Froedtert ThedaCare Health, guiding the organization’s vision, strategy and operations. A seasoned healthcare leader with a background in family medicine, he is committed to population health, care innovation and the provision of exceptional patient and caregiver experiences. Before joining ThedaCare in 2017, Dr. Andrabi led Mercy Health in Toledo, Ohio, advancing from intern to CEO of the nonprofit system. He encourages the use of team-based care and process improvement to enhance healthcare delivery. Dr. Andrabi also holds numerous board appointments, contributing to initiatives that promote quality and collaboration in Wisconsin and beyond.

Barry Arbuckle, PhD. CEO of MemorialCare (Fountain Valley, Calif.). Dr. Arbuckle is the president and CEO of MemorialCare, a leading nonprofit healthcare system in Southern California with over 200 care sites and 12,000 employees. Under his leadership, MemorialCare has achieved significant growth, financial success and recognition for its advancements in clinical information systems, evidence-based medicine and healthcare reform. Dr. Arbuckle has championed innovative partnerships, including a groundbreaking direct contract with Boeing to deliver healthcare services to its employees, and excels in managing multiple ACO agreements. He holds leadership roles in influential organizations like the Integrated Healthcare Association and the Healthcare Leadership Council, while also chairing the MemorialCare Innovation Fund to drive healthcare innovation. A sought-after speaker, Dr. Arbuckle addresses topics like health system strategy, innovation and value-based care on both national and global platforms.

Alastair Bell, MD. President and CEO of Boston Medical Center Health System. Dr. Bell, CEO of Boston Medical Center Health System, oversees a workforce of 10,000 and has positioned the system as a leader in equity-focused healthcare innovation and expansion. Under his leadership, Boston Medical Center became the first hospital in New England to offer gene therapy for sickle cell disease, launched the "Hospital at Home" program for acute care delivery, and integrated two new medical centers, securing access to care for underserved communities. Dr. Bell has restructured the system’s executive leadership, ensuring diversity with nearly 30% racially diverse leaders and 65% women in top roles, while expanding professional opportunities for BIPOC staff. The system's clinical research excels in inclusivity, with a significant percentage of Black, Hispanic and multilingual participants in its 180 ongoing trials, and it ranks No. 1 in Massachusetts for inclusivity by the Lown Institute. Recognized as one of Boston Magazine’s "Most Influential Bostonians" for 2024, Dr. Bell is also a national advocate for addressing gun violence, combining visionary healthcare leadership with a focus on equity and social responsibility.

Barclay Berdan. CEO of Texas Health Resources (Arlington, Texas). Mr. Berdan, CEO of Texas Health since 2014, leads one of the largest healthcare systems in North Texas, with 29 hospitals, 6,500 physicians and over 400 care locations. Under his leadership, Texas Health has expanded significantly, adding home-based care programs, virtual services and new facilities, including the Jane and John Justin Tower in Fort Worth, Texas and the upcoming hospital in Forney, Texas. Mr. Berdan has prioritized diversity, equity and inclusion through workforce programs and graduate medical education expansions, ensuring the system reflects the communities it serves. His commitment to community health has been recognized with national awards, supported by $1.1 billion in contributions to address social determinants of health and cover unreimbursed care in 2023. A champion of servant leadership, Mr. Berdan’s tenure emphasizes equitable healthcare access and community-driven solutions to improve health outcomes across generations.

Damond W. Boatwright. President and CEO of Hospital Sisters Health System (Springfield, Ill.). Mr. Boatwright, president and CEO of Hospital Sisters Health System, leads a $2.9 billion Catholic healthcare system serving 2.6 million people across Illinois and Wisconsin with 13 hospitals and numerous clinics. As the system’s first African American CEO, Mr. Boatwright emphasizes transparency, shared accountability and advocacy for rural healthcare, urging policymakers to address challenges facing these communities. He has championed worker safety through investments like personal alert systems and advanced diversity initiatives, including a "patient preference" policy to combat racism and discrimination. Under his leadership, the system played a pivotal role in designating the 1908 Springfield Race Riot site as a national monument, highlighting the healthcare system’s historic role in addressing social justice. With over 20 years of progressive healthcare leadership experience, Mr. Boatwright remains a driving force in operational excellence, equity and community service.

Joseph Cacchione, MD. CEO of Jefferson Health (Philadelphia). Dr. Cacchione became CEO of Jefferson in 2022, overseeing Jefferson Health, Thomas Jefferson University and Jefferson Health Plans, which collectively serve millions of patients, 8,300 students and 350,000 insurance members. Under his leadership, Jefferson has achieved substantial growth, including a transformative 2024 merger with Lehigh Valley Health Network, creating a $14 billion health system with 65,000 employees, ranking among the nation’s top 15 nonprofit health systems. Prior to Jefferson, Dr. Cacchione held executive roles at St. Louis-based Ascension, where he managed clinical and network services for a $28 billion system, and the Cleveland Clinic, where he advanced strategy and operations for its Heart and Vascular Institute. His 30-plus year career spans leadership in healthcare systems, national advocacy roles and two decades as an interventional cardiologist.

David Callender, MD. President and CEO of Memorial Hermann Health System (Houston). Dr. Callender has served as president and CEO of Memorial Hermann Health System since 2019, overseeing a network of 34,000 employees, 6,400 affiliated physicians and 250 care sites, including 17 hospitals. He has implemented a multi-year strategy to enhance patient outcomes, optimize costs, foster health equity and create fulfilling work environments. Under his leadership, Memorial Hermann has advanced high-value care through service line transformations, facility expansions and strategic investments, while partnering with community stakeholders to address healthcare access barriers. A tenured professor of otolaryngology, Dr. Callender has previously led The University of Texas Medical Branch in Galveston, the UCLA Hospital System in Los Angeles, and MD Anderson Cancer Center in Houston. Recognized in 2021 as one of Houston’s “Most Admired CEOs” by the Houston Business Journal, he continues to contribute to the community through board roles with The United Way of Greater Houston and the University of Houston.

Brendan Carr, MD. CEO of Mount Sinai Health System (New York City). Dr. Carr, CEO and Kenneth L. Davis Chair of the Mount Sinai Health System, oversees eight hospitals, the Icahn School of Medicine and over 400 ambulatory sites, driving excellence in patient care, education and research. A 20-year veteran emergency physician, Dr. Carr has spearheaded initiatives to enhance emergency systems for trauma, stroke and cardiac care, while advancing innovative health policies. His leadership during the Covid-19 pandemic transformed Mount Sinai’s emergency capacity, implementing protocols that improved patient outcomes and strengthened the system's crisis response infrastructure. Dr. Carr also developed the regional disaster health response system, uniting public and private sectors for effective health emergency preparedness. He brings expertise from the various different sectors of his career, which has spanned academia, government and healthcare systems.

Elizabeth Concordia. President and CEO of UCHealth (Aurora, Colo.). Ms. Concordia serves as president and CEO of UCHealth, a nonprofit healthcare system with $7.5 billion in annual revenue, 33,000 employees and 14 hospitals. Since joining UCHealth in 2014, she has driven initiatives to expand the system’s regional footprint, enhance patient access and experience, and integrate innovative technologies to improve population health. Ms. Concordia has prioritized strategic partnerships and the academic mission, while overseeing more than 200 clinic locations and 2,500 inpatient beds. Before UCHealth, she held executive roles at UPMC in Pittsburgh, leading its hospital and community services division. Recognized as the Denver Business Journal’s 2021 "Most Admired CEO", she also serves on the boards of Premera Blue Cross, AdvanceEDU and the Denver Metro Chamber of Commerce.

Stephanie Conners. President and CEO of BayCare Health System (Clearwater, Fla.). Ms. Conners, president and CEO of BayCare Health System, oversees one of Florida’s largest healthcare organizations. She is committed to operational excellence and community impact. Under her leadership, BayCare has expanded its footprint with the construction of its 17th hospital, as well as groundbreaking projects like Florida's first behavioral health urgent care center and a proton therapy facility. A former nurse, Ms. Conners champions hospital-at-home care and advocates for legislation to improve patient outcomes, reduce costs and enhance hospital capacity. Dedicated to fostering innovation, she has led BayCare in the implementation of AI-driven tools to ease frontline workloads and the deployment of robotic systems for supply distribution. Ms. Conners has earned several awards for her leadership, including being named as one of Tampa Bay Business Journal’s "Power 100 and Most Admired CEOs" for 2024.

Joanne Conroy, MD. President and CEO of Dartmouth Health (Lebanon, N.H.). Dr. Conroy has served as president and CEO of Dartmouth Health since 2017, driving significant growth and transformation for New Hampshire's only academic health system. Under her leadership, Dartmouth Health completed a $150 million expansion at Dartmouth Hitchcock Medical Center and a new ambulatory surgical center, enhancing access to advanced care and increasing capacity to 460 beds. Dr. Conroy has also championed financial turnaround efforts, added Southwestern Vermont Health Care to the system and spearheaded strategic planning for the organization's future. Dr. Conroy is board certified with the American Board of Anesthesiologists and became the chair of the American Hospital Association board in January 2024.

John Couris. President and CEO of Tampa (Fla.) General Hospital. Mr. Couris is the president and CEO of the Florida Health Sciences Center, which is a portfolio of organizations that includes Tampa General Hospital, a leading nonprofit academic health system. He has overseen significant growth and innovation since joining in 2017, expanding Tampa General Hospital’s network to six hospitals and over 150 care locations. Under his leadership, Tampa General has launched groundbreaking initiatives, including an AI-powered care coordination center, a venture capital fund for healthcare innovation, and a $550 million medical and research district in Tampa. Mr. Couris is recognized as a national thought leader in healthcare innovation, organizational leadership and policy, frequently advising elected officials and contributing to national discussions on healthcare advancements. Mr. Couris remains deeply involved in community and professional organizations, serving on multiple boards and fostering collaborations that enhance healthcare and community wellbeing.

Leslie Davis. President and CEO of UPMC (Pittsburgh). Ms. Davis serves as the president and CEO of UPMC, bringing over 30 years of experience in healthcare operations and business development. Prior to her current role, she was executive vice president of UPMC in Pittsburgh and president of its health services division, overseeing 40 hospitals, 4,900 physicians, and a wide range of specialty and post-acute care services. Ms. Davis previously led UPMC Magee-Womens Hospital for 14 years and held senior leadership roles at major health systems including Penn Medicine and Thomas Jefferson University in Philadelphia. Her career began at Mount Sinai Medical Center in New York City, where she advanced through increasingly prominent positions.

Michael Dowling. President and CEO of Northwell Health (New Hyde Park, N.Y.). Mr. Dowling, president and CEO of Northwell Health, leads New York’s largest healthcare system with over 87,000 employees and an $18 billion annual budget. He focuses on advancing healthcare equity, addressing public health challenges like gun violence, and preparing future generations through initiatives like the Northwell School of Health Sciences, set to open in 2025. Under his leadership, Northwell has enhanced workforce diversity and engagement, with 90% of employees affirming its commitment to inclusivity. Mr. Dowling has championed global humanitarian efforts, including providing ambulances and 3D-printed prosthetics for Ukraine’s war-torn regions, while also playing a prominent role in national discussions on gun violence prevention. A former New York State official and academic, Mr. Dowling is widely known for his innovative contributions to healthcare, public policy and community impact.

Liz Dunne. CEO of PeaceHealth (Vancouver, Wash.). Ms. Dunne has spent nearly a decade as president and CEO of Catholic health system PeaceHealth. A registered dietitian, Ms. Dunne's leadership is marked by a commitment to operational excellence, driving a plan to improve services, manage labor and boost caregiver engagement. She also serves as a champion for female leaders, advancing them into leadership roles and enhancing professional opportunities within the organization. Before joining PeaceHealth, she was the community CEO for Providence Health & Services in South Bay, Calif. As PeaceHealth’s first lay woman leader, Ms. Dunne is devoted to the system's mission of improving community wellbeing.

Gianrico Farrugia. CEO of Mayo Clinic (Rochester, Minn.). Dr. Farrugia, president and CEO of Mayo Clinic, leads a workforce of 80,000 that serves 1.3 million patients annually, addressing complex illnesses across all U.S. states and over 130 countries. Dr. Farrugia is driving healthcare transformation through platform-based care models, highlighted by the Mayo Clinic Platform, which leverages vast clinical data to enhance patient care. He has spearheaded a $7 billion investment in infrastructure, introducing advanced innovations like North America’s first carbon ion therapy program and biomanufacturing capabilities. A gastroenterologist, academic leader and author, Dr. Farrugia brings over 35 years of experience in patient-centered innovation and global collaboration to his role.

Tina Freese Decker. President and CEO of Corewell Health (Grand Rapids, Mich.). Ms. Decker serves as president and CEO of Corewell Health, a leading integrated health system delivering exceptional care and health insurance to millions. Under her leadership, Corewell Health unites 21 hospitals and Priority Health, the nation’s third-largest provider-sponsored health plan with over one million members. Ms. Freese Decker spearheaded the 2022 merger of Beaumont Health and Spectrum Health, creating a comprehensive care and coverage network serving diverse communities across Michigan. Renowned for her innovative vision, she emphasizes culture-building and workforce development. Corewell Health has earned accolades under her guidance, including "top hospital" rankings in Michigan from U.S. News & World Report and recognition for customer service from Newsweek in 2023.

Julie Freischlag, MD. CEO of Atrium Wake Forest Baptist Health (Winston-Salem, N.C.). Dr. Freischlag is the CEO of Atrium Health Wake Forest Baptist and chief academic officer at Charlotte, N.C.-based Advocate Health, overseeing a $4 billion annual budget and clinical, academic and research enterprises. Under her leadership, Wake Forest University School of Medicine is expanding with a second location in Charlotte, set to open in 2025, to address critical healthcare workforce needs and increase access to medical education. Dr. Freischlag has championed groundbreaking community initiatives, including a $450 million care tower project and a $1 million partnership to improve senior health services through intergenerational programs. A renowned vascular surgeon, she continues to practice while driving diversity and innovation in her field. She has earned numerous accolades throughout her career, such as the 2023 "Lifetime Achievement Award" from the Society for Vascular Surgery.

Gerald “JP” Gallagher. President and CEO of Endeavor Health (Evanston, Ill.). Mr. Gallagher serves as president and CEO of Endeavor Health, Illinois' third-largest health system, providing care to 1.4 million patients across nine hospitals and 300 sites. Leading 27,000 team members, he emphasizes personalized, community-focused care, clinical excellence and innovation. Mr. Gallagher assumed his current role in 2022 after the merger of NorthShore University Health System and Edward-Elmhurst Health, building on his tenure as NorthShore’s CEO. There, he expanded the system’s footprint and launched initiatives like a freestanding orthopedic hospital and a pioneering clinical genomics program. Mr. Gallagher previously served as COO of NorthShore and president of Evanston (Ill.) Hospital, following leadership roles with Charlotte, N.C.-based Advocate Health Care. In addition to healthcare, he chairs the Gallagher Foundation, advancing education for young leaders in developing countries, and is involved in various boards and councils addressing public health and community issues.

Roxanna Gapstur, PhD, RN. President and CEO of WellSpan Health (York, Pa.). Dr. Gapstur, president and CEO of WellSpan Health, has unified a workforce of over 25,000 and driven transformative strategies to deliver equitable, value-based care. Her work has helped achieve national recognition for Medicare Shared Savings Program performance and earn Health Equity Accreditation from the NCQA. Her leadership has led to investments in innovative technology, including AI-powered imaging solutions, as well as partnerships to expand access to care through new neighborhood hospitals, particularly in rural areas. Focused on diversity and inclusion, Dr. Gapstur established WellSpan’s first DEI committee, increasing senior-level female representation by 25% and significantly reducing maternal health disparities, particularly among Black patients. She has also advanced screening programs to address social determinants of health, such as food and housing insecurities, while strengthening WellSpan’s financial and operational performance post-pandemic.

Robert C. Garrett. CEO of Hackensack Meridian Health (Edison, N.J.). With the help of Mr. Garrett’s leadership, Hackensack Meridian Health has become New Jersey’s largest and most comprehensive healthcare network, encompassing 18 hospitals, over 500 patient care locations and groundbreaking institutions like the Hackensack Meridian School of Medicine. Mr. Garrett has championed innovation through AI-driven virtual care, a hospital-at-home program and sustainable energy partnerships, while steering $1.7 billion in post-pandemic cost savings and opening new mental health and pediatric facilities. Recognized nationally for diversity, equity and inclusion, Hackensack Meridian Health has been ranked first on Fair360's top hospitals list for two consecutive years and has developed programs addressing social determinants of health and health inequities. Mr. Garrett has expanded the workforce pipeline with innovative recruitment strategies, reducing RN vacancy rates significantly below the national average and fostering career development through mentoring and resource groups. Beyond his work at the health system, Mr. Garrett influences global healthcare policy as chair of the World Economic Forum Health and Healthcare Governor's Community, addressing health equity, behavioral health and AI innovations on global platforms.

Bill Gassen. President and CEO of Sanford Health (Sioux Falls, S.D.). Mr. Gassen is the president and CEO of Sanford Health, a $7.5 billion health system that serves communities across the upper Midwest. Appointed in November 2020, Mr. Gassen has centered the organization around patients, people and communities. Under his leadership, the health system aims to be the premier rural health system in the U.S., ensuring high-quality care regardless of a patient’s zip code. He leads Sanford Health in serving over 1.5 million patients and employs 45,000 people across 46 medical centers, with global operations in eight countries. Mr. Gassen has led initiatives like a $350 million virtual care program and the expansion of medical residency programs to support rural healthcare.

Brian Gragnolati. President and CEO of Atlantic Health System (Morristown, N.J.). Mr. Gragnolati is the president and CEO of Atlantic Health System, a $3.3 billion healthcare organization serving over 4.9 million people across New Jersey. A nationally recognized healthcare leader, he is a frequent speaker at events like the Aspen Ideas Health Conference and appears regularly on television and radio programs. Mr. Gragnolati was appointed to Governor Phil Murphy’s Covid-19 advisory council. He leads Atlantic Health System in operating over 550 care sites, including several hospitals and medical centers, and employs 18,000 people. Before joining Atlantic Health, Mr. Gragnolati held senior leadership roles at Johns Hopkins Medicine in Baltimore, WellSpan Health in York, Pa. and Baystate Medical Center in Springfield, Mass.

Sister Mary Haddad. CEO of Catholic Health Association (St. Louis). Sister Haddad is the 10th president and CEO of the Catholic Health Association of the United States, having assumed the role in 2019. She leads the organization in its mission to support the health ministry of the Catholic Church, overseeing a vast network of hospitals, long-term care facilities and community health centers. She directs national advocacy initiatives focused on improving healthcare access, addressing social disparities, and protecting vital programs like Medicaid and Medicare. She also oversees strategic planning and the development of educational programs for leadership and mission formation in Catholic healthcare. Prior to becoming CEO, she served as the vice president of sponsorship and mission services, bringing a background in healthcare, social services and education, including international work in Belize, Trinidad and Tobago.

Rod Hanners. CEO of Keck Medicine of USC (Los Angeles). Mr. Hanners, CEO of Keck Medicine of USC, oversees four hospitals and over 100 clinics across Southern and Central California, fostering a culture of trust, teamwork and employee wellness through initiatives like the "Care for the Caregiver" program. A proponent of health equity, Mr. Hanners hired the system's first chief diversity and inclusion officer and spearheaded the launch of a gender-affirming care program for transgender, non-binary and gender-diverse individuals. Under his leadership, Keck Medical Center of USC has earned national accolades for safety and quality, including top ratings from CMS, Leapfrog and Vizient, along with high U.S. News & World Report rankings in eight specialties. Mr. Hanners has also implemented leadership training programs that improved retention rates, solidifying a resilient workforce. Before Keck Medicine, he held senior roles at Children’s Hospital Los Angeles and Oakland, Calif.-based Kaiser Permanente.

Tim Hingtgen. CEO of Community Health Systems (Franklin, Tenn.). Mr. Hingtgen has served as the CEO of Community Health Systems since January 2021, after holding the role of president and COO from 2016 to 2020. As CEO, Mr. Hingtgen is responsible for the company’s strategic and operational priorities, providing direction to senior leaders in both corporate and regional operations. He is recognized for his expertise in optimizing hospital operations and building regional healthcare networks. Mr. Hingtgen first joined the system in 2008 as vice president of operations and quickly advanced through various leadership roles, including president of division four operations. Before joining the system, he held CEO and COO positions in hospital facilities within other for-profit health systems.

Rod Hochman, MD. President and CEO of Providence (Renton, Wash.). Dr. Hochman is the president and CEO of Providence, a seven-state health system committed to providing high-quality, compassionate care to the communities it serves. He has held leadership roles across the healthcare industry, including serving as chair of the Chicago-based American Hospital Association in 2021 and as a former chair of the St. Louis-based Catholic Health Association’s board of trustees. Before becoming CEO of Providence, Dr. Hochman led Swedish Health Services, a part of the Providence system, and has also held senior executive roles at Norfolk, Va.-based Sentara Healthcare, the Health Alliance of Greater Cincinnati, and Syre, Pa.-based Guthrie Health System. A trained immunologist and rheumatologist, he has spent 45 years in healthcare, including 17 years with Providence. Dr. Hochman plans to retire at the end of 2024 and will transition to a CEO emeritus role in January 2025.

Joseph Impicciche. CEO of Ascension (St. Louis). Mr. Impicciche is the president and CEO of Ascension, one of the largest Catholic health systems in the U.S., serving communities via 136 hospitals and 131,000 associates. During his tenure, he has championed initiatives to expand access to care, address gun violence as a public health issue, promote health equity and racial justice, and reduce drug costs, while also leveraging technology for healthcare innovation. A dedicated community leader, Mr. Impicciche chairs the St. Louis-based Catholic Health Association of the United States and holds board positions with several other organizations, including the Chicago-based American Hospital Association. Before becoming CEO in 2019, he served in various leadership roles at Ascension, including as president, COO and executive vice president.

Candace Johnson, PhD. CEO of Roswell Park Comprehensive Cancer Center (Buffalo, N.Y.). Dr. Johnson, president and CEO of Roswell Park Comprehensive Cancer Center, is the first woman to lead the institution and has driven significant advancements in immunotherapy, cellular therapies and community outreach. Under her leadership since 2015, Roswell Park has experienced substantial growth in staffing and patient care, while attracting renowned global talent. Before her current role, Dr. Johnson served as deputy director and chaired the department of pharmacology and therapeutics, overseeing the translation of cancer research into innovative therapies. A distinguished scientist, she has authored nearly 200 publications, held leadership roles on numerous national committees and chaired the NCI Frederick National Laboratory advisory committee since 2021. Her work has also led to patents focused on enhancing cancer treatment efficacy and endothelial-specific targeting.

Laura S. Kaiser. CEO of SSM Health (St. Louis). Ms. Kaiser is the president and CEO of SSM Health, a $10.5 billion nonprofit health system with over 40,000 team members and a range of services across the Midwest. She has led the organization since 2017, bringing decades of experience in healthcare strategy, value-based care, clinical quality and innovation. With her guidace, SSM Health has expanded behavioral health services, launched a pilot program for in-home post-hospital care and increased access to cutting-edge oncology trials. Ms. Kaiser has also focused on improving the organizational culture by enhancing workforce support, fostering diversity, and offering flexible work options and educational opportunities. She is actively involved in industry initiatives, including efforts to address healthcare workforce safety and health equity. She also serves on several boards like the Chicago-based American Hospital Association.

K. Craig Kent. CEO of UVA Health (Charlottesville, Va.). Dr. Kent is the CEO of UVA Health and executive vice president for health affairs at the University of Virginia, overseeing a $4.2 billion academic health system that includes six hospitals and numerous health services. Under his leadership, UVA Health has achieved significant milestones, including UVA Children's Hospital being ranked No. 1 in Virginia for three consecutive years by U.S. News & World Report and the UVA Cancer Center earning comprehensive status from the National Cancer Institute. Dr. Kent has focused on creating a 10-year strategic plan to guide the system’s growth, which has included expanding UVA Health’s presence across Virginia and acquiring additional healthcare facilities. A renowned academic physician and researcher, Dr. Kent has authored over 325 articles and is a member of the National Academy of Medicine. Despite challenges like Covid-19 and its aftermath, he has successfully maintained financial stability for the system, increased research funding and reduced staff turnover rates.

Anne Klibanski, MD. President and CEO of Mass General Brigham (Boston). Dr. Klibanski, president and CEO of Mass General Brigham, leads one of the nation’s premier integrated healthcare systems, encompassing renowned hospitals like Massachusetts General and Brigham and Women’s, specialty facilities and community health services. Since her appointment in 2019, she has advanced a vision for patient-centered, integrated care by driving digital innovation, clinical integration and groundbreaking research, backed by $2.4 billion in annual funding. Under her leadership, the system has launched initiatives in gene and cell therapy, created over 300 health-focused companies and expanded virtual care platforms. Dr. Klibanski has prioritized community health with major investments in mental health programs and a “United Against Racism” initiative to address systemic inequities. A globally recognized expert in neuroendocrine disorders, she previously served as chief academic officer and chief of neuroendocrine at Massachusetts General Hospital.

E.J. Kuiper. CEO of Franciscan Missionaries of Our Lady Health System (Baton Rouge, La.). Mr. Kuiper serves as president and CEO of Franciscan Missionaries of Our Lady Health System, overseeing a $3.6 billion healthcare organization with 1,700 licensed beds. Under his leadership, the system emphasizes operational excellence, focusing on clinical quality, patient safety and healthcare innovation while driving the organization's Catholic mission. Mr. Kuiper has driven initiatives to reduce healthcare disparities, improve patient satisfaction and foster a positive work environment for over 18,000 team members. His previous leadership experience at Chicago-based CommonSpirit Health, where he improved patient and employee satisfaction, has been instrumental in guiding the system through healthcare challenges and expanding regional partnerships.

Wright Lassiter. CEO of CommonSpirit Health (Chicago). Mr. Lassiter, CEO of CommonSpirit Health, oversees one of the largest and most diverse healthcare organizations in the U.S., with over 2,200 care sites across 24 states. With more than 30 years of experience in healthcare leadership, Mr. Lassiter previously guided Detroit-based Henry Ford Health through the Covid-19 pandemic and two strategic mergers, driving significant growth. Recognized as a leading figure in the industry, he has been named among Crain’s Detroit Business’ "Newsmakers of the Year” for 2021. A dedicated community advocate, Mr. Lassiter is a champion for improving healthcare access and outcomes. As the immediate past chair of the Chicago-based American Hospital Association, he continues to advocate for hospital priorities nationwide.

David Lubarsky, MD. CEO of UC Davis Health (Sacramento, Calif.). Dr. Lubarsky leads UC Davis Health, a $5.5 billion integrated health system encompassing a nationally ranked medical school, nursing school and hospital network, including the flagship UC Davis Medical Center. Since joining as CEO in 2018, he has boosted revenues by over 50%, expanded care access for underserved populations and overseen innovative partnerships, such as AI-enabled healthcare tools and cloud services with Amazon Web Services. Under his leadership, UC Davis Health has become a model for health equity, with Medi-Cal patient access increasing from under 1,000 to 500,000 and targeted hiring efforts doubling representation from low-income communities. Dr. Lubarsky has also advanced AI governance, digital health equity and groundbreaking research while fostering UC Davis Health’s reputation as an anchor institution improving its surrounding communities.

Steve Mackin. President and CEO of Mercy (St. Louis). Mr. Mackin assumed the role of president and CEO of Mercy in April 2022, after first joining the organization in 2017. He previously served as executive vice president, president of Mercy's east region, and president of Mercy Hospital St. Louis, focusing on expanding cancer services. Before coming to Mercy, Mr. Mackin spent 19 years at Boca Raton, Fla.-based Cancer Treatment Centers of America, rising to COO and interim president. He is an active community leader, serving on boards such as the American Cancer Society’s CEOs Against Cancer of Missouri and the St. Louis Symphony Orchestra.

Kevin B. Mahoney. CEO of University of Pennsylvania Health System (Philadelphia). Mr. Mahoney serves as CEO of the University of Pennsylvania Health System, one of the nation’s oldest academic medical centers, overseeing six hospitals, 13 multispecialty centers and numerous outpatient facilities. Under his leadership, Penn Medicine opened the Pavilion, a $1.6 billion state-of-the-art hospital, and streamlined care delivery through an integrated EHR platform. Mr. Mahoney has championed innovative approaches to healthcare, emphasizing patient-centered models, climate sustainability and the reduction of workplace violence via investments in safety measures and federal advocacy for stronger protections for healthcare workers. He has also spearheaded expansion efforts, including the anticipated addition of Doylestown (Pa.) Hospital, and fostered equity initiatives, such as the $1.6 million "Fund for Health" to address social determinants of health.

Mark E. Manigan. President and CEO of RWJBarnabas Health (West Orange, N.J.). Mr. Manigan, president and CEO of RWJBarnabas Health, leads New Jersey's largest academic health system, focusing on creating healthier communities and advancing health equity by addressing social and environmental determinants of health. Since joining the system in 2019, he has driven strategic initiatives, including service line integration, regionalization and expanding ambulatory services. Mr. Manigan, a renowned thought leader in health policy, has served on healthcare transition teams for New Jersey governors. He was promoted to chief strategy and business development officer shortly after joining RWJBarnabas Health, became president in 2022, and assumed the CEO role in 2023. Under his leadership, the system’s executive team is focused on executing strategic goals and supporting local facilities across its network.

Patty Maycent. CEO of UC San Diego Health. Ms. Maysent serves as CEO of UC San Diego Health, where she guides the region’s only academic health system, overseeing more than 14,000 team members and 1.27 million annual patient visits. Under her leadership, the organization has expanded to include two academic medical centers, a community hospital and over 30 care offices. Her direction led to UC San Diego Health earning recognition from U.S. News & World Report on its "Best Hospitals National Honor Roll" for two consecutive years and rankings among the nation’s best in 11 specialties, including pulmonology, neurology, and heart and vascular. A strong advocate for academic medicine, Ms. Maysent emphasizes its unique ability to offer patients advanced, personalized care through expert-led teams and cutting-edge treatments. Before becoming CEO of UC San Diego Health in 2016, she held leadership roles of progressive responsibility. Today, she remains active in local and statewide healthcare boards and community initiatives.

Peter McCanna. CEO of Baylor Scott & White Health (Dallas). As Baylor Scott & White Health's CEO, Mr. McCanna leads Texas' largest nonprofit health system, which includes 51 hospitals and over 1,200 access points. Since taking on the role, Mr. McCanna has focused on transforming healthcare delivery by advancing clinical alignment, enhancing digital health strategies and expanding academic partnerships to address the state’s clinician shortage. Prior to this role, he served as the health system's president. He has also previously held leadership positions at Chicago-based Northwestern Medicine, where he contributed to significant growth in revenue, quality and patient satisfaction. With nearly 35 years of healthcare management experience, Mr. McCanna has also served as CFO at Presbyterian Healthcare Services in Albuquerque, N.M. and University of Colorado Hospital in Aurora. He remains active in healthcare governance, serving on the boards of Ann Arbor-based University of Michigan Health, the Austin-based Texas Hospital Association and Chicago-based Catholic Extension.

Cliff A. Megerian, MD. CEO of University Hospitals (Cleveland). Dr. Megerian, CEO of University Hospitals, oversees a $6 billion health system encompassing 21 hospitals, 50 outpatient facilities and over 200 physician offices. Under his leadership, the system has advanced its status as a leading academic and research-based institution, with $197 million in research funding, more than 3,400 clinical trials underway, and accolades for equitable access and community health initiatives. Dr. Megerian has driven impactful programs, including the "Healthy @ Home" virtual clinic, significant cost reductions for Medicare patients, and quality improvements that enhanced cancer screenings and annual wellness visit completion rates. Recognized nationally for patient safety advocacy, he has pledged to achieve "Zero Harm" and has represented the system at White House briefings on healthcare safety. In addition to his executive role, Dr. Megerian is a practicing physician and prolific author.

Tomislav Mihaljevic, MD. President and CEO of Cleveland Clinic. Dr. Mihaljevic has served as CEO and president of Cleveland Clinic since 2018, overseeing transformative growth and guiding the organization to serve 15.1 million patient encounters annually with a $15 billion operating revenue. Under his leadership, the clinic expanded its global footprint, including the opening of Cleveland Clinic London, significant growth in Cleveland Clinic Florida, and advancements in Cleveland Clinic Abu Dhabi. He has driven initiatives to enhance caregiver experience, diversity and inclusion while contributing $1.42 billion in community benefits in 2022, focusing on vulnerable populations and public health challenges. Dr. Mihaljevic has championed groundbreaking research efforts, such as the Cleveland Clinic brain study and a quantum computing partnership with technology company IBM, with research grant funding increasing by 26% to nearly $250 million. A skilled thoracic surgeon, he performed nearly 3,000 operations before transitioning to executive leadership and now serves on various influential boards, including GE HealthCare and the US-UAE Business Council.

Redonda Miller, MD. President of Johns Hopkins Hospital (Baltimore). Dr. Miller has served as president of The Johns Hopkins Hospital since 2016, leading the 1,100-bed academic medical center with more than 11,000 employees and $3 billion in operating revenue. Under her leadership, the hospital has enhanced clinical care, quality, safety, patient experience and health equity. Her leadership has helped the hospital maintain its position on the U.S. News & World Report "Honor Roll", earn its fourth Magnet designation for nursing excellence, and become the largest academic medical center to receive Planetree International gold certification for person-centered care. A practicing internist, Dr. Miller combines her clinical experience with leadership to ensure high-quality patient care and support for staff. She is an associate professor in the department of medicine and has received honors such as induction into the National Academy of Medicine and the Maryland Chamber of Commerce Business Hall of Fame.

Janice Nevin, MD. President and CEO of ChristianaCare (Newark, Del.). Dr. Nevin has served as president and CEO of ChristianaCare since 2014, leading its transformation into one of the nation’s busiest health systems, with a strong focus on health equity and value-based care. Under her leadership, the organization expanded its services across four states and developed innovative programs like the award-winning CareVio care coordination platform, which integrates data-driven approaches to address patients’ medical, social and behavioral health needs. She also spearheaded the creation of the eBrightHealth ACO to enhance care coordination and quality in the region. Recognized as a thought leader, Dr. Nevin has been honored with accolades like Delaware Business Times’ "CEO of the Year" in 2023 and inclusion in the Philadelphia Business Journal’s "Power 101" list of influential leaders since 2021. Beyond her executive role, she serves on multiple boards, contributes to national health discussions, and continues to teach as a professor at Thomas Jefferson University’s Sidney Kimmel Medical College in Philadelphia.

Pete November. CEO of Ochsner Health (New Orleans). Mr. November has been CEO of Ochsner Health since 2022, leading Louisiana’s largest nonprofit academic health system and private employer. With over a decade at Ochsner, he has played a pivotal role in expanding healthcare access across the region through strategic partnerships and innovations. Previously, as CFO, he managed financial operations, IT, real estate and supply chain. During his tenure as executive vice president of digital health, he championed groundbreaking initiatives in telehealth and digital medicine, earning national recognition for technology-driven care improvements. In 2018, he helped establish the Ochsner LSU Health System of North Louisiana, delivering over $200 million in community investments and expanding behavioral health and workforce education programs. Before joining Ochsner, Mr. November held leadership roles in healthcare law and operations, shaping transformative partnerships and acquisitions.

Ketul J. Patel. CEO of Virginia Mason Franciscan Health (Tacoma, Wash.). Mr. Patel is CEO of Virginia Mason Franciscan Health and president of Chicago-based CommonSpirit Health's Northwest Region. In his role, he leads one of Washington state’s largest health care systems with 12 hospitals, over 300 care locations and 20,000 team members. He has driven transformative initiatives, including expanding access to care through partnerships with One Medical and Optum, launching Washington’s first hybrid emergency room/urgent care centers, and creating a network supporting independent health systems across the Pacific Northwest. Committed to health equity, Mr. Patel has spearheaded efforts to combat food insecurity, prevent violence, and build a diverse clinical workforce through initiatives like medical student training programs and a new health sciences campus. Under his leadership, the system has also prioritized employee wellness with investments in compensation, education and retention strategies, achieving its highest retention rates since before the pandemic. A prominent voice in health policy, Mr. Patel collaborates with civic leaders to address pressing social issues and advocates for innovative solutions to regional health challenges.

Amy Perry. President and CEO of Banner Health (Phoenix). President and CEO of Banner Health since November 2021, Ms. Perry is driving innovation and growth at Arizona’s largest health system, focusing on quality-based care, health plan expansion and technology to improve outcomes. With over 30 years of healthcare leadership, she has advanced academic priorities, expanding Banner’s graduate medical education programs and fostering partnerships to grow clinical talent pipelines. Ms. Perry is steering Banner’s 10-year vision to become the most trusted health partner, emphasizing a people-first approach and an integrated network for comprehensive care. Previously, as executive vice president at Morristown, N.J.-based Atlantic Health System, she achieved record quality and financial results, expanded medical education, and implemented a strategic plan focused on value-based care and digital solutions. Ms. Perry has been recognized as NJBiz "Innovator of the Year" in 2019 and the Maryland Daily Record "Innovator of the Year" in 2016.

Peter WT Pisters, MD. President of The University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center (Houston). As president of The University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center, Dr. Pisters leads the nation’s top-ranked cancer center with a mission to eliminate cancer worldwide. Under his leadership, MD Anderson has implemented a transformative strategic plan focusing on breakthroughs in research, expanded access to care and high-value patient services, achieving remarkable milestones like contributing to nearly 60% of new FDA-approved cancer drugs in 2023. The institution has grown significantly, with $1.2 billion in research investments, $7 billion in annual revenue, and an extensive network serving over 179,000 patients annually. Dr. Pisters has forged international collaborations and domestic partnerships, such as the RUSH MD Anderson Cancer Center in Chicago, to broaden access to advanced oncology care and clinical trials. Beyond his role at MD Anderson, Dr. Pisters advocates for biomedical research funding and champions science education.

Richard Pollack. CEO of the American Hospital Association (Chicago). Mr. Pollack has served as president and CEO of the American Hospital Association since 2015, leading the nation’s largest hospital membership organization. He is known for his advocacy, particularly during the Covid-19 pandemic, when he formed a coalition of healthcare groups to ensure hospitals could continue caring for patients. As hospitals recover from the effects of the pandemic, Mr. Pollack is focusing on securing financial stability, addressing workforce challenges, and driving innovations to improve healthcare access and affordability. Under his leadership, the association has worked to improve quality, safety and health equity while tackling issues like cyber threats and disparities in care. Mr. Pollack is also involved in various national coalitions to expand healthcare coverage and serves on several prominent healthcare boards.

Dennis Pullin. President and CEO of Virtua Health (Marlton, N.J.). Mr. Pullin has transformed Virtua Health into one of the Mid-Atlantic’s most innovative health systems through his role as president and CEO, benefiting both its 14,000-member workforce and the broader community. Under his leadership, the system has expanded its reach with groundbreaking initiatives like the “Hospital at Home” program, AI-enabled virtual care and affordable housing with on-site primary care, all aimed at addressing health equity and social determinants of health. Recent system achievements include the launch of a proton therapy center with Philadelphia-based Penn Medicine, advancements in robotic and cancer surgery, and recognition for superior Black maternal health outcomes. Mr. Pullin has bolstered academic and research opportunities through a partnership with Rowan University, establishing New Jersey’s only osteopathic medical school and strengthening regional talent and innovation. Mr. Pullin's leadership has contributed to the organization's ranking among the top U.S. health systems by major publications and brand studies, including U.S. News & World Report for 2024-25.

Robert Sehring. CEO of OSF HealthCare (Peoria, Ill.). Mr. Sehring has been with OSF HealthCare since 2002 and became the CEO in October 2017. Under his leadership, the organization expanded from 11 to 15 hospitals and restructured into an integrated regional and service line delivery system. His efforts have included expanding services into the Chicago metro area and launching OSF OnCall, a digital health platform offering convenient care navigation. Mr. Sehring has also overseen the development of a comprehensive oncology service line, including the construction of the OSF Cancer Institute in Peoria, Ill., which will feature proton beam therapy. Before joining OSF, Mr. Sehring held various executive roles at Aetna, New York Life, and Metropolitan Life Insurance.

Lisa Shannon. President and CEO of Allina Health (Minneapolis). Ms. Shannon assumed the role of CEO at Allina Health in January 2022. Since then, she has led the organization’s 27,000 employees and 90-plus clinics in advancing innovative, patient-centered care. Focused on population health, she champions value-based models that prioritize improving health outcomes over treating illness, while expanding access through home hospital programs and virtual care. Ms. Shannon has prioritized diversity, equity and inclusion, establishing initiatives like a community contracting program that supports diverse local businesses and boosts economic sustainability. Under her leadership, Allina Health has partnered with population health company Navvis to optimize hospital capacity, improve patient flow and reduce unnecessary hospital stays, tackling rising labor costs and improving care efficiency. Ms. Shannon is poised to begin a three-year term on the board of trustees for Chicago-based American Hospital Association at the start of 2025.

Terry Shaw. President and CEO of AdventHealth (Altamonte Springs, Fla.). Mr. Shaw, through his position as president and CEO of AdventHealth, has led the organization in doubling its operating revenue to over $20 billion and expanding its workforce to 97,000 employees. Mr. Shaw has prioritized clinical excellence and health equity, with 64% of AdventHealth facilities achieving "A" Leapfrog safety grades and 65 health equity plans implemented to enhance care for underserved populations. His leadership has driven innovation, including the rollout of a unified EHR system, AI-enabled consumer engagement tools, and renewable energy initiatives aimed at achieving 100% renewable electricity by 2026. Mr. Shaw has also championed cultural transformation, focusing on employee wellbeing, pay equity and educational support, leading to improved staff retention and engagement. As a national healthcare leader, he has influenced policy on value-based care, drug shortages and health equity, all while overseeing governance reforms and fostering partnerships to advance whole-person care.

Mike Slubowski. President and CEO of Trinity Health (Livonia, Mich.). Mr. Slubowski is the president and CEO of Trinity Health, a $23.9 billion Catholic health system operating 93 hospitals and employing a staff of 127,000. Before becoming CEO, he served as president and COO, focusing on operations and aligning people, processes, technology and culture to drive success. Mr. Slubowski is active in healthcare leadership, serving on committees with the Chicago-based American Hospital Association and St. Louis-based Catholic Health Association. He holds fellowships with the American College of Healthcare Executives and the American College of Medical Practice Executives. Prior to joining Trinity Health, he held executive leadership roles at Detroit-based Henry Ford Health System, Phoenix-based Samaritan Health Services and Providence Hospital in Southfield, Mich.

Johnese Spisso. President of UCLA Health and CEO of UCLA Hospital System (Los Angeles). Ms. Spisso has been the president of UCLA Health, CEO of UCLA Hospital System, and associate vice chancellor of UCLA Health Sciences since 2016. With over 30 years of career experience, she oversees the operations of UCLA’s hospitals and clinics, along with the health system’s regional outreach strategy. Prior to UCLA, Ms. Spisso spent 22 years at Seattle-based UW Medicine, where she held leadership roles including COO and vice president of medical affairs, contributing to major operational integrations and statewide trauma system development. She began her career as a registered nurse, eventually leading critical care and trauma services at UC Davis Medical Center in Sacramento, Calif. Ms. Spisso serves on national boards and has received several awards, including recognition as one of the Los Angeles Business Journal’s "Women of Influence in Health Care."

Julie Sprengel. President and CEO of CommonSpirit Health's California Region. Ms. Sprengel is the president and CEO of CommonSpirit Health’s California Region, overseeing healthcare systems across a 650-mile stretch and serving nearly 10 million Californians. With over 20 years of experience, she has led strategic initiatives focusing on workforce recovery, graduate medical education, quality and safety, patient experience and sustainable growth. Ms. Sprengel manages 40,000 employees and 10,000 physicians, including 31 acute-care hospitals and more than 125 ambulatory care sites. She has fostered historic partnerships with institutions like Charles R. Drew University and Morehouse School of Medicine to expand training for diverse healthcare professionals. Additionally, Ms. Sprengel serves on the board of trustees for the Sacramento-based California Hospital Association and advocates for population health frameworks and provider diversification to improve clinical outcomes.

John M. Starcher, Jr. President and CEO of Bon Secours Mercy Health (Cincinnati). Mr. Starcher is the president and CEO of Bon Secours Mercy Health, one of the largest health systems in the U.S. and Ireland, overseeing its digital technology, growth strategies, and core operations across 49 hospitals and more than 1,200 care sites. Under his leadership, the health system employs over 60,000 people and generates around $13 billion in revenue. Before this role, Mr. Starcher was president and CEO of Mercy Health in Cincinnati, which is the largest healthcare provider in Ohio. His extensive leadership experience also includes overseeing multiple Mercy Health divisions, including acute care hospitals, long-term care facilities and home health agencies. Mr. Starcher started his career in academic medicine and is also a licensed attorney, having served on numerous boards throughout his career.

Warner Thomas. President and CEO of Sutter Health (Sacramento, Calif.). Mr. Thomas serves as president and CEO of Sutter Health, where he leads the nation's 10th largest health system at 57,000 employees, 12,000 physicians and 2,000 advance practice clinicians. Under his leadership, the system has expanded its physical and digital infrastructure, adding ambulatory sites, urgent care centers and acute care beds while enhancing its digital tools to streamline patient access and care. Mr. Thomas has prioritized workforce growth and retention, exceeding recruitment targets for physicians and clinicians and establishing Sutter Health as a premier healthcare training institution. He has championed diversity, equity and inclusion, appointing the system’s first chief diversity and inclusion officer and securing recognition on Forbes and Newsweek diversity rankings. He is also actively engaged with policymakers and health policy organizations in California and at the national level, working to identify new ways to cultivate and diversify the clinician pipeline, grow graduate medical education programs, foster academic partnerships and increase workplace safety protections for healthcare workers.

Chris Van Gorder. President and CEO of Scripps Health (San Diego). During his tenure as CEO, Mr. Van Gorder has driven various impactful initiatives for Scripps Health, which staffs 17,000 employees and 3,000 physicians. Under his leadership, Scripps took a bold stand against Medicare Advantage plans over reimbursement issues, successfully reversing financial losses and retaining 60% of affected patients under other Medicare plans. Mr. Van Gorder implemented innovative "sprint teams" to address quality improvements, boosting Leapfrog scores and securing top national rankings for Scripps hospitals. He has also championed employee wellbeing by introducing the largest pay increase in Scripps’ history and launching diversity, equity, inclusion and belonging programs, including affinity groups for Black and LGBTQIA+ employees. Known for his hands-on approach and commitment to frontline engagement, Mr. Van Gorder spends 25% of his time onsite with employees and responds personally to all staff emails.

Selwyn Vickers, MD. President and CEO of Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center (New York City). Dr. Vickers is the president and CEO of Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center, a role he has held since September 2022. An internationally recognized pancreatic cancer surgeon and researcher, Dr. Vickers has made significant contributions to health disparities research and is a member of the National Academy of Medicine. Prior to leading Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center, he held several academic leadership positions, including senior vice president of medicine and dean at the University of Alabama at Birmingham, where he also led the UAB Health System and the UAB/Ascension St. Vincent’s Alliance. Dr. Vickers played a key role in the development of Minnelide, an injectable cancer drug, which entered phase 2 trials in 2019. Throughout his career, he has also held prominent positions in several medical societies, including serving as past president of the Beverly, Mass.-based American Surgical Association.

Shawn Vincent. President and CEO of Loyola Medicine and St. Joseph Health System (Maywood, Ill. and South Bend, Ind.). Mr. Vincent leads Livonia, Mich.-based Trinity Health's Illinois and Indiana markets, which includes Loyola Medicine and St. Joseph Health System. In this role, he oversees five hospitals with a combined $2.2 billion budget and a focus on education, training over 2,400 healthcare professionals annually. He successfully merged the two markets into a unified region, achieving significant improvements in safety, quality and financial performance, including a $55 million turnaround in Indiana within a year. Mr. Vincent also stabilized the clinical workforce by restoring pre-pandemic hiring levels. Loyola Medicine’s flagship hospital, Loyola University Medical Center, earned its fourth Magnet Designation for nursing excellence under his leadership in 2024. Prior to assuming his current role, Mr. Vincent honed his expertise in healthcare operations as COO at Augusta (Ga.) University Health.



Eugene A. Woods. CEO of Advocate Health (Charlotte, N.C.). As CEO of Advocate Health, Mr. Woods oversees the third-largest nonprofit health system in the U.S., serving nearly 6 million patients annually with 150,000 employees and a $27 billion budget. Under his leadership, the organization has achieved strategic growth, including the historic merger of Advocate Aurora Health and Atrium Health, and initiatives like "The Pearl," a life sciences hub set to generate over 11,500 jobs in Charlotte. Mr. Woods champions health equity and environmental sustainability, leading efforts such as the "Restorative Pathways" program to create career opportunities for justice-involved individuals and committing to net-zero carbon goals with the nation's first net-zero medical school opening in 2025. His focus on community impact is reflected in Advocate Health's $6.05 billion investment in community benefits, addressing affordability and access to care. With over 30 years of experience, Mr. Woods has been recognized with honors like the 2024 "World Citizen Award" from The World Affairs Council of Charlotte and the 2024 "Vision Award" from Charlotte Center City Partners.