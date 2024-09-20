63 Hispanic and Latino leaders to know | 2024

Becker's is thrilled to honor these Hispanic and Latino healthcare leaders. Diverse leadership in healthcare culminates in a more comprehensive, seamless experience for both patients and providers alike.

The leaders honored in this list are transforming the patient journey, ushering in the new wave of healthcare providers and promoting DEI.

Note: Becker's Healthcare developed this list based on nominations and editorial research. Leaders do not pay and cannot pay for inclusion on this list. This list is not exhaustive, nor is it an endorsement of the leaders or organizations mentioned. We extend a special thank you to Rhoda Weiss for her contributions to this list. Leaders are presented in alphabetical order.

Contact Anna Falvey at afalvey@beckershealthcare.com with questions or comments.





Ray Anderson, PhD. Executive Vice President and Chief Strategy Officer for Trinity Health (Livonia, Mich.). As executive vice president and chief strategy officer, Dr. Anderson is charged with leading Trinity Health's systemwide strategic planning efforts, business development initiatives, partnerships, mergers and acquisitions. He leads the enterprise's digital modernization initiatives and people development, aiming to drive clinical program growth, market share and profitability for the system. In addition to his system leadership role, he leads Progresando Together, Trinity Health’s Hispanic/LatinX employee resource group for empowering, developing and connecting the community and allies. He also holds positions on several boards.

Michael Archuleta. CIO of Mt. San Rafael Hospital and Clinics (Trinidad, Colo.). Mr. Archuleta is CIO for Mt. San Rafael Hospital and Clinics, where he oversees the hospital’s health IT strategy. He leads initiatives focused on the development and optimization of technology systems that improve patient care, enhance operational efficiency and secure data. He has driven the hospital’s digital transformation, successfully implementing advanced technologies such as EHRs, telehealth platforms and cybersecurity protocols. Under his leadership, the hospital achieved Healthcare Information and Management Systems Society Analytics Stage Six recognition, positioning it among the top 30% of hospitals in the U.S. for advanced health IT adoption. Additionally, the hospital has received seven consecutive Healthcare’s "Most Wired" awards from The College of Healthcare Information Management Executives. Beyond his role at the hospital, Mr. Archuleta advises other healthcare organizations and serves on the Colorado eHealth Commission.

Dara Bartels. CEO of Mile Bluff Medical Center (Mauston, Wis.). Ms. Bartels, CEO of Mile Bluff Medical Center, drives the organization's forward momentum by aligning operational and financial goals, drawing on her previous experience as CFO to address rural healthcare's most pressing challenges. She focuses on improving efficiency, fostering staff performance and promoting a value system centered on communication, accountability and trust. Ms. Bartels has led initiatives to position Mile Bluff as the preferred healthcare provider in their region, despite competition from larger medical centers in the greater area. Under her leadership, the hospital piloted a groundbreaking AI-powered search tool in its EHR system, dramatically reducing clinician workload and saving significant time in patient encounters. Prior to joining the medical center as CFO in 2019, Ms. Bartels held various roles at La Crosse, Wis.-based Gundersen Health System over the course of nine years.

Jose R. Cucalon Calderon, MD. Division Chief of Advocacy and Outreach at Renown Children’s Hospital (Reno, Nev.). A dedicated Latino and native Spanish-speaking pediatrician, Dr. Calderon is a passionate advocate for children’s health and wellbeing at the local and national levels. With a deep understanding of the unique challenges faced by underserved communities, he works tirelessly to ensure all children, regardless of background, have access to quality healthcare. His advocacy for vaccination and tobacco prevention extends beyond the health system and university, as he actively participates in policy discussions and collaborates with organizations to address pediatric care and training disparities and create bilingual, bicultural health literacy information. A leader in the National Hispanic Medical Association and the American Academy of Pediatrics, Dr. Calderon champions outreach initiatives that promote equitable healthcare and empower families across the nation. He recently recorded national public service messages in English and Spanish, encouraging kids to avoid tobacco use as they return to school. He is also the pediatric advocacy rotation director and associate professor of pediatrics at University of Nevada Reno School of Medicine.

Noel J. Cárdenas. Senior Vice President and CEO of Memorial Hermann Southeast (Houston) and Pearland (Texas) Hospitals. Mr. Cárdenas serves as the operational and strategic leader of Memorial Hermann Southeast and Pearland Hospitals, overseeing 392 beds, a workforce of 2,600 employees and a net patient revenue of $658 million. He is responsible for executing strategic plans, ensuring regulatory compliance, and fostering a culture of inclusion, equity and diversity. Under his leadership, Pearland Hospital completed a $18.4 million expansion and launched initiatives like Operation Recapture Bay Area Houston to increase market share. His efforts have resulted in high employee and physician engagement scores as well as improved patient safety and operational efficiency, including the system’s lowest registered nurse turnover rates and significant cost savings. Mr. Cárdenas also spearheaded the establishment of a community resource center to improve community health outcomes. His current focus is on mentoring future leaders to ensure ongoing leadership excellence.

Marcela G. del Carmen Amaya, MD. President at Massachusetts General Hospital and Massachusetts General Physicians Organization, and Executive Vice President for Mass General Brigham (Boston). Dr. del Carmen leads a more than 33,000-employee, 1,000-bed academic medical center with 3,200 physician members. She has led and promoted the creation and implementation of programs designed to alleviate physician burnout including an annual wellbeing summit, lactation support program, scholarship opportunities, listening sessions and parental support. To date, 65% of Massachusetts General Hospital physicians have participated in these programs. She has also overseen efforts to reduce administrative burden among caregivers, including a pilot program designed to manage patient communications, thus resulting in a 28% reduction in inbox messaging among participating practices. She is the first woman and Latino to ascend to the academic rank of professor in obstetrics, gynecology and reproductive biology and in gynecologic oncology at Harvard Medical School. Her research addresses disparities in gynecologic cancer outcomes in underserved minorities and rare cancer malignancies. She has authored more than 250 papers in peer-reviewed studies as well as a textbook. She is the recipient of numerous teaching and service awards.

Victor Carrillo, PhD. Senior Vice President and Associate Chief Quality Officer for Hackensack Meridian Health (Edison, N.J.). Dr. Carrillo leads Hackensack Meridian Health's quality and patient safety initiatives, crafting a comprehensive, systemwide strategy to enhance care through evidence-based practices and regulatory standards. He spearheads clinical model redesign and specialty care collaboratives, fostering a culture of improvement, transparency and collaboration. Dr. Carrillo's efforts are particularly focused on vulnerable populations, implementing the New Jersey Quality Improvement Program across the system to address social determinants of health for Medicaid, uninsured and underserved patients. Under his leadership, the system has seen significant improvements in quality metrics, including a leap from 87.3% to 93% in NJ-QIP performance and enhanced primary care delivery. His work has garnered national attention, with improvements reflected in Leapfrog and U.S. News & World Report rankings for the system. Dr. Carrillo is also a widely published expert in healthcare quality and safety, regularly presenting his research.

Milagros Castillo. Vice President of Nursing, Mercy Health–Lorain and Allen (Ohio) Hospitals. Ms. Castillo, vice president of nursing for Mercy Health – Lorain and Allen Hospitals, leads multiple nursing units, including emergency services and med/surg oncology. She is focused on aligning quality, safety and patient satisfaction with corporate goals. With over a decade of leadership experience, Ms. Castillo played a pivotal role in the 2020 launch of a 32-bed Covid-19 unit, overseeing staffing, training and day-to-day operations in collaboration with infectious disease experts. She also worked to address mistrust within Latino communities by promoting vaccination and education at local events. Ms. Castillo's leadership has earned her numerous accolades, including the 2024 Leadership Lorain County Jeptha Carrell award and the 2023 Crain’s Cleveland Business "Notable Latino Leaders" award. In addition to her hospital responsibilities, she serves on several community and hospital committees, promoting diversity, inclusivity and quality patient care.

Laura Cena-Doten. Assistant Vice President at Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia Care Network. Ms. Cena-Doten oversees strategic business development, business and financial operations, and program implementation for the more than 30 primary care locations in the Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia Care Network. She is also responsible for ensuring that the Care Network’s healthcare services and physicians are integrated into the community. Ms. Cena-Doten collaborates with leaders across the Care Network and the entire Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia enterprise to ensure the success of strategic initiatives and long-term capital goals. Ms. Cena-Doten and her team have expanded the primary care network through more than four practice acquisitions and more than 10 office expansions and relocations. She and her team also championed significant cost-saving opportunities, strengthened practice operations, and created efficiencies with improved access for patients and families though implementation of novel programs. These programs include Express Care, which offers same-day sick appointments, an expanded provider float pool and an expanded telemedicine program.

Eduardo Conrado. President of Ascension (St. Louis). Mr. Conrado is the president of Ascension, overseeing the health system’s strategy and day-to-day operations and ensuring it adapts to changing consumer preferences. He leads Ascension’s digital, data and consumer experience strategies, enhancing both patient and clinician experiences across the organization. Prior to this role, Mr. Conrado was Ascension's executive vice president and chief strategy and innovation officer from July 2019 to January 2023. He first joined the system as executive vice president and chief digital officer in 2018. Mr. Conrado also serves on the boards of the Catholic Health Association, Southwest Airlines and ArcBest Corporation.

Valeria Cueto. Vice President for Equity, Diversity and Inclusion at Memorial Health (Springfield, Ill.). Ms. Cueto has served as vice president of equity, diversity and inclusion at Memorial Health since October 2021, driving efforts to enhance health equity both within the organization and in the communities it serves. Under her leadership, the EDI division has developed a strong strategic plan, integrating initiatives like community health, language access, patient experience and pastoral care. She has expanded community partnerships to address health disparities, including programs for recidivism reduction and improved access to healthcare pathways. Notably, she also led efforts to make Memorial’s EHR LGBTQ+ inclusive. Ms. Cueto's collaborative approach and community involvement, including board memberships and advocacy work, have strengthened trust and engagement across diverse groups.

Sally Deitch, MSN, RN. Executive Vice President of Nursing and Operations Infrastructure for Ascension (St. Louis). Ms. Deitch serves as an executive leader at Ascension, overseeing nursing practice, operations and regulatory matters across its facilities. She is also responsible for managing Ascension subsidiaries Medxcel facilities management and The Resource Group. She also serves as the regional operating officer for Ascension’s Illinois, Michigan and Wisconsin markets, where she drives operational alignment across the system's hospitals and ambulatory facilities. Ms. Deitch rapidly rose from staff nurse to hospital CEO in less than 15 years thanks to her leadership expertise. She previously held key leadership roles at Dallas-based Tenet Healthcare and Nashville, Tenn.-based HCA Healthcare, where she managed strategic, operational and clinical activities. She has received numerous accolades, including the 2016 Corris Boyd Leadership Award from The Federation of American Hospitals.

Anne Davila Diamond. President of Bridgeport (Conn.) Hospital. As president of the 501-bed Bridgeport Hospital, Ms. Diamond leads two campuses that serve Fairfield and New Haven counties, admitting over 30,000 patients annually and providing 600,000 outpatient treatments. Under her leadership, the hospital has launched a state-of-the-art stroke center with advanced imaging technology, and a Hispanic breast cancer program to better serve the growing Latino population. She has a strong focus on community health, advocating for initiatives like a Spanish-speaking social media campaign to improve communication with underserved populations. Ms. Diamond is also the executive sponsor for workplace violence, disaster preparedness, safety and security at Yale New Haven (Conn.) Health System. Recognized for her efforts in addressing health disparities, she chairs the Connecticut Hospital Association’s health equity advisory council and the community health and equity committee, focusing on maternal health and social determinants of health.

Francisco J. Esteva, MD, PhD. Chief of Hematology and Medical Oncology at Northwell Lenox Hill Hospital and Manhattan Eye, Ear & Throat Hospital (New York City). Dr. Esteva leads hematology and medical oncology at Northwell Lenox Hill Hospital and Manhattan Eye, Ear & Throat Hospital, overseeing clinical care, research and service expansion. He spearheads the integration of cutting-edge cancer therapies and clinical trials while advancing breast cancer research and community initiatives. As a renowned oncology leader, he has co-authored over 200 peer-reviewed articles and played a key role in recruiting faculty, expanding fellowship programs and launching clinical trials in collaboration with Cold Spring Harbor Laboratory. Under his leadership, Northwell Lenox Hill received a prestigious accreditation from the National Accreditation Program for Breast Centers. Dr. Esteva is also a professor at the Zucker School of Medicine at Hofstra/Norththwell, and is driving the expansion of oncology services into the upcoming Victoria and Lloyd Goldman Medical Pavilion.

Narjust Florez, MD. Associate Director of Cancer Care Equity at Dana-Farber Cancer Institute (Boston). A thoracic medical oncologist, Dr. Florez’s clinical interests focus on investigating the unique disease characteristics and survivorship issues faced by historically understudied communities with lung cancer, including women, young patients, and racial and ethnic minorities. In 2021, she pioneered the sexual health assessment in women with lung cancer study, the largest to date evaluating sexual dysfunction in women with lung cancer. She now leads other novel studies, including those pertaining to the psychosocial needs of young patients with lung cancer, diagnostic delays among women and young patients, sex differences in treatment tolerability, and the impact of cancer therapy on fertility. In 2022, Dr. Florez became the first ever Latina to hold an associate editor position in oncology as the associate editor for DEI at JAMA Oncology, and as chair of the 2023 and 2024 World Conference on Lung Cancer. Dr. Florez displays her deep commitment to mentorship as founder of The Florez Lab, a research group focused on cancer health disparities and social justice issues in medicine, and as cofounder of #LatinasinMedicine, an X/Twitter community providing career advancement opportunities to Latinas in medicine.

Liz Fragoso. Vice President of Risk Finance for Texas Health Resources (Arlington). As vice president of risk finance at Texas Health Resources, Ms. Fragoso oversees all aspects of risk management, ensuring alignment with the organization’s goals and operational needs. She led the formation of Texas Health's captive insurance company in 2014 and spearheaded the implementation of new risk management systems in 2010 and 2020. Ms. Fragoso also reviews acquisitions and manages coverage for mergers. In addition to her leadership roles, she serves on multiple committees, including the enterprise risk management capabilities group, and is involved in product development with the American Excess Insurance Exchange. Ms. Fragoso is also a fellow in Texas Health's Leading Innovation for Tomorrow program.

Minda Garcia. Vice President of the Customer Experience Center at Allina Health (Minneapolis). Ms. Garcia has been with Allina Health for over 20 years and currently leads the Customer Experience Center, a 24/7 department focused on enhancing patient access to care through phone, digital and physical services. She collaborates with clinical and operational leaders to ensure smooth and consistent customer experiences. Her leadership fosters the development of entry-level employees, guiding them toward clinical or leadership roles. Ms. Garcia’s efforts have streamlined operations, saving Allina Health money by reducing reliance on external vendors. She also prioritizes health equity, ensuring broad community access to services. In 2021, she received the Women’s Health Leadership TRUST Forum Award.

Omar Gonzalez. Vice President of the Puerto Rico/Caribbean Region for Orlando (Fla.) Health. Mr. Gonzalez, vice president of Orlando Health’s Puerto Rico/Caribbean Region, oversees strategic development, operational performance and organizational success in the region. Since joining Orlando Health in 2008, he has progressed through leadership roles, including assistant vice president of technology strategy and design. His work has encompassed improving IT systems, optimizing operating room performance and enhancing patient care coordination. In 2022, Mr. Gonzalez played a key role in the acquisition of Doctors’ Center Hospital in Puerto Rico, and in 2023, Orlando Health expanded its presence on the island. With his IT expertise, operational insight, and cultural knowledge, Mr. Gonzalez was promoted to vice president in 2023.

Ricardo Hernández Rivera. CEO of Mennonite Health System (San Juan, Puerto Rico). Mr. Hernández is the CEO of Sistema de Salud Menonita, also known as Mennonite Health System. He brings over 41 years of experience across various sectors, including healthcare, finance and nonprofit management. He has been with the organization since 2007 and has served as CEO since 2019, specializing in strategic planning, business development and technology integration. Under his leadership, the system has grown to operate multiple hospitals and clinics. Mr. Hernández has driven the implementation of advanced systems, including Meditech Expanse EHR, to create a seamless integrated health delivery model. Prior to his role as CEO, Mr. Hernández held various positions, including associate CEO of the system and CFO of a financial institution. He has deep expertise in developing health-related programs for underserved populations.

Victor Herrera, MD. Senior Vice President and Chief Clinical Officer at AdventHealth’s Central Florida Division (Orlando). Dr. Herrera oversees clinical operations and quality of care for AdventHealth’s Central Florida Division, which encompasses 17 hospitals and emergency rooms, including AdventHealth Orlando. Dr. Herrera is responsible for achieving top patient safety and quality performance across the network, which is among the largest CMS providers in the U.S. He successfully led multidisciplinary teams on clinical transformation initiatives and serves as the medical leader of AdventHealth’s transformational AI advisory board. This accelerator was formed as part of AdventHealth’s breakthrough commitment to AI and machine learning that supports clinical decision-making. His leadership and experience in this arena are being used to elevate standards of care today and in the future through his mentorship of residents and medical students. Under Dr. Herrera’s leadership, AdventHealth Orlando achieved the Leapfrog “A” hospital safety grade, was named the top hospital in Florida by Healthgrades and ranked first in Metro Orlando in "Best Hospitals" rankings from U.S. News & World Report.

Frank Jimenez. General Counsel and Corporate Secretary for GE HealthCare (Chicago). Mr. Jimenez, GE HealthCare's general counsel since February 2022, played a pivotal role in the company's successful spin-off from GE in January 2023. He oversees legal, regulatory and governance functions. His leadership helped establish a new board of directors and build internal capabilities, positioning GE HealthCare for independent success. Mr. Jimenez manages the company’s global law and policy teams, handling legal, compliance and risk matters across various domains. He brings over three decades of legal experience in both government and private sectors and has been a strong advocate for Hispanic/Latino inclusion as the executive sponsor of GE HealthCare’s Unidos colleague resource group. Mr. Jimenez was recognized for his leadership and mentoring with the 2024 "General Counsel of the Year" award at the Lexology Awards event.

Ramonita Jiménez, DNP, RN. Vice President, Chief Nursing Officer for the Department of Patient Care at Hackensack Meridian Hackensack University Medical Center (Edison, N.J.). Dr. Jimenez oversees the full scope of nursing practice and care delivery systems at Hackensack University Medical Center, ensuring quality care, patient satisfaction and outcomes. Collaborating with senior nursing leaders, she develops and implements strategic plans to enhance nursing services while maintaining compliance with regulatory standards. Reporting directly to the hospital's executive leadership, she is tasked with interpreting and enforcing the organization’s mission and policies, alongside facilitating professional development for nursing staff. Dr. Jimenez also manages budgetary operations and is instrumental in recruiting and supervising leadership within her division. Known for her innovative approach, she has previously held various nursing leadership roles, including interim CNO at Hackensack University Medical Center. Her bilingual capabilities and commitment to improving efficiency and team morale have established her as a key figure in advancing healthcare transformation at the medical center.

America Jones. CEO of Kindred Hospital El Paso (Texas). Ms. Jones has been the CEO of Kindred Hospital El Paso since 2017. There, she oversees strategic planning, quality management and patient care for the 72-bed facility, which specializes in medically complex cases. Under her leadership, the hospital, which primarily serves a Hispanic population, boasts a staff that is 80% bilingual in English and Spanish. Previously the chief clinical officer for seven years, Ms. Jones has significantly reduced staff turnover rates and eliminated contract nursing labor post-pandemic, enhancing patient care through consistent staffing. She is also the founding Chair of UNIDOS, the Hispanic and Latino employee resource group for ScionHealth. Additionally, she has forged a partnership with El Paso County Public Health to host free community health fairs. She also acts as a dedicated mentor for Latina women in healthcare, with four of her six leadership team members being Hispanic women.

Ana Lopez-Blazquez. Executive Vice President and Chief Strategy Officer of Baptist Health South Florida and CEO of Baptist Health Enterprises (Coral Gables, Fla.). As chief strategy officer at Baptist Health, Ms. Lopez-Blazquez leads strategy development and execution, focusing on growth and brand management. Her responsibilities encompass strategic direction, business and facility planning, marketing, and the enhancement of consumer access and patient experience. Serving as the chief strategic advisor to the president and CEO, she addresses long-term issues impacting Baptist Health South Florida. Additionally, as CEO of Baptist Health Enterprises, she manages a diverse portfolio across four counties, including clinical and office spaces. Ms. Lopez-Blazquez also fosters a partnership with Florida International University’s Herbert Wertheim College of Medicine to expand physician training and research, positioning Baptist Hospital as a statutory teaching hospital. Having joined Baptist Health in 1987, she has a long history in strategic planning and market development, with prior experience at Orlando (Fla.) Health and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida in Jacksonville.

Jose Lozano. Executive Vice President and Chief Growth Officer for Hackensack Meridian Health (Edison, N.J.). Mr. Lozano serves as executive vice president and chief growth officer at Hackensack Meridian Health, overseeing strategic partnerships, marketing, communications, and the organization’s facilities and real estate portfolio. Currently, the system has around 500,000 square feet of health and wellness center projects underway, including a facility at NJ Transit’s Metropark station and an ambulatory care center in Clifton. Mr. Lozano's role involves driving expansion by identifying key business opportunities at regional, national and international levels. Previously, Lozano held several critical positions at the system from 2013 to 2017, including chief of staff during the merger that formed the health network, where he played a key role in integration strategies. After leading Choose New Jersey as CEO, where he significantly expanded operations and spearheaded a $10 million marketing initiative, he returned to Hackensack Meridian Health in 2022. In his current capacity, he focuses on bridging private sector opportunities with high-quality healthcare delivery.

Oscal Marroquin. Executive Vice President of UPMC and President of UPMC Physician Services Division (Pittsburgh). As executive vice president, Dr. Marroquin oversees a team of over 5,000 physicians and staff at UPMC, where he leads healthcare data and analytics initiatives aimed at improving clinical outcomes through "big data" approaches. He combines his administrative role with active practice as a cardiologist at the UPMC Heart and Vascular Institute, specializing in interventional cardiology and heart disease in women. His academic contributions include outcomes research that has garnered numerous grants and publications. In addition to his leadership as president of the physician services division, he serves as an associate professor in the cardiology division and vice dean for clinical affairs at the University of Pittsburgh School of Medicine. Dr. Marroquin's unique blend of clinical, academic and administrative expertise enables him to significantly impact both patient care and research at UPMC.

Jose Mayorga, MD. Executive Director for Family Health Centers at UCI Health (Orange, Calif.). As executive director of UCI Health Family Health Centers, Dr. Mayorga has significantly advanced healthcare access for underserved communities, particularly through the first federally qualified health centers in the region. He oversees medical operations, expands services and ensures regulatory compliance while driving innovative care models, including virtual care for chronic conditions like hypertension and diabetes. Under his leadership, the centers, serving nearly 28,000 predominantly low-income Latino patients, have achieved national recognition for quality care. Dr. Mayorga has secured over $15 million in grants and led the expansion of facilities, notably relocating the Anaheim center to a 14,000-square-foot space in 2020. A family medicine specialist and associate clinical professor, he continues to educate future healthcare leaders and frequently appears in the media discussing key health topics.

Amaris McComas. Chief People Officer for TruBridge (Mobile, Ala.). As chief people officer at TruBridge, a healthcare solutions company, Ms. McComas leads organizational development, human capital management and talent succession for nearly 2,000 employees. With over 15 years of experience in HR, she has driven recruitment, diversity and employee engagement while aligning HR strategies with business goals. She is known for her results-oriented leadership and her commitment to fostering an inclusive, people-first culture. As one of the few Latina chief people officers in the country, she advocates for women and people of color, shaping a supportive and innovative workplace. Her efforts have introduced new technology, centralized recruitment and created career growth opportunities. She is also an active community leader, receiving accolades for her work with veterans and promoting diversity in the workforce.

Sergio Melgar. Executive Vice President and CFO for UMass Memorial Health (Worcester, Mass.). As executive vice president and CFO of UMass Memorial Health, Mr. Melgar oversees critical departments including finance, IT and facilities, driving significant advancements in systemwide IT integration and financial operations. His leadership has enhanced the office of clinical integration and population health, optimizing healthcare delivery while ensuring compliance with Medicare and Medicaid standards. Notably, Mr. Melgar is spearheading the development of a 10-year master facilities roadmap to increase capacity in response to community needs, including the recent announcement of a 72-bed North Pavilion expansion. His collaborative and innovative approach has culminated in a centralized revenue team that streamlines billing and collection processes, improving financial transparency for patients. Under his guidance, the system has seen a doubling of liquidity and a recovery to an A-minus credit rating.

Felipe Osorno. Chief Post-Acute Care Officer and Chief of Staff for Keck Medicine of USC (Los Angeles). Since taking on his current role in 2023, Mr. Osorno has spearheaded the design and implementation of Keck Medicine of USC’s post-acute care service line, collaborating closely with physicians and community organizations. Additionally, he serves as chief of staff to the president and CEO, driving systemwide improvement initiatives and enhancing the Keck operating system. Previously, he led the office of performance and transformation, focusing on patient experience and care transformation, and was instrumental in overseeing the continuum of care operations. His achievements include a 6% year-over-year increase in transfer center volume, the integration of case management and social work, and the establishment of a robust post-acute strategy. He is also actively involved in community engagement as the executive sponsor for Keck Medicine’s employee resource groups and recently joined the board of the Latino Equality Alliance to advocate for the Latinx LGBTQ+ community.



Julio Panza, MD. Chief of Cardiology for WMCHealth Network (Valhalla, N.Y.). As chief of cardiology at Westchester Medical Center, Dr. Panza leads a comprehensive team of 22 specialists, managing advanced cardiovascular care across multiple locations in New York's Hudson Valley region. Under his leadership, the cardiology department has expanded to include specialized programs in hypertrophic cardiomyopathy, pulmonary hypertension and cardio-oncology, addressing critical heart conditions for the local community. One of his notable innovations is the same-day cardiology program, which provides prompt access to care for patients with non-emergency heart issues. Dr. Panza, a highly experienced cardiologist with more than 35 years in the field, has made significant contributions to both research and clinical practice, publishing over 250 peer-reviewed articles.

Elizabeth Paskas, DNP, MSN, RN. Senior Vice President and Chief Patient Experience and Performance Improvement Officer at Hackensack Meridian Health (Edison, N.J.). Dr. Paskas serves as the chief patient experience and performance improvement officer at Hackensack Meridian Health, where she drives strategic initiatives focused on creating exceptional human experiences in a patient- and family-centered care model. Her approach emphasizes clinical excellence defined by safety, efficiency and meaningful experiences. Dr. Paskas leads ongoing improvement initiatives across the system's affiliated hospitals, including a redesign strategy that enhances the patient journey from hospital to ambulatory care by fostering better communication among care teams and stakeholders. Under her leadership, standard operating procedures have been established to improve patient care consistency and HCAHPS scores. She has also developed educational modules to support nurses and physicians in improving patient outcomes, resulting in high engagement among nurse leaders in her programs. Dr. Paskas has been recognized with the Hackensack Meridian Health "Break the Ceiling" award for her work.

Frank J. Penedo, PhD. Associate Director for Population Sciences and Director of Cancer Survivorship and Supportive Care at Sylvester Comprehensive Cancer Center at University of Miami. Dr. Penedo serves on the National Institutes of Health’s national advisory council on minority health disparities. He evaluates the role of sociocultural, biobehavioral and psychosocial mechanisms underlying disease activity and health outcomes. In 2023, he received the International Society of Behavioral Medicine "Distinguished Scientist" award. His published studies focus on the efficacy of evidence-based psychosocial interventions in promoting optimal chronic disease management and health outcomes in cancer. His research includes working with underserved groups, such as racial and ethnic minorities, who have limited access to cancer care. He is currently the principal investigator for a Hispanic community health study in 120 Miami area clinics and primary care offices, leading research in unmet supportive care needs for cancer survivors. In addition, Dr. Penedo is the principal investigator for a National Cancer Institute study examining social, cultural, behavioral and medical influences on adjustment to cancer survivorship in Hispanic patients.

Tito Perez. Corporate Director of Enterprise Applications for Emanate Health (Covina, Calif.). Mr. Perez, with over 25 years of experience in healthcare information services, currently serves as the corporate director of enterprise applications at Emanate Health, California’s largest nonprofit healthcare provider in San Gabriel Valley. In this role, he oversees the implementation and management of enterprisewide IT systems, focusing on improving operations through technology innovation, data management and informatics. A recent project involved collaborating with the pharmacy department to create clinical analytics dashboards, significantly reducing time spent on data retrieval and enhancing decision-making. His leadership in IT initiatives spans various healthcare sectors including revenue cycle, finance and supply chain, emphasizing interoperability and reporting. Mr. Perez also serves as treasurer for the Medical Users Software Exchange International Board, where he has been a volunteer and leader for over a decade.

Tatiana A. Pestana, MD. Chief of Staff for Broward Health Coral Springs (Fla.). Dr. Pestana serves as the chief of staff at Broward Health Coral Springs, representing the medical staff of the 250-bed facility within one of the nation's largest public healthcare systems. The hospital offers a comprehensive range of services, including a state-of-the-art cardiac program, advanced orthopedic care, and The Maternity Place. It also hosts one of two locations of the Salah Foundation Children’s Hospital, providing specialized pediatric services such as emergency care and neonatal intensive care. In her role, Dr. Pestana bridges the gap between medical staff and administration, participating in committees aimed at improving quality and developing hospital policies related to patient care and safety. Board certified in internal medicine and pediatrics, she brings over 20 years of experience in outpatient and hospital settings, emphasizing family-centered care and preventive health. Fluent in Spanish and knowledgeable in French, Dr. Pestana effectively communicates with Broward County's diverse population, enhancing patient engagement and care.

Hugo Pizarro. Senior Vice President and CHRO of Maimonides Health (Brooklyn, N.Y.). As senior vice president and CHRO at Maimonides Health, Mr. Pizarro oversees all aspects of people relations, processes and data within the organization. He is tasked with developing and implementing systemwide strategies for talent acquisition, employee engagement and customer service excellence, collaborating with senior leaders on change management initiatives. His responsibilities include aligning HR policies with the health system's goals, managing compliance with labor standards, and overseeing recruitment, retention and organizational development efforts. Mr. Pizarro is also focused on diversity and inclusion initiatives, managing a $5.5 million annual grant to provide targeted training across the healthcare sector. Since joining Maimonides, he has led a comprehensive reorganization of the HR department to enhance strategic recruitment and initiated a three-year journey to improve employee engagement, aiming for Great Place to Work certification.

Sheila Rankin. CEO at AdventHealth Kissimmee (Fla.). Ms. Rankin oversees the strategic operation and implementation of AdventHealth’s vision and mission at AdventHealth Kissimmee, leading a team of more than 1,500 members. Ms. Rankin has been with AdventHealth for almost 20 years, having started in the finance department. Under her leadership, the campus has undergone significant expansions to better serve the community, including the addition of state-of-the-art operating rooms and the recent opening of a new floor that adds 40 private patient rooms. Ms. Rankin also spearheaded the opening of the AdventHealth Partin Settlement emergency department and health park, which is celebrating its fourth anniversary this year. With Ms. Rankin at the helm, AdventHealth Kissimmee achieved numerous accolades, including the Leapfrog “A” hospital safety grade, the Healogics Center of Distinction designation for wound care, and more.

Rich Robles. Chief Diversity Officer and Vice President at Boston Children's Hospital. Mr. Robles leads strategies that help people feel heard, seen, engaged and like they belong, all while achieving Boston Children’s goals. He is also part of a collaboration to grow the employee resources groups. Prior to joining Boston Children’s, he led diversity and inclusion work for a healthcare organization in the southeast, where he was responsible for managing and growing the internal and external DEI consulting work for the organization. His background also includes experience in organizational development, culture transformation, leadership development and merger integration. To honor his Guatemalan heritage, he leads work in the Latino/Hispanic community, having been appointed by the Governor of North Carolina to be part of the advisory council for Hispanic/Latino affairs. He also played an active role as a board member of the Latin American Chamber of Commerce in Charlotte. He currently serves as a board member of the Latino Equity Fund in Boston and Human Resources Leadership Forum and is a mentor for ALPFA Boston.

Daisy Rodriguez. COO for Humboldt Park Health (Chicago). Ms. Rodriguez is COO of Humboldt Park Health, where she oversees daily operations at the safety-net community hospital. With over 30 years of experience in nursing, healthcare administration and community health, Ms. Rodriguez focuses on enhancing processes and strategic planning to elevate patient care. Under her leadership, Humboldt Park has implemented initiatives prioritizing patient-centered and culturally competent care, resulting in a 40% increase in mammogram screening rates through targeted outreach efforts. The hospital also captures social determinants of health data to address community health issues, including obesity and Type 2 diabetes, and has expanded access to mental health services and affordable housing. Ms. Rodriguez's efforts have fostered strong partnerships with local organizations to tackle food insecurity and improve health outcomes. Notably, her leadership helped Humboldt Park Health become the first facility in the Midwest to achieve Healthcare Equity Certification from The Joint Commission.

​​Elisa M. Rodriguez, PhD. Vice President and Associate Director of DEI at Roswell Park Comprehensive Cancer Center (Buffalo, N.Y.). Dr. Rodriguez first joined Roswell Park as an undergraduate researcher more than 20 years ago. She returned as a faculty member in 2012, and now drives advancements in cancer care, research, outreach and education by recruiting and retaining faculty members. She is also responsible for linking community members to employment, educational opportunities, and culturally competent care and services. Under her leadership, Roswell Park’s ROCK Stars program has paired cancer survivors with 60 Roswell Park scientists, informing cancer research and supporting participation of underrepresented populations in cancer clinical trials. Dr. Rodriguez shares her expertise internationally as a speaker and contributor to panels such as the National Comprehensive Cancer Network DEI director’s forum, and her research on HPV vaccination in rural communities supports equitable access to high-quality cancer screening and care.

Estelamari Rodriguez, MD. Associate Director of Outreach and Assistant Director of DEI at Sylvester Comprehensive Cancer Center at University of Miami. Dr. Rodriguez, a bilingual thoracic oncologist who is one of the 2.4% of Latina physicians in the U.S., uses her social media presence to amplify wellness and belonging topics. Since 2020, Dr. Rodriguez has created Spanish-language video content and seminars for Cancer Global Resource for Advancing Cancer Education, a nonprofit patient advocacy organization that offers expert-mediated information on cancer management to empower patients, caregivers and healthcare professionals. She is an active member of the health equity committee for the ECOG/ACRIN Cancer Research Group, a national clinical trial collaborative funded by the National Cancer Institute. She is also an American Society of Clinical Oncology virtual diversity mentoring program mentor for minority medical students and fellows. Dr. Rodriguez is a triple board-certified hematologist and oncologist who helped establish Sylvester Comprehensive Cancer Center’s multidisciplinary lung cancer care approach. She is also co-lead of the thoracic site disease group at the center.

José E. Rodríguez, MD. Associate Vice President for Health Sciences Workforce Excellence at University of Utah Health (Salt Lake City). Dr. Rodríguez leads the office for Health Sciences Workforce Excellence at the University of Utah, overseeing four kindergarten to grade 12 and undergraduate pathway programs designed to create a culturally competent and empathetic health workforce. These initiatives, such as the Saturday Academy and Health Professions Academy, aim to engage students from underrepresented backgrounds in health sciences through experiential learning and mentorship. In addition to his administrative duties, Dr. Rodríguez mentors junior faculty and serves as a primary care provider at the Redwood Health Center, where he is also associate medical director. His dedication to underserved communities, especially Hispanic and Latino populations, extends beyond the university as he regularly provides medical information through Spanish-language media, particularly during the Covid-19 pandemic. A recognized scholar, his research on health disparities and representation in medicine has been widely published, and he continues to advocate for equitable healthcare access and education.

Iris L. Romero, MD. Executive Vice Dean of the Biological Sciences Division and the Pritzker School of Medicine and Dean for Diversity & Inclusion at University of Chicago Medicine. Dr. Romero serves as a key leader within the University of Chicago Medicine and the division of biological sciences. She oversees strategic initiatives across the institution, including the Pritzker School of Medicine. As Dean for Diversity and Inclusion, Dr. Romero has significantly advanced equity and belonging initiatives, including a cluster hire program aimed at increasing faculty diversity and providing support for faculty of color. A skilled obstetrician and gynecologist, she specializes in hereditary cancer management and has a dedicated research focus on cancer prevention, funded by the National Institutes of Health. Her clinical practice reflects her commitment to underserved communities, and she actively promotes health equity, particularly for minority groups. Additionally, Dr. Romero's editorial work highlights her dedication to LGBTQ+ healthcare, advocating for research and support tailored to this community.

Ruth Sagastume. CNO for Ochsner Medical Center–New Orleans. Ms. Sagastume is CNO at Ochsner Medical Center–New Orleans, where she leads operations, patient quality outcomes and nursing professional education for the largest hospital in the Ochsner Health system. A member of the medical executive committee and the board of directors, she oversees regulatory readiness and performance improvement while fostering professional nursing practices and career development. With 23 years at Ochsner, she has been instrumental in implementing innovative programs, including the system's virtual nursing model, which streamlines admission and discharge tasks, and the integration of a medication administration program, which allows pharmacists to administer medicine at the bedside. Her leadership has significantly reduced nursing turnover and reliance on external agency nurses. Additionally, Ms. Sagastume is actively involved in Ochsner’s DEI nursing council, promoting initiatives that enhance workforce diversity.

Debbie Salas-Lopez, MD. Senior Vice President of Community and Population Health at Northwell Health (New Hyde Park, N.Y.). Dr. Debbie Salas-Lopez is the senior vice president of community wellness and population health at Northwell Health, where she leads initiatives to enhance community health and equity across multiple markets. Her leadership, in partnership with community and faith-based leaders, resulted in the establishment of Northwell’s health equity taskforce, which comprises over 100 leaders and focuses on tackling health disparities and improving care coordination. In the past year, she expanded the taskforce's efforts to include initiatives like the clergy advisory council and the Faith Leaders Network, which facilitate interfaith dialogues on mental health issues. Dr. Salas-Lopez also launched the system's community scholars program to provide academic and career opportunities for students in underserved communities. She has been instrumental in the development of the upcoming Northwell School of Health Sciences. Additionally, she spearheads partnerships aimed at addressing social determinants of health, such as food access and employment challenges.

Ana Victoria Sanchez. Vice President of Supply Chain and Support Services for Virtua Health (Marlton, N.J.). Via her role as vice president of supply chain and support services for Virtua Health, Ms. Sanchez aims to revolutionize the supply chain through the creation of a clinically driven value-based model. She and her skilled team frequently engage with clinical staff to understand how the supply chain can improve efficiency and reduce clinicians' workload. Since joining Virtua, Ms. Sanchez has quickly become a key leader within the organization, shifting perceptions of the supply chain from a transactional function to a strategic asset. Her five-year vision includes a comprehensive strategic plan that modernizes infrastructure, upgrades technology and expands product management capabilities. The plan is currently on track to achieve key milestones and foster high colleague engagement. Ms. Sanchez is an active member of the National Association of Professional Women and the Council of Supply Chain Executives.

José R. Sánchez. President and CEO of Humboldt Park Health (Chicago). Mr. Sánchez has served as president and CEO of Humboldt Park Health since late 2010, leveraging over 40 years of experience in urban healthcare. His leadership focuses on advancing health equity, particularly for the hospital's large Hispanic/Latinx and African-American populations. Under his guidance, Humboldt Park Health recently became the first facility in the Midwest to achieve Healthcare Equity Certification from The Joint Commission. In response to the Covid-19 pandemic, Mr. Sánchez led a comprehensive rebranding effort that placed diversity and inclusivity at the core of the hospital’s mission. He established initiatives to address social determinants of health, such as food insecurity, and expanded access to care through mobile medical and dental units, resulting in a significant increase in mammogram screening rates. Additionally, he is spearheading the development of a new wellness center, set to open in autumn 2024, which will enhance community health resources and promote wellness.

Leonardo Seoane, MD. Founding Dean of Xavier Ochsner College of Medicine and Executive Vice President and Chief Academic Officer for Ochsner Health (New Orleans). Dr. Seoane is executive vice president and chief academic officer for Ochsner Health, as well as the founding dean of the Xavier Ochsner College of Medicine. He is determined to establish the first Historically Black Colleges and Universities medical school in the Gulf South, one of only a few in the nation. Collaborating with Xavier University of Louisiana and Ochsner Health, he aims to increase the number of underrepresented physicians, particularly Black and Hispanic doctors, to address significant disparities in the medical workforce. As executive vice president and chief academic officer for Ochsner Health, he oversees a comprehensive range of educational programs and partnerships, including those with LSU and Loyola University of New Orleans. Dr. Seoane emphasizes the need for diversity in medicine to improve healthcare access and patient trust, particularly given the projected physician shortage in the U.S. by 2036. A first-generation Cuban American, he is dedicated to health equity and community service, founding initiatives like the Gulf Coast Chapter of the National Hispanic Medical Association. He is a staunch advocate for pathways that encourage Hispanic students to pursue careers in medicine.

Ramon Soto. Senior Vice President and Chief Marketing and Communications Officer for Northwell Health (New Hyde Park N.Y.). Mr. Soto serves as the senior vice president and chief marketing and communications officer for Northwell Health, where he is tasked with shaping the health system's brand strategy and managing its extensive marketing and communications initiatives. Since joining Northwell in 2015, he has been pivotal in the organization’s rebranding from North Shore-Long Island Jewish to Northwell Health. He has championed mission-driven campaigns addressing critical issues like gun violence prevention and health equity. Under his leadership, Northwell launched the impactful “It Doesn’t Kill to Ask” campaign, aimed at reducing gun violence among children, garnering support from over 1,000 hospitals nationwide. Mr. Soto has also expanded Northwell’s marketing efforts into the entertainment realm, creating Northwell Studios to produce docudramas and specials that humanize healthcare and engage audiences on social issues. His initiatives have led to partnerships with major networks like HBO, Hulu and National Geographic, resulting in multiple awards and significant viewer reach. He also serves as a board member of the prestigious Ad Council.

Eduardo Sotomayor, MD. Vice President and Executive Director of Tampa (Fla.) General Hospital Cancer Institute. Dr. Sotomayor serves as the vice president and executive director of the Tampa General Hospital Cancer Institute, leading a team dedicated to advanced cancer care within one of Florida's premier academic medical centers. An internationally recognized pioneer in cancer immunology and immunotherapy, he has published over 130 influential research papers, contributing to significant advancements in lymphoma treatment. Under his leadership, the cancer institute has expanded its clinical and research services, earning accolades as one of the nation’s leading oncology programs from organizations like U.S. News and World Report. His initiatives include the implementation of cutting-edge therapies such as CAR-T cell treatment and advanced radiation technologies like the CyberKnife system. Dr. Sotomayor actively participates in various prestigious medical organizations, serving as chair of the Lymphoma Research Foundation Mantle Cell Lymphoma Consortium and holding key positions in multiple committees related to cancer research.

Amalia Maislos Stanton. Senior Vice President and Chief Strategic Communications and Marketing Officer at Memorial Hermann Health System (Houston). Ms. Stanton leads strategic marketing, branding and communications for Memorial Hermann's 17 hospitals, 265 care sites, 40,000 employees and affiliated physicians. She works to elevate brand awareness, address public health challenges, educate the public and tackle Houston’s health disparities. This includes community engagement, digital outreach and culturally appropriate messaging to ensure access to care and widely available information. She directs consumer and market research, measurement and analytics in both market planning and campaign development. Her team drives market share, measurable service line growth and demonstrable return on investment. Projects like Resolution, a multi-week comprehensive, no-cost program, encourages optimal health for over 100,000 participants annually by targeting each person’s health, nutrition, exercise and overall wellness. Her numerous honors include Houston Business Journal's "Women Who Mean Business" award and CKS LUXE magazine's "Top 20 Impact Maker" award. She also serves on the Holocaust Museum Houston and March of Dimes boards.

Kathryn Stella. Associate Vice President of IT Planning and Administration for University of Miami Health System. As associate vice president of IT planning and administration, Ms. Stella plays a vital role in shaping the strategic direction and operational effectiveness of the IT department. Reporting to the CIO, she oversees the planning and execution of IT initiatives that align with organizational goals, managing multimillion-dollar budgets to ensure efficient resource allocation. She leads cross-functional teams to implement innovative technology solutions that enhance productivity and service delivery. Notably, she successfully spearheaded the implementation of ServiceNow within the health system, boosting stakeholder confidence in IT operations. Her leadership has resulted in significant reductions in operational costs through strategic optimization of resources and vendor management. By renegotiating contracts and streamlining processes, Ms. Stella has maximized the value of IT services while maintaining high quality care.

Andrew Storer, PhD, DNP, RN. Senior Vice President for Patient Care Services and CNO at Roswell Park Comprehensive Cancer Center (Buffalo, N.Y.). Dr. Storer leads a team of more than 800 nurses across inpatient, ambulatory and community practices at the 126-year-old Roswell Park Comprehensive Cancer Center. His efforts to increase nurse engagement have helped drive record-low turnover and vacancy. Nurse turnover at Roswell Park is a full 10 percentage points lower than the national average. Dr. Storer’s has helped the center gain accreditation with distinction for the nurse residency program, establish a continuing education program, and create one of the first nurse training facilities to incorporate high-fidelity simulation at a cancer center. A champion of DEI, Dr. Storer has driven transformation in care delivery, creating healthy work environments, promoting sustainability and supporting a culture of innovation in scholarship. In his earlier roles as deputy CNO and executive director of nursing professional development, practice and research, he played a pivotal part in expanding learning and career opportunities for oncology nurses at all levels. He currently serves as clinical editor for the Wound, Ostomy, and Continence Nursing Society and has been recognized nationally as a fellow in the American Association of Nurse Practitioners for his contributions to education and practice.

Christopher Trevino, MD. Vice President and Physician Executive of the Baton Rouge (La.) Market and Chief Medical Officer and Administrator for Our Lady of the Lake Ascension (Gonzales, La.). Dr. Trevino serves as the vice president and physician executive for the Baton Rouge Market at Our Lady of the Lake Health, as well as CMO at Our Lady of the Lake Ascension. In these roles, he oversees emergency services across six facilities, treating approximately 200,000 patients annually, with a strong focus on improving patient outcomes and ensuring high-quality care. With over 25 years of experience in emergency medicine, Dr. Trevino has been a vital part of Our Lady of the Lake Health since 1999 and is deeply committed to the Ascension Parish community. He also acts as medical director for all emergency medical services and fire services in the parish. In addition, he provides support for the sheriff department’s crisis response team. Additionally, Dr. Trevino champions workplace inclusivity as the executive sponsor of the Veterans CommUNITY group, advocating for military veterans within the organization.

David Vega, MD. Senior Vice President and Chief Medical Officer of WellSpan Health (York, Pa.). Dr. Vega serves as the senior vice president and CMO of WellSpan Health, charged with overseeing clinical operations since he joined the organization in 2002. He has been a driving force behind numerous community accessibility initiatives aimed at improving patient access, satisfaction and overall wellbeing. Under his leadership, WellSpan has achieved significant advancements in patient outcomes, particularly in blood pressure management and cancer screenings, with some metrics now ranking in the top 5-10% nationally. Notable projects include the mobile mammography coach, which brings screening services directly to underserved communities, and the implementation of a virtual approach to inpatient care. Dr. Vega has also led a $50 million renovation of the emergency department at WellSpan York Hospital and collaborated on innovative partnerships, such as the construction of neighborhood hospitals. His efforts have garnered WellSpan numerous accolades for safety and quality care, while also achieving a record-high physician retention rate and addressing physician burnout.

Johanna Vidal-Phelan. Chief Medical Officer of Quality and Pediatrics at UPMC (Pittsburgh). Dr. Vidal-Phelan is the CMO for quality and pediatrics at UPMC Health Plan, where she plays a pivotal role in shaping clinical strategies and driving quality initiatives. Her work focuses on improving healthcare outcomes, promoting diversity and equity, and ensuring person-centered care. In collaboration with UPMC leadership, she develops and implements programs that enhance the quality of services for members, while working closely with healthcare providers to exceed benchmarks. Beyond her administrative role, Dr. Vidal-Phelan remains active in clinical practice as a clinical assistant professor of pediatrics at the University of Pittsburgh School of Medicine. She is also a recognized advocate for healthcare transformation, serving on several influential boards and earning accolades such as the Al Día "Top Doctor" award and YWCA "Heroine Award" for her leadership during the Covid-19 pandemic.

​​Jeff Villanueva. CEO at AdventHealth Altamonte Springs (Fla.). Mr. Villanueva oversees the comprehensive management and strategic direction of AdventHealth Altamonte Springs and the Seminole County market. Under his leadership, the 58,000-square-foot Lake Mary Health Park was opened last year, offering a new and convenient option for specialty care to residents. He helped lead AdventHealth Altamonte Springs to numerous accolades over the past year, including a Leapfrog “A” hospital grade. He also helped the hospital become the first in Florida to be designated as an orthopedic and spine center of excellence by DNV Healthcare. Mr. Villanueva also serves as the past chair on the board of the Hispanic Chamber of Commerce of Metro Orlando. Prior to his current role, Mr. Villanueva served as the CEO of AdventHealth East Orlando and the East Orange market, as well as vice president and administrator of AdventHealth Kissimmee from 2012 to 2016.

Roderic "Roddy" Olvera Young. Vice President and Chief Marketing and Communications Officer at Boston Children’s Hospital. Mr. Young has led the marketing, communications and digital engagement team at Boston Children’s for seven years, helping to strengthen the image and reputation of one of the leading pediatric clinical and research organizations. Partnering with subject matter experts, he and his team have built a strong brand content marketing engine. The goal is to create easy access to information when and where patient-families need it, as well as to improve access to care. For nearly a decade, prior to moving to healthcare, Mr. Young served in the crisis, reputation and issues management arm of a multinational communications firm and as press secretary to the head of NASA, where he contributed to development and implementation of a global media strategy and internal communications. Mr. Young brings his passion for science and technology to all aspects of his current work to create effective, engaging communications and marketing campaigns. With his Mexican heritage, he also brings perspective and cross-cultural appreciation. He is an active member of the Wall Street Journal Chief Marketing Officer Network.





Emerging Leaders

Connie Camelo. Director of Interpreter Services at UMass Memorial Medical Center (Worcester, Mass.). For over two decades, Ms. Camelo has led UMass Memorial Health's interpreter services department, transforming it into one of the largest and most comprehensive hospital-based programs in the U.S. Under her leadership, the department supports patients with limited English proficiency and the deaf and hard of hearing, providing roughly 600,000 interpretation encounters annually in over 100 languages. Her strategic efforts have made UMass Memorial a national leader in delivering linguistically and culturally appropriate care, critical for the diverse patient population in Central Massachusetts. Ms. Camelo played a pivotal role in addressing health disparities during the Covid-19 pandemic, ensuring equitable access to care for underserved communities. Her dedication to integrating human expertise with advanced technology has helped improve patient outcomes, reduce misunderstandings and control healthcare costs, all while fostering trust within the community.

Jose Luis Madera. Senior Manager of Integrated Behavioral Health at Valleywise Health (Phoenix). Mr. Madera is the senior manager of integrated behavioral health at Valleywise Health, bringing over 20 years of experience in the social service sector. He manages a growing team that has expanded from one provider to over 50 professionals, delivering critical behavioral health services across 11 federally qualified health centers. Fluent in both Spanish and English, Mr. Madera employs a holistic approach to therapy, utilizing various modalities to meet the individual needs of his clients. He has also spearheaded the medication assisted treatment program, which promotes a comprehensive approach to substance use disorders, the first of its kind at the local community health center. Recognized as "Mental Health Leader of the Year" by the Phoenix Business Journal in 2023, Mr. Madera is dedicated to improving mental health access for low-income communities, reducing stigma and integrating mental health services into primary care settings.

Lorenzo Manquero. Director of Risk Management at Parkview Health (Fort Wayne, Ind.). Mr. Manquero, director of risk management at Parkview Health, leads a team focused on improving patient and co-worker safety across the system’s 14 hospitals and 300 physician offices. Specializing in system-level risk management, Mr. Manquero analyzes processes that contribute to errors, aiming to prevent future harm by addressing systemic issues rather than individual mistakes. He has been instrumental in increasing safety event reporting, doubling reports from 14,000 to 28,000 annually, and developing real-time dashboards to track incidents like falls and pressure injuries. His efforts have led to improved training, education and predictive modeling to identify emerging safety risks. As a member of Parkview’s DEI advisory council, Mr. Manquero also advocated for enhanced communication tools to better serve non-English-speaking patients, particularly Fort Wayne’s large Burmese community, further advancing safety and inclusivity.

Angela Mast. Operations and Translation Manager for the Language and Disabilities Department at Inova (Falls Church, Va.). Ms. Mast, the translation and operations manager for Inova’s language and disability services department since 2009, plays a pivotal role in ensuring high-quality care for Inova’s diverse patient population. She oversees the translation of critical documents into multiple languages, ensuring accuracy, compliance and efficiency. Her responsibilities include coordinating with various departments and vendors, managing translation processes, curating terminology databases and ensuring timely delivery of translated materials. Her expertise extends to the use of computer-assisted translation tools, ensuring consistency and quality across all Inova publications. Her leadership in managing vendor relationships, operational processes and financial reporting, alongside fostering team growth, makes her an invaluable asset to Inova’s mission of providing compassionate care to its multilingual community. Prior to Inova, she honed her translation and teaching skills in roles focused on language instruction and environmental conservation.



Diana Montoya-Williams, MD. Leader of Neonatal Intensive Care Unit Equity Champion Team at Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia. Dr. Montoya-Williams is an attending neonatologist in Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia's NICU, one of the largest in the country. Through her work with the hospital's health equity center, she is helping shape health equity research efforts at the hospital. Within Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia and the Hospital of the University of Pennsylvania, she created and leads the NICU equity champion team, a family-engaged, interdisciplinary and multi-institutional coalition aimed at mitigating bias and racism in the NICU. Dr. Montoya-Williams sits on several local and regional committees that promote maternal and infant health equity, including The Hospital and Healthsystem Association of Pennsylvania’s taskforce on maternal and child health. A National Institutes of Health-funded physician researcher, Dr. Montoya-Williams studies inequities in maternal and infant health outcomes that occur by race, ethnicity, nativity and preferred language, including a focus on immigration policies as determinants of perinatal health. She regularly lectures across the country on equitable, anti-racist ways to deliver healthcare and conduct medical research and quality improvement.