36 chief innovation officers to know | 2024

Becker's Healthcare is proud to spotlight 36 trailblazing chief innovation officers from hospitals and health systems across the nation.

These visionary leaders help their organizations stay ahead of the curve in novel care delivery by cultivating innovative, creative and forward-thinking solutions. Chief innovation officers pave the way for the introduction of groundbreaking technologies, improved patient care strategies, dynamic partnerships and much more.

Note: This list is not exhaustive, nor is it an endorsement of included hospitals, health systems or associated healthcare providers. Leaders and organizations cannot pay for inclusion on this list. Leaders are presented in alphabetical order. We extend a special thank you to Rhoda Weiss for her contributions to this list.

We accepted nominations for this list. Please contact Anna Falvey at afalvey@beckershealthcare.com with any questions or comments.





Scott Arnold. Executive Vice President, Chief Digital and Innovation Officer for Tampa (Fla.) General Hospital. Mr. Arnold, executive vice president and chief digital and innovation officer at Tampa General Hospital, has led advancements in technology and patient care since joining in 2010. He spearheaded the implementation of predictive analytics, AI and other novel technologies to streamline clinical documentation and enhance care delivery. Under his leadership, the CareComm Clinical Command Center has improved hospital operations and provided early warnings for serious risks like sepsis. Mr. Arnold also scaled the hospital at home program, achieving readmission rates of 4-5%, significantly lower than inpatient averages, and delivering 30-40% higher patient satisfaction scores while serving over 700 patients. He revolutionized patient access with automated online scheduling, boosting new patient acquisitions and improving care coordination across six hospitals and 150 locations. Through initiatives like TGH Ventures’ "IdeaMVP" program and the hospital's "innovation week", Mr. Arnold fosters a culture of innovation, empowering staff to develop and implement transformative ideas.

Kiran Avancha, PhD. Chief Innovation Officer for HonorHealth (Scottsdale, Ariz.). Dr. Avancha has positioned HonorHealth as a leader in innovation locally and nationally, notably through first-in-human breakthroughs at the HonorHealth Research Institute. He established HonorHealth Innovations, the system's venture arm supporting early-stage companies, which has become a national model for collaboration and emulation. Dr. Avancha has also founded external companies, including one developing a drug for rare pediatric diseases, significantly improving care for vulnerable populations. With numerous publications, research awards and significant grant support, Dr. Avancha is a prominent figure in healthcare innovation. As a community leader, board member, advisor and sought-after speaker, he continues to drive healthcare advancements and mentor emerging innovators.

Sangeeta Bardhan Cook, PhD. Chief Innovation Officer for Fox Chase Cancer Center (Philadelphia). Since joining Fox Chase Cancer Center as chief innovation officer in 2022, Dr. Bardhan Cook has transformed translational science by de-risking early-stage technologies and fostering corporate partnerships to accelerate innovation. She revamped the technology transfer process, focusing on maturing discoveries for commercial viability, leading to Series A investments in Nucleus RadioPharma and Segmed. Dr. Bardhan Cook is advancing key partnerships, including developing a radiopharmaceutical contract development and manufacturing organization to address supply chain gaps and collaborating with AI leaders to improve disease identification. She is spearheading the clinical development of a first-in-class therapeutic for trials in 2025 and leveraging multi-omic data to enhance patient care insights. Her initiatives integrate digital transformation with therapeutic and diagnostic advancements, driving impactful progress in patient care and precision medicine. She also serves as Temple University Health System's senior vice president of commercialization strategy and business development.

John Brownstein, PhD. Senior Vice President and Chief Innovation Officer at Boston Children’s Hospital. Dr. Brownstein, who serves both as senior vice president and chief innovation officer at Boston Children's and as a professor of pediatrics and biomedical informatics at Harvard Medical School, has more than 300 peer-reviewed papers published. His focus is on novel methods and applications in public health surveillance. His work has pioneered "digital epidemiology", utilizing diverse digital data sources to understand population health. Dr. Brownstein's research is recognized for its translational impact, particularly through the development and application of AI, data mining and citizen science. His innovative platforms, such as Vaccines.gov, Global.health and HealthMap, serve millions annually and have received recognition from the Library of Congress and the Smithsonian. Dr. Brownstein's contributions extend beyond academia into advisory roles for top agencies including the World Health Organization, Department of Health and Human Services, Department of Homeland Security, Food and Drug Administration, Department of Defense, Centers for Disease Control and The White House. His efforts at Boston Children’s have catalyzed the launch of new startups and unique collaborations with companies like Google, Amazon, Apple, Uber, Instacart, Microsoft and OpenAI. Dr. Brownstein is also co-founder of digital health companies Epidemico and Circulation and serves as an ABC medical news contributor.

Becky Buchen. Senior Vice President for Innovation at OSF HealthCare (Peoria, Ill.). Under Ms. Buchen’s leadership, OSF Innovation has developed novel models of care, including the launch of a rapid intake approach at the OSF HealthCare Cancer Institute, enhancing patient care and streamlining access to treatment. She played a pivotal role in unveiling the 55-plus primary care service and implementing at-home monitoring for young children with viral respiratory illnesses. Ms. Buchen's collaboration with the University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign has resulted in groundbreaking joint research to detect rare diseases, further establishing OSF's role in healthcare transformation. OSF Innovation is also at the forefront of AI in healthcare, advancing technologies like CliniPane, an AI-driven tool that interfaces with EHR to provide clinicians with critical patient information. This tool offers a highly customizable display of data, streamlining clinician workflows. OSF Innovation also has fostered partnerships with four universities, resulting in 237 funded research projects and matching 140 employees with 300 academic collaborators. Innovation’s trailblazer challenge has empowered 142 employees to bring their ideas to life. One significant outcome is OpenSurge, a new company spun off from OSF Innovation that aims to reduce surgery cancellations. Ms. Buchen’s leadership has contributed over $103 million in economic activity and created more than 600 full-time jobs over the past decade.

Anthony Chang, MD. Chief Intelligence and Innovation Officer, Children’s Hospital of Orange County (Calif.). Dr. Chang founded the Sharon Disney Lund Medical Intelligence, Information, Investigation and Innovation Institute at Children’s Hospital of Orange County with the goal of transforming pediatric care. Now in its 11th year, the institute has become a leader in medical intelligence and innovation across children's hospitals worldwide. Dr. Chang pioneered one of the first AI programs based in a children’s hospital and developed a distinctive medical intelligence and innovation internship program aimed at inspiring future generations of pediatricians and healthcare professionals. He also founded the International Society for Pediatric Innovation, which now includes over 24 member children’s hospitals. A dedicated advocate for knowledge sharing, education and collaboration, Dr. Chang has established multiple professional societies, including AIMed, Medical Intelligence Society and American Board of AI in Medicine. Most recently, he launched the Alliance of Centers of AI in Medicine and the Pediatric Alliance of AI Centers in Medicine, uniting over 100 centers to meet monthly to advance AI in clinical care. Dr. Chang is also author of Artificial Intelligence and Human Cognition in Clinical Medicine and Healthcare.

Chris Coburn. Chief Innovation Officer at Mass General Brigham (Boston). As chief innovation officer at Mass General Brigham, Mr. Coburn leads more than 140 teammates in investments, company creation, innovation management, industry collaborations and licensing. He is charged with handling a venture fund of approximately $500 million and ​​commercialization revenue topping $160 million each year. Over the course of the past 10 years, 300 companies have been spun-off from Mass General Brigham. Mr. Coburn is also the founder of World Medical Innovation Forum.

Mark Coticchia. Corporate Vice President for Innovation at Baptist Health South Florida (Coral Gables). Mr. Coticchia, corporate vice president of innovation at Baptist Health, has driven a high-impact, systematic approach to innovation since joining in 2019. He has helped establish Baptist Health’s first intellectual property policy, launch a multimillion-dollar innovation fund, and entered strategic partnerships with companies like Philips and Fujitsu, resulting in the launch of Baptist Health’s first startup and multiple commercial products. Under his leadership, Baptist Health Innovations has produced hundreds of invention disclosures, dozens of licenses, multiple patents and a spin-off company, achieving both revenue generation and cost-saving outcomes. Mr. Coticchia secured the largest-ever Knight Foundation grant to a healthcare institution and launched the Knight Fellowship in Healthcare Technology Innovation, which has graduated over 140 fellows to date. His global collaborations have expanded Baptist Health’s reach and positioned it as a leader in healthcare innovation. Recognized as one of Fortune's "Most Innovative Companies" for 2024, Baptist Health exemplifies Mr. Coticchia’s vision for engineering the future of healthcare through democratized, high-velocity innovation processes.

Myra Davis. Executive Vice President, Chief Information and Innovation Officer for Texas Children's Hospital (Houston). Ms. Davis serves as executive vice president, chief information and innovation officer at Texas Children’s Hospital. This entails oversight of a 500-member IT team managing over 77,000 devices and 30 billion rows of data across 90 locations, driving digital transformation and innovation initiatives. She has implemented enterprise resource planning solutions, launched a virtual care clinic and developed an online scheduling strategy, improving operational efficiency and patient access. Ms. Davis’s team also introduced intelligent process automation to optimize resources. In addition, she and her team have created a robust data governance and analytic center of excellence that supports and trains the organization to use data. Ms. Davis has built a team that supports the navigation and facilitation of innovation ideas across the hospital, including with its academic partner Baylor College of Medicine, technology startups and other outside organizations.

Kolaleh Eskandanian, PhD. Vice President and Chief Innovation Officer for Children's National Hospital (Washington, D.C.). Dr. Eskandanian, chief innovation officer at Children’s National, has transformed pediatric innovation by establishing an infrastructure supporting internal and external innovators. Under her leadership, Children’s National secured a 10-year, $15 million Biomedical Advanced Research and Development Authority contract with a $515 million ceiling, as well as a $7.5 million FDA grant to lead the Alliance for Pediatric Device Innovation for the third consecutive time. She spearheaded the launch of the pediatric technology and device translation center, leveraging $300,000 in FDA funding to facilitate clinical trials and AI-driven research. Dr. Eskandanian also developed partnerships with organizations such as OrthoPediatrics and CobiCure, the latter funding a $780,000 MedTech innovation fellowship. She organizes flagship events like the annual symposium on pediatric device innovation and "innovation day", which encourages investors, clinicians and regulators to collaborate to advance pediatric solutions. Dr. Eskandanian is also a 2024 Washington Business Journal healthcare innovation leader honoree.

Susan Furth, MD, PhD. Executive Vice President and Chief Scientific Officer of Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia. Dr. Furth has guided the Children's Hospital of Philadelphia Research Institute to catalyze innovation in cell and gene therapy research, as well as omics and big data initiatives. Under her leadership, the institute’s 1,000-plus principal investigators and their teams have developed many translational research programs, including gene therapies for blood disorders, gene editing for inherited disease, and exploration of how the microbiome influences health and disease. She has also championed programs supporting science, technology, engineering, math and medicine in underrepresented populations from high school through postdoctoral training. In 2023, she was elected to the National Academy of Medicine, which recognizes scientific professionals who are shaping health research, practice and policies to improve outcomes for millions. Dr. Furth has led the international Chronic Kidney Disease in Children cohort for more than two decades, a study that has changed how children with kidney disease are assessed for risk factors so interventions can be made earlier.

Ingrid Gerbino, MD. Chief Innovation Officer for Virginia Mason Franciscan Health (Tacoma, Wash.). Dr. Gerbino leads the innovation strategy at Virginia Mason Franciscan Health and oversees the Virginia Mason Institute and Kaizen Promotion Office. A practicing primary care physician and chief of primary care since 2016, she has driven improvements in care by applying her expertise in the Virginia Mason production system, training nearly 1,000 leaders in its principles since the 2021 merger with CHI Franciscan. Dr. Gerbino’s leadership has helped reduce hospital sepsis recognition time by 7.5 hours at Virginia Mason Medical Center in Seattle and increased patient access via 16,000 additional appointment slots at St. Anne Hospital in Burien, Wash. With over 25 years at the health system, she has been influencing clinical and administrative practice at Virginia Mason since 1995.

Elizabeth Hagerman, PhD. Chief Innovation Officer for UW Health (Madison, Wis.). Dr. Hagerman serves as chief innovation officer for UW Health and executive director of the Isthmus Project, an innovation hub supporting over 160 innovators across 34 specialties and 54 subspecialties. Under her leadership, the project provides mentorship and commercialization support, guiding clinicians, staff and external entrepreneurs in developing healthcare solutions through milestone-driven processes. Dr. Hagerman rebuilt the operational structure of the Isthmus Project, establishing its unique value as an academic health system-based hub that fosters collaborations to advance healthcare outcomes, offering tailored support from intellectual property basics to multi-month partnerships to de-risk technical and business opportunities. With a career spanning biotechnology, product development and academic-industry collaborations, Dr. Hagerman has held leadership roles, including as chief innovation and strategy officer at nonprofit Conexus Indiana and as vice president of Rose-Hulman Ventures.

David Higginson. Executive Vice President and Chief Innovation Officer for Phoenix Children’s. Mr. Higginson, executive vice president and chief innovation officer at Phoenix Children’s, has helped triple the health system’s size in the past decade and has positioned it to become the fourth-largest pediatric system by 2025. He developed a data lake, integrating information from nearly 70 systems, which enables real-time decision-making, as well as tools like predictive algorithms for patient deterioration and apps monitoring malnutrition and early infection signs. Mr. Higginson led the deployment of Amazon's Alexa technology to improve patient access, address staff shortages and support the suicide prevention program, which has screened over 46,000 patients and immediately connected 10% to therapists. Partnering with Arizona State University's Luminosity Lab, he is currently commercializing six pediatric care innovations and has secured multiple patents for groundbreaking healthcare technologies. His "Innovation Circle" program secures donor funding for impactful projects, while his cost-effective strategies deliver life-saving solutions at a fraction of traditional expenses.

Roger Jansen, PhD. Chief Innovation and Digital Health Officer of Michigan State University Health Care (East Lansing). Dr. Jansen is involved in nearly every strategic business collaboration and product launch in his role at MSU Health Care. Since joining the system in 2019, Dr. Jansen has worked in strategic analysis to diversify revenue streams, leading to a Medicare Advantage product and successful chronic disease management program. Prior to working with MSU Health Care, he served as chief strategy officer for Spectrum Health in Grand Rapids, Mich.

Mark Kandrysawtz. Vice President and Chief Innovation Officer for WellSpan Health (York, Pa.). Mr. Kandrysawtz is vice president and chief innovation officer for WellSpan Health, where he enhances patient and team experiences, streamlines operations and advances digital health solutions through human-centered design. Under his leadership, WellSpan earned Epic’s prestigious "five diamonds” recognition for its MyWellSpan patient portal, with 70% of customers now highly engaged digitally. He led the rapid expansion of virtual care during the Covid-19 pandemic and introduced innovations such as automated health maintenance reminders, improved appointment management and natural language note technology to boost provider productivity and satisfaction. As founder and president of Benjamin & Bond, a WellSpan portfolio company, he supports healthcare stakeholders with strategies for product design and innovation, including hackathons and workshops. His leadership improves access, outcomes and operational efficiency for the populations WellSpan serves.

Harlan Levine, MD. President of Health Innovation and Policy at City of Hope (Duarte, Calif.). Dr. Levine champions a new cancer care delivery paradigm that ensures patients, especially those in underserved communities, have access to the newest cures and treatment options. To address inequities in cancer care across the state, Dr. Levine launched the Cancer Care is Different coalition in 2021 to remove systematic barriers for patients from underserved communities. The coalition supported the passage of several cancer rights and equity act bills that expanded care statewide. In addition to the successful programs he's launched, Dr. Levine continues to innovate and drive colleagues to seek leading-edge solutions to best serve patients. He is also focused on the widespread adoption of value-based care in oncology.

Richard Milani, MD. Chief Clinical Innovation Officer at Sutter Health (Sacramento, Calif.). Dr. Richard Milani, chief clinical innovation officer at Sutter Health, leverages decades of expertise as a trained physician-scientist to drive healthcare innovations. Since joining the system in 2023, he has spearheaded the integration of advanced digital solutions, including AI tools that have reviewed over 500,000 CT scans, flagged 1,000-plus issues and detected early-stage cancers, while also assisting stroke specialists and identifying high-risk patients for life-threatening events like cardiac arrest. He is leading efforts to implement a continuous care program by 2025, enabling patients to manage chronic diseases like diabetes and hypertension at home with digital tools and real-time care team support. Dr. Milani’s leadership extends to Sutter’s new innovation center in San Francisco, fostering partnerships, clinician education and groundbreaking projects in predictive medicine and technology. His work in AI has not only enhanced patient outcomes but also improved physician satisfaction by reducing administrative burdens through tools like automated email responses and clinical note generation. Dr. Milani has been recognized nationally for his contributions, including by the White House Precision Medicine Initiative.

Kristen Murtos. Chief Innovation and Transformation Officer for Endeavor Health (Evanston, Ill.). Ms. Murtos, currently serving as chief innovation and transformation officer at Endeavor Health, has held progressive leadership roles in strategy and operations throughout her 23-year tenure at the system. Under her leadership, Endeavor Health established the nation’s largest primary care-embedded clinical genomics program, created a systemwide community investment fund and much more. She also founded an office for transformation management, which has been a key driver of Endeavor’s quality, financial and growth strategies. During her time at NorthShore University HealthSystem, Ms. Murtos led growth strategies like the integration of Swedish Hospital in Chicago and Arlington Heights, Ill.-based Northwest Community Healthcare during the Covid-19 pandemic. While serving as president of Skokie (Ill.) Hospital, she spearheaded a $100 million renovation that contributed to the creation of the nationally ranked Orthopaedic & Spine Institute.

Todd Ponsky, MD. Chief Innovation Officer for Cincinnati Children's. Dr. Ponsky, Cincinnati Children's first ever chief innovation officer, has redefined innovation at the system within months by creating a structured approach to accelerate growth in academic medical innovation. He cultivated a culture of creativity by honoring over 50 innovators, introducing innovation learning modules and hosting the first clinical innovation incubator. Under his leadership, the organization has partnered with a major venture capital firm and developed a corporate venture arm, enabling product validation, co-development and investments aligned with strategic goals. With over 140 published manuscripts, three textbooks and 230 international lectures, Dr. Ponsky is a renowned educator and speaker on minimally invasive pediatric surgery and the intersection of innovation and education.

Sandra Powell-Elliott. Vice President, Chief Innovation and Commercialization Officer at Hackensack Meridian Health (Edison, N.J.). As vice president, chief innovation and commercialization officer at Hackensack Meridian Health, Ms. Powell-Elliott leads efforts in precision medicine, device development and operational efficiency across the integrated health network. She spearheaded the launch of Evaluate Diagnostics, the system's first spin-out company, and developed international programs like Emerge, which targets early-stage technologies from other countries. Under her leadership, the system launched the "Bear’s Den Innovation Challenge", engaging all 36,000 team members to develop solutions for strategic goals like safety, length-of-stay reduction and readmission reduction, with over 350 submissions evaluated for implementation. She collaborates on ventures like a genomic reference lab, ambulatory imaging partnerships, and an innovation intensive program focused on pediatric care. Ms. Powell-Elliott also actively partners with funders and strategic organizations like the New Jersey Telehealth Collaborative to scale innovative solutions. Recognized as a top influencer in technology and innovation by ROI-NJ in 2022, her efforts bridge research, commercialization and practical care delivery.

Lisa Prasad. Vice President and Chief Innovation Officer of Henry Ford Health System (Detroit). Ms. Prasad joined the Henry Ford Health System in 2013 as a managing director and transitioned into the vice president and chief innovation officer in 2020. With a passion for high quality, accessible healthcare and higher education, she's responsible for leading technology development, corporate business and product development.

Roy Rosin. Chief Innovation Officer at Penn Medicine (Philadelphia). Since 2012, Mr. Rosin has served as the chief innovation officer at Penn Medicine to identify, shape and implement improvements in patient health outcomes and patient experience while testing for potential new revenue streams. Before Penn Medicine, Mr. Rosin was the vice president of innovation at Intuit. He managed Intuit Brainstorm to turn ideas into actions and outcomes for small teams to pursue new opportunities to get into the market and experiment rapidly.

Rich Roth. System Vice President and Chief Strategic Innovation Officer of CommonSpirit Health (Chicago). Mr. Roth serves as chief strategic innovation officer at CommonSpirit Health, leading transformation efforts over the past decade and fostering more than 50 innovative partnerships and strategic investments. His leadership has embedded diversity, equity, inclusion and belonging into CommonSpirit’s innovation framework, ensuring scalable solutions across diverse settings, including urban and rural communities. Through initiatives like virtual behavioral health programs, which supported over 2,000 patients with 60% clinical improvement, and the integration of generative AI, which achieved 1.7 million patient engagements and a 93% satisfaction rate, he has enhanced access and care outcomes. Mr. Roth’s efforts have also connected over 25,000 individuals to social services through the Connected Community Networks and expanded transportation options for low-income patients across all CommonSpirit markets. His innovative strategies extend to operational areas like supply chain and logistics, bringing efficiency improvements and financial impact to the forefront.

Roberta Schwartz. Executive Vice President and Chief Innovation Officer for Houston Methodist. Ms. Schwartz, executive vice president and chief innovation officer at Houston Methodist, leads the center for innovation and the system's internal innovation leadership committee, aiming to drive digital health advancements across the system's eight hospitals and the forthcoming "hospital of the future," Houston Methodist Cypress (Texas) Hospital. She has cultivated a dual-role team structure, integrating innovation across disciplines like IT, clinical care and marketing. Her leadership has earned Houston Methodist recognition from Fortune as one of the most innovative health systems for 2024 and Newsweek as one of the world’s best smart hospitals for 2025. Ms. Schwartz's proactive investments in digital health positioned the hospital to excel during the Covid-19 pandemic, supporting the community and serving as a national leader. She has also introduced pivotal roles, including a chief AI officer, to strengthen future innovation. She was honored as a 2023 "Women Who Mean Business" honoree by the Houston Business Journal. Outside of her executive role, she drew on her own experience as a cancer survivor to co-found the "Young Survival Coalition" nonprofit for young adults living with breast cancer.

Bill Sheahan. Senior Vice President and Chief Innovation Officer for MedStar Health (Columbia, Md.). Mr. Sheahan is the senior vice president and chief innovation officer at MedStar Health, leading the $7.7 billion healthcare system’s innovation and transformation efforts and overseeing the 200-member MedStar Institute for Innovation as its executive director. He has driven impactful initiatives, including scaling remote visual monitoring across 10 hospitals, the launch of an automation center of excellence that built 21 active automations in fiscal year 2024, and enhanced online training and education programs for healthcare professionals. Under his leadership, the MedStar Institute for Innovation supported over 1.3 million online learning completions and over 26,500 wellbeing touchpoints. As the founding executive director of MedStar’s telehealth innovation center, he also expanded digital health programs in response to Covid-19 and led the award-winning MedStar Health simulation training lab.

Dan Shoenthal. Chief Innovation Officer and Vice President of Innovation for The University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center (Houston). Mr. Shoenthal, MD Anderson Cancer Center's chief innovation officer, has spearheaded transformative innovation initiatives that enhance patient care, research and institutional efficiency. He co-created MD Anderson’s innovation strategy, fostering cross-disciplinary collaboration and building a culture of creativity to address complex healthcare challenges. One of his most notable achievements was the creation of a patient application that streamlines referral status updates, improving patient engagement while providing valuable insights into their care experience. Mr. Shoenthal has also advanced MD Anderson’s research and innovation capabilities by collaborating with the Institute for Data Science in Oncology to establish strategic industry partnerships and secure external funding, such as from The Advanced Research Projects Agency for Health. Under his leadership, the institution has embraced data science and digital technology to drive priority initiatives and enhance operational processes. His team, which features human-centered designers, has established a foundation for innovation that translates visionary concepts into practical solutions.

Rasu Shrestha, MD. Enterprise Executive Vice President and Chief Innovation and Commercialization Officer for Advocate Health (Charlotte, N.C.). Dr. Shrestha serves as chief innovation officer at Advocate Health, where he drives novel initiatives like shaping The Pearl in Charlotte into a premier hub for medical innovation and training. His leadership secured the establishment of IRCAD North America and a world-class surgical training institute, expected to create 5,500 jobs in the district and 11,500 more across the county over the next 15 years. Dr. Shrestha’s innovation strategy also includes expanding the Innovation Quarter in Winston-Salem, N.C. and spearheading the “meta-versity” to integrate virtual platforms into education and patient care. He launched Advocate Health’s flagship hospital-at-home program, the largest home-based care model in the U.S., transforming healthcare delivery during the pandemic and securing a CMS waiver to ensure its financial viability. His partnerships with industry leaders such as Siemens, Medtronic and Best Buy Health have enhanced innovation capabilities, particularly in AI, robotics and precision medicine, improving patient outcomes and reducing costs.

David Sylvan. Chief Strategy, Innovation and Marketing Officer for University Hospitals (Cleveland). Mr. Sylvan, chief strategy, innovation and marketing officer at University Hospitals, leads transformation and innovation efforts through UH Ventures, fostering innovation with over 400 invention disclosures, more than 500 patents and 60-plus licenses, while concurrently supporting a portfolio of 20-plus companies. He established the office of strategy and innovation to streamline enterprise priorities, resulting in 20 “Vivid Visions” guiding clinical departments. Under his leadership, the system exceeded Cleveland Innovation District job creation targets by 80% and launched programs like the "Feuer Accelerator" to advance ideation, commercialization and innovation culture. Recognized by Fortune as one of "America’s Most Innovative Companies" for 2023, the system has been positioned as a leader in healthcare transformation. Mr. Sylvan also oversees strategic marketing, turning it into a data-driven, revenue-generating function, and manages high-profile partnerships with organizations like the Cleveland Browns and Playhouse Square. An adjunct professor at Case Western Reserve University, Mr. Sylvan mentors future leaders while contributing thought leadership at industry forums.

Mary Tolikas, PhD. Senior Vice President and Chief Innovation Officer of Dana-Farber Cancer Institute (Boston). Dr. Tolikas was appointed as the senior vice president and chief innovation officer at the Dana-Farber Cancer Institute in 2022. With more than 20 years of experience in establishing and growing technology-based organizations, she is responsible for leading and accelerating the organization's innovations through identifying discoveries and forming collaborative partnerships to move the information from the laboratory to the clinic quicker.

D. Geoffrey Vince, PhD. Executive Director of Cleveland Clinic Innovations. Dr. Vince was appointed as executive director in 2021, leading a transformation model to better serve inventors. He has experience as a researcher, an inventor and a leader in academia and healthcare. He also holds various patents, one of which he sold to Philips in 2002. In his current role, he has worked to align Cleveland Clinic's technology department with scientific and research priorities including growth in data and computing sciences. He has also built strategic partnerships and alliances within the industry to drive revenue growth through commercialization. Under his leadership, Cleveland Clinic has seen a higher translation rate of invention disclosures to licenses and more inventors and external investments in Cleveland Clinic.

Jerry Vuchak. Executive Vice President and Chief Information and Innovation Officer at Children’s Nebraska (Omaha). In his multifaceted role as executive vice president and chief information and innovation officer, Mr. Vuchak takes outcome-based risks and challenges existing processes, technologies and methods, ensuring that Children’s Nebraska continues to evolve. He guided the hospital's launch of customized patient-facing applications, including digital wayfinding, digital concierge bedside services, self-scheduling and telehealth resources at Children's. Thanks to his leadership, the hospital became the only pediatric hospital in the Metaverse. He was also instrumental in spearheading the launch of AdaptCare, a mobile app that supports the continuity of care for children with complex medical needs.

Chris Waugh. Chief Design and Innovation Officer at Sutter Health (Sacramento, Calif.). Mr. Waugh is Sutter Health's very first chief design and innovation officer. During his tenure at Sutter, his team has received over $26 million in philanthropic support from community members, allowing for speedy implementation of innovative projects. One such project is Scout by Sutter Health, a nonclinical digital toolkit that supports youth ages 13 to 22 in managing mental health. Scout’s results include a 40% increase in resilience, a 20% improvement in understanding of mental health and a 45% increase in understanding of diagnosis. He also led Sutter’s launch of Ferrum Health’s AI-powered quality platform, with which Sutter became the first health system in the U.S. to run quality review on applicable CT lung scans, aiming to reduce medical errors across the patient journey.

Brian Weirich, DHA, MSN, RN. Chief Nurse Innovation Officer for Bon Secours Mercy Health (Cincinnati). Dr. Weirich Weirich is the chief nurse innovation officer at Bon Secours Mercy Health, where he integrates technology and innovation to improve healthcare delivery. At Phoenix-based Banner Health, he implemented a virtual nursing program that enhanced staff retention, patient experience and care quality while reducing length of stay. His collaboration with a startup at Indianapolis-based IU Health led to a real-time emergency department status system, reducing the amount of patients leaving without being seen from over 5% to less than 1%. His partnership with Purdue University’s hospitality program redesigned clinical environments and improved patient experience scores while engaging the next generation of healthcare professionals. His hands-on leadership is highlighted by his 13-week medical-surgical nursing role, where he gained firsthand insights into the challenges nurses face and developed tailored solutions to enhance workflow and reduce burnout.

Clem "Bo" Wilkes III. Senior Vice President and Chief Growth Officer for Ballad Health (Johnson City, Tenn.). Mr. Wilkes, chief growth officer at Ballad Health and president of Ballad Ventures, drives innovation and transformation across a 20-hospital system serving rural Appalachia. He leads the Ballad Health Innovation Center, evaluating disruptive technologies and clinical advancements to improve healthcare delivery and patient outcomes. With over 15 years of experience, Mr. Wilkes has implemented strategic initiatives that foster collaboration, operational efficiency and a culture of innovation, aligning closely with the role of chief innovation officer. Previously, as chief of staff for Ballad Health’s executive chair, Mr. Wilkes oversaw governance, performance management and organizational development. He also gained entrepreneurial experience as interim CEO of a pelvic floor therapy start-up and as executive-in-residence with LRVHealth, gaining valuable insights into venture capital and healthcare innovation. Mr. Wilkes also serves on advisory boards for healthcare delivery and population health.



Richard Zane, MD. Chief Innovation Officer at UCHealth (Aurora, Colo.). In his role as chief innovation officer, Dr. Zane focuses on development of industry and venture relationships to foster innovation across UC Health. In addition, he also serves as director of emergency services for the health system. He is a co-founder of UCHealth CARE Innovation Center, a clinical-validation sandbox for testing, piloting, optimization and commercialization of novel healthcare technologies. Dr. Zane is widely published in peer review publications and was recognized by The New England Journal of Medicine as a thought leader.