297+ telehealth companies to know | 2024

The desire for expanded telehealth options has surged since the onset of the pandemic. To address the increased demand for care flexibility and access, hospitals, health systems and healthcare companies have significantly broadened their suite of telehealth solutions in recent years.

Here are 297+ telehealth companies to know. We accepted nominations for this list. Contact Anna Falvey at afalvey@beckershealthcare.com with questions, comments, or to recommend a company for this list.

Note: Telehealth companies do not and cannot pay for inclusion on this list. This list is not exhaustive, nor is it a ranking or rating. Companies are listed in alphabetical order.





1-800MD (Charlotte, N.C.). 1.800MD offers businesses and individuals around-the-clock access to telehealth solutions throughout the United States.

19 Labs (Redwood City, Calif.). 19 Labs offer enhanced telehealth technologies for employers and rural communities. The company provides point of care solutions that include advanced remote diagnostic devices plus artificial intelligence, communication using Zoom or AmWell video calls, and patient education.

98point6 (Seattle). 98point6 develops and licenses advanced software for virtual care, emphasizing AI-driven clinical support and EHR integration. Their scalable platform supports both live and asynchronous patient visits, enhancing efficiency and clinical outcomes across more than 4,000 conditions. Partnering with healthcare organizations like Tacoma, Wash.-based MultiCare Health System and Birmingham, Ala.-based UAB Medicine, 98point6 aims to expand access, improve patient engagement and optimize provider efficiency. Recently, they introduced an asynchronous care module and acquired assets from Bright.md, further solidifying their position in the virtual care market by offering flexible, future-proof solutions.

20/20NOW (Holbrook, N.Y.). 20/20NOW is the inventor and leader of Ocular Telehealth. The company provides comprehensive eye exam and eye health screenings via telehealth. It partnered with General Vision Services in 2018 to create a mobile eye center featuring ocular telehealth.

3Derm (Boston). 3Derm is an imaging system that takes pictures of a person's skin and delivers three views to a dermatologist for virtual visits.

A&D Medical (San Jose, Calif.). A&D Medical manufactures blood pressure monitors and home health products such as weight scales.

ADHD Online, LLC (Grand Rapids, Mich.). ADHD Online was founded in 2018, with the mission of providing access to quality ADHD assessments to all. The team is staffed with industry experts across the U.S.

Access TeleCare (Dallas). Access TeleCare provides inpatient, high-acuity telemedicine. Its key service lines include neurology and acute stroke, pulmonary and critical care, maternal-fetal medicine, infectious disease and antibiotic stewardship, hospitalist medicine and cardiology. It includes nearly 700 licensed physicians, works with more than 1,100 hospitals nationwide and provides access to care for millions of patients. It recently acquired Forefront Telecare to add a robust psychiatry/behavioral health unit to their service line offerings. The company earned the Global Digital 100 award in 2020 for entrepreneurship in telemedicine.

Accolade (Seattle). Accolade is a personalized healthcare company that provides virtual primary care, mental health services and care navigation through employers, health plans and government solutions. Their platform uses predictive engagement and proactive care to improve health outcomes and reduce costs. Accolade's digital health platform offers personalized healthcare management, integrating services and programs for higher engagement and better outcomes. Serving over 14 million lives across 1,200 healthcare customers, Accolade partners with companies like Kindbody and Brightline, and has launched initiatives like Virtual Blue with Blue Shield of California to increase access to care and reduce costs. Accolade won the 2024 Artificial Intelligence Excellence Award from the Business Intelligence Group.

Advantia Health (Arlington, Va.). Pacify, which was acquired by Advantia Health in 2019, is a mobile platform that provides immediate support for new mothers. They can download the app and connect for video visits with nurses and other specialists, including lactation consultants, without the need to make appointments.

AEMtec GmbH (Berlin, Germany). AEMtec GmbH is a business-to-business enterprise focused on technologies for sophisticated electronic applications and contributing expertise to implant, imaging system and mobile diagnostics applications.

AGNITY (Fremont, Calif.). AGNITY MobileCare TeleConsult provides the platform to connect clinicians and patients in real time via secured audio, video and text channels for better care and collaboration.

AlediumHR (Tampa, Fla.). AlediumHR is a premier telehealth talent acquisition firm serving the U.S. and Canada. The company uses AI technology to job-match candidates, reduce time-to-hire and lower recruiting costs.

All Care Therapies (Long Beach, Calif.). All Care Therapies is transforming pediatric therapy services with a virtual care platform that combines advanced technology with personalized therapy. The company's platform offers easy access to experienced therapists from home, eliminating the need for clinic visits and addressing challenges like busy schedules and geographical constraints. They provide a comprehensive range of virtual services, secure video conferencing and educational resources for parents. In 2023, All Care Therapies surpassed 400,000 patient visits and expects to exceed 600,000 in 2024, with new services and a treatment center opening in Houston, Texas.

AMC Health (New York, N.Y.). For over 16 years, AMC Health has provided clinically proven, successful telehealth and real-time virtual care solutions. Its FDA Class II cleared platform, end-to-end services and clinically proven solutions enable healthcare organizations to securely extend ‎their services beyond the hospital and ambulatory clinic settings.

AMD Global Telemedicine (Chelmsford, Mass.). AMD Global Telemedicine developed the Telemedicine Encounter Management Solution, a platform used in 98 countries to enable patients to connect with clinicians remotely. In April 2018, the company developed a direct-to-consumer telehealth platform.

AmplifyMD (Los Gatos, Calif.). AmplifyMD is a seamlessly integrated virtual care solution connecting hospitals, clinics, and medical facilities to a network of leading specialist providers practicing in 15+ fields. The company provides both the clinical team and the virtual care platform to deliver streamlined virtual specialty care across inpatient and outpatient settings.

Amwell (Boston). Amwell is building a hybrid care ecosystem that integrates in-person, virtual and automated care, supported by a comprehensive digital platform. The company collaborates with providers, payers and innovators to enhance patient care, improve outcomes and reduce costs. Amwell's platform includes digital mental health programs like SilverCloud and partnerships with organizations such as Cleveland Clinic and New Hyde Park, N.Y.-based Northwell Health. With over 24 million virtual care visits, Amwell's technology-driven approach aims to transform healthcare delivery and improve access to quality care. Recently, Amwell was selected by the U.S. Defense Health Agency and partnered with Amplar Health to expand hybrid care services.

Arizona Telemedicine Program (Tucson). Part of the University of Arizona College of Medicine in Tucson, ATC provides telemedicine services in communities throughout the state and distance learning opportunities.

Arkansas e-Link (Little Rock, Ark.). Arkansas e-Link is a statewide HIPAA-compliant telemedicine network that partners with over 500 healthcare, higher education, public safety and research facilities in unserved, underserved, and economically distressed areas in Arkansas.

Array Behavioral Care (Mount Laurel, N.J.). Array Behavioral Care is a virtual psychiatry and therapy practice founded over 23 years ago. The team utilizes evidence-based assessment tools and treatment protocols to provide comprehensive care that is effective, safe, culturally competent and clinically appropriate.

Artisight (Chicago). Artisight's Smart Hospital Platform leverages advanced AI, computer vision and a multi-sensor network to enhance virtual care, quality improvement and care coordination in healthcare settings. The platform monitors patients for falls, pressure ulcers and movements, while smart sensors assist with virtual nursing and resource management. Artisight's technology, trained in real-world healthcare settings, automates high-friction tasks, reducing administrative burdens and freeing clinicians to focus on patient care. Co-founded and led by clinicians, Artisight recently secured $42 million in Series B funding and expanded its program with York, Pa.-based WellSpan Health to 1,000 beds systemwide.

Assured Independence (Everett, Wash.). Assured Independence provides turnkey technologies in remote patient monitoring for managing chronic disease; medication management and buttons for stability and wandering.

As You Are (San Antonio, Texas). As You Are, launched in August 2022, revolutionizes pediatric autism evaluations through a fully virtual approach, significantly reducing the national average wait time from 27 months to just weeks. Having rapidly expanded to all 50 states and D.C. in 16 months, it has become the largest virtual autism clinic in the U.S., serving over 14,000 patients. The company connects families to local support services and provides ongoing guidance from dedicated "care sidekicks". Featured on more than 30 broadcast news outlets nationwide and recognized for its innovative impact, As You Are aims to challenge traditional healthcare norms and improve access to early autism diagnostic services.

AvaSure (Belmont, Mich.). AvaSure is a virtual care platform used by over 1,100 hospitals, including 67% of the largest U.S. health systems and 35% of academic medical centers. Their AI-powered solutions, such as TeleSitter and Virtual Nursing, optimize patient monitoring and staff efficiency, achieving significant outcomes like a 6x return on investment and an over 50% reduction in adverse patient events within six months for 72% of their customers. AvaSure's recent innovations include the launch of Episodic Virtual Care and an analytics portal, enhancing scalability, workflow integration and benchmarking capabilities.

Avel eCare (Sioux Falls, S.D.). Avel eCare operates the world's largest and most comprehensive virtual health network, partnering with diverse entities across the U.S. to provide high-quality virtual care through a wide range of services. Over 30 years, Avel has developed a telemedicine platform with advanced technology and a network of providers in 15 specialties, significantly lowering healthcare costs and improving care quality. In 2023, Avel expanded its emergency medical and crisis care services, providing critical support to EMS and law enforcement, and improving telemedicine for hospitals through acquisitions. Avel's mission is to deliver accessible, high-quality care, continually innovating to serve more patients and communities effectively.

Axs Healthcare (Redlands, Calif.). Axs Healthcare is a digital patient engagement and asynchronous telemedicine platform specializing in orthopedic and multispecialty surgical practices.

Azalea Health (Atlanta). Azalea Health is a cloud-based EHR and revenue cycle management services solution with telehealth functionality integrated into its medical record system, patient portal, mobile apps and billing software.

Azova (Alpine, Utah). Azova is a software-as-a-service company. It offers services including telehealth clinics, secure messaging, online scheduling, population health, e-commerce and digital concierge services.

BAC Telemed (Wesley Chapel, Fla.). BAC Telemed provides national and international HIPAA-secure telemedicine, back-office support and real-time assistance for physicians.

Beam Healthcare (Madison, Wis.). Beam combines natural mobility and cloud-based video conferencing through its Beam app.

Beaming Health (San Francisco). Created by neurodiverse families for neurodiverse families in 2021, Beaming Health is an online marketplace that helps parents of kids with autism and other developmental differences find therapies, services, and resources.

Best In Class MD (New York City). Best In Class MD is an expert medical opinion company that provides individuals and enterprise clients with easy access to the best physicians. The company is centered around the value of transparency, and allows end users to review biographies and pricing of each provider.

Bewell Connect (Boston). Bewell Connect's platform, the U.S. subsidiary of French firm Visiomed Group, collects data from an individual's connected health devices and provides access to additional health management services.

Biometric Signature ID (Lewisville, Texas). Biometric Signature ID is a leading developer of biometric ID verification software solutions using multifactor authentication.

Blue Cirrus Consulting (Greenville, S.C.). The Blue Cirrus telehealth team partners with healthcare organizations across the U.S. to assist with strategy and business planning, staffing, technology acquisition and initiative implementation.

Blue Sky Telehealth (Greenwood Village, Colo.). Blue Sky Telehealth provides emergency and routine consultations to improve access to specialized care. It provides cost-effective services for hospitals seeking immediate access to board-certified physicians.

Bongiovi Medical and Health Technologies (Port Saint Lucie, Fla.). The Bongiovi Medical Digital Power Station can effectively address the audio issues common in telemedicine solutions, resulting in a superior experience with improved voice communication and auscultation.

Braster (Warsaw, Poland). The Braster Device uses a breakthrough method of applying liquid crystals in breast cancer screening to enable women to perform breast self-examinations at home.

Bright.md (Portland, Ore.). Bright.md's SmartExam, a virtual physician's assistant automates care and communication between physician and patient for faster, more convenient diagnosis and treatment eliminating up to 90 percent of provider time spent on low-acuity conditions.

Brightside Health (San Francisco). Brightside Health is a telepsychiatry platform specializing in treating clinical depression, anxiety and other mood disorders, including severe cases and elevated suicide risk. Their AI-powered technology, PrecisionRx, provides personalized treatment plans with high efficacy, achieving optimal outcomes for patients. Partnering with major payers like Centene and Blue Cross Blue Shield, Brightside Health extends its services to over 100 million covered lives, including Medicare and Medicaid beneficiaries. Their Crisis Care program provides timely access to specialized mental health support, significantly reducing symptoms and enhancing care continuity beyond acute interventions.

Brother OmniJoin Group (Bridgewater, N.J.). Brother OmniJoin Group provides a secure cloud-based, HIPAA-compliant video conferencing solution to connect clinicians and healthcare organizations with a broader remote patient base.

Cactus Aero (Scottsdale, Ariz.). Cactus Aero's primary focus is the development of Connected Aircraft communication systems solutions, which assist clients in marketing and developing sophisticated on-board and air-to-ground communication solutions, including low bandwidth video conferencing and telemedicine.

Caire Health (New York City). Caire Health, powered by AI, partners with organizations like New Hyde Park, N.Y.-based Northwell Health and New York City-based Aegis Ventures to improve patient engagement and care coordination. Their platform integrates virtual and in-person care, enhancing the patient journey through efficient digital health solutions. Caire aims to bridge gaps in patient care, improve operational efficiency and drive better health outcomes. They have successfully implemented their solutions at Northwell Health, demonstrating reduced no-shows, increased patient loyalty and improved provider efficiency in women’s health services.

Canfield Scientific (Parsippany, N.J.). Canfield Scientific is a global producer of imaging systems, services and products for scientific research and healthcare applications.

Canon USA (Melville, N.Y.). Canon USA's eye screening technology is an intuitive software solution providers use to perform retinal screenings and then quickly transmit the images to physicians in any location for diagnostic purposes.

Captureproof (San Francisco). Captureproof empowers patients and healthcare providers to communicate visual information through photos and videos securely, from anywhere at any time.

Cardinal Health (Dublin, Ohio). As a large provider of telepharmacy services, Cardinal Health Remote Pharmacy Services provides remote medication order processing and review; delivers clinical interventions and medication consultations; and elevates patient safety and enables hospitals to comply with pharmacy board and accreditation standards.

CareClix (Wasington, D.C.). Founded in 2006, CareClix provides software and services for telemedicine applications. The company developed a suite of telemedicine technologies for hospitals and clinicians to interact with patients and caregivers.

Caregility (Wall Township, N.J.). Caregility Cloud powers a purpose-built ecosystem of enterprise telehealth solutions across the care continuum. Caregility provides secure, reliable audio and video communication designed for any device and clinical workflow, in both acute and ambulatory settings. The company supports more than 1,000 hospitals across over 75 health systems with over six million virtual care sessions hosted annually.

CarePICS (Raleigh, N.C.). CarePICS has a remote clinical imagery system providers use to store, post and share information in real time. The technology's wound measure feature automatically calculates a wound's surface area, length and width.

CareSkore (Mountain View, Calif.). CareSkore offers personalized population management solutions for risk stratification, patient engagement and chronic care management.

Ceiba Health (New York City). Ceiba provides virtual specialty care solutions with an AI-enabled, integrated, and automated platform. Ceiba’s innovative algorithmic routing-bot, RoRo, seamlessly connects providers, hospitals, and clinics to enhance virtual clinician-patient interactions and optimize clinical outcomes.

Certified Languages International (Portland, Ore.). Certified Languages International has telephone interpretive services, on-demand video remote interpreting and documentation translation services, providing access to interpreters of more than 200 languages.

Charlie Health (Bozeman, Mont.). Founded in 2020, Charlie Health is a mental healthcare provider for young people in crisis. The company's clinicians are committed to providing unparalleled access to evidence-based treatment. Through a virtual-first approach, the company delivers intensive mental health treatment designed specifically for a high acuity patient population. Charlie Health is live in 23 states, and accepts major insurance providers and Medicaid in 14 of those states.

ChARM Health (Pleasanton, Calif.). ChARM Health's platform includes EHR, practice management, revenue cycle management, telehealth and mobile health applications. The company's telehealth platform supports virtual patient visits.

Chetu (Sunrise, Fla.). Chetu works with healthcare organizations to ensure their software is compliant with regulatory standards. It offers a host of software development solutions for practice management, health information exchange, EHRs and more.

Children's Health Virtual Care (Dallas). Children's Health launched Virtual Care in 2013 to improve access to care through telemedicine. The program includes TeleNICU, providing 24-hour advanced NICU support via telemedicine, and a school-based telehealth program, which connects pediatric experts to school nurses for virtual consultations, reducing absenteeism. Since its inception, the school-based telehealth program has reached 246 schools, conducted over 18,000 visits and achieved a 94% satisfaction rate among parents. The Virtual Visit app and kiosks offer treatment for common conditions and expanded services during the Covid-19 pandemic.

CirrusMD (Denver). CirrusMD delivers on-demand virtual care, connecting patients with a licensed physician in less than a minute through a secure chat-based app. CirrusMD's integrated care is delivered to millions of users across all 50 states, by multi-speciality, board-certified doctors who can treat a broad range of conditions, from acute to chronic, and from primary care to specialty areas, including behavioral health.

CipherHealth (New York City). Founded in 2009, CipherHealth is a patient engagement platform that includes digital rounding and checklists, care management coordination, patient outreach and more.

ClickAClinic (Lake Worth, Fla.). ClickAClinic is a virtual clinic offering patients 24/7 medical consultation with physicians, psychiatrists and therapists.

The Clinic by Cleveland Clinic. The Clinic, a joint venture between Cleveland Clinic and Amwell, offers high-quality virtual second opinions by combining Cleveland Clinic's clinical expertise with Amwell's digital platform. This initiative provides patients across the U.S. access to over 3,500 expert physicians from the comfort of their homes, resulting in diagnosis or treatment plan changes 67% of the time and average savings of $8,705 per patient. The Clinic's services include secure video consultations, digital record collection and concierge-level care. It aims to improve patient outcomes, reduce misdiagnosis, and lower unnecessary care costs, expanding access to world-class medical expertise globally. In addition to announcing its partnership with Transcarent in 2023, The Clinic continues to expand relationships with health and payer organizations including Elevance, Rightway and others.

Cloud DX (Brooklyn, N.Y.). Cloud DX is a developer of remote vital sign monitoring equipment, software and mobile apps.

CMI Health (Alpharetta, Ga.). CMI Health creates, manufactures and sells home-based patient monitors to record and transfer patients' vitals to providers.

Connected Technology Solutions (Menomonee Falls, Wis.). Connected Technology Solutions develops customizable patient check-in kiosks.

Contec Medical Systems (Qinhuangdao, China). Contec Medical Systems, founded in 1996 as a medical instrument manufacturer and distributor, now offers more than 20 product categories, including telemedicine equipment.

Continuity Health (Dallas). Continuity Health provides technology solutions for organizations to virtualize care delivery across the care continuum.

Continuwell (Jacksonville, Fla.). Continuwell offers a custom health and wellness mobile app for employers that features 24/7 telemedicine services.

Corstrata (Savannah, Ga.). Corstrata provides telehealth technologies and clinical expertise on ostomies and chronic wounds. The platform is designed to provide access to certified wound and ostomy clinicians and improve financial outcomes.

CureCompanion (Austin, Texas). CureCompanion offers a white-label telemedicine platform for healthcare providers, telemedicine equipment companies and IT companies.

Curve Health (Miami). Curve Health offers skilled nursing facilities innovative solutions that transform patient experiences, enhance staff efficiency, and position them at the forefront of the evolving healthcare landscape. The company's suite of virtual care products and solutions help mitigate hospital readmissions and reduce provider burnout.

Cromford Health (Charlotte, N.C.). Cromford Health works closely with trusted collaborators to increase telehealth and digital health knowledge through strategic positioning, research, education, training, program growth and scaling, operations and more. The company has published over 30 articles, research papers, books and book chapters and has worked in over 18 countries through virtual and in-person capacities.

Current Health (Boston). Current Health provides the leading FDA-cleared, artificial intelligence-powered remote patient monitoring platform to help healthcare providers reduce risk, cost, and readmissions while improving patient outcomes and delivering better, more proactive healthcare.

CyraCom Language Solutions (Tucson, Ariz.). CyraCom Language Solutions offers healthcare providers phone and video interpretation services with localization and onsite interpretations, and provides interpreter training for healthcare personnel.

Dartmouth-Hitchcock Connected Care (Lebanon, N.H.). Dartmouth-Hitchcock Connected Care collaborates with physicians and healthcare facilities across northern New England to offer telemedicine services to nearly 2 million residents.

Dictum Health (Oakland, Calif.). Dictum Health offers end-to-end mobile and cloud-based telehealth solutions, featuring real-time health data streaming and vital sign monitoring services, among others.

Dignity Health Telemedicine Network (Sacramento, Calif.). Dignity Health Telemedicine Network connects patients and attending physicians to specialists through a two-way audio and video feed for diagnostic and treatment discussions.

Dizzion (Denver). Dizzion offers virtual desktop services that support telehealth applications.

DocGo (New York City). DocGo combines end-to-end hardware and software with a clinical workflow system to further the reach of telehealth. Cost-effective mobile health clinicians are deployed to patients' homes and connect patients to a remote advanced practice provider. Providers then conduct exams and treat a wide range of conditions.

Doctegrity (Plano, Texas). Doctegrity provides bilingual primary care telemedicine and mental health therapists, pharmacy discounts and more for any employee. The company applies a subscription-based model that does not require insurance.

Doctor on Demand (San Francisco). Doctor on Demand enables patients to connect with board-certified physicians for numerous medical, pediatric and mental health conditions.

DocViaWeb (Coral Springs, Fla.). DocViaWeb focuses on developing telemedicine and telemonitoring systems and solutions, allowing patients to receive diagnoses and care in more convenient settings.

Doximity (San Francisco). Doximity is the leading platform for medical professionals providing digital tools to help doctors be more productive so they can provide better care for their patients. Doximity serves over 150 health systems nationwide with its telehealth solution, Doximity Dialer, and enables clinicians to conduct virtual patient visits in real-time, from any device—no patient downloads or logins required.

Doxy.me (Rochester, N.Y.). Doxy.me is a telehealth platform built for healthcare providers, taking clinical workflows online and providing an experience equivalent to visiting a provider's office. State-of-the-art security and encryption protocols make it safe and secure.

Eden Health (New York City). Eden Health is a personal health platform composed of providers, benefits experts and others, designed to help employees navigate the healthcare insurance landscape.

Eagle Telemedicine (Atlanta). The physician-led telemedicine firm partners with hospitals to help them implement telehealth models of care.

eClinicalWorks (Westborough, Mass.). eClinicalWorks is a cloud-based EHR, population health management, patient engagement and revenue cycle management solutions provider. The company introduced a telehealth solution mobile app in June 2017.

eDevice (Mérignac, France). eDevice's solutions transmit data securely between patients and medical systems, bringing connectivity solutions to medical device manufacturers.

eimageglobal (Chapel Hill, N.C.). Eimageglobal's medical cloud service platform connects different institutions with provides diagnostic tools and offers telemedicine and data analytics capabilities.

Eko Health (Berkeley, Calif.). Eko Devices offers a platform of noninvasive cardiovascular care devices, including a digital stethoscope and combined electrocardiogram and digital stethoscope device.

Electronic Caregiver (Las Cruces, N.M.). In addition to emergency response, Electronic Caregiver technologies incorporate capabilities of activity detection, medication management, family monitoring connected applications and telemedicine.

Emerest Connect (Brooklyn, N.Y.). Emerest Connect is a first-of-its-kind telehealth program helping home-bound patients engage socially with peers and enhancing the holistic health of patients. The company is particularly committed to prioritizing the mental health of elderly patients, a demographic whose emotional and behavioral health is often overlooked.

e-Psychiatry (Columbus, Ind.). e-Psychiatry offers telepsychiatry and teletherapy tools and programs to healthcare organizations and directly to patients, as well as access to its national panel of metal health providers.

Equum Medical (New York City). Equum Medical is a technology-enabled inpatient clinical services company. The company was created to unlock the potential of provider capacity by harnessing the power of telehealth. It has become the industry’s only acute care clinical services platform built from the ground up to focus on acute care with physician coverage for ED, ICU, and multi-specialty. It has launched virtual nursing and sitting services as well. Its open technology framework allows health systems to build telehealth enterprise wide.

Everbridge (Burlington, Mass.). Everbridge is a global software company that provides critical communications and safety applications to keep businesses running during critical events.

eVisit (Mesa, Ariz.). eVisit uses technology to simplify complicated clinical workflows and enables physicians to strengthen their existing relationships with patients. The company empowers over 100 healthcare delivery organizations spanning 2,000 care sites using a highly configurable platform to deliver quality virtual care.

ExamMed (Atlanta). ExamMed equips doctors with virtual healthcare technology to treat patients remotely through an easy-to-use, HIPAA-compliant video-enabled platform. The platform quickly enables reimbursable video visits, has patient scheduling and messaging capabilities (asynchronous encounters), and offers interoperable EMR/EHR integration.

Executive Communication Systems (Ventura, Calif.). Executive Communication Systems is a dictation and transcription equipment and accessories provider, delivering dictation and transcription equipment since 1990.

Figure 1 (Toronto, Canada). Working with millions of healthcare professionals, Figure 1 helps physicians share their cases through mobile devices for other physicians all around the world to view.

Firefly Global (Belmont, Mass.). Firefly Global is a provider of wireless portable microscopes and magnifying cameras with real-time video transmission.

Fitango (New York City). Fitango is a health IT solutions developer with platforms designed for payers, long-term care centers, transplant centers and other healthcare facilities to streamline processes and engage patients at home.

Fonemed (Ventura). Fonemed is a population health management and telehealth solutions provider.

ForaCare (Moorpark, Calif.). ForaCare is a software company that creates products for chronic disease management.

Freestate Health (Wichita, Kan.). Freestate aims to fill the gaps in healthcare for rural Americans through telemedicine applications. The company provides inpatient and outpatient telehealth services in 20 specialties to more than 34 hospitals in Kansas, Nebraska, New Mexico and New York.

GCX Corp. (Petaluma, Calif.). GCX is an international company that offers medical instrument and IT mounting solutions.

General Devices (Ridgefield, N.J.). GD improves healthcare by developing comprehensive mobile telemedicine, communication and notification solutions for pre-hospital and hospital environments.

Genoa Healthcare (Renton, Wash.). Genoa Healthcare offers a platform to connect patients with mental health providers, focused on underserved populations.

GETIXHealth (Sugar Land, Texas.). GETIXHealth provides hospitals and physicians with medical billing services including credentialing, coding and revenue cycle management.

Ginger (San Francisco). Ginger is a nationwide medical provider of emotional and mental health support. With a team of coaches, therapists and psychiatrists, the company uses machine learning and artificial intelligence to provide services in partnership with 40 healthcare organizations across the country.

GlobalMed (Scottsdale, Ariz.). GlobalMed powers a virtual health platform that supports patients throughout the continuum of care. Providers can use the EHR-integrated software with data capturing tools and delivery systems for the virtual health visit.

Global Partnership for Telehealth (Blackshear, Ga.). Global Partnership for Telehealth, a nonprofit corporation with a mission to deliver more affordable and sustainable telehealth programming and solution, manages a network of more than 620 clinical endpoints.

Glooko (Palo Alto, Calif.). Glooko transforms digital health by connecting people with diabetes and their care providers, enabling telehealth, clinical research and improved collaboration. The company empowers diabetes management by collecting and unlocking the power of data from BG-meters, CGMs, insulin pumps and pens – bringing insights together in one place.

GlucoMe (Yarkona, Israel). GlucoMe is a privately held company that offers a digital diabetes care platform.

Greenway Health (Tampa, Fla.). Greenway provides EHR, practice management, virtual care, and revenue cycle management solutions that help practices in multiple specialties grow profitably, remain compliant, work more efficiently, and improve patient outcomes. Greenway works with over 55,000 ambulatory care providers across multiple specialties.

HNC Virtual Solutions (Wixom, Mich.). HNC Virtual Solutions, part of the J&B Medical Supply family of companies, offers telemedicine and remote patient monitoring solutions.

Health Monitor Network (Montvale, N.J.). With over 200,000 offices and over 400,000 healthcare professionals engaging with digital and print educational products, Health Network Monitoring is leading healthcare education by building brands and empowering patients. As the first company to place educational content on digital screens in patient exam rooms, the company creates educational healthcare content that fosters more productive patient-physician dialogue at every point of care.

Health Recovery Solutions (Hoboken, N.J.). Health Recovery Solutions supplies medical centers and home care agencies with a remote monitoring platform focused on changing patient behavior to reduce readmissions and improve clinical outcomes.

HealthePractices (West Nyack, N.Y.). HealthePractices provides business development and consulting services for companies involved in telemedicine and medical imaging, with emphasis on teleradiology, urgent care, elder care and artificial intelligence.

HeraMED (Netanya, Israel). HeraMED is a pregnancy monitoring technology solutions provider for expectant mothers that offers self-monitoring solutions.

Hicuity Health (St. Louis). Hicuity Health delivers acute care telemedicine solutions that address health systems' most pressing needs: improving patient care, mitigating clinical staffing challenges, and increasing the efficiency of care delivery. With an expanding line of services, the company is delivering high acuity remote patient monitoring and care to patients via virtual nursing, tele-ICU, remote telemetry and virtual sitter. The company leverages its insight and analytics to support bedside team care for over 4,000 patient beds.

Hippo Technologies (Bellevue, Wash.). Hippo Technologies' Hippo Virtual Care platform combines the advanced voice-activated, assisted reality headsets and clinical-grade software, allowing clinicians to collaborate remotely in real time to deliver patient care or train healthcare professionals. In addition to supporting remote collaboration and the delivery of specialist care in the field, Hippo can integrate seamlessly with hospital systems and connected devices for a multitude of use cases in the hospital ER, OR, ICU, inpatient units, outpatient clinics, long-term care facilities, and in the home.

Hodei Technology (Indianapolis). Hodei Technology develops, deploys and sells technology that incorporates Google Glass and nanotechnology for telehealth applications in rural areas and for monitoring surgical procedures.

Honeywell Life Care Solutions (Brookfield, Wis.). Honeywell Life Care Solutions — a component of Honeywell Automation and Control Solutions — develops health management and remote patient monitoring technologies.

Hopper Health (New York City). Hopper Health is the first virtual primary care and navigation platform created specifically for neurodivergent adults. The company aims to deliver contextual, collaborative care to 31 million neurodivergent adults by connecting them directly to the individualized care they deserve, whether that be care for autism, ADHD, OCD, tourettes, or other conditions.

Howard Medical (Chicago). Howard Medical focuses on solutions for multiple point-of-care technology needs such as medical carts and wall-mounted work stations.

iCAREHub (Weston, Fla.). iCAREHub is a HIPAA compliant cloud-based platform that enables hospitals, ACOs, health plans, physicians and other authorized users to share a patient’s medical history.

Ieso (Cambridge, UK and Boston). Ieso provides digitally enhanced mental healthcare services to providers, private individuals and businesses. The company's platform and programs provide clinically validated, one-to-one, secure, real-time cognitive behavioral therapy programs.

iHealthHome (Seattle). iHealthHome uses web-based software to facilitate in-home patient monitoring.

Imediplus (Chupei City, Taiwan). Imediplus manufactures monitoring solutions and medical devices for severe and acute patient care.

Impact Advisors (Naperville, Ill.). Impact Advisors is a healthcare consulting firm dedicated to improving healthcare through technology. It helps clients design, implement and optimize telehealth programs.

Ingenium Healthcare Advisors (Annapolis, Md.). Ingenium Healthcare Advisors partners with healthcare leaders to provide training and strategic planning to clinical and technical staff to improve care delivery.

InnovaTel Telepsychiatry (Erie, Pa.). InnovaTel Telepsychiatry provides telepsychiatry solutions to care centers in underserved areas.

InSight (Mount Laurel, N.J.). InSight is a national organization providing telepsychiatry services in all settings across the care continuum.

InStride Health (Boston). InStride Health is an insurance-based provider of evidence-based treatment for children, teens and young adults diagnosed with moderate to severe anxiety and OCD. The company uses an innovative, technology-enhanced approach to improve outcomes and increase access to care.

Inpathy (Marlton). Inpathy is a telebehavioral health network and platform that offers consumers behavioral health services from their homes or other private spaces.

Insung Information (Seoul, South Korea). Insung Information enables users to easily identify vital signs and receive counsel from medical staff at any time with a smartphone or tablet.

IntellaTriage (Brentwood, Tenn.). IntellaTriage provides nurse-based telehealth and triage solutions for physician groups, hospice, ACOs, home health, IDNs, insurers and employers.

Integrated Telehealth Partners (West Des Moines, Iowa). Founded in 2010, Integrated Telehealth Partners provides hospitals, community mental health centers, jails and other outpatient facilities with access to experienced psychiatrists, psychiatric nurse practitioners and therapists. The company helps healthcare organizations reduce patient wait times, improve staff satisfaction and enhance outcomes. Integrated Telehealth Partners gives healthcare providers around-the-clock behavioral health coverage, medication evaluation, placement coordination and ongoing therapy options.

Interactive Health Concepts (Phoenix). Interactive Health Concepts provides telemental healthcare to rural and urban communities.

Iris by OncoHealth (Atlanta). Iris by OncoHealth is a digital care management platform that delivers personalized oncology care. It is the first and only commercial telehealth app on the market providing direct care from trained oncology professionals, and offers members quality, interdisciplinary and personalized cancer care round-the-clock.

Iris Telehealth (Austin, Texas). Iris Telehealth connects hospitals and community care centers with trained mental health professionals, helps customize programs and works within existing workflows to provide support. Iris was awarded National Quality Approval by The Joint Commission.

Iron Bow Healthcare (Herndon, Va.). Iron Bow's consultative and collaborative methodology helps customers select, design, acquire, and integrate telehealth solutions tailored to their individual needs.

IVCi (Hauppauge, N.Y.). IVCi delivers audio-visual integration, unified communications, video conferencing and voice and cloud services to companies globally.

Jedmed (St. Louis). Jedmed develops surgical instruments for ENT, ophthalmology and dental procedures as well as endoscopic video technology.

Jintronix (Montreal). Jintronix strives to enhance patient experience by boosting clinical outcomes and delivering progress data to therapists, providers and payers.

K Health (New York City). K Health is an AI-driven primary care company providing 24/7 virtual healthcare to millions in the U.S. through health systems, insurers and a direct-to-consumer mobile app. Its platform uses medical chat and AI predictive models to help physicians optimize diagnosis and treatment. Backed by investors such as Valor Equity Partners and Comcast Ventures, K Health was named one of Fierce Healthcare’s Fierce 15 of 2023.

KagenAir (Appleton, Wis.). KagenAir is the only app on the market that demonstrates how the weather and environment affects a person's health.

KeyCare (Chicago). KeyCare is the first virtual care solution built on Epic’s EHR software. The company's approach allows seamless integration of patient data and improves care coordination across health systems. KeyCare’s Epic-based platform supports a wide range of virtual care scenarios and has been adopted by 15 major health systems, offering services in pediatrics, primary care, behavioral health and specialties. Their model enhances efficiency, patient experience and clinical outcomes while minimizing IT complexities typically associated with third-party telehealth vendors.

Kinpo Electronics (Taiwan). Kinpo Electronics is an electronic computer manufacturing company.

KioWare (York, Pa.). KioWare's video conferencing capabilities include self-service kiosks for billing and lockdown security for browser-based applications.

Krixi Corp. (Cumming, Ga.). Krixi delivers a secure, scalable telemedicine platform as well as a patient outreach platform designed to track patient-reported outcomes.

Languagers (Long Island City, N.Y.). Languagers offers professional interpreting and translation services for telemedicine industry with 24/7 via phone, video and mobile app.

Learn to Live (Minneapolis). Learn to Live is a digital mental health company offering programs that give people convenient, confidential and easy access mental health tools. The company addresses the most common mental health problems at no cost through their health plan, employer, health system or university.

LevMed (St. Petersburg, Fla.). LevMed develops electrocardiogram belts for hospitals, clinics, rescue teams, airlines, sports centers and mobile care units.

Logicalis (Maidenhead, U.K.). Logicalis delivers digital enablement services, such as digital pillars, data center and cloud services, security and network infrastructure as well as workspace communications and collaboration.

Lumens Integration (Freemont, Calif.). An optical product business, Lumens' portfolio includes portable document cameras, desktop document cameras, a ceiling document camera, high-definition point-tilt-zoom cameras and projection engines.

m.Care (Leawood, Kan.). m.Care is a patient engagement and remote monitoring platform used by leading healthcare systems, including Mercy Virtual, OSF HealthCare and Kaiser Permanente. Patient-centric monitoring plans are customizable and configurable down to the individual patient.

Mackay Communications, Satellite Solutions Division (Raleigh, N.C.). Mackay Communications' Satellite Solutions works with organizations to provide satellite telecommunication solutions.

MaxLife (St. Clair, Mich.). MaxLife provides telemedicine options for pre-hospital diagnosis and care.

MCIS Language Solutions (Toronto). MCIS Language Solutions provides translation services to government, legal and police services as well as healthcare organizations.

MDLIVE (Miramar, Fla.). MDLIVE provides patients and health systems access to board-certified physicians and licensed therapists through a secure online video and phone network technology platform.

MedBridge (Seattle). MedBridge combines powerful digital patient care tools with high quality education to enhance healthcare for patients and providers. Designed with insight gleaned from over 300,000 clinicians and 25 million patients, the company helps thousands of organizations achieve better patient outcomes.

Medcor (McHenry, Ill.). Medcor offers a range of services, including round-the-clock illness and injury triage, onsite and mobile medical clinics, preventative health screenings, drug testing, safety services and on-demand data solutions. The company services over 252,000 different locations and covers worksites across the U.S. and Canada.

Medici (Austin, Texas). Medici is a secure messaging app that allows physicians to call, text or video chat with patients. There are 30,000 physicians across its platforms, which they can use for a flat monthly fee. The company was a winner of the 2020 BIG Innovation Awards.

Mediconecta (North Miami, Fla.). Mediconecta is a telehealth product for the Spanish speaking world. It offers online, on-demand healthcare via video-conference accessible by web, mobile or point of care kiosk.

Medimaging Integrated Solution (Taiwan). Medimaging Integrated Solutions manufactures digital hand-held diagnostic scopes.

MediTelecare (Middletown, Conn.). MediTelecare is an industry leader in providing behavioral healthcare to senior-living facilities via telehealth. The company provides patient-centered services across 26 states.

MedM (Sunnyvale, Calif.). MedM creates remote patient monitoring systems and medical connectivity software. MedM is a pure software engineering company that uses its skills to improve provider success metrics.

Medpod (New York City). Medpod is an augmented medicine company that specializes in addressing general, on-demand and distance care.

Medtronic (Dublin, Ireland and Minneapolis). Medtronic is focused on medical devices and technology solutions that monitor patients across the care continuum in the hospital and at home.

MedSign International Corp. (West Palm Beach, Fla.). MedSign is a digital health technology company and creator of Qortex, a first-of-its-kind, home TV-based telehealth solution enabling hospitals doctors, nurses, home health agencies and others to deliver virtual medical services to patients in their homes using any television. MedSign’s Qortex is the first TV-based home telehealth solution that works with any EMR system delivering secure HIPAA-compliant direct access to patient care services.

Medsolis (Frisco, Texas). Medsolis is a remote care platform that improves outcomes by nudging patients towards better behavior. Medsolis' patient solution is holistic and personalized.

Medweb (San Francisco). With more than 1,000 installations worldwide, Medweb delivers secure telemedicine and teleradiology solutions. The company focuses on orthopedics, dermatology, ophthalmology, stroke evaluation, dentistry and general exams.

MeMD (Phoenix). MeMD offers health plans, employers and consumers telemedicine services that connect patients and physicians via audio and video.

Mend (Orlando, Fla.). Mend is a patient engagement and telehealth solution designed for and dedicated to behavioral and mental healthcare organizations. The company has surpassed 15 million patient appointments and serves as the sole patient engagement partner of the National Council for Mental Wellbeing. The company's customers are now averaging single-digit no-show rates.

Mercantile Processing (Millville, Del.). Mercantile Processing sets up and facilitates telemedicine payments, including credit card approvals.

Mercy Virtual (Chesterfield, Mo.). Mercy Virtual Care Center is a hub for Mercy health system staff and physicians to expand telehealth services and advance innovation in telemedicine.

MetTel (New York City). MetTel provides telehealth infrastructure for mobile devices, enterprise mobile management, vital sensors, procurement and financing and support telecommunications.

mTelehealth (Delray Beach, Fla.). mTelehealth, LLC, founded in 2010, is a provider of remote patient monitoring, telemedicine, chronic care management, virtual exam, video visit and related telehealth solutions. The company's remote health monitoring system, powered by aTouchAway, provides a complete solution to remotely collect, store, and report timely and accurate health information anywhere.

MobileHelp Healthcare (Philadelphia). MobileHelp Healthcare serves a variety of healthcare organizations, including health plans, ACOs, MCOs, hospitals, home health agencies and private care physicians with remote patient monitoring and mobile personal emergency response systems programs.

MobilDrTech (Sugar Land, Texas). MobilDrTech is a telemedicine systems and equipment integrator that provides cloud-based, HIPAA-compliant video conference platforms and functions for telemedicine equipment manufacturers.

Modernizing Medicine (Boca Raton, Fla.). Modernizing Medicine and its affiliated companies provide a telemedicine app for various specialties including: dermatology, ophthalmology, orthopedics, plastic surgery/cosmetics, otolaryngology and gastroenterology. It directly integrates with the company's EHR system.

Monogram Health (Brentwood, Tenn.). Monogram Health leads in providing in-home, tech-enhanced clinical care for chronic kidney disease and related conditions. Their multidisciplinary approach integrates telehealth and local provider teams to deliver personalized care plans, including access to specialists, pharmacists and social workers. Monogram's model significantly reduces hospital admissions and emergency visits while achieving substantial cost savings, benefiting from a fully employed clinical workforce across 35 states. They continue to expand partnerships with major healthcare providers and innovate through collaborations with clinical experts and research institutions, aiming to advance care outcomes and access for patients nationwide.

MyOnCallDoc (Largo, Fla.). MyOnCallDoc's telehealth technology connects users with physicians and healthcare professionals at all hours. More than 500 board-certified physicians in 47 states are available through the on-demand services.

Myowndoctor (Chicago). Myowndoctor promotes healthy living by delivering information on healthcare and connecting patients to providers they know.

MyTelemedicine Lyric (McKinney, Texas). Lyric features multiple languages within the member portal, API integration into mobile apps and an administration dashboard for instant activation of groups and members.

Nashville (Tenn.) Collaborative Counseling Center. Nashville Collaborative Counseling Center is a group practice of mental healthcare counselors and helping professionals committed to creating spaces of accessibility, healing, and justice for clients and communities. A team of 40 professionals delivers tailored outpatient therapy services to individuals navigating life transitions in as few as 12 sessions.

Nest Collaborative (Farmington, Conn.). Nest Collaborative is the first and largest virtual lactation platform, providing families with same-day virtual consults seven days a week, prenatally and throughout the duration of breastfeeding. The company is working to shift breastfeeding culture in the U.S. by applying a preventative model to meet recommendations of breastfeeding for a minimum of six months after birth.

Nextech (Tampa, Fla.). Nextech provides options for patients to meet their needs virtually and offers a fully integrated telehealth solution that seamlessly integrates within existing EHR workflows.

Nod Telemedicine (Phoenix). Nod Telemedicine technology is a cloud based, secure and HIPAA compliant SaaS platform. The platform was designed by specialty physicians with focus on clinical pathways, on-demand telemedicine solutions and creating a marketplace linking patients, facilities with multi-specialty services.

Nokia (Dallas). Nokia creates devices to track and improve activity, sleep, weight, heart health and environmental issues. Some of the devices include wireless blood pressure monitors and Wi-Fi-enabled scales.

Nonin Medical (Plymouth, Minn.). Nonin Medical focuses on technologies and products, such as pulse and regional oximeters, capnographs, sensors and software.

Novotalk (Raanana, Israel). Novotalk offers self-guided therapy through a web-based platform to help people who stutter gain and maintain fluent speech.

NuPhysicia (Houston). NuPhysicia focuses on telemedicine services for correctional healthcare, indigent populations, scientific exploration and employee health.

NuraLogix (Toronto, Canada). NuraLogix specializes in Affective AI and developed the world’s first contactless blood pressure measurement technology. Their DeepAffex platform uses transdermal optical imaging to measure over 100 health parameters via conventional video cameras. The company's solutions, including Anura, Anura Telehealth and Anura MagicMirror, enable rapid health assessments using smartphones, tablets or a smart mirror, catering to various health scenarios. NuraLogix collaborates with global clients like NTT Data, Bupa Group, and HSBC to enhance health programs. Anura MagicMirror was recognized for innovation in digital health at Consumer Electronics Show 2024, thanks to its ability to streamline health assessments in diverse settings.

NuView Health (Boca Raton, Fla.). NuView Health is a telehealth solutions provider with a physician network that has supported nearly 1.5 million patient encounters.

Ochsner CareConnect 360 (Jefferson, La.). Ochsner CareConnect 360 is New Orleans-based Ochsner Health System's telehealth program, which is designed to support on-site coverage for patients that need specialty services and includes remote monitoring technology for critical patients.

OpenLoop (Des Moines, Iowa). OpenLoop aims to remove the roadblocks that come with launching and scaling telehealth services, so that healthcare providers can focus on serving patients. The company's network of clinicians includes over 6,500 physicians, nurse practitioners and specialists throughout the U.S. OpenLoop's technology helps streamline licensing, credentialing, hiring, onboarding, scheduling, payroll and electronic health record management.

OpenTeleHealth (Velje, Denmark). OpenTeleHealth is a cloud-based remote health measurement platform. Citizens can measure health data at home using an app and a wide range of medical measurement devices. Doctors and nurses can access patient data from a web portal.

Ophelia (New York City). Ophelia is a digital provider of medication-assisted treatment for opioid use disorder. The company is committed to making evidence-based treatment universally accessible and removing barriers to care.

OrthoLive (Cincinnati). OrthoLive is the world’s first and now the largest orthopedic telemedicine provider. Built by orthopedists for orthopedists, the OrthoLive communication platform provides secure access to video-based patient care while increasing efficiency, practice revenue, and patient satisfaction for providers.

Oscar Health (New York City). Oscar Health is a health insurance company founded in 2012, focused on using a full stack technology platform to improve member experiences. As of January 2024, Oscar serves approximately 1.3 million members, offering individual, family and small group plans. It also provides a technology platform, +Oscar, for providers and payers. The company aims to make healthcare more accessible and affordable by improving care delivery and member engagement. Oscar Health was recognized as one of Newsweek's America's Greatest Workplaces for Diversity in 2024.

OTTO Health (Boulder, Colo.). OTTO is a HIPAA-compliant telehealth platform that enables video visits and schedule management between providers and their patients.

Oxitone Medical (Hartford, Conn.). Oxitone Medical developed a bracelet with oxygen saturation, pulse and motion biosensors as well as a companion patient management app for continuous patient monitoring and transition care services.

PatientClick (San Diego, Calif.). PatientClick provides an integrated video-based telemedicine platform as a software-as-a-service with EHR and practice management solutions. The company also provides an on-demand telemedicine platform.

Patronus (Washington, D.C.). Patronus provides medical services to individuals, families and facilities that need private care 24 hours a day through advanced telemedicine technologies.

Pexip (Oslo, Norway). Pexip's virtualized meeting platform is designed for web conferencing across compatible technologies and can run in an organization's data center as well as public, private or hybrid cloud environments.

PHZIO.com (Culver City, Calif.). PHZIO.com is focused on telerehab, providing more than 100,000 users with access to physical therapy and wellness programs via video.

Pipeline Rx (Greenwood Village, Colo.). Pipeline Rx has a cloud-based technology platform, PowerGridRx, that connects hospital and care providers with trained clinical pharmacists. It has around 400 million data points flowing through the system each year.

PlushCare (San Francisco). PlushCare is a virtual healthcare platform offering comprehensive primary care and mental health services across the U.S. Unlike traditional models, PlushCare emphasizes building lasting patient-doctor relationships through its accessible, virtual approach. The company has developed specialized programs for weight management and mental health, focusing on holistic care to ensure long-term patient success. Recently acquired by Accolade, PlushCare has expanded its reach, integrating primary care with benefits navigation to enhance patient outcomes and satisfaction. With accolades from Forbes and more, PlushCare continues to innovate in telehealth, aiming to improve healthcare accessibility and patient satisfaction nationwide.

pMD (San Francisco). pMD is a combination of software and services that makes it easy to provide the best possible care, whether in-person or virtual. The company offers both a free HIPAA-compliant app as well as a comprehensive, integrated, telemedicine platform, to streamline workflows and engage patients.

Poly (San Jose, Calif.). Poly provides video collaboration solutions that support telehealth and telemedicine, care coordination as well as medical and patient education.

ProAssurance (Birmingham, Ala.). ProAssurance is a healthcare liability insurer that focuses on handling claims and medical liability.

Professional Risk Management Services (Arlington, Va.). Professional Risk Management Services provides liability insurance for individual healthcare providers, groups, practices, associations and organizations, including telepsychiatry and forensic services.

Pulsara (Bozeman, Mont.). Pulsara is a telehealth communication platform that connects teams across organizations. What makes Pulsara unique is its ability to enable dynamic networked communications for any illness or injury. With Pulsara, clinicians can add a new organization, team, or specialist to any patient event, dynamically building a care team even as the patient condition and location are constantly evolving.

Qler (Reston, Va.). Qler is a telepsychiatry provider for emergency departments that is used in dozens of hospitals across the nation. Hospital EDs can use the company for consults and work with patients that have mental health issues. In 2021, the company became one of the first to be accredited under The Joint Commission's new technology based program and earned its Gold Seal of Approval for behavioral health and human services.

Q-rounds (Minneapolis). Q-rounds provides an in-hospital digital health solution that sends real-time updates to patients, families and the care team regarding when to expect their doctor to arrive for inpatient rounds. Beyond just time transparency, the company offers one-click telehealth for those who can't be bedside, so they can remotely join rounds. This saves hospitals money, too, by increasing hospital throughput, improving patient satisfaction and decreasing medical errors.

Questcare Telehealth (Dallas). Questcare Telehealth is an integrated multispecialty group that provides telehealth coverage for community and rural hospitals.

RedBox Rx (West Des Moines, Iowa). RedBox Rx, a subsidiary of Hy-Vee, offers affordable telehealth services and online pharmacy solutions nationwide. Specializing in mental health and treating nearly 30 other conditions, patients can access virtual consultations with licensed providers via their website or app. RedBox Rx emphasizes cost control with no membership required, low starting costs and various payment forms accepted. Founded in 2021, RedBox Rx leverages Hy-Vee's extensive retail pharmacy experience to expand its market presence and provide accessible, convenient healthcare to patients across the U.S.

RecoveryOne (Walnut Creek, Calif.). RecoveryOne is a holistic, human-first, digitally-enabled solution that integrates with existing care delivery to reduce costs and improve clinical outcomes. The company's solution includes over 2,000 therapeutic exercises and more than 200 clinically-validated, condition-specific pathways inclusive of prevention, nonsurgical, surgical, chronic and maintenance.

Redivus Health (Overland Park, Kan.). Redivus Health's mobile app, combined with cloud services, provides protocol for cardiac arrest, stroke and sepsis to enhance diagnostic and treatment accuracy.

Reflexion Health (Hayward, Calif.). Reflexion Health is a rehabilitation therapy company dedicated to evidence-based technology that can help patients recover at home, including remote support and monitoring for physical therapy exercises.

Reliq Health (Vancouver, BC, Canada). Reliq Health provides remote patient monitoring, telemedicine and care collaboration solutions to healthcare providers in the U.S., Canada and Europe.

RelyMD (Atlanta). RelyMD gives patients access to board-certified physicians with prescribing capabilities any time of the day by phone or video conferencing.

RemedyConnect (Centennial, Colo.). Remedy is a telehealth startup that offers a standalone benefit for employers, groups and payroll companies to deliver primary care telemedicine, teletherapy and pharmacy discount.

Rhinogram (Chattanooga, Tenn.). Rhinogram provides HIPAA-compliant virtual care through its telehealth platform.

Ria Health (San Francisco). Ria Health offers personalized treatment for alcoholism via its mobile app.

Rula Health (Los Angeles). Rula Health provides affordable, high-quality mental and behavioral healthcare through a network of over 9,000 licensed providers. They offer therapy and psychiatric services to individuals, couples and families, partnering with major insurance networks to cover over 100 million individuals. Founded in 2019 and recently rebranded from Path Mental Health, Rula focuses on evidence-based, outcome-driven care and supports providers by handling administrative tasks. Their mission is to make mental healthcare accessible and effective for everyone.

Second Opinion Telemedicine Solutions (Carson, Calif.). Second Opinion Telemedicine Solutions has a software platform designed for telehealth services across multiple specialties and the Second Opinion Enterprise, a comprehensive telehealth portal solution.

SecondOpinions.com (Fort Lauderdale, Fla.). As the consumer division of USARAD Holdings, SecondOpinion.com is powered by an automated platform designed for simple web image upload and provides access to board-certified physicians.

SecureVideo (San Antonio, Texas). SecureVideo is a secure, HIPAA compliant telehealth platform that is ideal for healthcare practices with a variety of use cases. Its easily-configurable features include group sessions, e-documents, and cloud recording, and a dedicated support team is always available for assistance.

Sensely (San Francisco). Sensely is an artificial intelligence clinical avatar for triage and continuous controls monitoring that includes the Virtual Clinician patient engagement solution, an empathetic avatar and chat bot technology.

Senscio Systems (Boston). Senscio Systems' Ibis solution provides an artificial intelligence-based comprehensive health management program for individuals with complex chronic conditions. The technology realizes the earliest signs of health issues and engages members to take self-rescue actions.

Sensogram Technologies (Plano, Texas). Sensogram Technologies is a research and development company focused on biosensors that allow for continuous remote and mobile monitoring of vital signs.

Sentier (Waukesha, Wis.). Sentier is focused on delivering cost-effective veterinary diagnostic device and telemedicine solutions.

SGS North America (Rutherford, N.J.). SGS offers a globally integrated solution to medical device manufacturers to get their devices to market sooner.

SilverCloud Health (Dublin, Ireland). SilverCloud provides outcomes-focused online behavioral health and wellbeing solutions, with its digital platform customizable for the provider's needs.

SimpleVisit (Crofton, Md.). SimpleVisit facilitates televisits through Apple FaceTime, Microsoft Skype and Google Hangouts with live coordinators to create a positive patient experience and maximize the clinician's time.

SohoMD (New York City). SohoMD is an online mental health platform that focuses on comprehensive biological psychiatry. Now available in 20 states and growing, the practice offers a combination of modalities, supplements, nutrition and lifestyle changes that work in tandem with talk-based therapies and medicines. Their team of internal specialists provides integrated mental health services, and considers numerous evidence-based treatments before crafting customized a plan for each patient.

Solutionz (Los Angeles). Founded in 2001, Solutionz provides video conferencing and audio collaboration solutions and services for healthcare providers.

Specialist TeleMed (Denver). Specialist TeleMed is a physician-led and Joint Commission-accredited telemedicine company providing 24-plus medical and surgical specialties to hospitals, clinics, and remote worksites. The company provides customized cost-efficient specialty care to uniquely match the needs of any size healthcare facility seeking immediate access to board-certified physicians.

Spectrum Virtual Care (Grand Rapids, Mich.). Spectrum Health is a nonprofit, integrated healthcare organization with 12 hospitals and a 1,600-physician medical group. The health system's telemedicine program, Spectrum Health Now, offers an app that consumers can download to connect virtually with providers.

Spencer Health Solutions (Morrisville, N.C.). Spencer Health Solutions, Inc. addresses the critical unmet need to better engage and support patients in their homes while understanding the impact of their participation in drug trials through a direct-to-patient, in-home platform that combines medication dispensing, telehealth and engagement so patients, their health care providers, and clinical research teams stay connected.

SteadyMD (St. Louis). SteadyMD is a business-to-business telehealth infrastructure provider that powers high-quality telehealth patient experiences. The company enables its partners to scale their telehealth offerings quickly and efficiently nationwide by offering a 50-state licensed clinician workforce, clinical operations, legal and regulatory guidance, and world-class product and technology.

Stone Three Health & Safety (Cape Town, South Africa). Stone Three Health & Safety specializes in occupational health and safety solutions using remote care and machine learning technologies. Their products include the 510(k) cleared TeleSensi Cardiac, a virtual service that can detect and classify heart murmurs with high accuracy, and TeleSensi, a live tele-auscultation platform that allows streaming of heart sounds during online consultations. They also offer remote occupational health services and video-analytic support for enhanced nursing, using AI, sensors and video data to augment the nurse's capabilities.

Straight Teeth Direct (London). Straight Teeth Direct is a teledentistry app and platform connecting adults with orthodontists for diagnosis, treatment and supervision of teeth straightening.

StationMD (Maplewood, N.J.). StationMD is a physician service dedicated to individuals with intellectual and/or developmental disabilities, along with other vulnerable populations. Since its founding in 2016, the company has grown to provide services to over 31,000 people across 21 states.

Stroke Link Health (Nashville, Tenn.). Stroke Link Health’s care management and telehealth model integrates today’s silos of care for stroke patients and their families all the way from hospitalization to at-home recovery across an entire year.

SwyMed (Lexington, Mass.). SwyMed's telemedicine technology connects patients with physicians in a real-time video conference. The company focuses on professionals in community paramedicine, home healthcare, EMS and critical transport and telestroke services.

Symbian Health (Framingham, Mass.). Symbian Health provides integrated telehospitalist solutions, including remote hospitalists and remote cross coverage to hospitals in addition to services such as remote case management and medication reconciliation.

SynsorMed (Atlanta). SynsorMed's telehealth solution is integrated into provider EHRs to connect physicians with their existing patients.

T-MedRobotics (Scottsdale, Ariz.). Robotized Ultrasonography provides ultrasonography for isolated patients through telemedicine, supported by an expert center.

Talkiatry (New York City). Talkiatry is a leading provider of in-network psychiatric care and is one of the largest employers of psychiatrists in the U.S. Using a patient-centric care model, the company allows patients to be seen within days and ensures continuity of care by matching them with the same psychiatrist every visit. Talkiatry partners with 60 health insurers and offers affordable services to over 200 million people across 43 states.

Therapist Assisted Online (St. Petersburg, Fla.). Therapist Assisted Online's TAO Connect is a suite of online tools for client education, interaction, accountability and progress assessment of mental health treatment.

Tech4Life Enterprises (Milton, Ontario, Canada). Tech4Life Enterprises provides the telemedicine solution MD Consults to the U.S. market, which is a telemedicine platform for online consultations in high and low bandwidth environments.

Techmedic International (Netherlands). The Dyna-Vision Telemonitoring System from Telemedic provides nearly real-time remote patient monitoring through an ambulant medical device.

TelaCare (Fishers, Ind.). TelaCare enables patients to connect with board-certified physicians, licensed therapists and medical specialists through secure phone, video or mobile app.

Teladoc Health (Purchase, NY). Teladoc Health provides integrated clinical solutions including telehealth, expert medical opinions, AI and analytics.

Telebehavioral Health Institute (San Diego). The Telebehavioral Health Institute offers telemental and telebehavioral health training, consulting and staffing assistance with personal training available in person and online.

National Consortium of Telehealth Resource Centers (Anchorage, Alaska). Telehealth Resource Centers includes 12 regional centers and two national centers focused on technology assessment and telehealth policy.

Telemedicine.com (Cameron Park, Calif.). Telemedicine.com provides assistance with creating a telemedicine clinic, including grant writing through system installation.

TouchPointCare (Libertyville, Ill.). TouchPointCare is a telehealth and communication platform providing remote patient monitoring and patient engagement programs in the home.

TeleSpecialists (Fort Myers, Fla.). TeleSpecialists supports telemedicine as an effective method to increase patient retention and maximize patient satisfaction, with consultation services to develop telestroke and teleneurology programs.

Terason (Burlington, Mass.). Terason focuses on portable ultrasound systems, including the uSmart products for quality imaging and functionality.

Therapractic Management Systems (Lubbock, Texas). Therapractic Management Systems provides online office assistance for behavioral health practices and manages risk with HIPAA-based training and Medicare and Medicaid sensitive notes.

Thinklabs (Centennial, Colo.). Thinklabs One provides a stethoscope for telemedicine and mobile health applications that can connect with multiple platforms to record and share sound.

TigerConnect (Santa Monica, Calif.). TigerConnect is a 100 percent cloud-native platform trusted by 7,000 health care organizations, sending over 10 million messages per day, with a 99.99 percent uptime. The patient communication solution, Patient Engagement, allows healthcare professionals to communicate with patients, families, and specialists through voice, video, or text.

TimelyCare (Fort Worth, Texas). TimelyCare is the leading virtual health and well-being solution for higher education. Its mission is to improve the health and well-being of college students by making virtual medical and mental health care accessible anytime, anywhere. It includes a range of services, including mental health counseling, on-demand emotional support, medical care, psychiatric care, health coaching, basic needs assistance, faculty and staff guidance, peer support and digital self-care resources.

TIMS Medical (Chelmsford, Mass.). TIMS Medical is a networked system that allows physicians, technicians, students, residents, fellows and subspecialty consultants to participate in surgery or diagnostic imaging procedures from remote locations.

TransGlobal (Monrovia, Calif.). TransGlobal provides language translation interpretation services and was one of three recipients of the IDIQ contract for translation and interpretation services from the National Institutes of Health.

Trapollo (Herndon, Va.). Trapollo is a telehealth and remote health monitoring solutions company focused on chronic disease management and independent living and corporate health and wellness programs.

TytoCare (New York City). TytoCare connects people with clinicians through its TytoHome for consumers, TytoPro for professionals and TytoClinic for remote point-of-care services.

United Concierge Medicine (Claymont, Del.). United Concierge Medicine allows patients to use everyday technology such as phones, text messaging, video and secure messaging for diagnostic, prescription, lab ordering and referral services.

United Language Group (Minneapolis). United Language Group provides interpreting services for clients around the world, including telemedicine solution integrators and video conferencing.

Updox (Denver). Updox is a complete healthcare communication platform for in-person and virtual care. Through an all-in-one platform, Updox provides a broad set of capabilities for virtual health, patient engagement, and paperless office efficiency that work together to reduce costs and drive revenue.

URAC (Washington, D.C.). URAC's telehealth accreditation program certifies telemedicine providers including physicians, nurses, hospital systems and health plans. The evaluation occurs within three days of registering and the process typically takes four months or less.

Validic (Durham, N.C.). Founded in 2010, Validic is a digital health company that uses the world’s largest health IoT platform and EHR-embedded remote care application to provide personalized care and improve healthcare efficiency. Their platform supports over 570 devices and handles more than 15 billion annual data transactions, aiding healthcare providers in chronic condition management and remote care. Validic manages the largest remote patient monitoring program in the U.S. with over 300,000 patients and 7,000 referring providers. In May 2024, they acquired Trapollo, a connected health, technical support and device logistics provider, enhancing its capabilities in connected health and home care support.

VeeOne (Roseville, Calif.). VeeMed is a global telemedicine company focused on virtual clinical patient healthcare services and advanced telemedicine technology in chronic care, nephrology, pulmonary medicine, neurology and mental healthcare.

VideoConnex (Lake Monroe, Fla.). VideoConnex is a consulting firm that provides a network collaboration infrastructure for multisite interactive collaboration at world sporting events, among other occasions.

Vidyo (Paramus, N.J.). Vidyo, an Enghouse Systems company, provides telemedicine through video collaboration, including video-enabled smart glasses for surgery, ambulatory care and emergency response as well as powering telehealth on smartphones.

Virtual Care and Digital Health by Providence (Renton, Wash.). Virtual Care and Digital Health provides virtual clinical support to over eight states with 10 enterprise services, including TeleStroke, TelePsychiatry and TeleHospitalist. The team, which includes over 250 dedicated providers and 20,000 digitally connected in-network providers, addresses workflow demand surges and closes clinical talent gaps. In 2022, the team digitally enabled over 1.37 million virtual patient encounters at over 100 sites.

Virtual Medical Staff (Alpharetta, Ga.). Virtual Medical Staff helps healthcare organizations connect with patients for psychiatric evaluations, stroke assessments in the ER, ongoing counseling services and surgical consultations.

VisionFlex (Sydney, Australia). VisionFlex designs and manufactures telehealth devices and high-grade video imaging systems for healthcare applications.

Vitalchat (Ashburn, Va.). Vitalchat provides hospital systems and other healthcare facilities with the only inpatient telehealth solutions that enable providers to monitor and treat up to 100 patients from a single workstation. Leveraging video AI and seamless integration with other technology partners, the company works to define the hospital room of the future cost effectively and at scale, all while enhancing the human experience.

ViTel Net (McLean, Va.). ViTel Net provides healthcare organizations with customized solutions for telemedicine and telepresence robotics.

Vivify Health (Plano, Texas). Vivify Health, an Optum company, has a mobile, cloud-based platform that powers remote care management through personalized care plans, biometric data monitoring and patient education. It has partnered with Ascension, UPMC Magee Women's Hospital and University Health Network in Toronto on projects.

VSee (Sunnyvale, Calif.). VSee is a telemedicine platform design house that serves Walgreens, Walmart and Livonia, Mich.-based Trinity Health, among other healthcare providers.

Vyopta (Austin, Texas). Vyopta optimizes the performance of video and voice collaboration by providing monitoring and analytics to optimize multiple collaboration platforms and overcome the challenges of supporting large video environments.

WeCounsel (Chattanooga, Tenn.). WeCounsel provides telehealth solutions for behavioral health providers through online engagement solutions including HIPAA-compliant video sessions and instant chats.

WebRTC.ventures (Charlottesville, Va.). WebRTC.ventures' medical services platform connects two or more users in private, secure video connections that allow the users to videoconference and share audio, video and data files.

WellVia (Irving, Texas). Founded in 2014, WellVia is a virtual healthcare services company providing integrated healthcare solutions via telehealth.

Wildflower Health (San Francisco). Wildflower Health is a women’s health solutions company focused on digital and value-based care, improving outcomes through technology and telehealth. The company offers a comprehensive suite, including virtual and in-home lactation appointments nationwide, supporting patients from prenatal to postpartum with evidence-based guidance. Partnering with healthcare consortiums like Healthcare Transformation Consortium, Wildflower implements value-based maternity care models that integrate digital platforms to enhance patient engagement, remote monitoring and care coordination. Their goal is to transform maternity care delivery by aligning stakeholders and leveraging technology to ensure safe, effective and convenient healthcare experiences for women across various health systems.

WOMBA (New York City). WOMBA collects data from multiple apps — sports apps, medical apps and nutrition apps — as well as medical records and aggregates them in one place.

XBOSoft (San Francisco). XBOSoft is a software quality assurance and testing services company focused on providing services for small and mid-sized companies.

YouThisMe (Hudson, N.Y.). YouThisMe offers a seamless, secure, HIPAA-compliant and simple-to-use remote patient monitoring system that allows patients to remain in their homes while giving providers essential information for managing chronic conditions and avoiding hospital readmissions.

Zipnosis (Minneapolis). Zipnosis' telemedicine platform connects patients and clinicians for virtual visits through phone, video, chat and adaptive online interviews. The company launched their virtual care platform in 2009

Zoom (San Jose, Calif.). Zoom's platform includes audio, video and screen-sharing capabilities for HIPAA-compliant telemedicine, telepsychiatry, telehome care and training.