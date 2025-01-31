29 highly successful CEO-CFO duos | 2024

For hospitals and health systems to thrive, CEOs and CFOs must work hand in hand, aligning their visions and strategies for long-term success.

In recent years, healthcare organizations nationwide have navigated complex challenges like workforce shortages and the economic fallout of the Covid-19 pandemic. These dynamic CEO-CFO duos have tackled those issues head-on, blending innovation with results-driven decision-making to foster resilience, growth and sustainability within their healthcare organizations.

Becker's is proud to honor 29 highly successful CEO-CFO partnerships. We accepted nominations for this list. Contact Anna Falvey at afalvey@beckershealthcare.com with questions or comments.

Note: This list is not exhaustive, nor is it an endorsement of included leaders or associated healthcare providers. Leaders cannot pay for inclusion on this list. We extend a special thank you to Rhoda Weiss for her contributions to this list.





Barry Arbuckle, PhD, President and CEO & Karen Testman, RN, CFO of MemorialCare (Fountain Valley, Calif.). Starting 25 years ago as CEO and CFO of MemorialCare hospitals, Dr. Arbuckle and Ms. Testman are now the CEO-CFO duo helming the system and continuing to drive unprecedented transformation. Earning national recognition for their early adoption of value-based care and for providing the region’s vastest array of 24/7 virtual options, they helped create the Southland’s most diversified care network. Under their leadership, MemorialCare’s teaching, children’s and community hospitals have earned accolades for quality care. The system's large Southern California network features outpatient, community-based locations with hundreds of ambulatory surgery, imaging, dialysis, urgent care, breast health, rehabilitation, and primary and specialized care centers. The duo has worked to combine cost discipline with strong clinical outcomes, ensuring that MemorialCare offers the region’s most value-based employer and health plan contracts, with annual savings to employers and health plans exceeding $200 million. For example, a customized seven-year direct-to-employer contract between MemorialCare and The Boeing Co. significantly reduces health costs and improves workforce satisfaction and engagement. Additionally, the pair oversees the MemorialCare Innovation Fund, which has partnered with over 50 companies to offer a valuable gateway to accelerate advances in healthcare products and services.

Madeline Bell, President and CEO & Sophia G. Holder, Executive Vice President and CFO at Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia. Ms. Bell and Ms. Holder work closely together and with their teams to ensure that the $4.5-billion-a-year, 50-location Children's Hospital of Philadelphia has the resources to deliver breakthroughs to patients. Their strategic investments in state-of-the-art facilities include new inpatient and new wet bench research buildings. With both currently under construction, they are giving the system's teams the resources needed to expand their work in cell and gene therapy, omics and other areas. Investing in the community continues to be a strong focus for them as well. With the support of a $19.6 million grant from Bloomberg Philanthropies, the system is partnering with a high school in West Philadelphia to create the workforce of the future by training students for healthcare careers. Ms. Bell and Ms. Holder also champion the work of the system's supplier diversity program, resulting in expenditures with diverse suppliers rising from $82 million to $274 million over the last three years.

Barclay Berdan, CEO & Rick McWhorter, CFO for Texas Health Resources (Arlington). Mr. Berdan and Mr. McWhorter have allowed Texas Health to maintain financial strength while expanding care for the growing North Texas community. Their financial sustainability policy ensured stability during the Covid-19 pandemic, allowing Texas Health to retain all employees, award bonuses and avoid PPE shortages. In 2023, they invested over $370 million in facility upgrades and expansions, including a newly announced hospital in Forney, Texas. Their leadership has sustained Texas Health’s "Aa2" credit rating, with Moody’s affirming its strong market position in the fast-growing Dallas-Fort Worth region. In 2023, Texas Health provided over $1.1 billion in charity care and community benefit, five times the state requirement, while advocating for policies to improve healthcare access for uninsured populations. Their commitment to financial stewardship enables Texas Health to continuously invest in facilities, technology and patient care.

David L. Callender, MD, CEO & Alec King, CFO for Memorial Hermann Health System (Houston). Under the leadership of Dr. Callender and Mr. King, Memorial Hermann Health System’s financial standing has improved, with S&P Global upgrading its rating to "AA-" in 2024 and Moody’s affirming an "Aa3" stable rating. Over six years, they have driven nearly $1 billion in cost savings, including $135 million in fiscal year 2023, largely through the clinical care redesign initiative, which improved patient flow and reduced costs per case. Memorial Hermann has also expanded its technological capabilities, completing the full Epic EHR system transition across 15 hospitals and 250-plus care sites in 2024 to enhance care coordination and revenue management. Workforce stability has also improved under their leadership, with overall employee turnover decreasing by 35% since 2021, aided by competitive benefits like tuition reimbursement and student loan repayment. Additionally, they have strengthened community health efforts, directing $470 million in community benefit contributions in fiscal year 2023, with $333 million for charity care, and launching HEAL High School, a $31 million initiative providing healthcare career pathways for underserved students.

Stephanie Conners, CEO & Janice Polo, CFO at BayCare Health System (Clearwater, Fla.). Ms. Conners and Ms. Polo have facilitated BayCare's growth into West Central Florida’s largest health system, managing 32,000 team members and over $5.5 billion in annual revenue. In 2024, they restructured BayCare’s corporate legal framework, fully integrating all hospitals and facilities under the system, a move that strengthened financial stability and led to Fitch Ratings affirming BayCare’s "AA" score. The duo has driven significant expansion, including opening BayCare’s 16th hospital, finalizing plans for a 17th, and launching Tampa Bay’s first proton therapy program. In 2023, BayCare increased its community benefit spending by $65 million to $557 million, allocating roughly 10% of revenue to charity care and subsidized services. Their leadership has also prioritized employee engagement, improving retention and workplace culture, earning BayCare the No. 8 spot in People's "Companies that Care" list.

John Couris, CEO & Mark Runyon, CFO of Tampa (Fla.) General Hospital. Jointly led by Mr. Couris and Mr. Runyon, Tampa General has grown into a nationally recognized academic health system, expanding from 17 facilities in 2017 to over 150 across Florida by 2024. Managing a $3.4 billion annual budget and 14,000 team members, they have driven 200% revenue growth over five years while achieving over $50 million in operational savings. Their initiatives have reduced hospital stays from 6.2 to 5.7 days, eliminated 20,000 excess hospital days and cut emergency room diversion by 25%, effectively adding 30 beds of capacity without new construction. They spearheaded Tampa General’s $550 million master facility plan, including a new 13-story pavilion, a freestanding emergency department and Florida’s first certified behavioral health teaching hospital. Additionally, they deepened integration with USF Health Morsani College of Medicine, strengthening academic medicine, research and provider recruitment. Their commitment to quality has led to major improvements in patient outcomes, and employee engagement scores have surged from the 40th to the 87th percentile.

Christopher J. Durovich, CEO & Robert Fries, CFO of Children's Health (Dallas). During Mr. Durovich’s two-decade tenure as CEO, Children’s Health has developed into a leading pediatric health system, recently launching major expansion projects to meet rising demand. Mr. Fries, who joined as CFO in 2020, has played a key role in the system’s financial growth, enabling the construction of an eight-story, 395,000-square-foot hospital tower at Children’s Medical Center Plano, set to open in late 2024, that will triple bed capacity and nearly double the emergency department. In partnership with UT Southwestern, they also spearheaded the creation of a $5 billion pediatric campus in Dallas, which will add 552 beds and become one of the largest pediatric campuses in the nation. Financially, Children’s Health increased revenue from $4.1 billion in 2021 to over $5 billion in 2023, with operating income improving by $148 million annually. Together, they have also led $2.2 billion in investments into digital infrastructure and patient care, while generating $3.3 billion in economic impact for the Dallas-Fort Worth region.

Brian Erling, MD, CEO & Anna Loomis, CFO of Renown Health (Reno, Nev.). Combining Dr. Erling’s strategic vision with Ms. Loomis’ financial expertise, Renown is advancing its mission to improve health through economic recovery, sustainable growth and innovation. Under their leadership, Renown generated healthy volume growth and a strategic partnership with University of Nevada, Reno School of Medicine. The duo emphasizes aligning clinical and financial goals to enhance patient care and operations, expand service access and ensure long-term financial resilience. Renown's financial position has seen significant year-over-year improvement by focusing on margin enhancement and increased state provider fee funding. Together, they instituted monthly operations reviews with leaders in every service area and hospital to track people, clinical quality, service and financial dashboards. This approach has been pivotal to the recovery strategy, achieving a $107 million financial turnaround in one year without workforce reductions. Other key initiatives include reducing contract labor, decreasing length of stay, focusing on patient throughput, fostering stronger relationships with patients and purchasers, and building resilience to ensure sustainability and growth of Renown’s safety net mission.

Greg Feirn, CEO & JoAnn Kunkel, CFO of LCMC Health (New Orleans). Under Mr. Feirn’s leadership as CEO, LCMC Health has grown into a major healthcare network in Louisiana, underscored by the 2023 acquisition of New Orleans-based Tulane Health System, which expanded its facilities, patient reach and clinical capabilities. Ms. Kunkel, who joined as CFO in 2022, has played a key role in ensuring financial stability during this expansion, leveraging expertise gleaned from managing a $1 billion health plan at Sioux Falls, S.D.-based Sanford Health. Their strategic and financial partnership enabled the successful integration of Tulane Health’s assets while maintaining operational efficiency. The merger also strengthened LCMC Health’s academic ties, enhancing medical education and research opportunities through its partnership with Tulane University. Under Mr. Feirn and Ms. Kunkel's joint leadership, LCMC Health was named as a Joy in Medicine organization in 2023 by the American Medical Association, honoring its commitment to clinician wellbeing and reducing burnout.

J.P. Gallagher, CEO & Doug Welday, CFO of Endeavor Health (Evanston, Ill.). Mr. Gallagher and Mr. Welday have been instrumental in Endeavor Health's transformation into the third-largest health system in Illinois, overseeing more than 27,000 team members across over 300 sites and serving 1.3 million patients. Since 2018, they have executed three mergers, doubling the system’s size and strengthening access, clinical quality and health equity. They established a community investment fund that has awarded $21.4 million to 47 local partnerships in support of community health and economic growth. In December 2023, they unified the system under the Endeavor Health name, launching a branding campaign that reached nearly 60% awareness within three months. Their leadership continues to drive operational excellence, innovation and a culture where team members are empowered to provide high-quality care.

Roxanna L. Gapstur, PhD, RN, President and CEO & Laura Buczkowski, Executive Vice President and CFO for WellSpan Health (York, Pa.). Dr. Gapstur and Ms. Buczkowski, serving as WellSpan Health's CEO and CFO, have expanded access, enhanced financial sustainability and advanced healthcare innovation. Their strategic growth initiatives include the Evangelical Community Hospital affiliation, extending WellSpan’s reach to over 1.3 million patients across 12 counties. WellSpan is the first health system to deploy Hippocratic AI and Artisight’s smart hospital platform, improving clinical efficiency and reducing nurse documentation time by two hours per shift. Financially, they have led a $240 million improvement in revenue and expenses over two years while investing $60 million in workforce development, including raising the minimum wage to $17 per hour and launching new nursing and medical education programs. Their ACO achieved a quality score surpassing 87% of ACOs nationwide, leading to $42 million in Medicare savings, while the hospital at home program has served 1,700 patients, reducing costs by 20% and readmissions significantly.

Rachel Hoover, Executive Vice President and Chief Administrative Officer & Jacqueline Farrell, CFO of University of Maryland Faculty Physicians (Baltimore). Ms. Hoover and Ms. Farrell lead University of Maryland Faculty Physicians, overseeing a network of 1,300 faculty physicians across 96 locations. Under their leadership, the practice generates $414 million in annual clinical revenue and supports over 2 million patient visits each year. They spearheaded a $14.2 million increase in professional fee reimbursement from fiscal year 2023-24 and led initiatives such as the Maryland Quality Improvement Program, which led to an expansion of services that saved over $1.2 million in annual healthcare costs and prevented over 700 avoidable emergency room visits and over 150 hospitalizations. Their work also expanded access to addiction treatment, exceeding social determinants of health screening goals by 25% and enrolling 46% of substance use patients in primary care. They launched a joint venture ambulatory surgical center in Columbia, Md. that ranked No. 2 in Newsweek's 2025 list of "America’s Best Ambulatory Surgery Centers." Additionally, they are developing a West Baltimore “health village” set to open in 2025, providing medical, dental and mental health services in a community-focused setting.

Candace S. Johnson, PhD, President and CEO & Ryan Grady, Senior Vice President and CFO of Roswell Park Comprehensive Cancer Center (Buffalo, N.Y.). Dr. Johnson and Mr. Grady have led Roswell Park through a period of remarkable growth, helping garner the cancer center a rating of “exceptional” from the National Cancer Institute in 2024. Under their stewardship, Roswell Park surpassed the $1 billion operating budget mark, increasing revenues by some 30% on the heels of the Covid-19 pandemic. Their focus on smart growth enabled several major capital projects, including a 60,000 square-foot outpatient care center in Buffalo’s northern suburbs, an outreach and engagement center visited by more than 5,000 community members in its first year, and a cleanroom facility expansion that will create the largest cell therapy manufacturing center in the country. Their teamwork has also supported an 87% increase in grant dollars, a 53% rise in numbers of patients accrued to clinical trials and an 86% uptick in cancer screening procedures. Dr. Johnson became the first woman to lead the cancer research center in 2015, while Mr. Grady has been with Roswell Park since 2014.

Laura S. Kaiser, CEO & Kevin Smith, CFO for SSM Health (St. Louis). Ms. Kaiser and Mr. Smith, the duo helming SSM Health, lead a $10.5 billion nonprofit Catholic health system that prioritizes affordability, accessibility and equity. Mr. Smith, an experienced financial leader, ensures strong fiscal oversight, while Ms. Kaiser drives strategic growth, innovation and a culture of inclusivity. Their strategic financial initiatives have resulted in $1.1 billion in cost reductions between 2022 and 2024, strengthening the system’s long-term sustainability. In the past year, SSM Health expanded behavioral health services by opening a second behavioral health urgent care center and a third long-acting injection clinic, leveraging community partnerships to enhance access. They also launched an in-home post-hospital care pilot program and expanded access to leading-edge oncology trials through clinical research.

EJ Kuiper, President and CEO & Mike Gleason, Executive Vice President and CFO of Franciscan Missionaries of Our Lady Health System (Baton Rouge, La.). Mr. Kuiper and Mr. Gleason bring a combined 50 years of healthcare leadership and financial expertise to their roles at Franciscan Missionaries of Our Lady Health System, a $4 billion nonprofit. Mr. Kuiper, who assumed his role in May 2024, is focused on expanding the system's academic partnerships, particularly its transformational collaboration with Louisiana State University, to enhance healthcare delivery, research and education. Mr. Gleason, who joined in 2023, managed complex debt structures and created three health plans in prior roles. Together, they are strengthening the system's position as an innovative and financially sound.

Rodney B. Hanners, CEO & Chris Allen, CFO of Keck Medicine of USC (Los Angeles). Under the guidance of Mr. Hanners and Mr. Allen, Keck Medicine of USC has expanded its network to over 100 outpatient clinics across Southern California, including its latest major affiliation with USC Arcadia Hospital and a new transplant clinic in Las Vegas. As CEO, Mr. Hanners has prioritized staff wellbeing, launching the "Care for the Caregivers" program while also championing diversity, equity and inclusion initiatives. Mr. Allen, named CFO in 2023, has played a key role in Keck’s financial growth, ensuring stability and securing crucial CARES Act funding during the Covid-19 pandemic. Their leadership has driven continued expansion, including the upcoming opening of Keck’s largest outpatient facility in Pasadena in 2025. Under their guidance, U.S. News & World Report recognized Keck Medical Center as one of the top three hospitals in Los Angeles and top 10 in California for 2024-25.

Doug Harcombe, CEO & Kevin Felker, CFO of AdventHealth South Market & Lake Nona (Celebration, Fla.). Mr. Harcombe and Mr. Felker have been a CEO-CFO duo for more than a decade, leading various hospitals and markets through significant growth initiatives. The two oversee AdventHealth’s South Market, which includes AdventHealth Celebration, AdventHealth Kissimmee and AdventHealth East Orlando, and are currently developing AdventHealth Lake Nona, a visionary project aiming to set a new standard for hospital design and patient care as a "hospital of the future". Together, Mr. Harcombe and Mr. Felker spearheaded crucial service line investments and capital projects, with stewardship of over $1 billion in capital over the past five years. These projects include the opening of a new patient tower at AdventHealth Celebration, a patient tower expansion at AdventHealth Kissimmee, the addition of five off-site emergency rooms, operating room expansions and more. Under their leadership, AdventHealth’s South Market campuses have continued to achieve numerous accolades, including the Leapfrog “A” hospital safety grade.

Tim Hingtgen, CEO & Kevin Hammons, President and CFO of Community Health Systems (Nashville, Tenn.). With more than 40 years of combined experience at Community Health Systems, Mr. Hingtgen and Mr. Hammons each assumed increasing levels of responsibility in their respective areas before joining forces at the executive level. They function as an energetic and effective leadership team that is laser-focused on providing access to high-quality healthcare services for more than 12 million patient encounters annually. Together, they drive strong clinical, operational and financial performance, and enhance competitive positioning across 39 distinct health systems in 15 states. As CEO, Mr. Hingtgen is responsible for the company’s strategic, operational and development priorities, which have included more than $3 billion in capital investments since 2018. Meanwhile, Mr. Hammons oversees all financial aspects of the company and is leading the multi-year implementation of a new enterprise resource platform and shared business operations team. They have embraced innovation in areas that support patient care and the workforce, launched major initiatives to develop a new generation of clinicians through graduate medical education and nursing school programs, and ensured the company's investments deliver diverse healthcare offerings in both outpatient and inpatient settings across the company's markets.

Richard Lofgren, MD, President and CEO & Jim Watson, CFO of OU Health (Oklahoma City). Dr. Lofgren and Mr. Watson have complementary leadership approaches, driven by the shared goal of making OU Health a leading academic health system and the destination of choice for patients in Oklahoma. They have transformed OU Health into Oklahoma’s first integrated academic health system. Their leadership has grown OU Health from a $1.2 billion local system to a $3 billion academic system in just six years. Committed to growth through strategic opportunities, they continually strengthen market share and financial performance. Under their guidance, OU Health has seen a 16% growth in admissions and a 14% growth in inpatient surgeries since fiscal year 2022. Their focus on the balance sheet contributed to a recent upgrade to a "BB" rating by credit rating agency Standard & Poor's. Additional components of their transformation strategy include a stable payer mix, the implementation of evidence-based best practices into care delivery pathways, and the development of needed foundations and infrastructure surrounding patient safety. These improvements have resulted in lowered hospital-acquired infections and mortality rates. Growth initiatives include expanding cancer care statewide, acquiring six additional pharmacy locations for fiscal year 2025, and opening a new pediatric behavioral health center in 2026.

Mark E. Manigan, President and CEO & Frank Pipas, Executive Vice President and CFO of RWJBarnabas Health (West Orange, N.J.). Mr. Manigan and Mr. Pipas have helped RWJBarnabas Health strengthen its operational and financial performance while fostering a unified organizational culture. Over the past year, they have integrated a new mission, vision and values systemwide, enhancing engagement and aligning strategic goals across the organization. Their leadership has driven a financial turnaround, achieving $106 million in operating income in 2024, a significant improvement from a $4.7 million loss in 2023. Focused on quality, patient satisfaction and operational efficiency, they continue to navigate industry challenges, including regulatory changes and labor shortages, all while maintaining financial stability. Their efforts have also earned RWJBarnabas Health recognition as one of "America’s Best-In-State Employers" by Forbes in 2024. Together, Mr. Manigan and Mr. Pipas are positioning the health system for long-term success through strategic alignment and financial discipline.

Cliff A. Megerian, MD, CEO & Bradley C. Bond, CFO of University Hospitals (Cleveland). Dr. Megerian, CEO, and Mr. Bond, CFO, have cultivated University Hospitals' growth into a $6 billion health system with 32,000 employees, 21 hospitals and over 200 physician offices across 16 counties. A top research institution, the system secured $197 million in funding with more than 3,400 active clinical trials. In addition, the system operates one of the largest accountable care organizations, covering 608,000 members. As a CEO-CFO duo, their financial initiatives, including the revenue and expense cabinets, have driven over $300 million in operating margin improvements, while reducing Medicare costs by $100 million in four years and earning $45 million in shared savings in 2023. Also in 2023, UH contributed $14.3 billion to Northeast Ohio’s economy, representing a 38% increase since 2019. The system also received a record-breaking $230 million in community support and invested $707 million in community health, earning U.S. News & World Report’s distinction as Ohio’s only hospital recognized for equitable access for 2024-25.

Neil Meltzer, CEO & David Krajewski, CFO of LifeBridge Health (Baltimore). Under the leadership of Mr. Meltzer and Mr. Krajewski, LifeBridge Health has grown into one of the largest health systems in the Mid-Atlantic, serving over 300,000 patients annually from all 50 states and 80-plus countries. Since 2013, they have doubled the system’s size, increasing annual revenue from $1.3 billion to over $2.2 billion and expanding the workforce from 7,700 to more than 13,000 employees. Their strategic initiatives include an $85 million investment in transforming Grace Medical Center in West Baltimore and launching Maryland’s first hospital-based BioIncubator, which has supported over 20 startups in raising over $60 million in funding. They co-founded 1501 Health in partnership with CareFirst BlueCross BlueShield, providing up to $100,000 in investment and mentorship for healthcare startups. LifeBridge has also led public health efforts, including addressing gun violence as a health crisis, establishing the Center for Hope, which is the nation’s first hospital-affiliated violence prevention center, and launching Affirmcare, a medical center dedicated to LGBTQIA+ healthcare. Mr. Meltzer, a recognized leader in public health, now chairs the advisory panel on outreach and education for Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services, while Mr. Krajewski continues to shape healthcare financial policy through leadership roles at the Maryland Hospital Association.

Pete November, CEO & Jim Molloy, CFO of Ochsner Health (New Orleans). Ochsner Health, Louisiana’s largest not-for-profit academic health system, is led by Mr. November and Mr. Molloy. Mr. November has been instrumental in expanding healthcare access through key partnerships since taking the role in 2022. In his prior role as CFO and head of digital health initiatives, he helped establish Ochsner as a national leader in telehealth, digital medicine and innovation. Mr. Molloy, with over 30 years of healthcare financial expertise, currently oversees financial strategy, capital planning and revenue cycle functions, ensuring Ochsner’s financial stability and growth. Together, Mr. November and Mr. Molloy lead a system with more than 38,000 staff and 4,700 physicians, operating 46 hospitals and over 370 care centers and serving over 1.5 million patients in 2023. Thanks in large part to their direction, the health system earned a spot on Newsweek's "America’s Greatest Workplaces" list for 2024.

Rozanna Penney, CEO & John Bujak, CFO of Heywood Healthcare (Gardner, Mass.). Under Ms. Penney and Mr. Bujak's direction, Heywood Healthcare successfully navigated a Chapter 11 bankruptcy restructuring from October 2023 to September 2024, achieving financial stability and operational growth. Their strategic cost reduction initiatives saved $14 million annually, while service line optimization generated an additional $2 million in savings. Despite financial restructuring, they expanded critical services, including reopening the inpatient mental health unit to full capacity for the first time since 2017, increasing inpatient, surgical and ambulatory volumes, and boosting labor and delivery by 15% and perioperative volume by 17%. They also launched a doula program, adding 11 new doulas, and introduced a non-emergency medical transportation program to improve patient access. Employee satisfaction also improved by 6.4% for the first time in five years under their tenure.

Dennis W. Pullin, CEO & Bob Segin, CFO for Virtua Health (Marlton, N.J.). Mr. Pullin and Mr. Segin's leadership of Virtua Health has resulted in transformative growth, with the system expanding to five hospitals, 350 care locations, and a workforce of 14,000 following the 2019 Lourdes Health System acquisition. Their leadership secured New Jersey’s first "AA-" credit rating for a health system, with Fitch upgrading its outlook to positive in 2024. In partnership with Rowan University, they established the Virtua Health College of Medicine & Health Sciences, which includes the state’s only osteopathic medical school and multiple new research institutes. They launched South Jersey’s first proton therapy center, a $45 million facility offering cutting-edge radiation treatment, and expanded the number of ambulatory surgery centers from 34 to 42, with 18 ranking in Newsweek's "Top ASCs for 2025" list. Their community investments include the $24 million Oliver Station affordable housing and medical complex in Camden, N.J. and a second mobile pediatric van, increasing services by 70% to 10,000 visits annually.

Steve Purves, CEO & Claire Agnew, CFO of Valleywise Health (Phoenix). Under the leadership of Mr. Purves and Ms. Agnew, Valleywise Health has transformed from a financially unstable county hospital into a leading public teaching hospital and safety net health system. Serving a high-need population consisting of over 40% Medicaid patients and 18% uninsured patients, the system includes an acute care hospital with a nationally renowned burn center, three psychiatric hospitals, and 11 Federally Qualified Health Centers. Their efforts have led to the opening of a new Valleywise Health Medical Center in 2023, replacing a 53-year-old facility, and the expansion of behavioral health services, including new outpatient mental health clinics and a mobile health unit. They have also spearheaded Medicaid funding initiatives to improve chronic disease management, preventive care, and maternal and child health. For the sixth consecutive year, Valleywise Health was recognized as an "LGBTQ+ Healthcare Equality Leader" by the Human Rights Campaign Foundation in 2024.

Robert Stone, CEO & Jo Ann Escasa-Haigh, System Chief Business Officer at City of Hope (Duarte, Calif.). City of Hope has thrived under the combined leadership expertise of Mr. Stone and Ms. Escasa-Haigh, expanding from a regional institution to a national cancer research and treatment system that now serves over 144,000 patients annually across four states. Ms. Escasa-Haigh, who joined as chief business officer in 2023, has been instrumental in enhancing growth, efficiency and financial sustainability. Together, Mr. Stone and Ms. Escasa-Haigh drive high-impact research, expand access to advanced therapies, and ensure long-term strategic and financial success. In 2023, City of Hope provided over $500 million in community support, including charity care, education and outreach. Their leadership has also strengthened health equity research and advocacy efforts to address cancer care disparities. Recognized among the nation’s top five hospitals for cancer care by U.S. News & World Report for 2024-25, City of Hope’s Comprehensive Cancer Center also received the highest possible rating from the National Cancer Institute.

Eugene A. Woods, CEO & Brad Clark, CFO of Advocate Health (Charlotte, N.C.). Advocate Health, the nation’s third-largest nonprofit health system, continues to drive accessibility, affordability and operational excellence under the guidance of Mr. Woods and Mr. Clark. In a major step to address medical debt, the Advocate Health executive team announced that the system will cancel all judgment liens on homes and real estate while forgiving associated outstanding debts, building on its 2022 policy to cease filing lawsuits for unpaid medical bills. They have also led the system to invest tens of millions of dollars in enhanced sustainability, operational efficiency and patient safety. Financially, Advocate Health’s three-year integration plan has generated nearly $1 billion in savings through strategic contract renegotiations and supply chain optimizations, far surpassing the $60 million goal with $150 million saved in 2023 alone. Mr. Clark, named CFO in December 2023, has been instrumental in these financial strategies, bringing over two decades of healthcare finance expertise. Their leadership ensures Advocate Health continues expanding access, improving affordability and strengthening financial sustainability to help more people live well.

Michael A. Young, CEO & Gerald P. Oetzel, CFO of Temple Health (Philadelphia). Mr. Young and Mr. Oetzel, respectively serving as CEO and CFO of Temple Health, have helped the system achieve financial stability and operational growth, finishing fiscal year 2024 in the black despite industrywide challenges. They led the acquisition of Chestnut Hill Hospital, which is expanding world-class academic medicine to the community, and are preparing to open Temple Women and Families Hospital. They are simultaneously strengthening key service lines in lung, heart and vascular, and urology care. Major capital investments include emergency department and cath lab renovations at Temple University Hospital’s Jeanes campus, a new substance use disorder clinic at the Episcopal Campus, and expanded Fox Chase Cancer Center regional services in New Jersey and Pennsylvania. Their focus on supply chain efficiency has generated significant cost savings, with further initiatives targeted for fiscal year 2025. In addition, Temple University Hospital was redesignated as a Magnet hospital through 2028, with a nursing turnover rate half the national average. With a combined 65-plus years of leadership experience, Mr. Young and Mr. Oetzel have transformed Temple Health into a high-performing safety net system serving one of the nation’s most vulnerable populations.