258+ healthcare revenue cycle companies to know | 2019

Hospitals, health systems, physician practices and healthcare organizations are experiencing increasingly complex revenue cycles, working with government and private payers as well as patients to collect.

Here are more than 258 companies with revenue cycle management solutions in the healthcare space. If you would like to add a revenue cycle management company to this list, contact Laura Dyrda at ldyrda@beckershealthcare.com.

Note: Revenue cycle companies do not and cannot pay for inclusion on this list. This list is not a ranking or rating and companies are listed in alphabetical order.

4medica (Marina del Rey, Calif.). 4medica was founded as a cloud-based clinical data exchange provider with the company's flagship clinical integration platform, iEHR, addressing connectivity needs for meaningful use requirements. The software-as-a-service solution is designed for easy deployment at hospitals, health systems, physician groups and care delivery organizations such as ACOs, and touts more than 100 institutional customers with 30,000 physician users.

Abeo (Irving, Texas). Abeo provides billing solutions for physician practices, surgery centers and hospitals with clients in 40 states across the U.S. The company's revenue cycle management services include demographic and charge entry, coding, payer enrollment, provider credentialing, accounts receivable follow-up and denial management. Abeo also offers practice management services, full transcription and support as well as anesthesia billing software.

Ability Network (Minneapolis). Ability, an Inovalon company, is an information technology company focused on simplifying the administrative and clinical complexity of the revenue cycle for providers and payers. The company provides specialized applications and analytics for revenue cycle, care quality and workforce management.

Accenture (Dublin, Ireland). Accenture's team of experts provides insights and technologies for healthcare organizations to accelerate insight-driven health. The company gives insight into digital health, operational transformation and healthcare consumerism with clinical and health management services.

Access Healthcare (Dallas). Access Healthcare works with healthcare providers to improve revenue cycle management and focus strategic priorities, including improved profitability and patient experience. Access Healthcare serves healthcare organizations of all sizes, including dental service providers, to achieve better revenue cycle results with best practices that can increase the bottom line.

AccessOne (Charlotte, N.C.). AccessOne offers payment options to help patients manage healthcare costs while driving hospital reimbursement. The company can provide comprehensive low- and no-interest payment options for all patient balance types. Patients are not denied credit due for any reason and there isn't a cap in account size. The solution supports scalable compliance with 501(r) regulations, state and federal consumer credit laws and HIPAA.

AccuReg (Mobile, Ala.). AccuReg offers artificial intelligence-enhanced software-as-a-service products and consulting to boost hospital revenue. Hospitals can use the company's platform to identify issues and prevent denials. AccuReg appeared on Inc. 5000's Fastest Growing Private Companies in 2019 and launched its Estimate My Cost patient-facing tool in June 2019.

ACI Worldwide (Naples, Fla.). Healthcare providers collect up to 27 percent more with new patient financial engagement technology. ACI Worldwide offers innovative new ways to engage patients before, during and after appointments to accelerate cash flow.

ACN Healthcare (India). ACN Healthcare is a revenue cycle management company focused on end-to-end medical billing services. The company provides services such as demo entry, charge entry, coding, accounts receivable follow-up and E/B verification to hospitals and physician groups. ACN has an onshore/offshore model and focuses on healthcare verticals to bring value to client organizations.

AdvantEdge Healthcare Solutions (Lombard, Ill.). AdvantEdge Healthcare Solutions developed a suite of revenue cycle management solutions, including medical billing, coding and analytics. The company is designed to assist ASCs, physician groups, hospitals and behavior health agencies. The medical billing company develops and uses medical billing technology paired with IBM Power System technology to deliver healthcare organizations value.

Advantmed (Santa Ana, Calif.). Advantmed is an integrated risk adjustment optimization and quality improvement company dedicated to helping risk-bearing entities. Advantmed partners with organizations to deliver the optimal combination of unique solutions to help them achieve their objectives. The company's solutions include medical record retrieval, medical record abstraction, risk adjustment coding, risk adjustment suspecting and targeting,

Advantum Health (Louisville, Ky.). Advantum Health helps healthcare providers maximize revenues and practice medicine without administrative burden. Advantum offers full-service revenue cycle solutions — including billing, credentialing, pre-authorization, referral management and intuitive analytics dashboards — through one vendor.

AIE Medical Management (Washington, D.C.). AIE Medical Management provides a full spectrum of solutions for medical groups and hospitals. Revenue cycle management, coding, credentialing, transcription and virtual medical scribe are just a few of service lines that this company offers. AIE works with each practice to navigate the fast-paced and constantly changing world of medicine, ensuring the best outcomes, reducing administrative burden and improving the quality of life for each provider.

All Right Medical Management Services (Chester, Va.). All Right Medical Management Services provides revenue cycle and EHR solutions to healthcare organizations. The company focuses on maximizing a healthcare provider's bottom line through billing and coding, denial management, accounts receivable and collections services. All Right Medical Management experts work with healthcare organizations to develop proper and efficient workflows for each step of the revenue cycle process.

Alpha Health (San Francisco). Alpha Health is a unified automation company for healthcare. It uses the same machine learning approaches as driverless cars to provide health systems with a single revenue cycle management solution. The company completed a $20 million Series A funding round on June 10.

Americollect (Manitowoc, Wis.). Originally launched as a healthcare collections business in 1964, Americollect was purchased in 1999 and grew into a 250-member team serving more than 70 hospitals and 7,000 physicians. The company focuses on hospital, medical group and radiology collections to recover patient payments. Americollect specialists verify patient demographic data, contact patients and man a 24-hour online chat box that allows users to connect with collectors online.

Amitech Solutions (St. Louis). Amitech is a healthcare data analytics and management consulting firm aiming to leverage the value of data analytics to help payers and providers create value. The company's solutions include management consulting and information management as well as a big data and IoT-driven population health solutions to help payers, providers and employers understand their populations and engage them to drive down costs.

AnnexMed (Somerset, N.J.). Launched in 2004, AnnexMed is a revenue cycle management services provider for institutions across the country. The company offers medical coding, billing and collections services as well as data entry and accounts receivable management. AnnexMed provides 24/7 customer support for a diverse array of customers and can be scaled up quickly to meet increasing business needs.

Anthro Innovations (Burbank, Ill.). Anthro Innovations is a small group of physicians and revenue cycle specialists who aim to level the playing field between payers and providers with RevRecover, a self-learning, artificial intelligence system designed to automatically follow up on rejected claims. The system could increase payments and reduce the time and labor costs associated with working rejected claims.

ApprioHealth (Washington, D.C.). ApprioHealth has advanced technology solutions for hospital revenue cycle management. It helps hospitals use technology to drive patient satisfaction with the revenue cycle and operational improvement. The company launched in May 2019 and had a 280 percent growth rate in its first four months.

athenahealth (Watertown, Mass.). Founded in 1997, athenahealth provides medical record, revenue cycle, patient engagement, care coordination and population health services for hospital and ambulatory clients. The company has a network of 100,000 providers covering 98 million patients who benefit from its practice management, patient engagement and population health services. Private equity firm Veritas Capital acquired athenahealth for $5.7 billion in February 2019.

Atos (Bezons, France). Atos helps providers deliver a personalized and secure healthcare experience that improves revenue optimization and patient care. Part of a $13 billion global company, Atos is one of the fastest growing companies in North American healthcare. Key health information management solutions include end-to-end revenue cycle management, EHR optimization, coding audit and compliance as well as clinical documentation improvement to help providers prepare for the next generation of healthcare.

ATOM Healthcare (New York City). ATOM Healthcare offers a comprehensive range of services ranging from simple transaction services to audit and analytical services, across the provider and payer domains. The revenue cycle management services provided by ATOM Healthcare are an end-to-end solution, which helps the hospitals and health systems to focus on their core functions.

Avaap (Edison, N.J.). Avaap is an IT services and management consulting firm for organizations that use ERP and EHR software applications. The company's global community includes experienced technical and business process consultants, physicians, nurses and other healthcare professionals who serve as resources to more than 300 customers.

Availity (Jacksonville, Fla.). Launched in 2001 as a joint venture between Florida Blue and Humana, Availity was initially founded to streamline processes among payers and reduce administrative abrasion between payers and providers. Today, the company operates a large real-time information network focused on the healthcare industry, connecting providers, health plans and technology partners.

Aviacode (Salt Lake City). Aviacode provides a medical coding solutions platform aimed at solving coding problems, creating efficiencies and improving revenue and cash flow. The company includes more than 1,000 medical coders serving 8,800 physicians in more than 61 medical specialties. Aviacode's solution codes 590,962 charts per month and has supported $50 billion in medical coding revenue billed.

Ayasdi (Menlo Park, Calif.). More than 300 healthcare organizations use Ayasdi's intelligent applications and artificial intelligence platform to solve care optimization, population health, precision medicine and financial management challenges. The company is focused on helping health systems, payers and medical researchers harness artificial intelligence and big data to improve care and make medical breakthrough discoveries.

BillingParadise (Diamond Bar, Calif.). BillingParadise was founded as a revenue cycle management company headquartered in California. The company's extended client base and offices are in Texas, Florida, New York, New Jersey, and Minnesota. BillingParadise's revenue cycle experts developed a workflow management and productivity tracking application that integrates with major EHRs to help clients streamline and automate their revenue cycle process. BillingParadise has 15 years of experience in the revenue cycle industry.

BillingTree (Phoenix). BillingTree provides payment solution products and services for organizations to increase efficiency and decrease costs associated with processing payments. Founded in 2003, BillingTree aims to understand the marketplace and grow payments with technology so customers can accept multiple payment channels and maximize value.

BKD CPAs & Advisors (Springfield, Mo.). BKD CPAs & Advisors works with more than 4,000 providers nationwide, including 1,200 hospitals and health systems, to provide performance improvement services. The company has a keen understandings of the complicated issues healthcare CEOs and CFOs face and can help make strategic financial and operational performance decisions.

Bluetree Network (Madison, Wis.). Bluetree Network partners with healthcare organizations to maximize Epic's value. Founded by former Epic leaders, the company's experts have distinct knowledge of the challenges associated with implementing the EHR and can help organizations manage their talent, revenue cycle and operations.

Bolder Healthcare Solutions (Louisville, Ky.). Bolder Healthcare Solutions serves as the parent company to several healthcare revenue cycle organizations providing the full spectrum of revenue cycle management services. BHS companies can help healthcare organizations with insurance billing and follow-up, legacy accounts receivable systems conversions, early out self-pay and bad debt collections, and Medicaid eligibility enrollment, among other services.

Boncura Health Solutions (Downers Grove, Ill.). Launched in 2011, Boncura Health Solutions has grown to serve more than 7,000 providers and partners as well as manage more than 50,000 lives and process 8.5 million claims per year. The physician-owned and directed organization focuses on efficient management of at-risk patient populations as well as cost-effective care delivery.

Cantata Health (Hauppauge, N.Y.). Cantata Health provides advanced revenue cycle management and EHR applications for acute and post-acute care hospitals as well as long-term care facilities. The company has more than 1,900 customer installs across hospitals, clinics and systems in the U.S.

Capio (Sherman, Texas). Capio manages healthcare accounts with the goal of maximizing returns on nonperforming accounts and improving revenue cycle management. The company also keeps an eye on compliance for hospitals and healthcare providers, ensuring they meet CMS directives and cost reporting rules while also managing aged non-Medicare accounts receivable after the organization claims Medicare uncollectible receivables on their cost report.

CareCloud (Miami). CareCloud provides cloud-based revenue cycle management, practice management, EHR and patient experience management solutions for high-performance medical groups. CareCloud helps clients increase financial and operational performance, streamline clinical workflows, and improve patient care nationwide.

CareCredit (Costa Mesa, Calif.). CareCredit is a healthcare credit card accepted at more than 200,000 locations nationwide, providing patients with financing options. CareCredit aims to help patients pay out-of-pocket medical costs and improve provider collections. With more than 30 years of experience in the industry, CareCredit has served more than 1 million patients and built a network of 200,000 healthcare providers.

CarePayment (Nashville, Tenn.). CarePayment is a patient financial engagement company that accelerates providers' transition to the new consumer-driven healthcare market. Powered by advanced technology and analytics, the company's innovative patient financing solutions improve patient satisfaction and loyalty while delivering superior financial results.

Cascade365 Family of Companies (Petaluma, Calif.). Cascade365 is a family of companies that provide accounts receivable liquidity solutions to the healthcare industry, promoting financial accountability while treating guarantors in a fair, dignified, and lawful manner. Cascade365's suite of products and services include AR purchase, factoring, master servicing, third party collections and revenue cycle optimization.

CBOSS (Poland, Ohio). CBOSS is a service provider and partner to government and private-sector clients, providing the CBOSS Central Payment Portal to centralize administration for all electronic payments. The company provides bank integration support and 24/7 access for clients and their customers. Founded in 1994, CBOSS provides enterprise software solutions and managed services to more than 700 businesses and government agencies.

Encore Exchange (Winston-Salem, N.C.). Encore Exchange is an employee-owned company founded in 1972 that provides hospitals and physicians with low-cost collections services and software. The company has expertise in HIS, patient communications, revenue cycle management and payment technologies.

Cedar (New York City). Cedar is a patient payment and engagement platform for hospitals, health systems and medical groups. The platform is designed to leverage advanced data science, machine learning and smart segmentation to deliver a better experience for patients.

Change Healthcare (Nashville, Tenn.). Change Healthcare is a large, independent healthcare technology company that works alongside customers and partners to enable better patient care, choice and outcomes at scale. The company provides software and analytics, network solutions, and technology-enabled services for government payers, employers, hospitals, physicians and others.

CHMB (Escondido, Calif.). CHMB works with providers and health systems to manage the revenue cycle, maximize reimbursements, reduce costs and increase cash flow. More than 11,000 physicians use CHMB solutions to improve practice profitability and optimize healthcare technology investments.

Cimcor (Merrillville, Ind.). Founded in 1997, Cimcor focuses on software security, integrity and compliance. The company's flagship software product helps organizations monitor and protect physical, virtual and cloud-based IT assets in real-time. The software tracks the user that makes changes, what changes are made and how changes are made.

CIPROMS, Inc. (Indianapolis, Ind.). Since 1982, CIPROMS has partnered with physicians to provide customized medical billing that includes personalized service, timely and reliable information, with transparent and trusted accountability. CIPROMS' services are designed to increase revenue, improve cash flow, reduce costs and minimize the administrative aggravations associated with ever-changing rules and regulations.

Cirius Group (Pleasant Hill, Calif.). The Cirius Group provides revenue cycle systems for hospitals and large medical groups. The company's offerings include 1500 claims editing with EDI, remittance processing, denial tracking and contract management. Designed to improve financial performance and productivity, Cirius solutions and services integrate into an organization's existing infrastructure.

ClaraPrice (Austin, Texas). ClaraPrice is a digital health company that provides cost estimates for surgery. The cloud-based software provides revenue cycle training tools to improve the patient experience and a knowledgebase for patient education regarding EHR access. ClaraPrice offers audit services for posted prices and balance billing prevention

ClearBalance (San Diego). Founded in 1992, ClearBalance provides a consumer-friendly patient loan program to hospitals and health systems across the U.S. The company has served more than 4 million patient accounts at hundreds of healthcare organizations. ClearBalance has functions for quick pay, reviewing transaction history and making online payments.

ClinIntell (Seattle). ClinIntell is a CDI data analytics and physician training software firm that leverages proprietary predictive analytics to affect long-term change in physician documentation practices. The company's analytics provide a vehicle to measure and report individual physician documentation performance.

CodeOne (Monument, Colo.). CodeOne was founded in 2001 and provides services in all aspects of revenue cycle. In addition to medical billing, CodeOne also provides consulting services in areas including practice analysis, coding review, audit reconciliation, practice compliance and business coaching. The CodeOne team comes from a diverse background of medical billing, practice management, managed care leadership and payer organizations.

Colburn Hill Group (Manchester, N.H.). Colburn Hill Group provides management expertise and automated solutions for healthcare provider revenue cycle management, including follow-up, denials, work listing and cash reconciliation functions. The company provides consulting and management, low balance solutions, interim management and improved clean claim rates to customers.

Collect Rx (Bethesda, Md.). Collect Rx provides services to maximize out-of-network reimbursement to hospitals, ambulatory surgery centers, physicians and other healthcare providers. The company's proprietary CRXIS business intelligence engine and industry expertise help healthcare providers increase revenue, save time and improve the bottom line.

Collection Licenses (Irvine, Calif.). Collection Licenses is a full-service licensing support company focused on providing a comprehensive approach to the debt and revenue cycle industries. The company helps organizations obtain and maintain state licensing and registration.

CommerceHealthcare (Kansas City, Mo.). CommerceHealthcare provides automated receivables management and payment services, patient loan financing and lending solutions to healthcare providers and patients. CommerceHealthcare brings together a team of healthcare and banking professionals.

Commvault (Tinton Falls, N.J.). Commvault is a data protection and information management solutions provider focused on helping healthcare organizations handle high volumes of data, meet compliance requirements and deliver quality care through a single integrated platform. The company has more than 2,000 healthcare customers using its products and services.

Conifer Health Solutions (Frisco, Texas). Conifer is a strategic partner to clients in 135-plus regions of the U.S., including LCMC Health, Keck Medicine of USC and Dartmouth-Hitchcock Health. The company has earned a No. 1 or No. 2 ranking in Black Book's end-to-end RCM Outsourcing survey for integrated delivery networks.

Contego Solutions (Nashua, N.H). Contego drives increased revenue for ASCs through their comprehensive out-of-network claims and appeals process. Contego's expertise lies in predictive modeling, deductible and co-insurance management, detailed application of the DoL claims and appeals process, and pinpointed utilization of legal resources which together drive revenue.

Coronis Health (Baltimore). Coronis' leaders are healthcare executives with a combined experience of over 150 years leading hospitals and physician groups to financial health. In the ever-changing world of reimbursement, the Coronis cornerstones – partnerships, specialization and software expertise – are key to client success.

Craneware (Atlanta). Craneware provides automated value cycle solutions to improve hospital financial performance. Its solution helps hospitals and healthcare organizations price, charge, code and retain earned revenue for patient care services and supplies.

Cynerio (Ramat Gan, Israel). Cynerio is a healthcare fraud detection platform working with healthcare organizations to protect all medical devices, patient records and even patient health by preventing hacks on crucial healthcare devices involved in delivering care. Cynerio visually map all network connections in a hospital and use artificial intelligence and machine learning to diagnose the connections and monitor the medical context of information being exchanged.

DaisyBill (New York City). Specifically built for the complex revenue cycle challenges of workers' comp, DaisyBill offers cloud-based solutions to get providers who treat injured workers paid. DaisyBill's solutions include SaaS billing software as well as complete end-to-end account management services.

Datica (Madison, Wis.). Datica aims to solve the problem of HIPAA compliance in the cloud and enable secure data exchange between digital health and EHRs. More than 500 healthcare customers use Datica to ensure their clouds are compliant and their data is securely interoperable.

Dolbey (Concord, Ohio). Dolbey supports a suite of solutions designed to improve productivity while delivering better documentation for coding and billing. The solution offers physicians a flexible workflow with dictation or speech recognition as well as powerful computer-assisted coding, clinical documentation improvement, care measures abstraction and reporting.

eAdhere Solutions (Cleveland). eAdhere Solutions connects healthcare providers and behavioral health professionals to improve outcomes for patients with behavioral health conditions. The company's platform facilitates the connection between patients and behavioral health providers by managing referrals and connecting with each of the patient's providers.

eCatalyst Healthcare Solutions (Glendale, Ariz.). eCatalyst provides coding, auditing, CDI, MPI, revenue cycle and strategic HIM consulting to hospitals, physician practices and health systems. The company's Synergy Engage real-time ambulatory CDI solution is designed to increase throughput and improve hierarchical condition categories capture rates.

Echelon Medical Capital (Delray Beach, Fla.). Echelon Medical Capital focuses on accounts receivable liquidity solutions for healthcare providers taking insurance or medical liens against pending personal injury cases. It is among the largest funding companies in the nation and provides services to hospitals, surgery centers and physician groups of any size.

ECLAT Health Solutions (Herndon, Va.). ECLAT Health Solutions is a comprehensive domestic and international healthcare support service provider of medical coding, medical billing and ICD-10 auditing, that delivers efficient, accurate, secure and affordable RCM. ECLAT works with a variety of healthcare providers, from large hospital facilities to small independent practices, nationwide.

OS inc. (Pewaukee, Wis.). OS inc. has proven instrumental to healthcare business offices — from critical access hospitals to large health systems seeking to improve GDRO, cash flow and aging. The company provides a single solution for clearinghouse services, claim scrubbing and editing, appeal processing and denial management.

EnableComp (Franklin, Tenn.). EnableComp works with more than 600 hospitals and health systems nationwide to identify and collect for the services they provide injured workers. Since 2000, the company's proprietary technology has been populated with state fee schedules, clinical and jurisdictional conditions and payer behavior data for more than $10 billion worth of workers' compensation claims.

Ensemble Health Partners (Mason, Ohio). Ensemble focuses on revenue cycle management with its suite of technologies. It has clients across the U.S. and Europe and has helped healthcare providers save millions of dollars. It currently has 5,000 total associates and partnered with Golden Gate Capital to continue growth and innovation.

eSentire, Inc. (Cambridge, Ontario). eSentire, Inc., is a managed detection and response company that helps healthcare organizations prevent cyberattacks. Its security operations center, staffed by elite security analysts, hunts, investigates, and responds in real-time to known and unknown threats before they become business disrupting events.

eSolutions (Overland Park, Kan.). eSolutions provides accounts receivable reduction services for health systems nationwide. The company's Medicare Enterprise Package automates claims editing, and additional tools track and analyze Medicare claims to identify and prevent problematic billing trendsn

Experian Health (Costa Mesa, Calif.). Experian Health partners with more than 3,200 hospitals and health systems, as well as 10,000 other healthcare providers, on revenue cycle management, identity management, patient engagement and care management. Experian focuses on solutions to help healthcare providers make the transition to value-based care by automating the front- and back-end revenue cycle management processes.

ezDI (Louisville, Ky.). EzDI focuses on developing health IT solutions that leverage technologies including natural language processing, machine learning, semantic web and high-performance cloud computing. The goal is to put operational data into the hands of healthcare professionals to help them proactively identify patients at risk, patterns in disease and treatment outcomes.

Flywire (Bannockburn, Ill.). Flywire provides payment support solutions that make it easier for patients to manage and pay their out-of-pocket medical expenses. With rising deductibles, the company's solution empowers providers to automatically identify, engage and activate payment terms for patients who need help paying their bills.

Formativ Health (New York City). Formativ Health partners with physician practices, hospitals and health systems to help them improve financial health, adapt to changing risk-based payment models, increase practice productivity and physician satisfaction and significantly enhance the patient experience. The company's holistic RCM solutions are enabled by agnostic technology.

FrontRunnerHC (Plymouth, Mass.). FrontRunnerHC's software, Patient Remedi, automates the identification of active and billable coverage for patients with inaccurate or missing coverage on file. Patient Remedi reduces the need for human intervention, and in turn, improves the accuracy of patient data, freeing up time to work on higher yield projects and improve client and patient satisfaction.

FTI Consulting (Brentwood, Tenn.). FTI Consulting works with virtually every segment of the healthcare and life sciences industry to discern innovative solutions that optimize performance in the short term and prepare for future strategic, operational, financial and legal challenges. The company provides a one-company team of experts across the spectrum of healthcare disciplines.

Galen Healthcare Solutions (Chicago). Galen Healthcare Solutions is a health IT technical and professional services and solutions company providing cross-platform expertise. Galen has partnered with more than 300 specialty practices, hospitals, health information exchanges and healthcare organizations to provide consulting services.

GBS Corporation (North Canton, Ohio). GBS Revenue Cycle Management provides revenue cycle management services for healthcare organizations, assisting in reaching financial objectives by streamlining collection. GBS helps improve profitability and productivity while reducing costs and overhead.

GeBBS Healthcare Solutions (Culver City, Calif.). GeBBS Healthcare Solutions is a technology-enabled provider of revenue cycle management solutions. GeBBS' technology, combined with it's over 6,000-strong global workforce, helps healthcare providers and health plans improve financial performance, compliance, and patient satisfaction.

Global Recovery Alliance AG (Baar, Switzerland). Global Recovery Alliance AG assists hospitals and health systems with international accounts receivable. Launched in 1998, the company has worked with 1,500 hospitals in the U.S., supporting the patient financial services team in global collections.

Gottlieb (Jacksonville, Fla.). Gottlieb is a physician billing firm for emergency medicine and urgent care. The company provides coding and billing expertise, representing more than 4 million billed patient visits annually.

Grant Thornton (Chicago). Grant Thornton delivers solutions and operational improvements that help providers meet patient care, compliance and business needs. The company provides security and privacy protection, revenue cycle management and health technology solutions with personalized insight into how organizations can standardize processes and integrate workflow optimization for increased value.

Greenway Health (Tampa, Fla.). Greenway provides software and services to ambulatory practices. A partnership with Greenway and its revenue cycle management service gives practices full insight into their financial standing, and proactive service from an expertly trained staff.

REVELE (Jefferson City, Mo.). REVELE provides full-service revenue cycle management services including medical coding, billing, accounts receivable management, analytics, consulting, and patient call centers. By specializing in eClinicalWorks, the company partners with practices utilizing eClinicalWorks to maximize their return on investmentn

Harmony Healthcare (Tampa, Fla.). Harmony Healthcare provides healthcare revenue cycle management strategies and workforce solutions, as well as expertise to help healthcare organizations improve clinical and financial outcomes. The company provides coding support, HIM leadership, clinical documentation improvement, audit validation review and revenue integrity solutions to help healthcare organizations manage their revenue cycles.

Harmony Healthcare IT (South Bend, Ind.). Harmony Healthcare IT offers a product that allows users to decommission legacy systems and secure records in the long term. The solution consolidates data silos and reduces maintenance costs in IT as well as helping organizations create better workflows for clinicians and HIM resources.

Healogics (Jacksonville, Fla.). Healogics provides advanced wound care services and manages nearly 800 wound care centers across the country that serve nearly 300,000 patients per year. The connected network of centers, partner hospitals and academic medical centers use an evidence-based, systematic approach to chronic wound management.

HEI Health (Phoenix). HEI's team of health system engineers works with healthcare provider organizations to transform clinical delivery, patient experience and financial performance. Utilizing a health system's engineering approach coupled with patented technology, HEI removes costs and complexity by re-engineering provider operations.

Healthcare IP (Edmond, Okla.). Healthcare IP is an integrated clearinghouse partner to hospitals, health systems and provider organizations, advocating data transparency and user experience in the revenue cycle. Offering innovative solutions for patient access, claims and denial management, our flexible SCALE platform improves client performance by reducing touch-points and organizes data to make sense.

Healthcare Resource Group (Spokane Valley, Wash.). Health Resource Group provides revenue cycle management service solutions for healthcare facilities. The company's suite includes tools to optimize patient financial services and health information management departments, designed to increase efficiency and profitability.

HealthRise (Southfield, Mich.). HealthRise is an end-to-end revenue cycle management consulting firm that identifies, prioritizes and eliminates obstacles in the way of a healthy revenue cycle. The company provides people with relevant expertise to maximize clients’ workforce, processes, technology and results.

HELP Financial Corporation (Plymouth, Mich.). HELP Financial provides patient financing to customers across the country. The company helps patients manage out-of-pocket healthcare expenses, providing upfront funding while decreasing the payment plan administration on the provider side.

HGS (Lisle, Ill.). HGS combines technology-powered services in automation, analytics and digital with healthcare expertise to improve process management and customer experience. The company works with clients to optimize patient experience, improve community engagement and retain and acquire new patients.

himagine solutions (St. Louis). For more than 20 years, himagine has focused on the healthcare industry and has grown to the largest, independent provider of outsourced HIM services in the U.S. Himagine's services include coding, audit, CDI, registry and consulting.

Hiteks Solutions (New York City). Hiteks Solutions' Hiteks Insight: Real-Time Revenue Rescue platform provides computer-assisted physician documentation solutions at the point of care inside the EHR. The platform combines proprietary artificial intelligence and sub-second technology to send clarifications to physicians instantaneously.

HITRUST (Frisco, Texas). HITRUST is a nonprofit alliance that develops, maintains and provides broad access to compliance management and de-identification frameworks, as well as related assessment and assurance methodologies to organizations so they can create, store and exchange information securely.

HMI (Brentwood, Tenn.). HMI is a diversified healthcare company assisting providers in reducing costs and improving financial health and compliance through contract coding and coder quality reviews; improving professional staff clinical documentation and compliance; and providing revenue cycle services.

Hollis Cobb Associates, Inc. (Duluth, Ga.). Since 1977, Hollis Cobb has provided early out and bad debt collections services, as well as insurance follow-up, denials management, accounts receivable work down, special projects and other business office functions.

Hospital IQ (Newton, Mass.). Hospital IQ works with hospitals and healthcare providers to optimize long-term strategies for the future. The company's cloud-based operations planning and management platform solutions are designed to provide operational clarity and data transparency that can help organizations achieve financial stability and growth.

Huntington Technology Finance (Chicago). Huntington Technology Finance is an asset and finance provider with more than 30 years of experience partnering with hospitals. The company's inpatient Technology Refresh Programs are designed to integrate into existing processes to help control costs and include wearable clinical devices and mobile workstations for pharmacy automation,.

Huron (Chicago). Huron is a global consultancy focused on improving performance and sustaining leadership in markets they serve. The company's revenue cycle business works with clients to stabilize their financial core through sustainable and proven reimbursement processes.

Imagine Software (Charlotte, N.C.). Imagine Software provides billing automation software and revenue management applications, offering technology solutions for medical billing offices, practices and hospitals. The company serves more than 40,000 physicians across multiple specialties, helping to improve financial efficiency, build provider reputation and enhance the patient experience.

Impact Advisors (Naperville, Ill.). Impact Advisors is a national healthcare consulting firm focused on delivering strategic advisory, implementation and optimization services. The company provides a suite of patient access, clinical and revenue cycle services.

In2itive (Overland Park, Kan.). In2itive Business Solutions is a full-service healthcare revenue cycle management consultation firm focused on the ambulatory surgery center, hospital and physician practice fields. In2itive's healthcare business consultants plug into existing software or create a new hosted system to set up a fully transparent workflow that helps organizations keep finances on track.

Inbox Health (New Haven, Conn.). Inbox Health uses personalized interactions to deliver an optimal patient billing experience that reduces administrative waste and improves payment metrics. Their communication platform's advanced technology uses a combination of emails, text messages, voice calls, and paper bills to reach patients.

Infinx (San Jose, Calif.). Infinx provides revenue cycle management solutions for healthcare practices in multiple specialties, including radiology, pharmacy, pathology and plastic surgery. Combining the strength of a cloud-based RCM platform with an expert team of AAPC-certified medical coders and billing specialists, the company delivers solutions that focus on increasing revenue and improving cash flow.

Ingenious Med (Atlanta). Ingenious Med focuses on improving physician productivity and hospital performance. The app also promotes care coordination and communication, along with Ingenious Med's point-of-care app, to increase revenue, align care teams and reduce variation in care.

Innovaccer (Berkeley, Calif.). Innovaccer is a healthcare analytics company that offers Datashop, its proprietary product developed to simplify complex data at all points of care and streamline the information. Datashop is ideal to help hospitals and healthcare providers shift to value-focused organizations.

Innovative Healthcare Systems (Edmond, Okla.). Innovative Healthcare Systems provides revenue cycle management solutions to organizations to assist with the contracting, credentialing, coding and billing processes as well as reimbursement analysis.

InstaMed (Philadelphia). InstaMed provides a payment platform that processes tens of billions of dollars in healthcare payments annually. The company's network connects around two-thirds of the healthcare market, including payers, providers and consumers on one platform.

Integra Connect (West Palm Beach, Fla.). Launched in 2017, Integra Connect was purpose-built to help specialty medical practices thrive, clinically and financially, in the midst of the rise of value-based care. Integra Connect's technology-enabled RCM solution optimizes revenue for specialty practices operating under both fee-for-service and value-based payment models.

Integrated Health Management Services (Phoenix). Integrated Health Management Services is a revenue cycle management company that focuses on government payers. IHMS helps hospitals maximize revenue from uninsured patients by enrolling them in Medicaid, as well as billing and following up with unpaid government receivables.

InTouch Health (Santa Barbara, Calif.). InTouch Health offers providers technology-enabled solutions to assist in delivering virtual care. The company assists healthcare systems in deploying telehealth applications enterprisewide or off-site, such as in nonaffiliated hospitals and rehab centers.

Jive Software (Campbell, Calif.). Jive Software offers a single platform for care coordination, critical communication and EHR experience. Jive supports HIPAA compliance and signs HIPAA business associate agreements with its customers.

Kemberton (Franklin, Tenn.). Kemberton secures reimbursement for motor vehicle, workers' compensation and complex claims. It partners with healthcare providers to collect the revenue considered "uncollectible" with claims workflow automation, process optimization, rules-engine technology and teams resolving complex claims.

Leidos Health (Chicago). Leidos is a health IT consulting firm that provides clinical and technical expertise to support clients in selecting, implementing and optimizing IT investments. The firm's experts provide guidance in IT strategy, optimizing technology for clinical workflows, revenue cycle improvement and meeting regulatory requirements.

LexBlue Professional Billing (Lexington, Ky.). LexBlue Professional Billing is a private and HIPAA compliant medical billing company that offers highly personalized services to tailor to each of client's needs. The company's intuitive software along with our staff will streamline everything from scheduling and storing patient information to sending insurance claims and collecting balances.

Lifepoint Informatics (Glen Rock, N.J.). Lifepoint Informatics provides solutions on a unified workflow platform for seamless interoperability across multiple modalities, application layers and end user devices. The company provides data integration solutions that facilitate health information exchange, EHR interfacing and integration, population health management and quality reporting among disparate clinical systems.

Lightning Bolt Solutions (San Francisco). Lightning Bolt Solutions is the leading provider of automated physician scheduling for hospitals and health systems around the world, managing more than 3 million physician shift hours each month. Lightning Bolt uses advanced AI technology to optimize hospital operations by providing source-of-truth scheduling data to payroll and HR systems.

Loyale Healthcare (Lafayette, Calif.). Loyale Healthcare offers an end-to-end suite of solutions addressing provider collections. Founded in 1990 as CashNet, the company focuses on solutions to help providers collect from patients through financing options, balance notification, online payment options and secure digital communications.

Managed Resources (Long Beach, Calif.). Managed Resources is a professional consulting group assisting health systems, hospitals and payers across the U.S. in achieving accurate and appropriate charging, documentation and payment through revenue cycle management services. Their services include denials and appeals management for clinical and technical denials, clinical denial audits, charge audit and CDI services.

Mastercard Data & Services. Mastercard Data & Services encompasses Mastercard's offerings beyond the transaction. We provide customers with tailored portfolios of solutions to address their pain points. By harnessing the power of real-time, anonymized and aggregated data, powerful software platforms and wealth of expertise, the company provides a holistic view of consumer behavior.

MC AnalyTXs (Fulshear, Texas). Founded in 1995, MC AnalyTxs's Medicare Review Project has recovered millions in underpayments for hospital clients, including some of the largest teaching hospitals in the country. MCA's proprietary computer system identifies discrepancies in claims for inpatient and outpatient visits for government and managed care payers.



Medasource (Indianapolis). Medasource is a national healthcare technology company that offers flexible human capital solutions and customized engagement models to meet and scale projects. The company's consultants support popular technologies for healthcare organizations, including enterprise-level health systems; pharmaceutical, diagnostic and device companies; and health insurance providers.



MedAssist (Louisville, Ky.). MedAssist provides a suite of revenue cycle solutions aimed at helping hospitals achieve financial stability. The company's solutions focus on eligibility and enrollment, accounts receivable management and hospital business office management to meet clients' needs as patients are responsible for a greater portion of the payment and the complexity of the revenue cycle grows.



MedData (Brecksville, Ohio). MedData is a national provider of healthcare technology solutions designed to engage patients and improve financial outcomes throughout the healthcare continuum. The company partners with more than 10,000 physicians and 3,000 hospitals nationwide to provide a unified managed service technologies solution and help them adapt to the changing healthcare environment.



MedEvolve (Little Rock, Ark.). MedEvolve enables physician practices to work smarter and more accurately through practice management, revenue cycle management and practice analytics software and services. The company's unique consultative approach ensures solutions fit with existing processes so providers begin to see positive results from day one. MedEvolve gives physician practices a new level of insight that helps them identify problem areas and resolve issues quickly to improve the practice's financial performance.



Medical Consults, LLC (Stamford, Conn.). Medical Consultants is a nationwide full-service revenue cycle management company. It reviews billing, coding, reimbursement processes, financial systems, process flows, and operational efficiencies. The company's recommendations have increased revenue by an average of 20 to 30 percent in just six months.



Medical Payment Exchange (MedX) (Rockville, Md.). MedX's services assist organizations with the 277 claim status filed. The company's automated process interrogates payer portals to identify denied, pending or unprocessed claims to provide organizations with actionable data long before the remittance arrives. MedX offers a cash advance to hospitals on both payer and patient responsibilities if necessary.



MediGain Practice Management (Dallas). MediGain Practice Management is a full-service revenue cycle company that provides an integrated portfolio of IT, process and domain expertise solutions to healthcare providers, helping them navigate the increasingly complex reimbursement environment. The company serves medical practices, clinics, hospitals and essential providers.



MediRevv (Coralville, Iowa). MediRevv is a healthcare revenue cycle management and coding company focused on improving cash flow and growing revenue for healthcare organizations. The company's full business suite includes office outsourcing, insurance and patient pay accounts receivable follow-up, and medical coding services.



Medkoder (Mandeville, La.). Medkoder is a full-service medical coding management services and technology provider. The company offers medical coding expertise in all physician service lines for the inpatient and outpatient setting, medical risk adjustment management, DRG coding management, coding education, clinical coding documentation improvement and revenue cycle consulting.



Med-Metrix (Parsippany, N.J.). Med-Metrix provides a full suite of revenue cycle software and outsourced services to the healthcare provider marketplace. The company works within customers' existing structures to enhance day-to-day operations and increase the bottom line. Med-Metrix's revenue cycle services include patient accounting, patient access, denial recovery and accounts receivable services.



MediMobile (Georgetown, Texas). MediMobile offers a highly customizable, enterprise-level suite of tools, including revenue cycle management, practice management, care coordination and business intelligence. A new technology the company developed provides visibility to clinical documentation in real time and is currently used to maximize revenue through reconciliation.



Medphine Billing Services (USA / India). Medphine is a comprehensive end to end practice management company, focused on improving overall profitability and efficiency of the healthcare providers and entities. The company specializes in providing RCM services to super-specialties such as oncology, neurology, rheumatology and infusion based services.



MedPut (New York City). As an employee benefits program, MedPut provides funds for out-of-pocket medical expenses and achieves repayment through payroll deductions at 0 percent interest. The company's goal is to encourage employees to undergo medical treatment in the early stages without using credit cards and reduce outstanding receivables for providers.



Mimecast (Boston). Founded in 2003, Mimecast provides next-generation cloud-based security, archiving and continuity services to protect customers' email and make data safer. The company delivers comprehensive email risk management services in a fully integrated subscription service.



MiraMed (Lombard, Ill.). MiraMed Global Services is the premier global provider of business process outsourcing solutions to healthcare organizations nationwide. MiraMed partners with hospitals, health networks, physician practices and related industry service organizations to provide customizable solutions, uncover and capitalize on hidden financial opportunities, improve productivity and ultimately increase profits.

Modernizing Medicine (Boca Raton, Fla.). Modernizing Medicine provides EHR systems designed for medical specialists and specialty practices. The company's solution provides efficient and accurate built-in coding as well as revenue cycle management and physician quality reporting system solutions.



National Medical Billing Services (St. Louis). National Medical Billing Services is a revenue cycle outsourcing company focused on ASCs and affiliated surgeons. The company also partners with hospitals that have ASC joint ventures to maximize the value of their centers. National Medical provides a wide range of services, including full revenue cycle outsourcing, managed care contracting, due diligence and specialized financial analysis for ASCs.



Nemadji (Bruno, Minn.). Nemadji helps healthcare facilities reduce uncompensated care and increase net revenue through a back-end eligibility detection solution, which reviews patient accounts for previously unknown or missing coverage from Medicare, Medicaid and commercial insurance.



Netsmart (Overland Park, Kan.). Netsmart is a healthcare IT provider focused on integrating behavioral health and post-acute care with other healthcare provided. The company focuses on ensuring healthcare provided outside of the clinical setting is integrated with that performed within hospital or medical clinic walls. Netsmart offers revenue cycle management services in addition to EHR, analytics, benchmarking, consumer engagement and mobility solutions.



Ni2 Health (Bothell, Wash.). Ni2 Health specializes in identifying new high leverage opportunities to improve an organization's financial performance. The company also provides execution leadership and support to ensure the opportunities identified become real bottom line improvements. Ni2 Health's goal is to identify and deliver $1 million to $2 million in financial performance improvement for smaller community hospitals and more for larger organizations.



Noble1 Solutions (Roswell, Ga.). Noble1 IT Hardware Support Solutions provides 24/7 help desk, onsite service and parts logistics support across North America. The company can support challenges associated with older IT datacenter equipment, making sure it works well.



Noble Systems (Atlanta). Noble Systems assists in customer communications with their contact center, workforce management and analytics technologies solutions. The company's 4,000-plus client installations worldwide function on Noble's omnichannel premise, cloud and hybrid platforms to manage customer contacts.



Nokia (Cambridge, Mass.). Nokia Patient Care is a patient-centric remote monitoring solution with a dashboard designed to monitor chronic conditions and prevent readmissions. The technology combines connected health devices and a real-time monitoring dashboard that is integrated directly in the EMR, allowing clinical teams to prioritize outreach and targeted interventions by leveraging patient-generated health data.

Nordic (Madison, Wis.). Nordic provides consulting services focused on strategy, technology and operations. The company earned the KLAS Top Performer in Revenue Cycle Optimization best in KLAS for 2017, 2018 and 2019. It is also the Black Book No. 1 in Epic EHR Consulting and Advisory Services category for 2018 and 2019.



Nordis Technologies (Coral Springs, Fla.). Nordis Technologies provides cloud-based technology solutions for billing communications and payments that improve patient and provider experience and patient collections. Nordis’ customer communications management platform makes it fast and easy to develop personalized bills and other patient communications while applying each provider’s specific language, policies, brand and other requirements.

nThrive (Alpharetta, Ga.). NThrive works with healthcare organizations to advise on revenue cycle processes and develop optimized financial performance for hospitals and health systems. The company earned the 2019 KLAS Category Leader in Contract Management recognition.



Nuance (Burlington, Mass.). Nuance's healthcare solutions are designed to capture and communicate patient information to physicians and healthcare organizations. The company offers clinical speech recognition, medical transcription, coding and diagnostic imaging solutions to drive better patient care and financial outcomes. Nuance serves more than 10,000 healthcare organizations in the U.S.



Olive (Columbus, Ohio). Olive's solutions use artificial intelligence to optimize the revenue cycle. Its platform automates the administrative processes to eliminate tedious tasks. In April, Olive raised $51 million to create an AI workforce in the healthcare space.

OM1 (Boston). OM1's outcomes management and predictive analytics tools are designed to take big data and make it meaningful and personalized to institutions. The company is focused on helping hospitals succeed with value-based care and alternative payment models, optimizing outcomes and providing tools to predict high-risk patients that can ultimately lower the total cost of care.



Oneview (Dublin). Oneview provides interactive patient engagement and clinical workflow solutions to healthcare organizations. The Oneview Patient Engagement and Clinical Workflow Solution provides the foundation for Oneview's services and functions. The platform provides a point-of-care access to IT systems through a variety of end-user devices.



Ontario Systems (Muncie, Ind.). As a revenue cycle management company, Ontario Systems is responsible for managing around $40 billion in receivables at five of the 15 largest hospital networks in the U.S. Founded in 1980, the company provides accounts receivable management and revenue cycle management solutions to healthcare providers.



Optum (Eden Prairie, Minn.). In 2016, Optum, a part of UnitedHealth Group, received a No. 1 ranking in revenue cycle management from Black Book for Optum360, the company's revenue cycle services. Optum360 helps healthcare organizations optimize their revenue cycle in the fee-for-service environment while preparing for value-based care with cost-saving automation, efficient staffing and standardized technology.



OSG Diamond Healthcare Solutions (Carol Stream, Ill.). OSG Diamond Healthcare Solutions specializes in creating and delivering patient obligation communications for healthcare revenue cycle management. Through their proprietary technology, tools, and processes they help providers accelerate their accounts receivable cash flow, enhance financial management, and improve their image with their patients.



Outcome Health (Chicago). Outcome Health develops technologies that provide actionable intelligence on conditions, treatments and lifestyle choices during healthcare delivery. The company's platforms include a digital waiting room screen, patient mobile, digital wall board, exam room and infusion room tablet.



Parallon (Nashville, Tenn.). Parallon represents 13 percent of the U.S. healthcare industry by serving more than 4,300 hospitals and physician practices. Its experts bring decades of experience in technology and complex revenue cycle management to its relationship with providers. Parallon's specialty solutions include self-pay services, bad debt collections, extended business office and insurance functions and physician billing as well as accounts receivable resolution.

Patientco (Atlanta). Patientco is an enterprise payment solution designed to help healthcare systems maximize patient payments. Patientco offers a user-friendly automated payment platform and keeps the process moving from initial co-pays to statements and eBills that provide an efficient and secure solution to maximizing patient revenue.



PatientFocus (Nashville, Tenn.). PatientFocus was founded in 2009 as an outsourced patient-pay billing solution extending the business offices of healthcare clients with non-recourse patient financing and full-service patient outreach including statements, call center and online portal. The company has a long track record of increasing patient revenue while protecting the patient experience for all clients.



PatientKeeper (Waltham, Mass.). PatientKeeper is a leading provider of healthcare applications for physicians, offering a suite of solutions that streamline physicians' workflow and integrate with existing information systems. PatientKeeper’s electronic charge capture software streamlines the billing process by electronically capturing professional charges right within a physician's workflow while also improving reimbursement and revenue assurance.



PatientMatters (Orlando, Fla.). PatientMatters is a patient access and advocacy company that helps hospitals and health systems improve up-front cash collections, reduce bad debt and enhance the overall patient financial engagement experience. Its IntelliPass system restructures revenue cycle management from the top down by combining key business functions with data integration tools and proven best practice strategies to produce a financial experience personalized for each patient.



Patientory (Atlanta). Patientory is a blockchain solution for healthcare, developed to drive population health management by allowing healthcare organizations to store and submit data securely through the blockchain and smart contracts. The company connects physicians, care providers and consumers on one secure platform to work together on providing patient care.



PatientPay (Durham, N.C.). PatientPay helps revenue cycle management groups collect more patient payments than traditional methods while reducing costs by up to 50 percent. The company collects payments in under 14 days on average with a patient payment suite that reduces call volume and manual efforts.



Perry Johnson & Associates, Inc. (Henderson, Nev.). Perry Johnson & Associates, Inc. offers over 30 years of expertise and innovations in healthcare information technology that increases healthcare providers’ efficiencies, accuracy and financial performance. PJ&A Solutions include clinical documentation, coding and auditing and Revenue Cycle Management.



PhishLabs (Charleston, S.C.). PhishLabs provides 24/7 cybersecurity services to protect against threats. The company's proprietary technology, intelligence and human expertise combined can detect, analyze and stop targeted attacks. Founded in 2008, the company aims to protect data and healthcare systems while reducing the risk for online fraud.



Phreesia (New York City). Phreesia provides a suite of applications to help healthcare organizations manage the patient intake process. It has a software-as-a-service platform that engages patients in their care and ensures a consistent patient payment experience. It also streamlines the verification process and reduces the manual workload on staff.

PMMC (Charlotte, N.C.). PMMC provides revenue cycle services to healthcare delivery systems, acute care hospitals, critical access hospitals and physician groups. The company focuses on contract management, providing estimates for patients with high-deductible health plans and chargemaster review. With more than 30 years of revenue cycle expertise, the company's services help healthcare organizations uncover missed revenue opportunities in underpayments and denials, price transparency, and value-based reimbursement.



Praxis Healthcare Solutions (Plano, Texas). Praxis focuses on maximizing payer reimbursement and accelerating government and non-government claims for healthcare providers across the U.S. It uses clinicians skilled in case management, attorneys, certified coders and revenue cycle experts to serve clients.



Privacy Analytics (Ontario, Canada). Privacy Analytics provides data de-identification and anonymization for healthcare organizations to ensure individual privacy and legal compliance. Services include certification, training, data governance advisory and consultation to help healthcare organizations establish organization-wide best practices.



Precision Medical Billing (Houston). Precision Medical Billing was launched in 1995 and is dedicated to helping physicians, home health agencies and hospice groups with medical billing and claims management. The company provides successful revenue collections services as well as practice management consulting and medical billing chart audits.



Professional Credit Service (Vancouver, Wash.). Professional Credit Service provides tools and services to improve patient financial engagement and cash flow. The company has more than 80 years of experience in accounts receivable management, collections and accounts receivable outsourcing, and aims to improve the self-pay experience.



Progressive Management Systems (West Covina, Calif.). Progressive Management Systems is an employee-owned receivables solution company focused on serving the healthcare industry. Founded in 1978, the company works with healthcare organizations to improve financial performance while maintaining the organization's reputation in the community. The company provides first-party collections, third-party collections and insurance follow-up services.



Promantra (Somerset, N.J.). Promantra is a provider of revenue cycle management services that offers end to end revenue cycle management services through its billing company partners and helps healthcare facilities like hospitals, physician groups and surgery centers streamline their RCM.



Pure Storage (Mountain View, Calif.). Pure Storage provides health systems an option for simplifying digital storage for mission-critical EHR, VDI and enterprise imaging environments. The company's end-to-end data platform is powered by cloud-connected software, allowing users to manage data from anywhere on a mobile device



QGenda (Atlanta). QGenda provides cloud-based automated physician scheduling software to more than 1,500 customers in 30-plus medical specialties. QGenda is designed to optimize hospital and health system workforce with smart resource management, centralized scheduling and real-time mobile access to clock in and out.



Quadax (Middleburg Heights, Ohio). Quadax is the healthcare revenue cycle technology and services company Ranked No. 1 for Claims Management by KLAS for both 2018 and 2019. Quadax offers premier electronic transaction management tools supported by a reliable, responsive customer service organization.



Qventus (Mountain View, Calif.). Qventus' platform is designed to help hospitals interpret data and close the gap between data and action. The artificial intelligence software solution allows for operational improvement in real time and could improve financial performance, patient experience and patient safety while reducing cognitive burden on the frontline teams.



R1 RCM (Chicago). R1 RCM is a leading provider of technology-enabled RCM services which transform and solve revenue cycle performance challenges across hospitals, health systems and group physician practices. R1's proven and scalable operating models drive sustainable improvements to net patient revenue and cash flows while reducing operating costs and enhancing the patient experience.



RCM Enterprise Services/SCC Soft Computer (Clearwater, Fla.). RCM Enterprise Services works with hospitals to build revenue-generating programs that leverage the hospital's laboratory asset for higher profit margins. The company provides healthcare organizations with laboratory, pathology and genetics software as well as front-end client connectivity, back-end claims management and professional services with minimal capital expense.



Recondo Technology (Greenwood Village, Colo.). Recognized by Black Book Research as one of the top three leaders in revenue cycle management software, Recondo's solutions are used in over 900 hospitals to assure proper payments across the care continuum. In March 2019, Recondo Technology partnered with MedeAnalytics to develop a revenue cycle transaction solution.



Rectangle Health (Valhalla, N.Y.). Rectangle Health provides a suite of payment and patient engagement solutions for healthcare providers, insurers and billing services. The company was founded in 1992 and ranked in the Silicon Review's 50 Fastest Growing Companies of 2019. It works with more than 60,000 healthcare providers in the U.S. and processes around $6 billion annually.

Redox (Madison, Wis.). Redox is an integration platform and service for healthcare systems and digital healthcare applications. The company's interoperable network and standardized API allows organizations to integrate software applications with EHR.



Regent Revenue Cycle Management (Westchester, Ill.). Regent Revenue Cycle Management is a division of Regent Surgical Health that provides cost-effective billing and collections services for ASCs. The company has a history in the ASC space and Regent RCM consistently outperforms industry benchmarks so managers can focus on high-value activities.



Relatient (Franklin, Tenn.). Relatient is a web-based patient relationship and engagement solution that uses real-time healthcare data to communicate with patients. The company empowers provider networks to improve patient engagement with automated communication that helps improve revenue, increase compliance, lower costs and foster patient relationships.



RevClaims (Jackson, Miss.). RevClaims is a highly specialized revenue cycle management solution partnering with healthcare revenue cycle management professionals and patients affected by accidental injuries. The company can help clients navigate third-party liability, motor vehicle accident, workers compensation or U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs billing.



RevCycle (Marshfield, Wis.). RevCycle partners with healthcare organizations as a single vendor for all revenue cycle needs. The company's comprehensive suite of business office solutions are designed to optimize the revenue cycle and handle bad debt collections. RevCycle provides class services ranging from coding to claim denial management, and insurance follow-up, point of service solutions and patient responsibility collections in addition to other services.



RevCycle+ (Overland Park, Kan.). RevCycle+ provides charge capture and coding services to outpatient settings including emergency departments and urgent care centers. The company combines intelligent coding technology with expert services for a solution designed to provide more accurate coding and improved financial outcomes for healthcare organizations.



Revecore (Franklin, Tenn.). Revecore provides revenue recovery solutions for underpayments and denial prevention as well as complex claims reimbursement. The company combines its proprietary technology with a highly skilled billing team to provide coding, clinical and revenue cycle expertise.



Revint (Plano, Texas). Revint was formed with the goal of creating a unique, first-of-its-kind, end-to-end enterprise platform provider of revenue integrity solutions for hospitals. Today, Revint partners with over 1,700 healthcare organizations in the U.S. and recovers over $700 million of underpaid or unidentified revenue for its clients annually.



RevSpring (Livonia, Mich.). RevSpring is a technology services company that helps healthcare providers engage patients throughout their encounter. The company's end-to-end integrated patient engagement platform is powered by big data, analytics and automated workflow decisions that communicate with the patient on billing and payments.



RightPatient (Atlanta). RightPatient is a cloud-based platform that can recognize patients through photos and link to their medical data. Health systems including Novant Health, Duke Health, Ohio Health and Baptist Health South Florida use RightPatient to identify and access patient information securely.



RSource (Boca Raton, Fla.). Improving revenue cycle performance and patient satisfaction. RSource maximizes third-party reimbursements for hospitals through the company's payer experts and innovative business processes. The company has programs to help reduce the number of claims denied or delayed; provide clinical denial recovery using RSource payer experts, legal and nursing teams; and the newest program can help reduce clinical denials by 60 percent.



Salucro (Phoenix). Salucro is focused on providing a retail-like payment solution for patients that is secure and compatible with EHR platforms. The company's online bill pay solutions and provider-facing payment applications offer 16 payment types, including PayPal. The company released payment integration with Ontario Systems' Artiva HCx platform.



Salud Revenue Partners (Lafayette, Ind.). Salud Revenue Partners helps healthcare providers reduce revenue cycle complexity, freeing leaders and staff to focus on improving operations and results. It's services and technology help streamline business offices, diagnose performance gaps, achieve the highest coding accuracy, resolve difficult accounts receivable and implement patient-centered solutions to self-pay.



Serbin Medical Billing (Fort Myers, Fla.). Serbin Medical Billing is a revenue cycle management company focused on providing coding, billing and accounts receivable management services to ASCs, hospital joint venture centers and anesthesia providers. Founded more than 30 years ago, the company tailors services to each client and aims to provide efficient, compliant and quality-driven revenue cycle assistance.



SHERLOQ Solutions (Tampa, Fla.). SHERLOQ Solutions delivers a healthier bottom line to health systems, hospitals and physician groups nationwide. With an emphasis on patient satisfaction and outstanding revenue recovery, their RCM experts provide unmatched results in early-out self-pay, customer service, insurance billing and follow-up, denials and appeals management, and third-party debt collection.



Simplee (Palo Alto, Calif.). Founded in 2010, Simplee offers a patient financial care platform with technology that creates a modern billing and payment experience for patients. The company also partners with healthcare leaders on revenue cycle management.



Simpler Consulting (Ottumwa, Iowa). Simpler Consulting, part of IBM Watson Health, is a management consulting firm that helps organizations improve performance through lean transformations. The company works with clients to develop organizational culture and continuously seek opportunities for improvement.



Sipi Asset Recovery (Elk Grove Village, Ill.). Sipi Asset Recovery provides collections, transportation and logistics, data wiping, remarketing and asset destruction and recycling, as well as asset redeployment and regulatory management services. The company helps organizations overcome surplus technology challenges while protecting sensitive data and documenting all relevant security, environmental and industry regulations.



Smart Source Healthcare Communications (Charlotte, N.C.). Smart Source is a global communication solutions provider that aims to enhance the patient experience. The company's solution reaches the entire revenue cycle, from appointment reminders to statements, offering payment estimations and point of sale collections in addition to a digital wayfinding app.



SnapMD (Glendale, Calif.). SnapMD is a private-label cloud-based virtual care management system focused on the telemedicine experience. The VCM was developed for healthcare providers to engage patients remotely using consumer-based devices. The SnapMD technology gives healthcare providers a new tool to offer telehealth under their brand with their physicians.



Softek Solutions (Prairie Villages, Kan.). Softek provides consulting services and software solutions to optimize system performance and revenue integrity at Cerner Millennium hospitals. Softek gives users visibility into acute and chronic system issues that could put patients and business at risk, and provides expertise to resolve the issues.



SOC Telemed (Reston, Va.). SOC Telemed is a telemedicine provider for hospitals and health systems as well as post-acute providers and physician networks. The Telemed IQ is the company's technology platform, which connects physicians to patients for healthcare organizations to build sustainable programs. It earned the ClearHealth Quality Institute accreditation in 2019 and has more than 200 physicians holding 2,500 licenses and operating in 500 hospitals across the U.S.



S&P Consultants (Braintree, Mass.). S&P Consultants have a 20-year history in health IT, facilitating realistic infrastructures along all parties in HIS implementation. The InTegritySM approach provides a genetic roadmap and adaptive framework to organizations aiming for success with Cerner projects.



Sphere (Nashville, Tenn.). Sphere, powered by TrustCommerce technology, provides secure payment processing, offering a comprehensive suite of healthcare solutions with a focus on payment security, data protection and risk mitigation. Sphere solutions assist healthcare providers and partners reduce the cost and complexity of PCI DSS compliance and it provides payment services for many of the largest healthcare systems.



Spok (Springfield, Va.). Spok created the Spok Care Connect platform to deliver clinical information to care teams and improve patient outcomes. The platform is designed to enhance clinician workflow, support administrative compliance and provide better patient experiences. More than 1,900 hospitals across the U.S. use Spok.



SSI Group (Mobile, Ala.). SSI Group provides revenue cycle management solutions and analytics to partnering healthcare providers, payers and ASCs. The company's product suite covers claims management, access management and performance management with integrated analytics.



State Collection Service (Madison, Wis.). State Collection Service, an HFMA peer reviewed organization, helps providers maximize the cash value of self-pay patient revenue, while improving their patient's financial experience. The company's decades of experience, CRCR-certified staff and a commitment to first call resolution deliver superior service and results.



Streamline Health (Atlanta). Streamline Health provides revenue cycle optimization solutions and technology-enabled services and analytics for healthcare organizations. The company's solutions are designed to provide revenue integrity and drive quality across the enterprise.



Surgical Information Systems (Alpharetta, Ga.). Since 1996, Surgical Information Systems has served around 3,000 surgical facilities and 10,000 operating rooms across North America. The company provides a web-based ASC clinical documentation system solution, ASC management solution and analytics designed specifically for the outpatient setting.



Surgical Notes (Dallas). Founded in 1997, Surgical Notes is a healthcare IT solutions company focused on revenue cycle products and services for the ASC industry. The company provides transcription, coding, medical records, billing and collections, and revenue cycle management software solutions for ASCs.



SwervePay (Chicago). SwervePay Health works directly with providers, billing companies, and software companies to solve for patient payments in and out of the office. The innovative solution combines mobile one-click and zero-click AI payments, with an intuitive in-office POS solution that includes card on file, payment plans, and quick portal payments. Patients never have to download an app, find a paper statement or remember usernames and passwords.



Symplr (Houston). Symplr offers payer enrollment services with federal and commercial health plans as well as initial credentialing, recredentialing and relocating providers. The company works with payers on the healthcare provider's behalf to complete the credentialing process, enabling providers to ramp up, cover overhead and mitigate bad debt.



SYNERGEN Health (Dallas). SYNERGEN Health provides services to clients in more than 45 states that range from physician groups, hospitals, surgery centers, urgent care and enterprise diagnostics labs. SYNERGEN’s RCM transformation services seamlessly scales, supports and streamlines a healthcare organizations' revenue cycle process from patient intake to payment collections.



TailorMed (Raanana, Israel). TailorMed offers a unique value proposition in healthcare – improving the financial performance of healthcare providers (e.g., hospitals, oncology centers, and healthcare systems) while reducing economic hardships for patients. The company uses a SaaS model algorithm to create a unique cost profile of each patient.



Tanium (Emeryville, Calif.). Tanium provides enterprisewide security, control and management of endpoints throughout large healthcare organizations and government enterprises. The company works with the security and IT operations teams to examine endpoints across the enterprise, retrieve data on the current and historical state, and execute necessary change.



TechSolve (Cincinnati). TechSolve has more than 4 billion claims records in its database, which is updated every 33 days. The company has more than 35 years of experience in the industry, working with more than 100 hospitals and health systems to provide process improvement training, assessments, project implementation, lean transformation and consulting support.



TELCOR (Lincoln, Neb). TELCOR empowers laboratories to improve back office processes by streamlining the revenue cycle workflow, thus reducing labor-intensive processes and operating costs. TELCOR RCM provides a high level of visibility to business operations, allowing executives the ability to make more informed decisions.



TigerText (Santa Monica, Calif.). TigerText provides more than 7,000 facilities with clinical communication solutions designed to help providers communicate and collaborate more effectively. The technology is also designed to increase productivity, reduce costs and improve patient outcomes.



TransUnion (Chicago). TransUnion Healthcare provides the Healthcare Revenue Protection solutions to maximize reimbursement, improve patient engagement and prevent revenue leakage. TransUnion leverages data assets, market-leading revenue cycle management technologies, and deep insights into consumer financial behavior and reimbursement methodologies, to help providers reduce uncompensated care and maximize revenue.



TriZetto Provider Solutions, A Cognizant Company (Englewood, Colo.). TriZetto Provider Solutions leverages industry-leading solutions to provide comprehensive revenue cycle management services to help organizations with billing, analytics, appeals, clinical integration and digital patient engagement.



TruBridge (Mobile, Ala.). TruBridge offers services and software solutions designed to increase productivity and maximize reimbursement. More than 800 TruBridge experts help organizations overcome challenges and improve the revenue cycle end to end.



TrueRCM (Arlington Heights, Ill.). TrueRCM provides end-to-end solutions (RCM, practice management, technology, compliance, credentialing, auditing and assessments) for new or existing organizations to achieve aggressive growth initiatives. TrueRCM curates custom solutions to meet the needs of any organization from single physician, medium-sized practices to large independent physician associations.



United Collection Bureau (Toledo, Ohio). United Collection Bureau offers customized solutions to more than 250 healthcare organizations to provide financial stability, acute analytical skills and technical capabilities for a more effective revenue cycle. The company's solutions include the Extended Business Office, presumptive charity analytics, insurance resolution, bad debt recovery and call center services.



Upfront Healthcare Services (Chicago). Upfront Healthcare helps medical practices grow market share through the transition from fee-for-service to value-based care. Upfront Healthcare's Visit Value Technology was developed to predict and prioritize visits in need of pre-visit action and visit optimization services. The company uncovers the root causes for low-value visits and helps clients drive top-of-license care.



Vision96 (Rosemont, Ill.). Vision96 works with clients to develop customized IT solutions. The company develops end-to-end IT solutions to ensure availability and security of mission-critical data and applications.

Vee Technologies (New York City). Part of Sona Valliappa Group, Vee Technologies focuses on back office functions technologies. For the past four years, it has appeared on the Fast Growing Companies list by Inc. 5000 and was named a Top 10 Leading Healthcare Solution Provider in 2018 by InsightsSuccess.



VestaCare (La Jolla, Calif.). VestaCare helps hospitals and other medical care providers secure patient-responsibility revenue. The company's systems secure near-term and final patient payments at the time of service, and VestaCare's single sign-on solution integrates its patient pay portal with hospital EHR portals.



Virtual Revenue Solutions (Pittsburgh). Virtual Revenue Solutions provides full-service RCM solutions designed to help practices lower A/R days, increase collections, lower overhead and increase per visit revenue. The company's deliverables aim to accelerate cash flow, remedy RCM leaks and enhance business processes.



VisiQuate (Santa Rosa, Calif.). VisiQuate provides an enterprise-scale business analytics solution to integrate and simplify complex data as well as provide insights and actionable workflows. The company offers revenue and denial management analytics; patient pay segmentation and analytics; workflow performance analytics; and value care analytics.

VisitPay (Boise, Idaho). VisitPay's solutions are focused on patient financial engagement. Its third-generation cloud-based platform is used at large health systems in the U.S. to help manage patients' financial obligations. It also has proprietary analytics to tailor consistent and compliant financing options for patients.



VitalWare (Yakima, Wash.). VitalWare is a mid-revenue cycle SaaS solutions provider, specializing in health-IT applications. The company aims to make the business of healthcare easier through its intuitive cloud-based technologies and regulatory content expertise.



Voluware (Huntington Beach, Calif.). Voluware provides cloud-based, automated solutions for manual administrative healthcare transactions. The company's platform automates prior to authorization for all payers, then places the information into one workspace.



Vyne (Dunwoody, Ga.). Vyne has a single-highly integrated platform for end-to-end protected health information exchange and communication management between patients, providers, health plans and partners. The company serves more than 800 hospitals and health systems as well as 57,000 dental practices across the U.S. The National Association of Healthcare Access Management honored Vyne with the Murray Rimmer award in 2018.



Wakefield & Associates (Aurora, Colo.). Wakefield & Associates provides healthcare revenue cycle solutions by partnering with facilities to provide exceptional accounts receivable management services that augment their internal practices, improves customer service, and increase collections on active and bad debt accounts.



Waystar (Louisville, Ky.). Waystar provides technology to simplify the healthcare revenue cycle and improve the financial health of their clients across care settings. The company's cloud-based software-as-a-service platform addresses revenue cycle functions including patient billing and payments, financial analytics, denial management and revenue integrity.



WebPT (Phoenix). WebPT is an EHR software, revenue cycle and practice management solution for physical, occupational and speech therapists. It has 40 percent of the market share in these areas with 15,000 clinics using its technologies. WebPT also provides rehab therapy-specific solutions and has a 98.5 percent clean claim data submission rate.



Windstream (Little Rock, Ark.). Windstream is a Fortune 500 company dedicated to connecting healthcare providers and assisting in effective communication and collaboration to deliver personalized healthcare experiences. The company provides customized solutions for healthcare providers to safeguard private patient information, improve the patient experience and centralize the scheduling, transfers and referrals functions.



Wolters Kluwer (Alphen aan den Rijn, Netherlands). Wolters Kluwer provides research products and software solutions for regulatory, legal and business professionals. Healthcare organizations use the company's MediRegs and ComplyTrack platforms to ensure practical compliance, reimbursement and risk management solutions.



Workday (Pleasanton, Calif.). Workday is a leading provider of enterprise cloud applications for finance and human resources. Founded in 2005, Workday delivers financial management, human capital management, planning, and analytics applications.



XIFIN (San Diego). XIFIN is a health IT company that leverages diagnostic information to improve the quality and economics of healthcare. The company's cloud-based technology platform, RPM 10, is an automated revenue cycle management solution that aims to maximize efficiency, refine medical cycle billing and improve cash collection.



Xtend Healthcare (Hendersonville, Tenn.). Xtend Healthcare provides onsite accelerated recovery to quickly resolve receivables backlogs or manage the transition to a new IT system or facility. The company's business office services serve as an extension of a client's revenue cycle staff and provide automated follow-up to determine the status of outstanding claims.



Zayo Group (Boulder, Colo.). Zayo provides communication infrastructure services, including fiber and bandwidth connectivity, connection and cloud infrastructure. The company aims to reshape healthcare as hospitals are moving toward digitization of records and experiencing demand for bandwidth and high-performance, private reliable connectivity and infrastructure.



ZingBox (Mountain View, Calif.). ZingBox provides hospitals, companies and manufacturing facilities with "internet of things" security software to help ensure service delivery. The company's approach is based on deep learning and enforced trusting behavior. The company focuses on internet of things security solutions and protection.



Zotec Partners (Carmel, Ind.). Zotec Partners provides revenue cycle management solutions to large multispecialty groups and health systems. The company's enterprise solutions serve hundreds of hospital-based, multispecialty physicians and manage more than 80 million medical encounters.

