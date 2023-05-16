177 women hospital presidents and CEOs to know

Women represent a large portion of the workforce in healthcare, and they are increasingly assuming top executive roles at hospitals as well.

These female hospital presidents and CEOs are expanding access to care, promoting inclusivity and diversity, spearheading new initiatives and helping to close the gender gap in healthcare leadership.

Note: This list is not an endorsement of included presidents, CEOs, hospitals, health systems or associated healthcare providers. Leaders cannot pay for inclusion on this list. Leaders are presented in alphabetical order.

Rhonda Abbott. Senior Vice President and CEO of TIRR Memorial Hermann, Memorial Hermann Rehabilitation Hospital-Katy and Memorial Hermann Rehabilitation Network (Houston). In 2001, Ms. Abbott began her career at Memorial Hermann Health System as a staff therapist. Since then, she has earned progressive promotions in alignment with her achievements. She now oversees TIRR Memorial Hermann's continued excellence in rehabilitative care, research, advocacy and education across the system. She has led clinical care redesign initiatives, translational research efforts, quality care improvements, expansion of therapy education programs and efficiency improvements. She also oversees strategic planning, transitions of care, operational and campus growth, and advocacy efforts at a national level.

Sharon Adams, BSN, RN. President of Nuvance Health Eastern Region, President of Danbury Hospital, New Milford Hospital, Sharon Hospital and Homecare Services (Danbury, Conn.). Ms. Adams is directly responsible for the successful operations of three hospitals across Connecticut. Ms. Adams oversees Danbury, New Milford, and Sharon Hospitals, serving over 108,000 patients across the state annually, and employing over 4,900 individuals. Serving in her role since 2020, she leads operations, integration, and strategic direction. She is overseeing the comprehensive, growth-based transformative planning process for the rural hospitals. In addition, she is passionate about mental health care and sees the mental health service line as an opportunity to be a champion for those suffering.

Nancy Agee, RN. President and CEO of Carilion Clinic (Roanoke, Va.). Ms. Agee is president and CEO of Carilion Clinic, a nearly $2 billion integrated health system serving more than 1 million people in Virginia and West Virginia. Carilion Clinic features seven hospitals at all scales, operates home health, imaging services, pharmacies and freestanding surgical clinics while employing more than 1,000 physicians. She helped to co-lead the clinic’s reorganization to the fully integrated, physician-led clinic it is today. Ms. Agee also has experience chairing the American Hospital Association and Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association.

Jandel Allen-Davis, MD. President and CEO of Craig Hospital (Englewood, Colo.). Dr. Allen-Davis, is president and CEO of Craig Hospital, a premier center for specialty neurorehabilitation and research for people with spinal cord injury and/or brain injury. A 93-bed, private, not-for-profit inpatient/outpatient hospital, Craig offers acute and short- and long-term care. Dr. Allen-Davis oversees the delivery of patient care and safety, financial stability, strategic planning, research team and outcomes, capital improvements, and community relations. Her leadership has earned a 100 percent approval rating on Glassdoor and she is committed to increasing the number of women in healthcare as well as mentoring young leaders.

Sue Anderson. President and CEO of Dignity Health-Marian Regional Medical Center (Santa Maria, Calif.) and Dignity Health-Arroyo Grande Community Hospital (Arroyo Grande, Calif.). Ms. Anderson joined Dignity Health-Marian Regional Medical Center in July of 2018. She oversees $600 million in annual revenue and manages two hospital locations, residency programs, a skilled nursing facility, an acute rehab facility, a homecare entity and outpatient labs, imaging and infusion centers. Ms. Anderson is also at the helm of Dignity Health-Arroyo Grande Community Hospital, where she has helped to expand hospital offerings. Notably, she oversaw the opening of the Matthew Will Memorial Medical Center, which provides specialized care for community members.

Helen Arteaga-Landaverde. CEO of NYC Health + Hospitals/Elmhurst (Elmhurst, N.Y.). Ms. Arteaga-Landaverde has served as CEO of NYC Health + Hospitals/Elmhurst, a 545-bed Level 1 Trauma and academic medical center that hosts over 1 million patient visits a year, since February 2021. She leads one of New York City’s largest hospitals and manages a staff of over 6,000 healthcare clinicians and support staff. During her tenure at Elmhurst, Ms. Arteaga-Landaverde has worked closely with the hospital’s medical teams to oversee an unprecedented COVID-19 testing and vaccination program throughout multiple waves of the pandemic, and has guided the institution’s recovery as it moves into a post-pandemic future. She is also overseeing an ambitious capital improvement project that will allow Elmhurst to expand its services and keep up with the demands for healthcare within a rapidly growing, yet underserved community.

LaSharndra Barbarin, MHA, FACHE. CEO of Medical City Arlington (Texas). Ms. Barbarin has more than 20 years of healthcare leadership experience. She became CEO of Medical City Arlington, a 433-bed hospital, in 2022. She is leading the hospital's $132 million expansion that will add 60 more patient beds to support community growth. Ms. Barbarin has previous experience as CEO of Medical City Lewisville. Under her guidance, the hospital enhanced its services and expanded access points. She has also worked to make the hospital more diverse, equitable and inclusive, which has been accomplished via patient care, board representation, hiring practices and promotions.

Elaine Batchlor, MD. CEO of MLK Community Healthcare (Los Angeles). Dr. Batchlor serves as CEO of MLK Community Healthcare, a health system comprising a private safety-net hospital, the MLK Community Medical Group, community and population health services, and a fundraising establishment. She is passionate about increasing access to care for underserved populations, and has been nationally recognized for her pursuits. Thanks to her efforts, she is a member of the National Academy of Medicine. Dr. Batchlor has previously served as chief medical officer of Los Angeles Care Health Plan, the largest public health plan in the nation for a safety-net population.

Victoria Bayless. CEO of Luminis Health (Annapolis, Md.). Ms. Bayless's current position as CEO of Luminis Health is supported by over 25 years of experience in strategic planning, health system operations, community health and outreach, medical staff relations and physician practice management, talent management and business development. She began her career at Luminis in 2006 as vice president of clinical and support services. She became COO in 2006, then president and COO in 2009. She has been serving as CEO since her promotion in 2011.

Madeline Bell. President and CEO of Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia. As president and CEO of one of the nation's top-ranked children's hospitals, Ms. Bell oversees almost 24,000 employees and $3.8 billion annually. She began her career at the hospital as a pediatric nurse, left the organization to pursue hospital administration, then returned to the organization for a number of successive leadership roles. She assumed her current position in 2015. During her tenure with the hospital, she has made great strides in growing the ambulatory care network, expanding the Philadelphia campus, creating the inpatient Middleman Family Pavilion and developing the Center for Advanced Behavioral Healthcare.

Kara Besst. President and CEO of Gritman Medical Center (Moscow, Idaho). Ms, Besst leads Gritman Medical Center’s hospital and clinic network, which includes nearly 700 employees who support patients across a multi-county, two-state region. Gritman is a 25-bed critical access hospital that serves more than 150,000 patient visits each year. Ms, Besst rose through the hospital’s ranks in her nearly three decades of service to Gritman. She was originally hired as an accountant in 1994 and was later promoted to CFO before her appointment as CEO in 2011. Her leadership has been instrumental in the success and growth of the hospital and clinic network.

Odette Bolano. President and CEO of Saint Alphonsus Health System (Boise, Idaho). As president and CEO of Saint Alphonsus, Ms. Bolano offers executive leadership, strategic direction and operational guidance for five hospitals across Idaho and Oregon. Before her promotion to system president, she led Saint Alphonsus Regional Medical Center from 2015-18. She has held a number of other leadership positions throughout her career, including her role as senior vice president of Oakland, Calif.-based Kaiser Permanente-East Bay.

Kelly Braverman. President and CEO of Witham Health Services (Lebanon, Ind.). Ms. Braverman serves as president and CEO of Witham Health Services. She brings over 20 years of healthcare experience to her role, along with a deep understanding of technology and operations. She utilizes her experience and expertise to spearhead initiatives that will serve to improve the system, such as the construction of the replacement IU Health Frankfort facility. Ms. Braverman is a fellow of the American College of Healthcare Executives and is a recipient of the ACHE Distinguished Service Award.

Denise Brooks-Williams. Executive Vice President and CEO of Care Delivery System Operations for Henry Ford Health (Detroit). Ms. Brooks-Williams originally joined Henry Ford Health as president and CEO of Henry Ford Wyandotte (Mich.) Hospital in 2013. In 2023, she was named executive vice president and CEO of care delivery system operations for Henry Ford Health, a role that requires her to direct market strategy, hospital operations, ambulatory operations, surgical services, emergency departments and more. She actively works to promote growth and diversity in healthcare, a cause she has long been passionate about. She is also a fellow of the American College of Healthcare Executives.

Dawn Bulgarella. CEO of UAB Health System and CEO of UAB/Ascension St. Vincent’s Alliance (Birmingham, Ala.). Ms. Bulgarella was unanimously named CEO of UAB Health System and CEO of UAB/Ascension St. Vincent's Alliance in 2023. Prior to her appointment, she had been serving in an interim capacity since 2022. She brings over three decades of experience within the UAB system to the role. Ms. Bulgarella aims to further expand healthcare accessibility across the state.

Susan Burroughs. CEO of Medical University of South Carolina - Columbia Medical Center Northeast (Columbia, S.C.). Ms. Burroughs currently serves as chief executive officer at MUSC Health Columbia Medical Center Northeast. She creates and expands access to quality care and patient-centered services that were previously unavailable for communities. This position holds executive oversight for health system clinical, ancillary and support departments. Stemming from her passion for managing large-scale projects, Ms. Burroughs is a healthcare leader who leans on her core values of compassion and integrity and helps healthcare organizations grow in a way they’ve never grown before. She is a sought after healthcare speaker who is also a board-certified fellow of ACHE, immediate- past president for the South Carolina Chapter of the National Association of Health Services Executives and sits on the regional leadership council of the South Carolina Hospital Association.

Jennifer Burrows. Chief Executive, Providence Oregon West Division-Providence St Vincent Medical Center (Portland, Ore.). Ms. Burrows takes ownership of Providence St. Vincent Medical Center's 3,300 employees and 1,800 medical staff members. The hospital has earned Magnet recognition five times and includes multiple centers of excellence, such as the Heart and Vascular Institute, Brain and Spine Institute and Center for Health Care Ethics. Ms. Burrows also provides executive leadership for the western division in Oregon, which includes Providence Seaside Hospital and Providence Newberg Medical Center. Her previous experience as chief nursing officer at the hospital set her up for success in her current role.

Carolyn Caldwell, President and CEO of Dignity Health-St. Mary Medical Center (Long Beach, Calif.). Ms. Caldwell joined Dignity Health-St. Mary Medical Center in 2017. As president and CEO, she guides the 389-bed nonprofit medical center, which provides a comprehensive range of inpatient, outpatient and related services. She has been lauded for her deft handling of the pandemic's challenges. Ms. Caldwell is also a fellow of the American College of Healthcare Executives.

Brenda Carlisle, MSHA, BSN, RN, CENP. CEO of UAB Hospital University of Alabama at Birmingham (UAB) Medicine (Birmingham, Ala.). Ms. Carlisle oversees the operations of the eighth-largest hospital in the country. The University of Alabama at Birmingham Hospital is a leading academic medical center and is continuously ranked as the number one hospital in Alabama by U.S News & World Report. The hospital has 1,207 beds and 18,000 employees that care for more than 1.6 million patients annually. During her tenure, she has maximized operating room utilization from 63 percent to 80 percent, expanded the robotic surgery program and maintained a $2.93B revenue budget, and a $160 million Perioperative/Heart & Vascular Center capital portfolio.

Kristy Carrington, BSN, RN. Chief Executive, Providence North Puget Sound (Everett, Wash.). Ms. Carrington was named chief executive of Providence North Puget Sound in 2022, which includes the Providence Regional Medical Center Everett, Swedish Edmonds and the Swedish Mill Creek emergency department. Her responsibilities include crafting and implementing strategic plans for workforce recovery, renewal and restructuring. Ms. Carrington has previously served as chief nursing officer for the Providence Swedish Puget Sound region.

Patricia Carroll, FACHE. President and Chief Hospital Executive for Hackensack Meridian Raritan Bay Medical Center and Hackensack Meridian Old Bridge Medical Center (Edison, N.J.). As president and chief hospital executive of Hackensack Meridian Raritan Bay and Hackensack Meridian Old Bridge medical centers, Ms. Carroll has accountability for and oversight of both organizations, including hospital operations, strategy and business economics. Recent initiatives include the opening of a newly renovated behavioral health unit at Raritan Bay Medical Center and the current expansion of behavioral health patient services at Raritan Bay. At its core, Ms. Carroll’s is involved with creating a positive and productive culture, fostering operational excellence, strategic growth and strong financial performance. Ms. Carroll’s additional leadership positions and community service roles include service as a Gellman Foundation Howard’s Mission volunteer and Cherub Improv board member.

Lisa Carter. President, Southern Region Ballad Health (Johnson City, Tenn.). As senior vice president and president of Ballad Health's Southern Region, Ms. Carter is primarily responsible for overseeing the organization's operations in a region comprising nine hospitals covering more than 1,000 beds. Her role involves managing strategic initiatives, maintaining strong relationships with key stakeholders, ensuring high-quality patient care, and driving regional growth opportunities. Under her leadership, the southern region has experienced significant growth, including expanding services and facilities, allowing the organization to serve the region's population better. Her team has proactively developed innovative programs to enhance patient experience and outcomes. For instance, in response to the opioid epidemic in the region, Ms. Carter spearheaded the formation of a task force to address the crisis that focuses on harm reduction, prevention and treatment.

Chanda Chacon. President and CEO of Children’s Hospital Medical Center (Omaha, Neb.). Ms. Chacon brings her dedication to pediatric care and patient safety to her role as president and CEO of Children's Hospital Medical Center. She is also a fellow in the American College of Health Care Executives. Prior to her time at Children's Hospital Medical Center, she was executive vice president and system COO at Little Rock, Ark.-based Arkansas Children's.

Jen Chahanovich. President and CEO of Wilcox Memorial Hospital and CEO of Kauai Medical Clinic (Kauai, Hawaii). In 2015, Ms. Chahanovich was named president and CEO of Hawaii Pacific Health's Wilcox Medical Center. She has been with the health system since 2002 and acted as CEO of Pali Momi Medical Center in Aiea before assuming her current role. Under Ms. Chahanovich's leadership, Wilcox Medical Center's emergency department underwent a $5.1 million renovation to provide residents with access to cutting-edge trauma care.

Beth Charlton, RN. President and CEO of Covenant HealthCare (Saginaw, Mich.). Ms. Charlton stepped into the role of Covenant HealthCare's president and CEO in July of 2021. Covenant is one of the largest employers in the area, with 4,500 employees and 600 medical staff. Ms. Charlton's 32-plus years in healthcare, with roles ranging from bedside nurse to chief nursing officer to executive vice president and COO, make her the ideal fit for the leadership role.

Karen Cheesman. President and CEO of Mackinac Straits Health System (St. Ignace, Mich.). In July 2017, Ms. Cheesman became the first new CEO of Mackinac Straits in over 17 years. She transitioned from the COO role following previous CEO Rodney Nelson's retirement. Ms. Cheesman has extensive experience in management, 16 years of which were spent at the health system. She has played a key role in relationship building, strategic planning, recruiting, and operations during her time with the system.

Mary Ellen Clyne. President and CEO of Clara Maass Medical Center (Belleville, N.J.). Dr. Clyne is president and CEO of Clara Maass Medical Center, an RWJBarnabas Health facility located in Belleville, New Jersey that provides a continuum of care to residents of Essex, Hudson, Bergen and Passaic Counties. In her role there, she oversees all initiatives supporting the delivery of patient care, financial stability, strategic planning, capital improvements, renovations, new construction, quality, performance improvement, patient experience, patient safety and community relations for the medical center. She has been recognized with a wide array of awards and recognitions such as the Ecuador American Chamber of Commerce, the Township of Bloomfield, the Belleville Township and the Nutley Board of Commissioners. Recently, Dr. Clyne received an Outstanding Heroes Award from Luis A. Quintana, Council President/Councilman-At-Large, Newark, NJ.

June Collison, President and CEO of Dignity Health-Community Hospital of San Bernardino (Calif.). Ms. Collison has served as president and CEO of Dignity Health's Community Hospital of San Bernardino since 2012. She leads the 347-bed acute care hospital's 1,600 employees in exceptional caregiving. She is also charged with preserving the hospital's 100-year legacy while simultaneously modernizing to reflect the changing healthcare landscape.

Stephanie Conners, RN. President and CEO of BayCare Health System (Clearwater, Fla.). Ms. Conners serves as BayCare Health System's president and CEO, following her previous role as executive vice president and COO for Philadelphia-based Jefferson Health. She is known for her commitment to clinical excellence, safety and collaboration. In 2023, Ms. Conners announced that BayCare's leadership team would be revamped in order to promote further growth.

Joanne Conroy, MD. President and CEO of Dartmouth Health (Lebanon, N.H.). Dr. Conroy oversees the management of Dartmouth Health, New Hampshire's single academic health system and largest private employer. She has held the position of president and CEO since 2017. Her ability to create strong partnerships has contributed to the broadening of services throughout both New Hampshire and Rhode Island. Under her guidance, the health system has grown to include four hospitals and a home health agency.

Mimi Coomler, RN. CEO of Tucson (Ariz.) Medical Center. Ms. Coomler serves as CEO of Tucson Medical Center, the city's largest hospital at 628 beds and over 4,000 employees. She is responsible for overseeing the hospital at large, including surgery, emergency services, critical care, infection control and hospice. As CEO, she is tasked with strategic planning, regulatory compliance, team building and partnership creation. Her background as a nurse and her son's diagnosis of Type 1 diabetes fuel her passion for improving health throughout her community.

Rebecca Coplin. Chief Executive of Providence Oregon North Coast Service Area-Providence Seaside Hospital (Seaside, Ore.). With over 20 years of experience within the Providence system alone, Ms. Coplin brings a wealth of knowledge and skills to her role as chief executive. She has also served in the same position in an interim capacity, before which she led clinical programs for Providence and spent multiple years honing her strategic management and clinical transformation skills. At Providence Seaside Hospital, a 25-bed critical access hospital, she supports the goal of providing patients with cutting edge health care and health education.

Kathryn Correia. President and CEO of Legacy Health (Portland, Ore.). In 2018, Legacy Health's nationwide search for a new president and CEO ended upon Ms. Correia's unanimous appointment. She brings 20 years worth of experience in healthcare leadership, including an understanding of hospital operations, the physician community and health plan administration. She is the first woman to serve as president and CEO of Legacy Health, a nonprofit health system with six hospitals and over 70 primary care locations.

Kimberly Chavalas Cripe. President and CEO of Children's Hospital of Orange (Calif.) County. Since 1997, Ms. Cripe has been leading Children's Hospital of Orange County as its president and CEO. Upon her appointment, she recruited a talented executive team, brought in well-known physician leaders and created centers of excellence. Doing so not only helped eliminate losses during a financially difficult time, but also improved pediatric care via expanded services and infrastructure. Ms. Cripe has continued to expand services, most recently creating a system of care for youth with mental illness and overseeing the construction of its Mental Health Inpatient Center.

Jennifer Cruikshank, RN. CEO of Riverside University Health System-Medical Center and Clinics (Moreno Valley, Calif.). As the CEO of Riverside University Health System-Medical Center and Clinics, Ms. Cruikshank is responsible for planning, organizing, directing, managing, controlling and evaluating the overall operations of the medical center and the ambulatory care system. She is tasked with delegating across departments and coordinating all administrative and business affairs. She began her career as a nurse and has also held chief of patient care and COO positions.

Regina Cunningham, PhD, RN. CEO of Hospital of the University of Pennsylvania (Philadelphia). Dr. Cunningham acts as CEO at the Hospital of the University of Pennsylvania, where she applies her deep experience in the organization and delivery of resources and services across the care continuum to her role. She is also an adjunct professor and assistant dean for clinical practice at the University of Pennsylvania's nursing school, as well as a fellow of the American Academy of Nursing. She previously served as chief nurse executive, where she oversaw various strategic and operational functions.

Leslie Davis. President and CEO of UPMC (Pittsburgh). With over 30 years of healthcare experience under her belt, Ms. Davis has honed in on operations and the development of services in her role as president and CEO of UPMC. Prior to her current role, she served as executive vice president of UPMC and president of the health services division. She was also president of UPMC Magee-Womens Hospital for 14 years, and senior vice president and COO of the health services division for seven years. Prior to joining UPMC, Ms. Davis held various leadership roles of progressive responsibility at health systems spanning New York City and Philadelphia.

Takeisha Davis, MD. CEO of New Orleans East Hospital. Dr. Davis brings a wealth of experience in clinical care, community engagement and healthcare systems management to her role as CEO of New Orleans East Hospital. She assumed the position in 2022, the same year that she became board chair for the United Way of Southeast Louisiana. Dr. Davis is passionate about using her leadership positions to address social determinants of care that block people from accessing care, which impacts a large portion of the New Orleans population.

Tina Freese Decker. President and CEO of Corewell Health (Grand Rapids, Mich.). Ms. Decker serves as president and CEO of Corewell Health, a role that entails leading over 60,000 colleagues in the provision of affordable and equitable care. She played a vital role in the 2022 merger of Beaumont Health and Spectrum Health, now joined together under Corewell Health. Her 20-plus years in healthcare prepared her for her current role as leader of the $14 billion, 22-hospital system.

Jennifer DeCubellis. CEO of Hennepin Healthcare (Minneapolis). Ms. DeCubellis is the CEO of Hennepin Healthcare, an integrated system offering primary care, specialty care, homecare, hospice, rehabilitation, and adult and pediatric trauma care. She took on the role in February 2020, just weeks before the pandemic started, and has been focused on investing in community, health, wellness and innovation ever since. She aims to help transform the system by increasing health equity.

Lisa Deering, MSN, RN. CEO of Regency Hospital Company-Cleveland East at Select Medical (Mechanicsburg, Pa.). Ms. Deering is responsible for the operations of a 44-bed critical illness recovery hospital. Alongside her duties as chief executive, she's present for her team and celebrates wins big and small, including birthdays and work anniversaries. With a hands-on leadership style, she also offers clinical support to her teams and facilitates improvements in quality metrics and patient satisfaction.

Pamela Delagardelle. President and CEO of UnityPoint Health - Waterloo (West Des Moines, Iowa). Ms. Delagardelle acts as President and CEO of UnityPoint Health-Waterloo and CEO of UnityPoint Health-Marshalltown, a dual role that involves the oversight of two hospitals, 40 specialty clinics, an outpatient surgery center, a community mental health center, four urgent care clinics, two affiliate hospitals and Allen College, a school that trains healthcare students. In 2021, she stepped in to serve as UnityPoint Health's interim chief nursing officer as well. Using her extensive healthcare experience, she guided care team members through the strain of COVID-19, helped recruit new talent, and implemented programs and bonuses to aid in-house talent retention. Her leadership contributes greatly to patient safety, care, and satisfaction at the hospitals she oversees.

Sheri De Shazo. President of Advocate Health, Sherman Hospital (Milwaukee and Downers Grove, Ill.). Ms. De Shazo is currently president of Sherman Hospital, which is part of Advocate Health, composed of Advocate, Aurora, Atrium and Wake Forest University. Advocate Health is the fifth-largest nonprofit integrated health system in the United States and the biggest employer in the Chicagoland area. She oversees the operation of a 225-bed facility with and three immediate care centers. The emergency room sees nearly 60,000 visits per year with a level two trauma center that serves the North and West suburbs. The hospital was listed among Newsweek’s “World’s Best Hospitals for 2022.”

Heather Dexter. CEO of Emory Saint Joseph’s Hospital (Atlanta). Ms. Dexter has served as CEO of Emory Saint Joseph's Hospital since 2015. Her leadership has led the hospital through a period of growth, including new programs, initiatives, physicians, construction and more. Prior to assuming her current role, she was COO from 2011 to 2015. Her career at the hospital stretches back even farther; she originally began working as an administrative resident in 1998 before working her way up through progressive leadership roles.

Mary Deynoodt. CEO of Ochsner Medical Center-West Bank Campus (New Orleans). Ms. Deynoodt acts as CEO of Ochsner Medical Center-West Bank Campus. Her role entails guiding the facility's operations, finances and strategic performance. She originally joined Ochsner Health in July of 2000, holding numerous leadership positions throughout the years.

Nancy DiLiegro, PhD, FACHE. President and CEO for RWJBarnabas Health Regional Medical Center (Elizabeth, N.J.). As the newly appointed President and CEO of Trinitas Regional Medical Center, an RWJBarnabas Health facility, Dr. DiLiegrois responsible for ensuring high-quality care delivery to thousands of patients each day. Overseeing all internal and external operations at Trinitas, she works closely with the hospital’s physicians and staff to implement best-in-class clinical practices, identify and develop new innovations and tools that drive hospital growth and increase patient outcomes, and facilitate relationships with key stakeholders. She has been honored with the ACHE-NJ Senior Level Healthcare Executive Regent Award, ACHE-NJ Recognition Award, American Heart Association Woman of Distinction Award and the Humanitarian with a Heart Award, New York City Society of Health-System Pharmacists Award of Merit, and the New York State Council of Health-System Pharmacists Board of Directors Award.

Marcy Doderer, FACHE. President and CEO for Arkansas Children's (Little Rock, Ark.). Ms. Doderer is the president and CEO of Arkansas Children’s where she oversees the daily operations of multiple care facilities that include more than 350 beds all together. She directs $25 million in routine capital projects annually and oversees the long-term expansion of the organization. She is actively engaged nationally with Children’s Hospital Association and Children’s Hospitals’ Solutions for Patient Safety to advocate on behalf of child health, robust learning systems and improved outcomes.

Joyce Dombrouski, RN. Chief Executive of Providence Western Montana Service Area (Missoula, Mont.). Ms. Dombrouski brings over 40 years of healthcare experience to her role as chief executive of the Providence Western Montana Service Area. Her role entails the oversight of St. Patrick Hospital, Providence Saint Joseph Medical Center and Providence Medical Group. Overall, she is responsible for around 2,500 employees and providers. Her additional appointments include the Family Medical Residency of Western Montana, Montana Graduate Medical Education Council, Montana Hospital Association, Montana Economic Partnership and Providence Montana Health Foundation.

Jill Donaldson. President of MedStar Harbor Hospital, and Senior Vice President of MedStar Health for MedStar Harbor Hospital (Baltimore). As president of MedStar Harbor Hospital, Ms. Donaldson is responsible for its overall strategic and operational direction. In this role, she oversees every aspect of hospital care and operations, is accountable to the board of directors and directly supervises the chief medical officer, chief nursing officer, vice president for operations, CFO, and the patient experience and care transformation senior leaders. She is also a senior vice president for the $7 billion nonprofit health system that employs over 30,000 people.

Carol Dozier. CEO of Norton King's Daughters' Health (Madison, Ind.). Since 2013, Ms. Dozier has served as the CEO of Norton King's Daughters' Health. Her leadership of the rural hospital has been praised, especially in light of the pandemic. Prior to her current role, she was CEO of Laramie, Wyo.-based Ivinson Memorial Hospital, where she headed the construction of a new hospital and other renovations, guided financial turnabouts and more.

Danielle Drummond. President and CEO of Lakeland (Fla.) Regional Health. In her role as president and CEO, Ms. Drummond works to ensure the optimal performance of all aspects of the health system, from the day-to-day operations to the long-term strategic development initiatives. One of her standout achievements was the creation of the Center for Behavioral Health and Wellness, a facility that provides access, service, safety and programming for those with behavioral health needs. She has also demonstrated her commitment to advancing women's empowerment via her capstone project, the Carol Jenkins Barnett Pavilion for Women and Children, which is a dedicated pediatric emergency room for women and children.

Stephanie Duggan, MD. Regional President and CEO of the Mid/North Region for Ascension Michigan. (Warren, Mich.). Dr. Duggan serves as regional president and CEO of the Mid/North Region, Ascension Michigan, which includes Ascension Genesys Hospital in Grand Blanc, Ascension St. Mary’s Hospital in Saginaw, Ascension Standish Hospital in Standish and Ascension St. Joseph Hospital in Tawas City. Dr. Duggan provides strong leadership across the broad geography to facilitate the sharing and implementation of best practices, help standardize quality care efforts and streamline operations across the region. She has responsibility for strategic growth, business partnerships and clinical program development, talent development and retention, quality and fiscal outcomes, as well as community reputation, engagement and advocacy. Under Dr. Duggan’s leadership, numerous strategic growth initiatives have been achieved such as a partnership with Covenant Healthcare for emergency medical air medical transportation and a physician-led process change to improve ER patient throughput and experience at Ascension Genesys Hospital.

Sandy Dugger. CEO of Banner Lassen Medical Center (Susanville, Calif.). Ms. Dugger has spent over 30 years with Banner Health. She was named CEO of Banner Lassen Medical Center in 2018, where she leverages her considerable knowledge and experience in operations and human resources. Before assuming her current role, she acted as COO for Torrington, Wyo.-based Banner Community Hospital and Wheatland, Wyo.-based Banner Platte Community Hospital.

Karen Duncan, MD. President and CEO of JPS Health Network (Fort Worth, Texas). Dr. Duncan leads all clinical, operational and financial aspects of the JPS Health Network, which includes 27 locations and serves over a quarter-million patients each year. As the health system moves forward with its planned clinical and physical plant upgrades, Dr. Duncan will take ownership of this next phase of the system's growth. She previously served as the organization's COO and is now the only female and minority healthcare CEO in Tarrant County, Texas.

Liz Dunne. President and CEO of PeaceHealth (Vancouver, Wash.). Ms. Dunne's leadership of PeaceHealth's operations, finances, community investments, philanthropy and strategic direction has resulted in a 7 percent year-over-year growth for the organization. She is the first laywoman leader of the health system, so chosen because of her commitment to modernizing the organization in service of its mission to provide accessible and affordable care to the community. Thanks to her background in nutrition, she has a particular interest in addressing social determinants that act as barriers to wellness. One of her chief steps towards the pursuit of health justice was incorporating social determinants into EHRs.

Jill Duplechan, RN. Chief Executive of Providence Orange County-High Desert (Anaheim, Calif.). Ms. Duplechan serves as chief executive for Providence Orange County-High Desert. Her background in nursing informs her leadership style. Previous roles include acting as COO of St. Joseph Heritage Healthcare's Southern California region.

Crista Durand. President and CEO of Newport (R.I.) Hospital. Ms. Durand takes ownership of Newport Hospital's strategic, financial, clinical and operational functions. Under her leadership, the hospital is able to recruit leading physicians, meet community health needs and deliver quality care. Ms. Durand's career has centered on planning, strategy and execution, skills that assist the hospital in achieving positive financial margins and exceptional care delivery. She is a fellow of the American College of Healthcare Executives.

Laura Easton, MSN, RN. President and CEO of Caldwell Memorial Hospital of UNC Health (Lenoir, N.C.). Ms. Easton spent her early career in administrative and clinical positions across various hospitals before assuming the position as vice president of nursing at Caldwell Memorial Hospital in 1995. In 2002, she was promoted to senior vice president and COO, and in 2004 she became president and COO. In 2013, she also became the first nurse and first woman to lead the North Carolina Hospital Association.

Susan Ehrlich, MD. CEO of Zuckerberg San Francisco General Hospital. Dr. Ehrlich brings a substantial body of knowledge in public health policy and finance to the role of hospital CEO. She is an expert at transforming public health care organizations, especially those serving diverse populations. Before joining Zuckerberg San Francisco General Hospital, she held leadership positions with San Mateo (Calif.) Medical Center.

Melinda Estes, MD. President and CEO of Saint Luke's Health System (Mo.). Dr. Estes manages operations for Saint Luke's, a nonprofit health system spanning 14 hospitals and campuses. The system offers home care, hospice, behavioral care, physician practices, retail clinics, senior living communities, and neuroscience, cancer and rehabilitation institutes. Dr. Estes is also a renowned speaker, sharing her wisdom at regional, national and international healthcare conferences and events. Before joining Saint Luke's, she served as president and CEO of Burlington, Vt.-based Fletcher Allen Health Care, which is now The University of Vermont Health Network.

Stephanie Everett. CEO of Mountrail County Medical Center and Administrator of Mountrail Bethel Home (Stanley, N.D.). Ms. Everett uses her position as leader of a critical access hospital to provide services to the community, including primary care, emergency care, clinic services and more. She has been instrumental in supporting the financial stability, regulatory compliance and strategic vision for the health system. Ms. Everett is a founding member and board member of the Rough Rider High Value Network, an organization that represents a majority of critical access hospitals in North Dakota.

Krista Farnham. Chief Executive of Providence Oregon East Division-Providence Portland Medical Center (Ore.). In 2018, Ms. Farnham was named chief executive for Providence Oregon east division and Providence Portland Medical Center. She is responsible for providing operational leadership, management and guidance for Providence Hood River Memorial Hospital, Providence Willamette Falls Medical Center and Providence Milwaukie Hospital. Prior, she acted as Providence Portland Medical Center's COO.

Deborah Feldman. President and CEO of Dayton (Ohio) Children’s Hospital. Ms. Feldman is the fourth president and CEO of Dayton Children's Hospital. She joined the hospital in 2012, and since then has helmed a campuswide revival, expanded services, recruited pediatric experts, integrated new technologies and enhanced the patient journey. She is currently leading health equity initiatives at the hospital, as well as supporting its expansion into behavioral health services. Prior to her time at Dayton Children's, Ms. Feldman served as county administrator for Montgomery County government for 16 years.

Soniya Fidler. President of UCHealth Yampa Valley Medical Center (Steamboat Springs, Colo.). As president of UCHealth Yampa Valley Medical Center, Ms. Fidler is responsible for the long and short-term strategic planning of the hospital, leading strategic, growth and operational objectives on a broad basis across hospital operations. She leverages her expertise and administrative knowledge to facilitate, measure, evaluate and interpret the needs of patients and performance of staff while directing activities accordingly. She has led several major projects for the hospital including a new partnership with Steamboat Orthopaedic & Spine Institute to create Steamboat Surgery Center, an ambulatory surgery center. Ms. Fidler has also helped develop a relationship with Old Town Hot Springs to benefit patients and the community as well as a new partnership with Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Shield that enabled a more affordable insurance plan. She also was instrumental in cementing a longtime partnership with Steamboat Resort with the opening of an urgent care clinic at the base of the ski mountain.

Jodi Fincher. CEO for St. Joseph Medical Center, Prime Healthcare (Kansas City, Mo.). As CEO of St. Joseph Medical Center, a 310-bed acute care metropolitan hospital in Kansas City, Missouri, Ms. Fincher leads a team of more than 1,000 staff, physicians and volunteers. She provides hands-on leadership to ensure all programs and services attain the highest quality outcomes in a cost-effective manner. As healthcare has changed rapidly post pandemic, Ms. Fincher has responded equally as rapidly to assure that St. Joseph remains financially strong and sustainable moving forward by being equally involved in revenue cycle enhancement and efficient clinical processes. In her seven years at St. Joseph Medical Center, Ms. Fincher’s strategic vision has improved patient experience, expanded service lines and enhanced physician engagement. Under her direction, Prime Healthcare has supported the investment of over 40 million dollars in capital improvements, which include updated clinical support systems from orthopedic and spine navigation systems to new beds and call light system as well as the building and opening of a 20-bed senior behavioral health unit.

Gabrielle Finley-Hazle. President and CEO of Dignity Health Arizona and West Valley Market (Chicago). Ms. Finley-Hazle is president of Dignity Health Arizona Central and West Valley markets, which includes Dignity Health St. Joseph’s Hospital and Medical Center, Dignity Health St. Joseph’s Westgate Medical Center, and several outpatient and satellite operations throughout the greater Phoenix area. Dignity Health St. Joseph’s Hospital and Medical Center is a large teaching hospital and a proud partner of Creighton University. She leads a team of over 6,000 employees and physicians working towards providing the best patient care possible while improving the quality of life in the community. With more than 20 years of experience in healthcare management and leadership, she has served in executive positions in investor-owned, not-for-profit, as well as faith-based healthcare systems. She has also worked at several teaching hospitals in collaboration with major universities in the Southeastern United States.

Debbie Flores. CEO of Banner Thunderbird Medical Center (Phoenix). Ms. Flores became CEO of Banner Thunderbird Medical Center in 2019, bringing 30 years of healthcare experience to the role. Previously, she has served as CEO of Banner Heart Hospital in Mesa, Ariz. and as associate administrator at Sun City, Ariz.-based Banner Boswell and Phoenix-based Banner Estrella. Her career in healthcare originally began on the human resources side before she switched to hospital operations.

Susan Fox. President and CEO of White Plains Hospital (White Plains, N.Y.). As CEO of White Plains Hospital, Ms. Fox is responsible for managing the hospital’s day-to-day operations while leading strategic initiatives required for long-term success. Recognized as one of Westchester County’s most influential executives, Ms. Fox’s visionary leadership has been at the forefront of the region’s healthcare industry transformation over the last decade. By forging strategic partnerships and aligning and recruiting top clinical and administrative talent, Ms. Fox has driven the expansion of White Plains Hospital into a tertiary hub of advanced healthcare in the Hudson Valley. Under her leadership, White Plains Hospital has become the leading provider of both advanced and preventive healthcare in Westchester County and beyond, with more Westchester residents choosing WPH for inpatient care over other hospitals in the county.

Julie Freischlag, MD. Executive Vice President, Chief Academic Officer and CEO of Atrium Health (Winston-Salem, N.C.). Dr. Freischlag is executive vice president, chief academic officer and CEO of Atrium Health, one of the nation's largest nonprofit academic health systems. She leads the system's academic core and takes ownership of its clinical, academic and innovation enterprises, as well as its annual operating budget of $3 billion. She joined Atrium Health in 2020, just as it combined with Wake Forest Baptist Health and Wake Forest School of Medicine.

Carol Friesen. CEO of OSF HealthCare Eastern Region (Peoria, Ill.). Ms. Friesen serves as CEO of OSF HealthCare Eastern Region. Six markets spanning Illinois and Michigan, along with their net revenue of $1.5 billion, fall under her jurisdiction. Prior to her current role, she was CEO of OSF's Northern Region. Before joining OSF HealthCare, she was vice president of health system services at Lincoln, Neb.-based Bryan Health. Ms. Friesen first began her career in finance before transitioning to operations.

Sara Frost. CEO of Banner University Medical Center Tucson and Banner University Medical Center South (Tucson, Ariz.). Ms. Frost is CEO of Banner University Medical Center Tucson and Banner University Medical Center South, where she is responsible for almost 6,000 employees. She has over 17 years worth of experience at the two academic institutions, most recently acting as COO for both. She has played a key role in fusing clinical and administrative operations across the two hospitals to achieve consistency of care. She also oversaw the opening of a $443 million tower in Tucson in 2019.

Laurie Glimcher, MD. President and CEO of Dana-Farber Cancer Institute (Boston). Dr. Glimcher was named president and CEO of Dana-Farber Cancer Institute in 2016, making her the first woman to earn the appointment. She was also the first woman to be named Dean of Weill Cornell Medicine in New York City. Her cancer research has led to key discoveries in the field, and she speaks nationally and internationally on cancer, immunology, skeletal biology and translational medicine. Dr. Glimcher harbors a passion for broadened access to care, health policy and medical education.

Veronica Gonzalez. CEO of Valley Health Partners Community Health Center (Allentown, Pa.). Ms. Gonzalez provides full oversight of Valley Health Partners Community Health Center, including its primary care service line, women's and children's service line, enabling services and regionalized call center. She forges local partnerships in order to best reach and serve the community. She also sets the overall strategic vision. She first began her career 20 years ago at the health center, working a variety of administrative roles.

Audrey Gregory, PhD, RN. President and CEO of AdventHealth Central Florida Division-North Region (Altamonte Springs, Fla.). Dr. Gregory assumed her current responsibilities in October 2021. She is tasked with the region's strategic direction and development. As such, she will forge relationships with constituents and implement strategies that support the total care network. Prior, she served as CEO for Detroit Medical Center, overseeing operations for eight hospitals.

Laura Grill. President and CEO for East Alabama Health (Opelika, Ala.). Ms. Grill is president and CEO of East Alabama Health which comprises two acute care hospitals as well as an extensive list of other health services throughout Lee and Chamber County, Ala. She has been with the East Alabama Medical Center for almost 30 years and she took over her current role in 2018 when the health system rebranded to its current name. Under her leadership, EAH has constructed a state-of-the-art freestanding emergency department that also houses a diagnostic imaging center, breast health center and a joint venture ambulatory surgery center.

Jeannine Erickson Grinnell. CEO of UW Medicine Valley Medical Center (Renton, Wash.). In 2021, Ms. Grinnell became the first new CEO of Valley Medical Center in 37 years, and the first female CEO the hospital has ever had. Her career began in finance and her role as Valley Medical Center's director of finance, and then CFO, led her to the operations side of healthcare administration. Her 20-plus years with Valley prepared her well for the executive leadership role.



Sister Mary Haddad. President and CEO of The Catholic Health Association of the United States (St. Louis). Sister Haddad is the 10th president and CEO of the Catholic Health Association of the United States. She is tasked with the oversight of operations at the association's offices in Washington, DC and St. Louis. She also directs strategic plans and crafts initiatives in support of the association's mission to provide quality, accessible care to individuals of all races, faiths, ages, and ethnicities throughout their lifespan. In addition, she leads initiatives to safeguard life, support community wellbeing, tackle social determinants and disparities, create new health delivery models, protect safety net programs and foster a health system that benefits all.

Julia Hanigsberg. President and CEO for Holland Bloorview Kids Rehabilitation Hospital (Toronto). Ms. Hanigsberg leads one of the largest children’s rehabilitation hospitals in Canada as president and CEO. She is a major champion for Holland Bloorview’s largest fundraiser, Capes for Kids, which collected $1 million in 2022 to benefit patient programs. Through her leadership, the hospital can continue to improve the lives of children with disabilities and bring public awareness to the unique challenges their patients face. In addition to her role for Holland Bloorview, she is the chair of the Children’s Healthcare Canada board of directors and sits on the boards of the Holland Bloorview Kids Rehabilitation Hospital Foundation, the Ontario Hospital Association, the Kids Health Alliance, the Solutions for Kids in Pain network, the Canadian Association of Pediatric Health Centres and Canadian Business SenseAbility.

Allyson Hansen. CEO and Executive Director of Illinois Medical District (Chicago). Ms. Hansen serves as the CEO and executive director of Illinois Medical District. One of her primary achievements has been to increase its revenue and profitability while expanding its market share. This has been accomplished through a combination of strategic planning and effective execution. She has developed annual strategic plans that have led to an increase in innovation, collaboration, and community involvement. She has also been instrumental in building a positive environment within the organization.

Diane Hansen. President and CEO of Palomar Health (Escondido, Calif.). Ms. Hansen brings 20 years of deep experience in the healthcare industry to her position as president and CEO of Palomar Health. Her leadership led Palomar Health's anchor hospital, Palomar Medical Center Escondido, to be named "Best Regional Hospital" by U.S. News & World Report in 2021. Before assuming her current role, Ms. Hansen was executive vice president of finance and CFO for Palomar Health, a position that tasked her with capital formation, financial and real estate management, budgeting, treasury and contracting.

Kimberly Hartz. CEO of Washington Hospital Healthcare System (Fremont, Calif.). With over 25 years of successive leadership experience under her belt, Ms. Hartz has dedicated her career to progressing healthcare quality and safety. As CEO of Washington Hospital Healthcare System, she oversees a 415-bed hospital, the Washington Township Medical Foundation and several outpatient facilities. Though she took on her current role in 2019, she has been working for the health system since 1994, most recently as senior associate administrator for ambulatory care services.

Jena Hausmann. President and CEO of Children’s Colorado (Aurora, Colo.). Ms. Hausmann served on Children's Hospital Colorado's senior leadership team for 11 years before assuming the role of president and CEO in 2015. She initially joined the hospital in 2004 as vice president of strategic planning and network of care operations, prior to her promotion to COO and president in 2011. Ms. Hausmann has been a vital contributor to the hospital's growth throughout the years, creating and executing on strategic plans that have catapulted the organization to new heights.

Lisa Hausmann. President and CEO of Dignity Health-Mercy Hospital of Folsom (Calif.). Ms. Hausmann is the first female president to serve at Mercy Hospital of Folsom. She leads with a hands-on approach and has zeroed in on quality, patient safety and hospital growth. Prior to accepting her current role, Ms. Hausmann held the title of chief nursing officer and COO.

Cindy Hecker, RN. CEO of University of Washington Medical Center (Seattle). Ms. Hecker serves as UW Medical Center CEO. She has also served as executive director of the medical center. During her tenure of executive director, the UW Medical Center-Northwest campus opened, expanding access to care for the region. As CEO, she is now overseeing the construction of a new 150-bed behavioral health teaching facility on the Northwest campus.

Martha Henley. CEO of Unity Medical Center (Manchester, Tenn.). Ms. Henley serves as the CEO of Unity Medical Center, a top rural hospital. As CEO, she holds an unwavering commitment to improving the patient experience. Under her leadership, the medical center has undergone a transformation, investing hundreds of thousands of dollars into improving the building, equipment, staff and facilities.

Lori Herndon, RN, BSN. President and CEO of AtlantiCare (Egg Harbor Township, N.J.). Ms. Herndon, president and CEO of AtlantiCare, has spent 40 years with the health system. She joined the system in 1983 and has served as a hospital administrator, COO and CEO throughout her tenure. Under her guidance, the system became the largest provider of mental health, substance use and addiction recovery services, and family care social services in the region once it acquired the John Brooks Recovery Center. The system also opened a $38 million Medical Arts Pavilion in Atlantic City, N.J. in 2022. Ms. Herndon has announced that she will retire at the end of June 2023.

Jill Hoggard Green, PhD, RN. President and CEO of The Queen's Health System (Honolulu). Since joining The Queen's Health System in 2019, Dr. Hoggard Green has led the organization in quality improvement, cost reduction, market share growth, innovation and the attainment of a positive operating margin. She also facilitated the system's three-party affiliation agreement that led to the creation of Queen's University Medical Group, which will improve education and training for healthcare professionals. Her service extends to her community as well, as she serves on the boards of Child and Family Services, Hawaii Cancer Consortium, Hawaii Homeless Healthcare Hu and the Girls Scouts of Hawaii.

Emily Holliman. Chief Hospital Executive of Hackensack Meridian Pascack Valley Medical Center (Westwood, N.J.). Ms. Holliman brought over 16 years of health care experience to her current role, 11 of which were spent serving as a hospital CEO. Her leadership contributed to the acquisition of Bergen Medical Associates, which nearly tripled the amount of employed providers in the system, helped bring physicians back to the community and ultimately gave residents in the area more care options. As a leader, she actively listens to the feedback of community members and focuses on providing them with the services they most want and need. Her innovative approach to patient satisfaction has won the hospital numerous awards for a bedside concierge program, a digital platform where patients can use their smartphones to communicate while in the hospital.

Wendy Horton, PharmD. CEO of UVA Medical Center (Charlottesville, Va.). As CEO of the UVA Medical Center, Dr. Horton oversees all clinical, operational, quality and financial aspects of the hospital. She is also the face of the organization when interfacing with internal and external stakeholders. She partners with stakeholders in order to keep the medical center on the leading edge of patient-centered, affordable care while simultaneously advocating for almost 9,000 employees across clinics and disciplines. Since stepping into her role, she has successfully navigated the challenges of the pandemic, modernized the healthcare system, fostered interdepartmental collaboration and recruited key leaders to the organization.



Kimberly Hunter, DNP, RN. Interim CEO and Chief Nurse Executive of University of Iowa Hospitals & Clinics (Iowa City, Iowa). Dr. Hunter brings over 30 years of healthcare management experience to her leadership roles, including 22 years at the director level of above. She has developed a deep understanding of continuous improvement, leadership development and systems thinking. She is currently leading University of Iowa Hospitals & Clinics through an interim period as CEO, while continuing to lead more than 3,000 nurses and 5,000 full time staff as chief nurse executive.

Lisa Iachetti, BSN, RN. President and Chief Hospital Executive for Hackensack Meridian Palisades Medical Center (North Bergen, N.J.). As president and chief hospital executive of Hackensack Meridian Palisades Medical Center, Ms. Iachetti provides leadership and strategic direction regarding all aspects of hospital operations. Her record of caring and commitment spans more than four decades of emergency department nursing, proven leadership, including strategic planning and execution, hospital financial operations, health system optimization, and administrative efficiency. Her dedicated vision advances strategic initiatives at Palisades Medical Center to improve the quality of health care delivery in Hudson and southern Bergen counties. Ms. Iachetti launched the Air Medical Program at Hackensack University Medical Center at the request of the CEO, collaborating with team members to develop the program now in its eleventh year.

Candace Ifabiyi. CEO of VA St. Louis Healthcare System (St. Louis) Ms. Ifabiyi was appointed as the CEO and director of the St. Louis Healthcare System, in 2023. In this role, Ms. Ifabiyi oversees a Joint Commission-accredited organization with two campuses, the John Cochran hospital in St. Louis and Jefferson Barracks Hospital in South St. Louis County. The VA St. Louis Healthcare System is a 337-bed hospital and includes 8 community-based outpatient clinics with an $880 million budget and more than 3,500 employees. In 2022, Wichita’s Dole VA Medical Center received the prestigious Pathway to Excellence designation from the American Nurses Credentialing Center. Ms. Ifabiyi is also a recipient of the 2023 University of Memphis Distinguished Young Alumni award for her community service efforts.

Catherine Jacobson. President and CEO of Froedtert Health (Milwaukee). Ms. Jacobson leads Froedtert Health, a nonprofit health system spanning six hospitals in the region. She initially joined the system as executive vice president of finance and strategy, CFO and chief strategy officer in 2010. She quickly climbed the ranks, becoming president in 2011 and CEO in 2012. Previously, she held numerous leadership positions at Rush University Medical Center in Chicago.

Shubhada Jagasia, MD. President and CEO of Ascension Saint Thomas Hospital, Midtown and West Campuses (Nashville, Tenn.). Dr. Jagasia brings 30 years of clinical and healthcare administration experience to the role and is responsible for the midtown and west campus facilities, which house 879 beds and produce over $4.1 billion in revenue. Presently, she is managing the expansion of the heart transplant, neuroscience and critical care programs on the West campus, as well as a $300 million reconstruction of the Midtown campus. Her other role as a practicing endocrinologist gives her a unique insight into the needs of caregivers and informs her passion for improving patient access, forming new models of healthcare delivery, and building clinical programs with physicians.

Candace Johnson, PhD. President and CEO of Roswell Park Comprehensive Cancer Center (Buffalo, N.Y.). Dr. Johnson joined Roswell Park Comprehensive Cancer Center in 2002, and became president and CEO in 2015. Her appointment made her the first female president and CEO of a freestanding cancer center in the nation. Some of her major priorities in the role are recruiting top talent, approaching cancer research with compassion and empathy, and improving the patient journey. She is also passionate about promoting diversity, and advocates strongly to place women and minorities in leadership positions.

Penny Johnson. CEO of AdventHealth Southwest Region and Texas Health Huguley Hospital Fort Worth South (Burleson, Texas). In 2020, Ms. Johnson was promoted from senior vice president of finance for AdventHealth to president and CEO for AdventHealth's Southwest Region and Texas Health Huguley Hospital Fort Worth South. She provides executive leadership to the hospitals and guides them in the organization's mission of providing whole-person care. She has been with AdventHealth since 2002, serving in various financial leadership capacities.

Michelle Joy. President and CEO of Carson Tahoe Health (Carson City, Nev.). Ms. Joy is responsible for leading a thriving independent community health system. The system consists of a 211-bed acute care hospital, 29-bed long term care hospital and a multispecialty provider group that serves 20 regional locations. She originally joined Tahoe Health in 2014 as COO and quickly established roots within the community. Over the past year at the helm of the health system, great strides have been made to strengthen the system's culture of community, and recent employee engagement surveys have shown the best satisfaction ratings for executive leadership in over 10 years.

Laura Kaiser. President and CEO of SSM Health (St. Louis). Ms. Kaiser, who brings over 30 years of experience in health care, directs SSM Health, a system that includes 23 hospitals, 40,000 team members and over 11,000 providers. In her role, she leads strategy, increases clinical quality and innovation, drives growth, and develops advantageous partnerships. Prior to her role at SSM Health, she was executive vice president and COO at Intermountain Healthcare in Salt Lake City.

Trisha Khaleghi, MSN, RN. Senior Vice President and Market CEO of Sharp HealthCare Metropolitan Hospitals (San Diego). Ms. Khaleghi is the senior vice president and market CEO of Sharp HealthCare Metropolitan Hospitals. She has been with Sharp since 1991 and has progressively gained more responsibility and leadership with each promotion. Before assuming her current role, she acted as vice president of clinical services at Sharp Memorial Hospital, where she was responsible for over 800 full time employees in the inpatient and outpatient setting. In that position, she handled financial and quality outcomes for surgery, pharmacy, radiology, outpatient pavilion, cardiology, transplant and oncology service lines.

Marissa Kiefer. Senior Vice President and CEO of Children’s Memorial Hermann Hospital (Houston). Ms. Kiefer's position as senior vice president and CEO of Children's Memorial Hermann Hospital involves improving operational outcomes across several service lines and overseeing a talented team of health professionals. The hospital offers care for women and children in more than 40 specialties. To ensure that the hospital is providing the best possible care, Ms. Kiefer leverages a strategic approach honed by her more than 20 years of experience in the industry.

Anne Klibanski, MD. President and CEO for Mass General Brigham (Somerville, Mass.). Dr. Klibanski is the first woman to serve as president and CEO at Mass General Brigham, the largest healthcare system and private employer in the state of Massachusetts. Appointed to her role in 2019, Dr. Klibanski has focused heavily on transformational shifts in how Mass General Brigham operates. These efforts have enabled Mass General Brigham to move from being a corporate holding company model, with individually managed hospitals and healthcare centers, to a truly integrated healthcare system with patients at its center. Dr. Klibanski has established enterprise clinical services to provide seamless integrated care, developed new digital platforms, has overseen increased investment in leading-edge research and leveraged the system’s $2.3 billion in annual research funding to help support the creation of more than 300 companies in various spaces from therapeutics to diagnostics and research.

Sommer Kleweno Walley. CEO of UW Medicine Harborview Medical Center (Seattle). Ms. Kleweno Walley was appointed as CEO of Harborview Medical Center in 2021, following the retirement of previous CEO Paul Hayes. Ms. Kleweno Walley has been with Harborview for 24 years, serving in clinical and administrative positions. She is passionate about serving vulnerable community members, combatting institutional racism and tackling health inequities. She is also guiding the medical center through notable expansions.

Sonja LaBarbera. President and CEO of Gaylord Specialty Healthcare (Wallingford, Conn.). Since January 2019, Ms. LaBarbera has served as the first woman president and CEO in the 120-year history of Gaylord Specialty Healthcare. The health system is a nonprofit rehabilitation-focused system comprising a long term acute care hospital, a network of outpatient orthopedic and neurological rehabilitation clinics, a burgeoning research institute, a physical medicine and rehabilitation residency program, a center for education and one of largest adaptive sports programs in the Northeast. Ms. LaBarbera's three-year tenure as president has been marked by a number of successful initiatives aimed at expanding strategic programmatic growth, delivering exceptional clinical outcomes and patient satisfaction scores that exceed national benchmarks.

Theresa Larivee. CEO of Pennsylvania Hospital (Philadelphia). Ms. Larivee brings a breadth of experience to her role as CEO of Pennsylvania Hospital. She has cultivated deep mastery of financial and operational systems, leadership, cross organizational collaboration, data analytics and more. She couples these skills with a results-oriented leadership approach in order to guide the hospital forward.

Brittany Lewis. CEO of Detroit Medical Center. Ms. Lewis, one of the nation's youngest CEOs of a major health system, helms Detroit Medical Center. One of her primary goals is to reduce health disparities and enhance health outcomes. Prior, she served as group CFO at the medical center, then interim CEO. She was named permanent CEO in February 2022.

Vicki Lewis. CEO of Coffee Regional Medical Center (Douglas, Ga.). Ms. Lewis joined Coffee Regional Medical Center as CEO in 2014, bringing more than 25 years of healthcare leadership experience to the role. She leads the 88-bed hospital, which delivers both emergency care and a range of nonemergent services. Prior to this, she served as the president of two acute care hospitals in Wisconsin, where she aimed to enhance patient experience and form a strong bond with the community.

Sharon Lind. CEO of Del E. Webb Medical Center and Banner Boswell Medical Center (Phoenix). Ms. Lind has been serving as CEO of Banner Del E. Webb Medical Center and Banner Boswell Medical Center since 2019. Thanks to her years of healthcare leadership experience, she is skilled at navigating large healthcare systems and critical access hospital environments. Before taking on her current role, she acted as CEO of Apache Junction, Ariz.-based Banner Goldfield and Queen Creek, Ariz.-based Banner Ironwood medical centers.

Laura Longstreet. CEO and Division Vice President of Belmont Behavioral Health Hospital (Philadelphia). Ms. Longstreet leads one of the largest healthcare behavioral health systems within Acadia Healthcare. She has led diverse teams and supported creative innovation in the behavioral health field. She continues to serve in her community and partner through strategic partnerships to serve the most vulnerable population. Laura oversees strategic growth and development, operations, and forward innovation across the Belmont Health System as well as her region.

Lorraine Lutton. President and CEO of Mount Carmel Health System (Ohio). Ms. Lutton is president and CEO of Mount Carmel Health System. She brings with her a strategic mindset, innovative spirit and many years of leadership experience. Prior, she served as president and CEO of Charleston, S.C.-based Roper St. Francis Healthcare, where she helped shape the system's clinical quality, culture, governance and finances.

Marcia Manker. CEO, MemorialCare Orange Coast Medical Center and Saddleback Medical Center (Fountain Valley and Laguna Hills, Calif.). Ms. Manker is CEO of both Saddleback Medical Center and Orange Coast Medical Center. Together, the hospitals include 470 beds and 6,400 staff members. Ms. Manker is a transformative leader who has contributed greatly to the development of new care models, outpatient facilities and innovative initiatives.

Amy Mansue. President and CEO of Inspira Health (Vineland, N.J.). Ms. Mansue, who has a nearly 30 year background in the healthcare field, was named president and CEO of Inspira Health in 2020. She is particularly dedicated to educating future healthcare professionals and plays a key role in forming and strengthening partnerships with the local medical community and educational institutions. Before taking on her current role, she acted as executive vice president and chief experience officer at RWJBarnabas Health

Marilyn Margolis, RN. CEO of Emory Johns Creek Hospital (Johns Creek, Ga.). Ms. Margolis is the CEO of Emory Johns Creek Hospital, a role she has held since January 2015. She first began her career at Emory Healthcare as a staff nurse before graduating to leadership roles. Her work helps create operational changes to patient flow and transfer services, and she is a tireless advocate for patient and family centered care.

Patty Maysent, MD. CEO of UC San Diego Health. Dr. Maysent is CEO of UC San Diego Health, which is the only academic health system in the region and includes UC San Diego Medical Center, Jacobs Medical Center, Sulpizio Cardiovascular Center, Moores Cancer Center, Shiley Eyes Institute, Koman Family Outpatient Pavilion and more than 30 clinics throughout the area. As CEO, she is responsible for managing $3.6 billion in annual operating revenue and overseeing 14,000 team members. She is supervising the health system's multifaceted, multibillion dollar growth and expansion plan.

Lori Mazanec. CEO for Box Butte General Hospital (Alliance, Neb.). Ms. Mazanec oversees the management of Box Butte General Hospital as a whole including the executive team, medical staff, Box Butte Health Foundation, organizational development team and human resources team. She leads a team of nearly 280 professionals and ensures that BBGH is involved in the support of the community, recruiting staff and growing the services the rural, critical access hospital provides. She led the hospital through the COVID-19 pandemic and even expanded services during.

Holly McCormack, DNP, RN. President and CEO of Cottage Hospital (Woodsville, N.H.). Ms. McCormack oversees the daily operations of Cottage Hospital, a 35-bed critical access hospital with a 10-bed acute geropsychiatric unit. She also leads the Rowe Health Center, a primary care and specialty clinic serving the local community. Known for her authentic leadership approach and passion for community healthcare, Ms. McCormack was nominated as Nurse Leader of the Year in 2017 by the New Hampshire Hospital Association.

Cheryl McIntire. CEO and CFO of Lehigh Regional Medical Center (Lehigh Acres, Fla.). As CEO and CFO, Ms. McIntire is responsible for all hospital operations. She conducts assessments to determine most needed specialties and recruits to meet the needs of the community. She is also responsible for maintaining financial performance. She is passionate about delivering the highest standard of quality care which is evident with the quality and safety awards that Lehigh Regional Medical Center has achieved while under her leadership. Under her leadership, her hospital has earned the Patient Safety Excellence Award for the past three years.

Margaret McKenzie, MD. President of Cleveland Clinic South Pointe Hospital (Warrensville Heights, Ohio). Since 2017, Dr. McKenzie has served as president of South Pointe Hospital, a 173-bed regional hospital. She has worked within the Cleveland Clinic system since 1995, when she first joined as an obstetrician and gynecologist. She is an ardent advocate for the eradication of healthcare disparities and actively promotes awareness of social determinants of health. Dr. McKenzie has been instrumental in improving the clinical learning environment and in increasing staff engagement.

Rachael McKinney, MHA, FACHE. CEO, Sutter Medical Center, Sacramento; Hospital Area CEO, Central Valley for Sutter Health (Sacramento, Calif.). Ms. McKinney is Sutter Health’s Hospital Area CEO for the Central Valley, a position in which she holds direct responsibility for Sutter Medical Center, Sacramento, in addition to oversight of community hospitals Sutter Davis Hospital and Sutter Amador Hospital. She has served as CEO of SMCS, a nationally recognized acute-care facility with 523 licensed beds, since January 2022. Ms. McKinney’s scope of responsibility encompasses combined annual discharges of 160,000 emergency department visits, $1.6 billion in operating revenue and more than 5,000 employees and 2,000 medical staff members. She is a fellow of the American College of Healthcare Executives and serves as Board Chair of the Child Abuse Prevention Center, Chair of the Senior Executive Engagement Committee for the California Association of Healthcare Leaders (chapter of ACHE), and Board Secretary of the University of Minnesota MHA Alumni Association/Foundation.

Juli McWhorter. CEO of Willow Creek Women's Hospital (Johnson, Ark.). Ms. McWhorter oversees the clinical and administrative operations for both Willow Creek Women's Hospital and Northwest Health Physicians' Specialty Hospital. Within the hospitals, she creates a warm, safe and inviting environment for the entire spectrum of women's health. Willow Creek Women's Hospital is the area's only women's hospital and highest level NICU, and Ms. McWhorter drives growth and excellence into the organization. Under her guidance, the hospital was the first in the state to earn the UNICEF Baby-friendly designation.

Sonia Mehta. Corporate Chief Medical Officer | Prime Healthcare Region II Chief Executive Officer | Chief Academic Officer Roxborough, Suburban, Lower Bucks, St Clare’s, St. Michael’s, St. Mary’s Hospital Landmark Medical Center, Rehab Hospital of Rhode Island for Prime Healthcare (Ontario). Dr. Mehta provides leadership as regional CEO for the following Prime Healthcare hospitals: Lower Bucks Hospital, Roxborough Memorial Hospital, and Suburban Community Hospital in the greater Philadelphia area, St. Mary’s General Hospital, Saint Michael’s Medical Center and Saint Clare’s Health in the Greater Newark area and Landmark Medical Center and Rehabilitation Hospital in Rhode Island. In 2018 she led three of Prime Healthcare’s Pennsylvania hospitals that were named by Healthgrades as among the Top 5% in the Nation for Patient Safety Excellence.

Jessica Melton. President and COO for Suburban Hospital- Johns Hopkins Health System (Baltimore). Ms. Melton is the president and COO of Suburban Hospital in Bethesda, Md. Suburban Hospital, a member of Johns Hopkins Medicine, is a non-profit, 222-bed acute care community-based hospital that has served Montgomery County and the surrounding area since 1943. With more than 1,000 physicians, 1,800 employees and 450 volunteers, Suburban Hospital offers a full complement of inpatient and outpatient services as the regional Level II Trauma Center. In 2022 she was selected as one of 25 women in the Washington DC Region “who mean business” by the Washington Business Journal.

Caitlin Miller, BSN, RN. President and Chief Hospital Executive for Hackensack Meridian Bayshore Medical Center (Holmdel, N.J.). Mrs. Miller serves as president and chief hospital executive of Hackensack Meridian Bayshore Medical Center in Holmdel, NJ. Since opening more than 50 years ago, the medical center has undergone significant changes. While still offering patients and guests a community hospital feel, Bayshore Medical Center has grown to offer state-of-the-art technology and resources to treat the diverse needs of its community. Some of her notable achievements include: leading the organization through the COVID-19 pandemic, two successful Joint Commission surveys, infrastructure upgrades, capital projects and construction of a 32,000 square foot, state-of-the-art Emergency Care Center with 35 private patient treatment rooms.

Alina Moran, President and CEO of Dignity Health-California Hospital Medical Center (Los Angeles). Ms. Moran directs overall strategy and operations for California Hospital Medical Center, a 318-bed acute care nonprofit hospital. The hospital offers a comprehensive suite of services, including a level II trauma center, level III neonatal intensive care unit, cardiac and surgical services, and outpatient programs. She takes a human-first approach to leadership, creating a safe and positive environment for patients and providers. As a Puerto Rican whose family moved to the Bronx, N.Y., equity and diversity are always top of mind for Ms. Moran.

Lori Morgan, MD. President and CEO of Huntington Hospital (Pasadena, Calif.). Dr. Morgan has served as the president and CEO of Huntington Hospital since 2017, bringing 30 years of experience in healthcare to the role. She has spent her career creating programs that best support patient care, fostering relationships with physicians and improving financial performance. Prior to joining Huntington Hospital, she served as corporate vice president of Portland, Ore.-based Legacy Health. Dr. Morgan was elected the 2023 board chair of the Hospital Association of Southern California.

Michele Morrison, RN. President and Chief Hospital Executive for Hackensack Meridian Southern Ocean Medical Center (Stafford Township, N.J.). As president and chief hospital executive of Southern Ocean Medical Center, a nonprofit hospital consisting of 176 licensed beds and employing 1,300 team members with annual revenue of $200 million, Ms. Morrison has accountability and oversight of the organization, including business economics, strategic development, philanthropy and hospital operations. She has continued key partnerships with corporate strategy and business development colleagues on the evolution from medical to advanced surgical programs, submitting a surgical service expansion business plan and this year adding a second Da Vinci Xi robot. Her dedicated leadership through the COVID-19 pandemic included oversight of patient care, conversion of 66 rooms to negative pressure, tripling of the critical care space by converting existing areas and successfully operationalizing and prioritizing daily needs.

Tiffany Murdock. Chief Executive Officer for Singing River Health System (Pascagoula, Miss.). Ms. Murdock is the CEO of the Singing River Health System where she is responsible for the operations of the three-hospital system. Under her leadership in 2022, the 700-bed system performed more than 1 million lab tests, delivered 1,904 babies and performed 16,000 surgeries. She took over as interim CEO in March 2022 and the permanent CEO in July 2022. In addition to leading the sale of the health system to Franciscan Missionaries of Our Lady Health System, she serves on numerous local humanitarian boards and efforts: United Way, YMCA, Rotary Club, Chamber of Commerce. She also serves as chairperson for multiple in-house committees.

Cheryl Nester Wolfe, MSN, RN, NEA-BC. President and CEO of Salem Health Hospitals and Clinics (Salem, Ore.). Ms. Nester Wolfe leads Salem Health Hospitals and Clinics, a health system based in Salem, Ore. Salem Health includes Salem Hospital, West Valley Hospital and the Salem Health Medical Group. The nonprofit organization is governed by a volunteer board of trustees. Salem Health employs more than 5,000 people and is key to the health of Oregon’s mid-Willamette Valley. Under her leadership, Salem Hospital has achieved multiple Magnet designations and is committed to the discipline associated with being a Magnet hospital. Ms. Nester Wolfe’s commitment to clinical excellence works to empower nurses and clinicians to innovate.

Janice Nevin, MD. President and CEO of ChristianaCare (Wilmington, Del.). In 2014, Dr. Nevin was named president and CEO of ChristianaCare. Since then, she has helped the system launch its new data-driven care coordination platform, which guides the patients throughout the care journey while taking their social, behavioral and medical needs into consideration. She also played a key role in the development of eBrightHealth ACO. Dr. Nevin is committed to value-based care, population health and health equity.

Lori James-Nielsen, RN. CEO of Hillsboro (Ore.) Medical Center. As CEO of Hillsboro Medical Center, Ms. James-Nielsen has helped construct clinical integration models that help care providers improve value for patients. She brings over 25 years of clinical and leadership experience to her role. Most recently, she was the chief strategy officer for Salem (Ore.) Hospital and vice president of operations and integrations at OHSU Partners in Portland, Ore.

Trish O'Keefe, PhD, RN. President of Morristown Medical Center and Senior Vice President and Chief Nurse Executive of Atlantic Health System (Morristown, N.J.). Dr. O'Keefe is the president of Morristown Medical Center and senior vice president and chief nurse executive for Atlantic Health System. She oversees the 820-bed, $1.2 billion net revenue hospital and leads over 6,000 team members and physicians. She is currently playing a key role in fundraising efforts for the hospital. She has been a compassionate servant leader for over 40 years and has led the organization in exceeding its financial, operational and clinical goals.

Jessica O'Neal. CEO of Medical City Las Colinas (Irving, Texas). Ms. O'Neal provides leadership, strategic direction and direct administrative responsibility for all aspects of financial operations, clinical quality outcomes and patient experience for a 100-bed, Level III Trauma hospital. Under her leadership, the hospital received the Healthgrades 2022 Patient Safety Excellence Award. She brings nearly 20 years of healthcare leadership experience to the role.

Courtney Ophaug. CEO of Banner Estrella Medical Center (Phoenix). After joining Banner Health as a process engineer in care management, Ms. Ophaug has served in associate administrator roles at Banner Boswell and Banner Thunderbird medical centers. In 2015, she was named CEO of Banner Estrella Medical Center. Her role entails leading more than 1,500 team members and directing the hospital's strategy. She is also a Fellow of the American College of Healthcare Executives.

Jennifer Opsut. CEO of Alaska Regional Hospital (Anchorage). In March 2021, Ms. Opsut was promoted from Alaska Regional Hospital's COO to its CEO. Prior, she served as COO and executive director of strategic planning and operational development at Caldwell, Idaho-based West Valley Medical Center. Ms. Opsut is an expert in patient safety, hospital culture, growth and engagement.

Malisha Patel. Senior Vice President and CEO of Memorial Hermann Southwest Hospital and Sugar Land Hospital (Houston). Ms. Patel moved into her role as senior vice president and CEO of Memorial Hermann Southwest and Sugar Land hospitals in 2018, bringing to her role over 10 years of experience with the health system. She cares deeply about high reliability and quality in patient care. One of Ms. Patel's crowning achievements has been facilitating year-to-year growth metric improvement at both hospitals. Another has been managing Sugar Land Hospital's path to the Malcolm Baldrige National Quality Award, an honor for performance excellence.

P. Sue Perrotty. President and CEO of Tower Health (West Reading, Penn.). Ms. Perrotty, a driving force behind Tower Health's financial turnaround, stepped into the role of president and CEO in 2021. She offers executive leadership for the system's operations, performance and strategy. Among other accomplishments, she has improved the system's clinical services and fostered a culture of communication.

Tammy Peterman, MS, RN. President of the Kansas City Division for The University of Kansas Health System (Kansas City). From her earliest days as a bedside nurse to her current role as president of the Kansas City Division for The University of Kansas Health System, Ms. Peterman has dedicated her career to advocating for patients, acting as a role model in healthcare, leading nurses, and inspiring others to improve the health of our community. She is responsible for day-to-day operations of all hospitals, hospital-based clinics, and outpatient services for The University of Kansas Health System. She is foundational to the engagement and smooth operation of more than 17,000 employees across more than 140 locations.

Laura Ramos, MSN, RN. Chief Executive of Providence St. Jude Medical Center (Fullerton, Calif.). Ms. Ramos, chief executive of Providence St. Jude Medical Center, has spent over 35 years working in the healthcare industry. She first joined the medical center in 2009, managing the critical care and step down units. After a series of promotions with increasing responsibility, she became COO in 2020. She accepted the role of chief executive in 2021.

Sudandra Ratnasamy. Market CEO of Kindred Hospitals of Tampa and St. Petersburg, Florida (Tampa and St. Petersburg, Fla.). Since 2020, Ms.Ratnasamy has served as the Market CEO and been responsible for all financial, operational and clinical facets of Kindred Hospitals’ three long-term acute care hospitals, comprising approximately 250 total beds, including 22 acute rehabilitation unit beds, in the Tampa Bay area of Florida Kindred Hospital Central Tampa, where she also serves as the day-to-day facility CEO, Kindred Hospital Bay Area – St. Petersburg, and Kindred Hospital Bay Area Tampa. As Market CEO for Kindred Hospitals in Florida’s Tampa Bay Area, Ms. Ratnasamy has implemented a robust employee engagement and leadership program that includes leadership rounding at the hospitals and regular town-hall sessions for employees. Her focus on recruitment and retention of employees has contributed to a substantial reduction in costly contract labor that hampered American hospitals in 2022.

Laura Robertson. CEO of Banner Desert Medical Center, Cardon Children's Medical Center and Banner Ocotillo Medical Center (Phoenix). Ms. Robertson became CEO of Banner Desert Medical Center in 2015, then CEO of Cardon Children's Medical Center in 2017. She is a master in guiding organizational change, and has helped improve the hospitals' clinical program offerings and finances. Ms. Robertson first began working within Banner Health in 1988, working as a nurse. Since then, she's served in various staff and management roles. She is also on the board of governors of the American College of Healthcare Executives.

Debra Rudquist. President and CEO of Amery (Wis.) Hospital and Clinics. Ms. Rudquist is the president and CEO of Amery Hospital and Clinics, a critical access hospital with an inpatient behavioral health unit and associated rural health clinics that deliver primary and specialty care. The hospital and clinics are under the umbrella of HealthPartners, a major healthcare system, but Ms. Rudquist makes sure to advocate for the importance and need for rural healthcare. She has spearheaded clinical and hospital improvements that expanded access to care and decreased patient costs. She is on the board of the Wisconsin Hospital Association as well.

Joanne Ruggiero, MSN, RN. Senior Vice President and CEO of Holtz Children’s and The Women’s Hospital at Jackson Memorial (Miami). As CEO of Holtz Children's and The Women's Hospital, Ms. Ruggiero is passionate about eradicating health disparities and providing the best possible care for women and children. Under her leadership, the C-section rate of patients was reduced and emergency services were enhanced. Her background is as a labor and delivery nurse, and she was inspired to work in healthcare after her own postpartum healing journey.

Tomi Ryba. President and CEO of Good Samaritan Hospital (San Jose, Calif.). Ms. Ryba brings over 20 years of executive leadership experience to her role as CEO of Good Samaritan Hospital. She has cultivated a professional reputation for fostering strategic relationships with local organizations, which in turn enhances the experience of employees, physicians and patients. Prior to joining Good Samaritan Hospital, she served as president and CEO of Regional Medical Center of San Jose.

Vicky Sabharwal. Vice President and CEO of Jackson Behavioral Health Hospital (Miami). Ms. Sabharwal is the vice president and CEO of Jackson Behavioral Health Hospital, which features 239 licensed beds, a crisis stabilization unit and a community mental health center. She has been working within the Jackson Health System for over 10 years. Most recently, she served as the CFO and COO for the hospital.

Candice Saunders. President and CEO of Wellstar Health System (Marietta, Ga.). Ms. Saunders is responsible for the strategic vision and direction of all aspects of Wellstar Health System's delivery of care, operations, financial performance and community outreach. Her leadership extends to over 14,000 team members across 10 hospitals, more than 300 medical offices, 74 rehabilitation centers, 34 imaging centers, 17 urgent care locations, nine cancer centers, five health parks, three inpatient hospice facilities, two assisted living facilities, and a pediatric center. Her work focuses on improving access to vital healthcare needs, implementing new and improved care models, instituting more efficient operational processes, and enriching the overall patient care experience.

Maureen Schneider, PhD, RN. Senior Vice President for Atlantic Health System and President for Atlantic Health System’s Chilton Medical Center Atlantic Health System (Pompton Plains, N.J.). As president of Chilton Medical Center and senior vice president, Atlantic Health System, Dr. Schneider’s leadership sets the stage for the award-winning community hospital to provide innovative, personalized patient care to people of all ages in a compassionate and healing environment. Thanks in part to her stewardship, Chilton remains at the forefront of medicine in New Jersey and as a designated Magnet hospital by the American Nurses Credentialing Center, continually sets standards for excellent healthcare in the state. She has dedicated her career to advancing health care and leading her team of caregivers with a patient centered vision focused on delivering extraordinary outcomes and experiences. She holds an adjunct faculty position at Seton Hall University teaching doctoral and graduate business and leadership/management and undergraduate students, along with being an accomplished author, coach, presenter and executive/ leadership mentor.

Marilyn Schock. President of UCHealth Greeley Hospital (Greeley, Colo.). As the president of UCHealth Greeley Hospital in Greeley, Colo., Ms. Schock drives goals for outstanding patient care, service excellence, quality clinical outcomes, market share maintenance, expansion, operational results and financial integrity. Under her leadership, Greeley Hospital has grown from 51 to 81 beds and is a vital resource in the community with its wide range of treatments and services. The hospital has provided for more than 160,000 patient visits in the past year. It serves as a key part of the UCHealth system which employs more than 30,000 people at 12 full-service hospitals with 150 owned and affiliated clinics serving patients in Colorado, Wyoming and Nebraska.

Jennifer Schuck. Interim CEO of Emory Decatur and Hillandale Hospitals and Emory Long Term Acute Care (Decatur and Lithonia, Ga.). Ms. Schuck, interim CEO of Emory Decatur and Hillandale Hospitals and Emory Long Term Acute Care, has been working with Emory Healthcare for over 25 years. Her career was originally geared towards social work, but her progression through care coordination leadership roles led to a focus in hospital operations management. Throughout her time at Emory, she has built positive relationships and cultivated a culture of trust, leading to a higher patient experience and increased quality of service.

Christine Schuster, RN. President and CEO of Emerson Health (Concord, Mass.). Ms. Schuster has served as president and CEO of Emerson Health for the past 18 years and is known for her advocacy for community hospitals. Prior to joining Emerson, she was CEO of Quincy (Mass.) Medical Center and Athol (Mass.) Memorial Hospital. In January 2023, Ms. Schuster was elected as chair of the Massachusetts Health and Hospital Association board of trustees.

Stephanie Schwartz. President, Overlook Medical Center, Senior Vice President, Atlantic Health System for Overlook Medical Center - Atlantic Health System (Summit, N.J.). Ms. Schwartz is president of Overlook Medical Center, a 513-bed hospital located in Summit, NJ, serving Union County and surrounding communities. Overlook has more than 3,800 employees and more than 1,900 physicians. In 2022, Overlook had 19,971 admissions, 2,565 births, 87,496 emergency visits and 343,338 outpatient visits. The Medical center performed more brain tumor surgeries than any other N.J. hospital and is home to the first state-designated Comprehensive Stroke Center. Under her leadership, the center has made multiple upgrades such as the Bouras Emergency Department and the Hersh Children’s Center.

Emily Sedgwick MD. CEO of University Medical Center (New Orleans). Dr. Sedgwick serves University Medical Center as their CEO where she brings her extensive experience to develop and implement the strategic plan of the large medical center in collaboration with its major stakeholders. She also builds and maintains positive relationships with the hospital's medical staff, patients, and community stakeholders and ensures compliance with all relevant laws, regulations and accreditation standards. She has implemented programs to support underrepresented groups as employees of healthcare organizations and patients seeking healthcare services at the organizations she leads.

Marie Sandra Severe, PhD. Senior Vice President and CEO of Jackson North Medical Center (North Miami Beach, Fla.). Dr. Severe is the senior vice president and CEO of Jackson North Medical Center, where she focuses on expanding access to care and crafting a strategy to address community needs. She began her career at Jackson Health System in 2014 and has since held a number of positions within the system. Before assuming her current role, she was COO of the system's flagship Jackson Memorial Hospital in Miami.

Lisa Shannon. President and CEO of Allina Health (Minneapolis). At the start of 2022, Ms. Shannon took on the role of CEO for Allina Health. Her responsibilities include setting the overarching strategic direction and guaranteeing that the organization fulfills its goal of exceptional care delivery. Before her appointment, she served as president and COO, a role that held her accountable for the system's clinical, operational and financial achievements. Ms. Shannon was first a clinical dietitian, steadily rising through the ranks to become the leader she is today.

Kathleen Silard, MSN, RN. President and CEO of Stamford (Conn.) Health. Ms. Silard is the president and CEO of Stamford Health, where she oversees the 305-bed acute care hospital, the Stamford Health Medical Group, a large ambulatory network and the Foundation for Stamford Health. She is tasked with high-level strategy creation and execution, operational decision making, financial management and human resources. Before assuming the system president and CEO position, she was the executive vice president and COO for Stamford Hospital since 2003.

Deanna Sperling, RN. President and CEO of RWJBarnabas Health Behavioral Health Center (Toms River, N.J.). Ms. Sperling is president and CEO of RWJBarnabas Health Behavioral Health Center, an RWJBH facility that provides a full continuum of behavioral health care services and is a leader in mental health treatment in New Jersey. The Behavioral Health Center is a 100-bed freestanding psychiatric facility offering inpatient and outpatient services. Under her leadership, the system’s behavioral health services place an emphasis on training staff to deliver trauma-informed care and treatment, in which patients are asked what has happened to them, rather than what is wrong, a shift that underscores respect, kindness and compassion for all. Ms. Sperling is responsible for bridging the gap between behavioral health and non-behavioral health services, noting that behavioral health plays a role in many health conditions.

Johnese Spisso. President of UCLA Health and CEO of UCLA Hospital System (Los Angeles). Ms. Spisso brings over 30 years of experience to her role and is responsible for overseeing all functions of UCLA's hospitals and clinics, along with the organization's regional outreach strategy. Prior to joining UCLA in 2016, she served as chief health system officer and vice president of medical affairs for the University of Washington. There, she assisted in the expansion of partnerships with nearby hospitals, helped key community hospitals integrate into UW Medicine, and led the creation of a statewide trauma system.

Julie Sprengel. President and CEO of CommonSpirit, Southern California Division (Glendale). Ms. Sprengel is the president and CEO of CommonSpirit Health's Southern California Division. Her role entails leading an integrated care delivery network that generates almost $6.4 billion in annual revenue, employs nearly 25,000 team members, comprises 18 acute care hospitals and over 100 ambulatory care sites. Her innovative and strategic approach has allowed for the successful implementation of growth initiatives, quality and safety improvements and increased employee engagement.

Airica Steed, EdD, RN. President and CEO of MetroHealth (Cleveland). Dr. Steed stepped into her new role as MetroHealth's CEO in December, after having served as executive vice president and system COO of Sinai Chicago Health System and president of Mount Sinai and Sinai Children's Hospital. During her time at Sinai Chicago, she was the guiding force behind clinical, operational, financial and cultural changes that generated over $200 million in improvements across three years. Her work also led to enhanced publicly reported quality indicators and a 40 percent decrease in mortality rates and infections caught in the hospital.

Caitlin Beck Stella. CEO of Joe DiMaggio Children's Hospital (Hollywood, Fla.). Ms. Stella, whose chief career focus is children's healthcare, joined Joe DiMaggio Children's Hospital as CEO in 2018 with the goal of aiding the hospital in its growth. Prior to this role, she served as chief administrative officer for UC Los Angeles Mattel Children's Hospital and Women's Health. There, she created a systemic approach for the expansion of Southern California's children's health services and developed the "Everyday Wish Fund" at Mattel, which grants daily wishes to children at the hospital.

Debbie Streier. Regional President and CEO of Avera Marshall (Minn.) Regional Medical Center. Following a national search, Ms. Streier was named regional president and CEO for Avera Marshall Regional Medical Center in February 2021. She is also responsible for leading Avera Tyler (Minn.) and Avera Granite Falls (Minn.) Health Center. Ms. Streier was chosen for her ability to synthesize the system's mission into strategic plans, form beneficial relationships and compile talented teams. Prior to her current role, she served in operations at Avera St. Luke's in Aberdeen, S.D.

Debra F. Sukin. Executive Vice President of Houston Methodist; CEO of Houston Methodist The Woodlands Hospital (Houston). As executive vice president of Houston Methodist, Dr. Sukin has responsibility for five suburban hospitals in addition to having system responsibility for the neuroscience service line and the Houston Methodist DeBakey Heart & Vascular Center. Dr. Sukin also serves as the preceptor and executive leader for the Houston Methodist Administrative Fellowship Program. She opened Houston Methodist The Woodlands Hospital in 2017, where she serves as CEO and is currently involved in the planning and design phase for the recently announced Houston Methodist Cypress Hospital expected to open in 2025. This hospital will open as a “Smart Hospital of the Future” where telehealth, robotics, technological innovation and care redesign will all be incorporated.

Sarah Teaff, PhD. CEO of Patterson Health Center (Anthony, Kan.). In her role as CEO of Patterson Health Center, Dr. Teaff ensures quality, affordable and consistent patient care delivery. She is a staunch advocate for patient safety. She is a fellow of the American College of Healthcare Executives.

Nicole Thomas. President of Baptist Medical Center Jacksonville (Jacksonville, Fla.). Ms. Thomas is hospital president of Baptist Medical Center Jacksonville, responsible for the operational and strategic direction of the largest hospital in the health system. She has been recognized for her leadership many times such as being named a Woman of Vision by Girls Inc, and a Woman of Distinction by the Northeast Florida Girl Scout Council. She serves on the board of the Federal Reserve Bank of Atlanta. She previously served at Baptist as senior vice president of specialty services overseeing neurosciences, orthopedics and oncology, with primary executive responsibility for the formation of Baptist MD Anderson Cancer Center in 2015.

Amie Thornton. President and Chief Hospital Executive for Hackensack Meridian JFK University Medical Center (Edison, N.J.). Ms. Thornton serves as president and chief hospital executive of Hackensack Meridian JFK University Medical Center in Edison, N.J. as well as providing executive oversight to EMS services across Hackensack Meridian Health. Ms. Thornton has overall responsibility for operational divisions including JFK University Medical Center, the Johnson Rehabilitation Institute and the JFK Neuroscience Institute. She leads the hospital’s senior management team in driving all aspects of performance excellence and strategic positioning of the medical center. Ms. Thornton is active in the Princeton, N.J. community, serving at various times on the boards of Catholic Charities, Diocese of Trenton, YMCA of Metuchen, Edison, Woodbridge and South Amboy, and previously served the YWCA of Princeton.

Linda Thorpe. CEO of East Morgan County Hospital (Phoenix). Ms. Thorpe accepted the role of CEO for Banner Health's East Morgan County Hospital in 2012. However, she has been working with Banner Health for much longer, having initially joined in 1992. She began serving as CFO in 2003, and has played a key role in the facility's decision making process throughout the years. In her CEO role, she places emphasis on relationship development amongst patients, providers and community stakeholders.

Patricia A. Toole. President and Chief Hospital Executive for Hackensack Meridian Carrier Clinic (Belle Mead, N.J.). As president and chief hospital executive, Ms. Toole leads Hackensack Meridian Carrier Clinic, one of the largest private non-profit psychiatric behavioral health care systems specializing in psychiatric and addiction treatment in New Jersey, as well as one of the largest residential treatment centers for adolescents. Carrier Clinic’s care delivery system includes an inpatient psychiatric hospital, detoxification and rehabilitation center, an adolescent residential facility and a fully-accredited middle and high school for students. All of these services are located on a 113-acre property in the foothills of New Jersey’s Sourland Mountains in Belle Mead, NJ. Carrier Clinic’s services also include the Retreat and Recovery at Ramapo Valley, an outpatient substance use disorder treatment facility located in Mahwah, NJ.

Susan Turney, MD. CEO of Marshfield (Wis.) Clinic Health System. In 2014, Dr. Turney became the first ever CEO of Marshfield Clinic Health System. She oversees all health system operations. During her tenure, she has transformed the organization from a medical group practice to an integrated health system that includes 11 hospitals.

Jeanie Vieira. Chief Executive of Providence Columbia Gorge Service Area-Providence Hood River Memorial Hospital (Hood River, Ore.). In 2020, Ms. Vieira was named chief executive of Providence Hood River Memorial Hospital and Columbia Gorge Service Area. She oversees the Hood River hospital and its 12 clinics, home health, hospice and senior care facilities. Ms. Vieira has worked at the hospital for over 25 years, and has worked in healthcare for even longer. Most recently, she served as COO and nursing executive for the hospital.

Deborah Visconi. President and CEO of Bergen New Bridge Medical Center (Paramus, N.J.). Ms. Visconi serves as the president and CEO of New Jersey’s largest hospital, Bergen New Bridge Medical Center. She is responsible for the overarching strategy, finances, quality, sustainability and mission and vision execution of the 1,070-bed hospital located. She oversees daily operations for the nonprofit safety net facility, which provides acute and ambulatory care, long term care, and mental health and substance use disorder treatment. The Medical Center is fully accredited by The Joint Commission, and Ms. Visconi's leadership is tasked with maintaining the designation.

Elizabeth Wako, MD. Interim president and CEO of Swedish Health Services (Seattle). Dr. Wako was named interim president and CEO of Swedish Health Services in April 2023, an announcement that came on the heels of Dr. Guy Hudson's decision to step down. She brings 30 years of healthcare experience to the role, having begun her career as a psychiatric nurse before attending medical school, completing an anesthesiology residency and finishing a fellowship in perioperative medicine. She has held several executive positions since joining Swedish in 2011, and was most recently chief executive of Providence Swedish's Central Service Area.

Annette Walker. President for City of Hope Orange County (Irvine, Calif.). As president of City of Hope Orange County, Ms. Walker is increasing City of Hope’s patient facilities and research capacity by a staggering 140 percent and leading City of Hope’s $1 billion investment in Orange County. She also opened City of Hope Orange County Lennar Foundation Cancer Center, a national model for how people with cancer receive care on time and on budget, despite the challenges of designing and building during a pandemic. She is a natural leader who brings an innovative mindset that also focuses on mentoring the next generation. In addition to her role for City Hope of Orange County, she presently serves on the Chapman University Board of Trustees and the medical device start-ups Renata and Cern.

Beth Walker. CEO for Ochsner Baptist (New Orleans). As CEO of Ochsner Baptist, Ms. Walker directs overall operations and makes sure the hospital strategy direction aligns with that of Ochsner Health system. She manages over 900 physicians, over 1,000 employees and 124 beds. She leads the organization with kindness and grace while being accountable for patient health. She was also a key part of Ochsner Baptist’s success in navigating COVID-19. Under her leadership, U.S. News & World Report ranked Ochsner Medical Center- New Orleans as the best hospital in Louisiana for the 11th year in a row.

Jennifer Wandersleben. President and CEO of AdventHealth Heartland Region (Tampa, Fla.). Ms. Wandersleben is the president and CEO of AdventHealth's Heartland Region, which was formed in 2021 to improve the synergy of care amongst regions. With this updated region, the system is closing a gap in access. Ms. Wandersleben has served AdventHealth for 20 years, with many of those years spent in leadership roles, including COO for AdventHealth Altamonte Springs (Fla.) and CEO of Advent Health Tampa (Fla.).

Lydia Watson, MD. President and CEO of MyMichigan Health (Midland, Mich.). Dr. Watson assumed the role of president and CEO of MyMichigan Health at the end of 2022, transitioning from her previous role as senior vice president and chief medical officer. She has held various positions with MyMichigan Health, including chief quality and patient safety officer, chief of staff and vice president of medical affairs. She has long been an influential leader and staunch advocate for patient, employee and physician satisfaction.

Jill Welton, MSN, RN. President and CEO of Dignity Health-Glendale (Calif.) Memorial Hospital and Health Center. Since July 2018, Ms. Welton has served as the president and CEO of Dignity Health-Glendale Memorial Hospital and Health Center. More than 20 years of healthcare experience has prepared her for the role, which involves leading the hospital in its safety, quality and strategic initiatives. During her tenure with the hospital, she has enhanced quality outcomes, improved patient experience ratings and broadened service offerings.

Dana Weston Graves. President of Sentara Princess Anna Hospital (Norfolk, VA). Ms. Weston Graves is the president of Sentara Princess Anne Hospital in Virginia Beach, Va. Sentara Princess Anne Hospital is a 174-bed acute care hospital that serves Southern Virginia Beach, as well as the neighboring Chesapeake and northeastern North Carolina communities. Combined with more than 100 physicians and services offered in the multiple campus medical office buildings, Sentara Princess Anne Hospital is a comprehensive healthcare destination for the community. Under her leadership the Sentara Princess Anne Hospital achieved a Magnet recognition, the nation's highest honor for excellence in nursing, and is home to Virginia's only Ornish Lifestyle Medicine Program, recognized by U.S. News & World Report for high-performing programs in Orthopedics and Nephrology and a high-volume Family Maternity Center with Neonatal Intensive Care Unit.

Chris Woleske. Executive Vice President of Bellin Gundersen Health System and President of Bellin Health (Green Bay, Wis.). Ms. Woleske serves as president of Bellin Health and executive vice president of Bellin Gundersen Health System. She initially joined Belling in 1998 and has served in various leadership roles since. She has been directly involved in strategic planning and operational execution across the system for many years.

Suzanne Worthington. Senior Vice President, Orlando Health, and President, Orlando Health Winnie Palmer Hospital for Women and Babies for Orlando Health Winnie Palmer Hospital for Women and Babies (Orlando, Fla.) Ms. Worthington is senior vice president of Orlando Health, and president of Orlando Health Winnie Palmer Hospital for Women and Babies. She has been a member of the Orlando Health team for 28 years. For the last 23 years, she has served in roles that supported children’s and women’s services within the organization. In June 2022, she transitioned from the role of chief operating officer of Orlando Health Winnie Palmer to her current position as president of the 350-bed facility. During her tenure, the hospital has maintained its commitment to exceptional clinical quality, sincere physician collaboration, meaningful team member engagement and strong financial performance. Meeting and exceeding performance expectations in these areas has allowed Orlando Health Winnie Palmer to deeply invest in establishing and growing signature clinical programs for the women of Central Florida and beyond.