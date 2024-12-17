118 COOs to know | 2024

Becker's is thrilled to spotlight 118 outstanding hospital and health system chief operating officers.

These dynamic leaders expand service lines, foster employee engagement and spearhead transformative organizational improvements. Wielding highly strategic visions, they lead the charge in crafting and executing initiatives that elevate operational efficiency and fuel success across their organizations.

Note: This list is not exhaustive, nor is it an endorsement of included leaders, hospitals, health systems, or associated healthcare providers. Leaders cannot pay for inclusion on this list. Leaders are presented in alphabetical order. We extend a special thank you to Rhoda Weiss for her contributions to this list.

We accepted nominations for this list. Please contact Anna Falvey at afalvey@beckershealthcare.com with any questions or comments.





Evaline "Evie" Alessandrini, MD. COO for Cincinnati Children's. Dr. Alessandrini, COO of Cincinnati Children’s, leads one of the nation’s top pediatric health systems, ranked No. 1 by U.S. News & World Report for 2024-25 and No. 2 in National Institutes of Health pediatric research funding. Under her leadership, the organization has implemented a unified operational excellence model, reducing ambulatory specialty wait times by 22%, achieving a 70% drop in emergency department stays for children with mental health issues, and generating $9 million in additional revenue. She played a pivotal role in opening a state-of-the-art 99-bed pediatric mental health facility in 2023, addressing underserved populations with innovative care models. Dr. Alessandrini also oversees Cincinnati Children’s quality transformation efforts, helping secure its national recognition for best-in-class outcomes. With a 25-year track record in academic medicine, she combines visionary leadership with a relentless focus on workforce wellness and patient care innovation.

Jay Anderson. COO for The Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center (Columbus). Mr. Anderson became COO of The Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center in July 2021. There, he oversees all clinical enterprise operations, including seven hospitals and ambulatory services. He is responsible for ensuring alignment across the medical center, focusing on resource utilization, service efficiency, patient experience and high-quality care. Mr. Anderson has spearheaded the expansion of outpatient care, opening Outpatient Care Dublin (Ohio) in 2022 and planning the Outpatient Care Powell (Ohio), set to open in 2026, contributing to a 30% increase in new ambulatory patients. He is also leading the operational planning for the medical center’s new 820-bed inpatient tower, the largest construction project in Ohio State University’s history. With a background in leadership roles at Chicago-based Northwestern Medicine, Mr. Anderson brings extensive experience in integrating systems and improving healthcare delivery.

Ron Andro, BSN, RN. Senior Vice President and Chief Clinical Operations Officer of Roswell Park Comprehensive Cancer Center (Buffalo, N.Y.). Mr. Andro brings insights from a diverse career in healthcare quality improvement and administration to Roswell Park, one of the first NCI-designated cancer centers. He oversees all medical and surgical clinical operations for Roswell Park, including radiology, perioperative, radiation therapy, pathology/clinical laboratory, pharmacy and dietary services provided through nearly 300,000 annual outpatient encounters. Under his leadership, the number of patients in active care rose 13%. Roswell Park’s already high patient experience scores increased 2.1% overall, including in key areas like ease of access, staff attentiveness and impressions on moving through a care encounter. His contributions were key to the successful opening of the Roswell Park Scott Bieler Amherst Center, the cancer center’s largest freestanding site outside its main campus.

Sheila Antrum. Senior Vice President and COO at UCSF Health (San Francisco). Ms. Antrum ensures that the operations of patient services across the health system align with UCSF's vision and strategic objectives. She oversees implementation of UCSF's affiliations, finances, quality and safety across UCSF's locations and affiliates. Nursing, clinical services, facilities, supply chain, major construction projects, pharmaceutical, women's services and perioperative services report to her. She has been with the University of California system for more than 20 years, most recently serving as chief nursing officer and patient care services officer at UCSF Medical Center.

Toni R. Ardabell, MSN, RN. Chief of Clinical Enterprise Operations at Inova (Falls Church, Va.). Ms. Ardabell, chief of clinical enterprise operations at Inova, guides clinical sites and ten service lines, driving transformative changes across the health system. With a career spanning bedside nursing to healthcare executive roles, she combines innovative leadership with a mission-driven approach to enhance patient care and community wellbeing. Ms. Ardabell’s recent achievements include launching the High Reliability Organization Center, increasing patient capacity, improving care access through digital tools and reducing observed mortality rates by 43% over four years. She also spearheaded initiatives like the 340B program expansion, the opening of Virginia's first critical illness recovery hospital, and employee engagement and retention programs. Ms. Ardabell has also helped open a new behavioral health unit with 20 private beds and assisted in reducing employee turnover from 16.2% to 12.4%.

Michael Ash, MD. President and System COO at Nebraska Medicine (Omaha). Dr. Ash was promoted to his current position from his prior role as executive vice president and COO of Nebraska Medicine. As president and COO of the Omaha-based academic health system, Dr. Ash grows his strategic focus on expanding clinical services across Nebraska and into neighboring states, and optimizing health system operations, access, capacity and innovative AI implementations in the clinical and administrative spaces. Throughout Dr. Ash’s 10 years of executive leadership, Nebraska Medicine has achieved national prominence in patient quality, safety and innovation. Prior to joining Nebraska Medicine, Dr. Ash worked at health IT company Cerner Corporation, holding roles as chief medical officer and vice president for physician strategy and innovation. He also practiced as an internal medicine physician. Dr. Ash has been granted a dozen technology patents ranging from health forecasting to management of complex order sets.

Teresa Ash, PharmD. COO of Mercy Health–Anderson (Cincinnati). As COO at Mercy Health–Anderson Hospital, Dr. Ash leads operations for the 298-bed facility, which specializes in orthopedic, obstetric and cardiovascular care. She has led major construction projects, including a $5 million cardiac catheterization and electrophysiology lab and a $4 million emergency department renovation, all delivered on time and under budget. Dr. Ash has established impactful initiatives such as the workplace violence committee, grievance committee and the Anderson green team, driving improvements in safety, patient care and environmental sustainability. Under her leadership, the hospital achieved greater departmental efficiency in imaging and ancillary services while delivering the most successful employee giving campaign in the Cincinnati market.

Erin Asprec. Executive Vice President and COO of Memorial Hermann Health System (Houston). Ms. Asprec serves as executive vice president and COO at Memorial Hermann Health System. In this role, she oversees operations across 17 hospitals and more than 265 care sites, driving the system’s transition to value-based care. Her leadership focuses on enhancing patient-centered delivery through clinical transformation, service line redesign and community-focused care initiatives, achieving over $1 billion in cost savings across six years. Ms. Asprec has advanced community health strategies that contributed $471 million through programs such as school-based health centers, food-as-medicine initiatives and resource centers. She also champions gender equity, founding the “Women Leaders of Memorial Hermann” program, which has significantly increased female representation in leadership roles. She also served as the 2023 chair of the Texas Hospital Association.

Richard Azar. COO at UCLA Health (Los Angeles). Since becoming COO in 2018, Mr. Azar has been integral in multiple initiatives to expand patient access, including the March 2024 acquisition of the 260-bed West Hills (Calif.) Hospital and Medical Center. He is now leading a comprehensive evaluation of long-term operational, equipment and staffing needs and development of a strategic plan to optimize the additional capacity of what was renamed UCLA West Valley Medical Center. He previously oversaw the launch of the health system’s first 24/7 patient flow command center and the development of technology to streamline access for patients requiring transfer to UCLA Health. This helped to increase transfer center volume by 36% in the 2023-24 fiscal year and expand access to quaternary care at Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center in Los Angeles. Mr. Azar is responsible for patient care support operations at UCLA Health’s five hospitals, totaling almost 1,200 licensed beds.

Stephen Baldwin. COO for Touro (New Orleans). Mr. Baldwin now oversees multiple departments at Touro through his role as COO. His purview includes radiology, pharmacy, laboratory and surgical services. He brings over 14 years of experience from New Orleans-based Tulane Medical Center. There, he served nine years in senior management, most recently as senior vice president of clinic operations. His leadership extended across hospital operations and cancer program initiatives, with a notable role in rebuilding after Hurricane Katrina’s devastating impact. Mr. Baldwin’s career is marked by operational expertise and a dedication to strengthening healthcare systems.

Nannette Berensen. COO of Intermountain Health (Salt Lake City). Ms. Berensen is COO of Intermountain Health, a position that entails enhancing clinical care and overseeing operations across the system. Previous roles include director of pharmacy services for Intermountain Medical Center, as well as vice president and COO of clinical shared services. During her tenure at the system, she created and launched the clinical shared services model across 13 clinical service lines and modernized the biorepository.

Joe Camillus. COO of Boston Medical Center. Mr. Camillus is responsible for daily operations, hospital service growth, digital adoption, health center integrations, value-based care efforts, and more in his role as COO at Boston Medical Center. His contributions have included ambulatory access expansion, Epic implementation and partnership expansion. Mr. Camillus is founder of the LEAP program, a leadership training program for people of color within the organization. He has also led efforts to build clinical and housing opportunities for patients with substance use disorders as well as the opening of BMC Brockton Behavioral Health Center.

Benjamin Carter. Executive Vice President and COO of Trinity Health (Livonia, Mich.). Mr. Carter is responsible for leading all hospitals and other operational areas. He also serves as the executive vice president for Trinity Health Senior Communities, Trinity Health at Home and Trinity Health PACE. He is recognized as a bold and results-driven leader with a long and successful track record at Trinity Health. Mr. Carter previously served as the system's executive vice president and CFO. He is a member of the board of directors for Say Detroit and the Accreditation Council for Graduate Medical Education.

Chad Cathey. COO of Lakeview Hospital (Covington, La.). Mr. Cathey was appointed COO of Lakeview Hospital, a 167-bed acute care facility and part of New Orleans-based LCMC Health, in August 2022. Mr. Cathey brings over a decade of operational experience, including his recent role as senior director of hospital operations at Our Lady of the Lake Children’s Hospital in Baton Rouge, La., where he led the design and launch of the 99-bed facility. Mr. Cathey is deeply involved in the healthcare community, serving on the Louisiana chapter board of the American College of Healthcare Executives and co-founding the Tacky Pants Golf Tournament, which supports children’s hospital programs. Mr. Cathey’s ability to drive operational excellence positions Lakeview Hospital as a leader in delivering high-quality care to the St. Tammany Parish community.

Daniel Chibaya. Vice President and COO for Montage Health (Monterey, Calif.). Mr. Chibaya is the COO at Montage Health, where he oversees a broad spectrum of services including environmental services, rehabilitation, laboratory, pharmacy, radiology and the wellness centers. In addition to his operational responsibilities, he serves as the acting CIO, managing the health information technology division. His leadership extends beyond Montage Health, serving on the boards of the American Red Cross, United Way and Monterey County Health Department. Before joining Montage Health, he gained extensive experience as the COO for Roseville, Calif.-based Adventist Health and Rideout, part of a 28-hospital healthcare system.

Lia Christiansen. Chief Administrative Officer and COO for Valleywise Health (Phoenix). Ms. Christiansen has been a driving force at Valleywise Health since joining as a senior executive in 2021, overseeing multiple departments including human resources, IT and strategy. Her leadership was instrumental in the planning and execution of the new 10-story Valleywise Health Medical Center, which opened in Phoenix in June 2024, replacing a 54-year-old facility to better serve underserved populations. She managed the complex patient relocation process, which included safely transferring over 200 patients in a single day and organizing extensive mock exercises to ensure readiness. Recognized in 2024 as a "Public Policy Leader of the Year" by Arizona Capitol Times and one of "Arizona's Most Influential Women in Business" by Arizona Business Magazine, Ms. Christiansen balances professional excellence with community engagement, serving on boards and mentoring emerging leaders.

Corina B. Clark. COO of Gardner Health Services (San Jose, Calif.). Ms. Clark serves as COO at Gardner Health Services. There, she drives operational efficiency, strategic planning and quality improvement initiatives to enhance patient care and satisfaction. She has implemented innovative solutions spanning inpatient, outpatient and home health services and played a role in the nation’s largest recertification process at Laguna Honda Hospital in San Francisco during her time at San Francisco Health Network. Previously, at Salinas (Calif.) Valley Health, she successfully led Covid-19 and pediatric respiratory syncytial virus surge responses, boosted employee engagement and reduced patient readmissions while launching new programs like adult and pediatric speech therapy. At UCLA Health in Los Angeles, Ms. Clark managed over 200 direct reports, implemented methodologies to improve operational efficiency and advanced service expansions. Recognized with prestigious awards like the "Woman of the Year" award from the Leukemia & Lymphoma Society, her leadership combines clinical expertise, operational excellence and a commitment to advancing healthcare systems.

Michael Condrin. Interim Chief Administrator of UC Davis (Calif.) Medical Center and COO of UC Davis Health Hospital Division. In his role, Mr. Condrin oversees all inpatient care across UC Davis Health, which includes UC Davis Medical Center and UC Davis Children's Hospital. In addition, he provides strategic leadership for the center's level 1 trauma and emergency, surgery and post-operative services. His responsibilities include oversight of operations, patient-support, nursing and medical staff operations, facilities and supply chain management. On top of his role as COO, Mr. Condrin is also executive director for UC Davis Health Network and Affiliates, director of clinical operations, and assistant dean of administration at the school of medicine.

Susan Cornejo. COO of Ascension Florida (Jacksonville and Pensacola). Ms. Cornejo, COO of Ascension Florida, leads operations for a vast healthcare network comprising nine hospitals and nearly 200 care sites across Northeast Florida, the Florida Panhandle and Southeast Georgia. Renowned for her strategic leadership, Ms. Cornejo has driven workforce stabilization, optimized medical group operations, and expanded patient access through partnerships with hospitalists and emergency physician services. Under her guidance, Ascension Florida has launched transformative projects, including a new inpatient rehab facility, extracorporeal membrane oxygenation and robotic surgery programs, and a newly opened community hospital in St. John's County, Fla. Notably, she oversaw Ascension Sacred Heart Pensacola’s elevation to a level I trauma center, a critical milestone ensuring top-tier emergency care for Northwest Florida. Formerly, Ms. Cornejo served as Ascension Florida’s CFO.

Thomas Crawford, PhD. System COO of MUSC Health (Charleston, S.C.). Dr. Crawford provides strategic leadership over 12 integrated centers of clinical excellence across MUSC Health’s 16 hospitals and 750 care locations through his role as system COO, driving results in key areas like cancer services, heart and vascular, and pharmacy. Managing an active $1.1 billion construction portfolio, he oversees the development of three new hospitals, medical office buildings and freestanding emergency departments. Dr. Crawford’s focus on operational efficiency and care quality has delivered significant financial impacts, including $200 million in systemwide revenue enhancements, $18 million in increased network integrity and $18 million in cost reductions. A decorated educator, author and mentor, he is committed to shaping the next generation of healthcare leaders while fostering environments that enable MUSC teams to consistently deliver exceptional care.

​​Michael Cruz, MD. COO at OSF HealthCare (Peoria, Ill.). For 2024, Dr. Cruz continues to lead transformative efforts to improve community health, enhance patient experience, reduce healthcare costs and address clinician burnout. Under his leadership, OSF HealthCare is constructing a new 64,000-square-foot inpatient treatment facility for behavioral health, further addressing critical community needs. He also oversaw the unveiling of a breakthrough treatment center as part of the OSF HealthCare Cancer Institute, expanding advanced care options for patients. Additionally, OSF is welcoming KSB Hospital in Dixon, Ill., into its ministry, strengthening healthcare access in the region. For the sixth consecutive year, OSF was recognized by Forbes as one of America's best-in-state employers in 2024. Dr. Cruz joined OSF HealthCare in 1987 as a resident physician and now serves as COO. His work in population health, value-based care and quality continues to drive the success of OSF, including surpassing the CMS quality benchmark by $35 million in savings as an ACO in 2022. His leadership during Covid-19 made him a sought-after spokesperson, contributing to OSF being recognized among "America's Most Innovative Companies" by Fortune for 2023.

Kelly Cullen. Executive Vice President and COO of Tampa (Fla.) General Hospital. Ms. Cullen's oversight includes managing key constituent partnerships as well as all clinical strategies for Tampa General Hospital. In addition, she partners closely with the USF College of Nursing to create and optimize workforce pipeline strategies for their students. Ms. Cullen is also responsible for emergency and disaster preparedness, and coordinates with community stakeholders, local and state government, and EMS to ensure facilities are prepared to continue care management in the event of an emergency. She has been instrumental in numerous hospital efforts to improve patient care safety, quality and efficiency, such as the implementation of the CareComm command center, which led to a decrease in the hospital's average sepsis mortality to well below the national average. Previously, Ms. Cullen served as director of operations at BayCare Health System.

Krista Curell. Executive Vice President and System COO for University of Chicago Medicine. Ms. Curell has served as executive vice president and COO of UChicago Medicine since 2023, where she oversees daily operations across the health system to ensure a seamless experience for patients and employees alike. Her leadership encompasses Ingalls Memorial Hospital in Harvey, Ill. and the newly opened 132,000-square-foot UChicago Medicine Crown Point (Ind.) multispecialty care center. She also serves as president for the UChigago Medicine Northwest Indiana division. A nurse and attorney, Ms. Curell brings a unique administrative and operational perspective to healthcare complexities, fostering open communication and collaboration among faculty, staff and administrators. With over a decade of experience leading the emergency operations division, she has acted as incident commander in critical situations. Previously, Ms. Curell held roles as chief transformation and integration officer and chief compliance officer.

Jonathan Curtright. COO at OU Health (Oklahoma City). Since July 2022, Mr. Curtright has emphasized the core value of “patients first” at Oklahoma’s flagship academic health system. His focus continues to be operational excellence, strategic planning and growth, health system transformation, employee engagement and patient care. He led OU Health’s organizational redesign, integrating clinical performance into operations by establishing chief medical officer and chief nurse executive offices, and transitioning from a holding company to an operating company model. He prioritizes quality and accessibility of care, expanding services by partnering with rural and regional health systems. This includes expanding the footprint of the state’s National Cancer Institute-designated cancer center, OU Health Stephenson Cancer Center, to reach more Oklahomans. Under his leadership, OU Health has seen increased clinic visits, admissions and patient satisfaction, resulting in improved financial performance. His focus on financial stabilization has resulted in increasing health system income since his arrival, along with improved credit outlooks from Moody’s and S&P. Prior to OU Health, he served as CEO for University of Missouri Health Care in Columbia.

Richard DeCarlo. Executive Vice President and COO of PeaceHealth (Vancouver, Wash.). Mr. DeCarlo has served as executive vice president and COO of Peace Health for the last six years. His focus on operational excellence and financial stewardship while remaining focused on the best patient care is helping the organization to more quickly recover from the Covid years and has positioned the organization for long-term mission sustainability. Under his leadership, PeaceHealth was named the No. 1 employer in Washington.

John Doll. COO of RWJBarnabas Health (West Orange, N.J.). As COO of RWJBarnabas Health, New Jersey’s largest academic health system, Mr. Doll oversees operations across 14 hospitals and medical group functions, serving over 5 million patients annually. With executive oversight spanning clinical quality, IT, facilities and strategic planning, he drives systemwide integration, regionalization and expansion of ambulatory services. Formerly CFO and chief integration officer, Mr. Doll’s financial acumen guided RWJBarnabas through major consolidations and ensured optimal resource allocation for maximum impact. A champion of social determinants of health, he has led initiatives addressing housing, food insecurity and economic equity, forging partnerships to reduce healthcare spending by tackling root causes of disease. Throughout his 14-year tenure, Mr. Doll’s strategic leadership and adaptability have been pivotal in navigating growth, pandemic challenges and enhancing patient care outcomes.

Brian G. Donley, MD. Executive Vice President and COO for NewYork-Presbyterian (New York City). Dr. Donley is executive vice president and COO of NewYork-Presbyterian, using his role to revolutionize healthcare operations via a strategy that marries innovation, empathy and accountability. Under his leadership, the system has achieved record-high patient experience scores, top-tier CMS ratings and groundbreaking advancements in healthcare equity, earning inclusion on lists like Forbes’ "Best Large Employers." Dr. Donley has championed initiatives that expand community health access, ranging from mobile clinics to addressing social determinants of health, while advancing AI-driven care to enhance efficiency and outcomes. His tenure has solidified the system's reputation for excellence in complex care, performing the nation’s highest number of organ transplants and pioneering data-driven breakthroughs in health equity. Prior to assuming his current role, Dr. Donley was CEO of Cleveland Clinic London in the U.K. from 2018-23.

Kathy Donovan, MSN, RN. COO of Hospital Sisters Health System (Springfield, Ill.). As COO for Hospital Sisters Health System, Ms. Donovan oversees operations across 13 hospitals in Illinois and Wisconsin, driving excellence in clinical care, financial performance and operational efficiency. Since joining the system in 2023, she has launched initiatives like a standardized operating model, which improved surgical outcomes and reduced costs, and a systemwide labor strategy that cut agency expenses in half. Recently appointed to oversee nursing operations across the system, Ms. Donovan leverages her deep experience as a nurse and former chief nursing officer to enhance professional practice and clinical education, including leading the historic St. John’s College of Nursing. A seasoned executive with over three decades in healthcare leadership, she has been charged with guiding hospitals through complex challenges, including serving as incident commander during the 2017 Las Vegas mass casualty shooting. She first began her career in nursing at St. Louis Children's Hospital and most recently held the title of group COO for Dallas-based Tenet Healthcare's Detroit market.

Lori Dove. Senior Vice President and COO of UNC Health Southeastern (Lumberton, N.C.). As senior vice president and COO, Ms. Dove oversees a wide range of critical services, including case management, population health, compliance and multiple service lines spanning cardiovascular, oncology, surgical and more. With extensive experience in hospital administration, she leads key areas such as physician relations, legal, quality and risk management, ensuring smooth operational efficiency and strategic growth. Ms. Dove is an expert in healthcare management, advanced cardiac life support and regulatory compliance, with a focus on business development. Her leadership spans multiple disciplines, from home health to long-term care, playing a pivotal role in shaping the system's strategy and planning. Prior to this role, she served as vice president and interim COO, showcasing her ability to guide healthcare organizations through complex challenges.

Bob Duncan. Executive Vice President and COO at Connecticut Children's (Hartford). Mr. Duncan champions a culture of kindness at Connecticut Children's, resulting in favorable responses in 97% of leaders and 96% of team members in an annual survey. He is also creator of the "Dunc’d Kindness" award, which has recognized more than 20 exceptional team members caught in the act of being kind. Mr. Duncan’s leadership has also propelled the organization to new heights in fostering excellence and safety in patient care. Connecticut Children’s has been recognized by Children’s Hospitals’ Solutions for Patient Safety twice in 30 months as "hospital of the month". Serving in national leadership positions throughout his career and currently as vice chair for the Medicaid and CHIP payment and access commission for a second term, Mr. Duncan has been instrumental in shaping healthcare policy.

Kathy English. Executive Vice President and COO of Children's Nebraska (Omaha). As executive vice president and COO, Ms. English defines operational standards and organizes department level efforts for optimum services delivery, care and processes at Children's Hospital & Medical Center. She has developed and implemented key "people first" initiatives within the hospital to address staffing challenges, high turnover, low tenure and burnout. In 2023, 95% percent of employees reported finding their work meaningful, and 85% reported plans to stay at Children's for at least the next 12 months. In addition, employee retention and inpatient nursing retention rates at the hospital were above national averages. Ms. English has also been vital in the planning for current construction projects, including a new pediatric ambulatory facility. Previously, Ms. English held other leadership roles within Children's Hospital & Medical Center including chief nursing officer and vice president of patient care.

Jennifer Eslinger. President of Health Care Operations and COO at Rochester (N.Y.) Regional Health. Ms. Eslinger oversees strategy implementation, system integration, care delivery transformation and regional growth for the system's nine hospitals. Since joining the health system in 2022, she completed the systemwide reorganization, resulting in a fully integrated operational model and a new focused structure to support and expand rural health care. Ms. Eslinger implemented several transformation workstreams resulting in a one-day length of stay reduction across the acute care enterprise and launched a new systemwide security division. She brings 25 years of experience, including serving as president of Henry Ford Health’s Wyandotte and Downriver market in Michigan and president of Mobile (Ala.) Infirmary.

David Flicek. COO of Avera Health and Chief Administrative Officer of Avera Medical Group (Sioux Falls, S.D.). With 36 years of experience in healthcare, Mr. Flicek is responsible for maintaining and driving operational results for Avera's care delivery system including clinics, hospitals and Avera@Home. He was previously president and CEO of Avera McKennan Hospital & University Health Center. He led the hospital through tremendous growth, including construction of the Avera on Louise Health Campus, quality improvements, and solutions to peak capacity issues during and after the Covid pandemic. Since 1995, he has been instrumental in the formation of 75 partnerships between Avera and community clinics and hospitals. Under his leadership, Avera Medical Group has grown from seven employed physicians and providers to 1,269 who practice in 60 specialties. Clinic locations have expanded from two locations to 200 in five states.

Sean Flinn. COO for East Jefferson General Hospital (Metairie, La.). Mr. Flinn was appointed COO of East Jefferson General Hospital in January 2024, following a decade of progressive leadership at New Orleans-based Tulane Health System. Mr. Flinn began his career there in 2014 as an administrative resident. He quickly advanced through the organization, holding roles such as director of operations for ambulatory clinics, administrative director of orthopedics, and service line vice president. In 2021, he was promoted to COO of Tulane Health System, where he demonstrated strong leadership and operational expertise.

Jon Foster. Executive Vice President and COO at HCA Healthcare (Nashville, Tenn.). Mr. Foster has been with HCA for 22 years, earning his COO appointment at the beginning of 2023. Since 2011, he served as president of HCA Healthcare's American Group, overseeing 91 hospitals that included approximately one half of HCA's revenue. He began his career in healthcare leadership in 1986, holding roles at Baptist Health System and Methodist Healthcare System.

Fritz François, MD. Executive Vice President, Vice Dean and Chief of Hospital Operations at NYU Langone Health (New York City). Dr. François serves as NYU Langone Health's executive vice president and vice dean, as well as chief of hospital operations. In this role, he ensures care quality and patient safety across the system's Manhattan campus. Prior to his current role, he was chief medical officer for the system, as well as a professor in the division of gastroenterology within the department of medicine. He has more than 70 peer-reviewed publications, book chapters and presentations to his name.

Ernest Franklin, MD. Senior Vice President and Chief Clinical Operations Officer at Tenet Healthcare (Dallas). Dr. Franklin's role responsibilities include the development and implementation of patient safety and clinical quality improvement strategies across Tenet Healthcare. Prior to joining the system, Dr. Franklin was senior vice president of clinical value and integration at Dallas-based Baylor Scott and White Health. Dr. Franklin has clinical experience as a general surgeon.

Puneet Freibott, DNP, RN. COO at University Medical Center New Orleans. Dr. Freibott, COO for University Medical Center New Orleans, part of LCMC Health, has extensive experience in hospital operations and achieving stellar outcomes for patients. She is passionate about developing and empowering teams to eliminate patient harm and create sustainable models for quality healthcare delivery. She has held executive leadership positions at nonprofit organizations and hospitals, most recently as a leader at Barnes-Jewish Hospital, which was named one of the top 20 hospitals in the U.S.

Jerry Grannan. COO of Parkview Physicians Group (Fort Wayne, Ind.). In his role as COO of Parkview Physicians Group, Mr. Grannan leads operational strategies for a rapidly growing network of nearly 300 locations and 1,100 providers across northeast Indiana and northwest Ohio. Since his appointment in 2017, he has driven significant growth, increasing the provider base by 50% and expanding the network from 11 counties to 22. Concurrently, he has been focusing on infrastructure and performance enhancements. Under his leadership, the physicians group has prioritized patient access, the development of scheduling systems and the expansion of services to rural areas, ensuring timely care and maximizing regional resources. Mr. Grannan has also implemented initiatives in hierarchical condition category coding and value transformation, increasing reimbursement accuracy and resulting in an additional $38 million in annual revenue.

Chad Grant. Executive Vice President and COO of McLaren Health Care (Grand Blanc, Mich.). Mr. Grant is responsible for the oversight of McLaren's 13 hospitals' acute care operations, strategic planning, new business development and change management. He also oversees operations for the organization's 400-plus member McLaren Medical Group. In addition to his role as COO, Mr. Grant sits on the boards of all McLaren Health Care subsidy hospitals. Previously, Mr. Grant led subsidy hospitals McLaren Oakland and McLaren Flint as president and CEO. He also has prior experience as the COO of Children's Hospital of Michigan.

Kimberly Guy and Lou Galdieri. Co-Coos for BayCare Health System (Clearwater, Fla.). Ms. Guy and Mr. Galdieri, co-COOs of BayCare Health System, lead Florida’s largest health care provider with a focus on operational excellence and strategic growth across its 16 hospitals and expansive network of services. Their innovative co-COO model has strengthened BayCare’s financial position post-pandemic, driven key initiatives like the region’s first behavioral health urgent care center and enhanced its reputation as a leader in high-quality care. Under their leadership, BayCare has achieved its strongest financial year, reinvested in cutting-edge technology, expanded its footprint with new facilities, and embraced innovations such as virtual nursing and hospital-at-home programs. Known for fostering collaboration among BayCare’s 32,000 employees, Mr. Galdieri and Ms. Guy emphasize a unified approach to patient care and employee engagement, earning the organization a top 10 spot in People magazine’s "Companies that Care" for 2024.

Nat’e Guyton, DM, RN, MSN. COO of CommonSpirit Health–California Hospital Medical Center (Los Angeles). Dr. Guyton is responsible for the oversight of all operations at California Hospital Medical Center, inclusive of security, food and nutrition services, pharmacy, rehab, IT, new construction, facilities, clinical engineering, telecommunications, parking, transportation, environmental services and diagnostic imaging. During her tenure with the medical center, she has filled 85% of vacant positions and reduced employee turnover by 50%. With her guidance, costs associated with agency and contract labor have been reduced by 75%.

William C. Hahn, MD, PhD. Executive Vice President and COO at Dana-Farber Cancer Institute (Boston). Dr. Hahn leads the strategic and operational activities of Dana-Farber. He collaborates with other executives to reach more patients and communities, advance cancer research, and deliver outstanding patient-centered care. Most recently, Dr. Hahn played a leading role in Dana-Farber’s efforts to develop its future collaboration with Boston-based Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center and the building of Dana-Farber’s proposed dedicated, adult inpatient oncology hospital. He has helped articulate and operationalize the ways in which a dedicated cancer hospital will improve care, advance access and equity, and lower costs. Dr. Hahn previously served as Dana-Farber’s chief scientific officer, leading the institute’s research enterprise and scientific mission. A renowned scientist himself, Dr. Hahn has made numerous discoveries that have informed our current molecular understanding of cancer. Dr. Hahn has been elected to the Association of American Physicians and the National Academy of Medicine. He is an institute member of the Broad Institute of MIT and Harvard and previously served as the president of the American Society for Clinical Investigation.

Terri Hanlon-Bremer, MSN, RN. Executive Vice President and System COO of TriHealth (Cincinnati). Ms. Hanlon-Bremer works closely with clinical and administrative leaders to improve operational performance in her role as COO. As a registered nurse, she brings her clinical experience to the integration and acceleration of TriHealth's population health strategy, delivery systems, and team engagement efforts. Prior to her current role, Ms. Hanlon-Bremer served as COO and senior vice president of employer solutions and population health at Cincinnati-based TriHealth.

Joel Helmke. COO of Fox Chase Cancer Center (Philadelphia). Since assuming his role as COO at Fox Chase Cancer Center in 2021, Mr. Helmke has driven growth and transformation, including an extraordinary 30% growth in patient volumes over three years, far surpassing the post-Covid gains of other National Cancer Institute-designated cancer centers. Mr. Helmke has expanded Fox Chase’s reach with new facilities in underserved areas, including a campus in Voorhees, N.J. and a state-of-the-art home for the Fox Chase–Temple Urologic Institute. His data-driven approach has streamlined clinical trial approvals, cutting the process from over 200 days to less than 90 and enhancing Fox Chase's reputation for advancing cancer care. These efforts have catapulted Fox Chase back onto the U.S. News & World Report "best hospitals" list, now ranked No. 33 in cancer and No. 19 in urology for 2024-25.

James L. Hill, MD. COO of University Hospitals Parma Medical Center (Cleveland). Dr. Hill brings both clinical and administrative experience to his current role as COO of University Hospitals Parma Medical Center, as well as expertise in anesthesia, critical care and transfusion services. He oversees various aspects of hospital operations, including service line development, physician engagement, and quality improvement initiatives. Thanks in large part to his leadership, the medical center earned an "A" safety rating from The Leapfrog Group and a five-star rating from CMS for 2023. Dr. Hill has also contributed over 30 national presentations, articles, and research grants to the medical field.

Brad Hillmon. COO at AdventHealth Orlando (Fla.). Mr. Hillmon oversees operations at the flagship quaternary hospital of AdventHealth's 53-hospital system. During his leadership tenure, the hospital, which has 1,374 licensed beds and more than 54,000 admissions per year, has consistently earned “A” safety grades from the Leapfrog Group. Ranked the area’s No. 1 hospital by U.S. News & World Report for 2024-25, the publication also ranks other AdventHealth’s clinical programs, including cancer; diabetes and endocrinology; neurology and neurosurgery; and obstetrics and gynecology, as among the nation’s best. During his AdventHealth career, Mr. Hillmon has been instrumental in leading the system’s Covid response, and in developing concepts to deliver more convenient, connected and seamless outpatient services to consumers.

Paul R. Hinchey, MD. COO of University Hospitals (Cleveland). As COO of University Hospitals, Dr. Hinchey oversees operations for the $6 billion health system 's 21 hospitals, over 50 outpatient facilities and more than 200 physician offices. He spearheads the system's innovative “Systems of Care” operating model, which fosters systemwide collaboration to deliver patient-centered, high-quality and cost-efficient care, while optimizing resources like operating rooms and ICU beds. Dr. Hinchey has implemented transformative strategies to enhance growth in high-margin areas, address labor shortages, and improve hospital throughput by integrating hospitalists and streamlining nursing practices. His initiatives, such as service line volume centers and a systemwide operating room committee, have significantly improved patient access and efficiency across the health system.

Doug Hock. Executive Vice President and System COO for Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia. Mr. Hock oversees clinical operations at Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia, the largest pediatric health system in the country by clinical revenue. He has built a leadership team focused on employee engagement, patient experience and digital technology integration. Under his leadership, the organization is piloting the use of large language models to help clinicians, leaders and staff better navigate the vast amounts of data within its EHR and other systems. In addition, the organization is expanding its remote patient monitoring program, aiming to reach 50,000 children in the coming year. The organization is also developing an automation center of excellence to drive productivity and outcomes. Mr. Hock is a co-sponsor of the hospital’s financial stewardship program and is leading the creation of a $3.4 billion facilities master plan, which includes a new patient tower on the Philadelphia campus and a third wet-bench research building.

Todd Hofheins. COO at Adventist Health (Roseville, Calif.). Mr. Hofheins leads Adventist's administrative, managerial and operational functions. He is a visionary leader who is passionate about the health system's mission. He has helped the system to bounce back from Covid-19 related hardships. Mr. Hofheins has been an executive leader in the industry for more than 25 years.

Mike Hulefeld. President and COO of Ochsner Health (New Orleans). Mr. Hulefeld serves as president and COO of Ochsner Health, overseeing daily operations, performance improvement and service delivery across 46 hospitals and over 370 health and urgent care centers. His leadership focuses on achieving operational and strategic goals, including enhancing care efficiency, improving patient experience and expanding access to healthcare in local communities. Mr. Hulefeld also leads Ochsner’s North Louisiana regional teams and the information systems team, responsible for managing the Epic EHR system and other critical departmental technologies. His collaborative approach fosters seamless integration across service lines and corporate services, driving organizational growth and transformation.

Christina Jackson. COO of UnityPoint Health–Meriter (Madison, Wis.). Ms. Jackson is responsible for the management, development and planning of operations at UnityPoint–Meriter. Her experience as an operations manager and nursing leader in perioperative care guides her oversight of the hospital. Under her leadership, the organization has added multiple new operating rooms, expanded sterile processes and supported sites for partner organizations and earned the Wisconsin Hospital Association recognition for commitment to quality healthcare.

Susan Jarvis. COO of Sanford Health Fargo (N.D.). Ms. Jarvis is COO of Sanford Health Fargo, overseeing North Dakota’s largest healthcare provider, managing over 10,200 employees and operations across rural communities and Fargo’s metro area. Under her leadership, Sanford has expanded advanced services such as the state’s only level I adult trauma center and level II pediatric trauma center, alongside groundbreaking programs like a micro-preemie initiative and comprehensive stroke care. Ms. Jarvis champions employee engagement through initiatives like monthly town halls and recognition ceremonies, contributing to improved staff satisfaction and retention. Her tenure has seen the development of significant facilities, including the Sanford Medical Center Fargo and the forthcoming Peltier Lodge, aimed at enhancing patient access and care.

Loudrige Jean-Philippe. COO of Palm Beach Health Network Physician Group (Dallas). Ms. Jean-Philippe holds the COO position at Palm Beach Health Network Physician Group. She leads the organization with a focus on operational excellence, aligning strategies to enhance customer experience and streamline clinic workflows. Working closely with key leaders across the network, she ensures seamless service and fosters strong relationships with providers and staff. Under her leadership, the Florida Market has achieved the best key performance indicators in the organization, including significant improvements in operational efficiency and patient satisfaction. For instance, she boosted Jive Software performance from 69% to 91%, improved Phreesia software utilization from 54% to 83%, and reduced the third-next available appointment from 33 to 7 days.

Tim Johnsen. Senior Vice President and COO of Presbyterian Healthcare Services (Albuquerque, N.M.). Mr. Johnsen plays a crucial role in overseeing the day-to-day operations of the healthcare system. This includes managing various departments and ensuring that the organization delivers high-quality patient care efficiently and effectively. He is recognized by his peers for strengths in board and medical staff relations, strategy, philanthropic success, state and local legislative efforts, co-worker engagement and demonstrating high emotional intelligence. Under his leadership, U.S. New & World Report named Presbyterian Hospital among the best hospitals in New Mexico for 2023-24.

Lara Khouri. Executive Vice President and COO for Children's Hospital Los Angeles. Ms. Khouri, executive vice president and COO of Children’s Hospital Los Angeles, oversees strategic and operational functions, including clinical services, research operations and community relations, driving the hospital's growth as a provider of complex pediatric care. Under her leadership, Children's Hospital of Los Angeles has expanded its market share by 50% since 2015, launched innovative programs like behavioral health and achieved industry-leading patient experience scores. She has transformed the organization's research enterprise, securing record-high funding of $166.2 million in fiscal year 2023 and fostering a culture of mentorship among scientists. Ms. Khouri’s focus on team member wellbeing and inclusion has positioned the hospital as a top workplace, reflected in low turnover rates and high employee engagement.

Michael Kleinschmidt. COO of Wilkes-Barre (Pa.) General Hospital. Mr. Kleinschmidt, COO at Wilkes-Barre General Hospital, has driven significant advancements in patient care, staff engagement and operational efficiency. Under his leadership, the hospital achieved record-high patient engagement scores, reflecting a renewed emphasis on patient-centered care. He launched initiatives such as daily leadership rounding, a novel discharge lounge to streamline patient transitions and community outreach programs that incorporate music to enhance the healing environment. Mr. Kleinschmidt’s focus on operational standardization has delivered substantial cost savings while fostering a culture of teamwork through transparency, recognition systems and mentorship programs.

Don Kline. COO of Bon Secours Mercy Health (Cincinnati). Mr. Kline, COO of Bon Secours Mercy Health, brings over 30 years of hospital management, finance and operations leadership experience to his role. He joined the system in 2007 and took on roles of increasing responsibility until his promotion to his current role. As COO, he leads operations across all of the system's U.S. markets to garner quality care for patients. Prior to joining Bon Secours Mercy Health, he held CFO positions at Beaver, Pa.-based Heritage Valley Health System and Livonia, Mich.-based Trinity Health System.

Kurt Koczent, RN. Executive Vice President and COO at UR Thompson Health (Canandaigua, N.Y.). In his role as executive vice president and COO of UR Thompson Health, Mr. Koczent leads 1,900 employees. He began his career in healthcare as a nurse's aide, lending him firsthand clinical experience, and subsequently took on roles with progressive responsibility. Now, as COO of a 113-bed community hospital, he implements quality initiatives, guides safety huddles, conducts rounds, leads recruitment and retention efforts, and prompts team members to think about ways to improve and meet goals. The role places an emphasis on clinical quality, with Mr. Koczent leading the development of nine centers of excellence. Under his leadership over the past decade, the health system has gone from seeing 25,000 annual visits to 150,000 and has expanded its primary care locations. He is directly responsible for the recruitment and retention of the largest primary care group in the Finger Lakes region.

Pradipta Komanduri. COO of UCHealth University of Colorado Hospital (Aurora). Ms. Komanduri is COO of UCHealth University of Colorado Hospital, a role that entails overseeing daily hospital operations, surgical services, patient flow and major capital projects. She concurrently drives key initiatives to enhance quality, safety and patient experience. Since joining in 2022, she has led the hospital through significant improvements, including reducing inpatient length-of-stay, boosting med/surg admissions by 5% and increasing surgical volumes by 7%. Her leadership has also resulted in reduced inpatient mortality, improved HCAHPS scores and enhanced employee safety perceptions. A seasoned healthcare executive, she previously held leadership roles at Barnes-Jewish Hospital in St. Louis, Loyola University Medical Center in Maywood, Ill. and Seattle Children’s Hospital.

Brendan Kremer. COO for UC San Diego Health. Mr. Kremer is responsible for the oversight of clinical, financial and operations for UC San Diego Health's clinical services and physician group. During his tenure, Mr. Kremer has led the opening of the Jacobs Medical Center, contributed to the design and launch of the Koman Family Outpatient Pavilion, and implemented a successful ambulatory surgery center strategy. He also played a key role in UC San Diego Health's response to the Covid-19 pandemic by increasing testing access and opening California's first vaccination superstation. He has held several leadership roles within the organization since 1999, including chief administrative officer, administrative director, and assistant director of professional services.

Jonathan P. Kyriacou. COO of Mount Sinai Hospital (New York City). Mr. Kyriacou serves as the COO of The Mount Sinai Hospital, overseeing the daily operations, strategic initiatives and financial performance for the 1,139-bed academic medical center. Since joining the Mount Sinai Health System in 2011, he has held various leadership roles, contributing to the hospital's growth and operational excellence. As vice president of hospital operations, Mr. Kyriacou played a key role in capital planning, resource allocation and driving initiatives to improve quality, service and patient experience. He also collaborated closely with clinical leadership to expand the Institute for Critical Care Medicine, which now encompasses 21 intensive care units and over 100 faculty members.

Maurice “Mel” L. Lagarde III. COO for LCMC Health (New Orleans). Mr. Lagarde is a transformative leader who oversees efforts to grow LCMC Health as an integrated health system by advancing pertinent opportunities and providing strategic direction. He led the expansion of LCMC Health following its acquisition of three Nashville, Tenn.-based HCA Healthcare hospitals. Enabling New Orleans-based Tulane Medical Center to be the first to reopen following Hurricane Katrina, Mr. Lagarde played a significant role in managing recovery efforts following the disaster. Prior to his role at LCMC Health, Mr. Lagarde spent the past 40 years at HCA Healthcare and ran the system’s divisions for 25 of those years.

Brian Lauer. Vice President and COO of Baylor Scott & White Health McKinney (Dallas). Mr. Lauer leads operations for the 192-bed Baylor Scott & White Health McKinney. His role encompasses executive oversight of non-clinical operations, strategic planning, and service line development. Throughout his tenure, he has spearheaded transformative projects like a 97-bed expansion and the establishment of an on-campus cardiac hospital. His leadership as COO has resulted in a 25% increase in hospital cleanliness scores and a 35% boost in employee engagement scores.

Min Y. Lee. COO for UVA Health Medical Center (Charlottesville, Va.). Ms. Lee serves as the COO for UVA Health Medical Center, where she provides strategic and operational leadership across various critical departments, including patient experience, perioperative services and post-acute care. Known for her non-traditional path to leadership, Ms. Lee has leveraged her extensive experience in healthcare administration to drive organizational efficiency and cultural transformation at UVA Health, focusing on patient-centered care and staff engagement. She has led initiatives to optimize perioperative governance, enhance patient flow and improve inventory systems. Prior to joining UVA Health, Ms. Lee held leadership roles at Reading (Pa.) Hospital and Emory University Hospital Midtown in Atlanta, where she achieved significant financial and operational successes, such as driving revenue growth, implementing cost-saving strategies and overseeing multimillion-dollar construction projects.

John Matsinger, DO. Executive Vice President and COO for Virtua Health (Marlton, N.J.). Dr. Matsinger serves as the executive vice president and COO of Virtua Health, South Jersey’s largest health system, which spans five hospitals, 41 ambulatory surgery centers and a network of over 1,500 medical professionals. His leadership has been instrumental in elevating Virtua’s care offerings, including award-winning programs in cancer care, cardiology, orthopedics and organ transplantation. He has also spearheaded the growth of the system's robotic surgery capabilities. Dr. Matsinger has been key in driving innovation, such as the development of Virtua’s Hospital at Home program, which has become one of the largest in New Jersey with outstanding patient outcomes. His work also includes successful collaborations, such as the launch of the Pride Primary Care practice to support the LGBTQ+ community and a proton therapy center in partnership with Philadelphia-based Penn Medicine. Additionally, Dr. Matsinger has played a pivotal role in Virtua’s academic affiliation with Rowan University, enhancing the health system’s research, innovation and clinical offerings across the region.

Matthew Mattner. COO at Fisher-Titus Health (Norwalk, Ohio). Mr. Mattner is responsible for establishing and executing a strategic plan at Fisher-Titus that aligns with the system's mission and vision. He defines objectives, designs the organizational structure and oversees day-to-day operations. Mr. Mattner has a keen eye for cost management and resource allocation. He also oversees the development and management of medical providers, disaster planning and safety and security. He cultivates community, as well as external relationships for the organization. Under his leadership, the organization has become more efficient, consolidating operations and selling more than $2 million in real estate and equipment. He has also created and implemented new fundraising activities that have significantly increased donations to the Fisher-Titus foundation. Throughout the Covid-19 pandemic, he led the system's incident response team to decrease turnover and burnout rates.

Brett McClain. Executive Vice President and COO of Sharp HealthCare (San Diego). Sharp HealthCare's executive vice president and COO, Mr. McClain, handles daily operations across seven hospitals, three medical groups and extensive ambulatory services. Joining the system in March 2020 amid the Covid-19 pandemic, he led the system's comprehensive response and vaccination efforts while streamlining operations to prepare the health system, San Diego’s largest, for future growth. Mr. McClain helmed a reorganization of Sharp’s hospitals into two regional entities, developed the office of transformation to enhance systemwide efficiency and expanded partnerships with ambulatory surgery centers. Through his leadership, the system has seen advancement in major projects like a new neurosciences hospital, service line development in specialties like cardiology, orthopedics and robotics, and patient safety and performance improvement. With nearly 30 years of healthcare management experience, including a pivotal role at San Francisco-based Dignity Health’s largest hospital, Mr. McClain has become an expert in clinical integration, capital investment strategy and operational excellence.

Michael Mewhirter. COO at AdventHealth Celebration (Fla.). Mr. Mewhirter oversees operational management of AdventHealth’s 357-bed Celebration hospital campus, which draws patients from all 50 states and more than 50 countries. His responsibilities include ensuring the delivery of high-quality patient care and optimizing operational efficiencies, growth, performance, services and patient experience. The surgical team at the facility’s Global Robotics Institute has performed more than 18,000 robotic prostatectomy procedures, among the most in the world. The hospital’s Nicholson Center trains surgeons from around the world in the latest technology and techniques. Mr. Mewhirter’s appointment to COO brings him back to the campus where he began his AdventHealth career 20 years ago, first serving as a finance manager. He previously served as CFO of AdventHealth North Pinellas in Tarpon Springs, Fla. Throughout his career, Mr. Mewhirter has held various C-suite and finance roles.

Marcia Messer. Vice President and COO of WellSpan York (Pa.) Hospital. Ms. Messer serves as vice president and COO of WellSpan York Hospital, a 596-bed teaching institution and level I trauma center known for its leading heart and vascular, neurosurgery and oncology services. Ms. Messer oversees the hospital's complex operations and steers its strategic growth, ensuring financial stability and service expansion to meet growing patient demand. Her leadership has driven major infrastructure projects, including an eight-story surgical/critical care tower as well as expansions in critical labs and interventional radiology. With nearly three decades of healthcare leadership experience, Ms. Messer has held senior roles at Charlotte, N.C.-based Atrium Health, Honolulu-based Hawaii Pacific Health and other major health systems, where she spearheaded clinical transformations until joining WellSpan in 2020.

Winjie Miao. Senior Executive Vice President and COO for Texas Health Resources (Arlington). As senior executive vice president and COO of Texas Health Resources, Ms. Miao drives strategic, clinical and operational excellence across a network of 29 hospitals and more than 400 access points in North Texas. With a 24-year career at Texas Health, she has led transformative initiatives like the creation of innovative health platforms, data-driven community health approaches, and the reliable care blueprinting system to enhance patient experience. Additionally, she fosters safety and security for frontline caregivers, patients and families across Texas Health's facilities, reflecting her commitment to holistic care. Ms. Miao played a key role in shaping Vision 2026, a framework meant to elevate consumer and care team experiences, culminating in the "Six by ’26" priorities to drive the organization’s growth and innovation.

David L. Miller. President and COO of Community Health Systems (Franklin, Tenn.). Mr. Miller's oversight as COO includes Community Health Systems' six operating divisions in addition to strategic growth initiatives. His leadership has led the company to success in acquisitions of Health Management Associates and Triad Hospitals. Most recently, Mr. Miller served as a division president for Community Health Systems. He has been with the system since 1997.

Kim Milstien. Executive Vice President and COO at Children’s Hospital of Orange County (Calif.). Ms. Milstien joined the hospital in 2022 as chief strategy and affiliation officer before being appointed COO in the spring of 2023. She has partnered with leadership across hospital to realign and refresh the strategic plan, create a strategy activation function to support key projects, develop a streamlined and more effective cross-team business planning process, and help grow the hospital's neonatal intensive care unit network into new regions. She brings more than 25 years of experience leading acute care operations in a variety of health care settings, including large teaching hospitals and public hospital systems. She was also a board member and chair for Hospital Association of Southern California’s Ventura County region and faculty for Adventist Health's emerging healthcare leader program.

Craig Moore. COO at AdventHealth Kissimmee (Fla.). Mr. Moore has dedicated more than 30 years to AdventHeath, currently overseeing the operations of its 282-bed Kissimmee hospital campus. Beginning in the clinical space as a physical therapist, his leadership and commitment have driven him through various roles, culminating in his appointment as COO in July 2023. During his leadership tenure, AdventHealth Kissimmee recently celebrated the opening of a new $12.3 million patient floor that features 40 private patient rooms. Mr. Moore is dedicated to ensuring the delivery of high-quality patient care for the campus’ patients and more than 1,500 team members alike through the optimization of operational performance. His dedication has resulted in various recent accolades for the hospital, including the Leapfrog “A” hospital safety grade and the Healogics "center of distinction" designation for wound care.

Rosanna Morris, RN. Senior Vice President and COO for The University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center (Houston). Ms. Morris, COO at The University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center, oversees clinical operations for over 26,000 employees, driving efficiency, safety and patient-centered care for the cancer center. She has spearheaded key safety and quality initiatives, including MD Anderson’s quality assessment and performance improvement structure and the implementation of high reliability organization training. Her leadership extends to expanding MD Anderson’s reach through the development of new facilities, such as the Northwest Houston Surgical & Specialty Care center, a new clinical Services Building and a future Austin, Texas location. Notable achievements include financial sustainability efforts, operational innovations and the successful launch of an oncology patient navigator program, which has improved patient satisfaction and outcomes. Ms. Morris brings more than 20 years of healthcare leadership to her role.

Sean O'Grady. President of Acute and Ambulatory Operations for Endeavor Health (Evanston, Ill.). Mr. O'Grady is the president of acute and ambulatory operations at Endeavor Health, serving to oversee its nine hospitals and more than 300 sites. He also leads the organization’s clinical service lines, academic affairs office and research institute. Before Endeavor Health, he held senior roles at NorthShore University HealthSystem, where he led efforts to integrate operations and cultivate a collaborative culture that became a model for healthcare delivery. Mr. O’Grady’s leadership was particularly vital during the Covid-19 pandemic and in the aftermath of the 2022 Highland Park shooting, where his focus on teamwork was key to the system's response. He is also an active community leader, having previously served as president of the Iowa City-based University of Iowa Hospital & Health administration alumni board and as an eight-year president of the Sunset Ridge education board.

Tom Patrias. COO for University Medical Center New Orleans. As COO for University Medical Center, Mr. Patrias brings extensive leadership experience from his tenure as CEO of Tulane Medical Center in New Orleans and Lakeside Hospital in Metairie, La. At Tulane Medical Center, he spearheaded efforts that earned the hospital accolades, including being named as one of IBM Watson Health's "top 50 cardiovascular hospitals", Newsweek's "world's best hospitals", and a "high-performing" hospital for chronic obstructive pulmonary disease and heart failure care by U.S. News & World Report. Beforehand, Mr. Patrias held leadership roles at Bayfront Health Spring Hill (Fla.) and Franklin, Tenn.-based Community Health Systems.

William M. Peacock, III. Chief of Operations for Cleveland Clinic. As COO of Cleveland Clinic, Mr. Peacock handles the organization's supply chain, buildings and design, clinical engineering, protective services, hotels, international operations, marketing and philanthropy. He guides the operations team in supplies, functional operations, clinical equipment, food services, patient transportation and more. Mr. Peacock is part of the American Society of Healthcare Executives and the American Society of Healthcare Engineers.

Kimberly A. Post, DNP, RN. COO of HonorHealth (Scottsdale, Ariz.). Dr. Post serves as COO for HonorHealth, where she provides leadership alongside the CEO for the development, monitoring, evaluation and implementation of overall system strategy. Her oversight responsibilities include that of the hospital division, ambulatory services, joint ventures and clinical operations of the HonorHealth Medical Group. Having spent over 30 years with the organization. Dr. Post has developed and executed a women's center, started a bariatric service line and helped achieve "bariatric surgery of excellence" recognition. In addition to her role with HonorHealth, Dr. Post is a member of the Greater Phoenix "Go Red for Women" campaign's executive leadership team.

Steve Randall. COO of Ochsner LSU Health (Shreveport, La.). As COO of Ochsner LSU Health, Mr. Randall oversees both the healthcare delivery systems in Shreveport and Monroe, La., as well as the coordination of activities with the LSU Health Sciences Center. His operation responsibilities include the Ochsner LSU Health Physician group, clinic and outpatient locations, service line operations, patient flow, business development, services and acquisitions, and provider development and recruitment. Under Mr. Randall's leadership, the partnership has grown from two hospitals and four clinic access points to over three hospitals and 27 clinics with 50-plus access points. The organization has also seen a 70% increase in practicing physicians and over 75% increase in clinic visits. In 2022, Mr. Randall received the "Ochsner Division Executive Leader of the Year" award. He has 25 years of healthcare experience, and has served in roles with San Antonio, Texas-based Methodist Healthcare System, Nashville, Tenn.-based HCA Healthcare and more.

Emily Randle. COO at MemorialCare Orange Coast Medical Center (Fountain Valley, Calif.). Ms. Randle, COO at Orange Coast Medical Center, is highly engaged in operations at every level of the city’s only nonprofit hospital. She has built a strong leadership team whose focus is on employee engagement and high-quality, safe care, which has resulted in impressive growth in many arenas. These include caring for a significant portion of high acuity level patients, as well as expanding the catheterization laboratory and sterile processing unit to serve volume increases. With high patient demand, she has led successful efforts in the management of critical throughput and patient lengths of stay. The work of Ms. Randle and her team has resulted in many local, state and national accolades. These include being named one of the best of Orange County hospitals by readers of the Orange County Register for 13 years and also named as a top workplace for several years. Under her direction, U.S. News & World Report recently listed the hospital as high performing in 15 procedures and conditions and as a best regional hospital for equitable access. The cardiology program received the highest star rating from Society of Thoracic Surgeons and California Maternal Quality Care Collaborative’s "superstar award" for medium birth volume hospitals.

Perry Ann Reed. Senior Vice President and COO of Nicklaus Children's Health System (Miami). Ms. Reed, senior vice president and COO of Nicklaus Children’s Health System and president of the flagship Nicklaus Children’s Hospital, oversees operations for the 307-bed pediatric specialty hospital and its extensive outpatient network across South Florida. Joining during the height of the Covid-19 pandemic, she successfully led the organization to remain efficient while prioritizing patient and employee care. Under her leadership, initiatives like "Game Changers" achieved over $36 million in cost savings in under two years, while programs such as CAR-T therapy and craniofacial care expanded access to pediatric services. Ms. Reed has also championed employee wellbeing through programs like Schwartz rounds, addressing staff needs during challenging times.

Jon Reuter. Chief of Operations for Keck Hospital of USC (Los Angeles). Mr. Reuter is chief of operations for Keck Hospital of USC, where he manages a wide array of clinical, ancillary and support services for the 401-bed academic medical center. Under his leadership, Keck Hospital has earned national accolades, including a 5-star CMS rating, Magnet recognition for nursing excellence, and being named a top academic medical center performer by Vizient. Mr. Reuter has prioritized staff engagement, tackling pandemic-era burnout through leadership development, resulting in one of the lowest employee turnover rates in the industry. He has also spearheaded strategic initiatives, including the creation of a specialized cardiovascular and transplant care center and investments in cutting-edge medical technology like robotic surgery. Prior to joining Keck, his career spanned roles at Duarte, Calif.-based City of Hope and Cleveland Clinic.

Angelique Richard, PhD, RN. COO of City of Hope National Medical Center, City of Hope Los Angeles, City of Hope Orange County and City of Hope’s Southern California Clinical Network (Calif.). Dr. Richard serves as theCOO for City of Hope’s National Cancer Institutes-designated National Medical Center, overseeing operations across its Southern California cancer centers and clinical network. Having joined City of Hope in June 2024, she brings a wealth of experience in healthcare operations and nursing leadership, having previously served as senior vice president at Rush University Medical Center in Chicago. In her current role, Dr. Richard is focused on driving strategic initiatives, improving patient experience, enhancing care delivery and ensuring fiscal responsibility as the organization expands. She is known for her mentorship and commitment to advancing healthcare equity, having significantly contributed to national rankings in quality, safety and nursing. Under her leadership, City of Hope is poised for further growth, including the upcoming opening of a dedicated cancer hospital in Orange County and the largest ambulatory care facility on its Los Angeles campus.

Niki Robinson, PhD. Vice President and COO at Fred Hutchinson Cancer Center (Seattle). Joining Fred Hutch in 2015 as vice president of business development, Dr. Robinson quickly distinguished herself, first adding strategy to her portfolio, then serving as deputy COO until her current appointment in 2022. When Fred Hutch took on a major national role in coordinating federal Covid-19 vaccine trials, she helped address the pandemic’s operational impacts and oversaw communications involving many high-profile external components. She played a pivotal role in the successful 2022 merger of Fred Hutchinson Cancer Research Center and Seattle Cancer Care Alliance and helped restructure its relationship with UW Medicine, with Fred Hutch now serving as its adult cancer program.

Daisy Rodriguez, MSN, RN. COO of Humboldt Park Health (Chicago). Ms. Rodriguez is Humboldt Park Health's COO, leading the hospital's operations with a focus on strategic planning, quality standards and equity-driven healthcare initiatives. A seasoned healthcare leader with expertise in operations improvement and technology integration, she has driven transformative projects, including the use of data tools to boost mammogram screenings by 40%. She leverages social determinants of health data to design programs addressing community issues such as obesity and Type 2 diabetes, while simultaneously improving access to mental health services and affordable housing. She has served as the director of women's health services at Advocate Lutheran General Hospital in Park Ridge, Ill. since 2023 and has held prior roles at Loyola University Medical Center in Maywood, Ill. and Banner University Medicine in Tucson, Ariz. Recently named a fellow at the American College of Health Data Management, Ms. Rodriguez continues to advance patient-centered and culturally competent care.

Biju Samkutty. COO of Mayo Clinic International (Rochester, Minn.). Mr. Samkutty is COO of Mayo Clinic International, where he partners with the enterprise president to expand services across the world. In his role, he handles operations, partnerships, strategy and business development. He brings a wide breadth of experience in business, which lends him the deep expertise needed to succeed in his current role. He assumed his role at Mayo Clinic in 2021.

Baljeet S. Sangha. COO, Chief Strategy Officer and Deputy Director for San Francisco Health Network. Mr. Sangha serves as the COO, chief strategy officer and deputy director of the San Francisco Health Network, overseeing the city’s integrated public health system, including Zuckerberg San Francisco General Hospital, the country’s 5th largest skilled nursing facility and over 15 primary care centers. He led San Francisco’s nationally recognized Covid-19 vaccination effort, achieving over 80% vaccination rates across all demographics, significantly surpassing state and national averages. Mr. Sangha spearheaded a two-year turnaround at Laguna Honda Hospital in San Francisco, successfully regaining Medicare and Medicaid compliance, which prevented the displacement of over 500 vulnerable patients. As a commissioner on the state's hospital diversity commission, he drove initiatives to increase diverse supplier procurement, resulting in 26 industry-wide recommendations in 2023.

Mark Sevco. Senior Vice President and COO of Sutter Health (Sacramento, Calif.). Mr. Sevco's role as senior vice president and COO of Sutter Health means he is responsible for the system's 23 hospitals, five regional medical foundations, service lines, home health, hospice services, nursing, ASCs and more. In conjunction with the system's chief physician, he leads the enterprise in operations and care delivery. Before joining Sutter, Mr. Sevco served as the executive vice president of UPMC.

Nathan Shinagawa. Senior Vice President and COO for UCI Health (Orange, Calif.). Mr. Shinagawa is senior vice president and COO of UCI Health, aiding in the dynamic transformation of Orange County’s only academic healthcare system. With over 12 years of hospital leadership and a decade in public service, he oversees daily operations for the $4 billion network, including the development of the $1.3 billion UCI Health–Irvine medical campus. Mr. Shinagawa spearheaded the acquisition of four community hospitals, elevating UCI Health to one of California's largest academic health systems. Beyond his operational duties, he serves as chair of the American College of Healthcare Executives management series editorial board and chair of Orange County Programs Council for the American College of Healthcare Executives of Southern California. He is also a board member for the Orange County Business Council.

Leslie Simmons. Executive Vice President and COO for LifeBridge Health (Baltimore). Ms. Simmons, COO of LifeBridge Health, leads a $2.2 billion healthcare system serving over 300,000 patients annually. She oversees operations at multiple facilities, including Sinai Hospital in Baltimore, Northwest Hospital in Randallstown, Md., and Carroll Hospital in Westminster, Md. She also spearheads initiatives like the Center for Hope, a groundbreaking violence prevention and intervention hub. Her leadership was pivotal during the Covid-19 pandemic, expanding patient capacity, implementing tele-triage systems and providing critical resources to community care facilities. Ms. Simmons also played a central role in the merger of Carroll Hospital with LifeBridge Health. Beyond LifeBridge, she contributes to the broader healthcare community through roles with the Maryland Hospital Association, Maryland Health Quality and Cost Council and other organizations.

Chelsea Simon. COO of Advanced Pain Care (Austin, Texas). Ms. Simon serves as COO of Advanced Pain Care, driving significant growth, overseeing 16 physician clinics, four surgery centers and the integration of specialties like neurosurgery, rheumatology and behavioral health. With 19 years of healthcare experience, 13 of which were in pain management, she achieved her goal of becoming a COO by age 30 through dedication and strategic leadership. Ms. Simon streamlines operations to boost efficiency and resource allocation, while fostering a collaborative culture that enhances employee satisfaction and retention. Her leadership prioritizes comprehensive patient care, ensuring Advanced Pain Care meets the complex needs of chronic pain sufferers.

Steve Smoot. COO of SSM Health (St. Louis). Mr. Smoot is SSM Health's COO, overseeing hospital and medical group operations across Illinois, Missouri, Oklahoma and Wisconsin. He applies operational acumen developed from more than 25 years of healthcare leadership. Mr. Smoot's tenure has been marked by accomplishments like SSM Health's acquisition of SLUCare Physician Group, a robust academic and community-based physician group in St. Louis. Under his leadership, SSM Health achieved $1.1 billion in cost reductions from 2022-24, simultaneously enhancing patient safety, equity and financial performance. Previously, Mr. Smoot held key roles at Salt Lake City-based Intermountain Health, managing operations for 23 hospitals, including a level I trauma center and children's hospital. Mr. Smooth is a fellow of the American College of Healthcare Executives and a two-time "Regents Award" recipient.

Mark Solazzo. COO and President of Strategic Initiatives for Northwell Health (New Hyde Park, N.Y.). Mr. Solazzo is president of strategic initiatives and COO for Northwell Health. He oversees operations for the system's 84,000 employees across 21 hospitals, 890 ambulatory sites, medical research institute, new venture enterprise and more. Since assuming the COO role in 2005, Mr. Solazzo has integrated the system's strategic plan via operations and guaranteed coordinated service delivery for patients. He has been with Northwell since 1995.

Mark Stauder. System COO for Hackensack Meridian Health and President of HMH Hospitals Corporation and Ambulatory Care Services (Edison, N.J.). Mr. Stauder is COO for Hackensack Meridian Health. He leads operations across a network of 18 hospitals and 500 care locations, managing clinical services that generate 85% of the organization’s $8.6 billion revenue. A seasoned healthcare executive with over 40 years of experience, Mr. Stauder has overseen transformative initiatives in quality care, team engagement and pandemic response, co-leading the system's Covid-19 steering committee during the peak of the crisis. His innovative leadership extends to advancing research and care models, fostering rapid-cycle experimentation to improve outcomes and patient experience. Mr. Stauder’s career began as a respiratory therapist, fueling a lifelong commitment to healthcare improvement and collaboration. Before joining Hackensack Meridian Health, he was president and COO of Falls Church, Va.-based Inova Health System, where he enhanced strategic positioning, growth and clinical operational effectiveness.

Barry Steichen. Executive Vice President and COO of Saint Francis Health System (Tulsa, Okla.). Mr. Steichen has spent 30 years with Saint Francis Health system, currently serving as executive vice president and COO. His responsibilities include oversight of all operational functions across multiple hospital locations, information technology, construction and facilities, support services and the Department of Religion. Mr. Steichen led the acquisitions of both Saint Francis Hospital Vinita and Saint Francis Hospital Muskogee, as well as the system's partnership with Oklahoma State University Medical Center. Under his leadership, Saint Francis has earned an "Aa2" bond rating from Moody's and an "AA+" rating from S&P, and Saint Francis Hospital has been named the number one hospital in Oklahoma for eight years in a row by U.S. News & World Report.

Dominica Tallarico. COO of Allina Health (Minneapolis). Ms. Tallarico has been COO at Allina Health since 2023. Her role entails operational oversight across the health system to provide safe, high-quality outcomes and innovative care. Amid pandemic-driven bottlenecks in acute care and post-acute transitions, Ms. Tallarico led efforts to optimize patient flow by partnering with population health company Navvis and reserving beds with trusted post-acute providers, improving throughput and reducing backlogs. She drives Allina's focus on health equity, consumer-centric innovation and safety, alongside strategic oversight of acute, ambulatory and post-acute services. Before joining Allina Health, Ms. Tallarico held leadership roles at Charlotte, N.C.-based Advocate Health and Maywood, Ill.-based Loyola Medicine, building extensive experience in population health and healthcare operations. She currently serves on several boards, including the Allina Integrated Medical Network and the Minneapolis Heart Institute Foundation.

April Taylor. Vice President and COO at The Johns Hopkins Hospital (Baltimore). Ms. Taylor works closely with clinical and administrative leaders across the hospital to drive operational excellence, helping to ensure care is safe, of the highest quality, and accessible to patients. She was named COO in June 2023 after serving on an interim basis since January. She has helped expand the hospital’s retail food footprint, launch a new visitor welcoming system at main hospital entrances, and advance efforts to improve capacity management and bed availability. She joined The Johns Hopkins Hospital as vice president of quality in November 2020, resulting in a lower observed/expected mortality ratio. Prior to Johns Hopkins, she spent 14 years at Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia, where she held roles including senior director of performance improvement and project management.

Tracey Lewis Taylor. COO of El Camino Health (Mountain View, Calif.). Ms. Taylor, COO for El Camino Health, is driving operational excellence across clinical, inpatient and support services to enhance efficiency and patient satisfaction. With over 20 years of healthcare leadership experience, Ms. Taylor has focused on building a culture of high-quality care and innovation, aligning her work with El Camino Health's mission of healing and wellness. Early in her tenure, she prioritized connecting with staff to gather real-time feedback and identify areas for improvement in patient care. She is also currently a fellow of the American College of Healthcare Executives. Previously, as COO of Pleasanton, Calif.-based Stanford Health Care Tri-Valley, Ms. Taylor led the development of a five-year strategic plan and oversaw all hospital operations.

James G. Terwilliger. President of Virginia Mason Franciscan Health's Puget Sound Market (Tacoma, Wash.). Mr. Terwilliger serves as president of the Puget Sound market for Virginia Mason Franciscan Health, responsible for all operational results across quality, safety and patient experience for the region. He oversees operations across 10 hospitals, 300 care sites and 18,000 employees in the Pacific Northwest. Since joining in 2021, he has driven improvements in quality, safety, patient experience and operational efficiency while fostering greater integration across acute care, ambulatory care and physician practices. Mr. Terwilliger has spearheaded post-pandemic recovery efforts, balancing innovation with fiscal responsibility to maintain access to high-quality care throughout the region. His leadership has contributed to staff satisfaction, clinical advancements and the launch of strategic partnerships that enhance patient care delivery. Mr. Terwilliger brings over 30 years of healthcare leadership experience, including roles at prestigious institutions like Boston-based Dana-Farber Cancer Institute and UCLA Health System in Los Angeles.

Mathew Timmons. Senior Vice President and COO for Children's Hospital New Orleans. Mr. Timmons serves as senior vice president and COO at Children’s Hospital New Orleans, overseeing critical operations such as peri-operative services, the Heart Center and hospital-based departments like radiology, rehabilitation and laboratory services. His role also includes outreach, business development, marketing and public relations. Mr. Timmons joined the hospital in January 2023, bringing extensive leadership experience from his prior role as vice president at Texas Children’s Hospital in Houston. His strategic focus enhances both clinical excellence and community engagement.

David Tkachuck. COO of AdventHealth Daytona Beach (Fla.). Mr. Tkachuck holds the COO position at AdventHealth Daytona Beach, overseeing the efficient operation of the 362-bed facility and managing key service lines like cardiovascular, orthopedics, neuroscience and oncology. He is leading a massive $220 million expansion project, set to add 104 new beds and expand surgical suites, positioning the hospital to meet growing demand while enhancing care capacity. Under his leadership, hospital volumes have surged by 25%, surgeries have risen by 24% and the facility achieved several notable milestones, including comprehensive stroke center certification and the highest rating for open heart surgeries from the Society of Thoracic Surgeons. AdventHealth Daytona Beach has also garnered national recognition for its high safety standards, including 25 consecutive "A" ratings from Leapfrog and a 5-star CMS rating.

Joi Torrence-Hill. Chief of Operations at USC Norris Cancer Hospital (Los Angeles). Ms. Torrence-Hill serves as chief of operations at USC Norris Cancer Hospital, part of Keck Medicine of USC. Under her leadership, the hospital has maintained its ranking as one of the nation’s top 15 cancer centers by U.S. News & World Report, earned Leapfrog’s "top teaching hospital" designation for three consecutive years and expanded access to cutting-edge therapies like CAR-T cell treatments. Ms. Torrence-Hill has overseen exponential growth in programs such as bone marrow transplants, ambulatory care and infusion services, all while launching innovative initiatives like a multidisciplinary oncology care model and a breast cancer survivorship program. She also spearheaded efforts to enhance patient transitions between inpatient and outpatient care, improve operational efficiency, support clinical trial integration and precision therapies, and foster collaboration through advanced technology platforms and steering committees. Beyond her operational impact, Ms. Torrence-Hill champions diversity, equity and inclusion as the executive sponsor of Keck Medicine's Black and African American employee resource group and mentors future healthcare leaders.

Sharon Toups. Senior Vice President and COO for St. Tammany Health System (Covington, La.). Ms. Toups, senior vice president and COO of St. Tammany Health System, has been instrumental in driving the organization’s growth and innovation with a strong focus on patient experience and operational excellence. She oversees eight departments, including rehabilitation services, radiology, pharmacy and patient experience. She has also led multiple facility expansion projects, such as a $100 million initiative that added new critical care beds. Under her leadership, St. Tammany has expanded outpatient services to five locations and earned prestigious accreditations and certifications, including a designation as a breast imaging center of excellence. Ms. Toups also spearheaded the development of quality-enhancement programs, like the low-dose computed tomography lung screening program, the "Be Well Bus" and musculoskeletal ultrasound. The health system also earned Press Ganey's "Employer of Choice" accolade under her leadership.

Paul VerValin. Executive Vice President and COO of Guthrie (Sayre, Pa.). Mr. VerValin, executive vice president and COO of Guthrie, is a driving force behind the organization’s operational excellence and strategic growth. Under his leadership, Guthrie has achieved significant milestones, including a 49% growth in net patient service revenue over seven years, the acquisition and integration of multiple hospital systems, and national recognition for clinical outcomes and caregiver engagement. Mr. VerValin's focus on transparency, continuous improvement and staff engagement has led to millions in cost savings, elevated care standards and enhanced operational performance. His tenure has also seen Guthrie hospitals earn trauma center designations and record double-digit operating margins. Known for his hands-on approach, he fosters a culture of collaboration and communication, exemplified by his popular “Pizza with Paul” town halls, ensuring that every voice is heard within the organization.

Michele Volpe. COO at Penn Medicine (Philadelphia). Ms. Volpe is COO of Penn Medicine. Each of Penn Medicine’s six hospital CEOs now report to her, and she is responsible for efforts to enhance operational efficiency and program integration across the 3,400-bed health system, which sees 6.5 million outpatient visits and about 130,000 admissions each year. Previously, Ms. Volpe served 23 years as CEO Penn Medicine Presbyterian Medical Center, where she oversaw the opening of outpatient practices, the relocation of Penn Medicine's level I trauma center and the construction of new acute care facilities. She is the immediate past chair of the Hospital and Healthsystem Association of Pennsylvania.

Ron M. Walls, MD. COO at Mass General Brigham (Boston). As COO of the $19 billion integrated academic health system that includes founding members Massachusetts General Hospital and Brigham and Women’s Hospital, Dr. Walls oversees all clinical operations across all Mass General Brigham sites. He leads efforts to integrate clinical services, improve patient access, create a single point of entry for patients to schedule appointments, optimize operating clinical performance, improve resource stewardship, and partner with clinical leaders to develop service lines. Previously chair of the department of emergency medicine and later COO at Boston-based Brigham and Women’s Hospital, Dr. Walls’ principal academic contributions are in advancing emergency airway management. In all, he has more than 180 scientific publications. Dr. Walls is also the Neskey Family Professor of Emergency Medicine at Harvard Medical School.

Matt Walsh. Executive Vice President and COO at Rush University System for Health (Chicago). Mr. Walsh serves as executive vice president and COO at Rush University System for Health, overseeing operations across Rush’s hospitals, medical group and corporate functions, including quality, finance and community health equity. With nearly 30 years of healthcare leadership experience, Mr. Walsh previously served as COO at Danville, Pa.-based Geisinger for seven years and spent two decades at Detroit-based Henry Ford Health System. At Rush, he drives innovation, operational excellence and healthcare transformation to exceed patient, employee and learner expectations. His strategic leadership ensures alignment across digital systems, DEI initiatives and facility operations.

Glenn Waters. Executive Vice President and COO of Baptist Health South Florida (Coral Gables). Via his role as COO for Baptist Health South Florida, Mr. Waters runs operations for 12 hospitals and more than 200 outpatient centers, urgent care facilities and physician practices. He also manages the system’s renowned specialty institutes, including Miami Cancer Institute and Miami Cardiac & Vascular Institute, while serving as incident commander during crises like hurricanes. Under his leadership, Baptist Health has achieved operational excellence, financial stability and enhanced patient experiences through systemwide alignment and efficiency initiatives. With over 20 years of healthcare leadership experience, Mr. Waters previously held executive roles at Clearwater, Fla.-based BayCare Health System and other prominent organizations. A fellow of the American College of Healthcare Executives, he has also contributed to numerous community and professional organizations throughout his career.

Rob Watson, MD. Chief Clinical Operations Officer at Baylor Scott & White Health (Dallas). Dr. Watson became chief clinical operations officer of Baylor Scott & White Health in the spring of 2023. He is charged with enhancing clinical operations via physician and provider engagement and more. Prior to his appointment, he was chief medical officer for the system's greater Austin region, where he was instrumental in its expansion to nine hospitals and 70 clinics. He has also been chief of surgery, vice president of medical staff and general surgery division director for the system's Round Rock, Texas location.

Jenny Wehrs. COO of Bon Secours St. Francis Health System (Greensville, S.C.). Ms. Wehrs is COO at Bon Secours St. Francis Health System, where she is charged with driving operations for two acute care hospitals, a freestanding emergency department and multiple medical campuses. With over 16 years of healthcare experience, including roles as a registered nurse and transition care specialist, Ms. Wehrs has driven instrumental projects like opening the Upstate region's first freestanding emergency department and overseeing a downtown emergency room expansion that quintupled capacity. She is currently leading another critical care expansion project, demonstrating her commitment to strategic growth and patient care. Recognized with a "Women in Business" award in 2023 by Greenville Business Magazine, Ms. Wehrs also serves on the Greenville Chamber of Commerce’s board of directors and finance committee.

James Weidner. COO for Mercy Health–Toledo (Ohio). Mr. Weidner, the COO of Mercy Health–Toledo, oversees the operations of four metro hospitals, a clinically integrated network of 630 members and a medical transportation division, all serving a region with over 7,000 employees and revenues exceeding $1 billion. Since joining the system in 2017, he has driven significant operational improvements, including a $6 million revenue boost and 25% volume growth in the Life Flight Network through strategic restructuring and cost-saving measures. He headed the “Top Gun” initiative to streamline air transport processes for rural hospitals, improving access to Mercy Health’s helicopter network. His leadership during the launch of Mercy Health–Perrysburg (Ohio) Hospital showcased his ability to balance strategic growth with operational excellence. He has over 30 years of healthcare executive experience.

Robert J. Wiehe. COO of UC Health (Cincinnati). Mr. Wiehe is COO for UC Health, heading all hospital and ambulatory operations for the $3 billion health system and ensuring seamless patient care across its facilities. He has played a key role in UC Health's growth, leading significant expansions like the opening of a new emergency department, surgical building and Blood Cancer Healing Center. Mr. Wiehe’s leadership has driven remarkable improvements in quality and safety, such as raising UC Medical Center’s CMS quality rating from 2 to 4 stars and improving its Leapfrog safety grade from "D" to "B". His focus on continuous improvement and accountability has been instrumental in the health system’s financial turnaround, contributing to a $130 million bottom-line improvement. With a background in supply chain management, Mr. Wiehe has cultivated a culture of operational excellence while overseeing substantial gains in both patient care and organizational performance.

Jamie Wiggins, PhD, RN. Executive Vice President and COO at Arkansas Children's (Little Rock). Dr. Wiggins helps to lead the only health system in the state that serves close to 700,000 children annually. He oversees patient care and the operations team that is responsible for developing, implementing and improving the system so that it delivers the best care possible for children in the area. He is committed to quality care and delivering excellence. As a registered nurse, he has clinical and operational expertise that inform his work in enhancing the patient experience and making it more inclusive and equitable.

Craig Williams. Chief Administrative Officer of Cook County Health (Chicago). Mr. Williams is responsible for building an effective, highly integrated health system, setting standards for systemwide delivery of high quality care and operational excellence, overseeing operations and development and collaborating with clinical leaders and key administrative staff to develop models of care that are patient centered and support efficient delivery models in multiple care settings throughout Cook County Health. During his first 90 days in his role, Mr. Williams partnered with senior leadership and medical leadership to develop the fiscal year 2023 capital equipment budget and was able to launch more than $30 million worth of equipment procurement.

Helene Wolk. Executive Vice President and COO for Englewood (N.J.) Health. Ms. Wolk is executive vice president and COO at Englewood Health. Her role entails overseeing operations for the $1 billion health system. Renowned for her analytical expertise and strategic vision, Ms. Wolk drives initiatives that enhance patient care, streamline operations and foster growth, including leading the hospital's digital transformation and improving outpatient care management. Under her leadership, digital tools like text reminders and remote patient monitoring have improved patient engagement and compliance, while centralized call centers and the implementation of Epic EHR have enhanced efficiency and care coordination. Ms. Wolk has also expanded the system’s reach by opening outpatient imaging centers and upgrading laboratory services, ensuring faster and more accessible diagnostic care.

Jason Zachariah. Executive Vice President and COO for Lifepoint Health (Brentwood, Tenn.). Mr. Zachariah, executive vice president and COO of Lifepoint Health, oversees operations across its extensive network of hospitals and care facilities, including 60 acute care campuses, over 60 rehabilitation and behavioral health hospitals, and 250 additional sites of care. Since joining Lifepoint in 2021, he has driven significant growth in rehabilitation and behavioral health services, forming innovative partnerships and opening state-of-the-art facilities in multiple states. Under his leadership, Lifepoint’s facilities have received national recognition for excellence, with numerous rehabilitation centers ranked among America’s best by Newsweek in 2023 and 2024. Mr. Zachariah has also championed investments in technology, services and infrastructure, directing $229 million in upgrades in 2023 alone, while advancing clinical outcomes and safety across the enterprise. In his role, he leverages more than 15 years of prior leadership experience.



Matt Zuino. Executive Vice President and COO of Baptist Health (Jacksonville, Fla.). Mr. Zuino serves as executive vice president and COO of Baptist Health, North Florida’s largest nonprofit health system. He is charged with operational oversight over six hospitals, 200 care locations and more than 1,200 physicians across the region. Mr. Zuino pioneered major initiatives, including the opening of a 100-plus bed hospital in December 2022, achieving a $70 million cost containment goal for fiscal year 2023, and serving as system incident commander during the Covid-19 pandemic. Under his leadership, Baptist Health implemented the Epic EHR system, streamlined service line operations and expanded ambulatory surgery strategies. While serving as president of physician integration from 2017-20, he grew primary care market share by 6.7%, representing over 270,000 covered lives and a 30% market share. A fellow with the American College of Healthcare Executives, Mr. Zuino is recognized for driving operational excellence, cost efficiency and sustainable growth.