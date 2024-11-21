100 hospitals and health systems with great orthopedic programs | 2024

Becker's is proud to spotlight 100 leading orthopedic programs across the U.S.

These programs and institutes are devoted to delivering comprehensive, compassionate care for patients experiencing musculoskeletal conditions and injuries. Treating thousands of patients annually, the expert providers staffing these programs also run cutting-edge clinical trials and employ the latest innovations in orthopedic technology. These institutions have earned accolades from prestigious organizations like U.S. News & World Report, Newsweek and Healthgrades, receive funding from organizations like the National Institutes of Health, serve as official providers for elite sports teams, and hold the Joint Commission's Gold Seal of Approval.

Note: This list is not exhaustive, nor is it an endorsement of included hospitals, health systems or associated healthcare providers. Organizations cannot pay for inclusion on this list. Organizations are presented in alphabetical order. We extend a special thank you to Rhoda Weiss for her contributions to this list.

We accepted nominations for this list. Contact Anna Falvey at afalvey@beckershealthcare.com with questions or comments.





AdventHealth (Altamonte Springs, Fla.). AdventHealth Orthopedic Institute is based at the system’s flagship hospital, AdventHealth Orlando (Fla.). The institute brings together orthopedic surgeons, podiatrists, non-operative physicians, therapists and athletic trainers to care for patients' musculoskeletal needs. More than 80 physicians provide care and perform more than 15,000 surgical procedures annually. The Orthopedic Institute is anchored by its affiliation with Orlando-based Rothman Orthopaedics of Florida, which features 34 fellowship-trained subspecialty physicians and annually treats more than 40,000 patients at seven office locations. AdventHealth and Rothman Orthopaedics recently opened the AdventHealth Surgery Center at Innovation Tower to provide a low-cost, high-quality patient experience, with patients traveling from across the country to access same-day surgical services and specialized expertise. The surgery center was also among the first in the world to perform a reverse total shoulder replacement utilizing Apple Vision Pro goggles in the pre-surgical operating room process. Additionally, AdventHealth welcomed the first class in its orthopedic residency program and launched a fellowship in primary care sports medicine.

Adventist Health (Roseville, Calif.). Adventist Health’s orthopedics team provides expert surgical and nonsurgical care across the West Coast and Hawaii, offering personalized treatment for conditions affecting the bones, muscles, tendons and ligaments. Accredited by the Joint Commission, the system ensures its hospitals meet the highest standards of care while embracing the latest advances, including robotic-assisted and minimally invasive surgeries. Patients benefit from state-of-the-art diagnostics, tailored treatment plans, and an extensive network of specialists for follow-up and comprehensive care. From knee replacements and spine treatments to sports medicine and trauma care, the team addresses a wide range of orthopedic needs with a focus on patient-centered decision-making and education. Several Adventist Health hospitals ranked in the top 10% nationwide for orthopedic surgery by Healthgrades in 2025, including Adventist Health Bakersfield (Calif.), Adventist Health Glendale (Calif.) and Adventist Health Howard Memorial (Willits, Calif.).

Allina Health (Minneapolis). Allina Health's orthopedics program offers a comprehensive, integrated approach to orthopedic care, spanning prevention, diagnosis, treatment and rehabilitation across three hospitals with 145 dedicated orthopedic beds. The team includes 60 orthopedic surgeons, 17 podiatrists, and a robust group of advanced practice providers and sports medicine specialists. In 2023, the department expanded services by adding an orthopedic oncology surgeon, one of just a few in Minnesota, and launching a virtual urgent care platform for orthopedic needs statewide. As the official healthcare provider for Minnesota United FC, Allina Health orthopedics also supports community and sports teams. Partnerships with programs like Courage Kenny Rehabilitation and the Allina Health Cancer Institute enhance care, while financial navigation services saved patients $3.5 million in 2023. For 2024, both Abbott Northwestern Hospital in Minneapolis and Mercy Hospital in Coon Rapids, Minn. were recognized by Healthgrades as top hospitals for orthopedic surgery.

Arkansas Children's (Little Rock). Arkansas Children’s provides expert pediatric orthopedic care for children from infancy through early adulthood, treating conditions ranging from minor fractures to complex congenital deformities. The team of fellowship-trained specialists offers tailored treatments that promote healing and healthy growth, addressing issues like early-onset scoliosis, ligament injuries and nerve disorders. Arkansas Children’s is a leader in innovative techniques, and in 2023 had performed over 150 Shilla procedures for early-onset scoliosis and hosted high-volume surgical programs for complex cases. The hospital is one of only 12 Cure spinal muscular atrophy centers nationwide. Its multidisciplinary clinics address conditions like brachial plexus injuries and bone dysplasias, ensuring whole-person care by integrating other pediatric subspecialties. Arkansas Children’s was ranked nationally for orthopedics in U.S. News & World Report's 2024-25 “Best Children’s Hospital” list for 2024-25.

AVALA (Covington, La.). AVALA combines cutting-edge technology with patient-centered services to provide the best possible orthopedic and spine care. The hospital's investments in advanced tools like Stryker Mako and Globus robots enable precision in joint replacement and spine surgeries, while facilities such as state-of-the-art imaging and operating rooms support optimal outcomes. AVALA performs over 3,500 procedures annually, led by skilled orthopedic and spine surgeons who specialize in minimally invasive techniques, joint replacement, trauma and sports medicine. Recognized with the DNV Advanced Orthopedic and Spine Center of Excellence Designation, one of only two hospitals nationwide to achieve this status, AVALA meets rigorous standards set by leading medical organizations. Comprehensive patient care spans diagnosis to post-surgical rehabilitation, supported by preoperative education, multidisciplinary teams and a strong focus on personalized treatment. AVALA has earned accolades such as the Women's Choice Award for "Best Hospitals for Orthopedics" and Healthgrades' "Outpatient Orthopedic Surgery Excellence" award for 2024.

Banner Health (Phoenix). Performing nearly 60,000 surgeries in 2023, Banner Health Orthopedics’ full spectrum of services include joint replacement, sports medicine and trauma care with a multidisciplinary approach. Leading-edge technology such as robotic-assisted surgery and 3D imaging enhance precision and outcomes. The program features orthopedic experts with advanced training in their fields, including 89 fellowship-trained orthopedic surgeons and non-operative sports medicine physicians, as well as more than 40 residents and fellows in non-operative sports medicine and orthopedic surgery. A patient-first approach provides tailored care plans, comprehensive rehabilitation services and robust support systems to ensure optimal recovery and quality of life. Orthopedic centers equipped with modern facilities and resources support high-quality care and enhance patient experiences. In 2023, Banner Sports Medicine Scottsdale (Ariz.) opened as a comprehensive, one-stop destination for sports medicine. Its services include the High-Performance Center, a state-of-the-art performance analytics and training complex for athletes of all ages and caliber. Banner Health is the official healthcare provider for professional and college sports teams, including Arizona Diamondbacks, Phoenix Suns, Phoenix Mercury and University of Arizona.

Baptist Health South Florida (Coral Gables, Fla.). Baptist Health South Florida delivers comprehensive orthopedic care through a team of 44 physicians and surgeons across 15 locations in South Florida. With expertise spanning sports medicine, joint replacements, pediatrics, trauma, hand and spine care, and bone cancer treatment, Baptist Health orthopedic care combines advanced technology with highly trained staff, including board-certified physicians, advanced practice providers and athletic trainers. The program serves diverse patients, from professional athletes to the general public, and partners with prominent teams like the Miami Dolphins, Miami Heat, and Inter Miami CF. Recent expansions include a state-of-the-art orthopedic facility near Hard Rock Stadium and the Toby & Leon Cooperman Medical Arts Pavilion in Boca Raton, Fla., both offering cutting-edge diagnostic, surgical and rehabilitation services. Recognized nationally for excellence, Baptist Health Orthopedic Institute was ranked among the top 10% in the country for orthopedics, with Doctors Hospital in Coral Gables earning top honors in South Florida for complex cases and hip and knee replacement by U.S. News & World Report. Patient outcomes highlight satisfaction, with over 90% reporting good to excellent quality of life one year post-surgery.

Barnes-Jewish Hospital (St. Louis). The Washington University orthopedic specialists at Barnes-Jewish Hospital provide comprehensive care for musculoskeletal conditions ranging from sports injuries to degenerative arthritis. Serving as team physicians for the St. Louis Blues hockey team and Washington University athletics, the specialists offer expertise in areas like joint replacement, spine surgery, sports medicine and musculoskeletal oncology. Patients benefit from a multidisciplinary team that includes orthopedic surgeons, physiatrists, sports medicine specialists and skilled rehabilitation professionals, ensuring individualized treatment and recovery plans. The hospital's orthopedic department is also a leader in research, supported by National Institutes of Health funding and committed to advancing surgical techniques and musculoskeletal care. Recognized nationally by U.S. News & World Report, Barnes-Jewish Hospital ranked No. 37 in orthopedics for 2023-24.

BayCare Health System (Clearwater, Fla.). BayCare Health System, the largest nonprofit healthcare provider in West Central Florida, performs over 18,000 orthopedic procedures annually. With a team of more than 120 orthopedic surgeons, the institute excels in areas like adult reconstruction, sports medicine, pediatrics and trauma, supported by cutting-edge technology, including robotics and BEAR implants. Over 6,000 total hip and knee replacements are performed each year, with 32% of patients discharged the same day thanks to advanced recovery pathways. Community programs such as free joint replacements through "Operation Walk USA" and high school athletic trainer partnerships extend BayCare’s impact beyond its hospitals. BayCare hospitals have been recognized with multiple HealthGrades awards, including Morton Plant Hospital in Clearwater ranking as one of the top 100 hospitals for spine surgery for four consecutive years. The system's orthopedic institute has also reduced supply waste in the operating room, increased the amount of same day discharges and implemented other cost saving measures, with last year's clinical service utilization savings amounting to more than $4.2 million.

Baylor Scott & White Health (Dallas). Baylor Scott & White Health’s integrated delivery network offers patient-centered orthopedic care at its 52 hospitals, including locations known for their expertise in treating conditions ranging from orthopedic oncology to complex joint revision. Two Baylor Scott & White Health locations are singled out as "high performing" in orthopedics by U.S. News & World Report for 2024-25, and 12 are identified as high performing in one or more orthopedic procedures. The system extends its holistic approach to diagnosis, treatment and recovery, thanks to Baylor Scott & White Sports Therapy & Research at The Star, a sports performance and multispecialty medical facility adjacent to the world headquarters of the Dallas Cowboys. Additionally, its Baylor Scott & White Sports and Orthopedic Center serves Waco, Texas and surrounding communities.

Boston Children’s Hospital. The Orthopedic and Sports Medicine Department at Boston Children’s Hospital provides care for patients with a wide range of orthopedic conditions and sports injuries, from children through adolescents and up to young adults. No matter the age or orthopedic condition, the program's multidisciplinary team has the resources and experience to tailor a care plan around each patient’s stage of physical growth and emotional development. The team’s broad array of specialists include pediatric orthopedic surgeons, orthopedic and sports medicine doctors, rehabilitation specialists, nurses, physical therapists, nutritionists and other clinicians trained in orthopedic care. Pioneering innovations include growth plate-sparing surgery for ACL reconstruction, robotic surgical guidance for spinal fusion surgery, and use of a nerve block catheter to reduce or eliminate the need for opiate or narcotic pain management. The Orthopedic and Sports Medicine Department drives advancements in orthopedic medicine through basic research into the underlying mechanisms of disease, and through clinical research into the safety and efficacy of orthopedic treatments. The ongoing research allows patients and families to receive advanced diagnoses, cutting-edge treatments and prompt, family-centered care.

Boston Medical Center. Boston Medical Center, New England’s largest essential hospital and a national leader in health equity, provides expert orthopedic care through its renowned level I trauma center. Led by the president of the American Academy of Orthopaedic Surgeons, Boston Medical Center's orthopedic team excels in treating complex fractures, joint replacements, spine surgeries and pediatric orthopedics, conducting nearly 4,000 surgeries and 45,000 outpatient visits annually. The Orthopedic Research Laboratory, established in 1997, drives innovation in musculoskeletal care, supported by $55 million in new National Institutes of Health grant funding in fiscal year 2023, making the medical center a top recipient among safety-net hospitals. The hospital is also a leader in inclusive clinical trials, with over 26% of participants identifying as Black and 22% as Hispanic. Recognized as one of Newsweek's top orthopedic hospitals for 2024, the hospital continues to merge clinical excellence with groundbreaking research.

Brigham and Women’s Hospital (Boston). Brigham and Women's Hospital's Department of Orthopaedic Surgery performs more than 10,000 surgeries and 110,000 patient evaluations annually. Physicians specialize in surgical intervention for joint reconstruction, shoulder, hand, spine, orthopedic trauma, foot/ankle and podiatry, cartilage repair, and orthopedic sarcoma and cancer surgery. Brigham investigators conduct basic and clinical orthopedic research through public and private funding. The department’s Orthopaedic and Arthritis Center for Outcomes Research is among a few in the world dedicated to musculoskeletal clinical and health policy research. As part of Boston-based Mass General Brigham’s Sports Medicine service, Brigham physicians provide evidence-based care for athletes of all levels and abilities, reporting findings in 280 publications across 82 top journals and over 100 presentations at national conferences. The Brigham and Women’s Hospital Department of Orthopaedic Surgery is ranked as No. 12 in the nation for 2024-2025 by U.S. News and World Report.

Carilion Clinic (Roanoke, Va.). Carilion Clinic's Institute for Orthopaedics and Neurosciences is Virginia’s largest academic orthopedic practice, known for exceeding national standards in patient care and education. It serves as a leading teaching center for the Virginia Tech Carilion School of Medicine, offering residency programs in orthopedics and podiatry, alongside advanced fellowships in reconstructive surgery, spine and sports medicine. Designated as a Center of Excellence since 2007, Carilion’s adult reconstruction program recently earned advanced accreditation from the Joint Commission. The institute leads Virginia’s largest academic sports medicine program, providing care to Virginia Tech athletics, 22 high schools, and other collegiate and semi-professional teams. Its Musculoskeletal Education Research Center supports over 65 ongoing research projects, fostering collaboration between clinicians and scientists for translational advancements. Recently, the clinic expanded surgical capacity with four dedicated operating rooms for complex cases and launched an orthopedic residency program to train the next generation of specialists.

Cedars-Sinai Medical Center (Los Angeles). Cedars-Sinai orthopedics program, ranked No. 5 in the nation and best in California by U.S. News & World Report, offers comprehensive orthopedic care across nine subspecialties. Known for compassionate treatment and innovative solutions, the program provides personalized care plans, from non-invasive approaches to minimally invasive surgeries, with a focus on effective pain management and speedy recovery. The department is also a leader in orthopedic research and education, offering prestigious residency and fellowship opportunities while advancing the field through groundbreaking studies and clinical trials. Research labs such as the Sheyn, Metzger and Bae Laboratories focus on stem cell therapies, joint mechanics and spine tissue engineering. Cedars-Sinai’s orthopedic faculty are global leaders, contributing to cutting-edge techniques, technologies and peer-reviewed research.

Children's Health (Dallas). The Children’s Health Andrews Institute for Orthopaedics & Sports Medicine, established in 2015, has become a leading destination for pediatric orthopedic care in North Texas. Offering cutting-edge treatments such as trochleoplasty for patellar instability and advanced spinal disorder management, the institute excels in innovative and minimally invasive procedures. Its community-focused approach includes partnerships with local school districts, providing sideline medical support, game-time diagnostics and wellness clinics. The institute also serves as a key medical partner for FC Dallas, contributing to athlete care and education initiatives. With a state-of-the-art 203,000-square-foot facility and a new site in Prosper, Texas, the institute ensures seamless access to advanced imaging, surgery and rehabilitation services. A robust research program furthers its mission, focusing on orthopedics, sports medicine and concussion care that result in significant findings and drive evidence-based practices.

Children's Hospital Colorado (Aurora). The Orthopedic Institute at Children’s Hospital Colorado is nationally ranked for pediatric orthopedic care and performs over 61,000 outpatient visits and 4,000 procedures annually, drawing patients from more than 30 states. The institute offers comprehensive care across various specialties, including level I trauma, spine care, hip preservation and limb differences, supported by 18 board-certified pediatric orthopedic surgeons and a team of athletic trainers and advanced care providers. Its state-of-the-art Center for Gait and Movement Analysis is one of only 19 accredited labs in the country, utilizing advanced motion capture and muscle activity analysis for personalized treatment plans. The institute's Musculoskeletal Research Center is a national leader in pediatric orthopedic research, publishing extensively and conducting 17 active trials, with notable studies on scoliosis genetics and pulmonary function. The institute also integrates athletic trainers into community sports programs to prevent and manage injuries and recently celebrated 50 years of its "Adaptive Recreation for Child Health" program, enhancing quality of life for children with disabilities. The institute has $6.5 million in grants for 2024 and innovative studies funded by organizations like the Denver Broncos Foundation.

Children's Hospital Los Angeles. The Jackie and Gene Autry Orthopedic Center at Children’s Hospital Los Angeles is a national leader in pediatric orthopedic care, ranking No. 4 in the U.S. according to U.S. News & World Report for 2024-25. It operates one of the largest pediatric spine and neuromuscular programs nationwide, handling over 250 spine surgeries annually. Its scoliosis care and spine program emphasizes nonsurgical solutions and boasts less than a 1% infection rate for surgical procedures. The center is also a pioneer in hip preservation, offering advanced diagnostics like EOS low-dose radiation imaging and achieving outcomes like shorter hospital stays and low blood transfusion rates. The hospital's Motion and Sports Analysis Laboratory, one of only 23 accredited labs globally, conducts cutting-edge gait analysis and mobile 3D sports screenings to improve treatments and injury prevention. The orthopedic center conducts nearly 200 clinical research studies each year.

Children’s Hospital of Orange County (Orange, Calif.). Nationally recognized by U.S. News & World Report, Children’s Hospital or Orange County Orthopaedic Institute cares for more than 10,000 pediatric patients annually and specializes in treatment of spine conditions, sports injuries, broken bones, muscular dystrophy, spasticity, musculoskeletal tumors and disorders of the hand, foot and hip. The institute strives to be at the forefront of pediatric orthopedic research, with more than 20 ongoing projects aimed at improving therapeutic treatments and outcomes. The program is pioneering innovations in scoliosis surgery through integration of AI-powered modeling and customized spinal rods to enhance surgical planning and predict postoperative alignment. For nonoperative scoliosis cases, the hospital's specialists incorporate AI and machine learning to improve bracing designs and employ the Schroth method to strengthen spine-adjacent muscles through targeted physical therapy. In sports medicine, the institute employs advanced surgical techniques such as trochleoplasty and use of InternalBrace suture tape implants to improve knee surgery outcomes and prevent recurrent dislocation. Latest technologies, including a high-speed motion capture system, provide detailed gait and motion analysis for young athletes. The hospital's alternative pain management strategies, such as use of indwelling catheter pumps and long-acting nerve blocks, minimizes reliance on narcotics, enabling young athletes to recover more swiftly and with less discomfort.

Children's Hospital of Philadelphia. One of the largest and most active pediatric orthopedics programs, the Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia Orthopedics Center is a leading referral center for some of the most rare and complex diagnosed conditions. The center is home to highly regarded teams focused on sports medicine, hip and spine disorders, limb preservation and reconstruction, lower extremity deformities, and fractures and injuries. It also offers the first program in the nation devoted solely to treating children, teens and young adults with thoracic insufficiency syndrome. To support and encourage peer-to-peer research, team members have created a culture of research sharing that enables collaboration across expertise and promotes further innovation. U.S. News & World Report ranked The hospital's orthopedics program as the best in the nation for 2023-24, the third time in four years the center received this top ranking.

Cincinnati Children's. Cincinnati Children's division of pediatric orthopedics is a national leader in comprehensive pediatric orthopedic care, ranked No. 3 by U.S. News & World Report for 2024-25. With 15 physicians and 13 advanced practice providers, the division handles over 43,000 annual visits, treating conditions ranging from scoliosis and cerebral palsy to sports injuries and limb deformities. Specialty programs include the Crawford Spine Center, which sees more than 4,600 patients annually, and the internationally recognized Limb Lengthening and Reconstruction Center. The team leverages advanced technologies like 3D imaging for precise surgeries and conducts impactful research, including efforts to refine treatment for superior cluneal nerve entrapment syndrome. A robust quality improvement program has enhanced care outcomes, notably reducing post-surgical infections and standardizing antibiotic use for penicillin-allergic patients.

Cleveland Clinic. Cleveland Clinic’s Orthopaedic and Rheumatologic Institute delivers expert care for a wide range of bone, muscle and joint conditions, offering specialized programs in areas such as spine health, sports medicine, pediatric scoliosis and trauma care. The institute’s multidisciplinary team includes orthopedic surgeons, sports medicine physicians, podiatrists, therapists and researchers working together to provide world-class care for both adults and children. Renowned for innovation, the institute conducts cutting-edge research in cartilage, tendon and bone tissue engineering, with funding from organizations like the National Institutes of Health. Cleveland Clinic also plays a leadership role in the American Joint Replacement Registry, which aims to improve implant quality and longevity through data-driven insights. Globally recognized for its expertise, Cleveland Clinic is ranked No. 16 in orthopedics by U.S. News & World Report for 2024-25. The institute emphasizes advanced treatment, rehabilitation and collaborative care to enhance patient outcomes.

Dartmouth Hitchcock Medical Center (Lebanon, N.H.). The orthopedics department at Dartmouth Hitchcock Medical Center blends academic excellence and cutting-edge care in a rural setting, treating over 40,000 patients annually across six locations, including New Hampshire's only level I tertiary academic medical center. With 24 fellowship-trained physicians, 20 residents and extensive research activity, the department excels in addressing complex orthopedic cases. It runs 23 active clinical trials, and its Orthopaedic Research Enterprise has grown significantly, with funding supporting advancements in areas like machine learning and translational engineering. Residents and faculty earn national recognition for innovative research and impactful education, with strong ties to Dartmouth College and its athletic programs. Renowned specialists also support local and international athletes, including Olympic teams. The department earned U.S. News & World Report’s “high performing” designation for hip replacement in 2024-25.

Dayton (Ohio) Children’s Hospital. Dayton Children’s orthopedics division, ranked No. 37 nationally by U.S. News & World Report for 2024-25, provides specialized care for infants, children and young adults with a variety of musculoskeletal conditions. Known for its innovative approaches, the division excels in minimally invasive procedures like ApiFix for scoliosis, performing more of these surgeries than nearly any other center in the U.S. It also boasts a state-of-the-art gait lab and advanced ACL reconstruction techniques, alongside expert care for congenital conditions such as clubfoot and arthrogryposis. The division supports the groundbreaking Center for the Female Athlete, addressing the unique needs of female athletes via a multidisciplinary team. Recent hires make the division one of few with four female surgeons, enhancing its diversity. Research pediatric orthopedic initiatives include virtual reality rehabilitation for spinal cord injuries and updated concussion protocols.

Duke Health (Durham, N.C.). Duke Orthopaedics offers a comprehensive range of treatments for joint pain and musculoskeletal conditions, serving patients of all ages with expert care. Renowned for surgical innovation, the team has pioneered advanced techniques and prostheses for ankle, shoulder and elbow joints, supported by decades of research. Their specialists provide treatments for conditions including arthritis, sports injuries and spine disorders, leveraging large surgical volumes to ensure better outcomes. Duke's pediatric orthopedic program, a level I children's surgery center, uses cutting-edge techniques like vertebral body tethering and magnetic expansion rods for scoliosis. The team also excels in nonsurgical options, including Ponseti casting for clubfoot and specialized scoliosis bracing. Nationally ranked and the highest-ranked program in North Carolina by U.S. News & World Report for 2024–25, Duke Orthopaedics emphasizes personalized care, innovative solutions, and a multidisciplinary approach to restore mobility and improve quality of life.

Emory Healthcare (Atlanta). Emory Orthopaedics & Spine Center provides top-tier care for a range of orthopedic, sports and spine conditions, backed by pioneering research and innovative treatments. As part of Georgia’s most comprehensive academic health system, it offers patients access to advanced techniques and technology often unavailable elsewhere. With multiple locations across metro Atlanta, including the state-of-the-art Emory University Orthopaedics & Spine Hospital, patients benefit from specialized care, such as minimally invasive surgeries, spinal fusions and major joint replacements in a facility tailored exclusively for orthopedic needs. Emory is also the official healthcare provider for Atlanta’s professional sports teams, including the Braves, Falcons and more. Emory Healthcare's comprehensive orthopedic offerings, including physical therapy and a groundbreaking musculoskeletal institute, ensure patients receive seamless and exceptional care.

Endeavor Health (Evanston, Ill.). Endeavor Health Orthopaedic Institute is a leading provider of comprehensive musculoskeletal care, with over 200 specialists offering advanced treatment for patients of all ages. It ranks as Illinois' top health system for orthopedic discharges in 2023 and is home to Skokie (Ill.) Hospital, which performs more orthopedic surgeries than any other hospital in the state. Specializing in minimally invasive procedures, joint replacement, sports medicine and regenerative therapies, the institute utilizes cutting-edge techniques such as computer-guided shoulder replacements and cartilage regeneration. Endeavor is a trusted partner for complex trauma cases and serves as the official medical provider for professional teams like the Chicago Fire and Blackhawks. A strong emphasis on research and innovation, including collaborations in pharmacogenomics and biomechanics, ensures access to the latest treatment options. Nationally recognized for patient outcomes and satisfaction, Endeavor Health offers robust clinical programs and education initiatives in orthopedics.

Geisinger (Danville, Pa.). With more than 200 physicians, surgeons and advanced practitioners, Geisinger Musculoskeletal Institute is the largest, most comprehensive provider of advanced bone, joint and muscular care across northeast and central Pennsylvania. It is home to a lifetime hip and knee replacement guarantee for qualified patients. Additional innovations include teleorthopedic triage, and five orthopedic urgent care clinics for specialized care for common injuries. The orthopedic research center has published research aimed at improving patient care and experience. Home to the region’s largest sports medicine program, Geisinger is the official healthcare provider of Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins, Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders, Bucknell University Bison and nearly 50 area schools and universities. Pediatric services offered at seven orthopedic locations see about 1,300 pediatric patients monthly and specialize in neuromuscular conditions, sports injuries, disorders of the spine, hip reconstruction, and upper and lower extremity deformity. In addition, the pediatric team has created a hip dysplasia clinic to help identify hip issues within a child’s first months of life, helping to avoid aggressive surgeries to correct hip issues.

Geisinger Janet Weis Children’s (Danville, Pa.). Geisinger Janet Weis Children’s pediatric program stands out as the only one of its kind in the northeast, central and south central regions of Pennsylvania. Treating conditions such as fractures, ACL tears, scoliosis and cerebral palsy, the team offers both surgical and nonsurgical solutions tailored for patients under 18 years old. Services range from sports medicine to advanced spine surgery, supported by cutting-edge treatments and a nationally recognized health system. With multiple locations throughout Pennsylvania, the program ensures convenient access to world-class care, including urgent care for sudden injuries like sprains or fractures. Ranked No. 21 in Newsweek's 2024 list of best children's hospitals for orthopedics in the nation, the institution combines expertise, innovation and compassion to help young patients recover and thrive.

Guthrie (Sayre, Pa.). With its orthopedic program nearing its 100th anniversary, Guthrie continues to innovate, supported by a robust residency program and level I trauma center. Recent expansions, including the acquisition of Guthrie Lourdes Hospital in Binghamton. N.Y., have grown the team to 26 orthopedic surgeons and 39 advanced practice providers, enhancing care delivery across 18 clinics, two walk-in locations and seven surgical centers. Guthrie is utilizing advanced technologies like the MAKO robotic arm and focusing on outpatient joint replacements to improve outcomes. In addition, the system is broadening access and integrating top-tier specialists to enhance its orthopedic care program. Guthrie Lourdes Hospital is among New York's best for orthopedic services, placing No. 2 for joint replacement and No. 3 for orthopedic surgery according to Healthgrades' 2024 rankings.

Hackensack Meridian Health (Edison, N.J.). Hackensack Meridian Health offers comprehensive orthopedic care, specializing in treating a wide range of conditions from sports injuries to chronic pain. Their approach prioritizes non-surgical treatments but also provides advanced options, including joint replacement and minimally invasive surgeries. With a focus on personalized care, their specialists use state-of-the-art robotic and navigation technologies, ensuring greater precision and faster recovery for patients. With a commitment to patient care, the program's orthopedic team achieves remarkable outcomes, including 96% of patients standing or walking the same night as their surgery and 80% returning home after discharge. Hackensack's orthopedic programs at multiple hospitals have earned the Joint Commission’s Gold Seal of Approval for excellence in hip and knee replacements. Hackensack (N.J.) University Medical Center is ranked as No. 25 in the nation for orthopedics for 2024-25.

Hoag Orthopedic Institute (Irvine, Calif.). Hoag Orthopedic Institute, ranked No. 29 on U.S. News & World Report’s 2024-2025 "Best Hospitals" list, is a leader in orthopedic and spine care, recognized for its expertise in hip replacement, knee replacement, spine fusion and hip fracture treatments. Founded through a unique partnership between Hoag Memorial Hospital and top Orange County, Calif. orthopedic and spine surgeons, the institute focuses exclusively on musculoskeletal health. The institute, which performs the highest volume of joint replacements in the Western U.S. and spine surgeries in Orange County, boasts a dedicated team of over 300 specialty physicians and a nursing staff trained in orthopedic and spine care. The institute's 70-bed facility includes nine state-of-the-art operating rooms tailored to orthopedic and spine procedures. In addition, the institute offers value-based care programs and is affiliated with five accredited outpatient surgery centers.

Hospital for Special Surgery (New York City). Hospital for Special Surgery is a global leader in orthopedic care, consistently ranked as the No. 1 hospital for orthopedics by U.S. News & World Report for the past 15 years. With a focus on specialized surgical treatments, the hospital performs over 30,000 procedures annually, with expertise in hip and knee replacement, spine, sports medicine and more. The hospital’s surgeons and dedicated care teams ensure personalized treatment tailored to each patient's unique needs. The hospital is also a pioneer in orthopedic research, driving innovative advances in musculoskeletal care for over 160 years. Offering services in New York, New Jersey, Connecticut and Florida, the hospital provides both inpatient and outpatient procedures, rehabilitation and telehealth options. 92% of patients report improvement within 12 months, and 91% would recommend the hospital for orthopedic care.

Houston Methodist. Houston Methodist Hospital is ranked No. 23 nationally and the best in Texas for orthopedics in 2024-25 by U.S. News & World Report. The hospital’s orthopedic specialists use the latest technology and minimally invasive techniques to treat a wide range of conditions, from joint replacement to sports injuries. Their team includes fellowship-trained surgeons who perform over 20,000 procedures annually and collaborate with other experts to create personalized care plans. Houston Methodist is the official healthcare provider for top Houston sports teams and performing arts organizations, providing elite care to both professionals and the general public. The hospital is also a leader in orthopedic research, with ongoing clinical trials and partnerships, including collaborations with Rice University to enhance human performance. Additionally, Houston Methodist’s orthopedic department excels in education, contributing to national advancements in orthopedic care and surgical techniques.

Johns Hopkins Medicine (Baltimore). Johns Hopkins orthopedic surgeons are experts in treating a wide range of bone and joint conditions, including those caused by trauma, aging or overuse. The hospital, ranked No. 27 in orthopedics by U.S. News & World Report for 2024-25, offers comprehensive care from diagnosis to rehabilitation for patients with diverse needs, including spinal fusion, knee replacements and cancer surgery. The orthopedic surgery department is renowned for its pioneering research, with a dedicated research division and the Center for Musculoskeletal Research focusing on musculoskeletal biology, stem cells and clinical outcomes. Their faculty is internationally recognized for advancing orthopedic science and training, blending research with clinical practice. Johns Hopkins is committed to providing personalized care, with a team of specialists working closely with patients to create customized treatment plans.

Jupiter (Fla.) Medical Center. The Anderson Family Orthopedic & Spine Center of Excellence at Jupiter Medical Center is a leader in joint replacement and spine care, offering cutting-edge, minimally invasive treatments and personalized rehabilitation. The center features advanced technology such as Mako SmartRobotics and the HANA table for precise hip and knee replacements, having recently completed its 1,000th Mako procedure. The program has been recognized as "high performing" in hip and knee replacement by U.S. News & World Report for 2024-25. Jupiter Medical Center continues to innovate, becoming the first in Palm Beach County to deploy the BEAR implant for ACL tears and introducing the VELYS robotic-assisted solution for knee replacements. The hospital is also expanding rapidly, with a $100 million surgical institute and state-of-the-art robotic technology like the da Vinci 5.

Keck Medicine of USC (Los Angeles). Keck Medicine of USC's orthopedic surgery program offers specialized care across all orthopedic subspecialties and is ranked "high performing" in orthopedics by U.S. News & World Report for 2024-25. The USC Epstein Family Center for Sports Medicine serves as the official medical team for the Los Angeles Kings and USC Athletics. Keck Medicine is one of the few medical centers in the U.S. offering osseointegration procedures, which permanently anchor artificial legs into the femur to enhance balance and quality of life for patients with above-the-knee amputations. The center also features a multidisciplinary team dedicated to osteosarcoma care, combining surgery, radiation, immunotherapy and clinical trials to provide advanced treatment options. The program's comprehensive care model ensures that patients have access to a wide range of innovative therapies.

Lehigh Valley Health Network (Allentown, Pa.). The Lehigh Valley Orthopedic Institute, with over 175 dedicated providers, performed more than 22,000 surgical procedures last year. Recognized as one of the nation’s top 50 hospitals for orthopedics by U.S. News & World Report, the system ranks No. 20 in the U.S. and No. 2 in Pennsylvania for 2024-25. The institute has garnered multiple accolades from Healthgrades, including the "Outpatient Joint Replacement Excellence" award and "Patient Safety Excellence" award. It has also established a professional athlete clinic, treating over 100 athletes from major leagues like the MLB, NHL, and NFL. Additionally, the institute has introduced innovative services, including a fracture liaison clinic for osteoporosis patients, wide awake hand surgery for improved outcomes, and the minimally invasive Tenjet treatment for chronic musculoskeletal pain. With a focus on research and education, the program's bio-skills lab promotes lifelong learning and medical advancements.

Loyola Medicine (Maywood, Ill.). Loyola Medicine’s orthopedic surgery and rehabilitation department offers a comprehensive range of services, including expertise in joint reconstruction, orthopedic oncology, trauma, pediatrics and sports medicine. The department also provides specialized care for conditions related to the foot and ankle, hand/wrist, shoulder/elbow, and spine. In 2016, Loyola became the first center in Illinois, and one of only nine in the U.S., to be accredited by the American Physical Therapy Association for post-professional residency programs in women’s health. In 2024, Loyola launched its women's sports medicine program, the first of its kind in the Chicagoland area, focusing on the healthcare needs of female athletes. In fiscal year 2024, the department secured approximately $751,900 in research funding and grants.

Massachusetts General Hospital (Boston). The Department of Orthopaedic Surgery at Massachusetts General Hospital performs approximately 16,000 pediatric and adult surgeries and oversees more than 150,000 outpatient visits annually. Ranked No. 9 in the nation by U.S. News and World Report, Mass General orthopedics offers specialists in hip and knee replacements, foot and ankle, shoulder, orthopedic spine and orthopedic trauma services. The pediatric spinal tethering program provides a minimally invasive, fusionless treatment option for adolescent idiopathic scoliosis patients. Mass General also offers a tendon transfer program that allows stroke patients to improve lost function. In conjunction with the Mass General Cancer Center, physicians provide pediatric and adult orthopedic oncology care, including for rare bone and soft tissue malignant tumors. As part of Mass General Brigham’s Sports Medicine service, Mass General physicians practice evidence-based care for athletes of all levels and abilities, reporting findings in 280 publications across 82 top tier journals and more than 100 presentations.

Mayo Clinic (Rochester, Minn.). The Mayo Clinic is a globally recognized leader in orthopedics, currently ranked as the No. 2 orthopedic hospital in the nation by U.S. News & World Report. Its team of over 80 orthopedic specialists delivers innovative treatments for conditions affecting bones, joints, muscles and nerves, using minimally invasive procedures for quicker recovery and reduced pain. The clinic is at the forefront of advancements in sports medicine, orthobiologics and musculoskeletal research, offering cutting-edge services such as joint reconstruction, cartilage restoration, concussion care, and regenerative therapies like platelet-rich plasma and bone marrow treatments. Patients benefit from tailored, comprehensive care provided by orthopedic surgeons, sports medicine physicians, physical therapists and athletic trainers who collaborate to restore function and enhance performance. Advanced diagnostic tools, including 3 tesla MRI and cone beam CT, support precise evaluations, while state-of-the-art rehabilitation technologies, like underwater treadmills and shockwave therapy, aid recovery. The Mayo Clinic is devoted to research that drives innovative care, running ongoing studies in biomechanics, sports injury prevention and regenerative medicine.

Memorial Hermann Health System (Houston, Texas). Memorial Hermann | Rockets Orthopedics, in an exclusive partnership with the Houston Rockets, is setting a new standard in orthopedic and sports medicine care. This collaboration solidifies a long-standing affiliation, combining Memorial Hermann's advanced medical expertise with the Houston Rockets' commitment to athletic excellence. The partnership extends high-quality orthopedic services to the broader community, offering specialized care for conditions ranging from sports injuries and arthritis to complex pediatric and adult orthopedic cases. Treatments include minimally invasive joint restoration, ACL surgery, cutting-edge osseointegration implants and more, provided at dedicated facilities. Orthopedic care is provided at the Rockets Orthopedic Hospital in Bellaire, Texas, the Center for Advanced Orthopedics at Memorial Hermann Memorial City Medical Center in Houston, at joint centers, and via Memorial Hermann | Rockets Sports Medicine Institute's various locations throughout Greater Houston. The system’s comprehensive approach integrates physicians, physical therapists and sports performance professionals, utilizing advanced technology to deliver personalized care and innovative rehabilitation. Memorial Hermann-Texas Medical Center, Memorial Hermann | Rockets Orthopedic Hospital, Memorial Hermann Cypress (Texas) Hospital and Children's Memorial Hermann Hospital were jointly ranked as No. 41 nationally in orthopedics by U.S. News & World Report for 2024-25.

MemorialCare (Fountain Valley, Calif.). MemorialCare Orthopedic & Spine Institute treats thousands of Southern Californians each year through surgical and nonsurgical interventions at MemorialCare’s Long Beach Medical Center (Calif.), Orange Coast Medical Center in Fountain Valley, Saddleback Medical Center in Laguna Hills, Calif., and numerous outpatient surgery, physical therapy and imaging centers. The Joint Replacement Center’s advanced technology increases precision and accuracy and reduces recovery time, thanks to Mako robotic-arm assisted surgery for knee and hip replacement, ExactechGPS for spine surgery and new techniques such as hip resurfacing. The institute's sports medicine physicians attend to the medical needs of athletes at the X Games in California and internationally. MemorialCare is also the official healthcare partner of the Los Angeles Angels of Anaheim. The Orthopedic & Spine Institute has won various awards over the last years, including being named among U.S. News & World Report’s top 50 orthopedic programs in 2023-2024 and high-performing honors in nine orthopedic specialties in 2024-2025. In 2024, it was awarded several five-star and excellence awards for orthopedics from Healthgrades, and surgeons were listed among America’s Best Spine and Orthopedic Surgeons by Newsweek. All hospitals were named a Blue Distinction Center by Blue Cross Blue Shield for excellence in spine surgery and knee and hip replacement.

MemorialCare Miller Children’s & Women’s Hospital Long Beach (Calif.). The Orthopedic Center at MemorialCare Miller Children’s & Women’s Hospital Long Beach treats developmental disorders, congenital, neuromuscular and post-traumatic issues. Board-certified pediatric orthopedic surgeons perform over 600 surgeries annually, specializing in bone and soft tissue tumors, foot and lower extremities, hand and upper extremities, hip deformities and reconstruction, trauma, spine deformities, scoliosis and sports medicine. The EOS Imaging System, which uses two to three times less radiation than X-rays, offers extremely detailed images of patients in a standing position, easing anxieties and ideal for those requiring multiple X-rays. It is the only children’s hospital in the state and among just a few nationally to use ExcelsiusGPS robotic navigation technology for kids. Its 7D Surgical Navigation platform for intraoperative navigation for spinal deformity surgeries eliminates radiation exposure, cutting operative times and improving accuracy of screw placements in even the smallest patients. Its Bone & Soft Tissue Tumor Program is the area’s only program with a fellowship trained surgeon in pediatric orthopedic surgery and musculoskeletal oncology. The Clubfoot Clinic is one of a few hospitals offering the Ponseti Method as a nonsurgical treatment for congenital foot abnormality. Pre-op training classes for scoliosis surgery patients greatly reduce length of stay, thanks to better family and patient preparation for post-op mobility and spine precautions. The surgical center also lessens anxieties for patients and families with kid-designed operating rooms, a pre-op playroom and a highly regarded medical team.

Midwest Orthopaedics at Rush University Medical Center (Chicago). Midwest Orthopaedics at Rush, founded in 2003, is a global leader in musculoskeletal health, providing innovative care and groundbreaking treatments. With a team of renowned orthopedic and spine surgeons, the program is deeply integrated with Rush University Medical Center, where its physicians hold leadership roles and contribute to cutting-edge research and education. In 2024-25, the program was ranked No. 10 nationally for orthopedics by U.S. News & World Report. Midwest Orthopaedics at Rush treats a wide range of conditions, from everyday injuries to complex cases such as orthopedic trauma, pediatric orthopedics and joint replacement. The practice serves elite athletes and everyday patients alike, partnering with organizations such as the Chicago Bulls, Chicago White Sox and The Joffrey Ballet. The program performs over 16,000 surgical procedures annually across seven Chicagoland locations, while Rush University Medical Center supports its mission with award-winning research and care.

Montefiore Health System (Bronx, N.Y.). Montefiore’s orthopedic surgery department is a leading provider of comprehensive musculoskeletal care, serving the diverse population of the Bronx and beyond. It operates one of New York City’s busiest joint replacement programs, recognized for its expertise in treating patients with complex medical conditions prevalent in the borough, including high body mass index and diabetes. The department boasts advanced subspecialty care, including minimally invasive spine procedures, robotic surgery and a pioneering orthopedic oncology division specializing in pediatric limb-salvage techniques. Montefiore is also a leader in sports medicine, serving as the official healthcare provider for the New York Yankees, NYC FC and other athletic organizations. It also offers a pediatric orthopedic program at the Children’s Hospital at Montefiore. Beyond clinical care, Montefiore emphasizes orthopedic education and research, hosting a robust residency program and housing a National Institutes of Health-funded translational research lab focused on conditions like osteosarcoma.

Morristown (N.J.) Medical Center. Morristown Medical Center, the flagship hospital of Atlantic Health System, is recognized as New Jersey’s top hospital for orthopedics and ranks No. 16 nationally by U.S. News & World Report. With over 100 orthopedic surgeons across nine subspecialties, the center handles more than 12,000 surgeries annually, offering expertise in joint replacement, spine conditions, sports health and orthopedic oncology. The hospital is a leader in advanced treatments, including minimally invasive and robotic-assisted surgeries, which promote faster recovery and reduced scarring. Its sports health program caters to athletes at all levels, including serving as the official healthcare partner of the New York Jets. Morristown is also one of the few regional programs offering limb-sparing surgeries for sarcomas in children and adults, with nearly 550 such procedures performed in 2023. The hospital has earned numerous accolades, including Joint Commission certifications and 5-star Healthgrades ratings.

Mount Sinai Health System (New York City). The Mount Sinai Hospital, ranked nationally for Orthopedics by U.S. News & World Report for 2024-25, offers comprehensive care for orthopedic and musculoskeletal conditions. Specialists address a range of needs, including joint replacement, spinal disorders, pediatric orthopedics, sports medicine and orthopedic oncology. Mount Sinai is recognized for its use of minimally invasive techniques and advanced technologies such as computer-assisted surgery and robotic systems, which enhance precision and recovery outcomes. The hospital’s Spine Center provides multidisciplinary care for conditions like herniated discs and spinal deformities, utilizing both surgical and non-surgical treatments. A leader in orthopedic research, Mount Sinai is driving advancements in tendon repair, spine health and peripheral nerve imaging, supported by funding from institutions like the National Institutes of Health. With over a century of innovation in orthopedic care, the hospital combines cutting-edge treatment, patient education and a strong research focus to improve outcomes for children and adults alike.

NYU Langone (New York City). NYU Langone Orthopedics, ranked among the top three orthopedic programs in the nation by U.S. News & World Report, provides comprehensive care for a wide range of musculoskeletal conditions. With over 34,000 surgeries performed annually across locations in New York City, Westchester County, Long Island, New Jersey and Florida, the program specializes in treating everything from common injuries to complex diagnoses. The Center for Children, part of Hassenfeld Children’s Hospital, focuses on nonsurgical care whenever possible, while using advanced techniques to ensure quick recovery when surgery is needed. NYU Langone also offers expertise in musculoskeletal oncology, working alongside Perlmutter Cancer Center to prioritize patient functionality and quality of life. NYU Langone Orthopedic Hospital, meanwhile, has helped over 1,500 people receive total joint replacement surgery without an overnight hospital stay. Innovations in joint replacement, rehabilitation therapy and workplace injury care reflect NYU Langone's legacy of advancing orthopedic treatments, supported by multidisciplinary teams and Magnet-recognized nursing care.

Nebraska Medicine (Omaha). The Nebraska Medicine orthopedic team, which features the state’s only specialty trained orthopedic oncologist, provides comprehensive treatment plans in nine areas of expertise, including adult reconstruction, foot and ankle, hand and upper extremity, orthopedic oncology, pediatric orthopedics, shoulder and elbow, spine, trauma and sports medicine. The team of more than 35 orthopedic specialists sees over 35,000 patients a year and staffs the only state-designated comprehensive trauma center, serving both children and adults. Research experts collaborate in a biomechanics laboratory, testing the durability of the next generation of prosthetic joints and creating “smart” implants that last longer and perform better, helping set national and international standards for joint replacement systems and biomedical research. Additional innovations include the latest and most comprehensive hip preservation techniques, and being the first in the state to use a new ACL restoration procedure that repairs and preserves the native ACL using a special collagen scaffold to help the injured ACL heal.

Nemours Children’s Health (Orlando). Nemours is a leading children’s health system renowned for its expertise in treating orthopedic conditions such as skeletal dysplasia, cerebral palsy and complex spine disorders. With a legacy dating back to 1940, Nemours combines decades of experience with leading-edge research and clinical trials to offer the latest treatments. Its four Centers of Excellence for skeletal dysplasia, cerebral palsy, sports medicine, and spine and scoliosis provide specialized, multidisciplinary care. The system sees over 50,000 orthopedic-related visits annually at its centers in Delaware and Florida, supported by services like gait analysis, outpatient physical therapy and a wheelchair clinic. Nemours also operates Delaware’s only level I pediatric trauma center, ensuring constant readiness for emergency orthopedic care.

New England Baptist Hospital (Boston). New England Baptist Hospital ranks No. 14 nationally for orthopedic care in the 2024-25 U.S. News & World Report rankings. Through its New England Baptist Orthopedics Program, the hospital extends its specialized care model to local communities via partnerships with Beth Israel Lahey Health hospitals, including Anna Jaques Hospital in Newburyport, Mass., Beverly (Mass.) Hospital, and Beth Israel Deaconess-Plymouth (Mass.) Hospital. This program ensures comprehensive care, from pre-surgical preparation to post-discharge support, with a focus on minimizing complications and enhancing patient satisfaction. Offering expertise in areas such as joint replacement, arthroscopic and robotic-assisted surgery, sports medicine and spine care, New England Baptist Hospital remains a leader in orthopedic innovation. As part of Cambridge, Mass.-based Beth Israel Lahey Health, it is dedicated to delivering top-tier care to patients and communities throughout the region.

New York-Presbyterian. NewYork-Presbyterian Och spine and orthopedics programs are renowned for their comprehensive care of various complex spine and orthopedic conditions. With expertise spanning from pediatric orthopedics to advanced adult surgeries, the hospital offers both conservative management and minimally invasive surgical treatments, including hip and knee replacements, spinal deformity corrections and musculoskeletal trauma care. The programs are supported by resources across specialties, such as radiology, neurology and rheumatology, ensuring holistic care for patients. Research initiatives focus on innovative surgical techniques and biologic therapies to advance orthopedic treatments. Special collaborations include Columbia Orthopedics and Hospital for Special Surgery at NewYork-Presbyterian Weill Cornell Medicine, where patients benefit from world-class expertise in sports medicine, joint reconstruction and trauma care. NewYork-Presbyterian’s integration of rehabilitation services and emphasis on infection prevention further enhances patient outcomes, making it a global destination for orthopedic and spine care.

North Shore University Hospital (Manhasset, N.Y.). North Shore University Hospital ranks in the top 10 nationally for orthopedics in the 2024-25 U.S. News & World Report "Best Hospitals" rankings, recognized for its comprehensive and personalized care. The hospital’s total joint replacement and spinal surgery programs have earned Blue Center of Distinction awards from Blue Cross Blue Shield. Orthopedic care spans from advanced surgical procedures, such as joint replacements and arthroscopic surgeries, to specialized rehabilitation in a dedicated orthopedic care unit with highly trained nursing staff. The hospital also hosts active orthopedic clinics, offering specialty care for sports injuries, spine issues, trauma and more. North Shore’s orthopedic surgeons are pioneers in the field, contributing to innovative devices like cartilage regeneration systems and advanced fixation techniques used nationwide. As part of the Northwell Health Orthopaedic Institute, the hospital provides extensive services across multiple locations, including the Spine Institute, which focuses on tailored care for back and neck conditions.

Northwestern Medicine (Chicago). Northwestern Medicine Orthopaedics delivers comprehensive care for musculoskeletal conditions, offering advanced treatments for arthritis, sports injury and joint replacement. Northwestern Memorial Hospital, the system's flagship, ranks No. 11 nationally for orthopedics and has earned a spot on the U.S. News & World Report "Honor Roll" for 13 consecutive years. With a full spectrum of services provided at the Center for Comprehensive Orthopaedic and Spine Care in downtown Chicago, patients benefit from integrated care, cutting-edge imaging and expert surgical options. The system's orthopedic program specializes in various issues, ranging from spine care, joint replacement and sports medicine to geriatric fractures and trauma, with rehabilitation services designed to help patients regain maximum function. The program's joint replacement specialists are board-certified, fellowship-trained and nationally recognized for their quality care. Trusted by professional athletes, Northwestern Medicine combines expert clinical care with research innovation to address complex orthopedic needs.

Norton Children’s Hospital (Louisville, Ky.). Norton Children’s Orthopedics of Louisville, affiliated with the UofL School of Medicine, is a leading provider of pediatric orthopedic care in Kentucky and Southern Indiana. With a focus on tailored, child-specific treatments, the team of fellowship-trained specialists offers both surgical and nonsurgical care, addressing conditions ranging from fractures to complex, lifelong disorders. The program utilizes advanced low-dose imaging technology, including the EOS imaging system, which reduces radiation exposure by up to 85%, ensuring safer diagnostics for children with scoliosis and other conditions. Rehabilitation services at the Norton Mobility Lab employ cutting-edge technology, including virtual reality, to aid children with gait issues caused by neurological and musculoskeletal conditions. Multidisciplinary clinics provide comprehensive care for conditions such as spina bifida, cerebral palsy and metabolic bone diseases, streamlining treatment across specialties. Norton Children’s Hospital, a level I children’s surgery center, ensures high standards for surgical care, while dedicated fracture clinics and accessible locations enhance convenience for families.

Novant Health (Winston-Salem, N.C.). The Orthopedics & Sports Medicine Institute at Novant Health offers a statewide orthopedic trauma program and multiple computerized navigation systems for total joint replacements. With close to 60 employed orthopedic physicians, the institute provides specialized care in hip and knee replacements, foot and ankle, shoulder, spine, specialized orthopedic trauma services and same-day injury care. As the designated medical provider for the Charlotte Hornets and the U.S. Olympic Development Center, Novant Health Orthopedics & Sports Medicine is the state’s first program to add sports psychologists to its staff to benefit athletes and sport teams. Novant Health sports psychologists are specifically trained to address mental health concerns, general stress, role transfers and sport-related stress for athletes. With orthopedic hospitals in both North and South Carolina, the institute was awarded a 5-star rating for knee, hip and joint replacements by Healthgrades, and Hilton Head (S.C.) Hospital was named one of "America’s 100 Best Hospitals for Orthopedic Surgery". East Cooper Medical Center in Mount Pleasant, S.C. pioneered robotic arm-assisted total knee replacements using Mako technology. U.S. News & World Report recognized Novant Health Forsyth Medical Center in Winston-Salem as one of the best hospitals for orthopedics in North Carolina for 2024-25.

Ochsner Health (New Orleans). Ochsner Hospital for Orthopedics & Sports Medicine has treated over 33,000 patients and performed more than 20,000 procedures since opening in 2019. Renowned for hip and knee replacements, it is the only hospital in the region offering Mako and Velys robotic-assisted surgeries. The state-of-the-art facility features eight operating rooms, 15 private inpatient rooms, and cutting-edge amenities like wireless vitals monitoring and copper-infused surfaces. The hospital partners with the Ochsner Andrews Sports Medicine Institute to deliver premier care, conduct research and prevent youth sports injuries. Its Athletic Training Outreach Program, the largest in the Gulf South, supports athletes of all levels, including NBA and NFL players. Ochsner is the only hospital in Louisiana with The Joint Commission’s Gold Seal of Approval for advanced certification in total hip and knee replacement, further bolstered by its unique biomechanics lab for gait and movement analysis.

Orlando (Fla.) Health. Orlando Health Jewett Orthopedic Institute is a leading provider of advanced orthopedic care, treating more than 320,000 patients annually and completing over 8,500 surgeries and 3,200 joint replacements in the past year alone. Its downtown Orlando complex, which opened in 2022, consolidates state-of-the-art orthopedic and spine care under one roof, featuring a seven-story hospital and a five-story medical pavilion with cutting-edge surgical and rehabilitation facilities. The institute is renowned for its top-tier training programs, with an extensive residency program, fellowships and an innovative bioskills lab for hands-on surgical education. Recognized by The Joint Commission for excellence in joint and spine surgery, the institute performs the largest volume of joint replacements among advanced certified programs in Florida. Orlando Health’s orthopedic team provides comprehensive sports medicine services to professional athletes, including partnerships with Orlando City Soccer Club, University of Central Florida Athletics and the Arnold Palmer Invitational. The program currently has 66 active research projects and has published 109 articles in the last year.

OrthoNebraska (Omaha). OrthoNebraska has experienced significant growth over the past decade, all while maintaining exceptional outcomes and a patient-first approach. In 2023, the organization performed over 12,500 surgeries, saw nearly 125,000 clinic visits and provided more than 93,000 physical therapy sessions. Known for its efficient care, OrthoNebraska boasts a 0.23% infection rate and a readmission rate of less than 1%, alongside a stellar net promoter score of 92. The organization has streamlined patient access through technology, reducing clinic wait times by 42% and implementing online forms and 24/7 digital scheduling. OrthoNebraska’s community-focused initiatives include free injury triage services, support for local events, and a new 34,000-square-foot facility set to open in 2025. Recognized as Omaha’s top choice for orthopedic care via Omaha World Herald's Omaha Choice Awards, the physician-owned hospital continues to innovate with AI-powered operating room management and expanded urgent care services, meeting the growing needs of patients across Nebraska and Iowa.

The Orthopedic Hospital of Lutheran Health Network (Fort Wayne, Ind.). The Orthopedic Hospital of Lutheran Health Network is among a select number of U.S. hospitals devoted exclusively to orthopedic care. Performing more than 11,100 surgeries per year, it is dedicated to providing compassionate, quality care and to making a positive impact on their community. In 2025, Healthgrades ranked the hospital as one of the nation's 100 best hospitals for joint replacement and orthopedic surgery, one of the top 50 hospitals for outpatient orthopedic surgery, and among the nation’s top 5% for joint replacement and overall orthopedic services. In 2024, the hospital received 5-stars from Healthgrades for total knee replacement, total hip replacement, spinal fusion surgery and hip fracture treatment. The hospital is also an eight-time recipient of the Healthgrades award for excellence in patient safety, 13-time recipient for joint replacement and six-time recipient for orthopedic surgery. It also has been recognized by other organizations focused on quality and patient satisfaction, including the Blue Distinction Center for Knee and Hip Replacement designation and a 3-star quality designation for surgical spine and total joint replacements specialty center.

Parkview Health (Fort Wayne, Ind.). Parkview Ortho Hospital has established itself as a leading orthopedic provider in northeast Indiana and northwest Ohio, with services now spanning 22 counties. The facility includes 10 surgical suites, an ambulatory surgery center, MRI capabilities and extensive rehabilitation programs. Its Ortho Express clinics provide same-day care for orthopedic injuries, enhancing patient access without relying on general urgent care or emergency departments. Parkview Sports Medicine partners with 35 schools and five universities, offering comprehensive support through a multidisciplinary team that includes athletic trainers and sports physicians. Recent expansions include a new outpatient center in Fort Wayne and a forthcoming ambulatory surgery center in Warsaw, Ind., set to open in 2025. With advanced surgical techniques, zero infections in key categories, and increasing same-day discharge rates, Parkview Ortho combines innovative care with high patient satisfaction, maintaining a 90% likelihood-to-recommend score.

Penn Medicine (Philadelphia). Penn Medicine Orthopaedics performs more than 23,000 cases a year across six hospitals. Surgeons provide care in every discipline using advanced treatment options developed through a rare compilation of specialized research and treatment centers. For instance, the Orthoplastic Limb Salvage Center, regarded as the country’s most comprehensive and complete program of its kind, offers microsurgical and complex fracture expertise for patients at high-risk for limb amputation. The Hand Transplant Program performs bilateral hand transplants, and the Hip Preservation Center offers free vascularized fibular graft surgery, both among only a few comparable programs in the U.S. Other services, such as the Spine and Nerve Centers and Sarcoma Program, collaborate with experts across Penn Medicine for multidisciplinary care. Unique sports medicine programs include the Center for the Female Athlete, Regenerative Sports Medicine and Orthobiologics Program, and Running and Endurance Sports Program, all known for novel treatment options based on academic research led by Penn Medicine’s sports medicine experts. Penn Orthopaedics is also the partner of several professional sports teams, including the Philadelphia 76ers, Philadelphia Flyers, and Philadelphia Union and the US Squash National Team.

Phoenix Children's. The Herbert J. Louis Center for Pediatric Orthopedics at Phoenix Children’s provides nationally recognized care for children with musculoskeletal conditions, including one of the country’s largest scoliosis programs and Arizona’s only pediatric inpatient rehab center. It employs innovative techniques like a collaborative ortho-neuro surgical model and vertebral body tethering, which improve outcomes and recovery. Recent expansions include new facilities in Avondale, Arrowhead and Gilbert, Ariz. to serve the growing pediatric population. The center advances research in spinal deformity correction and brittle bone disease. With $750,000 in research funding and $500,000 in foundation funding, the program focuses on infection prevention, pain management and cutting-edge technologies like 3D surgical planning.

Providence (Renton, Wash.). Providence offers comprehensive orthopedic care for conditions like arthritis, back pain, joint pain, and injuries from strains or sprains, helping thousands of people regain mobility and improve their quality of life each year. The medical team provides a full range of services, including joint replacement surgeries, spine care, and minimally invasive treatments like MAKOPlasty and kyphoplasty. With advanced technologies and expert surgeons, Providence specializes in precise, minimally invasive procedures that promote quicker recovery and less pain. Their orthopedic team also offers rehabilitation and physical therapy to support recovery. Additionally, Providence's sports medicine division focuses on injury prevention and performance improvement for athletes of all levels.

Queen's Medical Center (Honolulu). The Queen’s Orthopedic Institute in Hawai‘i offers a full spectrum of orthopedic care, from initial injuries to high-level athletic recovery. It features the state’s first joint center to receive advanced certification for total hip and knee replacement from The Joint Commission, along with a renowned spine surgery center and level I orthopedic trauma services. The institute treats a wide range of conditions, including osteoarthritis, fractures, spinal deformities, sports injuries and osteoporosis, with specialized care for both pediatric and adult patients. The orthopedic team includes fellowship-trained surgeons and affiliated providers, and the hospital is recognized for its high-quality care with awards like the "high performing" ranking for orthopedics from U.S. News & World Report. The institute also offers pre-operative classes, specialized physical therapy and minimally invasive procedures, with a focus on integrated patient care.

Renown Health (Reno, Nev.). Renown Regional Medical Center is home to one of the busiest trauma centers. It is accredited by the American College of Surgeons, caring for thousands of people, the vast majority requiring some level of orthopedic care. With more than 160 years of excellence in orthopedics, the Joint Commission has given its Gold Seal of Approval accreditation to Renown for total knee replacement, total hip replacement and total shoulder replacement. Highly regarded in pediatric orthopedic and scoliosis care, surgical specialists offer care for congenital deformities, limb deformities, hip disorders, clubfoot and foot disorders, neuromuscular diseases, sports injuries and complex spinal disorders. The Orthopedic Program also specializes in orthopedic oncology, employing a specialist who is a member of the Connective Tissue Oncology Society and Musculoskeletal Tumor Society. Additionally, the orthopedic oncology program’s leader is part of the William N. Pennington Cancer Institute, and specializes in the treatment of benign and malignant tumors of the musculoskeletal system and connective tissues for children and adults. Many orthopedic patients recuperate at Renown Rehabilitation Hospital, which has received accolades for its rehabilitative care.

Rochester Regional Health (N.Y.). The orthopedic service line at Rochester Regional Health performs 18,000 orthopedic surgeries and manages more than 180,000 outpatient visits annually. As a regional leader in joint replacement, Rochester Regional Health performs more than 6,000 procedures yearly for hips, knees, shoulders, elbows, ankles and cervical spines. It excels in navigated and robotic techniques, completing over 1,000 robotic-assisted total knee replacements annually. Designated as a DNV Orthopedic Center of Excellence, Rochester Regional Health offers subspecialty care in joint replacement, spine, shoulder, foot and ankle, trauma, sports medicine, musculoskeletal oncology and geriatric bone health. The sports medicine division serves athletes of all levels and abilities and is the designated provider of athletic training to high schools across 17 school districts and high schools, and five colleges and universities.

Roper St. Francis Healthcare System (Charleston, S.C.). The orthopedic surgery department at Roper St. Francis Healthcare System performs more than 10,300 adult surgeries and oversees more than 124,000 outpatient visits annually. The largest adult program in the region, the system employs 27 specialists in total joint, sports medicine, foot and ankle, hand, shoulder, orthopedic spine, podiatry and general orthopedics services. Highly experienced surgeons perform cutting-edge 3D modeling for shoulder surgery and advanced joint stabilization for complex procedures. Its experienced hip and knee replacement surgeons perform over 1,900 surgeries per year, leading in minimally invasive techniques. The Community Sports Medicine program supports athletes at 14 area high schools, one NCAA program and the U.S. Triathletes Association. Specialists participate regularly in mission trips to Grenada and the Honduras to treat hundreds of underserved citizens for musculoskeletal and orthopedic conditions.

Rothman Orthopaedic Specialty Hospital (Bensalem, Pa.). Rothman Orthopaedic Specialty Hospital is a multi-specialty surgical facility partnered with the renowned Rothman Institute, known for its exceptional orthopedic care. Specializing in orthopedic surgery, pain management and sports medicine, the hospital is dedicated to delivering high-quality, compassionate care in a patient-focused environment. Accredited by The Joint Commission, the 65,000-square-foot facility is equipped with six operating rooms and cutting-edge technology to support a range of procedures, including joint replacements, spine surgery and sports medicine. The hospital's patient-friendly amenities, such as convenient parking and short wait times, enhance the overall care experience. Recognized for excellence, Rothman was named the No. 1 hospital for joint replacement in Pennsylvania for 2024 by Healthgrades.

RWJBarnabas Health (West Orange, N.J.). RWJBarnabas Health offers world-class orthopedic care with a team of over 120 specialists. Their comprehensive orthopedic program provides a wide range of services, from physical therapy and medications to advanced surgeries like joint replacements, spine surgery and arthroscopy. The system uses cutting-edge technologies, including robotic surgery, to improve precision and speed recovery, such as the Mako robotic arm for joint replacements and robotic spine surgery for minimally invasive procedures. In addition to providing exceptional care, RWJBH hosts community education events and continues to expand its facilities and services, including a major expansion at Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital set to complete in 2024. RWJBarnabas Health's orthopedic physicians have published over 80 articles and have received more than $100,000 in research funding and grants to advance orthopedic care.

Sanford Bemidji (Minn.) Orthopedics and Sports Medicine Center. With a multidisciplinary team of surgeons, specialists and physical therapists, the Sanford Bemidji Orthopedics and Sports Medicine Center provides state-of-the-art, comprehensive treatment and rehabilitation. A regional destination for orthopedic and sports medicine in a rural area, the center offers orthopedic surgery, hyperbaric oxygen therapy, chiropractic, podiatry, pain management, occupational therapy, physical medicine and rehabilitation, and physical therapy services. In addition to improving access to essential services in the region, the center’s care team is continually striving to provide quality care close to home. Most recently, this included earning certification from The Joint Commission for the center’s hip and knee replacement programs.

Sanford Health (Fargo, N.D.). Sanford Health Orthopedics and Sports Medicine Fargo is the regional leader in advanced, comprehensive care. It is the only program in North Dakota recognized as one of The American Orthopaedic Association’s "Own the Bone" star performers. The program also received The Joint Commission’s Gold Seal of Approval in four areas: hip fracture and total hip, knee and shoulder replacement. The team offers numerous innovative services, including access to robotic-assisted surgeries, same-day total joint replacements and orthobiologics, and a treatment that uses cells to help patients potentially avoid surgery for musculoskeletal injuries. In addition to these cutting-edge offerings, Sanford Fargo is paving the way forward by leading the Sanford ACL Initiative. This innovative research program is designed to better understand the cause of ACL injuries and how to improve treatment and recovery. As a trusted source for care in the region, Sanford Health Orthopedics and Sports Medicine Fargo serves as the official orthopedics and sports medicine provider for 42 universities, schools and organizations, including the NCAA Division I North Dakota State University and the University of North Dakota programs.

Scottish Rite for Children (Dallas). Scottish Rite for Children is a globally recognized leader in pediatric orthopedic care, specializing in conditions such as scoliosis, clubfoot, hip disorders, sports injuries and hand differences. Known for its personalized patient care, the hospital tackles complex orthopedic cases, pioneers cutting-edge research and makes genetic breakthroughs that shape the future of treatment. The center provides specialized care for a wide range of pediatric orthopedic, neurological and learning disorders, including dyslexia, and is dedicated to advancing the field through clinical and applied research. Scottish Rite’s innovative collaborations, such as with the brand By Way of Dallas, help patients merge fashion with function, boosting their confidence. The hospital's expertise spans from hand and upper extremity care to neuromuscular disorders, spina bifida and sports-related concussions, making it a comprehensive resource for children's orthopedic health.

Scripps (San Diego). Scripps has been recognized by U.S. News & World Report for having one of the top orthopedic programs in the country and holds the “Blue Distinction Center” designation from Blue Cross Blue Shield for orthopedic care. The hospital offers a broad range of services for musculoskeletal conditions, including sports injuries, knee and hip replacements, spinal fusion and surgeries for the neck, shoulders, elbows, wrists, hands, ankles and feet. With over 150 board-certified orthopedic surgeons across San Diego County, Scripps provides advanced care using cutting-edge imaging technologies and FDA-approved implants. The Scripps Clinic’s Shiley Center for Orthopaedic Research and Education is a leader in developing new treatments and surgical techniques. In addition to surgical care, Scripps offers patient support services such as home health care, rehabilitation, nutrition counseling and visiting patient services. These resources support both physical recovery and overall well-being.

Stanford (Calif.) Health Care. Stanford Health Care’s orthopedic program, ranked No. 6 in the nation by U.S. News & World Report for 2024-25, provides top-tier care for musculoskeletal injuries and disorders via a team of leading specialists. Utilizing advanced technology and innovative therapies, the program provides personalized treatment plans that include both nonsurgical and surgical options tailored to individual goals and lifestyles. The department features specialized programs, including arthritis and joint replacement, sports medicine, trauma care and spine treatment, supported by collaboration among orthopedic surgeons, physical therapists and sports medicine experts. Stanford Health Care’s research initiatives, conducted through its Sports Medicine Center and Human Performance Lab, focus on cutting-edge solutions like enhanced imaging, advanced prostheses, stem cell therapies and injury-prevention strategies. Through active involvement in clinical trials, Stanford provides patients access to groundbreaking therapies that simultaneously advance the field of orthopedics.

Sutter Health (Sacramento, Calif.). Sutter Health's musculoskeletal service line provides comprehensive, high-quality orthopedic care services across Northern California. In 2023, the system addressed over half a million orthopedic concerns and performed more than 9,000 joint replacements, supported by advanced techniques like robotic surgery and same-day joint replacement. Recognized with accolades such as Blue Cross Blue Shield’s “Blue Distinction Specialty Care” designations for hip and knee replacement and spine surgery, as well as outpatient orthopedic honors from Healthgrades, Sutter Health's hospitals exceed national benchmarks in patient outcomes. The system prioritizes patient-centered care through innovations like virtual physical therapy and integrated patient-reported outcome measures, improving recovery times and personalizing treatments. Post-surgical support programs and standardized "enhanced recovery after surgery" protocols have significantly reduced readmissions and complications. By combining cutting-edge technologies and research-driven practices with a coordinated care model, Sutter continues to enhance orthopedic care while prioritizing safety, quality and patient satisfaction.

Swedish Orthopedic Institute (Seattle). Swedish Orthopedic Institute performs more than 5,000 orthopedic procedures annually, including spine surgeries and joint replacements. With more than 80 specialized surgeons spread across four campuses, the institute ensures a high level of orthopedic care, consistently achieving excellent outcomes. The Orthopedic Institute introduced MAXOplasty partial knee resurfacing to the Puget Sound area, a minimally invasive alternative to traditional knee replacement surgery. The orthopedic surgeons at Swedish have developed joint replacement techniques that are now utilized globally, enhancing patient care worldwide. Alongside its operating suites and seasoned surgical teams, the institute has a comprehensive sports medicine program catering to a wide array of professional and collegiate athletes in the Seattle area, focusing on specialized care designed to optimize performance and facilitate recovery. As a Blue Distinction Center for hip and knee replacement and spine surgery, the institute is credited with better overall outcomes with fewer medical complications, fewer readmissions and higher survival rates. With its large number of surgeons spread across multiple campuses and a large geographic footprint, the Swedish Orthopedic Institute ensures a high level of orthopedic care, consistently bettering national outcomes.

Tampa (Fla.) General Hospital. The TGH Orthopaedic Institute excels in advanced treatments for complex musculoskeletal conditions, including hip and knee arthritis, fractures and spinal deformities. With four specialized centers and nearly 60 active orthopedic surgeons, the institute leverages technologies like robot-assisted surgery and 3D printing to enhance precision and reduce recovery times. As the region's only level I trauma center, Tampa General provides emergency care and reconstructive surgery for traumatic injuries, and performs over 5,000 orthopedic procedures annually. The institute also collaborates with Tampa General’s renowned rehabilitation center for comprehensive inpatient and outpatient recovery programs. A leader in education and research, TGH Orthopaedic trains residents in partnership with USF Health Morsani College of Medicine and conducts innovative studies via its orthopedic trauma service line and collaborations with the Foundation for Orthopaedic Research and Education. The institute is ranked in the top 2% nationally for orthopedic surgery by U.S. News & World Report for 2024-25.

Texas Children's Hospital (Houston). Texas Children’s Orthopedics and Sports Medicine, affiliated with Baylor College of Medicine, provides care for pediatric patients, addressing conditions from fractures to complex congenital disorders. Its multidisciplinary programs include specialized clinics for scoliosis, cerebral palsy, hip preservation and sports medicine. The hospital’s orthopedic physicians are leaders in professional organizations and contribute to innovative research, including advancements in spinal fusion surgery safety. As the official pediatric medicine provider for Team USA since 2020, Texas Children’s supports developing Olympic and Paralympic athletes, with staff members serving in key roles during the 2024 Summer Games. Ranked No. 7 nationally for pediatric orthopedics by U.S. News & World Report in 2024-25, the hospital has improved its ranking from the year prior. Recent highlights include the recruitment of an international hip dysplasia expert and a record number of contributors to the 2024 Pediatric Orthopedic Society of North America conference.

Texas Health Hospital Clearfork (Fort Worth). Texas Health Hospital Clearfork has become a leading destination for joint care, handling over 2,800 cases annually and drawing patients from across the state and country. The 150,000-square-foot facility features 54 beds and 12 operating rooms, focusing on advanced orthopedic care services like robotic-assisted and minimally invasive surgeries. With hospital stays averaging just 24 to 36 hours, the hospital emphasizes rapid recovery and personalized care, supported by joint care coordinators and physical therapists. Physicians from the Texas Hip and Knee Center, also in Fort Worth, specialize in joint replacements and adult reconstructive surgery, using cutting-edge techniques to improve outcomes. Recognized for excellence in joint replacement and orthopedic surgery by Healthgrades for 2025 and holding advanced certification from The Joint Commission, Texas Health Clearfork holds recommendation rates exceeding 90%. The hospital continuously tracks performance metrics to ensure consistent excellence in orthopedic care.

UC Davis Health (Sacramento, Calif.). UC Davis Health's orthopedic team is internationally renowned for its expertise in trauma care, research and surgical innovation, ranking among the nation’s top 50 hospitals for orthopedics according to U.S. News & World Report for 2024-25. The department is expanding its commitment to diversity, tripling its number of female faculty over five years and adding specialized outpatient surgical facilities set to open in 2025. These will feature advanced technologies, such as augmented reality and robotic systems for spine and joint surgeries. UC Davis leads in orthopedics research, with National Institutes of Health and similar organizations funding projects to further explore cancer metastasis to bones, engineered scaffolds for bone repair, and groundbreaking work on osteointegration for amputees. The team also employs innovative techniques like 3D-printed implants and augmented reality-assisted surgery, fostering collaborations across biomedical engineering and mechanistic sciences. Faculty contributions include publishing in premier journals, contributing to the discovery of a bone-growth hormone and advancing treatments like the MISHA knee implant.

UC Health and University of Cincinnati Medical Center. UC Health’s Orthopaedic & Sports Medicine program blends top-of-the-line clinical care with pioneering research, positioning it as a leader in musculoskeletal medicine. The integration of University of Cincinnati researchers and physician-clinicians ensures patients benefit from the latest advancements and procedures, which then translates into improved outcomes and faster recovery times. The program emphasizes accessibility with state-of-the-art facilities across multiple locations, offering diagnostic tools like X-rays and MRIs and hosting Saturday clinics during peak sports seasons to benefit athletes. Trusted by athletes and the broader community alike, the program employs groundbreaking techniques to alleviate pain and restore mobility. With a team of board-certified, fellowship-trained orthopedic surgeons frequently recognized as top doctors in the city by Cincinnati Magazine, UC Health also serves as the official medical provider for major sports teams and events. The program is continually working to improve its patient satisfaction scores, resulting in a recent rating of 97.3% for patient experience.

UCI Health (Orange, Calif.). UC Irvine Orthopedic Surgery stands out as Orange County's sole academic orthopedic program, serving a population of roughly three million people with advanced tertiary and quaternary care. Supporting the county’s only level I trauma center, the department has seen significant growth, doubling its faculty size and clinical volume over the past five years while also becoming one of the nation's most diverse residency programs, with nearly half of its residents being women. The recently opened billion-dollar campus in Irvine, separate from its Orange location, features state-of-the-art ambulatory clinics, outpatient operating rooms, a cancer center and an inpatient hospital, enhancing care accessibility across Southern California. The department has also expanded its reach by integrating four community hospitals into its system this year, significantly increasing its service capacity. Additionally, a cost-saving initiative for total joint replacements is projected to save $1.7 million in its first year. UCI Health's orthopedic faculty members consistently receive local and regional accolades, with leaders holding prominent orthopedic societies and participating in prestigious fellowships.

UCLA Health (Los Angeles). UCLA Health’s orthopedic surgery program leverages surgical expertise, innovative research, strong diagnostic imaging and rehabilitation teams and strategic community alliances to provide comprehensive, state-of-the art orthopedic surgery and musculoskeletal care to adult and pediatric patients. UCLA offers multiple specialty clinics and centers such as the Sports Medicine Center, Spine Center, Hand Center, Center for Cerebral Palsy and a walk-in clinic for acute musculoskeletal issues. The Joint Replacement Center is recognized as a Blue Cross Blue Shield Blue Distinction Center for knee and hip replacement. UCLA orthopedic oncologists perform the West Coast’s highest volume of surgeries to treat bone and soft tissue tumors. A strategic alliance with the Luskin Orthopaedic Institute for Children, also in Los Angeles, has expanded treatment options to the broader Southern California region. The orthopedics department is the official healthcare partner for USA Basketball, Los Angeles Lakers, Los Angeles Dodgers, Los Angles Chargers, Los Angeles Sparks and UCLA Athletics. UCLA Health orthopedics once again was ranked in the top 10 in the nation by U.S. News & World Report for 2024-25.

UCSF Health (San Francisco). UCSF is nationally recognized as a leader in treating musculoskeletal conditions by U.S. News & World Report, with UCSF Medical Center ranking No. 8 in the country for orthopedics for 2024-25. From minimally invasive joint replacements to orthopedic oncology and advanced sports medicine, UCSF aims to relieve pain and improve mobility, enabling patients to lead active, healthy lives. The program provides specialized care for conditions such as ACL injuries, arthritis, scoliosis and rotator cuff tears, among others, while maintaining a strong focus on innovative research and advancements in musculoskeletal health. UCSF has a legacy of groundbreaking achievements in orthopedics, including being the first U.S. hospital to perform osseoanchored prosthesis surgery in 2016, a procedure that revolutionized prosthetic attachment. The department has also been involved in transformative healthcare initiatives, such as participating in one of the largest known kidney transplant chains in 2015. Its orthopedic residency program is dedicated to training surgeons who impact patient care globally, supported by 12 subspecialty areas of excellence.

UR Medicine (Rochester, N.Y.). The University of Rochester’s Department of Orthopaedics & Physical Performance is a regional leader, with 60 clinical faculty performing 17,000 surgeries annually and managing over 252,150 outpatient visits across 11 clinics. Its newly completed Orthopaedics & Physical Performance Center, spanning 330,000 square feet, offers state-of-the-art imaging, surgery and rehabilitation facilities, including a "Clean Cube" operating room and advanced motion analysis labs. The department also leads in research through the Center for Musculoskeletal Research, which consistently ranks in the top 10 nationally for National Institutes of Health funding and recently received $7.25 million for groundbreaking projects, such as nanoparticle drug delivery for tendon repair. Unique programs like the the Center for Human Athleticism Musculoskeletal Performance & Prevention focus on injury prevention and lifelong mobility, offering advanced performance training and sport psychology services.

UT Southwestern Medical Center (Dallas). The orthopedic surgery department at UT Southwestern excels in delivering top-tier musculoskeletal care, research and education. Its team of distinguished surgeons and researchers provides surgical and nonsurgical treatment for conditions affecting the spine, extremities and joints. The department offers robust graduate medical education programs, training aspiring orthopedic experts via didactic sessions, grand rounds and clinical electives. UT Southwestern’s orthopedic specialists are highly regarded for their expertise in areas such as sports medicine, joint replacement, orthopaedic oncology and trauma care. The department also leads advanced research initiatives, with a dedicated clinical research program and collaborations in biomechanics and translational medicine. The orthopedic program is ranked No. 49 in the nation by U.S. News & World Report for 2024-25.

UVA Health (Charlottesville, Va.). UVA Health Orthopedics is a leader in both clinical care and musculoskeletal research, recognized for its surgical innovations and research contributions. UVA Orthopedics excels in joint replacement, spine surgery and sports medicine, with over 200,000 patient visits and 10,000 surgeries annually. The department is also known for its expertise in geriatric fracture care, with the region's first Fragility Fracture Clinic and premier certification from the International Geriatric Fracture Society. The state-of-the-art UVA Health Orthopedic Center, which opened in 2020, consolidates all outpatient orthopedic services and includes advanced imaging, therapy facilities and an outpatient surgery center. Supported by numerous National Institutes of Health and Department of Defense grants, the orthopedic research branch is exploring innovative treatments such as tissue regeneration and immune modulation for musculoskeletal conditions.

UW Health (Madison, Wis.). UW Health's Department of Orthopedics and Rehabilitation is recognized for its excellence in patient care, research and training, consistently ranking among the top 50 orthopedic programs nationally by U.S. News & World Report. With over 50 faculty members, the department offers a wide range of clinical specialties, including sports medicine, joint replacement, spine surgery and pediatric orthopedics. It is particularly known for its comprehensive services like the bone health program and the knee and hip osteoarthritis management clinic, which provides non-surgical treatments. The department is also a leader in sports medicine, serving as team physicians for local professional and university athletic teams, and conducting research funded by the NFL to prevent injuries in elite athletes. Faculty members are engaged in research in areas like tissue regeneration and shoulder pathology, with significant National Institutes of Health funding backing their work. The department also stands out for its diversity, with a higher-than-average percentage of female faculty and residents compared to national norms. Recently, UW Health expanded its partnership to build a second inpatient rehabilitation hospital in Madison, further enhancing its care capabilities.

University of Chicago Medicine. UChicago Medicine’s orthopedic surgery and rehabilitation department provides comprehensive care for a wide range of musculoskeletal conditions, from fractures to joint and tendon pain. The department is recognized for its expertise in complex surgeries, including multi-ligament knee reconstructions and total shoulder replacements, as well as its focus on injury prevention and rehabilitation. It serves as the official medical provider for the WNBA’s Chicago Sky, with several orthopedic surgeons on the team’s medical staff. The department also offers specialized fracture care at its level I trauma center and conducts research on traumatic injuries. UChicago Medicine is recognized for its innovative treatments, such as robotic-assisted knee surgery and genicular artery embolization, and earned "star performer" status in the American Orthopaedic Association’s "Own the Bone" program in fracture prevention for its efforts in addressing osteoporosis-related injuries.

University of Maryland Medical System (Baltimore). The University of Maryland Medical System's orthopedic department offers comprehensive care for diseases and injuries affecting the bones, muscles, joints, ligaments and tendons. With specialties in joint replacement, pediatric orthopedics and sports medicine, the department provides advanced treatments to restore mobility and improve quality of life. Their sports medicine experts focus on injury prevention, rehabilitation and surgical techniques for conditions affecting the shoulder, elbow and knee. Their pediatric orthopedic specialists are skilled in treating developmental disorders of the musculoskeletal system. The department also offers multidisciplinary care for knee and hip joint conditions, including partial and total replacements, with a team of surgeons, therapists and support staff. The University of Maryland Medical Center earned a spot on Newsweek’s 2024 list of "America's Best Orthopedic Hospitals," ranking at No. 60.

University of Michigan Health (Ann Arbor). The University of Michigan Health’s orthopedic surgery department has been a leader in care, research and education since 1930. The department’s 39 surgeons specialize in various areas, including sports medicine, joint reconstruction, spine surgery and orthopedic oncology, performing nearly 7,200 procedures in fiscal year 2024. The department also saw approximately 105,000 outpatient visits. With 11 basic science faculty focused on musculoskeletal research, the team is continuously working to develop new treatments for musculoskeletal injuries and improve healthcare delivery. Ranked No. 34 in Newsweek’s 2024 list of "America's Best Orthopedic Hospitals," the department is committed to advancing both clinical care and patient education.

University of Michigan Health C.S. Mott Children’s Hospital (Ann Arbor). The pediatric orthopedic surgery department at the University of Michigan C.S. Mott Children’s Hospital offers comprehensive care for children with musculoskeletal conditions, from fractures to tumors, treating newborns through young adults. The multidisciplinary team of experts, including orthopedic surgeons, genetic counselors and nurse practitioners, collaborates to provide specialized treatment for various conditions such as hip dysplasia, cerebral palsy, spinal disorders and sports injuries. The department is known for its child-friendly approach and utilizes equipment designed specifically for pediatric patients. In addition to offering advanced clinical care, Mott Children's Hospital is a leader in research, particularly in congenital scoliosis and osteogenesis imperfecta, with a dedicated multidisciplinary clinic for osteogenesis imperfecta patients. The hospital is ranked No. 49 in pediatric orthopedics by U.S. News & World Report for 2024-25.

University of Utah Health (Murray). The orthopedic service line at University of Utah Health provides comprehensive orthopedic care, including sports medicine, joint replacements, physical therapy and specialized services for all age groups. The department is based at the University Orthopaedic Center, one of the nation’s leading specialty hospitals, with additional specialists at various health centers across the region. Services include a range of specialty clinics, such as ACL surgery recovery, sports-specific programs for runners, dancers and climbers, as well as injury care and sports conditioning. The University of Utah's orthopedics program is a leader in attracting women to the field, offering one of the most diverse educational experiences in orthopedic surgery. The department’s extensive research portfolio, supported by over $5 million in external funding, spans bioengineering, biomechanics and musculoskeletal biology. With a robust faculty and fellowship programs, the department continues to advance clinical education and patient care.

Vail (Colo.) Health. Vail Health, a nonprofit community healthcare system, offers world-class orthopedic care in renowned ski towns across Colorado, including Vail, Aspen and Breckenridge. Partnering with The Steadman Clinic and Vail-Summit Orthopaedics & Neurosurgery, Vail Health serves professional athletes and everyday individuals with a patient-centered, comprehensive approach that combines advanced treatments with personalized care. The system also integrates physical therapy through Howard Head Sports Medicine to support recovery. In addition to its orthopedic excellence, Vail Health is leading efforts to improve behavioral health care in the region, committing over $200 million to enhance services and increase access to mental health support.

Virginia Mason Franciscan Health (Tacoma, Wash.). Virginia Mason Franciscan Health performs nearly 3,000 joint replacements and over 5,700 specialized surgeries annually, including sports medicine, spine and robotic-assisted procedures. Its advanced Mako robotic systems enable precise, minimally invasive knee and hip replacements, reducing complications and speeding recovery. The spine program, a nationally recognized Blue Distinction Center, specializes in complex spinal conditions and offers rehabilitative therapy for comprehensive recovery. The nurse navigator program ensures seamless, personalized care from pre-surgery through recovery, enhancing patient experiences. As the official medical provider for the Seattle Kraken and Seawolves, the program combines cutting-edge technology with expertise to deliver top-tier orthopedic and sports medicine services.

Virtua Health (Marlton, N.J.). Virtua Health offers comprehensive services through a network of over 120 specialists across more than 30 clinical locations. The organization excels in advanced techniques like robotic-assisted surgeries, performing over 11,000 orthopedic robotic procedures to date, including high-precision knee and hip replacements. Recent expansions, including the acquisition of Reconstructive Orthopedics and PACE Orthopedics, have solidified Virtua’s presence, creating seven dedicated subspecialty programs to enhance patient care. Innovating in trauma surgery, Virtua’s collaboration with Rowan University on the Robossis system, funded by a $1.8 million National Institutes of Health grant, aims to revolutionize bone alignment treatments. Virtua surpasses national benchmarks in several metrics, including 30-day all-cause readmission, unplanned returns to the operating room within 30 days, home discharges, inpatient length of stay, and post-operative infection rates for knee and hip replacement.

Washington Hospital Healthcare System (Fremont, Calif.). Washington Hospital has been named one of "America's 100 Best Hospitals for Orthopedic Surgery" by Healthgrades for 2024. The hospital offers a comprehensive range of services, from joint replacements to minimally invasive spine surgery and sports medicine. Its Institute for Joint Restoration and Research, established in 2012, focuses on advancing joint replacement techniques and outcomes through rigorous research, education and standardized protocols. Surgeons must meet high-volume criteria to ensure expertise, and the institute collects extensive data to continuously improve care. With cutting-edge technology, personalized rehabilitation and a commitment to education, Washington Hospital Healthcare System sets a high standard for orthopedic excellence in the Bay Area.



Yale New Haven (Conn.) Health. Yale New Haven Health and Yale School of Medicine form a leading academic health system with a diverse team of 52 orthopedic faculty members across nine specialized divisions. The department is notably women-led and achieved groundbreaking advancements like the first fully in-house 3D surgical case at Yale New Haven Hospital. The school of medicine has pioneered global health initiatives, including donor-funded rotations in South Africa and Tanzania, and established the world’s first master’s program in personalized medicine and applied engineering. Faculty and trainees have published over 2,750 research articles and contributed to innovative treatments, such as a novel hip preservation technique and targeted osteoarthritis therapies. Yale Orthopedics has earned recognition for its adult reconstruction fellowship and a new residency program in physical medicine and rehabilitation.