100 great neuro and spine programs | 2024

Becker's is excited to unveil its list of standout hospitals and health systems recognized for excellence in neuroscience and spine programs.

These programs are celebrated for their exceptional patient outcomes, advanced surgical techniques and groundbreaking research. They boast visionary leaders, top-tier specialists, robust research initiatives and pioneering clinical trials. Many institutions on this list have received prestigious accolades for spine and neuroscience care from organizations such as U.S. News & World Report, Newsweek and Healthgrades.

Note: This list is not exhaustive, nor is it an endorsement of included hospitals, health systems or associated healthcare providers. Organizations cannot pay for inclusion on this list. Organizations are presented in alphabetical order. We extend a special thank you to Rhoda Weiss for her contributions to this list.

We accepted nominations for this list. Contact Anna Falvey at afalvey@beckershealthcare.com with questions or comments.





AdventHealth Orlando (Fla.). AdventHealth Neuroscience Institute has a team of neurosurgical care experts who consistently strive for excellence in patient outcomes. AdventHealth’s neurology and neurosurgery program has been ranked among the best in the nation by U.S. News & World Report for 2024-25 and is the only nationally ranked neurology and neurosurgery program in Central Florida. Destination care is offered through programs like minimally invasive and noninvasive brain surgery, which includes a long-standing gamma knife program that treats brain tumors, as well as one of the busiest MRI guided ultrasound programs for essential tremors. The institute’s electroencephalogram lab has been accredited by American Board of Registration of Electroencephalographic and Evoked Potential Technologists and is the only lab in Central Florida certified for both adults and children. Designated by the National Association of Epilepsy Centers as a level IV epilepsy center, AdventHealth Neuroscience Institute provides highly complex forms of intensive neurodiagnostic monitoring, as well as more extensive medical, neuropsychological and psychosocial treatment. In addition, the AdventHealth Center for Sleep Disorders at Orlando is nationally accredited by the American Academy of Sleep Medicine, which sets the medical standards for effective diagnosis and treatment of sleep disorders.

Allegheny Health Network (Pittsburgh). Allegheny Health Network’s Neuroscience Institute is a leader in neurological care, recognized for its pioneering programs and industry-leading innovations. It established the first comprehensive program for the medical and surgical treatment of movement disorders, exemplified by the Cahouet Center for Parkinson’s Care, and offers exceptional stroke care, including an advanced telestroke network that improves access and outcomes in underserved areas. The network has made significant advancements in epilepsy care through a state-of-the-art epilepsy monitoring unit, and innovates in neurosurgery via minimally invasive techniques such as laser ablation and robotic spinal surgeries. The institute offers residency programs in neurology and neurosurgery, and actively engages in cutting-edge research, particularly in multiple sclerosis and motor neuron disease. Recognized for quality and cost-efficiency, the institute maintains a low surgical site infection rate of 1.3% and ranks among top academic medical centers for key performance metrics. Nine hospitals within the network earned accolades for excellence in stroke care from the American Heart and American Stroke Associations in 2024.

Atlantic Health System (Morristown, N.J.). Atlantic Health System is the leading provider of neurological care in Northern New Jersey, offering comprehensive treatment for conditions such as brain tumors, epilepsy, stroke and movement disorders. With state-of-the-art facilities in Morristown and Summit, N.J., the Atlantic Neuroscience Institute provides advanced brain and spine care for both adults and children, including critical care in ICU settings. The system is a hub for innovation, with its neurologists participating in numerous clinical trials annually, granting patients early access to new treatments and technologies. Research findings from Atlantic Health are frequently presented at prominent global medical conferences, highlighting its contributions to the field.

Avala (Covington, La.). Avala’s spine program is renowned for its comprehensive care, advanced technology and exceptional patient outcomes. In 2023, the organization earned the prestigious DNV designation as an advanced orthopedic and spine center of excellence, becoming one of only two hospitals nationwide with all four advanced certifications for spine care. The program features state-of-the-art technologies, such as the Globus ExcelsiusGPS robot and Excelsius3D imaging. specializes in minimally invasive and robotic-assisted surgeries, resulting in an average length of stay of 1.76 days and a 0.00% surgical site infection rate. In addition, Avala performs over 3,500 procedures annually, with 96.55% of spine patients discharged directly home. The organization is committed to fostering strong physician-patient relationships and tracking key performance metrics like mobility rates, reoperation rates and pre-surgical risk management.

Baptist Health South Florida (Coral Gables). The Marcus Neuroscience Institute has been designated as the first DNV comprehensive stroke center in Palm Beach, Fla. and is currently utilizing AI to streamline stroke care. Additional achievements include its advanced spine certification by The Joint Commission, making it one of the few centers in South Florida to hold this distinction, alongside innovations like augmented reality for spine surgery and carbon fiber implants for spinal tumors. The institute’s cutting-edge research is supported by over $5 million in funding, enabling collaborations with institutions like Duke University and Scripps Research, and advancing groundbreaking treatments like high-intensity focused ultrasound for essential tremor. The program boasts metrics such as a median door-to-needle time of 18.9 minutes for stroke care and a reduction in surgical site infections to just one in 346 procedures. The Enhanced Recovery After Surgery program has also improved outcomes by reducing opioid use, shortening hospital stays and increasing patient satisfaction.

Barnes-Jewish Hospital (St. Louis). The neurology department at Barnes-Jewish Hospital is a leader in clinical care, research and education, specializing in a wide range of neurological conditions such as Alzheimer’s disease, epilepsy, stroke and Parkinson’s disease. Ranked No. 16 nationally by U.S. News & World Report for neurology and neurosurgery in 2024-25, the department integrates cutting-edge research and advanced treatments to improve patient outcomes. Its state-of-the-art facilities include one of the largest neurology intensive care units in the U.S., featuring a PET scanner developed at Washington University for advanced brain imaging. The department also offers specialized procedures such as electroencephalogram, electromyography and sleep studies, and is recognized for its innovation in both clinical and basic neurological research. With a mission to translate research into bedside care, Barnes-Jewish continues to set benchmarks in neurological care and education.

Baylor St. Luke's Medical Center (Houston). Baylor St. Luke’s Medical Center’s Neuroscience Institute, ranked No. 36 nationally for neurology and neurosurgery by U.S. News & World Report for 2024-25, is a leader in advanced neurological care and innovative research. The institute offers comprehensive treatment for a wide range of neurological conditions, including epilepsy, stroke, brain and spine tumors, and neurodegenerative diseases, with a personalized and patient-centered approach. Home to the National Association of Epilepsy Centers level IV comprehensive epilepsy center and a DNV-certified comprehensive stroke center, it is equipped to handle the most complex cases, offering a full continuum of care and consistently earning awards for stroke care excellence. The institute has pioneered significant advancements, including the first CyberKnife treatment for intracranial tumors in Houston, and is at the forefront of groundbreaking research, such as brain-computer interfaces to restore vision. Through collaboration with Baylor College of Medicine, it brings cutting-edge treatments from lab to bedside, making it an international referral center for complex neurological cases.

Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center (Boston). Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center’s department of neurology provides comprehensive care for a wide range of neurological conditions, including epilepsy, Parkinson’s disease, multiple sclerosis and stroke, through specialized programs and clinics. At the forefront of neurological research, the department boasts distinguished laboratories and clinical trials advancing treatment options and understanding of the brain. The Spine Center uniquely combines expertise from neurosurgeons, orthopedic surgeons, physiatrists and pain management specialists to offer both surgical and non-surgical care for spine conditions, emphasizing personalized and collaborative treatment plans. Patients benefit from the convenience of multidisciplinary care in one location and the continuity of specialists working together to optimize outcomes. With a focus on innovation and patient-centered care, the center empowers patients to regain their quality of life.

Boston Children's Hospital. The complex cervical spine program at Boston Children’s Hospital treats infants, children and young adults with rare and severe cervical spine abnormalities. Established in 1998 and ranked number one for neurosurgery and neurology by US News & World Report, the program is uniquely designed to treat numerous issues. Many of the patients have rare conditions with no clear-cut protocol for treatment. The program brings together experts from Boston Children’s spine division and department of neurosurgery to treat the most challenging cervical spine conditions. This combined expertise enables Boston Children’s to safely address cases of cervical spine instability that would be far riskier for a single surgeon to correct on their own. The program has established a strong record of success treating cervical spine instability caused by these and other conditions: basilar invagination, Ehlers-Danlos syndrome, os odontoideum and osteogenesis imperfecta. In addition, the team has an effective treatment to correct many spin deformities through spinal fusion surgery.

Boston Medical Center. Boston Medical Center’s department of neurology offers advanced treatments for a wide range of neurological conditions, including complex brain tumors, stroke, Parkinson's disease and Alzheimer’s disease. It is recognized as a comprehensive stroke center and a center for comprehensive multiple sclerosis care, providing multidisciplinary, specialized support at every stage of care. The department is also a center of excellence for Parkinson’s care and a National Institutes of Health Alzheimer’s research center, with innovative tools like the CyberKnife robotic system for treating complex tumors. The organization led the "INTREPID" study, the largest randomized trial on fever prevention in critically ill stroke patients, demonstrating significant reductions in fever burden through proactive temperature control. Boston Medical Center received over $600,000 in research funding in fiscal year 2023 and was named to Newsweek's list of "America's Best Neurological Hospitals" for 2024.

Brigham and Women's Hospital (Boston). The Brigham and Women’s Hospital's neurosurgery department saw more than 30,000 outpatients last year and performed more than 5,000 surgeries, of which over 40% were spinal procedures. The neurology and neurosurgery departments were ranked No. 26 in the nation by U.S. News & World Report, and of the department’s 27 neurosurgeons, 12 specialize in spinal conditions and disorders. The multidisciplinary team includes leading experts in neurology, neuroendocrinology, pain management and other specialties to diagnose and treat disorders ranging from complex spine procedures, skull base tumors, stroke and epilepsy. Additionally, the department reached a national milestone as the third location in the country to perform its 500th focused ultrasound procedure, providing cutting-edge, non-invasive treatment for essential tremor. The team of neurosurgeons, residents and fellows at Brigham and Women’s bring care to patients at nine ambulatory sites across Massachusetts, including a telestroke program extending to Cape Cod. Researchers and investigators work across 15 laboratories and are supported by $10 million in research support and research revenue exceeding $18 million last year. The department has been caring for patients suffering from a wide range of neurologic and neuro-oncologic diseases for more than 100 years.

Cedars-Sinai Medical Center (Los Angeles). Cedars-Sinai's neurology and neurosurgery program, ranked among the nation's top 10, offers expert care for over 150 neurological disorders, utilizing cutting-edge research and advanced treatments. The institute provides specialized programs for conditions such as brain tumors, epilepsy, multiple sclerosis, movement disorders and strokes, emphasizing personalized, patient-centered care with options ranging from minimally invasive to nonsurgical treatments. Top-tier scientists conduct groundbreaking research into neurological diseases, including stroke, memory disorders and spine care, while the virtual second opinion service ensures patients have access to expert guidance for confident decision-making. Cedars-Sinai's residents and fellows train alongside world-class neurologists and neurosurgeons, gaining hands-on experience that prepares them to lead in the field.

Children's Hospital Colorado (Aurora). The child neurology program at the University of Colorado and Children’s Hospital Colorado is among the largest in the U.S., recognized nationally for its specialized care and groundbreaking research. The program led 170 research projects, including National Institutes of Health-funded studies and clinical trials, and achieved a milestone in personalized medicine by co-creating the first FDA-approved drug for a child with Batten disease. Its use of virtual reality for pain management, rehabilitation and anxiety reduction, through programs like "Booger Blaster" and "Gurney Journey," highlights its patient-focused innovation. The program was ranked No. 16 by U.S. News & World Report in 2023-2024 and fifth by Newsweek, and secured $2.63 million in federal and non-federal funding by the end of fiscal year 2024.

Children's Hospital Los Angeles. Children’s Hospital Los Angeles is home to the Neurological Institute, the largest and busiest pediatric neurology and neurosurgery program on the West Coast, with over 30,000 annual visits and more than 750 surgeries each year. Consistently ranked by U.S. News & World Report as one of the best children’s hospitals for neurology and neurosurgery, the institute is renowned for its multidisciplinary care, treating complex conditions like brain and spinal cord tumors, scoliosis and spina bifida. According to U.S. News rankings, CHLA’s spine program is the No. 1 pediatric spine program on the West Coast and No. 2 nationally, performing over 250 spine surgeries annually and offering advanced treatments like MAGnetic Expansion Control growing rods with a less than 1% infection rate. CHLA’s collaborative approach seamlessly integrates neurology, neurosurgery, orthopedics, oncology, cardiology and pulmonary care, ensuring optimal outcomes for even the most medically complex cases.

Children’s Hospital of Orange County (Orange, Calif.). The Neuroscience Institute at Children’s Hospital of Orange County provides multidisciplinary care for pediatric disorders of the brain, spine and nervous systems. Consistently ranked among the best children’s hospitals by U.S. News & World Report, the institute has earned recognition as a center of excellence for Dravet syndrome, tuberous sclerosis complex and Rett syndrome, and is one of only four in the nation to be named a Batten disease center of excellence. Comprehensive programs are dedicated to care for brain tumors, concussion, hydrocephalus, neurometabolic disorders, Down syndrome, neuromuscular disease, movement disorders, sleep disorders, and autism and neurodevelopmental disorders. The institute is equipped with leading-edge technology, such as the top operating room navigation systems, a 3D-mapping robotic surgery system, MRI-guided laser ablation, video and at-home electroencephalogram units, ReFlow shunt technology, vagus nerve stimulation and deep brain stimulation. The institute team also leads the way with innovative research in epilepsy, sleep medicine, stroke, brain tumors, hydrocephalus and deep brain stimulation.

Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia. Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia's pediatric neuroscience center includes more than 250 experts in epilepsy, leukodystrophies, headache, movement disorders, hydrocephalus, brain tumors and many other conditions. It has five designated centers of excellence for Friedreich ataxia, leukodystrophy, muscular dystrophy, multiple sclerosis and related disorders, and Rett syndrome, as well as an epilepsy neurogenetics program. Its pediatric movement disorders program is one of only a few dedicated pediatric movement disorders programs in the country. The organization's divisions of neurology and neurosurgery are consistently ranked among the top 10 pediatric programs in the nation by U.S. News & World Report. The neuroscience team is also conducting data-driven research to better understand nervous system functioning and advance care. This research is leading to improvements in how care is delivered and the development of new therapies for brain tumor patients, epilepsy patients, neuroinflammatory disease and more.

ChristianaCare (Newark, Del.). ChristianaCare neurosciences offers comprehensive, multidisciplinary care for neurological conditions including strokes, aneurysms, epilepsy, Parkinson’s disease and multiple sclerosis. As a comprehensive stroke center certified by The Joint Commission and the American Heart Association, the system's flagship, Christiana Hospital, treats over 1,700 stroke cases annually with advanced expertise and minimally invasive neurointerventional surgery techniques. The neuroscience team uses top-notch technology for diagnosis, treatment and rehabilitation across inpatient, outpatient and transitional care settings. ChristianaCare is also a National Multiple Sclerosis Society comprehensive center of excellence, addressing both medical and nonmedical needs to enhance patient quality of life.

Cleveland Clinic. Cleveland Clinic's Neurological Institute is a globally recognized leader in treating complex neurological and psychiatric disorders, offering patient-centered, disease-specific care through its 13 specialized centers. With over 650 clinical providers and 300 medical, surgical and research specialists, the institute uses a multidisciplinary and fully integrated model to address a wide spectrum of conditions, including brain and spine tumors, epilepsy, movement disorders, multiple sclerosis, stroke and sleep disorders. The institute conducts over 100 clinical trials annually, fostering innovation through collaborations with the Lerner Research Institute and advancing care in areas such as brain health, neuromuscular diseases and neurological restoration. Cleveland Clinic offers various robust research programs, including the groundbreaking 20-year brain study on neurodegeneration. The Cleveland Clinic Center for Spine Health also exemplifies a comprehensive approach, offering a full continuum of care with a focus on patient outcomes, cost efficiency and best practices.

Corewell Health (Grand Rapids, Mich.). Corewell Health delivers cutting-edge neurological and spine care through innovative facilities and groundbreaking treatments. Its new spine center at Blodgett Hospital in Grand Rapids adopts a multidisciplinary approach, integrating physicians, rehabilitation therapists and dietitians to address both acute and chronic conditions. Corewell Health was the first in the U.S. to treat a stroke patient using the Zoom RDL radial access system and the first in Michigan to implant the Vivistim Paired VNS system to improve mobility in stroke patients. Currently, a Corewell neuroscientist is leading a $4.8 million National Institutes of Health-funded study to address Alzheimer’s disease disparities among Black adults. Corewell Health’s William Beaumont University Hospital in Royal Oak, Mich. is ranked No. 47 in the nation for neuroscience by U.S. News & World Report, with its neurology center providing comprehensive care for conditions like stroke, epilepsy and multiple sclerosis.

Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center (Lebanon, N.H.). Dartmouth Hitchcock Medical Center provides comprehensive care for a wide range of neurological disorders, including dementia, epilepsy, stroke, ALS and multiple sclerosis, through specialized programs and multidisciplinary teams. Its centers of excellence include the ALS center, epilepsy center, multiple sclerosis center, and Parkinson's disease and movement disorders program, offering advanced diagnostics and personalized treatment plans. The Neurology Memory Clinic and neuromuscular program address complex conditions like memory disorders, muscular dystrophy and myasthenia gravis, ensuring expert care for patients with diverse needs. Pediatric neurology and sleep services further extend the center's capabilities, catering to patients across all ages. Dartmouth Hitchcock's integration of specialized programs and broad expertise exemplifies its commitment to improving outcomes and quality of life for individuals with neurological conditions.

Duke Health (Durham, N.C.). Duke Health's neurology and neurosurgery program, ranked the highest in North Carolina by U.S. News & World Report for 2024-25, offers comprehensive care for a wide range of neurological conditions, including brain tumors, epilepsy, Parkinson’s disease, stroke and skull base tumors. The program features advanced treatments such as deep brain stimulation, responsive neurostimulation, high-intensity focused ultrasound and minimally invasive surgeries, all aimed at improving patient outcomes and recovery times. Duke’s specialists also co-developed a vaccine extending the lives of glioblastoma patients, highlighting their leadership in brain cancer research and treatment. The multidisciplinary care team includes neurologists, neurosurgeons, neuropsychologists and therapists, complemented by robust support services for patients and families, addressing the emotional and practical challenges of neurological disorders.

Emory Health (Atlanta). Emory Health's neurology program is a national leader, ranked among the top 15 for neurology and neurosurgery by U.S. News & World Report and No. 6 in the nation for National Institutes of Health research funding. The program features specialized centers such as an ALS center, level IV epilepsy center, multiple sclerosis center and a neurocritical care unit, which manages the largest volume of subarachnoid hemorrhage cases in the U.S. the Emory Brain Health Center uniquely integrates neurology, psychiatry, neurosurgery, rehabilitation medicine and sleep medicine for comprehensive and coordinated care. With state-of-the-art facilities like a 10-bed epilepsy monitoring unit and a 32-bed neurocritical care unit, Emory University Hospital offers cutting-edge diagnostics, surgical interventions and research-driven therapies for a wide range of neurological conditions. Its robust training programs and interdisciplinary care teams ensure exceptional outcomes in both clinical practice and neurological research.

Endeavor Health (Evanston, Ill.). The Endeavor Health Neurosciences Institute blends advanced surgical techniques such as GammaTile therapy, MRI-guided laser therapy and robotic-assisted minimally invasive brain surgery with personalized approaches. Ranked No. 4 in Illinois and No. 42 nationally for neurology and neurosurgery by U.S. News & World Report in 2023-24, the institute's innovative research includes projects like the DodoNA Project, which uses DNA data from over 9,800 patients to predict and guide treatments for 11 neurological conditions. The institute is also at the forefront of clinical trials, investigating treatments for diverse neurological disorders, including Parkinson’s disease, multiple sclerosis, brain tumors and stroke, with a strong emphasis on cutting-edge technologies and AI applications. Its traumatic brain injury lab explores methods to mitigate brain injury effects using repurposed medications, while cerebrovascular research focuses on improving outcomes through anticoagulation studies and AI-enhanced clot detection.

Froedtert Hospital and the Medical College of Wisconsin (Milwaukee). The Froedtert & Medical College of Wisconsin Neuroscience Center is a leader in comprehensive neurological care, offering novel treatments for conditions such as stroke, epilepsy, Parkinson's disease and spinal cord injuries. Home to southeastern Wisconsin's first comprehensive stroke center, 430-bed Froedtert Hospital provides advanced stroke and neurovascular care with state-of-the-art imaging and technology. A founding partner of the Wisconsin Institute of NeuroScience, Froedtert & MCW integrates expertise from multiple institutions to deliver innovative “lifespan care” and groundbreaking research. With over $44 million in grants, the center excels in functional neuro-imaging research, contributing to advancements in fMRI and predictive cognitive outcome tools for epilepsy surgery. Recognized as a leading academic medical center for emergency stroke and neurological research, Froedtert & MCW also conducts pioneering clinical trials, including those aimed at restoring mobility in spinal cord injury patients.

Geisinger (Danville, Pa.). Geisinger's neurosciences program delivers advanced, comprehensive care for neurological conditions, leveraging cutting-edge technologies and multidisciplinary expertise. Recognized as a level IV epilepsy center and home to accredited neurophysiology labs, Geisinger provides state-of-the-art diagnostic and treatment options, including epilepsy surgery and advanced imaging techniques. The institution excels in neuro-oncology, offering innovative treatments like the FDA-approved Optune device for glioblastoma, Ommaya chemotherapy reservoirs and minimally invasive laser therapies. Designated as a comprehensive stroke center, Geisinger provides 24/7 stroke care and emergency neuro-interventional treatments, with specialized programs for ALS, muscular dystrophy and other neuromuscular disorders. Through robust clinical trials and integrated care teams, Geisinger not only advances treatment modalities but also prioritizes improving the quality of life for patients with neurological and neuro-oncological conditions.

Hackensack Meridian Health (Edison, N.J.). The Hackensack Meridian Health Neuroscience Institute delivers advanced neurological and spine care across Hackensack University Medical Center, Jersey Shore University Medical Center and JFK University Medical Center. Together, the network performs over 5,000 brain and spine surgeries annually, with subspecialties in minimally invasive techniques, robotic-assisted surgeries and innovative treatments like ZAP-X gyroscopic radiosurgery, laser interstitial thermal therapy and deep brain stimulation. The institutes are recognized nationally and regionally, earning accolades such as U.S. News & World Report national rankings for neurology, neurosurgery and orthopedics, level IV epilepsy center designations, and certifications for comprehensive stroke and Parkinson’s care. Collaborative research projects include a $4.8 million National Institutes of Health-funded Alzheimer’s study, the first GammaTile brain tumor implant in New Jersey, and clinical trials addressing amyotrophic lateral sclerosis and aggressive brain tumors. The organization has also launched initiatives like the Spine Council, disease-specific certifications, and advancements in AI and augmented reality to enhance surgical precision and patient education.

Henry Ford Health (Detroit). Henry Ford Health's Neurological Institute provides advanced neurological care and innovation, with highly specialized treatment for complex brain, spine and nerve conditions. The institute offers unique programs, including Michigan's first deep brain stimulation for epilepsy, the first minimally invasive spine surgery techniques, and pioneering robotic-assisted surgery for epilepsy monitoring and treatment. With a multidisciplinary approach, experts in neurology, neurosurgery, neuropsychology and physical medicine collaborate to tailor therapies, backed by groundbreaking research and access to clinical trials. Notable centers include the Stroke and Neurovascular Disease Center, recognized for its pioneering interventional neurology techniques, and the Movement Disorders Center, the first in the U.S. to offer the Vercise Genus DBS system for Parkinson's disease. Henry Ford's focus on cutting-edge procedures, such as intraoperative MRI and laser ablation, ensures patients receive the latest and most effective care, improving quality of life for conditions like ALS, MS, epilepsy and brain tumors.

Hospital for Special Surgery (New York City). The Marcia Dunn and Jonathan Sobel Department of Neurology at the Hospital for Special Surgery specializes in mobility disorders, offering advanced care for conditions like ALS, peripheral neuropathy, movement disorders and myopathies. With board-certified neurologists trained in neurophysiology, neuromuscular disease and movement disorders, the department provides comprehensive services, including botulinum toxin therapy, neurophysiological testing and intraoperative spinal cord monitoring. A multidisciplinary approach integrates expertise from physicians, therapists and researchers, supported by the department's involvement in clinical trials and studies on ALS, muscular dystrophies and inflammatory myopathies. Hospital for Special Surgery also benefits from its collaboration with Weill Cornell Medicine.

Houston Methodist Hospital. Houston Methodist is a nationally renowned leader in neurology and neurosurgery, ranked No. 13 in the nation by U.S. News & World Report for 2024-25 and recognized for treating complex neurological disorders through cutting-edge research and clinical excellence. The institution supports 76 active clinical trials, including those for ALS, brain tumors and muscular dystrophy, offering innovative treatments often unavailable elsewhere. With 10 specialized centers and programs and seven hospitals, Houston Methodist delivers comprehensive care for conditions ranging from Alzheimer’s and epilepsy to brain tumors and movement disorders, underpinned by advanced technology like minimally invasive brain surgery and robotic spinal treatments. The new Paula and Joseph C. "Rusty" Walter III Tower enhances its state-of-the-art facilities, while the Neurological Institute’s collaboration within the Texas Medical Center fuels groundbreaking research and education. Houston Methodist’s neurology department produced 71 peer-reviewed publications in 2023 and is training the next generation of neurological specialists through its highly selective residency program.

Indiana University Health (Indianapolis). IU Health combines cutting-edge medical technologies with unparalleled expertise to provide life-saving treatments for neurological conditions, including stroke, epilepsy, Parkinson's disease and neuro-oncology. Home to Indiana’s first Joint Commission-certified comprehensive stroke center, IU Health represents the top 2% of hospitals nationwide in stroke care and leads the state’s largest stroke treatment network with 18 facilities, including four primary stroke centers. Through its partnership with the IU School of Medicine, IU Health Neuroscience Center integrates advanced research, comprehensive care and education, offering patients access to consultations, imaging, rehabilitation and clinical trials under one roof. The multidisciplinary team includes specialists in neurology, neurosurgery and neurointerventional radiology, providing swift and expert care for complex conditions such as hemorrhagic strokes, aneurysms and more. IU Health also fosters community support through specialized groups for chronic neurological conditions, ensuring patients and caregivers receive both treatment and holistic support.

Jefferson Health (Philadelphia). Jefferson Health's department of neurology provides expert diagnosis and treatment for conditions affecting the brain, spinal cord, nerves and muscles. As part of the Vickie and Jack Farber Institute for Neuroscience and the Jefferson Hospital for Neuroscience, which is the only dedicated neuroscience hospital in the Philadelphia region, Jefferson handles the region's largest volume of complex cases, including brain tumors, spinal cord injuries and aneurysms. Renowned for its groundbreaking research, Jefferson conducts innovative clinical trials, giving patients access to cutting-edge treatments for conditions such as epilepsy, neurodegenerative diseases and sleep disorders. With specialized teams in areas like vascular neurology, neurocritical care and pediatric neurology, Jefferson Health provides personalized, multidisciplinary care tailored to each patient's needs. Thomas Jefferson University Hospitals is ranked No. 27 in the nation for neurology and neurosurgery by U.S. News & World Report for 2024-25.

Johns Hopkins Medicine (Baltimore). Johns Hopkins' neurology and neurosurgery department delivers expert care to over 30,000 patients annually, including more than 4,000 surgeries for complex conditions such as brain tumors, vascular disorders and peripheral nerve issues. Renowned for groundbreaking research, they lead numerous clinical trials addressing conditions like ALS, Parkinson’s disease, dementia and brain cancer, aiming to improve patient outcomes and expand medical understanding. The institution's extensive research infrastructure includes labs dedicated to neuro-oncology, stroke recovery, ALS and spinal surgery, with innovative programs like the Holistic Electrical, Ultrasonic and Physiological Interventions Unburdening those with Spinal Cord Injury Innovation Lab and the Merkin Peripheral Neuropathy Center advancing the field. Clinical trials cover a wide array of neurological conditions, offering patients access to new treatments while contributing valuable data to medical science. With a legacy dating back to 1889, the department also excels in training the next generation of specialists through advanced educational programs and the internal grant review program, which supports high-quality research grant submissions.

Kaiser Permanente. Kaiser Permanente’s Mid-Atlantic Neuroscience Institute provides advanced, integrated care for common and complex neurological disorders, including Parkinson’s disease, multiple sclerosis and dementia, supported by a team of award-winning board-certified neurologists and specialists. With 20 neurologists across 37-plus medical centers, the institute completed over 36,000 neurological consultations in 2019, offering services like telehealth assessments, innovative therapies such as deep brain stimulation, and botox treatments for migraines. The institute leads groundbreaking research, participates in National Institutes of Health-sponsored studies, and has contributed to advancements in treatments for movement disorders, multiple sclerosis and stroke recovery. Patients benefit from a coordinated care model that integrates neurologists with primary care and subspecialists, ensuring personalized treatment plans and immediate access to advanced diagnostics. In addition, Kaiser Permanente Los Angeles Medical Center is ranked No. 40 in the nation for neurology and neurosurgery for 2024-25 by U.S. News & World Report.

Keck Medicine of USC (Los Angeles). Keck Medicine's USC Spine Center is a leader in personalized, cutting-edge care, offering comprehensive treatment for a full spectrum of spine conditions, including the most complex cases across Southern and Central California. Its renowned faculty hold leadership roles in national and international medical societies, organize and lead major spine conferences, and provide keynote addresses, underscoring their global influence. The center excels in advanced surgical techniques, including robotic and endoscopic spine surgeries, while maintaining a strong commitment to research on spine biology, spinal cord injuries and cervical myelopathy. As part of Keck Medicine of USC, the center provides rigorous academic training to medical students, residents and fellows, consistently attracting top talent nationwide.

LCMC Health (New Orleans). The Neuroscience Institute at LCMC Health's Marrero, La.-based West Jefferson Medical Center delivers cutting-edge care for neurological disorders across the Gulf South, supported by a world-class team of physicians, neurosurgeons, researchers and educators. The institute treats a wide array of conditions, including Alzheimer’s disease, Parkinson’s disease, multiple sclerosis, stroke, epilepsy, brain tumors and headaches, while offering advanced neurocritical care for patients with severe brain, spine or nerve injuries. Its neurocritical care unit provides specialized, intensive care, enhancing patient outcomes and distinguishing the institute as a leader in comprehensive stroke and neurological treatment. The Healthy Brain Aging Initiative, launched by LCMC Health's University Medical Center New Orleans, addresses cognitive health in aging individuals through multidisciplinary evaluations and treatment programs. With eight hospitals and a network of practices, the institute combines expert care, groundbreaking research and community-focused outreach to elevate neurological health across Louisiana.

Lehigh Valley Health Network (Allentown, Pa.). Lehigh Valley Health Network's neurological and spine care employs innovative technologies, a multidisciplinary team and a comprehensive network covering 12 counties. The network offers the region’s only spine neuro-navigation system and the Mazor X Stealth robotic guidance platform for enhanced precision and reduced recovery times. Its neurosurgery program is a part of the Fleming Neuroscience Institute, established through the largest endowment in the Fleming Foundation’s history, enabling advanced research, training and care. The network is the first in Pennsylvania to use the SeaSpine FLASH navigation system for radiation-free spinal implant placement and was the only center in the region offering image-guided focused ultrasound for tremor treatments starting in 2024.

Loma Linda (Calif.) University Health. Loma Linda University Health’s neurology department, staffed by 25 board-certified neurologists, conducts over 11,000 clinic visits annually and leads 15 active clinical trials. Its comprehensive program includes specialized centers for epilepsy, headache, memory disorders, movement disorders, neuromuscular conditions and stroke. The department emphasizes whole-person care by integrating advanced academic medicine, research and compassionate treatment into its practice. Through a robust neurology residency program and a focused four-week rotation, it trains medical students and residents to excel in diagnosing and managing neurological disorders using cutting-edge technology. Guided by a mission to restore wholeness, the department combines interdisciplinary collaboration with a patient-centered approach to deliver exceptional care.

Loyola Medicine (Maywood, Ill.). Loyola Medicine's neuro-spine program exemplifies excellence through its multidisciplinary approach, innovative technologies and individualized patient care. Renowned for managing complex conditions such as cervical spine trauma, spine deformities and degenerative diseases, it attracts patients from across Illinois and beyond, offering advanced minimally invasive surgical techniques enhanced by state-of-the-art navigation and MRI technology. The program actively participates in biomechanical studies and regional spine boards, fostering innovation and collaborative case discussions to advance treatment methodologies. As a level I trauma center with a comprehensive stroke center and epilepsy monitoring unit, Loyola provides the highest level of care for severe neurological and spine conditions. In fiscal year 2024, the program’s orthopedic and neurological surgery departments achieved $1.39 million in funding.

M Health Fairview (Minneapolis). M Health Fairview provides comprehensive, multidisciplinary care for neurological disorders, leveraging its partnership with the University of Minnesota to offer access to cutting-edge research, clinical trials and advanced technologies. The center excels in treatments such as deep brain stimulation, minimally invasive endovascular surgery and stereotactic radiosurgery for complex conditions like brain tumors, aneurysms and spinal diseases. Telestroke technology enables remote evaluation and treatment of stroke patients, ensuring timely interventions across multiple locations. Specialists employ innovative therapies, genetic counseling and non-opioid pain management to optimize outcomes for conditions including Parkinson's disease, epilepsy, ALS and multiple sclerosis. With a 50-year history in physical medicine and rehabilitation, M Health Fairview focuses on restoring function and enhancing the quality of life for patients with neurological and musculoskeletal conditions.

MUSC Health (Charleston, S.C.). The general neurology program at MUSC Health provides comprehensive care for adults with neurological conditions, supported by a multidisciplinary team specializing in areas such as multiple sclerosis, headaches, neurohospitalist care and neuro-ophthalmology. The multiple sclerosis program offers tailored diagnostics and treatments, aiming to maximize patient independence through medications and rehabilitative care, while the headache clinic utilizes techniques like Botox and plastic surgery to manage refractory headaches. The neurohospitalist program enhances inpatient care for complex neurological disorders, ensuring seamless transitions to outpatient services and access to specialized divisions like epilepsy and stroke care. MUSC Health's neuro-ophthalmology services diagnose and treat visual disturbances related to neurological issues, providing a unified continuum of care. Additionally, the pediatric neuroscience program treats disorders in children ranging from epilepsy to complex spinal tumors. Meanwhile, MUSC's neurology residency program fosters clinical excellence and leadership through tailored training and research opportunities.

Massachusetts General Hospital (Boston). The neurosurgery department at Massachusetts General Hospital is home to 27 staff neurosurgeons, 21 residents and 3 fellowships. The department performed more than 4,400 surgeries and saw more than 20,000 clinic visits in fiscal year 2023. Spinal procedures represented 30% of surgical cases. Ranked No. 6 in the country by U.S. News & World Report, the department receives approximately $23 million in annual research funding. Faculty research highlights include CAR-T therapy for brain cancer, cell therapy for Parkinson’s treatment, and assessment of brain signals via a responsive neurostimulation program. The Mass General neurosurgical spine service is renowned for complex spine surgery, particularly spine tumor, deformity and minimally invasive surgery using advancements such as augmented reality technology. In addition to these clinical programs, the spine team has a robust research program encompassing AI, biomechanics, mechanobiology, patient-centered clinical outcomes, multi-center collaborative studies and bioethics.

Mayo Clinic (Rochester, Minn.). Mayo Clinic’s neurology and neurosurgery department is a global leader, conducting over 9,000 complex surgeries annually and offering cutting-edge treatments like awake brain surgery, robotics and intraoperative MRI. Its multidisciplinary team of more than 200 experts diagnoses and treats over 500 neurological conditions, including epilepsy, stroke, multiple sclerosis, movement disorders and brain tumors. Utilizing advanced imaging technologies such as 7-Tesla MRIs and molecular diagnostics, Mayo Clinic ensures precise diagnoses and personalized care. Recognized among the nation’s top hospitals for neurology and neurosurgery by U.S. News & World Report, the clinic also leads groundbreaking research and offers access to numerous clinical trials. Mayo Clinic’s comprehensive, patient-centered approach integrates expertise across specialties, providing world-class care for both common and rare neurological conditions.

MemorialCare Miller Children’s & Women's Hospital Long Beach (Calif.). The neurology center at MemorialCare Miller Children's & Women's offers a multi-disciplinary approach to care for children with developmental conditions, neurological and spine disorders. Expert pediatric teams consisting of neurosurgery, orthopedic surgeons, spine surgeons and physiatrists treat children of all ages, continuing treatment and care into adulthood alongside its nationally known sister hospital, MemorialCare Long Beach Medical Center, located on the same campus. Pediatric neurologists diagnose and treat various neurological conditions, such as epilepsy, migraines, attention deficit disorder and Guillain-Barré syndrome. Physicians also treat brain tumors and collaborate with neurosurgeons and hematologist/oncologists to create leading treatment plans for optimal outcomes. Its EOS imaging system uses two to three times less radiation than X-rays and offers extremely detailed images of patients in a standing position, lowering lifetime radiology dosing. As California’s only children’s hospital with ExcelsiusGPS robotic navigation technology for kids, state-of-the-art equipment creates a 7D surgical platform for intraoperative navigation in spinal deformity surgeries to eliminate radiation exposure, cut operative times and improve accurate screw placements. Its bone and soft tissue tumor program is the area’s only hospital with a fellowship trained surgeon in pediatric orthopedic surgery and musculoskeletal oncology.

Memorial Hermann-Texas Medical Center (Houson). The Mischer Neuroscience Institute, a partnership between Memorial Hermann-Texas Medical Center and McGovern Medical School at UTHealth Houston, is Southeast Texas's largest neuroscience program, treating over 5,000 surgical patients annually. It is a leader in complex stroke care, accredited as a comprehensive stroke center, and offers advanced treatments such as intra-arterial thrombectomy and aneurysm clipping. The institute performs more neurosurgery procedures in the Texas Medical Center than any other hospital, including 400 brain-tumor operations and 1,000 spinal surgeries annually. It is home to a level IV epilepsy center and hosts one of the nation's longest-running magnetoencephalography centers. Specializing in diverse neurological conditions, from brain tumors to neurotrauma, the institute provides care backed by nationally recognized research and education initiatives.

Michigan Medicine (Ann Arbor). Michigan Medicine is a nationally recognized leader in neurological care, ranked No. 19 in neurology and neurosurgery by U.S. News & World Report for 2024-25, with high scores for patient outcomes and experience. The comprehensive epilepsy program is a level IV referral center, performing 70-100 epilepsy surgeries annually and addressing medical, psychological and social complications of seizure disorders. The comprehensive stroke program is a Joint Commission-certified comprehensive stroke center and has received gold plus stroke quality designation from the American Heart Association. Unique programs include the functional wellness initiative for brain tumor patients, offering integrated care to improve language, motor and neurocognitive outcomes, and NeuroSport, one of the few programs in the U.S. dedicated to managing neurological concerns in athletes. Michigan Medicine's general neurology clinic evaluates over 8,000 patients annually, utilizing advanced diagnostics and a multidisciplinary approach to address complex neurological symptoms and disorders comprehensively.

Montefiore (Bronx, N.Y.). Montefiore’s spine center takes a multidisciplinary approach, integrating physiatrists, anesthesiologists, neurosurgeons and orthopedic surgeons to provide care. The program's research-driven practice aims to reduce complications in complex spine surgeries via an integrated preoperative, intraoperative and postoperative care model. Its unique model ensures seamless transitions between conservative and surgical treatments, eliminating delays and fostering trust through continuity of care. With expanded facilities like the Tarrytown, N.Y. office, the center replicates its Bronx infrastructure to deliver world-class spine care across Westchester County. Montefiore remains at the forefront of innovation, publishing numerous spine care studies annually while educating the next generation of specialists.

Mount Sinai Health System (New York City). The neurosurgery department at Mount Sinai is a global leader in patient care, research and innovation, ranking No. 1 for National Institutes of Health funding in New York as well as No. 16 nationally for neurosurgery and neurology by U.S. News & World Report. Annually, the department performs over 3,300 open neurosurgeries, 2,200 endovascular procedures and 300 stroke thrombectomies, treating a wide range of complex conditions. It is at the forefront of brain-computer interface development, with faculty founding leading companies like Precision Neuroscience and Synchron and achieving milestones such as the first U.S. brain-computer interface implantation in 2022. The Mount Sinai BioDesign center drives medical technology innovation, supported by a recent $11.6 million grant, and the internal academic research organization manages over 240 clinical trials. Recognized for its cutting-edge technology, such as integrated biplane angiography and robotic-assisted spine surgery, Mount Sinai remains a premier destination for neurosurgical excellence.

NYU Langone (New York City). NYU Langone is ranked No. 1 in the nation for neurology and neurosurgery by U.S. News & World Report, reflecting its excellence in patient care, education and research. With over 330 faculty and 150,000 outpatient visits annually, the institution addresses a wide range of neurological conditions, from common issues like migraines to rare disorders such as trigeminal neuralgia and neurofibromatosis. Specialized programs include the Multiple Sclerosis Comprehensive Care Center, Fresco Institute for Parkinson’s and Movement Disorders, and the Comprehensive Stroke Center, which provides advanced 24/7 stroke care. NYU Langone’s Comprehensive Epilepsy Center is one of the largest in the U.S., and the neurogenetics program and neuro-ophthalmology program lead in diagnosing and managing complex neurological conditions. Combining compassion, innovation and cross-disciplinary expertise, NYU Langone drives advancements in neurology through clinical trials, cutting-edge therapies and renowned training programs for future leaders in the field.

Nebraska Medicine (Omaha). The Neurosciences Center at Nebraska Medicine is the most comprehensive provider of neurology and neurosurgery services for Nebraska and western Iowa. The center uses novel and minimally invasive approaches in the treatment of neurological conditions, including carbon fiber instrumentation for spine reconstruction and robotic assisted spine deformity and cancer surgery, deep brain stimulators for the treatment of epilepsy, movement disorders and Parkinson’s Disease, vagal nerve stimulators for the treatment of major depression, and lobar hemorrhage evacuation for intracerebral hemorrhage and embolization of meningeal arteries in chronic subdural hematomas. Medical treatment includes newly approved infusion therapies for ALS, myasthenia gravis and Alzheimer's disease. The center is recognized as the only Joint Commission-certified comprehensive stroke center in Nebraska, a center of excellence for ALS and Huntington’s disease, a level IV epilepsy center, and a center for comprehensive multiple sclerosis care by the National Multiple Sclerosis Society.

NewYork-Presbyterian (New York City). NewYork-Presbyterian, ranked No. 4 nationally for neurology and neurosurgery by U.S. News & World Report for 2024-25, provides comprehensive care for a wide range of brain and spine disorders in adults and children. Leveraging the expertise of neurologists and neurosurgeons at Columbia University and Weill Cornell Medicine, the institution specializes in conditions such as epilepsy, brain and spine trauma, Alzheimer’s disease, movement disorders and stroke. The hospital emphasizes minimally invasive treatments, advanced diagnostic imaging and access to cutting-edge clinical trials. Pediatric and adult specialists collaborate closely to ensure seamless transitions of care for patients with complex conditions. With a focus on accessibility, including telehealth and video visits, NewYork-Presbyterian delivers innovative, patient-centered neurological care on a global scale.

Northwell Health (New Hyde Park, N.Y.). The Institute for Neurology and Neurosurgery at Northwell Health delivers exceptional, patient-centered care for neurological and neurosurgical conditions across a comprehensive network of quaternary hospitals and community offices. Multiple Northwell hospitals have achieved level III and IV National Association of Epilepsy Centers epilepsy center accreditation, offering advanced neurodiagnostic monitoring and extensive neuropsychological services. The institute features specialized centers for stroke, epilepsy, movement disorders, brain tumors, memory disorders and more, alongside 14 New York State Department of Health-designated stroke centers. With support from the Feinstein Institutes for Medical Research, Northwell maximizes access to clinical trials and pioneering treatments while training future clinicians and researchers. The Northwell Spine Institute, recognized by Healthgrades for excellence in back and neck surgery for 2024, provides both nonsurgical and surgical care for complex spine conditions, delivering industry-leading outcomes through interdisciplinary expertise and innovative research.

Northwestern Medicine (Chicago). Northwestern Medicine's neurology and neurosurgery program is nationally ranked No. 11 by U.S. News & World Report for 2024-25, offering comprehensive care for neurological diseases, disorders and injuries. The health system leads the state of Illinois in brain and spine tumor surgeries and houses advanced centers, including a level IV epilepsy center, comprehensive stroke center, and specialized programs for movement disorders, multiple sclerosis and neuromuscular conditions. It provides innovative treatments such as minimally invasive spine surgery, deep brain stimulation, and cutting-edge therapies for rare conditions like chordoma and Wilson disease. With over 330 faculty members, Northwestern supports extensive research and clinical trials for conditions ranging from sleep disorders to brain tumors, simultaneously offering care through multidisciplinary teams.

Norton Healthcare (Louisville, Ky.). Norton Leatherman Spine is composed of a multidisciplinary team of 37 specialists who offer a full array of treatment options, including nonsurgical and minimally invasive therapies, robotic-assisted procedures, and orthopedic and neurosurgical spine therapies. Physicians perform more than 4,000 surgeries a year, including kyphoplasty, laminectomy, cervical and lumbar disc replacement, minimally invasive lumbar discectomy and vertebroplasty. Based on the pioneering work of founder Kenton D. Leatherman, MD, who developed new approaches to scoliosis treatment after World War II, today’s specialists continue to advance complex scoliosis care for better outcomes and fewer side effects. These same specialists have worked to develop computer-assisted navigation that offers greater precision around critical structures of the spine. Surgeons have a strong focus on clinical research of spinal disease, injury and deformity. The group is part of Norton Healthcare, one of the first health systems in the nation to be recognized as an advanced orthopedic and spine center of excellence by DNV. A specialized fellowship program provides exposure in all aspects of instrumentation involving the cervical, thoracic and lumbar spine, including minimally invasive lumbar fusion techniques, percutaneous fixation and minimally invasive interbody fusions.

OSF HealthCare (Peoria, Ill.). OSF HealthCare Illinois Neurological Institute is a destination center for neuro/spine services. Complex spine care supported by research, technology, clinical trials and experience is provided. The dedicated team includes the only fellowship-trained surgeons in Central Illinois who specialize in joimax® minimally invasive spine surgery. This endoscopic treatment allows the surgeons to treat certain back and spine conditions with an incision no bigger than a few millimeters long, which allows for bones, muscles and ligaments to stay intact. Patients experience fewer side effects and have a shorter recovery time than other surgical options. The team specializing in complex spine conditions performs approximately 1,000 surgeries each year, more than any other hospital system in Central Illinois and ranks as the second largest program in Illinois.

OU Health (Oklahoma City). The OU Health neurosurgery and spine program is part of Oklahoma’s flagship academic health system and its academic partner, the University of Oklahoma. The program delivers comprehensive, patient-centered care for neurological and spine-related conditions. The team includes 16 adult and pediatric neurosurgeons, as well as seven fellowship-trained spine surgeons. The neurosurgery department performs more than 5,500 surgeries annually, with spinal procedures accounting for 40%. Recognized for high standards of care, it ranks among the top regional programs. As a leader in neurological research and innovation, it is supported by over $8 million in annual funding, ensuring patients can access the latest advancements in treatments and therapies. Additionally, the program provides state-of-the-art technology and offerings, including deep brain stimulation for movement disorders, endoscopic endonasal surgery for head and neck conditions, and minimally invasive spinal surgeries. OU Health extends its reach through community outreach programs, educating the public about neurological health and providing screenings and preventive care in underserved areas.

Ochsner Health (New Orleans). The Ochsner Neuroscience Institute provides neurological care for over 50,000 patients annually from 37 states and 10 countries. Its comprehensive services include advanced treatments like deep brain stimulation, epilepsy surgery and gamma therapy, supported by multidisciplinary teams specializing in neurology, neurosurgery and neurocritical care. The institute hosts specialized centers for ALS, Parkinson’s disease, Huntington’s disease, epilepsy and pediatric neurology, and is recognized as a certified comprehensive stroke center. Construction is underway for the state-of-the-art Debra H. and Robert J. Patrick Neuroscience Center, featuring innovative facilities such as a biodesign lab and an early-onset dementia clinic. Nationally ranked in the top 10% for neurology and neurosurgery by U.S. News & World Report, Ochsner has also earned recognition from Healthgrades for excellence in neurosciences every year since 2012.

Ochsner LSU Health (Shreveport, La.). Ochsner LSU Health Shreveport offers the region's only Joint Commission-designated comprehensive stroke center, supported by a telestroke network of 50 facilities across Louisiana, Mississippi and Alabama, and provides cutting-edge thrombectomy services for acute stroke. Its neuro ICU, part of a verified level I trauma center and level II pediatric trauma center, delivers specialized care with nurses certified by the American Association of Neuroscience Nurses. The institution leads advancements in neurosurgical care, including deep brain stimulation for movement disorders, robotic-assisted spinal surgeries, and Louisiana’s first robotic brain surgery and awake spine fusion procedures. Recognized with accolades such as the Joint Commission’s Gold Seal for comprehensive stroke certification, Ochsner LSU Health Shreveport furthers its mission with $2.8 million in annual research funding and employs innovative quality improvement initiatives to enhance patient care efficiency and cost-effectiveness.

OhioHealth Riverside Methodist Hospital (Columbus). OhioHealth Riverside Methodist Hospital, home to the neuroscience center, is a nationally recognized leader in neurology and neurosurgery, ranked among the best by U.S. News & World Report. The nine-story, 409,000-square-foot center is one of the nation’s largest, offering comprehensive care for brain and spine conditions with advanced technology and a multidisciplinary team of internationally renowned experts. As a Joint Commission-certified comprehensive stroke center, the hospital delivers cutting-edge stroke care alongside interdisciplinary clinics for conditions such as multiple sclerosis, Parkinson’s disease and stroke prevention. Its state-of-the-art design prioritizes patient comfort, featuring sound-absorbing panels, dimmer lighting and sunlit rest stops to support neurologic patients with unique sensory and cognitive challenges. With services ranging from neurodiagnostics and interventional procedures to specialized infusion and clinical trial participation, the hospital enhances both treatment outcomes and overall wellbeing.

The Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center (Columbus). The Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center's neuroscience program integrates neurology, neuroscience, neurosurgery, physical medicine and rehabilitation, and psychiatry into a unified, nationally recognized neurology and neurosurgery program ranked as No. 36 in the nation and No. 1 in Columbus for 2024-25 by U.S. News & World Report. With over 100 providers across 12 neurological clinical centers, the program offers cutting-edge treatments and research advancements, including a novel gene therapy delivery platform for Parkinson’s, Alzheimer’s and Huntington’s diseases. Ohio State physician researchers' development of the "SAGE" self-administered cognitive test has revolutionized early diagnosis of cognitive disorders, increasing detection rates six-fold. The institution also leads innovative research initiatives, such as the $20-million "SOAR" project addressing emotional distress, suicide and drug overdose. Additionally, the program has created a comprehensive Alzheimer's disease dataset database.

Oregon Health and Science University (Portland). The OHSU neurology department is a leader in neurological care, research and education, offering specialized treatments across a wide range of conditions, including Alzheimer’s, Parkinson’s, multiple sclerosis, epilepsy and brain tumors. As the first certified comprehensive stroke center in the Northwest, it enrolled over 200 patients in clinical trials in 2023 and supported 15 hospitals with telemedicine services. Recognized as centers of excellence in Parkinson’s, Huntington’s and Lewy body dementia care, OHSU integrates advanced treatments such as deep brain stimulation and focused ultrasound for movement disorders. With a 17-bed neuroscience ICU, OHSU offers around-the-clock care using state-of-the-art monitoring, neuroimaging and mobile CT scanners for critical neurological conditions. The department's robust research initiatives include the Jungers Center for Neurosciences Research, National Institutes of Health-funded studies, and clinical trials addressing Parkinson’s, Alzheimer’s and other neurological diseases.

Penn Medicine (Philadelphia). Penn Neurology, established in 1871 as the oldest neurology department in the U.S., is a leader in advancing neuromedicine through innovative treatments and research. With over 80 full-time faculty, 12 clinical divisions and 20-plus subspecialty programs, it offers comprehensive care for conditions such as epilepsy, Alzheimer’s, Parkinson’s, multiple sclerosis, ALS, and brain and spinal cord tumors. The department is home to a level IV comprehensive epilepsy center, a neurocritical care unit and a neurorehabilitation program that maximizes patient recovery. Penn Neurology actively conducts clinical trials in areas like stroke, movement disorders and dementia, and collaborates on translational research to improve neurological outcomes. The new Penn Medicine Radnor Neuroscience Center expands access to advanced care, providing services such as minimally invasive spine surgery, neurodiagnostics and headache management in a state-of-the-art facility.

Phoenix Children's. Phoenix Children’s is a leading destination for pediatric spine and neurological care, recognized for its innovative treatments and technology. The hospital’s Center for Spine Care is Arizona’s only collaborative ortho-neuro pediatric spine center, utilizing a two-surgeon approach for complex spinal cases to reduce surgery time, minimize blood loss and accelerate recovery. It is one of the few in the U.S. to employ the EOS low-dose imaging system and has pioneered alternatives like the Tether vertebral body tethering system, offering children with scoliosis greater flexibility and faster recovery. The addition of advanced technology such as the O-arm surgical imaging system and augmented reality headsets enhances surgical precision and reduces complications. With a focus on research, quality improvement and multidisciplinary care, Phoenix Children’s continues to advance pediatric spine and neurological treatments while fostering patient education and recovery through initiatives like scoliosis conferences and mental health integration.

Providence St. Joseph Hospital (Orange, Calif.). Providence's St. Joseph Hospital Complex Spine Center is a nationally recognized leader in treating spinal pain, injury and deformities, serving as a regional referral center for complex cases, including surgical revisions and spinal realignment. Utilizing state-of-the-art "smart operating rooms" with advanced imaging and navigation technology, the center performs procedures such as minimally invasive spinal fusion, artificial disk replacement and complex revision surgeries for scoliosis. In July 2024, the hospital made history by performing the world’s first robotic spinal surgery using eCential Robotics’ open spine platform, showcasing its commitment to innovation and collaboration in surgical technology. As a participant in numerous FDA studies, the center provides patients access to groundbreaking treatments unavailable elsewhere in the region. The hospital records metrics such as surgical site infection rates and patient-reported outcomes, leveraging the data to enhance quality care and outcomes.

Renown Health (Reno, Nev.). As a leading provider for neurosurgical and spine care across Nevada, Lake Tahoe and northeast California, the Renown Institute for Neurosciences has established partnerships with physicians to offer comprehensive care throughout their 100,000 square mile region. The institute recently expanded its cranial neurosurgery program, performing the first awake craniotomies in the region. Advanced facilities include a new surgical trauma ICU with 34 private rooms, and a 62-bed Commission on Accreditation of Rehabilitation Facilities-accredited specialty rehabilitation hospital. Renown specializes in neurological rehabilitation with board-certified physicians in spinal cord injury medicine and traumatic brain injury. It houses an interventional pain management program and the area’s only neurorehabilitation clinic. A leader in pediatric orthopedic and scoliosis care, surgical specialists offer expert care for congenital deformities, limb deformities, hip disorders, clubfoot and foot disorders, neuromuscular diseases, sports injuries and complex spinal disorders. Many orthopedic patients recuperate at Renown Rehabilitation Hospital, which was named top rehabilitation hospital for Nevada by U.S. News & World Report for 2024.

Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital (New Brunswick, N.J.). Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital, in partnership with Rutgers Robert Wood Johnson Medical School, leads in advanced neuroscience care, education and research, offering innovative treatments such as Gamma Knife therapy, deep brain stimulation, and laser ablation for complex brain and spine conditions. As a Joint Commission-certified comprehensive stroke center and level IV epilepsy center, the hospital is recognized for its rapid and specialized stroke and epilepsy care, supported by technology like intraoperative MRI and the ROSA ONE Brain system for precision neurosurgery. Its neurocritical care unit provides state-of-the-art monitoring and treatment for acute conditions, while its hybrid operating room with biplane angiography ensures seamless care for endovascular procedures. The hospital also hosts events like the annual Stroke and Neurocritical Care Symposium and participates in multiple research trials to advance neurosurgical treatments.

Roswell Park Comprehensive Cancer Center (Buffalo, N.Y.). Roswell Park’s Spinal Oncology Center is regarded as the nation’s oldest, largest center dedicated solely to diagnosis and treatment of tumors of the spine. Neurosurgeons, neuro-oncologists, radiation oncologists, neuropathologists and neuroradiologists unite to care for a high volume of patients with rare spinal tumors, both cancerous and nonmalignant. Since tumors of the spine can have pronounced impacts on health, mobility and function of those affected, the elite team aims to support each patient’s highest quality of life. Treatment best practices are set through roles on the National Comprehensive Cancer Network central nervous system cancers panel and the North American Spine Society robotics and navigation leadership committee. Roswell Park’s spine program offers computer-assisted spinal surgery, peripheral nerve surgery, thoracic and lumbar corpectomies for chordoma and chondrosarcoma, thoracoscopic schwannoma removal, pancoast tumor resection, and comprehensive care for adults with neurofibromatosis. Research in areas like surgical management of spinal metastatic disease, computer-assisted spinal surgery, spine stabilization and recovery of function following treatment for spinal tumors helps ensure patients around the world benefit from the team’s expertise.

Rush University Medical Center (Chicago). Rush Neurology at Rush University Medical Center is a leader in neurology and neurosurgery, ranked No. 7 nationally by U.S. News & World Report for 2024-25 and recognized on its best hospitals honor roll for five consecutive years. The program provides personalized, cutting-edge care across a range of conditions, including stroke, epilepsy, Parkinson’s disease, brain and spine surgery, dementia and neuromuscular diseases. Rush’s high-volume experience ensures expertise in diagnosing and treating even the most complex cases, complemented by subspecialists available across Chicago and its suburbs. Innovative advancements, such as the use of robotic systems for cerebral angiograms, enhance safety and precision in procedures like stent placement. Rush also boasts an active roster of clinical trials and a Blue Distinction Center designation for spine surgery.

Sanford Health (Sioux Falls, S.D.). Sanford Fargo Brain & Spine Center is a regional leader in neurological care, offering advanced services in neurosurgery, neurology, neuropsychology, pain management and rehabilitation. It is recognized as an advanced comprehensive stroke center, one of only two in its region, with telemedicine programs like telestroke and virtual rounding that expand access to expert care for rural patients. The center excels in surgical innovation, being the first in Fargo to offer stereotactic radiosurgery and employing robotic-assisted technology for minimally invasive spine procedures. It also provides comprehensive care through its multidisciplinary spine clinic, a level IV epilepsy monitoring unit, and a CARF-accredited brain injury rehab unit. Committed to education and research, the center partners with the University of North Dakota for residency programs, participates in clinical trials for multiple sclerosis and Parkinson’s, and conducts cutting-edge research on stroke imaging and medication efficacy, driving advancements in neurological care.

Scripps Health (San Diego). Scripps Health provides expert neurological care, earning recognition as one of San Diego’s best hospitals for neurology by U.S. News & World Report for 2024-25. Its board-certified neurologists and neurosurgeons treat a wide range of conditions, including Alzheimer's, ALS, brain cancer, epilepsy, migraines and stroke, with care plans tailored to each patient. Scripps specializes in advanced treatments like deep brain stimulation, stereotactic radiosurgery and minimally invasive neurointerventional surgery, offering solutions for brain and spine disorders. A collaborative approach ensures patients benefit from expertise across neurology, neuroradiology, pain management and orthopedic surgery. With a strong emphasis on rehabilitation and recovery, Scripps supports patients through integrative medicine, physical therapy and pain management to restore quality of life post-treatment.

Sharp Memorial Hospital (San Diego). Sharp Memorial Hospital delivers exceptional neurological care, combining compassionate treatment with advanced technology. Its Laurel Amtower Cancer Institute and Neuro-Oncology Center, established in 2015, is the region’s first comprehensive neuro-oncology program for adults, offering services such as surgery, genetic counseling and radiation therapy coordinated by patient navigators. Recognized as an advanced primary stroke center, the hospital treats over 700 stroke patients annually, achieving a 98% satisfaction rate and administering clot-dissolving treatments with a complication rate of only 3%, significantly below the national average. Sharp Memorial’s stroke program has received multiple accolades, including the American Heart Association's "Get With The Guidelines" stroke Gold Plus award. The hospital's collaboration with academic institutions enables participation in clinical trials and the latest research, ensuring patients have access to innovative treatments and technologies like robotic transcranial Doppler for advanced stroke diagnosis.

St. Francis Hospital and Heart Center (Roslyn, N.Y.). St. Francis Hospital and Heart Center is nationally ranked No. 44 for neurology and neurosurgery by U.S. News & World Report for 2024-25, offering advanced care for brain and spine conditions. Their multidisciplinary team includes neuro-interventional specialists, neurologists, neurosurgeons, orthopedic spine surgeons and pain management experts, providing both nonsurgical and surgical solutions tailored to patient needs. The hospital specializes in cutting-edge treatments like minimally invasive spine surgery with the Excelsius GPS robotic navigation system, which reduces surgical time and recovery duration. The hospital excels in treating complex conditions, including brain and spinal tumors, epilepsy, aneurysms, strokes and movement disorders like Parkinson's disease, using innovative techniques such as coil embolization and stereotactic radiosurgery.

Stanford Health Care (Palo Alto, Calif.). Stanford Health Care's neuroscience program is ranked in the top 10 for neurology and neurosurgery by U.S. News & World Report, offering care for a wide range of neurological conditions. With over 60,000 annual outpatient visits, Stanford delivers world-class services through specialized programs such as the comprehensive epilepsy program, brain tumor center and stroke center, supported by advanced technologies like CyberKnife and neurointerventional radiology. The Stanford Neuroscience Health Center provides seamless care in a state-of-the-art facility, ensuring patient convenience and comfort. Collaborating with Stanford Children’s Health, the team facilitates smooth transitions from pediatric to adult care, emphasizing personalized treatment plans and continuity of care. Actively engaged in groundbreaking research and clinical trials, Stanford pioneers innovative therapies while offering robust support services, user-friendly digital tools and global accessibility to its renowned care network.

Sutter Health (Sacramento, Calif.). Sutter Health’s neuroscience service line integrates advanced technology and research with personalized treatment. It employs AI for stroke and epilepsy care, robotic exoscopic systems for precise brain and spine surgeries, and groundbreaking technologies like focused ultrasound to enhance drug delivery for neurodegenerative diseases. With over 30 active neuroscience clinical trials, Sutter has contributed to FDA-approved treatments such as Relyvrio for ALS and leads trials for conditions like Alzheimer’s and multiple sclerosis. Its stroke program spans 17 certified centers, with telestroke services ensuring 24/7 access to experts across urban and rural areas, achieving over 5,500 stroke patient consultations and more than 400 thrombectomies annually. Furthering its commitment, Sutter announced a $442 million investment in a state-of-the-art neurological and neurosurgical care complex in San Francisco, ensuring access to advanced care for generations to come.

Tampa (Fla.) General Hospital. Tampa General Hospital’s neuroscience institute is a nationally recognized leader in neurology and neurosurgery, ranking among the top 10% of hospitals nationwide according to U.S. News & World Report for 2024-25. As Florida’s leading academic health system, TGH partners with the USF Health Morsani College of Medicine to offer advanced treatments, including intraoperative MRI, focused ultrasound, and the KINEVO microscope for precision brain and spine surgeries. TGH features one of the nation’s largest neuroscience ICUs, the second busiest functional neurosurgery program in the U.S., and Tampa’s only comprehensive stroke center. The multidisciplinary team, which includes neurologists, neurosurgeons and specialized rehabilitation experts, delivers tailored care for conditions such as spine disorders, strokes and movement disorders, supported by robust postoperative and rehabilitation services. TGH’s commitment to groundbreaking clinical trials and innovative technology ensures superior outcomes for even the most complex neurological conditions.

Texas Children's Hospital (Houston). Texas Children’s neurology and developmental neuroscience program, ranked No. 2 nationally by U.S. News & World Report, offers world-class care and innovative treatments, including real-time MRI-guided laser surgery for epilepsy and the NeuroPace RNS device. With over 40,000 annual clinic visits and 1,000 neurosurgical procedures, the program treats a wide range of neurological disorders, from epilepsy to spina bifida, through specialized clinics like the Rett Center, which pioneered gene therapy for Rett syndrome in pediatric patients. Physicians also lead groundbreaking research, such as a phase I/II trial for NGN-401 gene therapy and studies on conditions including autism, multiple sclerosis and neurogenetic disorders. The program boasts $6.3 million in research funding, a National Association of Epilepsy Centers level IV epilepsy center and one of the largest pediatric neurology training centers in the U.S.

Texas Health Harris Methodist Hospital Fort Worth. Texas Health Harris Methodist Hospital Fort Worth's neuroscience center offers innovative neurological care, earning prestigious certifications such as The Joint Commission’s Gold Seal of Approval for brain tumor certification and advanced certification in spine surgery. The hospital is also the only Joint Commission-certified comprehensive stroke center in Tarrant County and houses the county’s only adult level III epilepsy center, recognized by the National Association of Epilepsy Centers. Cutting-edge surgical advancements include brain lab technology, awake brain surgeries for tumor removal in eloquent brain areas, and minimally invasive techniques like laser interstitial thermal therapy and surgically targeted radiation therapy.

UC Davis Health (Sacramento, Calif.). The UC Davis Spine Center, founded in 2006, provides comprehensive, multidisciplinary care for spinal disorders using novel technologies like robotic, augmented, reality-assisted and endoscopic spine surgery. The center operates as part of UC Davis Health, which serves as the only level I trauma center for both adults and pediatrics in inland Northern California, treating a diverse and high-volume patient population. Recent advancements include the addition of endoscopic spine surgery, a new advanced practice provider spine triage program to reduce wait times, and significant contributions to international spinal cord injury care guidelines and research, including the "INSPIRE" study. The center boasts one of the busiest neurospine clinical trials programs in the country, with impactful studies such as the "Discovery 6603" trial on minimally invasive treatment for lumbar herniated discs. Recognized by U.S. News & World Report for its excellence, the program continues to advance education through initiatives like the Franklin Wagner Jr. endowed lecture and symposium, focusing on spinal cord injury and functional restoration.

UC Health (Cincinnati). The UC Gardner Neuroscience Institute at UC Health is the region's only adult academic neuroscience program, offering comprehensive care and innovative treatments for brain, nerve and spine conditions via over 120 physician-researchers. The institute leads groundbreaking programs, such as the first mobile stroke unit in the region, minimally invasive awake spinal surgery, and the U.S.'s first LGBTQIA2S+ health occupational therapy fellowship, emphasizing its commitment to diversity and innovation. As the national coordinating center for National Institutes of Health StrokeNet and home to multiple centers of excellence, the institute combines clinical excellence with advanced research, such as trials in spinal therapies and neuromuscular conditions. The Back, Neck & Spine Center offers cutting-edge diagnostics, minimally invasive techniques and holistic care, making it a hub for complex and routine spine conditions across Greater Cincinnati.

UC San Diego Health. The neurological institute at UC San Diego Health is a leading center for comprehensive neurological care and research, ranked among the top 25 in the nation by U.S. News & World Report for neurology and neurosurgery. Specializing in a wide range of conditions, including ALS, epilepsy, brain tumors, movement disorders and stroke, the institute provides cutting-edge treatments and therapies. Its physician-scientists actively lead research in areas such as the blood-brain barrier, glioma cancer vaccines and minimally invasive surgical approaches, ensuring patients benefit from groundbreaking advancements. The institute also explores innovative diagnostics and therapies, including stem cell transplantation and advanced imaging for neurodegeneration.

UCHealth (Aurora). UCHealth's Neurosciences Center at the University of Colorado Hospital is the largest provider of comprehensive neurological and neurosurgical care in the Rocky Mountain region and is nationally ranked by U.S. News & World Report for 2024-25. With expertise in a wide range of conditions, including epilepsy, multiple sclerosis, Parkinson's disease and brain tumors, the center delivers patient-centered care supported by advanced technology and research. UCHealth conducts hundreds of clinical trials, rapidly translating laboratory discoveries into effective treatments for patients. The center boasts a collaborative approach, involving patients and caregivers in treatment decisions while anticipating and addressing complications proactively. 70% of neuro ICU nurses at UCHealth hold advanced certifications.

UCI Medical Center (Orange, Calif.). The UCI Health Comprehensive Spine Center is a leading academic program that specializes in diagnosing and treating spinal disorders, including trauma, tumors and scoliosis, with a multidisciplinary team offering personalized care. Renowned for its innovative treatments, the spine center excels in minimally invasive, robotic and endoscopic procedures, and has received approximately $2 million in research grants since 2019 to support six active clinical studies in spinal therapies. Its biomechanics and cadaver labs drive advancements in spinal care, serving as hubs for research, education and training, while its spine fellowship program trains three fellows annually. Recognized by Newsweek and Orange Coast Magazine for faculty excellence, the center hosts events like the "Spine by the Sea" symposium and is ranked high-performing in neurology, neurosurgery and spine surgery by U.S. News & World Report. The center continues to drive exceptional surgical success rates, low readmission rates and ongoing quality-improvement initiatives.

UCLA Health (Los Angeles). The UCLA Health department of neurology has consistently been ranked among the top in the nation by U.S. News & World Report for over 20 years. With more than 100 faculty members and 125 trainees, the department leads in National Institutes of Health funding and groundbreaking research in areas such as Alzheimer’s, epilepsy and Parkinson’s disease. Unique facilities like the neuro ICU, featuring a 3 Tesla MRI and PET-CT scanner, enable unparalleled advancements in imaging and treatment of acute neurological conditions. The department integrates research, clinical care and education, offering world-class residency programs and collaborations with the neuropsychiatric institute and brain research institute. Notable achievements include revolutionary discoveries in neurological treatment and a transformative $25 million gift to accelerate Parkinson’s research.

UCSF Health (San Francisco). UCSF Health is ranked No. 2 in the nation and best in California for neurology and neurosurgery by U.S. News & World Report, renowned for translating groundbreaking research into innovative treatments. The institution houses the nation's largest brain tumor program, California's largest stroke and cerebrovascular program, and Northern California's only comprehensive center for memory disorders. UCSF's experts tackle all neurological conditions, from routine issues to the most complex, using advanced techniques such as pioneering inoperable brain tumor surgeries and developing therapies to reverse multiple sclerosis damage. As part of the UCSF Weill Institute for Neurosciences, the team emphasizes research, education and patient care through nationally recognized centers and programs. The general neurology clinic provides comprehensive evaluations, ensuring patients receive care from specialized experts in conditions such as cerebrovascular disease, headaches and nerve injuries.

UF Health (Gainesville, Fla.). UF Health's neurology department specializes in diagnosing and managing a wide array of neurological conditions, leveraging cutting-edge technology and advanced techniques to provide top-tier care. UF Health Shands Hospital is nationally ranked for neurology and neurosurgery by U.S. News & World Report, offering specialized programs like the level IV epilepsy center for advanced neurodiagnostic monitoring and treatment. The movement disorders and neurorestoration program integrates interdisciplinary care, including options like deep brain stimulation, while the comprehensive stroke center focuses on elite quality stroke and cerebrovascular care. Pediatric neurology services provide comprehensive treatment for epilepsy, sleep and neuromuscular disorders, tailored to patients under 18. Dedicated to research and innovation, UF Health advances the understanding of neuromuscular action and dysfunction while delivering exceptional care across its neuro-intensive care, headache, memory and sleep centers.

UPMC (Pittsburgh). The UPMC department of neurology leads in neurological care and research, offering personalized and comprehensive treatment for a wide range of conditions. Its specialized divisions include services such as a headache center, epilepsy center, movement disorders clinic and the UPMC Stroke Institute, along with dedicated programs for women's and pediatric neurology. UPMC Presbyterian Shadyside is ranked among the nation's best for neurology and neurosurgery by U.S. News & World Report, reflecting its excellence in clinical care and innovation. The UPMC department of neurosurgery provides advanced treatment options for complex brain, skull base and spine disorders, including pioneering minimally invasive techniques, stereotactic radiosurgery and neurovascular procedures. With a strong commitment to research and innovation, UPMC continues to set the standard of care for neurological disorders, advancing diagnostics and treatment methods for stroke, brain trauma, multiple sclerosis and beyond.

UT Southwestern Medical Center (Dallas). UT Southwestern Medical Center’s department of neurology ranks among the nation’s top 20 hospitals for neurology and neurosurgery according to U.S. News & World Report and is a leader in clinical care, research and education. With 140-plus full-time faculty, 12 fellowship programs, and 67,000-plus annual ambulatory visits across six hospitals and 15 practice locations, the department serves a vast and diverse patient population. Research excellence is demonstrated by $87.4 million in funding, 30 active National Institutes of Health grants, and a top-25 ranking by the Blue Ridge Institute. The department houses 32 research labs and maintains a robust portfolio of basic, clinical and translational neuroscience studies, supported by collaboration with the Peter O'Donnell Jr. Brain Institute. Its commitment to social responsibility includes a longstanding partnership with Parkland Hospital in Dallas, ensuring high-quality care for underserved communities while advancing the frontiers of neurological science.

UVA Health (Charlottesville, Va.). UVA Health’s department of neurosurgery is a leader in innovative treatments and leading research, offering comprehensive care for a wide range of neurological and spinal disorders. Its programs include a level IV epilepsy surgery center, a gamma knife center that has treated over 10,000 patients since 1989, and a pediatric neurosurgery center that is the most advanced in Virginia. The UVA Spine Center performs over 1,500 procedures annually and is at the forefront of minimally invasive and robotic-guided surgeries, with spine specialists participating in major national clinical trials. Pioneering high-intensity focused ultrasound technology, UVA has achieved milestones such as FDA approval for treating essential tremor and tremor-dominant Parkinson’s, with ongoing trials exploring applications for brain tumors, epilepsy and chronic pain. Ranked No. 38 nationally for National Institutes of Health funding among neurosurgery departments, UVA’s research efforts attract $1.5M in annual extramural funding and involve collaborations with leading organizations like NIH, Medtronic and Genentech, driving advancements in non-invasive neurosurgical therapies.

UW Health (Madison, Wis.). UW Health offers specialized neurology programs that diagnose and treat a wide range of neurological conditions, with a focus on prevention, research and education. As one of only three level IV adult epilepsy centers in Wisconsin, it provides advanced care for epilepsy, seizures and other complex conditions such as multiple sclerosis, dementia, Parkinson's disease and muscular dystrophy. The National Multiple Sclerosis Society has recognized its MS clinic with the "Excellence in Healthcare" award, designating it a partner in MS care and a center for comprehensive MS care. UW Health also leads the University of Wisconsin Telestroke Network, offering advanced stroke care through telehealth to regional hospitals and maintaining recognition as a comprehensive stroke center by the American Heart Association. With its focus on multidisciplinary care, the facility provides cutting-edge diagnostic services, neuropsychological evaluations and clinical trials, ensuring patients receive the most advanced treatments available.

UW Medicine (Seattle). The UW Medicine Neurosciences Institute is one of the largest and most experienced neurological centers in the Pacific Northwest, offering personalized care for a full spectrum of neurological conditions. With subspecialists in areas such as epilepsy, movement disorders, multiple sclerosis and dementia, the institute delivers tailored diagnoses and treatment plans based on patients' unique symptoms and histories. As part of the UW School of Medicine, which ranks No. 2 in federal research funding, the institute conducts groundbreaking research and clinical trials, giving patients access to cutting-edge therapies. The interdisciplinary approach integrates neurologists with neurosurgeons, neuro-oncologists, rehabilitation specialists and neuropsychiatrists, ensuring comprehensive care and support. Beyond patient care, the institute plays a key role in educating future neuroscience specialists and advancing safer, more effective treatments.

University of Alabama at Birmingham Medicine. The UAB Medicine neurology and neurosurgery programs rank among the top 50 nationally and No. 1 in Alabama according to U.S. News & World Report for 2024-25, offering care for a diverse range of conditions. Annually, UAB's neurology program serves over 26,000 patients across eight comprehensive divisions and seven centers, while the neurosurgery program performs more than 5,000 procedures, including specialized pediatric care and advanced treatments for cranial, spine, vascular and neuro-endovascular conditions. UAB excels in treating a wide range of complex conditions such as Alzheimer’s, ALS, epilepsy, brain tumors, stroke and multiple sclerosis, leveraging innovative technologies like deep brain stimulation. Patients benefit from access to pioneering research and clinical trials, providing novel treatments unavailable elsewhere.

University of Chicago Medical Center. The UChicago Medicine Spine Center offers comprehensive care for spinal disorders through a multidisciplinary team of 10 specialists, addressing conditions such as herniated disks, degenerative disk disease and spinal stenosis. With locations across Chicago and its south suburbs, the center provides tailored treatment plans using both nonsurgical and surgical options, including advanced robotic and minimally invasive techniques for enhanced precision and safety. Ranked No. 36 nationally for neurology and neurosurgery by U.S. News & World Report for 2024-25, the center is also recognized as high-performing in orthopedics. Its experts are skilled in identifying underlying causes of back pain, offering personalized care to improve mobility and reduce pain. Utilizing technology like 3D modeling and computer-assisted navigation, the Spine Center ensures exceptional outcomes for a wide range of spinal conditions.

University Hospitals (Cleveland). The University Hospitals Neurological Institute is a nationally recognized leader in neurological care, ranked No. 45 in neurology and neurosurgery by U.S. News & World Report for 2024-25. With 16 subspecialty centers, the institute offers advanced treatments, including robotic-assisted spine surgery and proton therapy, as well as groundbreaking clinical trials like the SELECT2 trial for endovascular thrombectomy in large ischemic strokes and the world’s first trial for prion disease treatment. The institute manages 128 clinical research trials, with 48 funded by the National Institutes of Health, and is a key partner in initiatives like the NIH StrokeNet and Alzheimer’s clinical trials consortium, driving advancements in stroke and dementia care. The institute also pioneered pediatric spine surgery with the Pulse platform and advanced spine surgery using the Mazor X Stealth system, offering personalized, minimally invasive procedures. The institute also offers programs like the Neurological & Behavioral Outcomes Center and participates in international research efforts to drive neurological treatment, research and education.

University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics (Iowa City). The University of Iowa Health Care neurology team offers specialized care that is unmatched by smaller medical centers, with expertise in diagnosing and treating a wide array of neurological conditions. They are accredited as a level IV epilepsy center by the National Association of Epilepsy Centers, providing advanced diagnostic technologies and surgical options for epilepsy patients. As Iowa’s only Joint Commission-certified comprehensive stroke center, they deliver lifesaving stroke care with improved patient outcomes and fewer complications. The program features one of the nation’s few dedicated Charcot-Marie-Tooth clinics, attracting international patients for multispecialty care, neurogenetic testing and clinical trials. With deep expertise across subspecialties like movement disorders, neurogenetics and neuropsychology, University of Iowa Health Care offers innovative tests, therapies and groundbreaking research opportunities for patients with complex neurological needs.

University of Kansas Health System (Kansas City). The University of Kansas Health System offers world-class neurology and neurosurgery care, recognized as the best in Kansas City and Kansas by U.S. News & World Report, ranking No. 26 nationally for neurology and neurosurgery in 2024-25. The health system’s interdisciplinary team, which includes fellowship-trained neuro-oncologists, neuropsychologists, neurointensivists and vascular neurologists, provides innovative, patient-centered care for complex brain, spine and nervous system conditions such as Alzheimer’s, ALS, stroke and traumatic brain injuries. As leaders in research and clinical trials, they have contributed to advancements like the "DAWN trial", which revolutionized stroke care. Utilizing advanced technologies like brain mapping and imaging, the team develops personalized treatment plans and offers access to cutting-edge therapies, ensuring that patients do not need to leave Kansas City for top-tier care.

University of Maryland Medical Center (Baltimore). The University of Maryland Medical Center's spine program features board-certified, shock trauma-credentialed surgeons who specialize in advanced techniques, including robotic and motion-preserving spinal surgeries, for patients of all ages. The team is enhancing care by implementing standardized patient-reported outcome tracking and participating in major research initiatives like the Medtronic-sponsored Alliance post-market study and the AO Foundation's IN-TWIN feasibility study on spinal cord injury outcomes. In 2023, the program received $3.47 million in National Institutes of Health funding, underscoring its leadership in research and innovation. This year, surgeons began performing same-day spine procedures at the University of Maryland Surgery Center, which was ranked among the top three ASCs in Maryland by Newsweek in 2024. The program exemplifies excellence in spinal care, combining cutting-edge technology, patient-centered practices and impactful research.

University of Miami Health System. The University of Miami Health System has been a leader in neurology for over 60 years, ranked among the nation’s best by U.S. News & World Report and boasting over 70 renowned faculty members across all neurological subspecialties. Annually treating nearly 35,000 patients, the department is recognized as a center of excellence for conditions such as Parkinson’s disease, multiple sclerosis, ALS and Huntington’s disease, supported by collaborations with national organizations like the National Parkinson Foundation and National MS Society. The Evelyn F. McKnight Brain Institute drives research on age-related memory loss, while specialized programs such as the Kessenich Family ALS Clinic and accredited comprehensive sleep center provide advanced care. The department emphasizes clinical and laboratory research in fields including cerebrovascular disease, neurogenetics and movement disorders, ranking in the top 21 in National Institutes of Health funding nationally.

University of Utah Health (Salt Lake City). The Clinical Neurosciences Center at the Mountain West Region's only academic medical center, University of Utah Health, offers comprehensive care for neurological conditions from headaches to rare disorders like ALS. Leveraging a multidisciplinary approach, advanced imaging technology and individualized treatment plans, the center ensures optimal patient outcomes. Faculty members are leaders in neurology research and education, training the next generation of specialists through the School of Medicine department of neurology. Services include advanced treatments such as deep brain stimulation, vagus nerve stimulation, telestroke and neurointerventional radiology, along with specialized care for conditions like epilepsy, multiple sclerosis, Parkinson’s disease and muscular dystrophy. Early diagnosis and treatment are prioritized to prevent or slow disease progression, providing high-quality care across neurology, neurosurgery and neuroradiology specialties.

Vanderbilt University Medical Center (Nashville, Tenn.). The department of neurology at Vanderbilt University Medical Center is nationally recognized for its exceptional achievements in patient care, education and research at a top-tier academic medical center. The department prioritizes its people, fostering the wellbeing and professional growth of trainees, faculty and staff through mentorship, education and career development opportunities. With state-of-the-art facilities, VUMC provides high-quality neurology care to patients from across the region, while actively addressing structural barriers to health equity through policy reviews and community-focused initiatives. Its residency and fellowship programs are highly selective, producing leaders in neurology, while its research program ranks among the most highly funded, driving impactful discoveries that enhance clinical practice.

Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center (Winston-Salem, N.C.). Atrium Health Wake Forest Baptist has been recognized among the top 10% in the U.S. for stroke and back surgery care by U.S. News & World Report. The institution hosts one of the largest neurosciences programs in the region, featuring national and international experts in spinal disorders, epilepsy, movement disorders and stroke. The comprehensive stroke center, part of the Wake Forest Baptist Telestroke Network, offers expert stroke care and remote consultations, while the level IV comprehensive epilepsy center is one of the top-rated programs in the U.S., utilizing advanced technologies like magnetoencephalography and laser-based epilepsy surgeries. Unique offerings include North Carolina’s only magnetoencephalography system, Gamma Knife Perfexion for noninvasive brain treatments, and focused ultrasound therapy for Parkinson’s and essential tremors. The facility boasts expertise in deep brain stimulation, a 24-bed neurosciences ICU, and specialized pediatric neurology and neurosurgery services, including a pediatric sleep lab.

Yale New Haven (Conn.) Health. Yale New Haven Hospital Neurosciences diagnoses and treats complex brain and spinal disorders, leveraging cutting-edge technologies often unique to their center. Their multidisciplinary teams provide personalized care, including advancements like personalized medicine for brain tumors, genetic-based insights into multiple sclerosis, and stereotactic neuroradiosurgery for brain and neck tumors. Specialized care is offered for a wide range of neurological conditions such as Alzheimer’s, epilepsy, multiple sclerosis, movement disorders and spinal diseases, supported by advanced diagnostic tools like EEG monitoring, EMG labs and Gamma Knife technology. The spine center excels in comprehensive spine care, offering minimally invasive surgeries, spinal decompressions and advanced imaging technologies like EOS 3D imaging for precise surgical planning.