Washington hospital to pay $15K to address drug diversion

Mid-Valley Hospital and Clinic in Omak, Wash., has agreed to pay a $15,000 penalty for violations of the Controlled Substances Act and to implement changes to its pharmacy and controlled substances policies.

The settlement, announced by the Department of Justice on Nov. 15, stems from a nurse's theft of drugs.

Mid-Valley Hospital admitted that from late 2021 to October 2023, Eileen Lombardi, RN, regularly stole doses of Dilaudid, a brand name for hydromorphone HCl, for personal use, according to the Justice Department.

"Lombardi would take leftover medications after administering a patient's dose for her personal use, rather than wasting the remaining medication as required," the Justice Department said. "Lombardi also entered overrides into automated medication dispensing systems to obtain additional doses of Dilaudid that she took for personal use."

The hospital acknowledged that insufficient controls failed to prevent the theft.

Mid-Valley has engaged an outside consultant to review its pharmacy and controlled substances policies and procedures. Under an agreement with state officials, Ms. Lombardi must enroll in the Washington Healthcare Provider Services program for one to five years and will not have direct access to controlled substances during that time, according to the Justice Department.

Additionally, the Justice Department has entered into a criminal diversion agreement with Ms. Lombardi, which aligns with the terms of the state's agreement. Ms. Lombardi is also prohibited from seeking a re-issue of her Drug Enforcement Administration registration until at least November 2025.

When contacted by Becker's, a spokesperson for Mid-Valley said the hospital had no further details or comments to share.









