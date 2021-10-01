UC San Francisco nursing school employee accused of stealing $1.5M

Listen
University of California San Francisco School of Nursing has been defrauded of $1.5 million by an employee who worked as an academic program officer, according to court documents obtained by Becker's.
Four things to know:
- Sandra Le, who was charged Aug. 26, is accused of misappropriating funds from the university and misusing her position of employment to direct students enrolled in the nursing school's Special Studies and Post-Master's Certificate programs to make their tuition checks payable to herself, her husband and her son.
- She allegedly disguised tuition payments from the nursing school by mailing fake receipts to students, creating fake bank deposit slips that were supposed to record the deposit total of the tuition payment to UCSF's bank account, and emailing fake slips to her manager, according to court documents.
- Ms. Le pleaded not guilty. The charges carry a possible sentence of up to 20 years in prison and a $250,000 fine, according to court records.
- Ms. Le is accused of committing the crimes from 2013 to 2019, when she allegedly deposited 237 checks intended for UCSF's nursing school worth $1,427,568, according to court documents.