Texas woman sentenced for stealing, selling healthcare provider's EHR data 

A Texas woman was sentenced July 22 to 30 months in federal prison for her role in stealing protected health information from a provider's EHR system, according to the Department of Justice.

Amanda Lowry, 40, of Sherman, Texas, pleaded guilty in the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of Texas on Dec. 4 for conspiracy to obtain information from a protected computer.

Ms. Lowry, Demetrius Cervantes and Lydia Henslee were named in a federal indictment Sept. 11, 2019, and charged with breaching a healthcare provider's EHR system to steal PHI and patients' personally identifiable information. They then used the stolen data to file fraudulent physician orders that were sold to medical equipment providers and contractors, the Justice Department said.

Ms. Lowry, Mr. Cervantes and Ms. Henslee made more than $1.4 million from selling the stolen information, which they then used to buy items such as jet skis and sport utility vehicles, according to the news release.

Mr. Cervantes pleaded guilty to the same charges as Ms. Lowry and was sentenced July 8 to 48 months in federal prison. Ms. Henslee also pleaded guilty to the same charges as her co-conspirators on March 25, but her sentencing date has not yet been determined.