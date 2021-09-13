Texas hospital pays $555K to resolve allegations of submitting improper claims to COVID uninsured program

Midland (Texas) Memorial Hospital agreed to pay $555,141 to resolve allegations that it improperly submitted claims to the COVID-19 uninsured program, according to the HHS' Office of the Inspector General.

The hospital self-disclosed the conduct to the OIG.

The OIG alleged that Midland Memorial Hospital presented reimbursement claims for testing, treatment and vaccine administration to the program for services rendered to patients without a COVID-19 primary diagnosis, or pregnancy with COVID-19 as a secondary diagnosis.

The alleged misconduct would be a violation of the Civil Monetary Penalties Law.