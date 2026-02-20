Supreme Court overturns Trump tariffs: 6 notes

The Supreme Court on Feb. 20 ruled that President Donald Trump’s tariffs imposed under a law used for national emergencies are unconstitutional, marking a rare loss for the administration at the conservative-majority court.

The trade measures, which affected hundreds of billions of dollars of imports, took effect early last year and prompted cost concerns from health systems, drug companies and devicemakers reliant on imported devices and medications.

Six things to know:

1. In a 6-3 vote, the justices determined that President Trump exceeded his authority by imposing the tariffs under the International Emergency Economic Powers Act. The law, enacted in 1977, allows the president to regulate economic activities following the declaration of a national emergency.

2. In a Feb. 20 opinion, Chief Justice John Roberts said the Trump administration could not identify any statutes in which Congress has previously determined “that IEEPA should be interpreted to grant the President an expansive peacetime tariff power.”

“We hold that IEEPA does not authorize the President to impose tariffs,” Mr. Roberts wrote.

3. President Trump invoked the IEEPA in early 2025 to impose sweeping tariffs to reduce the nation’s trade deficit and encourage more domestic manufacturing. A dozen states and a coalition of small businesses sued to block the tariffs, arguing the president exceeded his authority in enacting them.

4. The decision blocks reciprocal tariffs the White House implemented in April, including a 10% baseline tariff for all counties and a 34% tariff for China. It also upends a 25% tariff on certain goods from Canada, China and Mexico the administration imposed for the countries’ alleged failure to block the flow of fentanyl into the U.S. Tariffs on steel and aluminum will remain in effect, as they were enacted under different laws, according to NBC News.

5. Medical devices and generic drugs have been particularly exposed to tariffs given the sector’s reliance on overseas manufacturing. About 69% of U.S.-marketed medical devices aremanufactured entirely outside of the U.S., including significant volumes from Mexico and China. The pharmaceutical supply chain is similarly global, with the U.S. relying heavily on China for active ingredients used in many generic drugs.

6. The ruling puts more than $175 billion in tariff collections at risk of refunds, Penn-Wharton Budget Model economists told Reuters. Companies that have already paid the blocked tariffs may be able to seek refunds from the Treasury Department, though the process and timeline remain unclear. The Trump administration may also reimpose tariffs under different laws, The New York Times reported.

Editor’s note: Becker’s has reached out to the White House for comment.