Philips subpoenaed by DOJ over sleep apnea device

The Dutch multinational healthcare conglomerate Royal Philips NV has been issued a subpoena by the Department of Justice regarding a recall of a sleep apnea device, reported The Wall Street Journal April 25.

Philips received the subpoena across its respironics division and other subsidiaries on April 8. It relates to the current recall of certain breathing sleep devices that contain a foam that may potentially release harmful, cancerous particles. The subpoena is to "provide information relating to events leading to the Respironics recall," according to Phillips.

The recall program is affecting around 5.5 million devices worldwide including some ventilators and CPAP machines for sleep apnea and has cost the company an estimated $178 million.

Philips CEO Frans van Houten said that the company wasn't aware of any specific allegations but said of the DOJ, "they are preparing an investigation and we just have to accept that."