New York mask mandate is unconstitutional, judge rules

New York state's mask mandate has been shot down as unconstitutional, a judge ruled, The New York Times reported Jan. 25.

Gov. Kathy Hochul recently renewed New York's mask mandate, which includes all indoor public spaces. This mandate was then extended by the state department of health for two weeks, with the order set to expire Feb. 1.

However, State Supreme Court Justice Thomas Rademacher threw out the mandate Jan. 24, a week shy of its expiration date. He wrote in his decision that state officials lack authority to enforce such a mandate without the approval of state lawmakers. He also wrote that the mandate violates the state constitution.

State Attorney General Letitia James has already filed a notice of intent to appeal the decision.