Man charged with calling in bomb threats to Jewish hospitals in New York

An Oregon man faces multiple charges after allegedly targeting Jewish hospitals in New York with hoax bomb threats, according to the Justice Department.

Domagoj Patkovic, 31, and others allegedly made anonymous phone calls in which they made violent threats, including bomb threats, to Jewish hospitals and care centers in New York City and on Long Island, among other targets.

The calls began in May 2021, with Mr. Patkovic himself making threats in at least six calls to hospitals and once during a call with local law enforcement responding to a 911 alert from one of the facilities, according to an Aug. 20 Justice Department news release.

Prosecutors said Mr. Patkovic livestreamed the calls to others online.

Several times, police conducted bomb sweeps in response to the calls, and in one instance, the call resulted in a partial evacuation and lockdown of a Long Island facility, they said. No bombs were ever found.

Mr. Patkovic was charged Aug. 20 with conspiring to make and making threats concerning explosives, conspiring to transmit and transmitting threatening communications, and conveying false information concerning explosives.

If convicted, he faces up to 155 years in prison, according to the Justice Department.