Judge orders federal health agencies to restore websites: 4 notes

A federal judge in Washington, D.C., has ordered HHS, the CDC and the FDA to restore webpages that were taken down in early February to comply with President Donald Trump's executive order on gender ideology.

The order directs agencies to restore all websites that had been removed by the end of the day Feb. 11, pending litigation on a lawsuit.

Four notes:

On Feb. 11, U.S. District Judge John Bates granted a temporary restraining order directing the agencies to restore earlier versions of websites that were scrubbed. Doctors Group of America had requested the temporary restraining order as part of a Feb. 4 lawsuit against federal health agencies, alleging the removal of health-related webpages inhibits physicians' access to resources that guide clinical care and violated federal law.



"The Court agrees that [Doctors Group of America] has demonstrated a likelihood of success on the merits as to this claim," Mr. Bates wrote in an opinion. "By removing long relied upon medical resources without explanation, it is likely that each agency failed to 'examine the relevant data and articulate a satisfactory explanation for its action.'"



