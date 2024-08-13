Judge dismisses lawsuit against Mount Sinai Beth Israel closure

A New York state Supreme Court judge has dismissed a lawsuit against New York City-based Mount Sinai to keep its Beth Israel hospital open, moving the hospital one step closer to a planned closure following conditional approval from the New York Department of Health.

The Community Coalition to Save Beth Israel Hospital and the New York Eye and Ear Infirmary filed the lawsuit in early February that alleged the health system intentionally removed employees and services from Beth Israel and the New York Eye and Ear Infirmary to sell real estate and assets.

"We are pleased the judge has dismissed the case," a spokesperson for Mount Sinai said in a statement shared with Becker's. "We will work with the Department of Health and the community to ensure a safe and smooth transition consistent with the approved closure plan."

In an Aug. 13 employee update, shared with Becker's, Brendan Carr, MD, CEO of Mount Sinai said that while the lawsuit dismissal is a "significant milestone," a new lawsuit had been filed the evening of Aug. 12 challenging the health department's decision. He also shared that a closure date is not finalized, but that health system will continue to update employees on as new information becomes available.

"I mostly believe that he [the judge] understands that if he doesn't sign the TRO [temporary restraining order] and the hospital closes, there's no putting humpty dumpty back together again," Arthur Schwartz, lead counsel for the coalition, told Becker's on Aug. 13 regarding the newly submitted lawsuit.