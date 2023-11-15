Indiana eyes prior authorization reforms

Andrew Cass -

The Indiana Legislature could tackle prior authorizations in its next session, the Indiana Capital Chronicle reported Nov. 14. 

The Legislature's Health Care Cost Oversight Task Force detailed recommendations for legislative proposals, and increasing transparency for prior authorizations and denials were among them, according to the report. 

The group recommended examining ways to standardize the process, establishing a penalty for inappropriate denials or delays and requiring payers to provide explanations for those denials.

