Illinois physician accused of removing part of patients' uteruses in healthcare fraud scheme

A Chicago-area physician is accused of 13 counts of healthcare fraud, including performing medically unnecessary procedures such as removing part of patients' uteruses.

Mona Ghosh, MD, was recently indicted for allegedly billing Medicaid and private insurance companies for services not provided or performing unnecessary procedures between February 2018 and April 2022, a March 14 news release from the U.S. Attorney's Office for the Northern District of Illinois said.

She allegedly performed unnecessary procedures, including endometrial biopsies, tests for sexually transmitted diseases and endometrial ablations, which is when a thin layer of tissue that lines the uterus is removed. The allegedly fraudulent services amounted to $796,000 in payments from healthcare benefit programs.

Dr. Ghosh worked at Progressive Women's Healthcare in Hoffman Estates, Ill. The clinic has since closed, according to the release.