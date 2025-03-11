FTC sues to block merger of device coatings companies

The Federal Trade Commission has filed a lawsuit to block private equity firm GTCR BC Holdings from acquiring Surmodics, a medical technology company, arguing the deal would reduce competition for critical device coatings.

The proposed acquisition would combine the two largest providers of outsourced hydrophilic coatings, Surmodics and Biocoat, which is majority owned by GTCR, giving the merged company control of over 50% of the market, according to a March 6 news release from the agency.

The coatings play a vital role in medical devices such as catheters and guidewires.

The FTC warned that eliminating competition between Surmodics and Biocoat would lead to high prices, reduced innovation and lower-quality products, ultimately harming medical devices and patients.

Becker's reached out to GTCR BC Holdings and Surmodics for comment and will update this story if more information becomes available.