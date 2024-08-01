DOJ will offer rewards to whistleblowers exposing healthcare fraud

The Justice Department is starting a pilot program to reward whistleblowers who expose healthcare fraud schemes involving private insurance plans.

According to an Aug. 1 fact sheet from the Justice Department, the program is intended to fill gaps in its existing reward programs.

Under the program, whistleblowers who expose healthcare fraud targeting private insurers can collect a portion of proceeds if information they report results in a successful conviction.

Whistleblowers who report fraud primarily against public insurers can be awarded a portion of recovered funds under the False Claims Act.

Whistleblowers may receive up to 30 percent of the first $100 million in net proceeds forfeited in a case and up to 5 percent of proceeds between $100 million and $500 million, according to the Justice Department.

The Justice Department will also offer rewards to whistleblowers reporting certain crimes involving financial institutions, foreign corruption involving privately held companies and domestic corruption involving companies.

