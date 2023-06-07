AdventHealth, Mission clash over proposed ER

Ashville, N.C.-based Mission Health's plan to build a freestanding emergency room in western Buncombe County, N.C., is receiving pushback from a nearby AdventHealth hospital, local news outlet ABC13 reported June 7.

Mission had initially received a certificate of need to build a freestanding ER in Candler, N.C.

However, a judge overturned the approval following an appeal from Altamonte Springs, Fla.-based AdventHealth.

The judge ruled that Mission failed to offer the public a full hearing on the project.

Mission has now submitted a new certificate of need application and scheduled a public hearing for June 19.

"Does Buncombe County already have an ED available to them through what Mission has," AdventHealth spokesperson Victoria Dunkle told ABC13. "And the answer to that is yes."

Mission contends that the emergency facilities will help provide critical care to the area.