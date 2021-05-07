8 recent healthcare industry lawsuits, settlements

From a Texas hospital filing an appeal to end life support of a toddler to Dignity Health's St. Joseph Hospital settling an improper billing case, here are the latest healthcare industry lawsuits and settlements making headlines.

1. Dignity Health hospital pays $10M to settle improper billing allegations



Dignity Health's St. Joseph's Hospital in Phoenix and a surgical group on its campus agreed to pay $10 million to resolve allegations of improper billing, the U.S. Justice Department said May 5.



2. Texas hospital says state has spent $24M to keep infant alive, files appeal to end life support



A Texas Medicaid program has spent $24 million to keep a toddler alive at Fort Worth, Texas-based Cook Children's Medical Center.

3. Florida sues HHS over $97M in denied Medicaid payments



Florida filed a lawsuit against HHS that seeks $97.6 million in Medicaid payments the state was denied.

4. BCBS of Illinois must face lawsuit alleging discrimination in gender surgery coverage



A federal judge denied Blue Cross Blue Shield of Illinois' motion to dismiss allegations that the health insurer improperly denied gender reassignment surgery to a transgender teen.

5. Lawsuit alleges Google left millions of users' contact-tracing data public

A lawsuit seeking class-action status alleges that Google's COVID-19 contact tracing tool exposed system logs of millions of users' protected health information to potentially hundreds of third parties.

6. BCBS Association beats lawsuit over cancer coverage

A federal judge granted Blue Cross Blue Shield Association's motion to dismiss a lawsuit that accused the health insurance company of improperly denying coverage for cancer treatment.

7. UnitedHealth, CVS sued by Choctaw over claim denials for pharmacy care

The Choctaw Nation has sued UnitedHealth Group and CVS Health, accusing the companies of improperly denying reimbursement for pharmacy services.

8. Maine health system sued over Blackbaud breach that exposed info of 657,000 people

Brewer, Maine-based Northern Light Health is being sued over a May 2020 data breach linked to its fundraising database platform.

© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2021. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.