7 recent healthcare industry lawsuits

From Tenet Healthcare suing the Labor Department's Occupational Safety and Health Administration to hospitals suing HHS over a Medicare billing calculation, here are the latest healthcare industry lawsuits making headlines.

1. Tenet sues to block OSHA inspection of Texas hospital

Dallas-based Tenet Healthcare filed a lawsuit to prevent the Labor Department's Occupational Safety and Health Administration from inspecting the Hospitals of Providence Transmountain location in El Paso, Texas, to determine whether workers there are vaccinated against COVID-19 in compliance with CMS' vaccination mandate.

2. Chicago hospital faces 3 lawsuits over data breach that exposed 116,000 records

Chicago-based South Shore Hospital is facing three lawsuits over a December cyberattack that left 115,670 patients' protected information vulnerable.

3. HHS appealing Texas judge's surprise billing ruling

HHS April 22 filed a notice of appeal regarding a Texas federal judge's ruling that sided with providers in a lawsuit over the No Surprises Act.

4. Hospitals sue HHS over Medicare billing calculation

Cleveland Clinic is among more than 125 hospitals and health systems suing HHS regarding the calculation of payments owed under Medicare Part A bills and the disproportionate share hospital payment adjustment.

5. Former UK HealthCare CFO awarded $1.75M in wrongful termination suit

The former CFO of UK HealthCare in Lexington, Ky., was awarded $1.75 million by a jury April 20 in a wrongful termination lawsuit.

6. Appeals court revives tribe's lawsuit against BCBS of Michigan

A federal appellate court revived the Saginaw Chippewa Indian Tribe's lawsuit against Blue Cross Blue Shield of Michigan that alleges the payer failed to fulfill its fiduciary duties in administering tribal health insurance, costing the tribe millions of dollars.

7. Former hospital director accuses WVU Medicine affiliate of compromising patient safety

A former director at West Virginia University Medicine affiliate Princeton Community Hospital is accusing the healthcare institution of violating patient safety and age discrimination laws.





