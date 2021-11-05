7 latest hospital lawsuits, settlements

From a Pittsburgh-based system battling a false claims lawsuit to a New Jersey system facing age discrimination allegations, here are the latest hospital lawsuits and settlements making headlines.

1. Hospitals throw support behind UPMC in battle with feds

Hospitals across the nation are expressing support for UPMC as the Pittsburgh-based system urges a Pennsylvania federal court to toss allegations that it submitted false claims to government payers for concurrent surgeries performed by one of its top surgeons.

2. Phoenix Children's sued for identifying 368 unvaccinated employees in email

Phoenix Children's Hospital was hit with a class-action lawsuit after the hospital listed the names of 368 employees exempt from its COVID-19 vaccination mandate in an Oct. 15 email to staff.

3. $160M VA settlement ordered for clinicians unpaid for updating EHRs

The Department of Veterans Affairs was ordered to pay $160 million to settle claims that 3,200 clinicians worked unpaid overtime to update EHRs.

4. 3 physicians in their 50s accuse Hackensack Meridian of age discrimination

Three former employees of Hackensack (N.J.) University Medical Center are accusing the organization of age discrimination.

5. Texas Medical Association sues feds over surprise-billing rule

The Texas Medical Association sued the Biden administration over what it says is an unfair process to resolve billing disputes between health insurers and providers.

6. Ochsner Health temporarily stopped from suspending some workers over vaccination mandate

An appeals court in Shreveport, La., temporarily blocked New Orleans-based Ochsner Health from suspending some workers because of their COVID-19 vaccination status.

7. Geisinger to pay $18.5M to settle allegations of fraudulent billing

Danville, Pa.-based Geisinger Community Health Services will pay $18.5 million to resolve allegations that it improperly billed Medicare for hospice and home health services.