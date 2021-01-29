6 latest healthcare industry lawsuits, settlements

From an EHR vendor resolving kickback allegations to a judge dismissing a whistleblower suit against a Florida health system, here are the latest healthcare industry lawsuits and settlements making headlines.

1. Athenahealth settles kickback allegations for $18M+

Watertown, Mass.-based Athenahealth agreed to pay $18.25 million to settle allegations it violated the False Claims Act by paying illegal kickbacks to sell its EHR products.

2. Rady Children's sued over Blackbaud data breach

A patient's guardian is suing Rady Children's Hospital over the 2020 Blackbaud security breach, which affected 19,788 patients of the San Diego-based hospital.

3. 7 plead guilty in $931M telemedicine fraud scheme

The owner of two pharmacies and a management company in Florida pleaded guilty Jan. 25 to his role in a $931 million healthcare fraud scheme. He is the seventh defendant to plead guilty in the scheme.

4. Judge rejects whistleblower's kickback suit against Health First

A federal judge tossed a whistleblower lawsuit that alleged Rockledge, Fla.-based Health First engaged in a fraudulent kickback scheme.

5. Cleveland Clinic loses bid to dismiss proposed class-action lawsuit alleging deceptive billing

A Court of Common Pleas judge denied Cleveland Clinic's motion to dismiss a proposed class-action suit challenging its billing practices.

6. Former Insys Therapeutics CEO to pay $5M for alleged improper opioid marketing

John Kapoor, the former CEO of Insys Therapeutics, agreed to pay New Jersey $5 million to settle allegations for his role in fueling the opioid epidemic.

