5 latest hospital lawsuits, settlements

From a for-profit hospital operator facing an antitrust lawsuit to a California hospital settling false claims allegations, here are the latest hospital lawsuits and settlements making headlines.

1. ProMedica can end rival's insurance contracts, court rules

A panel from the Sixth Circuit Court of Appeals on Aug. 10 vacated a preliminary injunction that barred Toledo, Ohio-based ProMedica from dropping its insurance contracts with McLaren St. Luke's Hospital in Maumee, Ohio, and the hospital's physician group.

2. HCA hit with antitrust lawsuit

A group of Western North Carolina residents filed a class-action antitrust lawsuit alleging that Nashville, Tenn.-based HCA Healthcare engaged in anticompetitive tactics that resulted in higher prices and lower quality care for patients.

3. California hospital to pay $11.4M, settle whistleblower allegations

San Mateo (Calif.) Medical Center will pay $11.4 million to resolve allegations of improperly submitting claims for inpatient admissions.

4. VA whistleblowers who reported employee's COVID-19 death to OSHA claim execs retaliated

Two Aurora, Colo.-based Rocky Mountain Regional VA Medical Center employees claim the VA is a hostile work environment and that hospital leadership retaliated against them for reporting an employee's COVID-19-related death.

5. Ascension Michigan settles with feds over alleged unnecessary chemo, hysterectomies

Ascension Michigan has agreed to pay the federal government $2.8 million to resolve false claims allegations regarding claims to federal healthcare programs for unnecessary chemotherapy and hysterectomies performed by a gynecologic oncologist.